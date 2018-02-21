Heaven: The Message from Billy Graham

We never know what we truly believe until it’s a matter of life and death. Billy Graham, along with a firefighter and a young woman forced to face the reality of death, share the Gospel message, and what really happens when we die.

Recorded by Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in 2014:

Billy Graham Memorial HERE

20 Responses to Heaven: The Message from Billy Graham

  1. brh82 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Thank you for these, Sundance. I’ve never had too much Billy Graham message of HOPE. Plus he is a Most Beautiful Person to look at. A swoon-worthy male for sure!

  2. mj_inOC says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    May Our God Continue to use Billy Graham’s Gospel message of repentance, salvation, and Christ’s Blessed Hope throughout our world, and even this website, thank you, sundance… as it is the only answer to the depravity of man.

  5. MM says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Very uplifting Video….
    I needed to see this today!

  6. Homesteader says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Requiescat In Pace, Billy Graham.

  7. theresanne says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Thank you, Sundance, for posting this video. My family and I watched it together.

  8. Landslide says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    I have such wonderful memories of Billy Graham. I was able to attend 2 of his crusades over the years. In fact, one of my sons decided to be a follower of Jesus at one of them. When I went to his “library” in North Carolina, I teared up during the entire tour. I was so overwhelmed with one man’s world-wide impact for Christ. I heard Franklin speak recently and he said his dad missed Ruth(Billy’s wife) more every day. So happy for him to be with her again. Thank you, Billy Graham, for showing millions the way to Jesus. I look forward to meeting you one day❤️

  9. ScarletPimpernel says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Thank you, Sundance for posting this.

    My mother worked for the Billy Graham Association when she was in high school (in the 1950’s). I remember watching his crusades on television as a teenager. He never changed his message, just preached the Gospel and the cross of Jesus Christ. No gimmicks, ever.

  11. MaineCoon says:
    February 21, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:23

    Years ago my mom marveled and said, five generations of our family heard Rev. Billy Graham preach God’s Word. God used him mightily.

    “For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:6-8

    I mourn, the world mourns, the passing of Rev. Billy Graham, God’s servant who faithfully preached His Word throughout the world. May God comfort Ann Graham Lotz and Franklin Graham and the entire Graham family.

  12. nikkichico7 says:
    February 21, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Sundance thank you for posting this. God bless you so very much. 🌷🌸

  13. Kathy says:
    February 21, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God, with all thy heart, with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.” I can think of no American who honored this Great Commandment more steadfastly than Billy Graham.

  14. Pa Hermit says:
    February 21, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    There is just something so very powerful to someone who just looked death square in the face, and came away the winner! The realization that there is so much more than you ever realized, so moving, it hits with a ton of bricks. Your eyes are opened so you can see so much more, you have trouble reaching for those perfect words. You have a new appreciation for who you are and where you’re headed! Awe inspiring, Rest in Peace and Harmony Mr. Billy Graham!

  16. Craig W. Gordon says:
    February 21, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Such a great preacher. He’ll be missed here on earth. Those old gospel recordings of his are rich man.

  17. EncouragingWords says:
    February 21, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Thank you Sundance….😢😭😭

