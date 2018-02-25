Chairman Devin Nunes Interview Discussing Democrat Memo…

Catching up on earlier interviews, Devin Nunes appeared this morning on Fox News morning to discuss the release of Adam Schiff’s minority memo to defend FISA abuse.

Chairman Nunes reminds everyone of two key points: #1) the FBI and DOJ have to own up to what happened, regardless of consequence, and then commit to structural reform; and #2) the vast majority of U.S. media participated in the conspiracy through their participation with the Clinton-Steele Dossier and promotion of leaks from ideologues within the intelligence community. Therefore the same media cannot be expected to expose the corruption they helped create.

