Mitt Romney Makes It Official – Utah Senate Candidate…

Mitt Romney made it official this morning, he is running for the Senate seat currently held by retiring Orrin Hatch.

FUBAR.

Mittens confirmed his plans Friday in an online video. Romney is the epicenter of anti-MAGA and has continued to be a favored son of the GOPe chamber of commerce republican apparatus. A failed presidential candidate with a severely vindictive disposition cloaked in parseltonue and decepticon skin.

Unfortunately, Romney is considered a heavy favorite for the Senate seat held by Orrin Hatch.

