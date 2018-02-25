Chairman Devin Nunes Interview Discussing Democrat Memo…

Catching up on earlier interviews, Devin Nunes appeared this morning on Fox News morning to discuss the release of Adam Schiff’s minority memo to defend FISA abuse.
Chairman Nunes reminds everyone of two key points: #1) the FBI and DOJ have to own up to what happened, regardless of consequence, and then commit to structural reform; and #2) the vast majority of U.S. media participated in the conspiracy through their participation with the Clinton-Steele Dossier and promotion of leaks from ideologues within the intelligence community. Therefore the same media cannot be expected to expose the corruption they helped create.
Love how he calls out the media as well.
Locking people up would be the proper reform!
Holy Batman,
Nunes just called out the media as co- conspirators. Major sunlight on what we all have known for years.
sunlight and rope burn would be excellent cures
Music to my ears on both accounts, especially media.
Still funny how media ignored Schiff memo. Was Schiff not even on any shows this morning? That’s a first.
Where is the Justice Department? I understand a lot of reasons for building a case, etc, but at the same time the silence from the Justice Department just drives me nuts. At some point, the fur needs to fly.
Starfeker, patience is not my strongest suit either but it is a bigger job than either of us can likely imagine. I look for bits of light into the “silence”. Here is one:
Thank you, Judy. I know, It’s a bigger job than we can imagine. It will be a sweet day when it starts.
The wheel of justice grinds slowly.
Patience is a virtue, now you know why.
I cannot stand the fact that I live in the same country as that LYING scumbag Adam Schiff. These people are HORRIFYING.
Absolutely agree, it is horrifying. This weasel belongs in Gitmo.
Has Nunes crossed anyone else’s mind as a possible MAGA successor to VSGPDJT in 2024?
Just curious. He is a fighter. Love that. Very proud of him.
He will eventually be done in CA as the commie take over continues. So a position in the administration would be a good move. Clearly on the right side, knows his stuff, and has a pair.
Felice, I’ve noticed that cold anger in Nunes eyes. Our President also sports a pair of cold anger eyes. It’s easy to tell because you, myself and all the rest of us Treepers have the same eyes, cold anger. Stay frosty out there!
I’ve noticed. The left can’t stand him and he is a straight shooter.
He may not be 100% what we want. But neither was Trump. The anger he has because what our government has done is real. I hope all the time he spends in Washington doesn’t change him like it has other politicians. The main problem he will have is in a general. Trump has shown us what it take to win. I don’t know if he will fight back that hard and he doesn’t have the money and name recognition.
He’d have my vote, if it came to that.
This was an incredible article and a must read!
Pencil neck’s eyes show fear. He’s losing it. It’s all falling apart for that evil beast.
Looks like his eyes are starting to close. Looks like he’s getting a sleepy malaise and he knows exactly what’s bringing it on. 😜
Agreed. McCarthy has redeemed himself here. He rises above his Never-Trumper personal side and exposes the blatant truth seen from the eyes of a real prosecutor and level-headed thinker.
He rips this BS to shreds. Bravo.
I have a feeling that the Trump admin is now in full counter-attack mode and many Dem and Rep traitors are going to wind up being exposed.
Glad to see that Nunes appears to be on the right side of things.
Timing means a lot in politics with the 24/7 news cycle cable channels. It would advantageous for the white hats to perhaps hold off with the news of indictments until the news could be unleashed for maximum effect. The first screams of those charged will be claims of political persecution, etc. How ironic.
He’s a true American hero.
Something Nunes let slip caught my ear.
He referred to the anti-Trump plotters colluding with the Russians and the “Brits”. Steele was ex MI6, hardly “The Brits”. Was Nunes perhaps referring to GCHQ surveillance of Trump Tower? Have they worked it out yet?
Cage match 2018:
Determined, principled farmer with Masters in Agriculture from Cal Poly (locally nicknamed Cow Poly) versus a mere weasel with a Stanford BA and Harvard Law degree..
No contest. Truth always wins out in the end.
I have asked this before, but I can’t seem to find any answers anywhere and it feels like it would be relevant to know more about the denied FISA request from June/ July. From what i’ve seen and heard, it looks an awful lot like DOJ requested a warrant that was denied, and then the dossier suddenly shows up that gave them grounds to apply for a warrant that was approved. Am I caught up in the minutia, or is this something others wonder about as well?
