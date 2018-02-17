February 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #394

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 16 people
Yay, I’m first. So I will just say this: You suck Mueller!
LikeLiked by 7 people
OK, not first, but Mueller still sucks and so does Mitt Binders.
LikeLiked by 14 people
‘Suck’ is too generous a word. The guy is a traitor to his profession and evil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Things get stranger and stranger.
Did Mueller just indict some CIA personnel?
http://thesaker.is/a-brief-history-of-the-kremlin-trolls/
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Gun Control nonsense defies logic. Lets walk through the logic.
1. Gunman starts shooting people at the school
2. Immediately, people pick up their phones, call 911, and say basically “Please send people with guns to protect us”
3. Operator informs the victims that yes, people with guns are coming to protect them.
4. Victims think “I wish those people with the guns to protect us were already here”
Any questions?
LikeLiked by 26 people
stellar, ron
LikeLike
They spent THOUSANDS to influence our election. THOUSANDS I tell you!
LikeLiked by 4 people
But they got the Dems frothing at the mouth for over a year and counting. SUCCESS!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lolol. John Carlin ex-FBI rat fink was on PBS News Hour tonight. What a slimy little weasel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shocked! SHOCKED…to see election interference going on here!!!ii!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes indeed…Highly unusual. It’s almost like Osama sending his brown shirts from …get out the vote… to Canada to get socks elected….or Dept of State sending $300k to Netanyahu’s enemies to derail that last election.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice to hear from you, Remington! And, indeed. Let’s hope that 0’s little army is disbanded soon.
LikeLike
I believe he is. Your phone taxes pay for this, IMHO. Obama for America.
LikeLike
Yes. And we (the taxpayers) spent millions and millions to figure that out. It’s ludicrous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apparently Manafort is in hot water now for lying about his consulting income on a mortgage application.
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/02/16/mueller-manafort-bank-fraud-accusations-416509
LikeLiked by 4 people
Aren’t you glad the FBI spent millions of dollars stopping this n’r do-gooder, when they could have been doing things like, oh, stopping terrorists from shooting up school children?
LikeLiked by 14 people
So they served a search warrant in the dead of night, breaking into their home, while they were sleeping — getting them out of bed AT GUNPOINT – for lying on their mortgage application???? OKAY
LikeLiked by 16 people
They’re fortunate they weren’t shot to death, the whole thing could have went Ruby Ridge at any second. These animals are out of control.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agreed or look at lavoy finicum —
When this was reported I
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yup. They’ve murdered so many Americans, Lavoy slipped my mind! No need to bring up Ruby Ridge or Waco, hell they did that one LAST YEAR.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But Wyden said “the virus is spreading” code word bamn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe they thought he was ARM’ed and dangerous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL – I see what you did there — pretty good!
LikeLike
So let his bank call in the loan if he is missing payments, if he aint missing payments they are making money and do not care. There is nothing wrong with under stating ones worth/income on an application, the only thing you have to demonstrate/disclose is the ability to make the payments.
People can get intimidated in certain situations and answer/disclose information they have no need to, many of which are asked for future marketing potential.
Example: You have an income that is more than sufficient to show ability to payback a loan, but they want to know about IRA,401K, pensions, accounts you have at other banks, do you smoke, got any guns? etc.
You do not have to answer.
Note: I did not click on that crap site politico.
LikeLike
Just look at what the years of Mueller and Comey leading the FBI have wrought, then ask yourself if either of these despicable human beings should ever be allowed in a position of authority again.
LikeLiked by 13 people
It’s the whole damn organization. We’ve got to stop giving any of these people a pass. what kind of jerk wants to work at the FBI? From top to bottom we’re dealing with weasels. They work against the u.s. citizens and stand down whenever they’re actually needed. See Florida for the latest example we know about….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agents have to have a law degree.
You have all the information you need.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Who can kick down your door and put a gun in your face.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Who can disappear you! Who can gas your kids to death. Who ignore credible threats to your children even when they’re presented with the threat, oh, 39 times or more.
They didn’t prosecute 1 govt person at Waco. Gassed and killed two dozen kids. They probably all got raises, and you and I paid them to do it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Boy, all this information gets me excited for their conclusions on LV. Brought to you by the same folks that concluded the Steve Scalese shooting was not…-premeditated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Working for a major city police department I can attest from my experience that the FBI is a joke when it comes to investigations. Most of the information they obtain are from local police and sheriff’s departments. They sit in their office and like to sound important but know little about investigation, at least on the criminal front that most people are familiar about. There computer crimes outfit I cannot speak to. They interfere with investigation techniques, always insist that they are the lead agency, demand all information from local departments and hide any information they have (usually obtained from other agencies). We got around them by sharing information between local agencies and not even asking them if they had anything new. The advantage they have is money, equipment and a national network. Most of the agents have either a law degree or an accounting degree. There are others who specialize in psychology or crime lab specialties.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s been a long long wait for all of us that single Clinton and previous administration folk get indicted when whole DC know these people’s crime – podesta, Rice, fbi and DOJ folks, Clintons, Lynch, State dept, FusionGPS, Steele, Comey, Power and so many. There is not a even SC to look unmasking, fake dossier and leaks. May be PTrump is waiting for Mueller to go away before starting real investigation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Robert Creamer and Scott Flovel confessed to their crimes on video tape and nothing was done by doj or fbi or muley team.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Waiting for the IG report.
There are MULTIPLE investigations going on, nobody is waiting on mooler.
Thankfully it will be gardening time soon, that is a joyful productive way to distract oneself.
LikeLike
Why is it illegal for Russians to have an opinion on our elections, but it’s not illegal for all the illegal mexicans in the country to have an opinion on our election?
Why is it illegal for Russians to sponser rallies to support one candidate (or both)… but it’s not illegal for George Soros to do the exact same f-ing thing?
Burn. It. Down.
Edited by Admin…
LikeLiked by 16 people
Most people aren’t willing to say why but we know.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why is it Legal for America to meddle in other countries elections?
Deep State.
The Cabal always seeks Power.
We wouldn’t want our neighbor sticking their nose in our business.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Opinion and voting. Those here illegally are voting
LikeLiked by 2 people
Find any successful person and FBI can find that he lied or misrepresented once upon a time in life. Whole world deserves to be in prison.
LikeLiked by 3 people
True. It’s time for a Clinton family and business investigation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Soros Backed Pro-Mass Migration NGO Has Funds Frozen Amidst Sex Abuse, Fraud Claims
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/02/16/soros-backed-migrant-importation-ngo/
LikeLiked by 8 people
Why can’t Soros be arrested or his citizenship be stripped away ?
LikeLike
… .because he’s paid off, in one form or another, all the people leading the FBI and the Justice Department. Every damn one of them with the possible exception of Jeff Sessions is a liberal shill with some sort of connection to Soros or one of his groups.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The older I get, the more I’m amazed at the incompetence of the Government. The FBI is a damn joke.
They obviously released these indictments today, that had been sealed forever, because they’re trying to get the heat off of the FBI for botching the child assassin in Florida a couple days ago.
The have absolutely no control over the border and won’t do anything about the illegals in the country influencing elections, but yet will bitch and moan that 12 Russians posted on Facebook. That’s a joke.
Look @ what they did at Waco all those years ago. Crazy guy has a bunch of kids in a building, so to save the kids they gas them to death then collapse the building on top of their bodies. Completely infuriating.
They have the guy posting he’s going to shoot up the school on Youtube, he gets reported to the FBI, and they can’t figure out his name, which is the exact name he’s posting as on Youtube. A 3 year old could have figured out his name. I can only conclude the FBI is less competent than a 3 year old.
Watching the news today, you see an almost endless stream of Senators and Representatives going on camera talking about how we have to make sure we call someone if we see something, every frieking one of these guys who shoots these kids ends up the FBI knew all about him but did nothing. Over and over again.
They can indict Russians laughing their butts off overseas with absolutely no chance of extradition, though!
There needs to be thousands of Deep State arrests. Thousands. Fumigate the entire buildings, clear every one of these incompetent traitors out. We’re better off with NO FBI or CIA. Why are we fighting our own damn government? Shouldn’t they be doing their jobs? Why do we give these clowns power that they only use to abuse against our own Citizens?
LikeLiked by 19 people
It’s gone waaayyy beyond Famous But Incompetent.
Famous But Insidious.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ron – kinda makes me want to tear my hair out, actually. I am at my wit’s end. Frustrating isn’t even the word I can use to describe these buffoons….incompetent, despicable, crooked, ridiculous – the list could go on and on. Rosenstein sounded like an idiot announcing those indictments against those bad, bad Russians. I wanted to laugh in his face. Spit!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I feel the same way! I’d like to just look Rosenstein in the face and tell him what a failure he is at being a human being. Just laugh at his face for this nonsense. Explain to him how those kid’s blood is on his hands, because while he’s chasing Russian Fantasies they’re gunning down our children in school, in slow motion, with plenty of forward notice… and we’re calling Rosenstein, telling him it’s going to happen, but he can’t get his head out of his butt long enough to save babies lives.
Every American should be infuriated by this. We can’t keep letting this incompetence stand. It’s like the keystone cops over there. We pay these people WELL to do a horrible job . To kill our own citizens. To ignore pleas for intervention. We’re out here with our children dying and the FBI is playing grab-ass.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bad hand language, to boot.
LikeLike
It definitely begs the question: Who is the FBI?
Kind of like the question many of us have been asking since 2008: Who is Barack Obama?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Shaking my head…We may not even want to know, now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chris Farley from Judicial Watch was on”Dobbs” tonight. He thinks that the FBI is so far past FUBAR that the U.S. Marshals need to establish a parallel organization to take over from the FBI….let current employees interview over there to backfill and at some point shit can the agency….
He may be on to something…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 15 people
Excellent! There may be some problems with downed phone lines in Mexico.
Oh, and by the way…please ask your representatives why they are are not already clawing back the graft LIL Carlos has been stealing from you in taxes for ObamaPhones and money for family cell phones in Mexico.
I hope it soon sucks fo be Carlos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 15 people
Indeed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sexy shot of POTUS. You look great VSGPDJT!
LikeLiked by 7 people
You can barely see it, but he has the same gait as Barron does!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Whatever. I’m too busy staring at the fabulous Melania. Good grief. Stunning.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen..
LikeLike
What’s the chance of someone high-up in the Obama administration,the H clinton staff,the FBI or the DOJ actually going to jail as result of all crimes that have been committed?Not enough fighters around like Trump to make any meanimgful convictions.Wish I had more faith in our system.
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump is capable of a LOT, and we’ve got to believe that there has to be SOME Patriots out there in government that will do the right thing and FIGHT to change things… but weeks like this (with this JOKE of a Russian indictment list, and the school shooting with the FBI ignoring the warnings) sure make you absolutely despise anything that works for the Government.
I believe in God, I believe in Trump, and I believe in our country. This HAS to change. It’s a long battle. We’ll see what President Trump can accomplish. He’ll try as hard as he can, and that’s pretty good. He can do a lot.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is the crap we have to put up with in Ca and our lawmakers do nothing because we do not have a voice. One of the comments was that California should be put under federal control. We should also be audited.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/02/16/video-fck-all-of-you-california-open-borders-activists-surround-dhs-agents/
LikeLiked by 4 people
I honestly think that the illegal problem is slowly getting reformed. I know you folks in California have it much worse, but this will get cleaned up. Every illegal rounded up is a step in the right direction, and President Trump is steadily working towards a wall to stop it once and for all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The more ICE makes their busts and it gets on the News, the more they will self-deport.
One thing the illegals do not want is jail time.
Sessions is going to go for the throat on Sanctuary Cities.
That will be like a great septic tank cleaner once the flow starts.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah, I honestly believe we’re going to see transformative stuff over the next few years. Sessions has Ca rte Blanche to put them either in Prison or out of the country if they get a jay walking ticket, he’s starting with the sickest gangs and will work his way down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Until there’s a wall deportation is meaningless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only thing that will save California is for a leader who had the mindset of a President Trump to take the governors office. Arnold Schwarzenegger won the governorship in a Trump like campaign promising to take those in the legislature to the woodshed. He sounded so good there was talked of have the US Congress pass a law allowing foreign born to run for president. He stood up to the dems in the legislature at every turn. When he could not get them to pass his laws that would suit his agenda, he placed several measures on the ballot to fast pace his ideas. As usual, the Republicans did not turn out for that election and the measures were defeated. Schwarzenegger took this as Californians did not want the change he had promised and promptly turned into Miss Scharzenegger and gave the Dems everything they wanted. By the end of his term no one was say was asking for law changes….only for Schwarzenegger to disappear. So unpopular that he needed friends like Sylvester Stallone to give him bit parts in his ” The Expendables” franchise and appearances in the “Terminator” franchise. Turns rather than change California he changed into one of those “girly men.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
All is not lost…. I remember a Governor (whom I’m named after) of California who stood strong for Conservative principles. That day may well come again. We may not see it in our lifetimes, though.
The Truth always wins, in my opinion. I just wish it’d hurry up!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Arnold changed his tune because someone blackmailed him with the dirt about his maid, IMO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That makes sense. I think the office likely corrupted him, too. You kind of need a guy like Trump who just doesn’t give a crap and is impervious to dinner parties and offers of riches. Schwarzenegger was already rich of course but it’s nothing like being in office.
LikeLike
The indictments today leave no doubt, and perfectly crystalize how we are viewed by our elitist betters. That a dozen infiltrators could influence any number of 130 million voters is farcical. However, they truly believe we are such sheep, and so dumb, that we can’t critically think for ourselves. Such a joke.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Imagine what they think about THE THOUSANDS of posters on here, daily talking about how horrible they are and how horrible Hillary is?
They think 13 people influenced it, then what kind of power did we have?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just think, if 13 Russians could throw the election, with all of us working together we could take over the whole world… MUAH-HA-HA…
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a good chance the people they indicted don’t even exist and are actually people from the FBI to pretend there was some type of Russia interference.
LikeLiked by 5 people
There needs to be an Investigation of the Investigation
LikeLiked by 3 people
The mentally deranged on the left are once again convinced that they’re closer than ever to vanquishing “muh Hitler Trump”.
What’s going to happen when Trump is ultimately vindicated? How psychologically broken will these people be?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My opinion is, we’ve got about 20% of the public is hardcore right wing like we basiclally are. I mean we’re up past midnight posting on a website.
There’s about 20% that’s hard left wing that believe the stupidity with the Russia thing. These people will never come to their senses, they’re morons.
Then there’s about 60% in the middle somewhat, and President Trump has won almost all of them over.
That’s my opinion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ron, I agree with you, its a classic Bell Curve…and all but that 20% Lost are to be considered Fair Game.
We should do all we can to add their many numbers to MAGA, so that by 2024, this Train is ON.
That bunch on the fringe of the downside do not believe in reproducing their numbers (or can’t figure out the basics), so we have the bigly advantage.
We are the Bell Curve…
I do believe there is hope….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who gives a flying flip? I hope they all wind up in corners of a room sucking their thumbs in between primal screams for the rest of their sorry azz lives.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL can’t argue with you there. The delusional, Hillary humping psychopaths would doom us all with their insanity if they could.
LikeLike
Here’s a sample:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like people are sick of eating crap also
Throughout the week of February 5, CNN could only scrape together an average 674,000 total day viewers. During the all-important primetime hours, CNN averaged only 888,000 viewers.
Those numbers not only put CNN in last place behind MSNBC and Fox News, it puts the 24/7 Trump-hating channel in last place by a country mile.
In total day, the openly left-wing MSNBC averaged 972,000 viewers (compared to CNN’s paltry 674,000). Fox News, however, nearly beat both CNN and MSNBC combined with 1.529 million average viewers.
During primetime, MSNBC smoked CNN by nearly a million viewers — 1.747 million (compared to CNN’s 888,000). Fox beat both MSNBC and CNN combined with a whopping 2.605 million.
https://truepundit.com/hate-fatigue-cnn-viewership-collapses-30/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump is Love Trump is Life if CNN hates Trump 24/7 they hate life.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN is still on in our local MacDonald’s. MSNBC is a problem too; serious wackos spew hate 24/7 there as well.
The other concern? Social media gets their headlines, brief summaries from these same Lefty news’ sources, or AP, Reuter’s, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My kids turned me onto an app for android that works as an universal remote – not that I would encourage rebelling but it is fun to have the power to turn the station when forced to endure such hatefulness — and no one is the wiser.
LikeLike
Nice to see the security for these trips.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The “media” says Melania traveled in a separate plane today. Did She? It’s supposedly because he had had an affair with a playboy bunny in 2005… Salacious I know….
LikeLike
I’m not trying to spread gossip. I know that sounded bad
LikeLike
If she traveled in a separate plane then why is she exiting Air Force One with President Trump? It is obvious she traveled with him so wherever you saw that report is completely wrong. And, President Trump has already addressed the playboy bunny report by saying it never happened and is completely fake news.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It doesn’t even make sense. Why would she travel in a different JUMBO JET, then stand right next to him to get off the one? If she can stand to be within 2 feet of him, surely she’d be o.k. with her end of the JUMBO JET and they could save 2,000 gallons of fuel.
It’s kind of hilarious they’re barking up that tree, by the way, when the Obamas were famous for flying on seperate planes constantly, and even flew their damn dog on his own plane once.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And no one said a word about it. Wasn’t reported on the news that I ever heard. No big deal for them to spend our money.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They BOARDED separately but traveled TOGETHER on Air Force One to Florida.
Melania boarded earlier and President Trump arrived later via helicopter from the White House lawn.
LikeLiked by 3 people
About the ‘affairs’. Lets suppose they’re true (although we have no evidence they are). We don’t know what kind of relationship or agreement that Melania and Donald Trump have. All I know is they look happy and i’ts none of my business.
If the Democrats think they’re going to make people abandon President Trump because they suppose he slept with hot women, I don’t think they understand why we hired him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I knew that was gonna come out wrong… I wondered if anyone heard that Melania traveled separately… My stupid rag of a paper had the story front and center
LikeLiked by 1 person
No it didn’t come out wrong, we know you were just asking if anybody knew what was going on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President looks thinner to me
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nigella, yes he does look thinner.
LikeLike
Improved diet, improved Kevlar, and winning.
Winning will do that for you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your paper was lying and you should write the editor. That’s a fairly blatant piece of fake news and don’t know how they’d get away with it.
LikeLike
Ron, I’ve thought about the women issues regarding PT. I think that that might have been one of the things he considered when he was deciding to run or not. IF, there was anything that he thought would/could be brought up that was true, I think he had a come to Jesus moment with Melania. I think it had to have been cleared up, forgiven, and I think she decided she could handle it which looks like what’s happening right now. I just hope she continues to be strong.
I agree that they look happy and that’s all I care about, because you’re right, i didn’t vote for him because he didn’t sleep with hot women or ugly ones for that matter. 😜
LikeLiked by 3 people
My opinion regarding the alleged affairs… none of my d@*! business. We’ve had presidents in the past that literally did things w/ cigars, right there in the oval office, with an intern…..
He is our President, not a saint, not our priest – with all the smear campaigns out to get this man, unless there is dna evidence all these crazy women, should go back into the woodwork wear they came from. Truthfully, even w/ DNA evidence it still does not weigh on my mind.
LikeLiked by 4 people
53% of white women voted for PT45 and the opposition is trying to get that number down (they think we’re stupid enough to fall for it). Short of that they want to hurt our lovely First Lady any way they can b/c they’re jealous.
LikeLike
Most women I know can spot this tactic a mile away.. good luck w/ that one — all it does is drive more white women to vote for him for his re-election.
LikeLike
Golly, that sure looks like Melania coming out of AF1 with PDJT to me! But let me go clean my glasses….
LikeLike
She traveled in a separate Car to get to the plane due to her schedule.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am truly afraid for president Trump’s life and his family. The deep state has no boundaries
LikeLike
Leaker planting the seeds for obstruction? No one in Trump’s campaign has been indicted of anything Russia.
———-
Mueller Still Investigating Possible Collusion, Source Says
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-02-16/mueller-is-said-to-still-be-investigating-collusion-with-russia
Excerpt:
Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his prosecutors haven’t concluded their investigation into whether President Donald Trump or any of his associates helped Russia interfere in the 2016 election, according to a person with knowledge of the probe.
Friday’s indictment of a St. Petersburg-based “troll farm” and 13 Russian nationals should be seen as a limited slice of a comprehensive investigation, the person said. Mueller’s work is expected to continue for months and also includes examining potential obstruction of justice by Trump, said the person, who requested anonymity to discuss an investigation that is largely confidential.
LikeLike
Someone should tell the ‘person with knowledge of the probe’ that a “Person with knowledge of the press conference” (Me), says that today the Deputy Attorney General said No Americans colluded with Russia.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He said no Americans specific to “these indictments”.
LikeLike
Just brainstroming.
The questions I ask after reading Andrew McCarthy’s piece…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/15/what-did-james-comey-tell-president-trump-about-clinton-steele-dossier/
…and Mueller’s indictment of a bunch of Russian hackers:
–Is this the Obama Colluder’s exit ramp out of the Trump Russia Illusion?
–Were we being strategically fed the narrative for this exit ramp the entire time?
–Has there been a deal made with the President…they get out of his way to MAGA while they try to slip out the back?
–Remember how Rosenstein was smiling getting into his vehicle after the meeting about the Dem memo? It was a very positive smile.
–Has anybody else noticed that the media has backed off a bit from the Trump Russia Illusion?
Look how some of the Strzok-Page tweets make it seem as though they both truly believed that they were protecting the country from the evil Trump presidency. The Rice email and its release to the public. That McCarthy piece above.
“We were only trying to protect the country from those evil Russians. Our intentions were altruistic…and since we did not intend…blah…blah…blah.”–The Comey Defense
LikeLike
Belief and intention are not adequate defenses in a court of law. If they can be indicted on criminal charges, then use that in their defense when they plead to the jury. But the evidence is what convicts them, or not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.flgov.com/2018/02/16/gov-rick-scott-fbi-director-needs-to-resign/
PARKLAND, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott made the following statement regarding the FBI’s admission that they failed to take action after receiving information on January 5, 2018, regarding “[Nikolas] Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting.”
Governor Scott said, “The FBI’s failure to take action against this killer is unacceptable. The FBI has admitted that they were contacted last month by a person who called to inform them of Cruz’s ‘desire to kill people,’ and ‘the potential of him conducting a school shooting.’
“Seventeen innocent people are dead and acknowledging a mistake isn’t going to cut it. An apology will never bring these 17 Floridians back to life or comfort the families who are in pain. The families will spend a lifetime wondering how this could happen, and an apology will never give them the answers they desperately need.
“We constantly promote ‘see something, say something,’ and a courageous person did just that to the FBI. And the FBI failed to act. ‘See something, say something’ is an incredibly important tool and people must have confidence in the follow through from law enforcement. The FBI Director needs to resign.”
LikeLike
The FBI has never been in worse shape. We’ve now got Governors openly calling for Wray to resign because of Incompetence.
LikeLike
Close, but in reality it’s not incompetence, it’s maleficence.
LikeLike
They are still using Obama era policies and tactics of letting the violence fester and explode to advance towards their goals of dividing the country and shredding the constitution.
LikeLike
Regarding the indictment of Russians: Nothing in the indictment hinted at the motive behind their interference, nor was their mention of why they allegedly used their fake social media to support certain candidates, and then attack them afterward. What were they hoping to achieve? I don’t think this was just “interference for the sake of interference”.
Who backed them? Yes, they were paid. But where did the money come from? Why would Russia want Trump as President and not the easily bought-off Hillary (who, by that time, had already sold US uranium)?
And according to Rosenstein’s comments yesterday, no Americans were involved in collusion. Therefore, what is the purpose of this indictment to begin with? Just to keep a “muh Russia” meme alive for the desperate Dems and NeverTrumpers?
As the galumphing, snarky jerk James Comey would say, “That’s it?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t get this, maybe someone can help me here.
Wasn’t the SC called to determine if Trump and his Campaign colluded with the Russians to interfere in the election?
And now, the Russians are being indicted for interfering in the elections?
So, now we are after the Russians, and not Trump…now that we know Trump was not involved?
I am SO confused.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The scope of Mueller’s investigation is broad. Read the order of his appointment here:
https://www.justice.gov/opa/press-release/file/967231/download
LikeLike
Also, think about it: Russian bot-farm employees are part of a scheme totalling $1.2 MILLION dollars spent over several years with a broad-brush approach to US politicians (for Trump, against Trump, against Hillary, for Bernie) without collusion with Americans versus the $1.2 BILLION spent in one year on the election by Hillary, not counting the free election messaging through fawning leftist media whores who also did collude with her — giving her debate questions, for example. And she still lost.
Honestly, Robert Mueller needs to wrap things up and shut down his investigation. In 8 months, with millions of dollars, a legal dream team that hates Trump — Mueller has come up with ZILCH. We have a process crime against Flynn that will likely be found to be prosecutorial misconduct based on knowingly false information, indictment of Manafort for something that happened before he was associated with the Trump campaign, indictment of some low-level stooge (Papadopoulos).
LikeLiked by 2 people
(Repost from the White House Statement thread earlier.) Dunno, but according to Crooked’s Nasty Newz back on October 17, 2017:
(CNN) — Yevgeny Prigozhin is a Russian oligarch dubbed “chef” to President Vladimir Putin by the Russian press. In 2002, he served caviar and truffles to President George W. Bush during a summit in St. Petersburg. Before that, he renovated a boat that became the city’s most exclusive restaurant.
But his business empire has expanded far beyond the kitchen. US investigators believe it was Prigozhin’s company that financed a Russian “troll factory” that used social media to spread fake news during the 2016 US presidential campaign, according to multiple officials briefed on the investigation. One part of the factory had a particularly intriguing name and mission: a “Department of Provocations” dedicated to sowing fake news and social divisions in the West, according to internal company documents obtained by CNN.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/17/politics/russian-oligarch-putin-chef-troll-factory/index.html?utm_source=CNN+Five+Things&utm_campaign=eea5f7b632-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2017_10_18&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_6da287d761-eea5f7b632-84790089
The whole shebang is screwy. CNN with more “investigators” and “multiple officials”? Really? And does anyone on this thread know what “EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2017_10_18” in the CNN link posted means?
LikeLike
Watching Rosenstein today reminds me of that scene in the movie “Disclosure” (after the settlement agreement is signed) right before Michael Douglas gets the new email from “A. Friend” telling him “it’s not over”.
There are still games afoot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The AT link below is a really interesting article about food stamp fraud. How much it costs us each year, how most of it is conducted, and why the idea for a Blue Apron type food delivery is so genius (and why the Lefties hate it).
“…A federal judge Monday sentenced a local woman to a year in jail and ordered her to forfeit $3.5 million and pay restitution in what lawyers said was the largest food stamp fraud case in Massachusetts history….
By comparison, bank robbers get 10 to 25 in the slammer for an average take (as of 2012) of $9,521.
And while about half to three quarters of bank robbers are caught, the risk of getting caught at food stamp fraud is low, too, according to the Chicago Tribune. Food stamp fraud costs a billion dollars a year and undoubtedly contributes to the opioid epidemic in run down areas, where cashed out food stamps go to the purchase of illegal drugs.
With the risk-to-reward ratio quite high for robbing banks and quite low for food stamp fraud, you can see why so much of this is going on…”
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/02/food_stamp_fraud_and_opioid_epidemic_the_other_reasons_to_go_to_food_boxes.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Japan is evidently a whole lot smarter than we are. I don’t see them getting all teary over heartwarming stories of “dreamers.”
“Japan accepted just 20 asylum seekers last year – despite a record 19,628 applications – drawing accusations that the country is unfairly closing its door on people in genuine need.
Since 2010, Japan has granted work permits to asylum seekers with valid visas to work while their refugee claims were reviewed, a change the government says has fuelled a dramatic rise in “bogus” applications from people who are simply seeking work…”
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/feb/16/japan-asylum-applications-2017-accepted-20
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent subject. The comparison between the white collar crime and the bank robbery really gives one pause. In the case of the bank robbery it is the threat or fear of violence that enhances the penalty not the theft of the money. If someone walked up to a person and demand their food stamps the it would be an attempt robbery or robbery and the penalty would be 5 years min. for perhaps 100 to 800 dollars in food stamps. So, when there is no threat or fear of violence you apparently can steal millions and only get 1 year. Amazing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
On Jan 5th DHS said it had no plans to further probe voter fraud after the President’s commission to study voter fraud turned over their findings to DHS.
https://www.google.com/amp/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN1EU1YF#ampshare=https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-dhs/dhs-election-unit-has-no-plans-for-probing-voter-fraud-sources-idUSKBN1EU1YF
So why are the Dems so concerned about what DHS is going to do next?
January 23, 2018
House Dems ask DHS for details of voter fraud investigation takeover
https://www.google.com/amp/thehill.com/regulation/administration/370359-house-dems-ask-dhs-for-details-of-voter-fraud-investigation%3famp#ampshare=http://thehill.com/regulation/administration/370359-house-dems-ask-dhs-for-details-of-voter-fraud-investigation
Excerpt:
The co-chairs of the Congressional Task Force on Election Security want to know what the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans do now that President Trump has turned the work of his defunct voter fraud commission over to the agency.
LikeLike
I wouldn’t believe the Reuter’s story. President Trump is well aware of the voter fraud issue, and he has tasked DHS with it. If DHS isn’t doing anything, and that appears not to be the truth per the Dem’s letter, it’s being dealt with by someone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, and the Dems wanting to know is so they could find a way to obstruct any information about voter fraud, and refine their fraudulent voting machinations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Remember in September when every expert pundit in Washington and on TV said President Trump had caved on DACA? From my laptop in Poca, West Virginia, I advised readers to relax. Wait and see what will happen.
Now we see what is happening.
Nothing.
Nothing was supposed to happen.
President Trump gave Congress six months to change the law or he would enforce it. By the way, there is nothing wrong with the law. Presidents are just too chicken to enforce it….”
http://donsurber.blogspot.com/2018/02/trump-smoked-democrats-on-daca.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
VSGPOTUS may be onto something when he says the illegals here are “not the best and brightest:”
You couldn’t make this shiff up. Sand-diggers have gotta be triggered over this one.
“Video showing him force-feeding a goat cocaine and whiskey.” Foreplay?
Can we please just send them all back somewhere else?
http://www.thesmokinggun.com/documents/animals/goat-abuse-case-013907
LikeLiked by 1 person
From on of the photos It looks like they locked the goat up too! I suppose as a co-conspirator.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pastor Mark Burns is running for Trey Gowdy’s SC House Seat! I’m linking the article so you will know where I heard this, but I don’t especially recommend it. It’s NBC. You know. Marxists.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/outspoken-pro-trump-pastor-mark-burns-joins-race-gowdy-seat-n848516
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is kind of funny.
You don’t often find Rush commenting live and spontaneously to a breaking event. His reactions to the press conference are instructive.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/hilarious-rush-limbaugh-rips-rosenstein-presser-absolutely-unreal-theres-nothing-video/
LikeLiked by 2 people
9AM in London. No car attack yet?
LikeLike
Y’all want to see something really bizarre? This video was an updated report on the NSA Compound. @00:27 mark, local news reporter video begins. Twice, the reporter notes, “the temperature”. I had left a comment, along with, “bizzarre”.
A one-word return reply: “code”.
(Short video.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could you explain what you’re talking about? Sometimes we can’t watch the videos.
LikeLike
Romney spoke last night, after announcing his Senate bid in the morning, at a fundraiser in Utah here is link:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?441168-1/mitt-romney-delivers-remarks-utah-senate-bid
fast forward to 7:30 mark to bypass intros
LikeLike
Romney is poison, more so than I thought during the primaries of 2008, as evidenced by his incredible pathological hatred for Donald Trump. I feel sorry for Utah if they elect this carpetbagger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’ve medicated at least two generations of children with serious psychiatric drugs, destroyed the nuclear family, increased social isolation and alienation – and technology has played a part in this for the young people – and the additional secularization of the country added to the loss of a moral compass.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your kids are useful fodder. They deserve to die. Why? Because we want gun control. You won’t voluntarily give up your guns, so we’ll get them another way. We’ll let every loon we can shoot down your kids until you beg us to take your guns away. Our agenda is built on the blood of your kids. We’ve been letting this happen on purpose, and it’s going to keep happening. We’ll make sure of it.
Sincerely yours, FBI
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not making light of a tragedy nileither do I do sick comedy. I really believe this is what the FBI has become . A sick, twisted, leftist institution, hell bent on pushing their liberal agenda by PURPOSELY letting these mass slaughters take place.
LikeLike
Victim of ‘Draw Muhammad’ ISIS-inspired terror attack sues FBI, accuses James Comey of cover-up
is suing the FBI, and argues the bureau is liable for his damages because an agent “solicited, encouraged, directed and aided members of ISIS in planning and carrying out the May 3 attack,” according to court documents filed Monday.
If the plaintiff, Bruce Joiner, doesn’t settle with the bureau, the case could shake loose hundreds of documents from both local and federal officials about what happened that day, and could answer the question of why an FBI agent was in a car directly behind the attackers and did nothing as the events unfolded.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/victim-of-draw-muhammad-isis-inspired-terror-attack-sues-fbi-accuses-james-comey-of-cover-up/article/2636321
LikeLiked by 1 person
The link below is to a LONG article about low skilled laborers in America and immigration.
While unemployment is 4.7 that is deceptive, because the percent of adults “not in the labor force” is up from 33 percent in 2001 to 37 percent. Sure, that includes the elderly, retired, those in school but it includes a significant rise in unemployed men who are not caregivers or the like and the numbers are highest in low skilled men.
The author names two companies in Texas who created Hispanic workforces even though they are in areas of predominantly black folks by advertising for Spanish speakers, then relying on good old fashioned networking to get more, and if non Hispanics showed up they discouraged them, told them Spanish was required, etc.
Why? In candid interviews in repeated studies all over the country, hiring authorities expressed definite racial preferences in hiring. Asians and Hispanics, especially illegal Hispanics are most desired, whites are almost tolerated, and blacks not at all. Asians and illegal Hispanics are seen having a much better work ethic and loyalty and willingness to please, whites not so much, blacks not at all. This was eye opening and disturbing.
FTA:
“…In sum, study after study reveals that employers display a clear and avowed preference for Hispanic and Asian immigrants over low-skill natives of all backgrounds for a host of entry-level jobs across a range of industries in a variety of geographic locations.
Are these employers simply bigots who traffic in unfounded stereotypes about nativity and race? The ubiquity of their views suggests that the issue goes beyond that, as does the fact that employers often disparage the work ethic of their own groups. As the ethnographic literature reviewed by Skrentny reveals, employers from all backgrounds—white, black, or immigrant—prefer immigrant workers and shun natives, especially blacks. For construction firms in Atlanta, for instance, Skrentny reports that supervisors, regardless of their own group identity, “all tended to praise the racial abilities of Latinos and denigrate those of blacks and whites.”….
…Buttressing the inference that employer preferences have contributed to native workers’ displacement are stories of deliberate corporate campaigns to replace U.S.-born workers with immigrants. Based on interviews and observations of a South Carolina equipment company’s operations over a lengthy period, the researcher Laura Lopez-Sanders found that the company engaged in a systematic effort, entitled “The Project” by the firm’s management, to replace the company’s native black workers with Latino immigrants. “The Project” was resoundingly successful…
For now, the elite leadership consistently wins the day on immigration, and the less privileged bear the brunt. Perhaps a more realistic understanding of the trade-offs inherent in low-skill immigration will encourage action on real reform. Whether that will happen remains to be seen, but the issue will inform our politics for years to come.”
https://americanaffairsjournal.org/2017/11/low-skill-immigration-case-restriction/
LikeLike
I’m sorry…typo…unemployment rate is 4.2 NOT 4.7 as I typed above.
LikeLike
I heard some bad news regarding our immigration policy coming up and I’ve been a little out of the loop. Details?
LikeLike
FBI should completely shut down: Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell
“I would go back 200 years to the U.S. Marshal Service. I would create a new division for investigation and in about 6-8 months, I would shut the FBI down,” Farrell said during an interview on FOX Business “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”
The Judicial Watch director said agents would be allowed to laterally apply to a new investigative unit and agents would be allowed to apply to a new investigative arm of the U.S. Marshal Service. The FBI would cease to exist.
“There’s a systemic institutional problem. We can walk back to the Tsarnaev brothers where they missed the leads, multiple leads on them. You can go back to Whitey Bulger for that matter. You can go back to existing corruption in El Paso, Texas,” Farrell said.
“Here’s the problem. If nothing changes, nothing changes,” Farrell said. “There’s gotta be a radical, very penetrating severe examination and you have to turn over some furniture here.”
http://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/2018/02/16/fbi-should-completely-shut-down-judicial-watchs-chris-farrell.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do think it is worth considering.
My question would be are there other parts of the FBI that should be retained or “spun off” to some other authority such as the cyber crimes unit, behavioral sciences/profiling, and the forensics lab? Do these provide some kind of unique value or service to law enforcement or are these redundant services that states are providing for themselves just fine???
And I cringe to ask but what about Counter Terrorism, but perhaps they do nothing but plot coups and text each other all day long.
LikeLike
That the FBI and DOJ have been allowed to perform like this is a scandal. This has gone far beyond the realm of gotcha politics into the pragmatic misallotment of resources, with fatal results at the citizen level.
At State, at the EPA, at the CFPB, at Education, and at DOE, there have been radical cultural makeovers in just a year. Yet, at DOJ, reform has moved at glacial “speed” with resistanct holding its own. Rosenstein lauding this troll takedown made me want to throw up.
I talked to some average folks today, not deep in the weeds of what we do here. Their attitude is that this is President Trump’s economy, but it is his FBI too. He cannot let this fester very much longer.
LikeLike