Jaw Dropping – The Washington Post Attacks Reverend Billy Graham Hours After He Dies…

In 2012 the DNC denounced Jesus Christ three times during their convention. Until today that stood as one of the most alarming public representations of how the Democrats hate Christianity. The Washington Post just took that hatred one step further….
I cannot even begin to fathom the level of institutional evil and hatred it would take for this story to work its way through the editorial process of a national American publication and not encounter anyone who would stop them in their tracks. Seriously, no words. Just unreal.
Jeff Bezos needs to be Trust Busted.
http://www.linfo.org/sherman.html
People need to STOP shoppiong at Amazon. Its a CIA front company of the same faction that wants to destroy Trump and the Republic.
Bezos is a communist to the core. Pure evil sociopath.
Walmart has better service. Also sells other products than they carry. I love their service. Website not as good but delivery excellent. Free 2 day delivery after $35.
Yes, please! For your local retailers, for your local tax base, for justice, and for God and Country!
Amazon, Wholefoods and WAPO….Boycott these are all Bezos operations…
Shop Local when you can…….
Just cancelled my Prime account. Cannot believe this fake news.
Little Jeffie has already been warned.
Thank you for the link. It is always good to go to the source.
I have been a Prime Member for years and I gave it up when I realized what they are doing to us.
I can live without them. I don’t know if we can live with them.
Bye Bye Bezos
Wait till they bag on the JROTC kids who manned up at the Florida high school.
Check today’s post on Howtobeyourowndetective.com.
The author lays out the case against the media like Perry Mason.
He also wonders if the media hates Kentucky because they handled their school shooting with dignity and more weapons, not agitation.
At least one Trump opponent in Broward County (the loudmouth sheriff) stands accused of doinking a high school girl and forcing her to get an abortion. That’s below Roy Moore territory.
The woman who took Cruz in knew he had almost a million dollar trust fund, and it looks like she roostered him to crack up so she could grab his money while he was in jail or the nuthouse. Unbelievable!
And they won’t call it “toxic femininity!”
I would just offer to say that this headline betrays the Post’s transparent disrespect for the people who listened to and took to heart Rev. Billy Graham’s message.
That is to say, for the Post, it’s not really about BIlly Graham’s life. It’s about the lives of the people who were improved by his message.
To them, the Post’s message is clear: Here is some dirt. Go ahead and rub it into your wound, you scumbags.
I’m Mormon and the New York Times did the same exact thing when the leader of our church died recently.
From the article above:
“Thomas S. Monson, who as president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since 2008 enlarged the ranks of female missionaries, but rebuffed demands to ordain women as priests and refused to alter church opposition to same-sex marriage, died on Tuesday at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 90.”
It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that leftists hold mainstream Americans in utter contempt. It’s rare though that it’s displayed so explicitly. It’s a little easier to understand this hostility when you understand that leftism requires that people replace their Foundation of the Gospel (of Jesus Christ) with the teachings or philosophies of men. Leftist forms of government cannot exist unless Government is established as the absolute moral authority and not the Gospel.
Plain and simple.
Leftist forms of government cannot exist unless Government is established as the absolute moral authority and not the Gospel.
Spot on, Chojun.
Well stated.
Christianity says man was created in the image of G-D, and saved by the death of his Son, so how can you make a serfs or slave out of the people who G-D holds in such esteem?
“[…]the separate and equal station to which the laws of nature and of nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any form of government becomes destructive to these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it[…]”
This is why totalitarians HATE Christianity and HATE the USA.
Since, with the defeat of Hillary Clinton, we snatched the victory of the totalitarians from them when they could see it within their grasp, they are striking out against our country without thought like children tossing temper tantrums.
True. They are intolerant of any Creed or Faith. They fear the Power that reduces the People’s fear of them.
Faith and Fear are opposites. The Godless Communists cannot rule by Faith, it cannot be done. They are hollow inside, Faith illuminates that void and betrays their weakness.
That Human’s could so despise such a force for Good because they wish to redefine what is Good, to be themselves the sole deciders and adjudicators of that new dialectic, and not recognize that they are striving to depose the God of Nature and nature’s God, all the while decrying Faith and denying Religion, it is utterly stunning, stunning to behold, the consequences too sickening to contemplate in depth or at length without succumbing to madness.
These Enemies, of God, of America, illustrate for all to see how false prophets since time immemorial have set themselves up with new idols and lower-case “r” religions. These endless generations of despotic nendacious power-mad false priests always attract the same kinds of people, the same trait of twisting Righteousness and Reality in ways that mock all their would-be subjects that have a mind to think and a heart to feel.
They are driven not to create a nouveau, but to construct a monstrosity that is a twisted mirror of what all know and feel to be Just and True. Their doctrines cannot take root until they have seared the souls of their subjects and driven out their inner light.
Mocking Truth and Good is their way.
The destruction of innocents, the most innocent of the Family of Man, is their Sacrament. They seek mere favor by extinguishing the lives entrusted to them by Heaven Itself. They seek the base by destroying the Divine.
The sacrifice of infants, before their birth, to selfishness, or after birth to darkest lusts, is no different than in the days of tossing one’s young into the roaring flame of the maw of Moloch.
The Evil always destroy the most innocent. The pattern throughout History is so repetitive that any fair observer can see that there is an external force that continually inspires the same doctrines and practices. An unchanging Adversary that hates all Humanity and the Righteousness of Men.
That such a force exists and persists through millenia in every culture only testifies to the veracity of the existence of this great Power, this Great Good, a True God, whose Works it acknowledges, and fears, in its every move. To deny it is a literal vow of solidarity to it’s opposite, a declaration of Anti-Faith.
Today’s GoverMedia are the high-priests and priestesses of the darkest stripe. With this article they wail and gnash their teeth. They rage at the outpouring of live and admiration they know pours forth when such a one passes from this mortal plane.
They resent and fear his Goodness, and it shows.
God Bless Billy’s family as they celebrate his life.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
Way to stay classy, WaPo. Bunch of hateful POS. I find this article disgraceful.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Shameful! What a disgrace of a news reporting outlet to focus on anything other than this man’s pivotal influence in people’s faith and the millions he reached through evangelism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Already I can see God’s had at work here. There have been many wonderful posts quoting the bible and testimonials. Not just hate.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is a nice red pill for normies
Thank you wapo for dropping the mask
The atheists and anti-Christians in journalism, entertainment, progressive politics, sports, and academia can’t help themselves. Ever since the Election they have been trying to outdo one another in expressing their disdain for American achievements and traditions. They seek to destroy the most accomplished, the most prosperous, the most generous nation the world has ever known. Soon it will be time to take out the trash.
This is despicable. They knew they couldn’t dig up anything on him while he was here because if there had been anything credible, it would have been dug up eons ago. Like Sundance said, the dems voted to denounce any references to God at their 2012 convention. We all remember that. Let the dems and those media agencies that collude with them continue to dig their own graves because one day they will have to give an account (of course we all will) for our behavior and it’s not going to be pretty for them.
Yes and another wrong, the God-haters hide their enmity as if it were required for courtesy to Islam, as though it were Muslims who hated us, when it is not. In fact, I find day to day that my (many) Muslim colleagues are the ones cheering me on to openly love and pray and believe. I wear a cross and also a medal concerning Our Lady and I know exactly who responds how. Muslims feel comfortable with me and exude warmth and are glad to see God honored. And, while we are on the subject, so do Russians. Who does not…? Well, those who once believed… and we will leave it at that. To me, it is disgraceful to hide behind groups that have such fragile positions already, to taunt Christians and make the Muslims take the arrows that fly back. That is just disgusting. Disgraceful.
The people dissing Graham need to come to the cross and leave their sins there and ask for forgiveness. Who are we to judge a persons life..? God used Billy Graham for His purpose.
An absent father does not make a drug addicted person or causes divorce.
I have known families where the father was often gone and kids turn out and families where both parents were present and the kids got into trouble.
We all chose our path and we have free will.
May Billy Graham rest in peace and his family be comforted.
The bed has been chosen, it lacks only the lying therein……..
This pisses me off….
Billy Grahm’s life speaks for itself and his faith and good works go before him.
These people hate Christianity and they despise Christ. They want to tear down what is good and beautiful. This will be set right either in the world or the kingdom to come.
It’s Lent and it’s the 40 day journey to the cross, burial and resurrection. Jesus Christ taught that as the world hated Him –so too he world would hate his followers.
What was Christ’s solution when He was cursed on the the Cross?
Pray for your enemy and love those that persecute you. Pray for the redemption of their souls.
I don’t click on WaPo when they do bad things. Not going to read it. However, I believe these people try to hold us hostage as much as possible.
Jeff Bezos is a horrible person. We should ask to have the government contracts cancelled. We need to have our own infrastructure anyway. Apparently where the private sector should not be trusted is information. News and the internet have been taken over by oppressive monopolies.
6 corporations control 90% of the media. Google and MSN have become monopolies. Amazon and Walmart have become monopolies. Several grocery chains have reached monopoly stages. AT&T is too big, again. Disney controls too much of our society.
The list goes on and on. We need to set some boundaries. Now. It’s a waste of time to give WaPo attention. Take away the financial incentive to bully America. Treat them like a bad trade deal and end the control they have over us.
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/about/subcommittees/#antitrust
Senator Lee, Chairman Senator Klobuchar, Ranking Member
Senator Grassley Senator Leahy
Senator Hatch Senator Blumenthal
Senator Graham Senator Booker
Senator Tillis
Majority Office
Phone: 202-224-5444 Minority Office
Phone: 202-224-3244
Here is the Senate Committee that handles Jeff Bezos and his Amazon monopoly and also his monopoly in media.
Here are the MSM monopolies:
These 15 Billionaires Own America’s News Media Companies
https://www.forbes.com/sites/katevinton/2016/06/01/these-15-billionaires-own-americas-news-media-companies/#604e54fa660a
You will have to forgive me for not clicking on the link to the Satan Inspired Article, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good call. I wish I hadn’t done so.
“Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, this he will also reap.”
LikeLiked by 11 people
Let them keep digging their own grave.
Exactly.
Here is an archived version of the WP article:
http://archive.is/LSmWW
It is a good practice to always convert leftoid news articles into archive links. You can deny them thousands of clicks, and it will also circumvent many paywalls. Starving these bastards of revenue consistently is a powerful weapon that all of us can wield
Great idea and should be go-to, consistent policy here! Thanks for this tip!
Agreed that trying to starve the beast is a noble cause but money means nothing to outfits like the Amazon Post. Nothing at all. They are propaganda outlets and their currency is the promotion of Leftist Myths.
Just like every other newspaper in the country they are bleeding cash but somehow manage to stay open spewing half-truths, slick deceptions and outright lies. Shame on them for attacking Billy Graham.
For mental and spiritual health even better would be to avoid viewing their garbage altogether.
“Reading lies harms eyes.”
The MSM (including the owners of social media) are the shock troops of this civil war. They are all synchronized and present a united front, protecting the deeper swamp.
They are too invested and emotionally committed to ever change. I’m sure there are hundreds of their ranks who 24/7 are dedicated to distorting and dismissing every single word coming from the President and his small band of political supporters.
Just look at how the SOTU speech, the Nunes memo and hundreds of other events were delegitimized mere seconds after the fact. There never ever will be one syllable of respectful or truthful coverage.
It has morphed into an automatic reflex behavioral mechanism. Very easy and simple.
Don’t expect the IG report to suddenly shift the landscape. There will be enough legalese wiggle room to make the end result toothless.
The only thing the corrupt media “delegitimizes” are themselves.
Their sun is just about set.
Yes, this is another nail in their coffin along with CNN attacking that elderly lady.
Only 6% of Americans trust the media
Apr, 2016 “[….]A survey of more than 2,000 adults released on Sunday showed that trust in the media has dipped to dramatically low levels. About 52 percent of respondents said they have “some confidence” in the press, while 41 percent said they have “hardly any confidence.”
Over the last two decades, research shows the public has grown increasingly skeptical of the news industry,” the report from the American Press Institute reads. “The study reaffirms that consumers do value broad concepts of trust like fairness, balance, accuracy, and completeness. At least two-thirds of Americans cite each of these four general principles as very important to them.” […]”
And more recently:
60% of Americans believe MSM reports fake news
“[…]The Monmouth University poll, published Wednesday, found that Republicans (79 percent) were most likely to say that major news outlets transmit fake news stories, compared to 66 percent of Independents and 43 percent of Democrats.
The survey found that even more people distrust online news websites, with a whopping 80 percent believing such outlets report fake news regularly or occasionally…
The three groups of respondents were more equally aligned on the topic of whether online news outlets report fake news deliberately, with Republicans and Independents tied at 57 percent. Democrats weren’t far behind, at 52 percent.[…]”
Poll: Majority says mainstream media publishes fake news
“[…]Nearly two-thirds of Americans say the mainstream press is full of fake news, a sentiment that is held by a majority of voters across the ideological spectrum.
According to data from the latest Harvard-Harris poll, which was provided exclusively to The Hill, 65 percent of voters believe there is a lot of fake news in the mainstream media.
That number includes 80 percent of Republicans, 60 percent of independents and 53 percent of Democrats. Eighty-four percent of voters said it is hard to know what news to believe online.[…]”
Treat the commie media like Merlin treated Queen Mab:
naaah, in my humble experience, IG reports are blunt and to the point – we would never write a finding that could not be referenced to a specific rule, regulation, policy, code, statute, law, or some other sort of binding guidance. We had a specific format that involved a finding statement, where to find the requirement, a narrative that expanded the finding with the necessary details, and then a recommendation of corrective action.
Furthermore, a root cause analysis for non-compliance was always required for each finding:
DON’T KNOW
1. never knew
2. forgot
3. task implied
CAN’T COMPLY
1. scarce resources
2. don’t know how
3. impossiblility
WON’T COMPLY
1. no reward
2. no penalty
3. disagree
Bottom line: an IG report is not some mindless paperwork exercise, IT IS A CALL TO ACTION! As such, it must be clearly written and comprehensible to all…bureaucratic gobbledygook or Clintonian legal parsing have no place in such a document in my humble experience, but, hey, what do I know?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Corwin,
As a former QA manager, I find your comments very interesting since our roles are somewhat the same.
funny thing – QA is also where I got my start…and never forgot my roots. Nothing like sitting down in front of the fireplace with a glass of fine Trump wine and something written by Deming or Juran…
I happened to be in Charlotte this morning when I heard the news and I was driving on Billy Graham Parkway! It was a surreal moment and I felt very sad.
I went to a couple of his Revivals when I was a child. A true inspirational man.
As sad as these horrible commentaries are, I believe it further helps to wake people up. When people see such disrespect for a man who devoted his life to his love of his God and son Jesus Christ and brought hope to people around the World, it seeps into their minds that these people hate all things good.
Truly despicable people. I’m so sick of all this vitriol.
Ayn Rand, having seen Communism first hand, does a good job of describing these people’s actions.
Envy/Hatred of the Good for Being the Good
“Today, we live in the Age of Envy.
“Envy” is not the emotion I have in mind, but it is the clearest manifestation of an emotion that has remained nameless; it is the only element of a complex emotional sum that men have permitted themselves to identify.
Envy is regarded by most people as a petty, superficial emotion and, therefore, it serves as a semihuman cover for so inhuman an emotion that those who feel it seldom dare admit it even to themselves. . . . That emotion is: hatred of the good for being the good.
This hatred is not resentment against some prescribed view of the good with which one does not agree. . . . Hatred of the good for being the good means hatred of that which one regards as good by one’s own (conscious or subconscious) judgment. It means hatred of a person for possessing a value or virtue one regards as desirable.[…]”
I don’t believe in Jesus Christ and I never will. However, that does not stop me from understanding what a great man Billy Graham was. His kindness towards people of all faiths remains a lesson for us all. Despicable that WP would whack a man this honorable.
You’re spot on about Billy Graham–he never let “religion” get in the way of showing the love of Christ, as he knew it, to everyone, even those he didn’t agree with. That’s a definitive “class act” and a “good person.” I would also say, much, much more, through his evangelism.
Praying for you, NYGuy! You be your own good self, but I’ll never say never!
re your first sentence: That’s what I once thought too 🙂
At one point in my life I was an orthodox Jew – taught Jewish education to those who were interested. I still cherish and respect my religion. So my appreciation for Billy Graham will remain from afar. But I sincerely appreciate the spirit in which that was given.
“I cannot even begin to fathom the level of institutional evil and hatred it would take for this story to work its way through the editorial process of a national American publication and not encounter anyone who would stop them in their tracks. Seriously, no words. Just unreal.”
_________________
That is why it continually persists and grows, because most people can’t begin to fathom the evil we are confronted by.
Even though it has been IN OUR FACE and SHOUTING AT US with a megaphone for DECADES.
The unqualified evil of the traitors in our country knows NO bounds. There is no one they won’t murder. They may not do it personally, but they will gladly, eagerly create situations where lots of people are murdered.
They created the illegal alien invasion. How many Americans have been raped and murdered by illegal aliens, because of the God-hating, America-hating, Marxist / Leftists in our midst?
They created the islamic invasion, both here in America and throughout Europe. How many innocent men, women and children have been raped and murdered as a DIRECT RESULT of their policies and ideology?
Ladies and gentlemen, they CHOP UP ABORTED BABIES and SELL THEM to the highest bidder.
And we haven’t even talked about the rampant pedophilia and occult practices.
The only question is, what is it going to take, for us to finally DO something about it?
Seriously, we really need to keep a vigilant eye on Bezos. What kind of transhumance technocrat creepy nonsense is he into?
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/02/21/jeff-bezos-building-10000-year-clock-in-west-texas-mountain/
I am not going to bad mouth anyone here tonight. I just do not read or believe anything the fake news media are publshing or broadcasting. Billy Graham was a great man, and his offsprings should be off limit to anyone on the day of his death, regardless of how bad they were up to this point. To publicly insult his family today will not be something pleasing to the good Lord. How judgement will be passed to those who have tresspassed today, I will have to forgive them as I greatly believe in the Lord’s prayer. Rest in peace, Billy Graham and I am glad that you are going home at last….
It’s almost like WAPO is BEGGING to be put out of business.
LikeLike
It doesn’t surprise me at all. They’ve told us how they feel about us for years. They’ve just amped up the BIG UGLY in the last 2 1/2 years since Candidate TRUMP announced.
President TRUMP should not attend the WH Correspondent’s dinner. I wouldn’t even acknowledge the invite, unless they want to burn it on the WH Lawn.
These people are vile. Let them eat crow.
Washington Post and DNC Hold Joint Fundraiser for Hillary Clinton – Lawyers said “illegal”, Did it Anyway…
22 Jul 2016
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/07/22/washington-post-and-dnc-hold-joint-fundraiser-for-hillary-clinton-lawyers-said-illegal-did-it-anyway
What??? Christians are not perfect? Oh, thats right… They are just Forgiven!!! Strange how Jesus forgets my sins but I and others cannot.
Your sentiment is why we are staring a 1000 + years DARK AGE in the face.
We have a choice, lie down and be a slave OR fight back.
Some of us choose to fight against EVIL when we see it.
The masks are off…Liberals can’t hide their hate anymore.
WA PO is a rag.
I went to see Billy Graham many years ago, when I was an undergraduate at Creightin University (yes, I am a Catholic). I found his message to be a holy one; certainly he was a virtuous and dedicated man.
A call to the ministry is a demanding one; God comes first. The life of a minister’s wife may be satisfying, but it is a challenge, indeed. I think the article, for what it’s worth, gives an insight into the difficulties and sacrifices made by clergy and their families. It is even more so for a Catholic priest, who must say Mass daily, must read his brieviary several times a day, can never not go if a parishioner is very ill or in danger of death, regardless of the time of day or night, must be available to hear Confessions, etc. It gives you some idea of why the Roman Church has a celibate clergy, difficult as that may seem.
The Grahams seem to have handled his difficult calling with grace and dignity. No family is exempt from life’s vicissitudes. We just do what we can to rise above them.
Lyrics “Oh, how He loves you and me, Oh how He loves you and me. He gave his life, what more could he give?
Oh, how He loves you; Oh, how He loves me; Oh, how He loves you and me.”
Didn’t bother to read the WAPO article. I generally know what to expect from them. I know it would not be an effort to set out the loving story of God’s love, His Son’s love, and one of His faithful workers. So, I’ll just skip it.
However, I will say that one of the Graham daughters said Billy, Ruth, and Ruth’s parents “accepted the privilege and the responsibility of teaching” their children “God’s Word in a way that was personal, relevant, and easy to understand.” Then they chose to respond to make their faith their own.
Whatever trials the family has had there is no doubt they have walked through their life knowing of God’s love.
Just one more point. My grandchildren go to the same school some of Billy Graham’s great grandchildren attend. The family is carrying on their faith in God. “Oh, how He loves you and me.”
Disgusting piece of literary trash-the progressive stamp of disproval reeking of the liberal stench of the feminism movement.
The left cannot help themselves they demean the passing of a man of God with such nonsense -that should tell everyone about their agenda.
Nevermind that the Reverend Graham was 99 years old, lived in a different time-a time when we had ethics and morals, stay at home Moms and Sundays at church.
Reverend Graham lived a life dedicated to helping others and sharing the gospel-he represents everything they hate, so of course they have to disparage him after death.
The WaPo is just another smear rag tabloid preaching to their twisted choir.
None-the-less they have hit a new low.
Our founding principles claim that our rights derive from natural law and descend to us from our creator. That is why the Left so feverishly attacks Christianity in particular, and any religion (except for Islam) in general. If they can persuade the masses that our rights don’t come from God, then the next step is that we get our rights from the government. Then that government can give us rights and take them away at their whim. I think that is what this is all about.
Bingo!
Psst… Because you really should be able to read the article to witness first hand the evil we face.
http://bit.ly/2FjiJAU
I can’t tell if this was a sarcastic obituary, an utter hit job, or a “journalist” with severe unresolved childhood issues. Whatever it is, it is truly “pathetic”. Just think, to be able to have a platform with millions of viewers and this is the best of what you can come up with WAPO?
Surely Mr. Graham can be afforded a bit more respect than this. Then I realize the realty of the day- that being the worship of anything contrary toward normality from the MSM. Anything to disparage, incite, defame and divide.
I’m thinking Mr. Graham touched the lives of millions of people and probably had a profound effect on tens of thousands. My grandparents used to watch him on tv I recall, when I was a kid.
With God’s grace, peace unto you Mr. Graham.
Profanity alert (borrowed from HA Goodman)-
Fuck the haters. My sensibilities are offended. And I’ve had enough.
I was the one who needed to connect with God but could not figure it out on my own. My days were numbered as one of the last in my crew who kept pushing the limits. I laughed and rebuked my partner when he cancelled on some very big stuff. He said never again………Confused i came back in time and he told me time is short. I said I had a dream I was baptized and like an alarm went off he dragged me out of the shower and called the pastor. Like a big deal they came running to dunk me in the water. 20 years ago and I lost all guilt and sin and have lived according to scripture and have reaped the rewards………Who would not want this…………..
In spite of our knowing that we are despised by the power brokers, there is a shock of sorts when a broad and fresh attack of this kind comes.
So many of the Psalms of David are the outpourings of a heart under attack. David was a mightily imperfect man (and pretty much of a failure as father and husband with events to illustrate:
David was a musical sheepherder from a dysfunctional family
He had a wife who mocked him,
a son who wanted to kill him,
a baby who died because of him,
a father-in-law who pursued him with murder in mind,
and a grandson whose choices resulted in the destruction of everything David and his son, Solomon, had built~~spiritually, politically, nationally and militarily.
He himself was a shepherd,
a king,
a murderer,
an adulterer,
a musician,
a general,
a poet,
a survivalist,
an outcast,
a victor,
a worshipper of YHWH,
a lousy father
and a man after God’s own heart.
He was not equipped for his calling except by the call.
He lived out the calling of his life by refusing to be defined by the events and failures of that life.
He staked his life to God’s call, not his family photos.
Part of our shock at the attacks on Mr. Graham is that we know him “to be a good man” – and yet, truth be told, the attacks on David, some of which might be seen as his due, were just as bitter in experience. Just as piercing. Just as vile.
Those attacks sent David running into God his refuge, God who was his strength, God who was his shelter. Part of Mr. Graham’s life and testimony had to do with the business of taking refuge in God, and in what God said and did, not in looking for shelter in what his enemies thought or said.
I cringe under personal attacks, fact-based or not, and my great need, like Billy Graham’s and King David’s, is to acknowledge my need for God and find refuge in Him.
I do not need to, on this day, take up an offense for Mr. Graham or his family. They are already cared for by One more able than I.
Billy Graham received the grace he needed to live as he did and experienced, in some cases, the results of imperfect performance. I need that same grace – grace to find mercy for my limits, my anger, my fear, my desire to put someone in their place.
Hebrews 4;16 speaks of finding mercy and grace to help in time of need.
Billy Graham’s witness was that he had done that in his own life.
May I be found doing the same.
Amen!
And beautifully said!
And yet Billy Graham would forgive anyone disparaging him like this and even pray for them.
The level of hate now in our country is frightening. I thought it was at its worst during the election, but it has only continued to rise.
We must counter it daily with love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, and faithfulness. Even when…no, especially when…it is hard.
Nothing. NOTHING the Left does or says surprises me anymore.
As a born-again believer and a student of the Bible I know that if the world hated the Lord Jesus Christ, the world will hate those who believe in Him and follow Him.
As such we will always be targeted for ridicule and for criticism whenever we fall short.
But this is the thing the Left/Marxists/Cabal et al. don’t get: their ridicule means nothing. Their ridicule and criticism is of no lasting consequence, because God Almighty has saved His redeemed and nothing anybody says will change that fact. We will take the flaming arrows from the devil and from all of them, but we have hope. True hope because the Lord said that in this world we will have tribulations, but He encouraged us to be of good cheer because He had conquered the world.
Fear Him who has the power of life and death and not him who can only harass the redeemed ones of the Lord!
Rev. Graham surely knew that and that knowledge freed him to do his job: share the Gospel, by which he not only cared for people but gave them a truth that is life-changing.
Hope you are okay now, God bless.
For Keln.
Less than two years ago, the same newspaper used a more neutral headline: “Fidel Castro, revolutionary leader who remade Cuba as a socialist state, dies at 90”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/fidel-castro-cuban-dictator-dies-at-90/2016/11/26/f37bf3bc-b399-11e6-be1c-8cec35b1ad25_story.html
Just finished watching the NBC Nightly News – lead story was not the death of Reverend Graham, it was the protests against guns. Finally, eight minutes into the broadcast they had a less than a minute story. Sad.
The “World” is exactly as it is supposed to be. Billy was a great example of what a Christian can be. He worked his gift in the world, as it was, and as it still is.
Forgive me if anyone has already posted this, but here’s a good article about the positive influence Rev. Graham had on Louis Zamperini, the Army aviator and main character of Laura Hillenbrand’s book ‘Unbroken’. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that Graham may have saved Zamperini’s life by bringing him to God. (Incidentally, Graham is omitted entirely from Angelina Jolie’s movie version of the book).
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/nation-now/2018/02/21/billy-graham-changed-louis-zamperinis-life-and-changed-mine-marshal-ramsey-column/358923002/
Those who feel the need to demean & mock not only God but the concepts of moral fortitude & spirituality are making up for their own deep rooted sense of being morally rudderless & spiritually lost
Their conflicted inner souls butt heads with their underdeveloped & immature intellects which were molded by the fraudulent & hostile ideology of the left, an ideology used as a bludgeon to flatten any sense of good & evil, right & wrong
Their inability to look further past their own humanity & truly intellectualize where their humanity came from causes them to lash out against something they can’t comprehend, the result of years of indoctrination
They’ve lost a huge part of their souls & are trying to fill the void by flocking together with others of their ilk as they mock & degrade that which has been taken from them, due to their own easily manipulated weak & feeble minds
True humanistic people with open minds live & let live. They accept & respect peoples moral, non-violent beliefs even if they themselves don’t believe
When non-believers feel the need to lash out & degrade beliefs based on a higher deity, something higher than themselves, something based on the concepts of love, morals & goodness, they’re really lashing out at themselves & their sense of their own lost souls
Since I’m human, I’ll leave it at this….
F*** em
WaPo still at their bat-sheet craziness trying to make fun of Dr. Graham…
Does anyone ever ask the hard and brittle hearts who would pen such hatefulness, “If you die today, where will you spend eternity?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is no doubt there is an eternal punishment and a good number of people deserve it. There will be no appeal.
Repurposed Legacy Communists. No point in letting such a resource go to fallow. For hire, or just because, but money is being made by this evil. Soros is one such vulture that makes money, but there are other, and maybe bigger scavengers / predators / parasites.
