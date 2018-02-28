President Trump Remarks Honoring Reverend Bill Graham – Capitol Hill Rotunda Ceremony…

Reverend Bill Graham is honored today during a ceremony at the Capitol Hill Rotunda:
[Transcript] U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C. – 11:21 A.M. EST
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Speaker Ryan and Leader McConnell. And, most importantly, thank you to the entire Graham family for honoring us with your presence here today. Thank you.
In the spring of 1934, Billy Graham’s father allowed a group of Charlotte businessmen to use a portion of the family’s dairy farm to gather for a day of prayer.
On that day, the men prayed for the city. They prayed that, “Out of Charlotte, the Lord would raise up someone to preach the Gospel to the ends of the Earth.”
We are here today, more than 80 years later, because that prayer was truly answered.
Billy Graham was 15 years old at the time. Just a few months later, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
That choice didn’t just change Billy’s life — it changed our lives. It changed our country, and it changed, in fact, the entire world.
The North Carolina farm boy walked out of those fields, into a great and beautiful history. Starting at a small Bible school in Florida, he soon led a nationwide revival — from a large tent in Los Angeles, to 100,000 people in a single day at Yankee Stadium, to more than 2 million people at Madison Square Garden, over 16 weeks in 1957.
And I remember that, because my father said to me, “Come on, son” — and, by the way, he said, “Come on, mom. Let’s go see Billy Graham at Yankee Stadium.” And it was something very special.
But Americans came in droves to hear that great young preacher. Fred Trump was a big fan. Fred Trump was my father.
In London, Tokyo, Seoul, Bogota, Moscow, New Delhi, Saigon, Johannesburg, and scores of other places all over the world, Reverend Graham shared the power of God’s word with more than 200 million people, in person, and countless others through television and radio where people loved to watch and listen.
In 1978, with the support of the Catholic Bishop who would soon become Pope John Paul II, Reverend Graham went to Poland and spoke of the meaning of the cross to a people suffering under the soulless oppression of communism.
Billy Graham carried his message around the world, but his heart, as Franklin will tell you, was always in America.
He took his message to the poorest places, to the downtrodden and to the brokenhearted, to inmates in prison, and to the overlooked and the neglected. He felt a great passion for those that were neglected.
Everywhere he went, Reverend Graham delivered the same beautiful message: God loves you. That was his message. God loves you.
We can only imagine the number of lives touched by the preaching and the prayers of Billy Graham –- the hearts he changed, the sorrows he eased, and the joy he brought to so many. The testimony is endless.
Today, we give thanks for this extraordinary life. And it’s very fitting that we do so right here in the Rotunda of the United States Capitol, where the memory of the American people is enshrined.
Here in this room, we are reminded that America is a nation sustained by prayer. The painting to my left is of the pilgrims as they embarked for America, holding fast to the Bible and bowing their heads in prayer.
Along these walls, we see the faces of Americans who prayed as they stood on the Lexington Green, who prayed as they headed west, prayed as they headed into battle, and prayed as they marched for justice, and always marched for victory.
Around us stand the statues of heroes who led the nation in prayer during the great and difficult times, from Washington to Lincoln to Eisenhower to King.
And, today, in the center of this great chamber lies legendary Billy Graham, an ambassador for Christ who reminded the world of the power of prayer and the gift of God’s grace.
Today we honor him as only three private citizens before him have been so honored.
And like the faithful of Charlotte once did, today we say a prayer for our country, that all across this land the Lord will raise up men and women like Billy Graham to spread a message of love and hope to every precious child of God.
Thank you. God bless you. And God bless America. Thank you very much.
Sundance, your headline made my jaw drop….nobody has ever referred to Rev. Graham as “Bill”….it was always “Billy” !!! Thanks for posting the video, it’s a major event for sure.
Beautiful photo of the Reverend you posted, SD. Thank you!
Where are those tissues?
I don’t know….I’m looking for mine as well.
Oh my. The President’s speech was beautiful. Heartfelt and sincere. It is so awesome to have a President who acknowledges God’s providence for our country and who is willing to acknowledge and appreciate that we are in fact a Christian nation.
Beautiful moments like this can change hearts and minds. So often PDJT is sending powerful messages to our nation. For those that see and hear these messages they will know that we have a President that wants the very best for the American people.
I Loved how he shared the story of seeing him back in 1957 with his Dad and Mom.
I watched this real time… with bleary eyes.. It was so touching.. As the ceremony was over, and the VIPs paid their respects, our President gently placed his hand on the coffin.. Such a simple gesture, graceful and caring.
John 14:6
Very moving.
Thank you for posting this, Sundance.
Amen Mr President. I believe Reverend Graham would appreciate and approve of your hartfelt comments. Two great men who love our God and our Country.
So beautifully said! Our President was but on this Earth for moments like today. His words are so heartfelt and genuine. Billy Graham will have the chance one day to thank him for such wonderful heartfelt words.
God bless both of these men and God Bless our country.
Who were the three ‘so honored’ in the past, thus presumably the iconic equivalents of Graham?
Rosa Parks and two police officers killed in 1998.
I am assuming one might have been Dr. King? Now that I think back to that time and situation I don’t think so any longer.
A president who in simplicity…. spoke volumes…. of a man who in simplicity….. preached the Gospel.
My heart swells with joy!
POTUS beautifully summed up Billy Graham’s life while making it a little personal. It was deeply moving to watch him touch the casket this morning. In fact, even since this happened last Wednesday morning, it’s been one moving event after another. I think one of the biggest standouts was the processional on Saturday from Montreat to Charlotte and seeing so many of the people standing on the bridges and overpasses paying their respects. May God grant comfort to the Graham family as they continue through the rest of this week.
A wonderful, respectful and loving tribute given by our President honoring this man of God who touched so many lives over the years.
What a wonderful, wonderful speech.
Beautifully written speech, delivered just as beautifully by our President.
1 Thessalonians 4:13-16 NIV
Beautifully stated, personal and sincere remarks by our President Donald Trump.
It’s such a joy to see and hear someone who is genuine about his faith and shows it through his speech honoring the Rev. Billy Graham.
The Lord God heard our prayers for a God- honoring president in 2016 who loves America and our people.
I’m grateful that those who had the authority to do so directed that this public honoring of this servant of God be done in this way. Blessed contrast with the deliberate dishonoring of God offered by others a couple of years back.
The humility and clarity of Billy Graham’s person and message speak for themselves.
Last call before The Storm
Mr. Billy Graham goes to Washington
to preach his last crusade
REPENT!
“But these enemies of mine, who did not want me to reign over them, bring them here and slay them in my presence.” Luke 18:27
I saw Linda Johnson Robb there as well. She looks so much like Lady Bird.
I didn’t realize that was who it was at first until I saw the tweet later.
Yes, it took me a little bit to figure out who that was…..once I remembered Sen. Robb.
Loved her singing to “Just As I Am”.
Those were really touching remarks by POTUS. As a fellow North Carolina boy I will miss Dr Graham and the life he lived. I can only image the conversations he is having right now in Heaven.
Think of the millions greeting him there!
The power to change…the power to forgive…the power to love…the power to make a difference in the lives of others…all these come from God…thank You, Lord!
“I Can Only Imagine”: A Tribute to Billy Graham.
If anyone has an interest, Billy Graham’s daughter, Anne Graham Lotz, is a fantastic Bible scholar and teacher. In fact, it has been said that she is the best preacher in the family next to her father. There are some wonderful youtube videos of her. She has written a number of books, travels the world teaching and preaching. Her husband passed away three years ago from chronic heart trouble. His name was Danny Lotz and he played basketball for UNC while in college.
Compare with the handling of such matters by his predecessor.
I believe the Reverend waited for this moment.
We have a little bit of history with Billy Graham right here in Habersham County, GA. Before he started preaching full-time, He had one of his first revivals at Level Grove Baptist Church right here in Cornelia. It was June 13, 1940, and he was only 23 years old. The old church is still here, about 2 miles from my house.
Several of Billy Graham Crusade’s of 1957 can be viewed on youtube. Richard Nixon was VP to President Eisenhower at the time and gave an opening speech at the crusade in Yankee Stadium.
Beautiful, beautiful words. A moving tribute to the life of Billy Graham and the impact he had on this country and the people of this world. Just breathtaking!
Thank You, Lord, that President Trump won the election….or else the outcome of Rev. Billy Graham’s memorial service would have been very different.
Our dear President Trump has, as always, represented us very well. Thank you, President Trump!
To Rev Graham, Bless you and thank you for your mission in this world. We miss you already.(as a young girl I accepted Christ…Hubbie worked at Graham’s crusades. Billy Graham will always have a special place in our hearts…)
Franklin Graham’s daughter:
