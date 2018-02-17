Behind The Sanctimonious Tweets James Comey Has a Very Serious Book Problem…

For over three months there’s been an 800lb gorilla in the corner of the discussion desperately being avoided by an incurious corporate media.
In the fall of 2017 Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson and Clinton-Steele Dossier author Christopher Steele were in frequent media stories. However, on December 2nd 2017 the first outline of previously invisible FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page hit the headlines.
Pete and Lisa were soon joined by other previous DOJ/FBI invisibles like Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Jim Rybicki, James Baker and ‘he-who-shall-not-be-named’. Eventually the ripple effect expanded to include David Laufman (DOJ) and Mike Kortan (FBI).
However, one thing has been brutally missing throughout the three months…. there’s been no media interviews or statements by anyone.
Additionally, in a rather odd dynamic there’s no appetite by any media to get any of the names on record,… for anything…. not.a.word. Not a single satellite truck outside any house. No-media knocking on doors for comment(s). No TV pundits seeking ‘exclusive’ interviews to set the record straight, etc. It’s as if everyone in the DOJ/FBI ‘small group’ is carrying has an Ebola virus that destroys healthy narrative cells.
Nothing.
Nada.
Zylch.
Not a single Washington beat journalist writing a sentence about any of the crew to include any actual statement or inquisitive question of them. Nothing. Pete, Lisa, Bruce, Nellie, Jim, James, Bill, David, Mike, Andy… nothing. All of them collectively create the silence of an 800lb gorilla sitting ‘over there’ while the incurious media look away.
Think carefully about this. There’s not even a comment to say “no comment”.
Reverse the politics and ask yourself if the media would intentionally avoid questioning the White House staff if Adam Schiff was speaking their names and executive office staff was demoted, removed, reassigned, investigated, forcibly-retired or quit without notice. Do you think media would just as similarly avoid trying to interview them?
….And along comes the political sanctimony of James Comey. With a book to sell… and an incurious media.
Oh sure, Comey has his defenders. However, there’s a battalion of people inside the DOJ and FBI who would love nothing more than a few moments of uninterrupted interrogation time with the lying liar who lies.
How’s the need to ignore the 800lb gorilla going to work with a simultaneous book tour?
Sadly for this country, the web of conspiracy is huge. Not just a small cabal of IC operatives, certainly not a remote Russia troll farm. But the entirety of the leftist machine*, which includes nevertrumpers, or, as Benjamin Wittes said, includes all the Republicans he knows.
Here’s Lee Smith
Indeed, it looks like Steele and Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson may have persuaded a number of major foreign policy and national security writers in Washington and New York that Trump and his team were in league with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Those journalists include New Yorker editor David Remnick, Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg, former New Republic editor Franklin Foer, and Washington Post columnist Anne Applebaum.
http://thefederalist.com/2018/02/15/media-stopped-reporting-russia-collusion-story-helped-create/
Smith’s article is long and details some of the tortuous logic that is displayed by a hyper-partisan press who ignores logic in order to take down their foe
*ok, maybe not all leftists…there are a few honest ones
LikeLike
The loud silence is actually a technique Obama and Bill Ayers used to keep a lid on their relationship and keep it hidden. Zero words, not even a comment about it. Ayers admitted to this on camera after zero was re-elected. The silence is all by design. They continue to pretend we do not exist with the same technique. Our country would be better off if the media and school system were forced into a reset.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Totally “loud silence” regarding Benghazi – as if it never even happened – no “People” magazine minute-by-minute timelines, no images of grieving, traumatized people huddled in the aftermath – just . . . nothing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
censorship by omission
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah. Comey has a book problem all right.
He’ll have a YUGE problem when a federal prosecutor throws the book at him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I don’t think any of these traitors know what is going to hit them. And if they try a coup d’état, it won’t be pretty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I seriously doubt any of these people will face anything other than forced retirement with full lifetime benefits.
LikeLiked by 2 people
jnearen2013 – There is some big surprises for you coming down the pike if you believe that. There’s a lion in the house and a few hanging out with him and they roar very loud when they get ready.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, and the timing will be for maximum effect on the 2018 election. Should be fun to watch.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And still they’ll be wreaking havoc in some other capacity, they aren’t going to just happily go away, this group has been at it for 30 years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True, but for 30 years there has been no opposition. Come on, the Bushes? McCain? Romney? Ryan? McConnell? Those guys are all charter members of the Caspar Milquetoast Club. There is a new sheriff in town and he’s giving a few others around him a shot of courage. That attitude of winning is contagious. Get a taste and you just want more. Where was a Nunes type guy during GW Bush’s two terms? There might have been one lurking around, but if Bush himself was just going to grab his ankles and shout “Thank you, sir, may I have another?”, why would that guy stick his neck out to help?
Maybe nothing will come of all of this, but I’m seeing activity from our side of the fence in the way of pushback I’ve never seen since I started following politics in the 60’s. This time, if Lucy gets to yank the football away again as Charlie Brown runs up to kick it, then I’ll agree with you.
LikeLike
J. Eric Lunden – They have about as much chance of trying a coupd’etat as a snowball has of thriving in the very warm place we don’t talk about anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, they tried the coup… POTUS foiled that.
The only way we will get our country back is to return law and order.
Doing that means punishing these criminals… they’re building the gallows.
A hanging you will go,
A hanging you will go,
Heigh ho, the dairy-o, a hanging you will go!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like your song, Next someone que up that Tom Dooley song. hahaha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coup d’etat.
I’m.vibratin’ like a Jungle cat, in case they Are that stupid.
LikeLike
According to the executive order of Dec 21, 2017 issued by PDJT, looks like the proceeds from this book will help to finance the wall once he’s convicted of corruption.
LikeLiked by 10 people
All your dollars are belong to us 🙂
LikeLiked by 8 people
he still gets his pension until all appeals are exhausted
LikeLike
I hope someone very carefully records whatever’s said (especially during Q&A) on his book tour. I suspect he’ll talk himself into knots of contradictions.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What book tour? April 17th? He’ll be busy…standing before a military tribunal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would like to the true ownership MSM? Real names, not corporate fronts. All of this is coming from the people controlling the money.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes I would be a tiny bit of justice to see the likes of Tapper, Wolf, Stephanopoulos, etc perp walked into 20 year prison sentences. Let them rat each other out in full journalistic detail for a one time only offer of one year off the 20, to make it 19.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Keith Urbahn, founder and president of powerhouse literary agency Javelin, told The DC that “it depends on the timing and how well crafted the book proposal is, but conceivably Jim Comey could get to an eight-figure advance for his memoir.”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/05/09/exclusive-comey-could-receive-eight-figure-book-deal/
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is good, because it means there’s going to be enormous pressure to actually publish it and expose him to interviews, etc., regardless of how inconvenient that’s going to be. Would LOVE for a few Trumpers in each audience to ask him “innocent” questions about (for example) his leaks–flattering stuff about how he so expertly made the case (out of nothing) for a special counsel, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Calling Elise Stefanik!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great choice!
I know it’s not a popular opinion around these parts all the time, but for me this doesn’t truly end, the game isn’t really over, until Comey and some of the other principal conspirators are actually indicted and facing charges.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get this…
“Keith Urbahn / Founder & President
Keith Urbahn is president and founding partner of Javelin. For five years Keith worked for former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, most recently serving as his chief of staff. He helped oversee the publication of Rumsfeld’s 1 New York Times bestselling memoir. Previously he worked in the United States Senate for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and as a Pentagon speechwriter. A summa cum laude graduate of Yale University, he also serves as a commissioned reserve intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy. He is credited in many media outlets as the first person to break the news of the death of Osama bin Laden to the world over Twitter. Keith lives in Alexandria, Virginia with his wife Kristen and his children Benjamin and William.”
http://javelindc.com/teammates/keith/
LikeLike
“Powerhouse” agency? Really? I’ve visited a number of powerhouse agencies over the years. This isn’t one. Go to its website. Check the job descriptions for the two open jobs. Does this sound like powerhouse work? Nope.
Javelin is a front company. Plain and simple.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly.
LikeLike
They all thought Hillary would win … so expectations can be wrong. And her books, from what I’ve read, did not sell well. I don’t think Comey’s gook will sell well either.
LikeLike
book not gook 🙂
LikeLike
Wouldn’t shock me if he does his book tour in a walking boot!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great minds think alike, Fle 🙂 xo
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Higher Loyalty” – good thing he’s tall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tall tales, indeed.
“Not only that, but the publisher of another key player in the book world revealed that major Hollywood producers are already lining up to make the torn-from-the-headlines blockbuster movie about Comey’s life and his attempt to unseat the president.
A prominent movie-TV agent told DailyMail.com: ‘I know one top drawer producer who’s already talking to stars to cast the Comey role. He has to be tall, good-looking and a Jimmy Stewart-John Wayne-hero type. I was mesmerized when I spent the whole day watching Comey testify.”
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4589692/James-Comey-10-million-payday-dish-Hillary-Trump.html#ixzz57QpmdGTr
LikeLike
Neither Stewart, nor Wayne, would be amused. Just sayin’.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hah – “Tall Tales”. Perfect name for his book.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Comey shared his book draft with Mueller and his leftist gang to get their propaganda and lies straight. When this is all said and done, Mueller will have completely destroyed his reputation, which as it turns out, was false to begin with. The others on his team already had tarnished reputations and are just leftist hacks. As for Comey, he destroyed himself.
According to Trey Gowdy, he read the Comey memos and he believes that the memos would be Exhibit A for the defense (Trump), if Mueller and his leftist team make the mistake of trying to allege Trump obstructed justice. This is why Comey, Mueller and the leftist judge (Boasbeg (sp?) are hiding the memo from the public.
The whole problem with these corrupt bureaucrats and Mueller’s partisan/corrupt team is that the truth is powerful so no matter how hard they try, the truth is coming out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The silence of the media is breathtaking in its scope. Indictments would change that
LikeLiked by 4 people
It reminds me very much, with the benefit of 20/20 hindsight, of the mortgage “bubble” that caused the crash of 2008. There was a very good film about it, “The Big Bubble,” that was frustrating to watch because we had actually lived through it yet had not seen it reported correctly.
It’s like watching Bernstein on CNN now, having witnessed Watergate and seen “All the President’s Men” as a child. So surreal.
None of us can see the forest for the trees. The MSM have become the trees.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The silence of the media is breathtaking in its scope”
One great big huge giant lie of omission.
LikeLike
How does a guy who probably still holds a high level clearance get to write and publish a book on a short timeline? I thought books by such people had to get their books reviewed to ensure no classified info is inadvertently included.
LikeLike
I’m sure RR will do a clearance check on it.
LikeLike
Comey started it In 2017, if I am not mistaken.
LikeLike
Actually how did he write it so fast period. That there memoir was being written for some time.
LikeLike
He was fired. His clearances were pulled as soon as he was terminated. A clearance is issued based on “Need to know” to do the job you are being paid to do. Once terminated he no longer had any “need to know”. He was also debriefed (including a signed, dated and witnessed form) that he could not discuss or disclose any classified information he had handled while holding those clearances under penalty of law including fines and potential prison sentence.
That’s the way our clearance system works.
LikeLike
If what we have seen done to PDJT had been done to Obama, the media would be comparing it to the worst crime, scandal and disaster of any sort.
Highways would be clogged with satellite trucks fanning out to the home of every member of the Trump Adinistration.
All the participants in the crime would be hounded 24/7.
The FBI people would have been fired from day one.
The Lois Learner in this scenario would be sitting in jail…
For the rest of her life.
Congress would of given Zero a 3rd & 4th term for restitution for his first year being so obstructed by a bogus accusation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now, updated information….
“Comey’s publisher Flatiron Books confirmed last week the release of Comey’s memoir would be pushed up to April 17th from its original launch date of May 1st.
According to the Washington Post, publisher Flatiron Books paid Comey $2 million advance for book.”
Last week, Judicial Watch announced it is suing the FBI for documents on James Comey’s book deal.
Some of the reaction from Trump supporters…”
https://www.teaparty.org/leaker-comey-brags-upcoming-interview-george-stephanopoulos-discuss-new-book-higher-loyalty-290128/
Damaging tweets follow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The book is coming out early. Hmmmmmm,.
LikeLike
Not a single Washington beat journalist writing a sentence about any of the crew to include any actual statement or inquisitive question of them.
Only, treats or money would keep them from talking. Question: what kind of treats or money would keep the journalist quite?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not one journalist, or one dozen journalists, the actual number would be more like fifty+.
Would extremely intense treats do it because the affected journalist could always quit a democratic paper and go to an independent or republican paper.
What organization or group of people could control that many people?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been real curious for sometime why Strzok and Page have not been interviewed after the release of their texts. Neither McCabe or the Ohr’s either. OTOH, Brennan and Clapper seem to get a lot of airplay to push the Manchurian Candidate narrative.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Given that they still have jobs, maybe they flipped.
LikeLike
Because they are likely cooperating. Was discussed here a few days ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cooperating and in super secrete witness protection making them completely out of public sight?
LikeLike
I only assumed they have NDA’s.
LikeLike
Hey, Jim. Why didn’t you call it a “dossier”, you being a double-nought spy and all. It would sound mere “James Bondy”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wannetta Broadwick Kathleen and the Clinton women Me-Too company need to ambush little George for his openly boasted and published confession in his 1999 book that he was Clinton’s ENFORCER against them. There is no lower hanging fruit than this printed boasting Confession. Which can eliminate George and ABC from this farce in 10 minutes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s something mentioned in this link, a documentary “The War Room”
https://townhall.com/columnists/larryelder/2016/02/25/the-trashing-of-bills-accusers-what-did-hillary-do–and-why-did-she-do-it-n2124597
“Klayman: “…Stephanopoulos and Carville himself effectively admitted it when they did that documentary, ‘The War Room.’ It was Hillary who was at the top of that. She was the one who called the shots. And the private detectives who were sicced on these women … were hired by Hillary Clinton. I took the deposition of (one) and confirmed that (he was) hired through Hillary’s lawyer. So there’s a lot of different evidence here, direct and circumstantial, that places Hillary at the center of these acts against the women.”
LikeLike
Wiki has some more links. This looks interesting!
The movie apparently was highly acclaimed but only shown in a few theaters. “As it was only screened at few locations, the film grossed $901,668 at the box office.[1]”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_War_Room
“The primary characters portrayed in the film are:
Bill Clinton, 1992 Presidential Candidate and 42nd Governor of Arkansas
George Stephanopoulos, 1992 Bill Clinton Communications Director
James Carville, 1992 Bill Clinton Lead Strategist
Though Stephanopoulos and Carville were the film’s main figures, many other prominent figures in the campaign were featured, including Paul Begala, Dee Dee Myers, Mandy Grunwald, Bob Boorstin, Stan Greenberg, Mickey Kantor, Harold Ickes, and Bush deputy campaign manager Mary Matalin, who later married Carville. Clinton campaign manager David Wilhelm was extended an invitation to participate, but declined. Additionally, former White House Chief of Staff to President Barack Obama and Mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel can be found in some of the War Room scenes as a Finance Director for the Clinton campaign. Also featured are Election rivals George H. W. Bush, Ross Perot and DNC rival Jerry Brown…”
LikeLike
Oh boy. If the tenor of his tweets are any judge, A Higher Loyalty will invoke the ultimate power of the Almighty for abrogating the Constitution because ‘that’s just how great a threat Trump posed to the world’. Hubris dressed as heroism. Give him a cell next to the Unabomber. They can compare ideologies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe when Ted the Unabomber engraved the letters “FC” in some of his bombs, he meant “F**K Comey”. If so, making them cell lock neighbors might not be a good idea.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haha! Where’s Lee Harvey Oswald?
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about this commie rabbit hole..
You don’t have to dig deep to find his “higher loyalty.” His college senior thesis analyzed the socialist theologian Reinhold Niebuhr. Niebuhr was one of the founders of the ADA – “Americans for Democratic Action”, which evolved out of the “Union for Democratic Action” which was formed by former members of the “Socialist Party for America.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reinhold Niebuhr was also the false name Comey used on his Twitter account before finally revealing himself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well well well.
“The goal of socialism is communism.”
– Vladimir Lenin
LikeLike
Comey’s problem isn’t what you think it is.
The “problem” postulated here is easily avoided: Comey only goes on Deep State-friendly Corporate Media and they outline ahead of time what will and won’t be asked. There, “problem” solved.
His bigger problem actually is that within 6 months, everything he’s written in his book will be demonstrably, laughably false. It’s pretty likely he’s already rewritten entire chapters of it as facts have come out from the IG and Devin Nunes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well then by the time he’s done rewriting, there will be no more “there” there.
A non-book, if you will.
Comey is already a moot point, except for his bad taste in upholstery.
LikeLiked by 1 person
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.teaparty.org%2Fleaker-comey-brags-upcoming-interview-george-stephanopoulos-discuss-new-book-higher-loyalty-290128%2F
LikeLiked by 2 people
I personally love his tweet, just for the opening line: Book is finished.
Yup, it’s finished, all right.
LikeLiked by 3 people
HaHa!
LikeLike
What is he, Shakespeare? Book is finished…we can all breathe again.
LikeLike
We are coming for you big boy. Your ass is grass and there are a sh!tload of mowers coming for it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3P1p6vF_CY
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meet the Inspector General
Photo of Michael E. Horowitz
Michael E. Horowitz was sworn in as the Inspector General of the Department of Justice (DOJ) on April 16, 2012, following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate. Mr. Horowitz was previously confirmed by the Senate in 2003 to serve a six-year term as a Commissioner on the U.S. Sentencing Commission.
As Inspector General, Mr. Horowitz oversees a nationwide workforce of more than 450 special agents, auditors, inspectors, attorneys, and support staff whose mission is to detect and deter waste, fraud, abuse, and misconduct in DOJ programs and personnel, and to promote economy and efficiency in Department operations. Since 2015, he has simultaneously served as the Chair of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), an organization comprised of all 73 federal Inspectors General.
Mr. Horowitz worked from 2002 to 2012 as a partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham, & Taft LLP, where he focused his practice on white collar defense, internal investigations, and regulatory compliance. He also was a board member of the Ethics Resource Center and the Society for Corporate Compliance and Ethics.
Prior to working in private practice, Mr. Horowitz worked in DOJ from 1991 to 2002. He served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1991 to 1999, where he was the Chief of the Public Corruption Unit and a Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division. In 1995, he was awarded the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service for his work on a complex police corruption investigation. Thereafter, he worked in the DOJ Criminal Division in Washington from 1999 to 2002, first as a Deputy Assistant Attorney General and then as Chief of Staff. Mr. Horowitz began his legal career as a law clerk for Judge John G. Davies of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and as an associate at Debevoise & Plimpton.
Mr. Horowitz earned his Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School and his Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, from Brandeis University.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great post. Thanks
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are trying to play red herring with the he whole Trump /playboy bunny stuff and the staff who is being accused of beating his wife once. The MSM lost their minds long ago. At this point, they only continue to marginalize themselves to the sidelines of silliy adolescent catty behavior.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Mr. Comey,
You have no honor, sir. When I was but a young girl, I gave up a future of untold riches because to me, to be a citizen of this blessed country, the United States of America, was worth more than any treasure on heaven or on earth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Higher Loyalty” seems to imply to me that Comey thinks that the FBI and DOJ are independent of the Executive Branch. What a silly, corrupt, concept.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“What a silly, corrupt conceit.”
There…fixed it for ya. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder what a independent or republican paper journalist, recently transferred from a democratic paper would say about this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey…the Republican plant.
LikeLike
“I need a shower”?
LikeLike
PTrump tweets are telling you that Mueller investigation is getting over soon and then IG report will be releasing after Mueller. There might be change in administration positions. We can not wait few indictment from previous administration. It’s long list of corruption and power abuse and best part lie under oath and nothing happened.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well the fact they aren’t talking about it is destroying some media and building up alternatives like this site. So, OK with me. I found Gutfeld, too. And I quit watching SNL. Absolutely done with CNN. The lack of news isn’t about waiting for the expose, it IS the expose.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Former dem here, too, FD. I quit watching SNL a long time ago and was absolutely done with CNN two years ago. Let’s commiserate over coffee sometime, and be grateful we were smart enough to run away. Welcome to the Tree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I gave up TV 10 years ago. I will watch clips that are posted at this site and elsewhere, but that’s it. Haven’t missed TV at all.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great response. And music is always the best refresher. Thank you.
LikeLike
Thank you. We do have a higher love. Our country!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Still trying to figure out how to pray around this one.
LikeLike
In what sense? Can you narrow that down?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not really. Many times when I see something is wrong I will find a prayer in my heart right away. But when I read about or see pictures of mrcomey there is something so very off that I just don’t know what is going on…. ah, well, thanks for asking that question. In trying to answer it it becomes clearer.
Many narcissists operate hand in hand with, shall we say, a mesmerizing spirit. They can make wrong look right and baffle their enemies. The critical step in battling this is to never allow the “halo” effect to cause you to personally paint all your own people as “good” and all the others as “bad”. You must set your face like flint to fully examine the acts of all parties without denying the good in others or the bad in your own team.
Ok, GAC, now we can get to our praying!
Heavenly Father, strip away the veils that have hidden the deeds of darkness and shine your beautiful strong light into every corner of our governmental structures, revealing all that needs to been seen at this time. In Christ’s Name. Amen.
LikeLike
Yes, Comey will be quick to cash in on his infamy — still not sure who will buy his book — but he has ZERO idea about sworn testimony and documentation of those under investigation (including those not in the FBI) since his lying ass was fired.
LikeLike
“…the lying liar who lies..” SD, you are just incredible.
LikeLike