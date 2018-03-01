Trade Guru Peter Navarro Interview With Tucker Carlson…

White House Director of the Trade Counsel and Economic Policy Adviser, Peter Navarro, appears on Fox News with Tucker Carlson to discuss likely import tariffs on Steel and Aluminum.
I LOVE this interview!
It must really suck to be a libtard and globalist right about now.
It has only just begun to suck for them.
So…I don’t think they know yet how much suckage is coming their way.
I would say SUPER-suckage but I think it is more appropriate to say……
MAGA-SUCKAGE
We have some incredible Canadian Treepers but this one had me in tears 😭!
Woah, that sucks for Canada.
But it’s funny because of the ridiculous performance of Justin Sparkle-socks when he was there.
Haaa.
Chickpeas are the main ingredient in Hummus and a lot of vegetarian dishes.
Maybe that’s one of those industries that the Canadian govt subsidizes?
With the solar minimum coming for the next 10 years I see a drop in chickpea production. Justin gets screwed twice.
Ah well, the solar minimum doesn’t last for 10 years…more like 5 to 6 years, for the lowest solar output.
But yeah, not good for the farmers up there.
I’d normally post “Bazinga,” but here it should be – Garbanzo!
“suckage” – – added to my dictionary 🙂
And where would you rate that on the suckometer? These freakin politicians have no idea about economics and they’re getting schooled by a Wharton graduate in international economics. And Peter Navarro is no slouch as well.
Play by play, yard by yard, one 1st down after another… end zone ahead, back to pass, touchdown, victory! This is the only game PDJT’s playing, grinding it out, yard after yard.
And the kneelers all sang, “oh, crap, maybe we wuz messed up some… this Patriotism thing just might be the ticket…
Humbly speaking, these are dangerous times; may God continue to bless President Trump, his family, friends and allies, and all the like-minded Treepers out there fighting the good fight and covering the flanks.
Sundance, et al, you know who you are. Thanks for this little twig on which you’ve allowed me to perch.
Coming at you like a freight train rolling!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
A wolverine who refuses to allow the interviewer to interrupt him!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Tucker was visibly distraught when he was finally able to lead, into commercial.
Distraught?
I didn’t see that at all, and I am not a fan of Tucker and definitely AM a fan of this fair-trade policy. What am I missing?
Navarro on fire/telling it like it REALLY IS.
Tucker looked flummoxed/but he said
initially, “I’m just going to stand back
and let your make a case for this.”
Navarro made a perfect case/ MAGA.
Nice to see another smiling tiger in our wolverines photo pick. The squealers said they were shocked I tell you. How dare the President and his trade policies make sense and show up the doom and gloomers.
Ben Sasse is a nevertrumper
LikeLiked by 6 people
And a prurient interest in rough housing with teenage boys. ….allegedly
He and the Flake… YUCK!
skrew him
America first!!
Good Grief! Jobs HERE for US Citizens or Jobs elsewhere for no US Citizen! This entire subject has been scrambled up and regurgitated to CONFUSE! It’s not difficult to take a side for any human being residing as a US Citizen! WE make, WE buy our stuff. We work, WE buy our stuff. SIMPLE. This topic is very simple YET globalist (Wall Street, etc.), want to confuse the matter and make the simple fact of MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN…a negative – IT IS NOT! WE making things, earning, living, enjoying is being an AMERICAN and it is GRAND!
Made in America Again…..2020 slogan?
Making it in America Again…..
It’s just strange that our politicians in the past abandoned our core industries like they did. I have to assume there was some money changed hands somewhere.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree with your sentiments, NJI… would only change your word “strange” to “shameful.” Hmmm, maybe “treasonous” would be even mo betta…
I am sure there were some ‘financial incentives’ involved…and their indifference to the plight of our middle class made it easy for them to accept those incentives.
Scum-sucking treasonous weasels, the lot of them!
oooooh, like that wheatietoo, weasels vs wolverines. Now who do ‘ya suppose comes out ahead on that deal?
But yes, scum sucking treasonous gets flayed.
Keep in mind the lobbying funding metric that SD throws around. I can’t remember the specifics, but maybe someone will post it. There’s your money.
This may be the only place that Tariffs are seen as leveling the playing field. The rest of the inter web is on fire badmouthing it.
Ahhh, the plight of the great unwashed… Watch, they’ll never eat crow but I hear it comes in a variety of cuisines… bots are gonna bot…
That is complete BS!
The “rest of the inter web” has been badmouthing Candidate and then President Trump for everything from his preference for two scoops of ice cream to the color of his hair and everything he says, tweets, or does. Learn to ignore the smog of their blabbervomit. Watch what people actually do and not so much what they say (or print).
America first last and always! MAGA!
POTUS just needs to go on tv, Ross Perot style, and explain with graphics that China has 1.5 billion people that they have to keep employed. Due to their economic model, the workers are paid artificially low wages. One of the ways they do this is by producing massive amounts of steel and aluminum, and then dump it at cheap prices on the world market which drives down prices. We can’t allow our own economy to suffer, just because they have 1.5 billion indentured servants to feed. It’s not fair and someone has to stand up to it. China style communism works as long as the other countries play along and suck up chinese production at the expense of their own economic growth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perot lost by a lot! President Trump wins.
He won 19% as a third party candidate running against Bush & Clinton. That is a very strong showing for a third party guy with no name recognition. His 30 minute paid infomercials on TV with his charts were eye opening for a lot of regular folks. And he was 100% right about NAFTA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
At the time, the majority of Dems were against NAFTA too. Clinton triangulated the issue and Perot didn’t win a State…His choice for VP did not work out well nor his decision to “quit” race and then return…I think his campaign showed how difficult running 3rd Party can be and how the Fake News Media will say and do anything to bring you down.
Peter Navarro at our President’s side is simply amazing. I worked for a multi-national semi conductor firm for 18 years and believed the global vision until watching Peter’s documentary, Death By China available on YouTube. That is when I saw the ‘light’!
Wow! Peter Navarro is another one of those KILLERS! I could listen to that man speak all day and night about tariffs and why they are great for our country. Imagine being a fly in a meeting with Peter, our Lion 🦁 and Mick Mulvaney. These men absolutely get it. Our Wilburine absolutely gets it. AMERICA FIRST ALWAYS & FOREVER!
3 minutes on Fox News to explain America First Tariff…next time give him 6 so we can hear about the next one…you can do it Tucker…
It is so nice to see competent professionals in this Administration!
What a refreshing change from the pretenders in the Hussein fiasco.
Yes however Husseins Raiders weren’t pretending about the “fundamental transformation of America” (only in their favor).
Navarro on November 9, 2016
Throwback Thursday
