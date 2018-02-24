Chairman Devin Nunes and HPSCI Rebuttal to Points Within Adam Schiff Minority Memo…

Posted on February 24, 2018

The majority members of the House Intelligence Committee present a point-and-counterpoint rebuttal to the construct of the HPSCI minority memo.

  1. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 24, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    I think I’ll make some copies of Schiff’s Minority Memo, just in case I ever run out of toilet paper

  2. Nevman says:
    February 24, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    If Page was a spy, as claimed by the DOJ to the FISC to gain a Title 1 warrant, why hasn’t he been arrested now that he’s been outed?

  3. wheatietoo says:
    February 24, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Excellent. Great rebuttal!
    It shoots down all of Schiffty’s lies, one after the other.

    It very politely says, ‘Liar liar, pants on fire’…but written in legalese.
    Hah.

    • AsksTooManyQuestions says:
      February 24, 2018 at 7:33 pm

      I was very impressed with the memo’s restraint. I’d love to have listened to what they (Nunes, Gowdey) said to each other as it was written.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      February 24, 2018 at 8:57 pm

      Obviously, they were prepared and had this ready to drop as soon as the Dims decided if and when to release their creation.

      I cannot get over the Republicans. Who are they and what have they done with the GOPe I have known and grown to disparage for their spinelessness?

      PDJT is teaching us to fight and win. Thank you, Lord.

  4. Nordic Breed says:
    February 24, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Ka-Pow!!! Good on Nunes.

  5. Powered by Trump says:
    February 24, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    No more being on defense folks! We’ve got an offense that’s unstoppable!

    Let this sink in, we want justice, the Dems on the other hand, now fully support spying on Americans and political opponents in particular. Just keep driving that point home!

    • kallibella says:
      February 24, 2018 at 6:54 pm

      The Dems are supporting all the wrong anti American issues.
      Unrelated, but significant to further the point, they are defending illegal immigrants including the violent criminals and prefer to shelter them in their sanctuary cities while depriving citizens of protection by pushing for gun control.
      Pathetic! We can’t be complaisant in the mid terms, or ever again! We can’t let them undo all the good POTUS Trump is doing.

    • WSB says:
      February 24, 2018 at 9:30 pm

      Excellent post!

  6. TheWanderingStar says:
    February 24, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    A giant schiff burger, yet there’s nothing for the dems to sink their teeth into.

  7. fleporeblog says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    No matter how much cologne you put on 💩, it eventually continues to smell like 💩! The DNC is screwed and their is nothing that stops that reality!

    • Wend says:
      February 24, 2018 at 6:10 pm

      I just watched the Nunes-Schlapp conversation at CPAC. What an impressive young man! So proud he is from CA-We’re not all fruits and nuts here

      As an appellate lawyer, I used to do this sort of back and forth arguing for a living. The HPSCI Majority has a superb staff, the Minority…Ugh. Strictly nickel-dime.

  8. tonyE says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    I don’t understand.

    Shifty For Brains KNEW that Nuñez (*) and the majority had read his memo and he HAD TO KNOW that they were ready to make a fool of him.

    So, why? WHY did he bother to release it? What did he gain?

    (*) Yep, that’s how his name is actually spelled… In Castilian it’s pronounced Noonyeth

    • keeler says:
      February 24, 2018 at 6:19 pm

      And why dump this release on a Saturday in late February?

      Other than “having” to release it and wanting to do it quietly, I can’t see the logic behind this timing…

      • Mark McQueen says:
        February 24, 2018 at 6:26 pm

        It will be “HOT off the presses” news on the Sunday Morning talk shows and the MSM will be laying it on thick.

        • keeler says:
          February 24, 2018 at 6:35 pm

          Possibly.

          The goal of the Schiff Memo was to create a scenario in which the Dems could play victim when Trump “refused” to release it. That’s done and over with.

          However, needing to prevent a “The Dems won’t even release their memo” talking point but knowing that releasing the memo will expose the charade, the Dems chose to dump it during a lull in the news cycle.

          Likely we’re both right: dumping the memo during a period of low attention allows the corporate media to spin it a free environment.

          • Guinan2 says:
            February 24, 2018 at 6:55 pm

            Keeler you are correct. They actually thought Trump would not release it and that the piece of mess would never see the light of day. Trump’s 3-D chess move?….Out trumped them!!

        • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
          February 24, 2018 at 6:57 pm

          Sunday TV talking heads will be ALL ABOUT GUN CONTROL. This airburger Schiff Memo will be mostly ignored as it contains nothing new. Now it has been released and will be soon forgotten.

        • anotherworriedmom says:
          February 24, 2018 at 7:02 pm

          Every single Sunday talking head propaganda hour will aggressively use the sh** memo to discredit the Nunes memo. Everything the Dems release is always regurgitated as if it’s true. So the purpose of the dem memo is not to be true, but to provide fodder for the enemedia to claim that the repub memo is not true.

      • snarkybeach says:
        February 24, 2018 at 6:38 pm

        or maybe Saturday is the new Friday to do a Document Dump

    • All Too Much says:
      February 24, 2018 at 6:21 pm

      They had no choice. It had to come out, and what better time than a Saturday afternoon when no one is paying attention.

    • Mark McQueen says:
      February 24, 2018 at 6:21 pm

      The MSM will carry his water no matter how weak the argument.

    • Thurstan says:
      February 24, 2018 at 6:35 pm

      I am told the th instead of z pronunciation was because the king lisped and no one would contradict him.

      • GB Bari says:
        February 24, 2018 at 7:22 pm

        That is absolutely correct. I have all Spanish in-laws (both sets of grandparents from Cantabria & Asturias in northern Spain) and they all spoke with the soft, almost lisp of many consonants (but they had no lisp in English).

        • skaebne says:
          February 24, 2018 at 8:55 pm

          Like most isolated populations, the Hispanics in the New World don’t lisp because they left Spain before the language was debased. A similar phenomenon occurred with the “h” in English (also due to a king with a speech impediment).

          As an aside, linguists study the rural communities in northern New Mexico to learn how Spanish was spoken at the time of the conquistadors.

    • safvetblog says:
      February 24, 2018 at 7:00 pm

      I thought he was from Portuguese stock in the San Joaquin Valley, hence no “en-ya” in his name. I have a Brazilian coworker with the same last name who pronounces it “noon-ees”.

    • kallibella says:
      February 24, 2018 at 7:02 pm

      Nunes is not Spanish/Castilian, he is Portuguese as far as I know.
      If he were Spanish/Castilian his name would be spelled as you have spelled it.

    • Beigun says:
      February 24, 2018 at 7:35 pm

      California was founded with the help of Spanish ancestry…Vallejo has one of the first State Senators. They decided to secede from Spainish and Mexican control. That may be the background to the Nunez family…lot of pride for sure, in building America.

    • zorrorides says:
      February 24, 2018 at 8:40 pm

      I’ve been curious about Nunes also, Tony. I figured him for a Cali Portuguese, a la Davey Lopes, the old LA Dodgers second baseman. Do you have knowledge on his family history?

  9. Pam says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    • ladypenquin says:
      February 24, 2018 at 6:25 pm

      And the lefties are out in force on his TL for that tweet, calling him a liar and ignorant. Asking if he read the memo. I wonder what universe they live in…THEY obviously didn’t read the memo or lack ability to comprehend Nunes’ rebuttal.

  10. Publius2016 says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Pathetic…SAD THAT FAKE NEWS MEDIA will attempt to justify the SPYING! We know it’s coming…they will say they had to SPY on the Trump Campaign, Transition and Presidency…ITS SICK AND EVIL!

  11. snarkybeach says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    the MSM is ignoring the Nunez rebuttal (as per usual on anything that makes liberals look bad.)

  12. All Too Much says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    We now have both sides on record describing, in their words, the evidence and what is says.
    The case is now at-issue, its time for a trial, or, in this case, the Inspector General’s report.
    Trials to follow.

    • Beigun says:
      February 24, 2018 at 7:54 pm

      Time for POTUS to declass everything and expose the MSM and Dems.

      Some Dem will be smart enough to flip (Schumer?) when they read the Tea Leaves.

      POTUS can declass this in the name of National Security. What will the MSM do?

      They’ll lose their FCC license if they do not report the truth. Release the docs!

  13. JMC says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Wow! What a rebuttal! It is detailed, cogent, compelling, and, though well-mannered, takes no prisoners!

  14. Stormyeyes says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Who are these fools on Fox? Judy Miller and this David from Nat’l Review misstate facts and are Dem shills!

    • snarkybeach says:
      February 24, 2018 at 6:27 pm

      Judy is a former NYT reporter who went to jail over Valerie Plane. David French is the Never Trumper Bill Kristol championed before he settled on McMuffin

    • ladypenquin says:
      February 24, 2018 at 6:31 pm

      The only thing that will slow the Dems shills, is when some of their heroes are arrested. Even then, they’ll say the President is arresting people for political reasons – that’s why everything has to be carefully investigated, and the IG report published – then all the facts will be shared with the public. Maybe a few will acknowledge the truth, or not.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      February 24, 2018 at 8:59 pm

      Judy Miller is a known liar and harridan. She is no conservative, believe me as our President might say.

  15. Stormyeyes says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    David French, calling Nunes a liar………….saying you can’t trust anything he says.

    • oldschool64 says:
      February 24, 2018 at 8:26 pm

      When I saw this clown I immediately checked to see who he was. He’s a Harvard law grad who went to Iraq in ’07 as part of JAG. He was awarded a Bronze Star. HOW THE HELL DOES AN ARMY LAWYER EARN A BRONZE STAR!!!

      Just Egg McMuffin level Deep State scum! May he burn in hell with the rest of them!

  16. Publius2016 says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    The Dems have to embrace the surveillance! Inside DC, they can argue on this point or that point, but in the USA, the REAL AMERICANS WILL NEVER ACCEPT SPYING ON THE OPPOSING PARTY!

    • Beigun says:
      February 24, 2018 at 8:00 pm

      It is against the Magna Carta, Privacy and Democracy. See post in CTH About section.

      It is the biggest fricken deal of our lives. Think about AI twenty years from now…1984 by machines. Spying everywhere by Alexa and IPhones. Get a grip America, this is bigger than “Lock Her Up!”

  17. John says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    That is why Schiff put it out on Saturday, he knew it was going to get destroyed. That’s also why the Republicans members voted to approve it because they could rebut it with a follow up letter.

  18. ristvan says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Lurking lawyer here. IMO Nunes response is powerful and correct, but far too complicated and too long for the public opinion jury.
    The best political response to Schiff’s political countermemo should be just three simple and irrefutable (black and white, no greyscale) points:
    1. Papadapoulis has NOTHING fo do with a FISA warrant application on Page. Irrelevant.
    2. McCabe said in sworn Congressional testimony that the FISA Page warrant would NOT have issued absent the Steele dossier.
    3. Comey said in sworn congressional testimony that the Steele dossier (paid for by Clinton and DNC) was salacious AND unverified. Unverified violates FISA law.
    Point, game, set, match via the well known KISS principle (keep it simple, stupid).

    • Shadrach says:
      February 24, 2018 at 6:38 pm

      Very well put. Thank you.

    • Stormyeyes says:
      February 24, 2018 at 6:50 pm

      Agreed. Less IS more

    • Craig D says:
      February 24, 2018 at 7:23 pm

      Response to ristvan (the lurking lawyer) – Agree totally with your post. Nunes should have you on his staff. Especially like point three, Comey says the Dossier was unverified – this violates FISA law PERIOD.

    • AsksTooManyQuestions says:
      February 24, 2018 at 7:35 pm

      Do you practice in Michigan? I don’t need a lawyer right now, but it never hurts to have a the name and phone number of a good one handy. 🙂

    • JMC says:
      February 24, 2018 at 7:37 pm

      I thought the Nunes response was just fine. He had to undermine a lot of squishy Dem hogwash in the Schiff memo, and that can’t be done with just a few simple verbal sound bites. First that had to be done. That’s the body mass shot. Then one can proceed as a backup to the finishing head-shot of your facts. Or one can start with your shots. But Schiff’s words still have to be dealt with.

    • The Boss says:
      February 24, 2018 at 8:57 pm

      I don’t think the masses are the GOP committee members’ intended audience at this time. While it is true the document is lengthy and complex, its value is tactical in a sense. The political and media idiots who follow Adam Schiff around like a pack of butt-sniffing dogs will not miss the obvious message; we aren’t the GOP cowards you’ve been accustomed to.

      Look at the optics too. Which is most believable? Schiff’s sloppily-worded, poorly-formatted and heavily-redacted work of fiction? Or the crisp, orderly, and clean point-by-point refutation of Schiff’s misleading and false statements? It’s game on. And so far, the dems continue to be losers.

  19. StarryNights says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Words versus words.

    Most folks aren’t tuned in.

    2018 election success is the objective.

    Gotta amp it up with sonething more than just words words and more words.

    • mimbler says:
      February 24, 2018 at 6:43 pm

      Yep at the risk of repeating myself, people pay attention to actions, not words. And currently Mueller is indicting people, and Sessions isn’t,

    • paulraven1 says:
      February 24, 2018 at 6:49 pm

      Good point. Need something different, better. That’s been the problem with all this from the beginning — the details are hard to follow for most people and it ends up sounding like another partisan skirmish. Nunez’s responses were fine but now it looks like a debating society instead of the exposure of a gross Constitutional depredation.

      This is what happens when there are no criminal charges and everything just keeps going through Congressional spin cycles. The impact, outrage and momentum of the Republican memo is lost.

  20. georgiafl says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    February 24, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Okay. First of all, why release the memo on a Saturday night?

    The gun control debate is in full swing and the Sunday shows are sure to be almost exclusively about that. Democrats seemingly still think they have the upper hand in that argument. The Schiff memo could conceivably take some of the steam away.

    And the memo itself has no major bombshells (though there is an admission, redacted, that there was an open investigation into some number of Trump campaign officials. I seem to remember Comey testifying otherwise.

    So it has to be timed to blunt *something*, right? An unscheduled Saturday night release of something they touted as THE counterargument to the Nunes memo? Makes no sense.

    Unless the IG Report is released Monday.

  22. sundance says:
    February 24, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Liked by 12 people

    February 24, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Can I just say: in case any of you have been suckered back to National Review because a couple of them are sick enough of the outrageous lies and despicable abuse of power that the Dems unleashed on Trump to actually come somewhat to his defense: Fox is letting David French spew a spirited defense of Schiff’s memo. Ugh. I hate those guys. I really do. I expect the Dems to be despicable pustules, but to have so-called Repubs be such backstabbing pieces of crap like they are enrages me.

    • Eaglemom says:
      February 24, 2018 at 7:21 pm

      Yes, first Fox interviewed Judith Miller and then David French. Clearly the talking points have gone out that it is a disgrace that the House Committee has been politicized and that what is really important is that the Russians meddled in the election. This will morph into the FBI and DOJ had no choice but to investigate blah, blah, blah. I wish the Republicans could now show how the FISA warrant for Carter Page led to many other US citizens being spied upon and being unmasked. Unfortunately, I think the general public says ho – hum to just one guy being spied on by the FBI.

      • mimbler says:
        February 24, 2018 at 7:23 pm

        I turned it off when they interviewed Judith Miller. She is a worthless apologist for the DNC.
        If/when Fox gets some actual conservative competition, they will be down to CNN ratings numbers.

        Right now, they are rotten MSM, just not quite as rotten as all the others.

        • GB Bari says:
          February 24, 2018 at 7:41 pm

          My wife and I had to stop watching FNC on weekends last year when it became obvious that they were programming mostly anti-Trump / anti-conservative hosts and interviewees on the weekend schedule.

          • Sylvia Avery says:
            February 24, 2018 at 9:04 pm

            I know what you mean. I didn’t usually watch it much on the weekends, anyway, but during the campaign I started tuning in on the weekends and I grew so outraged I almost NEVER turn on FOX during the weekends.

            This was hard because the memo is big news, so I did turn it on today for a few minutes, but quickly turned it off. I figured I could find out everything I need to know right here, and I was right.

    • snarkybeach says:
      February 24, 2018 at 7:22 pm

      and in having a RINO NeverTrumper say the Nunez memo is flawed/the Schiff is golden guarantees that will be the meme narrative for weeks to come. the sheeple will take the Dem talking points that French lauded as gospel because the MSM will spin it as “according to Conservative Republican writer French…”

      • Beigun says:
        February 24, 2018 at 8:16 pm

        Remember the movie “They Were Expendable” with the Duke and Kirk Douglas?

        Douglas, the old salt (blush), slaps the piss ant who puts self in front of country…one of many great scenes!

        Time to corral those in media who have sold their soul while the nation faces an unprecedented spying scandal.

  24. 196ski says:
    February 24, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Thank you Sundance for your insights into the tragedy in Florida and your continuing efforts to put the downright scary story of our government in action.

    I am shocked that the only thing we hear in the news is the Mueller investigation and Trump “collusion” (whatever that is). In all honesty I cannot understand why there even is a Mueller investigation. It is perfectly clear that the only real investigations should be centered around HRC, the Obama cabal, DOJ/FBI and MUELLER.

    MSM is duping the average American and leading us down a dangerous path, imagine if this is our new normal.

    I truly fear for our country.

  25. talkietina says:
    February 24, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    The Democrat memo response on government surveillance abuses is a total political and legal BUST. Just confirms all of the terrible things that were done. SO ILLEGAL!

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2018
    Dem Memo: FBI did not disclose who the clients were – the Clinton Campaign and the DNC. Wow!

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2018
    “Russians had no compromising information on Donald Trump” @FoxNews Of course not, because there is none, and never was. This whole Witch Hunt is an illegal disgrace…and Obama did nothing about Russia!

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2018

    Liked by 1 person

    February 24, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Demonrat Adam shifty eyes Schiff is at it again. Old Adam can’t help but try to make up Schiff. He is trying to chase down Trump bear but keeps getting lost. Perhaps he is following Nancy’s crumb trail. The trail of deceit and lies. For he is after all a crazed demonrat. Shifty eyes can’t seem to trap trumpy bear and his band of truth seekers. Well you have to give Schiff credit for trying dumb ass.

  27. Tony says:
    February 24, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    WOW we are all doomed as morons. THIS FISA ISSUE IS BULL POOP. Its the swamps shinny ball. We are supposed to pay close attention to it. SO THE ILLEGAL SPYING AND ILLEGAL 702 DATA BASE VIOLATIONS BY THE FBI/DOJ GO UN-NOTICED….
    The REAL crime started in November 2015. NOT July 2016 PROOF BELOW
    https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/icotr/51117/2016_Cert_FISC_Memo_Opin_Order_Apr_2017.pdf …………………………………………………..

    THE DOSSIER AND FISA CRIMES. . . .
    Where Committed to provide cover for the above ruling on 4th amendment violations against Trump people. THAT’S NOT AN OPINION. Those 99 pages are a court conclusion. And the SWAMP needed a defense against it after the election of HILLARY. The insurance policy text was about THIS COVER UP as insurance , The TAR MAC meeting was to find out what was needed for Lynch to bury the above ruling after Hillary won. AND GETTING A FOREIGN SPY WARRANT is the only action you could argue justified the above court ruling. Additionally Page , Trump and Russia would have been nailed to the wall and war would have broken out domestically as well as internationally.

    Its as if we all KNOW our government is corrupt. BUT ARE UNABLE TO GRASP the depths of the corruption used against us in a Presidential election. This FISA WARRANT is a shinny bull sht ball of garbage and should NOT be the focus of Attention .

    WHAT I HAVE BEEN POSTING INCLUDING THE MUELLER INFORMATION IS WHAT GOT ME BOOTED FROM TWITTER. .

  28. evergreen says:
    February 24, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Would the FISA application, if submitted to the FISC today, obtain a warrant? If not, then all of the product that derived from the original–and now deemed insufficient–application would have to be destroyed and never allowed as evidence in any future proceeding.

    Is this a correct assessment of the law?

  29. asdf says:
    February 24, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    Schiff claims he FISA warrant wasn’t used to spy on the Trump Campaign, only Page. And Nunes doesn’t dispute that. Perhaps he should have.

  30. Nevman says:
    February 24, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Even saying that the dossier was paid for by Clinton, the DNC and the FBI is wrong. Let’s not forget that the Clinton campaign took over the DNC during the campaign because the DNC was out of money. This all came out in the email released. So this financing came from the Clinton campaign and maybe the FBI.

  31. Flight93Gal says:
    February 24, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    The only issue I have with the DIM memo/GOP rebuttal is this: Image wise, the public still may believe we are behind by a score of 35 to 3. Therefore, while I applaud Nunes and Team for their rapid rebuttal, Mueller’s moves against Gates last week and against Manafort on Friday are an attempt to squeeze Manafort to cry uncle and even lie about VSGPDJT Russia collusion. Therefore, the impression of criminality surrounding the campaign remains (despite not being even remotely related). We need to score 4 or more times in the next quarter and create impactful news: The March 2018 IG Report reveals criminality and obstruction by FBI operatives; Nunes/Grassley/Goodlatte committees create criminal referrals; DOJ announces criminal prosecutions; Rosenstein/Mueller actions have them relieved of duties. Without these game-changing events, we MAY LOSE THE GAME. Yes, we are playing the long game, yes, this is 48D chess but c’mon. The time to overtake the other team is UPON us!

    • Beigun says:
      February 24, 2018 at 8:26 pm

      Will the Bama Possum Awake?

      “Ballad of Jeff Sessions”

      Jeff Sessions, quite as ‘Bama Possum
      Laying Low by the Creek
      Look like he be Sleepen’
      But no one know what he Doin’
      Up that IG CREEK!

      Now Hillary started a-Shaken’
      And Obama, his eyes got real Wide
      Cause that Ol’ Sleepy Possum
      Had there Ass for Skinnen Time!

  32. zimbalistjunior says:
    February 24, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    as i asked on other post, did we know that FBI had spoken to Page on March 2016?!
    ie. the same month as when he joined Trump campaign— not sure which came first but in any case, thank you Schiff memo.

  33. quintrillion says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Devin Nunes responds to DNC response memo at CPAC today (excuse if previous posted)

  34. Craig D says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Wow – look at how far this story has developed. We now know (and is generally acknowledged) that Trump was the target of government spying (Comey caught in a lie by telling the President that he was not the target of the investigation) with a FISA title one warrant based upon an unverified (stated by Comey) Dossier paid for by the Clinton campaign. And, the crooked main stream media says “yeah so what”!
    One question I still have, did Rosenstein support the firing of Comey because with Comey gone, Rosenstein can better play “both sides of the fence, being white and black hat”?

    • Craig D says:
      February 24, 2018 at 8:52 pm

      Re above – During discussion of the Susan Rice email to herself, I believe the reason Obama had for not sharing the Russia investigation with the Trump campaign was that Trump was under investigation about (the Russia stuff) based on the FISA Title one warrant (due to information picked up by the spying on Trump). Trump went from not being the initial target of the warrant but now being the target of the investigation. Susan Rice has now apparently come out and said that the reason for not sharing the Russia investigation with the Trump campaign was due to Flynn. Maybe she is trying to cover for the targeting of Trump.

  35. Baseball Coach says:
    February 24, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Everyone who thinks they could be in trouble from this scandal is doing their best to distance their self from this dossier. News shows will not talk much more about it. They want to minimize it because it how important it is, with government officials misleading the Fisa judges, thinking it was not important to disclose who was responsible for the existence of the dossier, why important facts were not disclosed, The dossier is a big part of this scandal. It will be important to keep talking it up before it falls off the shelf.

  36. Maquis says:
    February 24, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Schiff just got Schiffed.

    😈

