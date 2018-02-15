Sharyl Attkisson TedX Speech Discussing Origin of “Fake News”…

Sharyl Attkisson is a five-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award for investigative reporting. Mrs. Attkisson has also authored two New York Times bestsellers: “The Smear” and “Stonewalled.” – WEBSITE HERE

Additionally Mrs. Attkisson hosts the Sunday national TV news program “Full Measure,” which focuses on investigative and accountability reporting. Was the effort to focus America’s attention on the idea of “fake news” itself a propaganda effort? Sharyl Attkisson did some digging. WATCH:

Advertisements