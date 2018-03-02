Secretary Wilbur Ross Talks Trade and Tariffs With Lou Dobbs…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appeared on Fox Business with Lou Dobbs earlier tonight for a discussion of Steel and Aluminum tariffs and ongoing U.S. trade initiatives.
Great photos Sundance. The Wolverine and the losers! Ha!
Love that last photo of POTUS with his grandaughter! Priceless! Oh, and great book title too.
Good interview. Lou likes to talk, but he made good points in the convo.
Wilbur is so concise and plain spoke in his answers, much like POTUS.
Would prefer to have heard more Wilbur, less Lou. He keeps this up he will be off on another medical vacation.
Me too! I want to hear just Wilbur Ross for like an hour straight.
Me, too, covfefe – but I do think Lou managed talk less than he usually does. I just love our Secretary Ross – our very own Wilburine! I really could listen to him talk for days, and am so very, very grateful to have him on our side. Whoever thought that economics could be so much fun!!!
Lou looks like he had a face lift.
Lou seems to always have to insert his own talking points into every interview plus he learned from Hannity how to interrupt people. He could be really good but he is his own worst enemy.
I just spent several minutes posting a comment about the Steel tariffs etc in a previous article and it appears to have ended up in the Bin to Nowhere. This has happened before so I have to give up posting here as it’s too frustrating.
But before I go, I wish all the posters at CTH all the best and thanks to sundance for the insights.
Sometimes if you reload the page your comment will appear; or come back later and check again after reloading. Sometimes what happens is that there are several people commenting at the same time and your comment;, and others, gets temporarily hung up….it generally will ls how up…have you checked back when this happens?
Don’t give up Hank, I think it happens to all of us on occasion. One time I said Hillary was Satan and that comment went into the WordPress ether. 🙂
Usually Ad Rem will come along find it and pull it out of the bin of despair. If you are typing a long post be sure to copy it into notepad or something before you hit Post. That way you have a copy if you need it.
Werdperss is finicky sometimes.
On busy days there’s oftentimes a delay in comments appearing.
It’s sickening that the people fretting about prices are so concerned that a can of soda or beer will increase but don’t care if workers have been put out of jobs by cheap imported materials. Just like the excessive flow of H1B visa-holders has put US tech workers out of jobs, and lowered wages for the ones who are lucky enough to still be employed.
Very well stated. My sentiments exactly.
I am a stem worker and until late 2017 my AGI has essentially been flat lined since 2007
Congrats on sustained employment in the face of offshoring, outsourcing and visa fraud!
Peter Navarro mentioned earlier today that a six-pack of beer will go up one whole penny because of the aluminum. These people are screaming and shouting either with complete ignorance or disregard to the truth.
It is up to us to get these numbers out to the rest of the sleeping public. Navarro shared these numbers with Marie B on Fox News and was posted in one of the articles here today if you’d like to hear more numbers.
And yes, it is frustrating, however, we are armed with the truth and we will win.
So one of the companies will be giving out a $1000 bonus to more than 2,300 of their employees and it’s not even Christmas yet. I have a feeling other companies will be doing the same just like what happened with our tax cuts.
Plus, after a year and when Americans see that the world has not ended and we are actually benefiting and prospering under these new tariff agreements, a good number of Americans will be more apt to listen to our President and ignore the pearl clutching of the msm and their puppet masters. This is a win-win for us today. Bigly. We are in great hands, and if I had any alcohol in the house, I think I’d have a toast tonight and go back to fighting in the morning.
I know it can get real frustrating, but laugh at them. There is nothing they can do that will work in their favor right now. Our President and his team have this and we will prosper because of them.
Be well and hold strong, and have a fabulous weekend!
Ma’iingankwe
As Mr. Ross broke down with his two cans of soup comparison. That factored the tariff cost per can as very small. I think he used factions of a cent.
How much you want to bet the cost increases dramatically, with corporate marketers selling the tariff perception as the reason for ten and twenty times multiples of the extra tariff added costs to products containing aluminium and steel. The vast majoity of chuckle headsin the Nation will, “Go figure, it is PDJT fault.”
The tariff excutive order should also have a mechanism to watch out for price gouging, otherwise it will artifically increase inflation.
So right, Covfefe. Plus when people have good jobs that provide wages that support their families, they get less government assistance, families actually get built and stay together, and people taxpayers are able to pay less (if food stamps, Medicaid, housing vouchers, etc. are reduced). People get the government we deserve. Hope people realize our country deserves better and PDJT is the one to give it to us….if we trust him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They just don’t get it.. because they’ve never seen and never have been taught of what a Great America could be like.. Sure y’all may pay a few cents more – but not only is that extra few cents going into another working American’s pocket, you are getting a quality product from spending the increased income from a higher paying job you have gained from the Great American Economic Engine..
Why work for a pittance or wait for a gubmint check and drive a hoopdie..
When you could be paying a few dollars more to buy American Made and could end up a few years from now driving a car like this.. Believe me.. it’s worth the effort.. chick magnet.. been there done that.. Get out of the basement.. Make America Great Again Grasshoppas..
My husband is one of the best IT techs you’ll ever find. Right now he’s doing cable installation – it’s a total waste of his talents (and education.) -spit-
Wilbur Ross was one of POTUS’ greatest choices for his cabinet. The MSM don’t get him or Mnuchin and that’s ok with me because that’s why we like them. They aren’t there to make nice kind of like POTUS. 😉
Wilburine had the best line I have heard in along time! He said, “ We should be exporting products instead of exporting jobs.”
Folks that sentence right there describes what GHB, Bill Clinton, GWB and BHO administrations have done to this country for the last 28 years. Their job was to destroy the USA 🇺🇸.
By the will of God we were given one last chance to save our country. It is now or never!
Amen, fle!
“Wilburine had the best line I have heard in along time! He said, “ We should be exporting products instead of exporting jobs.””
____
And he’s been saying it for a long time, Fle.
I would always love it whenever Wilbur Ross appeared on one of the business shows.
He was always treated like visiting royalty…with people hanging on his every word.
[Probably because he was a Democrat then.]
Just like our President, Wilburine has been slamming our “stupid trade policies” for decades.
So you can imagine how thrilled I was, when Mr. Ross agreed to take the job of Commerce Secretary!
I hope he is enjoying himself…and he does seem to be.
Because he’s not taking a salary; he definitely doesn’t need the money.
Thanks for sharing that! He does seem to really be enjoying himself and it is keeping him young.
Speaking of ‘young’…have you ever seen a picture young Wilbur?
Behold:
Looking at the first pic, he would have been one of the last people I’d have expected to go bald. (PC version: grow his forehead.)
I know what you mean…no receding hairline, not even a little bit.
Doesn’t seem to have been a hindrance in marrying beautiful women, though.
Heheh.
Long time in the making. Here’s a video from 2011 where President Trump is angling for the same thing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah baby!
Yeah, I don’t appreciate the language – I understand the idea, however.
I think China appreciates the language.
They’d better.
Don’t get out much?
How does Soros make it through all of this? I hope he’s a Bigly loser.
I thought this previous CTH article explained what has been happening to our trade economy pretty concisely….
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/02/the-myth-of-global-markets-explains-why-the-dc-uniparty-view-potus-trump-as-a-risk-to-their-world-order/
It was broken down into terms and concepts that I easily understood…..Thanks.
Back in the 1970’s, I worked in the steel mills of the Ohio Valley helping to turn rolls of steel bands into pipe and steel tubes by the operation of a continuous weld furnance. That segment, and the entire steel industry, supported whole communities in all of the states along the Ohio River for many years. Over the years since then, that industry and most of the actual furnance equipment, was sent to Asia and South America. The finished steel products now return to the USA at a higher cost, without the US jobs or local community investment. The US politicians, over the years, have reduced the business communities in the Ohio River Valley to a conglomeration of second-hand retail stores.
President Trump says that America will now be first. President Trump’s trade program is the first real help the Ohio Valley communities have seen since the 1970s. I’m looking forward to see what our country has been able to achieve at the end of President Trump’s term of office on January 20, 2025.
LikeLiked by 4 people
” I’m looking forward to see what our country has
been able to achieveachieved at the end of President Trump’s term of office on January 20, 2025.”
…has achieved… Just suggestion for an improvement to your already awesome post…
I’m just a steelworker. Thanks for the grammar check.
The jobs that are and will be created will give people the financial means to buy product at the higher price that they couldn’t ever afford when the product was cheaper because they didn’t have a job. Hope Wilburine and Navarro keep stating that fact.
Lou did a great job. He really emphasized the facts. People love him and they need to hear what he thinks. Good interview. Both got good points across to the public who might not have all the Sundance information. I think Lou has it though!
