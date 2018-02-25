Eye-Witness School Teacher States Nikolas Cruz Wearing Helmet and Body Armor…

Posted on February 25, 2018 by

This may not be news to most, but this report is news to me.  I had no idea Nikolas Cruz was wearing a helmet, face-mask and full body armor.  WATCH:

Has this teacher’s account been referenced or confirmed elsewhere? It would seem to align with this report about the über driver and the duffel bag:

Which would also seem to explain this video of police hastily removing a seemingly heavy duffel bag from the school immediately after the shooting:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Death Threats, Dem Hypocrisy, Education, FBI, Police action, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

166 Responses to Eye-Witness School Teacher States Nikolas Cruz Wearing Helmet and Body Armor…

Older Comments
  1. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    February 25, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    If Cruz was wearing such as an outfit she describes how did anyone know it was him for sure?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s