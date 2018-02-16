Mitt Romney Makes It Official – Utah Senate Candidate…

Mitt Romney made it official this morning, he is running for the Senate seat currently held by retiring Orrin Hatch.
FUBAR.
Mittens confirmed his plans Friday in an online video. Romney is the epicenter of anti-MAGA and has continued to be a favored son of the GOPe chamber of commerce republican apparatus. A failed presidential candidate with a severely vindictive disposition cloaked in parseltonue and decepticon skin.
Unfortunately, Romney is considered a heavy favorite for the Senate seat held by Orrin Hatch.
Advertisements
Listen to Kate Dalley (she’s mormon too) radio starting now…she is Anti-Mitt like many of us in Utah, who happen to be LDS, too.
Listen Live: foxnews1450
http://katedalleyradio.com/listen/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Listen to this, people!
Can she help find an opponent to Romney for this Senate race?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at the local elections the Dems are winning. What has changed? They’re putting forward new fresh faces, many younger individuals. Follow their lead, find a new fresh face.
LikeLike
How about Egg McMuffin? He and Mitt would cancel each other out and allow a non-contaminated contender to join the MAGA.
LikeLike
The answer to our new Willard “mutt” Romney problem is easy. Why don’t we just hire Candy Crowley to take him out?
LikeLiked by 2 people
God help us1
LikeLike
God help us!
LikeLike
Sorry to post twice.
LikeLike
No problem, we need to cry out to God as much as possible. We surely need his help.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh Utah. You used to be so reliably red. But you’ve done gone globalist. I admit I am bewildered WHY this is so, but it is.
Mitt Romney is NOT a good choice. I wouldn’t care what the people of Utah do, except this is likely to do nothing but hurt PDJT. Unless of course in some way I am unaware of, PDJT neutered Mitt during their meeting in New Jersey.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All Romney want to do is torment Our President. We all know how the media love to repeat any rotten thing a never-Trump globalist has to say.
Haven’t we suffered enough? How can we reach the people of Utah and beg them to leave Romney at the alter, same as he left us when we trusted him to run for president.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Concentrate on what he says and his policies. He crumbles under pressure we saw that in 2012. He is no Lion not even a cub. I see him as McCain version 2.0 without the POW “War Hero” cover to hide behind. If that sounds a bit harsh on the senior senator from Arizona I’m a Vietnam Navy Vet. I earned the right to be critical of him.
Leave Romney’s religion out of the argument. His First Amendment rights are just as sacrosanct as your’s or mine.
LikeLike
I think I’d rather see Dim win than elect Romney. Perhaps this is his MO. HES DONE IT BEFORE.
LikeLike
At least with a demonrat, they’re in uniform, a declared enemy.
RINO globalist Trump-haters like Mittens of Queensberry are traitors and liars, pretending to be ‘conservative’ while stabbing you in the back like a slasher movie.
In fact, Mitt Romney ought to be taken down with the rest of the Deep State treason cabal. I have no idea what’s wrong with him, or what his major malfunction is, but beyond his incompetence (or did he throw the election to Hussein?), his hatred toward Donald Trump and his supporters (we Deplorables) revealed a side of him that is plain evil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Utah…honestly…is Arizona’s dumbass leaking across the border? Mike Lee was bad enough but Romney? The idiot is an eastern carpetbagger and an establishment goon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It wouldn’t surprise me at all if the entire leadership of the Mormon areas is 100% corrupt anti-American globalist Chamber of Commerce types.
Those are the only kinds of people they ever send to Washington. Even Mia Love was a bitter disappointment. Chaffetz. Lee. Hatch. Romney. Not one MAGA patriot in the bunch.
LikeLike
Very sad day in the western US when the resurrection of Mittens is any kind of news at all. This is the guy who gave Obama 4 more years to wreck the Nation. Also, that anti’Trump speech he made should have been enough to kick him out of the GOP. Mittens is not in anyway a person who should be back in DC
LikeLike