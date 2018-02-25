Chairman Devin Nunes Interview Discussing Democrat Memo…

Posted on February 25, 2018 by

Catching up on earlier interviews, Devin Nunes appeared this morning on Fox News morning to discuss the release of Adam Schiff’s minority memo to defend FISA abuse.

Chairman Nunes reminds everyone of two key points: #1) the FBI and DOJ have to own up to what happened, regardless of consequence, and then commit to structural reform; and #2) the vast majority of U.S. media participated in the conspiracy through their participation with the Clinton-Steele Dossier and promotion of leaks from ideologues within the intelligence community. Therefore the same media cannot be expected to expose the corruption they helped create.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

29 Responses to Chairman Devin Nunes Interview Discussing Democrat Memo…

  1. FofBW says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    Love how he calls out the media as well.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. Streak 264 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    Locking people up would be the proper reform!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Batman says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Holy Batman,
    Nunes just called out the media as co- conspirators. Major sunlight on what we all have known for years.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  4. josco scott says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    Music to my ears on both accounts, especially media.

    Still funny how media ignored Schiff memo. Was Schiff not even on any shows this morning? That’s a first.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. starfcker says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Where is the Justice Department? I understand a lot of reasons for building a case, etc, but at the same time the silence from the Justice Department just drives me nuts. At some point, the fur needs to fly.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. wolfmoon1776 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:02 am

    I cannot stand the fact that I live in the same country as that LYING scumbag Adam Schiff. These people are HORRIFYING.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. steph_gray says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Has Nunes crossed anyone else’s mind as a possible MAGA successor to VSGPDJT in 2024?

    Just curious. He is a fighter. Love that. Very proud of him.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      February 26, 2018 at 12:06 am

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        February 26, 2018 at 12:08 am

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • rf121 says:
          February 26, 2018 at 12:14 am

          He will eventually be done in CA as the commie take over continues. So a position in the administration would be a good move. Clearly on the right side, knows his stuff, and has a pair.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Fe says:
          February 26, 2018 at 12:18 am

          Felice, I’ve noticed that cold anger in Nunes eyes. Our President also sports a pair of cold anger eyes. It’s easy to tell because you, myself and all the rest of us Treepers have the same eyes, cold anger. Stay frosty out there!

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
    • Ackman420 says:
      February 26, 2018 at 12:46 am

      I’ve noticed. The left can’t stand him and he is a straight shooter.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • OmegaManBlue says:
      February 26, 2018 at 1:00 am

      He may not be 100% what we want. But neither was Trump. The anger he has because what our government has done is real. I hope all the time he spends in Washington doesn’t change him like it has other politicians. The main problem he will have is in a general. Trump has shown us what it take to win. I don’t know if he will fight back that hard and he doesn’t have the money and name recognition.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • TreeClimber says:
      February 26, 2018 at 1:48 am

      He’d have my vote, if it came to that.

      Like

      Reply
  8. fleporeblog says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:04 am

    This was an incredible article and a must read!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:27 am

    I have a feeling that the Trump admin is now in full counter-attack mode and many Dem and Rep traitors are going to wind up being exposed.

    Glad to see that Nunes appears to be on the right side of things.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      February 26, 2018 at 1:05 am

      Timing means a lot in politics with the 24/7 news cycle cable channels. It would advantageous for the white hats to perhaps hold off with the news of indictments until the news could be unleashed for maximum effect. The first screams of those charged will be claims of political persecution, etc. How ironic.

      Like

      Reply
  10. mari says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:31 am

    He’s a true American hero.

    Like

    Reply
  11. konradwp1 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 1:38 am

    Something Nunes let slip caught my ear.

    He referred to the anti-Trump plotters colluding with the Russians and the “Brits”. Steele was ex MI6, hardly “The Brits”. Was Nunes perhaps referring to GCHQ surveillance of Trump Tower? Have they worked it out yet?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. fred5678 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:12 am

    Cage match 2018:

    Determined, principled farmer with Masters in Agriculture from Cal Poly (locally nicknamed Cow Poly) versus a mere weasel with a Stanford BA and Harvard Law degree..

    No contest. Truth always wins out in the end.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Lizzyp says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:59 am

    I have asked this before, but I can’t seem to find any answers anywhere and it feels like it would be relevant to know more about the denied FISA request from June/ July. From what i’ve seen and heard, it looks an awful lot like DOJ requested a warrant that was denied, and then the dossier suddenly shows up that gave them grounds to apply for a warrant that was approved. Am I caught up in the minutia, or is this something others wonder about as well?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s