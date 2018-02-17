President Trump Responds Via Twitter to Rosenstein’s Russia Indictment Announcement…

Earlier today President Trump responded via twitter to the indictment announcement by DAG Rod Rosenstein. President Trump directed attention to a New York Post article and also to the earlier statements by Rob Goldman VP of Facebook Ads.
(Tweet Link – Rob Goldman FB Link)
Additionally President Trump directed attention to a New York Post article written by Michael Goodwin:
(Tweet Link – New York Post article Link)
[…] The very good news for the president is that the indictments are firm in saying that any Americans contacted by the 13 charged Russians, including Trump campaign associates, did not know they were dealing with Russians.
The indictments also state forcefully that despite their social media efforts, which ranged from creative to clumsy, the Russians had no impact on the election results.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced those findings in a flat monotone that belied their significance.
“There is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity,” he said. “There is no allegation in the indictment that the charged conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election.”
Those are dramatic statements by any measure. (read more)
What’s Mueller’s incentive to drag this farce of an investigation on and on?
The longer he stays on it, pretending to investigate something or someone, the longer it’ll take for someone else to look into why he personally carried a Uranium ore sample to Russia while money was flowing by the $millions into the Clinton Foundation coffers and who knows who else’s coffers.
He’s a man who regularly receives dividend payments from a number of Russian corporations. One thing though, he doesn’t own any of their stock.
Just curious, how do you get dividend payments from corporations without owning their stock?
Is there a financial instrument that does this or are you implying payoffs?
Farce is right. His incentive (besides politics)?
‘As long as the fools keep paying me these big bucks I’ll keep investimagating!’
It isn’t the money. His reputation is being TRASHED and he says nothing. There is motivation beyond $$$.
Could he want to redeem himself and out the bushes?
While I don’t live in Alaska, I’m pretty sure that I can hear Putin laughing from here.
I hear him in Vegas.
I hear Putin laughing from our home in Wasilla, Alaska
I have yet to see a definition of “Russian national.” Are those indicted Russian citizens who posted “Vote for Trump” on Facebook, are they Russian government employees who posted “Vote for Trump” on Facebook, or are they Russian Intelligence Agents who posted “Vote for Trump” on Facebook?
I am honestly more concerned with Mr. Comey, Mr. McCabe and Mr. Strzok… Are they U.S. government and former U.S. government officials who engaged in blackmail, seditious conspiracy and leaking of confidential information, are they Democratic operatives who engaged in blackmail, seditious conspiracy and leaking of confidential information or just thugs and traitors?
Hillary had illegal aliens on her campaign staff. Mainly from Mexico. Is this the new gold standard that they must register as foreign agents?
So then, any illegal immigrant protesting against my VSG President Trump (still love typing that) should be arrested as a “foreign agent” and so charged if they have not registered as one. Charge, convicted, fine, deport. I guess I can live with that.
I love that Trump fights back against the NeverTrump meme warriors. The left cannot keep up. Rob Reiner (“Meathead” from “All in the Family”) went from being a foaming at the mouth gun control advocate on Thursday after the Parkland massacre to being a laughable legal and Russian-meddling expert on Friday after Rosenstein announced Mueller’s indictments. The meltdown continues on Twitter.
More popcorn, please!
The quality of the opposition memes with a few exceptions has generally been CRAP in comparison to the MAGA memes….like a pirate canoe up against a nuclear aircraft carrier.
Did you see Meathead on Tucker? He was a raving lunatic. Tucker gave him That Look!
Don’t worry. This announcement was only about this ridiculous Russian trolling by the 13 Russians. Mueller isn’t done investigating Trump. That will go on. Mueller saw his enterprise in trouble, so he is seeking to make the Russia thing appear real with these indictments, and then move on the ALLEGED DNC hack has the infallible sign of Russian meddling, and then Trump made a joke about Russian hacking at a rally.
They didn’t stage this in the background of a bigger story, the mass school shooting, with a weekend coming on because they wanted everyone to have their game faces on when they did this.
It isn’t over.
DNC server forensics were performed by CrowdStrike and Comey accepted their findings as fact. That in itself is troublesome. Also established is the fact that DNC servers were downloaded locally (23 mb/sec) and not hacked over the internet.
One thing could happen with these 13 Russian “matters”. What would happen if they decide to try each of these Russians “in abstentia” and then proceed to present the state’s case (with major grandstanding) with accusations or innuendos of Trump wrong doing? The accused has no retort, no defense and no rebuttal.
However the taint is out there in the political arena on whoever the prosecutors want.
There’s an interesting article in http://www.lawandcrime.com that essentially suggests since Mueller indicted foreign citizens who interfered in the US Presidential elections and did not register as foreign agents and did not record financial expenses with the FEC, then should Mueller take similar action against identical entities that likewise interfered? These “interfering” entities also did not register as foreign agents and also did not record their expenses with FEC and include: Christopher Steele, FusionGPS, Perkins Coie, the DNC and the Clinton Campaign. Well, well, well. Do Mueller’s “Good for the Goose but not for the Gander” actions reveal his true intent? Seems like different standards being applied.
You aren’t supposed to notice those things.
A Hoax is usually nice when telling fairy tails. In real life it’s demented, sad, and destructive all around! This “hoax” is damaging to the United States and it’s Citizens! The Democrats and their fairy tails need to take THEIR Robert Mueller, their Corrupt DOJ and just LEAVE! Go someplace else and do your “thing” of corrupt behavior in a land who may want you! WE don’t want that here!
