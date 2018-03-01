Trade Guru Peter Navarro Interview With Tucker Carlson…

White House Director of the Trade Counsel and Economic Policy Adviser, Peter Navarro, appears on Fox News with Tucker Carlson to discuss likely import tariffs on Steel and Aluminum.

  1. Mark Thimesch. (artist) says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    I LOVE this interview!
    It must really suck to be a libtard and globalist right about now.

    • wheatietoo says:
      March 1, 2018 at 10:35 pm

      It has only just begun to suck for them.
      So…I don’t think they know yet how much suckage is coming their way.

    • Wretched1 says:
      March 1, 2018 at 11:25 pm

      Play by play, yard by yard, one 1st down after another… end zone ahead, back to pass, touchdown, victory! This is the only game PDJT’s playing, grinding it out, yard after yard.

      And the kneelers all sang, “oh, crap, maybe we wuz messed up some… this Patriotism thing just might be the ticket…

      Humbly speaking, these are dangerous times; may God continue to bless President Trump, his family, friends and allies, and all the like-minded Treepers out there fighting the good fight and covering the flanks.

      Sundance, et al, you know who you are. Thanks for this little twig on which you’ve allowed me to perch.

  2. Linus in W.PA. says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Coming at you like a freight train rolling!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  3. MaineCoon says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    A wolverine who refuses to allow the interviewer to interrupt him!

    • TreeperPDX says:
      March 1, 2018 at 10:31 pm

      Tucker was visibly distraught when he was finally able to lead, into commercial.

      • Albertus Magnus says:
        March 1, 2018 at 11:32 pm

        Distraught?

        I didn’t see that at all, and I am not a fan of Tucker and definitely AM a fan of this fair-trade policy. What am I missing?

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      March 1, 2018 at 10:52 pm

      Navarro on fire/telling it like it REALLY IS.

      Tucker looked flummoxed/but he said
      initially, “I’m just going to stand back
      and let your make a case for this.”

      Navarro made a perfect case/ MAGA.

  4. A2 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Nice to see another smiling tiger in our wolverines photo pick. The squealers said they were shocked I tell you. How dare the President and his trade policies make sense and show up the doom and gloomers.

  5. jmuniz1 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Ben Sasse is a nevertrumper

  6. Little Annie’s Fannie says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    America first!!

    Liked by 1 person

  7. simicharmed says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Good Grief! Jobs HERE for US Citizens or Jobs elsewhere for no US Citizen! This entire subject has been scrambled up and regurgitated to CONFUSE! It’s not difficult to take a side for any human being residing as a US Citizen! WE make, WE buy our stuff. We work, WE buy our stuff. SIMPLE. This topic is very simple YET globalist (Wall Street, etc.), want to confuse the matter and make the simple fact of MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN…a negative – IT IS NOT! WE making things, earning, living, enjoying is being an AMERICAN and it is GRAND!

  8. NoJuan Importante says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    It’s just strange that our politicians in the past abandoned our core industries like they did. I have to assume there was some money changed hands somewhere.

    Liked by 6 people

    • Wretched1 says:
      March 1, 2018 at 10:33 pm

      I agree with your sentiments, NJI… would only change your word “strange” to “shameful.” Hmmm, maybe “treasonous” would be even mo betta…

      Liked by 5 people

    • wheatietoo says:
      March 1, 2018 at 10:40 pm

      I am sure there were some ‘financial incentives’ involved…and their indifference to the plight of our middle class made it easy for them to accept those incentives.

      Scum-sucking treasonous weasels, the lot of them!

      Liked by 5 people

      • Wretched1 says:
        March 1, 2018 at 11:09 pm

        oooooh, like that wheatietoo, weasels vs wolverines. Now who do ‘ya suppose comes out ahead on that deal?

        But yes, scum sucking treasonous gets flayed.

        Liked by 1 person

    • MAGADJT says:
      March 1, 2018 at 11:09 pm

      Keep in mind the lobbying funding metric that SD throws around. I can’t remember the specifics, but maybe someone will post it. There’s your money.

  9. Sporty says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    This may be the only place that Tariffs are seen as leveling the playing field. The rest of the inter web is on fire badmouthing it.

  10. Janice says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    America first last and always! MAGA!

    Liked by 3 people

    March 1, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Reply
    March 1, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    POTUS just needs to go on tv, Ross Perot style, and explain with graphics that China has 1.5 billion people that they have to keep employed. Due to their economic model, the workers are paid artificially low wages. One of the ways they do this is by producing massive amounts of steel and aluminum, and then dump it at cheap prices on the world market which drives down prices. We can’t allow our own economy to suffer, just because they have 1.5 billion indentured servants to feed. It’s not fair and someone has to stand up to it. China style communism works as long as the other countries play along and suck up chinese production at the expense of their own economic growth.

    Liked by 3 people

      March 1, 2018 at 10:58 pm

      Perot lost by a lot! President Trump wins.

      • MAGADJT says:
        March 1, 2018 at 11:07 pm

        He won 19% as a third party candidate running against Bush & Clinton. That is a very strong showing for a third party guy with no name recognition. His 30 minute paid infomercials on TV with his charts were eye opening for a lot of regular folks. And he was 100% right about NAFTA.

        Liked by 3 people

          March 1, 2018 at 11:36 pm

          At the time, the majority of Dems were against NAFTA too. Clinton triangulated the issue and Perot didn’t win a State…His choice for VP did not work out well nor his decision to “quit” race and then return…I think his campaign showed how difficult running 3rd Party can be and how the Fake News Media will say and do anything to bring you down.

  13. Kristina says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    Peter Navarro at our President’s side is simply amazing. I worked for a multi-national semi conductor firm for 18 years and believed the global vision until watching Peter’s documentary, Death By China available on YouTube. That is when I saw the ‘light’!

    Liked by 5 people

    March 1, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Wow! Peter Navarro is another one of those KILLERS! I could listen to that man speak all day and night about tariffs and why they are great for our country. Imagine being a fly in a meeting with Peter, our Lion 🦁 and Mick Mulvaney. These men absolutely get it. Our Wilburine absolutely gets it. AMERICA FIRST ALWAYS & FOREVER!

    Liked by 6 people

    March 1, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    3 minutes on Fox News to explain America First Tariff…next time give him 6 so we can hear about the next one…you can do it Tucker…

    Liked by 3 people

    March 1, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    It is so nice to see competent professionals in this Administration!

    What a refreshing change from the pretenders in the Hussein fiasco.

    Liked by 1 person

      March 1, 2018 at 11:34 pm

      Yes however Husseins Raiders weren’t pretending about the “fundamental transformation of America” (only in their favor).

  17. Marygrace Powers says:
    March 1, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Navarro on November 9, 2016
    Throwback Thursday

    Liked by 1 person

