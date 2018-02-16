February 16th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #393

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Beckett: Waiting for Godot
Sundance: Waiting for Horowitz
Us, waiting for Sessions 🙂
It’s critical that we start addressing our educational system NOW. Our society has lost its ability to reason. We are surrounded by idiots…who vote.
I’d wanted to bring this up for a specific reason, which I’ll get to later. But first, the school shooting in FL has presented an urgent example of why we can’t wait. Once again, we are battling an onslaught of entities trying to use a tragedy for gun control. There is simply NO LOGIC in this.
We relied on guns since the founding of this nation. These mass school shootings are a recent phenomenon. Obviously, the problem isn’t guns – but something else has changed.
All previous generations had easier access to guns, with less restrictions and laws. They also had prayer in schools, started their days with The Pledge of Allegiance, discipline (from both teachers and parents), and were taught the 3 R’s. Most had summer jobs. They didn’t have social engineering media, tolerance classes, entitled teachers and parents, psychotropic drug pushers, or internet porn.
We need to push back HARD on the stupidity of continually eroding rights, in a failed effort to address a problem without addressing its root cause(s). It simply doesn’t work, and it’s the definition of crazy.
The other reason we must fix our schools NOW is that all will be lost if we don’t. Think about this – we can bust our tails to win all these battles, but then what? Who do you expect will be capable of carrying the torch?
Children pre-K all the way through higher Ed have been failed. They’ve been indoctrinated with wrong-think, while being denied what they really need to make this country succeed – history, logic, and the truth.
Too few of today’s generations will ever develop the capacity (or time) to comprehend what is at stake. Ignorance is bliss, and our society has been robbed by its schools and universities. The radical transformation exceeded critical mass, and reversing this must be the focus of anyone who cares about this great nation’s future – or all POTUS Trump’s valiant efforts will be in vain.
“OUR CONSTITUTION WAS MADE ONLY FOR A MORAL AND RELIGIOUS PEOPLE.”
President John Adams to the Officers of the First Brigade of the Third Division of the Militia of Massachusetts, 1798.1
http://johnadamscenter.com/why-john-adams/
Another chance, mentally I’ll or disturbed people were institutionalized. Instead of fixing the problems in those hospitals, they closed them down
Which is also why we have a big homeless problem.
And criminals used to be incarcerated. Now, the law means nothing.
No one wants to call out this ugly truth for what it is. You’re right. And I’ll take the heat for adding to it that sterilization of the institutionalized helped as well.
Combine those two things with everything else we’re seeing in schools today – widespread unmonitored psychotropic drug use, illegal drug use, broken homes, no morals training in school, mainstreaming EBD kids in regular classrooms, the full removal of Christianity in schools, federal guidelines for discipline based on race based politics, promotion of alternative lifestyles over traditional families, and it’s a miracle we don’t see more school shootings than we do.
And this hotmess is the base of the insanity we are seeing outside of schools.
The world has gone mad.
The Communist edict.
Not to forget HPPA laws.
Another change is mentally disturbed children have been mainstreamed into the schools along side those who are not. And then we are simply shocked when they act out, sometimes in a really big way.
I grew up in a rural farm area and a lot of the boys drove trucks to school with gun racks and there was usually a rifle in it. Not one shooting ever, didn’t even cross our minds to do something like that because we were taught IN OUR HOMES right from wrong and the proper use of a gun.
You are so right that our schools are a complete failure. The concept of education was for the furthering of our knowledge in literature, science, math, reading, etc. Social behaviors and manners and moral issues were taught in the home and supported by our churches.
The children today are sent to mind numbing-brain washing indoctrination camps disguised as “public-government” schools.
Until the Left-Progressive ideology is destroyed, I don’t think it will ever change. Hence, the explosion of home schooling. God help us….He is the only one that can solve this.
You got that right, and I believe he gifted us President Trump to help ourselves out of this. We must support him in every way that we can, and be mindful of the fact that he won’t be around forever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Having worked in education I believe I can say truthfully there is no hope for the education system in America. None. It is too far gone.
There are no attempts st legitimate reform inside schools or districts, none at the state or national level.
I could write about fifty pages on this but I’ll spare you that. The best we can do is triage what’s left of it and do what we can to stymie current demographic trends which are further burdening the system to its eventual total collapse.
Homeschool or send your kids to private school if you have any.
Government schools are to education what their school cafeterias are to fine cuisine. A joke.
I’m with you. I also do not believe there is any hope…we have gone too far off the cliff. The problem is so massive and there are so many clueless parents that just don’t care.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nature abhors a vacuum. So do heaven n hell. When SCOTUS kicked prayer out of the schools in 1963, hell rushed in to fill the void.
On the positive side, all these unchurched millennials are new wine skins just waiting to be filled with the power of the Holy Ghost from on high. Second chapter of Acts in my lifetime. Boy, I can hardly wait!
If the Trump Administration were able to eradicate the physical school in four years, K through College…all of them……what would you think?
WHAT?
Can’t understand how that would be good.
School vouchers might help a lot.
Peoria, that’s a terrible way to look at the problem. Let’s look at it all. If the right takes out it’s favorite things and makes them off limits, and the left does the same, we have no hope of solving anything, because we can’t have an honest conversation. I’m not saying I want any restrictions on guns, I’m just saying it’s all got to be on the table.
But it’s not guns, which are the “favorite things” – it’s the Constitution! Compromising on our Constitutional liberties is exactly what has made things worse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t want gun control. I consider myself a constitutionalist. And I understand the arguments about the slippery slope of separating mentally ill people from guns. In other words all they have to do is declare you mentally ill. I get that. But there are mentally ill people that shouldn’t have guns. What are we going to do? I don’t want to hear that we’re just going to have to put up with these mass murders because of our rights. The Constitution is not a suicide pact. All I’m saying is let’s start with everything on the table when it comes to figuring out where our problems are.
The first step that must be taken to fix our education system – and, hence, the opportunity to put our children back on a firm and moral foundation – is to close the Federal Department of Education…and burn the building down as we walk away!
Give this control back to the States, and then get very involved at the local level. Everything down to the textbooks and the food served in the cafeteria.
What are your suggestions on fixing the education system?
I appreciate the question, but that would be a book, ha! Plus, I’m not the most qualified author. Suffice it to say…if POTUS can assemble a team to overhaul the corrupt gubmint, I would trust him to overhaul the corrupt school system.
Name the enemy. Who are they?
All I see is agendas, tactics, usurpation of government, branches of the government overstepping their bounds and relying on delay, propaganda, propaganda, and more propaganda… by the enemy.
Yeah, I know, ‘Globalists’, but it is also Islamists, Banker Gangs, and rogue intel agencies. But it is seemingly orchestrated.
So, who is the syndicate? Does Trump know?? I sure don’t have a clue.
It is demoralizing to be at war, the enemy know us, I at least don’t know their name.
The name of the enemy is Satan. That is what all of that stems from.
We do not battle against flesh and blood but spirits and principalities.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ephesians 6:10 ¶ Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.
11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;
16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.
17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:
18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;
2Corinthians 4:1 Therefore seeing we have this ministry, as we have received mercy, we faint not;
2 But have renounced the hidden things of dishonesty, not walking in craftiness, nor handling the word of God deceitfully; but by manifestation of the truth commending ourselves to every man’s conscience in the sight of God.
3 But if our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost:
4 In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.
5 For we preach not ourselves, but Christ Jesus the Lord; and ourselves your servants for Jesus’ sake.
6 For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.
7 But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellency of the power may be of God, and not of us.
Solution to DACA:
NO DACA.
Republicans, wake up !!
Clock will run out (hopefully).
The deadline is Mar. 5 but you can bet some Fed “Judge” will rule that it must be continued… We no longer have 3 branches of Government… The Legislative is barely alive and the Judicial is running the Country… Sorry if I sound like a defeatist..
The case can be considered by SCOTUS.
Good….let someone sue and take it to the Supremes….Daca will be found unconstitutional and that will be the end of it.
DACA is CACA. Same logic as giving the stolen jewels to the children of the burglars. May be worth something as a bargaining chip to get permanent long-term solution, but as a standalone, disaster.
SCOTUS roadmap and status on DACA:
Latest ruling 9 – 0.
“…there was no recorded dissent on Wednesday as the high court instructed lower courts to hold off demanding any more documents from federal agencies until a ruling is reached on the Trump administration’s effort to dismiss five lawsuits pending in California that challenge the move to end DACA.”
DoJ should call Obama as a constitutional law scholar and ask him to recite the 22 times he said he would not be able to do a DACA because only Congress decides immigration laws.
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/12/20/supreme-court-sets-guidelinees-in-daca-fight-311016.
When the parenting eroded, government picked up the slack with “free baby sitting along with breakfast, lunch and dinner”….parents gave it all away to the government to raise the children…b/c Hillary advocated : “it takes a village” mantra. They bought into it…now they reap what they have sown.
And so it shall pass…………..
Yep. The only way to change this is to raise wages again so both parents can work part time, or there is a bread winner and a nurturer. Bottom line, Ivanka is a lovely person, but she is not old enough to see where the real problems are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The normies are flipping, people.
In case you didn’t see it… in today’s Periscopes, Scott Adams… who is fairly liberal, and has been saying for months that the Sthrok text about the Insurance Policy probably has some other explanation…
Is now full on board saying that it’s now obvious to him that the FBI, and the Clinton Campaign attempted a Coup against President Trump.
Anybody paying attention to the news has completely abandoned the liberals. It’s over.
I agree– I was at ACE hardware and met an older couple and while we were waiting for paint to get mixed. I was looking at an alert on phone and just said – this investigation is out of control.. the wife asked me what I thought about all of this “spying stuff” as she had been discussing it with her granddaughter. I told her what I thought and the husband said “I agree it is the end of the road for these people, the jig is up, it is clear what these criminals have done and unless you are a complete imbecile or willfully ignorant, one can see these people belong in jail”. They are registered Independents.
I directed them to come here to the CTH for the best research on the matter bar none.
I watched that too and was thrilled to hear him say this publicly.
Dare I say it but Scott Adams is getting red pilled. It’s glorious to watch. (I comment there as FullMetalSquirrel).
Treepers, if you didn’t watch it and know you won’t, take note of the fact that his Periscope was being attacked and shut down in real time as he was saying this much in the exact same manner as Sharyl Atkinnson. He wasn’t near or touching his iPad and it routinely changed to airplane mode thus shutting down the scope.
The Deep State absolutely is in a panic. This is good bc it means their days may be numbered but it’s dangerous in the way a cornered rat it.
And this is how you know Adams is on to something. If he wasn’t there’d be no reason to shut him down. He’s a cartoonist for crying out loud.
The way I see it, i’m not important enough for anybody to be after me or shutting me down or anything like that… so I don’t see it as a paranoia… but I completely believe government agencies are monitoring about every damn thing we all do or communicate. They likely have computer programs watching everybody’s internet connection and evesdropping on everybody’s phone calls.
Probably at least a 50% chance they really were what was screwing up his ipad.
I have seen [posted] numerous YouTube videos he has done. The titles sound interesting, but I do not have the time to listen – they run ~ 45 – 90 minutes.
A few days ago I had asked fellow Treepers if they could identify some of the black and white hats that were shown after the article. There were like six or seven in one, and five or six in the other picture.
I was really appreciative of not only getting the correct answers, but the kindness shown. Not one called me stupid or even came close to inferring it. So thank you Treepers!
The next day after my post, and every day since, Sundance has been kind enough to take the time to label the people in the pictures for us. I know this takes extra time, and I’m sure even though it is more than obvious to him and other Treepers, he’s taken it into consideration there might be some who still have problems putting names to faces. So thank you Sundance, it warms my heart that you listen to us, and it’s why so many of us keep coming back.
Another thing I like and appreciate about Sundance is he always give credit and a hat tip whenever it is due. To me, that has been a lost art. It frustrates me to no end when big names like Rush, Hannity, Levin and others never give credit where it is due and especially when it’s obvious.
A bit off topic. I took a quiz today which was naming the correct politician to their picture. I got a 💯 correct out of fifty! I was so proud of myself, but they were pretty obvious. I also got a genius score of 86% on how much I knew about WWII. It was fifty questions as well. Good guessing on my part!
I made my hubby take it too, but he won’t tell me his score yet.
Anyways, I just wanted to give a shout out. I think it’s important to let others know what a difference they’ve made, no matter how small or big.
Have a fabulous Thursday,
Ma’iingankwe
Your sweet spirit defines you. Muah !
Your posts are always so sincere. 👍🏻😘💗🇺🇸
Good on you, M!
Sundance is faced with many new readers on this site and the extra care of labeling. links and timeline lists are really helpful! A Library of Sundance!
Is the WWII quiz on line?? I read Eisenhower’s “Crusade in Europe” when I was in 7th grade, and wore an “I Like Ike” button in 9th grade in 1956, when it was still “politically correct” to do so.
Check out sporcle.com and then curse at me for getting you addicted to quizzes.
let daca dissipate in the political winds after march 5
our trump wall needs to be funded by donations like war bonds but wall bonds not touched or voted on or by politicians but by trumps accountant and maybe later paid back to us by fees/taxes on our money being sent out of our country to mexico
voter fraud is rampant eg broward county in florida the same county where the cruz killed so many innocent children
soros money is is hurting trump on these elections eg sarasota florida
voter id with fingerprints, proof of citizenship,NO VOTING MACHINES and paper ballots with a
voter verified data based updated as needed
in Ma no id is ever used and always vote demorat even if deceased
We have paper mail-in ballots here in Washington and there has been plenty of fraud with the counting, changing the votes, etc. I agree with the paper ballots but there needs to be a better system of checks and balances during the actual tabulating.
I think that there is corruption in both parties and so there should be representatives with integrity that could oversee the process.
Voter ID and proof of citizenship is an absolute must.
“mail-in ballots” That’s the problem right there.
Back to in person voting. No early voting. Polls open for three days (Sun, Mon, Tues). If you can’t find/make time to vote in that window you don’t deserve your right to vote. Absentee ballots only for those who are out of their district on voting days (military, business travelers, etc) – or the infirm, elderly, etc.
Back to paper ballots – counts done at the polling place after they are closed (no chance to get lost or found in car trunks). Don’t care if it takes two days to finalize results. We don’t need talking heads in beautiful studio settings telling us who won five minutes after the polls have closed!
Our right to vote – and the security of that vote – is the basis of our freedom. We must reclaim that.
Oh yeah. And registration. No automatic registration. If you are too lazy to get yourself registered, then you don’t get to vote.
I read here that in some states you are automatically registered (or encouraged to sign up) to vote when you get a driver’s license, even if you are not eligible to vote. Thank you motor voter act.
One day voting not three.
Fully support all your other suggestions to fix the election process.
Agree with everything except I think that polls should be open only one day from 8AM to 8PM and if you can’t get there then the absentee ballot is fine with proof of citizenship.
Also, you must vote in the Primary to vote in the General and you must be registered at least 30 days in advance of the Primary. That’s the way it used to be here in WA. Worked just fine.
Ugh. Cuomo wants early voting in NY. He may be afraid of this next election. Cannot understand why he suddenly wants to change this otherwise? Odd.
Hoping for a slew of Trump rallies in Ca!
without the illegals, the double voiting college students
https://edsource.org/2017/uc-admits-more-students-from-outside-california-but-officials-expect-more-state-residents-will-enroll/584321
And shall we include the DACA / Dole recipients . from decades ago… that still are not citizens and as far as contributing to our country…not!
Over stay a visa in Mexico and you go to jail next day. Try to get into another country (outside USAS) with a criminal past , or a valid passport…Impossoble.
MAGA
Reference was to voter fraud….In Ca it’s out of controll.
Spell check just became my enemy after last “UP”? grade or is it down grade?
I hope and pray President Trump comes to Ca. It is frustrating when I hear year after year no path to win in Ca. That is nonsense. This WAS Reagan country and it is sickening what liberals have done to this beautiful state ! California can be made GREAT again too !
It makes a HUGE difference when a President comes to your home town…. when people can see and hear the President speak. For too long there has only been a Liberal microphone blaring. It reminds me of the quote in movie The American President ( yeah yeah I know )
” Bob Rumson is the only one doing the talking! People want leadership, Mr. President, and in the absence of genuine leadership, they’ll listen to anyone who steps up to the microphone. They want leadership. They’re so thirsty for it they’ll crawl through the desert toward a mirage, and when they discover there’s no water, they’ll drink the sand.”
California Dreaming Fast.
So grateful for those who will fast+pray…
http://www.thecall.com/event/california-dreaming-fast
Kudos to this Grandma who turned her Grandson in when she discovered diaries and plans to shoot up a school. And Kudos to the Snohomish County, WA. LEO who LISTENED and TOOK it SERIOUSLY, unlike our FBI.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/02/15/police-grandmother-foils-alleged-school-shooting-plot-washington-state/
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
This reminds me of the book and movie We Need To Talk About Kevin. I’d recommend it to anyone interested in that sort of thing.
It has to be incredibly painful to recognize in your loved one something so dark and evil.
If you ever watched “Dog the Bounty Hunter” he routinely, over and over again got mothers to turn their children in to him because he convinced them that if he took them into custody he’d take care of them, but if the cops did it they might shoot them. Over and over again, he had mothers who for the safety of their kids would turn them in.
It’s beautiful in a way and really really sad in another way.
Trump has to be laughing at this.
Why Democrats are winning small elections? Answer: SOROS
I stay on top of most of the political stuff… but there was an election a couple weeks ago in the district I work in (I don’t vote there) that I never even heard about.
How in the world that was even possible I don’t know, but that’s how these special elections work.
Good news is Soros can’t get turnout up all over the country at the same time. They’re going to get annihilated this November. it’s going to be horrible for them.
Steve Scalise is quite a guy. What he said about the new push for gun control is simply brilliant. And he would know.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/02/15/scalise-dont-try-to-promote-your-agenda-in-the-middle-of-a-tragedy-one-magic-law-wont-stop-shootings/
Pop culture, the MSM and addiction to social media do most of the brainwashing. Much of the population are low information, uncritical thinkers. It’s frightening now how instantaneously memes and narratives are manufactured purely with the intent of indoctrination.
The socialists and leftists have so many more tools at their disposal than ever before. And use them with the wild abandon of self righteous Jihadists. They are in permanent war mode.
‘Draining the swamp’ is really a commitment to a lifelong, 24/7 siege mentality.
Waiting for Joy Behar to ridicule Oprah, after Joy ridiculed VP Pence for speaking to Jesus..
“But Winfrey told Overtime that she has not heard the call to higher office: “And wouldn’t I know? Because if God actually wanted me to run, wouldn’t God kinda tell me? And I haven’t heard that,” she says.”
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/oprah-winfrey-not-running-for-president-in-2020-after-golden-globes-speech/
Not. Holding. My. Breath.
Behar is such a PIG.
The Dems are lying when they pretend to care about the people and that taking away guns will stop the killings. I am amazed that they do not have a problem confiscating guns from law abiding citizens but they have a problem rounding up illegal criminals. They only want to take our guns so that we will be defenseless when they give the guns to MS13 or illegal criminals to come after us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
God bless our Lion of a President.
God bless America.
Death of Jezebel
2 Kings 9:30-37
Jehu came to Jezreel, and when Jezebel heard of it, she shadowed her eyes, adorned her hair, and looked down from her window. As Jehu came through the gate, she cried out, “Is all well, you Zimri, murderer of your master?”
Jehu looked up to the window and shouted, “Who is on my side? Who?” At this, two or three eunuchs looked down toward him. “Throw her down,” he ordered. They threw her down, and some of her blood spurted against the wall and against the horses. Jehu trod over her body and, after eating and drinking, he said: “Attend to that accursed woman and bury her; for she was the daughter of a king.”
But when they went to bury her, they found nothing of her but the skull, the feet, and the hands. They returned to Jehu, and when they told him, he said, “This is the word the Lord spoke through his servant Elijah the Tishbite: In the confines of Jezreel the dogs shall devour the flesh of Jezebel. The corpse of Jezebel shall be like dung in the field in the confines of Jezreel, so that no one can say: This was Jezebel.”
arg. didn’t mean for whole quote to be bold.
Wow! Justin Cooper lied in his testimony to Congress. Not only did he lie but he covered up the fact that WJCs server, called, “Dad”, was backing up HRCs Blackberry cell phone,
(one of many, HRC Blackberrys).
There are many Justin Cooper emails showing up on twitter – as I am hoping to find Justin’s company he started, in the time-frame, of his Congressional testimony at Chaffetz Oversight Cmte.
(Curious what old JC is up to these days!)
What Do The Boston Bombing, The Fort Hood Massacre And Yesterday’s Shooting All Have In Common?
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/15/fbi-missing-mass-shooters-florida-nikolas-cruz-omar-mateen/
What good is the FBI?
Even with pre-warning, they always come up short.
They are busy doing other things.
IMHO, the FBI has completely abandoned what is supposed to be their primary mission in favor of being a political arm of the Democrat/Progressive/ Communist movement. They don’t even care about stopping crime anymore, all they do is spin and control the narrative every time something happens.
Here are 1,366 well sourced examples of Barack Obama’s lies, lawbreaking, corruption, cronyism, hypocrisy, waste, etc.
https://danfromsquirrelhill.wordpress.com/2013/08/15/obama-252/
