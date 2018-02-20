Facebook Ad Executive Rob Goldman Apologizes for having “Uncleared Thoughts”…

Good grief, I doubt there is a more apropos example of how liberal echo-chambers generate a sketchy group-think compliance mindset.

After President Trump re-tweeted a discussion thread from Facebook VP of Ads Rob Goldman, which cited analysis done last year of Russian ad purchases/engagement, the liberal hive instantly attacked the executive.

According to Wired.Com Rob Goldman quickly began apologizing for expressing “uncleared thoughts”, where those thoughts are actually based on facts – but run counter to the necessary liberal narrative – so they must be repelled at all costs.

This you have to read:

(Via Wired) On Friday morning, just before 10am on the West Coast, the office of special counsel Robert Mueller published his indictment of 13 Russian operatives for interfering in the US election. The document was 37 pages, and it mentioned Facebook 35 times. It detailed how Russian operatives used the platform to push memes, plan rallies, create fake accounts, suppress the vote, foment racism, and more.

[…] But then, roughly eight hours after the indictment appeared online, Rob Goldman, a VP for ads for Facebook, decided he had a few points to add to the debate. He was just freelancing, and had not cleared his thoughts with either Facebook’s communications team or its senior management.

[…] With Mueller’s indictment, according to multiple people at the company, everyone felt that Facebook had done something right. The 35 mentions clearly showed that Facebook had fully cooperated with authorities. Many of the details in the indictment, particularly from pages 25 to 30, which include details of messages sent between private Facebook accounts, were given to Mueller by Facebook. That could have been a good story. But then Rob Goldman decided to weigh in, using a rival platform. He now has 10,500 Twitter followers, but a few fewer friends at work.

On Sunday night, Joel Kaplan, the VP of Global Public Policy at Facebook, put out a statement saying “Nothing we found contradicts the Special Counsel’s indictments. Any suggestion otherwise is wrong.” Roughly translated, that meant, “We asked Rob Goldman to throw his phone in a river.”

[…]  Later that day, Rob Goldman seemed to come to the same understanding, and posted internally at Facebook a message that read as follows: “I wanted to apologize for having tweeted my own view about Russian interference without having it reviewed by anyone internally. The tweets were my own personal view and not Facebook’s. I conveyed my view poorly. The Special Counsel has far more information about what happened [than] I do—so seeming to contradict his statements was a serious mistake on my part.  (read more)

One of the more, well, hilarious and typically-left aspects to the sympathetic article about Rob Goldman’s wrong thinking comes from this paragraph (emphasis mine):

 […] Facebook has long had a vexed relationship with Donald Trump. It’s based in Silicon Valley, and most of the executives and employees are liberal Democrats. Mark Zuckerberg believes, to his core, that the point of his platform is to make the world more open and connected. Donald Trump’s campaign was built on tribalismdividing America against the world, and dividing American groups against each other.

Remember, this is Facebook.  A social media platform based entirely on ‘tribalism’.

That paragraph is what’s called hypocrisy wrapped up with a heaping dose of sanctimonious pretzel logic.   In the same article where the author is describing an executive’s apology for having “unapproved wrong thoughts”, the same author is decrying Trump’s “tribalism”.

Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up.

The executives in charge of a social media platform based on western free expression and communication with “friends”, ie. ‘your tribe’, are now stating “thoughts” must be pre-approved and “tribalism” is bad, bad ju-ju…

Resist We Much !

The Struggle is Realz !

 

 

52 Responses to Facebook Ad Executive Rob Goldman Apologizes for having “Uncleared Thoughts”…

  1. MM says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:54 am

    ROTFL……..Off to the Re-Education Camp for Rob Goldman.

  2. skipper1961 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:56 am

    “Resist we much!” A gift that keeps on giving. Sharpton kicking his own a$$! HA! Thanks for the laugh (again) SD!

  3. Skinner says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:58 am

    The left sure do love their plantations. Rob wants to keep his place in the house!

  4. Johnny Bravo says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:58 am

    Shoot me if ever I state that I am not free to think!

  5. Publius2016 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:59 am

    It’s a true SICKNESS! They pray at the Globalist shrine where true thoughts are labeled a crime.

  6. peighton2 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:59 am

    “Insanity? The mental processes of a man with whom one disagrees, are always wrong. Where is the line between wrong mind and sane mind? It is inconceivable that any sane man can radically disagree with one’s most sane conclusions.”
    ― Jack London, The Iron Heel

  7. tappin52 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:01 am

    If I knew how to post pictures, I would post the one of Joe Manchin at the SOTU applauding and making a move to stand up, only to quickly realize that none of his “friends” would approve and he sat back down.

  8. distracted2 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:02 am

    I knew this would happen. No one under Zuckerberg’s rule is allowed free thought, much less public expression of that thought.

    What a wuss.

    • scott467 says:
      February 20, 2018 at 3:11 am

      “I knew this would happen. No one under Zuckerberg’s rule is allowed free thought, much less public expression of that thought.”

      _________________

      But why do so many (apparently nearly all of them) put up with it?

      The hypocrisy alone, pretending that Leftists are for ‘freedom of speech’, while living in terror of ever accidentally speaking freely, must be cognitive dissonance on steroids.

      Who cares what Suckerburg thinks?

      Is your job really worth mental slavery?

      Is your social circle worth mental slavery?

      Is ANYTHING worth mental slavery?

      If you spend your life in mental slavery, you never even find out who you are. Your entire life was a waste.

      What could possibly be worth that?

  9. StarryNights says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:02 am

    Time to move to L.A.

  10. scott467 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:05 am

    Apparently Leftist thought breeds intellectual cowardice, a complete and utter inability to stand for anything resembling truth or principle. You almost NEVER see a Leftist stand on the Truth if he ever accidentally stumbles onto it. They just turn and run back to the the hive — the same hive that is viciously attacking them for having inadvertently uttered something true.

    It’s a mind control cult.

    Leftists are the most intellectually dishonest people I have ever encountered. Not only with everyone around them, but even worse, they are intellectually dishonest with themselves.

  11. Sid Farkiss says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:07 am

    He can’t unring the bell of truth.

    • scott467 says:
      February 20, 2018 at 3:17 am

      And they’ll never forgive him, no matter how much he apologizes, lol!

      In fact, the more he apologizes, the less respect they will have for him, and the more they will hate him.

      He should recognize that now, and make a mad dash for freedom, like that North Korean who ran across the DMZ a couple months ago.

      Run Forrest, run!

  12. Publius2016 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:09 am

    If you had a mortgage, 25 more years of earning potential, and stock options worth $30 million that FACEBOOK could take away, you would apologize too…

  13. TDU_Weight says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:18 am

    Today its culture, statues, traditions.
    Rewriting History so reality’s perdition.
    I going to dread trans-gender Romeo,
    And Pygmalion in a blanket, Hey Hey, Ho Ho.
    In the meantime, I’m sad and frowning.
    Look what they’ve done to Lizzie Browning:

    How Do I Love Me

    How do I love me? Let me count the ways.
    I love me to the depth and breadth and height
    Narcissus can reach, when feeling in the night
    For ends that justify the means without Grace.
    I love me to the level of every day’s
    Most pathetic screed, be it evil, low or trite.
    I love me foully, soullessly, seeking selfish ways.
    I love me with the passion of a troubled youth,
    Lost, confused, conflicted, devoid of any Faith,
    I love me with a love that knows I will never lose
    The Marxist path of light. I love me without caring
    Without thinking, what is right. Why need I chose
    From others thoughts? Its Lenin’s coat I’m wearing.

    (apologies to E.B.B.)

  14. Donna in Oregon says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:24 am

    Is it wrong to laugh at the misfortunes of a Liberal?

    This Loony FB VP decides to correct the record, and slap Mueller’s big fat ego at the same time.

    Can it get any better than this, Mr. President? This winning stuff is awesome!

  15. AKM says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:25 am

    Face book or People’s Cube – ha ha.

  16. RAC says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:35 am

    Well if he didn’t know it before this will have been a reality check for him. Being honest in leftist land can leave you out on a limb and most likely unemployed.

  17. scott467 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:39 am

    “If you had a mortgage, 25 more years of earning potential, and stock options worth $30 million that FACEBOOK could take away, you would apologize too…”

    _____________________

    Interesting.

    Now that you mention it, I cannot even imagine myself ever being in a position like that. Any skill that I might possess that is worth that amount for someone else to pay me, is a skill I can put to use in self-employment, and not be beholden to anyone.

    How could you ever be worth that much to someone else, and yet be worth nothing to yourself? How could someone possessing skills commensurate with stock options worth $30 million dollars have zero leverage, such that he could not even speak freely?

    I just don’t get it, and I guess I’m glad I don’t.

  18. A2 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:46 am

    Chairman Zuckerberg of the Peoples Republic of Facebook says (paraphrasing his 人民领袖 “People’s leader”, Chairman Xi,
    “use self-criticism sessions to look in the mirror, straighten your attire, take a bath and seek remedies.”

    Hard to fathom in a free society. It’s as though perpetual adolescence and peer pressure morphed into Maoist diktats….willingly.

    Mr Goldman, you should know by now in the totalitarian bubble you chose to be enslaved to it ain’t going to change:
    “You can’t pull yourself up by tugging on your own hair.”

    Defect.

  19. jmc says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:46 am

    Think Keln can relate to this one? 🙂

  20. Realist says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:47 am

    The FaceBook CENSORSHIP FASCISTS just ‘lurve’ Muslims (but not Christians about whom you can say what you like ) , Blacks, Homosexuals, the Mentally Ill Transgenders, FemiNAZIS, Socialists and the Planned Parenthood Baby Butchers and woe and betide you if you dare to make derogatory comments, i.e. tell the TRUTH, about any of these LEFTURD Holy Cows because they will BAN you from posting.

  21. spren says:
    February 20, 2018 at 3:53 am

    It’s ridiculous, isn’t it, how quickly these people can have their minds made right. The guy speaks the truth and then is pummeled by these left wing fanatics. Facts and truth are something to be avoided and are viewed as aversions to the left. They don’t need no stinking facts and will manufacture whatever they need to sustain the narrative. They truly live in a world of their own fashion and nobody better get in the way of it.

    • scott467 says:
      February 20, 2018 at 4:11 am

      “It’s ridiculous, isn’t it, how quickly these people can have their minds made right.”

      ___________________

      ‘Cool Hand Luke’ they are definitely not.

  23. RAC says:
    February 20, 2018 at 4:22 am

    Truth telling in a globalist lefty environment , very similar To PDJT going into politics. Only difference being PDJT doesn’t back down, over 12 months in and he’s still winning.

  24. anthony earl says:
    February 20, 2018 at 4:27 am

    think if i post this enough to FB that i will get banned?

  25. WSB says:
    February 20, 2018 at 4:30 am

    I would pay to see Rob interviewed by Sharyl Attkisson.

  26. Atticus says:
    February 20, 2018 at 4:35 am

    ” War is peace.
    Freedom is slavery.
    Ignorance is strength.”
    ― George Orwell, 1984

  27. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    February 20, 2018 at 4:36 am

    Thank GOD that DJT won this election. I refuse to live in the world these psychopaths wish to create!

  28. itswoot says:
    February 20, 2018 at 4:36 am

    Given the groupthink conformity enforced among leftists, the line from the old comic strip “Pogo” certainly applies:

    “We have met the enemy and he is us”

  29. Rynn69 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 4:38 am

    Goldman should let them fire him…then sue them to the hilt. The only thing these despicable people value is $$$.

  30. mj_inOC says:
    February 20, 2018 at 4:44 am

    “sanctimonious pretzel logic”

    Exactly, and indubitably dubious…
    Well said, sd, indeed.

  31. otto matsch says:
    February 20, 2018 at 4:56 am

    Who is in charge of clearing “uncleared thoughts?” Maybe George Orwell can tell us.

