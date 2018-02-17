Behind The Sanctimonious Tweets James Comey Has a Very Serious Book Problem…

For over three months there’s been an 800lb gorilla in the corner of the discussion desperately being avoided by an incurious corporate media.

In the fall of 2017 Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson and Clinton-Steele Dossier author Christopher Steele were in frequent media stories. However, on December 2nd 2017 the first outline of previously invisible FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page hit the headlines.

Pete and Lisa were soon joined by other previous DOJ/FBI invisibles like Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Jim Rybicki, James Baker and ‘he-who-shall-not-be-named’. Eventually the ripple effect expanded to include David Laufman (DOJ) and Mike Kortan (FBI).

However, one thing has been brutally missing throughout the three months…. there’s been no media interviews or statements by anyone.

Additionally, in a rather odd dynamic there’s no appetite by any media to get any of the names on record,… for anything…. not.a.word. Not a single satellite truck outside any house. No-media knocking on doors for comment(s). No TV pundits seeking ‘exclusive’ interviews to set the record straight, etc. It’s as if everyone in the DOJ/FBI ‘small group’ is carrying has an Ebola virus that destroys healthy narrative cells.

Nothing.

Nada.

Zylch.

Not a single Washington beat journalist writing a sentence about any of the crew to include any actual statement or inquisitive question of them. Nothing. Pete, Lisa, Bruce, Nellie, Jim, James, Bill, David, Mike, Andy… nothing. All of them collectively create the silence of an 800lb gorilla sitting ‘over there’ while the incurious media look away.

Think carefully about this. There’s not even a comment to say “no comment”.

Reverse the politics and ask yourself if the media would intentionally avoid questioning the White House staff if Adam Schiff was speaking their names and executive office staff was demoted, removed, reassigned, investigated, forcibly-retired or quit without notice. Do you think media would just as similarly avoid trying to interview them?

….And along comes the political sanctimony of James Comey. With a book to sell… and an incurious media.

Oh sure, Comey has his defenders. However, there’s a battalion of people inside the DOJ and FBI who would love nothing more than a few moments of uninterrupted interrogation time with the lying liar who lies.

How’s the need to ignore the 800lb gorilla going to work with a simultaneous book tour?

