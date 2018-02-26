First Lady Melania Trump Delivers Remarks During Governors Spouse Luncheon…

First Lady Melania Trump delivers remarks during the annual governors spouse luncheon at the White House.
[Transcript] – 12:29 P.M. EST
MRS. TRUMP: Thank you. Good afternoon. It is wonderful to see all of you again.
The President and I enjoyed hosting everyone with the National Governors Association here at the White House last night. And I hope you all had a lovely evening.
This is the second time we have been able to spend time together at the spouses’ luncheon, and I’m honored to host you all today.
Before I begin, I want to be sure we take a moment to reflect on the horrific shooting in Florida. Our continued thoughts and prayers go out to all who were affected by such a senseless act. As a parent, I cannot imagine the kind of grief and tragedy like that brings.
And I hope, and I know, we all find ourselves wondering what we can do to help. In my year as First Lady, I have also learned that it’s oftentimes after a tragedy that you see the strength and resilience of the human spirit. I have been heartened to see children across this country using their voices to speak out and try to create change. They are our future, and they deserve a voice.
I know all of you are seeing this in your own states and territories, too. And I believe that if we all come together, we can start to effect positive change for our children and help prepare them for their futures.
As I have said before, it is important that, as adults, we take the lead and the responsibility in helping our children manage the many issues they are facing today. This means encouraging positive habits with social media and technology; even limiting time online and understanding the content they are exposed to on a daily basis.
This also means taking the time to teach them about the real dangers in drug abuse and addiction. This country is in the middle of an opioid crisis. Let’s use that grim reality as a tool to stop this epidemic.
Before you leave to go back to your wonderful states and territories, I’m asking you all to join me today and commit to promoting values such as encouragement, kindness, compassion, and respect in our children.
With those values as a solid foundation, our kids will be better equipped to deal with many of the evils in our world today, such as drug abuse and addiction and negative social media interactions.
In my role as First Lady, I want to nurture and protect the most valuable part of our society and our future: children. I hope you will join me today in my efforts and ask for your support. My office will be reaching out to many of you in the future, as we travel the country and work to promote and fight for the wellbeing of our children.
Thank you all for being here today, and thank you for all that you do for your home states and territories. God bless each of you and your families. And God bless the United States of America. (Applause.)
Let’s keep moving, people. Fresh posting here!
LikeLike
The herding instinct is strong in this one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Try to keep up 🙂
LikeLike
What a beautiful and sweet lady!
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Lovely and heartfelt as always.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I am grateful to sundance for posting the story and video here at the CTH, and I am grateful for the contributions in the Comments section, as always.
I did searches using two different engines for stories and photos on Melania and the luncheon, and found that only CTH and The Daily Caller posted the story, accompanied by video and photos. CBS had a story, but no video or photos, and zeroed in on Melania saying “I have been heartened to see children across this country using their voices to speak out and try to create change.” They took that quote and built their story to make it look like our First Lady is supporting the loud gun-control activists.
No surprise that CBS did this…just another disgusting reminder to all of us how the MSM distorts, misrepresents, and fabricates.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Melania simply exudes classiness, graciousness, and genuineness. There is nothing plastic about her. God Bless our FLOTUS.
LikeLiked by 17 people
She represents the hopes and dreams of all people who value Freedom. She was born in the Communist Block Country of Slovenia. The Iron Curtain went down, and Slovenia became an independent country after the disintegration of the Soviet Block.
She was working on a College Degree when she was spotted as a potential fashion model. She rose to the International level, and immigrated to America.
Yeah, she met a Billionaire, but the bottom line is that she was already on her path to being an American Citizen.
She and businessman Trump created Barron, and Melania retired from the fashion industry to be a full-time mom.
I love and respect this heroic woman and her incredible journey.
God Bless Melania Trump!
LikeLike
Grace, dignity and class, as always exhibited by our beautiful First Lady.
We are blessed 🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 13 people
I never get tired of hearing our first lady speak. She always speaks with elegance, grace, and most importantly, class. We are so blessed to have her as our first lady.
LikeLiked by 8 people
She has kindness in her face. Such a difference from the eternally angry she-man.
She also has a very small staff in comparison to the she-man which means she is humble. Can you ever see Melania throwing a fit at her staff?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Or throwing things at her staff? Like another former First Lady.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Part of the job description for Hillary’s staff:
“Must have quick reflexes.”
Part of the job description for Michelle’s’s staff:
“Must be able to keep quiet about where the WH drapes actually went.”
Part of the job description for Melania’s staff:
Wait… what staff?!?
LikeLiked by 1 person
A class act! Worthy of the title “First Lady”!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Have you noticed that NONE of the magazines cover Melania’s activities or have her on the cover? When I stand in line at the grocery store, I note that those same popular magazines and tabloids that had non-stop coverage of Michelle Obama just ignore the current First Lady. What a shame! She is so lovely and talented!! They would sell so many magazines if they did positive articles about her.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s because the people that read that checkout line crap are people who are only interested in sleaze.
LikeLike
Non-stop coverage of Michelle and his/her toned arms. Yuck!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean the heavily photoshopped magazine covers that usually took off 30 lbs and airbrushed out the perpetual frown lines? The ones I always turned over whenever i was waiting in the line?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Turned them over, ha! Wish I had thought of that. I just tried to ignore and get out of the store.
LikeLike
Stop concentrating on her clothing and listen to her speech. She amazes me of her command of English and expressing what she thinks and has done. Both she and the President love children and so this has touched them deeply. The governors need to concentrate more on the issues and less on being re-elected and politics and think about the people in your state. Remove the illegal sanctuaries harboring criminals (crime committed immediately when they invaded our soil and deserve NOTHING!) but you are coddling these criminals leading to more rapes, robberies, and murders, and many, many serious diseases they bring with them from wherever they have come. You are part of the problem if you are allowing this criminal act and endangering your real legitimate citizens. No matter which party, you must protect your real legitimate citizens first and foremost. If not, them you are a criminal as well and deserve to be punished.
LikeLiked by 4 people
With respect—- I can do both.
I LOVE to see what our first lady is wearing—because she has such great style. I also love to listen to her speak as there is an innate kindness and goodness about her.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Our FLOTUS’s love for children is so genuine and pure. She means every word she says when speaking about the youth of this country. I knew we hit the jackpot with our President, I have come to realize that our FLOTUS is a Gift from God! So proud of both of them. So thankful to be alive to witness it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
She’s brave. It’s not easy giving public speeches, much less public speeches in a language you speak with an accent. She doesn’t get nearly the credit she deserves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re missing details of the “clothing” conversation. Melanie is beautiful all the way around, wearing specific designer clothing has significance. Take time to learn about who and why she supports her designers. Remember the stilettos she wore in route to flood country? lol…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gabriela_Hearst
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen.
American women, especially young women and girls desperately need a role model in clothing. Grace, beauty, charm, femininity, modesty. We are missing those in America. Mrs. Trump is bringing them back.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You mentioned ‘modesty’ farmhand1927. I do not like the current trend of women on TV ‘news’ shows wearing skirts so short that they must cross their legs, remain motionless, and are probably freezing their butts off on the vinyl chair or couch. It pains me to watch them squirm and tug in place (and I’m a guy that really goes for women!) when 4-5 more inches of skirt would solve the problem. If I want T & A, I can watch prime-time TV or rent a XXX movie (hard to tell the difference nowadays 😜).
Melania is totally wOwza! in skirts that hit just a little above the knee. She knows you don’t have to show your a$$ to show class. It doesn’t hurt that she’s gorgeous, but she’s gorgeous both outside and inside, and modest dress highlights her inner beauty.
P.S. It also doesn’t hurt that she’s whip smart!
P.P.S. Good comment, farmhand! Young women do need a good role model and it would be hard to find a better role model than Melania.
P.P.P.S. My plan is to save my SS check for the next 827 years and buy Melania a diamond ring that will make her forget all about Donald Trump. Admittedly, my plan may have a flaw or two in it. I’m working on it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the messages she conveys with her clothing like the pussy bow blouse and the white dress with ruffle and red cord that gave a nod to the constitution.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FLOTUS is a class act. And she is so right about
protecting our children from the NEGATIVE
social media…. It is ruing our country. What a great speech. Hope we can ALL work together.
LikeLike
Her bio was interesting until I read this, “The profits from the sales were used to support Planned Parenthood.[23]” Bummer!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No kidding, can’t get behind that!
LikeLike
I expect great things from Melania Trump, in particular after Barron graduates high school. She is taking her time, maintaining her dignity, and elegance, as a proper First Lady- reminds me a lot of Laura Bush.
Melania will have evolved into a force of nature by then, and all the critics and gossip mongers on the Left will have long fallen by the wayside, having exposed themselves as bitter haters.
Ivanka has already blown by poor Chelsea, who looks shrunken in comparison.
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://therightscoop.com/i-think-its-a-pretty-inappropriate-question-ivanka-trump-to-nbc-reporter-who-asked-about-trumps-accusers/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Melania is an absolute gift from God!
LikeLike