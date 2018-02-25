Eye-Witness School Teacher States Nikolas Cruz Wearing Helmet and Body Armor…

This may not be news to most, but this report is news to me. I had no idea Nikolas Cruz was wearing a helmet, face-mask and full body armor. WATCH:

Has this teacher’s account been referenced or confirmed elsewhere? It would seem to align with this report about the über driver and the duffel bag:

Which would also seem to explain this video of police hastily removing a seemingly heavy duffel bag from the school immediately after the shooting:

Advertisements