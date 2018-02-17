President Trump Responds Via Twitter to Rosenstein’s Russia Indictment Announcement…

Earlier today President Trump responded via twitter to the indictment announcement by DAG Rod Rosenstein. President Trump directed attention to a New York Post article and also to the earlier statements by Rob Goldman VP of Facebook Ads.

(Tweet Link – Rob Goldman FB Link)

Additionally President Trump directed attention to a New York Post article written by Michael Goodwin:

(Tweet Link – New York Post article Link)

[…] The very good news for the president is that the indictments are firm in saying that any Americans contacted by the 13 charged Russians, including Trump campaign associates, did not know they were dealing with Russians. The indictments also state forcefully that despite their social media efforts, which ranged from creative to clumsy, the Russians had no impact on the election results. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced those findings in a flat monotone that belied their significance. “There is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity,” he said. “There is no allegation in the indictment that the charged conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election.” Those are dramatic statements by any measure. (read more)

