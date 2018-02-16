Mitt Romney Makes It Official – Utah Senate Candidate…

Mitt Romney made it official this morning, he is running for the Senate seat currently held by retiring Orrin Hatch.

FUBAR.

Mittens confirmed his plans Friday in an online video. Romney is the epicenter of anti-MAGA and has continued to be a favored son of the GOPe chamber of commerce republican apparatus. A failed presidential candidate with a severely vindictive disposition cloaked in parseltonue and decepticon skin.

Unfortunately, Romney is considered a heavy favorite for the Senate seat held by Orrin Hatch.

396 Responses to Mitt Romney Makes It Official – Utah Senate Candidate…

  1. zephyrbreeze says:
    February 16, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Listen to Kate Dalley (she’s mormon too) radio starting now…she is Anti-Mitt like many of us in Utah, who happen to be LDS, too.

    Listen Live: foxnews1450
    http://katedalleyradio.com/listen/

  2. MIKE says:
    February 16, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    The answer to our new Willard “mutt” Romney problem is easy. Why don’t we just hire Candy Crowley to take him out?

  3. positron1352 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    God help us1

  4. positron1352 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    God help us!

  5. positron1352 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Sorry to post twice.

  6. Sylvia Avery says:
    February 16, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Oh Utah. You used to be so reliably red. But you’ve done gone globalist. I admit I am bewildered WHY this is so, but it is.

    Mitt Romney is NOT a good choice. I wouldn’t care what the people of Utah do, except this is likely to do nothing but hurt PDJT. Unless of course in some way I am unaware of, PDJT neutered Mitt during their meeting in New Jersey.

  7. Betty says:
    February 16, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    All Romney want to do is torment Our President. We all know how the media love to repeat any rotten thing a never-Trump globalist has to say.

    Haven’t we suffered enough? How can we reach the people of Utah and beg them to leave Romney at the alter, same as he left us when we trusted him to run for president.

    • lokiscout says:
      February 16, 2018 at 5:26 pm

      Concentrate on what he says and his policies. He crumbles under pressure we saw that in 2012. He is no Lion not even a cub. I see him as McCain version 2.0 without the POW “War Hero” cover to hide behind. If that sounds a bit harsh on the senior senator from Arizona I’m a Vietnam Navy Vet. I earned the right to be critical of him.

      Leave Romney’s religion out of the argument. His First Amendment rights are just as sacrosanct as your’s or mine.

  8. Big Jake says:
    February 16, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    I think I’d rather see Dim win than elect Romney. Perhaps this is his MO. HES DONE IT BEFORE.

    • scott467 says:
      February 16, 2018 at 4:54 pm

      At least with a demonrat, they’re in uniform, a declared enemy.

      RINO globalist Trump-haters like Mittens of Queensberry are traitors and liars, pretending to be ‘conservative’ while stabbing you in the back like a slasher movie.

      In fact, Mitt Romney ought to be taken down with the rest of the Deep State treason cabal. I have no idea what’s wrong with him, or what his major malfunction is, but beyond his incompetence (or did he throw the election to Hussein?), his hatred toward Donald Trump and his supporters (we Deplorables) revealed a side of him that is plain evil.

  9. The Raven says:
    February 16, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Utah…honestly…is Arizona’s dumbass leaking across the border? Mike Lee was bad enough but Romney? The idiot is an eastern carpetbagger and an establishment goon.

    • scott467 says:
      February 16, 2018 at 4:57 pm

      It wouldn’t surprise me at all if the entire leadership of the Mormon areas is 100% corrupt anti-American globalist Chamber of Commerce types.

      Those are the only kinds of people they ever send to Washington. Even Mia Love was a bitter disappointment. Chaffetz. Lee. Hatch. Romney. Not one MAGA patriot in the bunch.

  10. Hillyard says:
    February 16, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Very sad day in the western US when the resurrection of Mittens is any kind of news at all. This is the guy who gave Obama 4 more years to wreck the Nation. Also, that anti’Trump speech he made should have been enough to kick him out of the GOP. Mittens is not in anyway a person who should be back in DC

