Sharyl Attkisson TedX Speech Discussing Origin of “Fake News”…

Sharyl Attkisson is a five-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award for investigative reporting. Mrs. Attkisson has also authored two New York Times bestsellers: “The Smear” and “Stonewalled.” – WEBSITE HERE
Additionally Mrs. Attkisson hosts the Sunday national TV news program “Full Measure,” which focuses on investigative and accountability reporting. Was the effort to focus America’s attention on the idea of “fake news” itself a propaganda effort? Sharyl Attkisson did some digging. WATCH:
Atkisson is a national treasure. Lots of young journalists following in her footsteps, or who have been courageous truth tellers for years, too: Michelle Malkin, Dana Loesch, Sarah Carter, the list is long.
I disagree on at least two of those… one should never know how a real journalist votes. Both Michelle and Dana are clearly on the right. As for Sara… Not sure. Not saying they are not good reporters… but they have a slant. I have no clue what party Sharyl prefers.
Go get ’em, Sharyl. There are no Woodward and Bernsteins left in the MSM.
……and the ONLY reason W and B were so dogged is because they were investigating a republican.
Bernstein was noticeably absent during 44’s tenure turning a blind eye to every lie and misdeed and outright crime that he committed for 8 years.
I watch her every Sunday, I wish she had a show everyday!
The paragon of independent, intelligent, skeptical, careful, journalism. Part of traditional American culture worth fighting to preserve.
A hostile takeover, indeed.
PDJT took over the phrase so completely that I had forgotten it came from the left to start with trying to discredit fox and other right wing sources!
Sharyl Attkisson is ….Professional, Direct, Convincing, Feminine
Take that rachel maddow
Sharyl Attkisson has got it goin’ on
The more we can chip away at the Google, Twitter, Facebook, WaPo, NYT’s and the key people the less of a hold they have over us. Fake news, indeed.
Related to fake news is hiding basic biography of people. In the clinton years they hid Hillary’s Thesis on Saul Alinsky.
Here’s an interesting pod cast on the secretive Priestap.
Excellent.
21st century propaganda has infected all institutions…… so the more “educated”, the more they embrace it.
Every attempt should be made to pass this short clip to as many people as possible.
There are many eyes & ears that need opening.
Some are even family~
I loved the part where she explained how Google exec invented “fake news” for HRC to use and how president Trump did a hostile takeover and co-opted it for himself…..gotta love our president. (insert picture of Pelosi saying “Curse you villian”
President Trump has had the MSM accurately pegged for decades. Once he labeled them “Fake News” they were done for. He took Hillary’s brand and made it even more effective and efficient. #WINNING
Attkinson says Trump’s jujitsu with the phrase “Fake News” was a hostile takeover.
As a non-leftist (“conservative”) who has been discouraged and demoralized for over 40 years by the unmitigated success of leftist propaganda on even the most absurd POVs, Trump’s very stable genius use of “Fake News,” and more importantly the non-left’s spontaneous and creatively beautiful (and very funny) cultural broadcasting of “Fake News” has been fundamentally uplifting and like winning the lottery.
Young people get into the mocking of Fake News and are creating a fun revolution in perception.
We are in an extraordinary time when the entire perception of human reality is being turned around for the better.
Speaking of fake news?? I’m reading reports FLorida shooter was white supremacist: then another report saying the 4Chan guys struck again, made it up, and every one fell for it?? What’s true?
During the last presser, the Sheriff said there were no ties to any supremacy groups.
I have read that the guy who claimed this tie is a larper on 4Chan.
I guess I’ll have to meander over to read the Chan Kids.
Imho
I read that the sheriff made a statement that said there was no evidence of a supremacist group tie-in, so I’m thinking 4chan.
Here’s a recent update, folks….
http://www.tallahassee.com/story/news/2018/02/15/florida-school-shooting-suspect-nikolas-cruz-member-white-nationalist-militia-tallahassee-leader-say/341751002/
Thanks treep
Yw.
The backtracking tweet from the “leader” of this supremacy group (with one member) lol…is located here:
https://gizmodo.com/the-white-nationalists-tied-to-the-florida-school-shoot-1823044091
Therein lies the rub. We know there is Fake News out there, but now we suspect all news articles to be less than truthful. I try to teach my teens to look for loaded words, or judging words. Example, most Reuters articles about what’s going on with the FBI/DOJ shenanigans state that many people have left the FBI due to Trump’s attacks on the FBI. The word attack is a judgement word. Why not say criticisms? Why not say upon revelation of texts? All a subtle, coordinated to shape public opinion against President Trump negatively. To those who have not been following the details, it goes mostly unnoticed.
Sharyl is the real deal – an honest to goodness investigative reporter. It was lousy what they did to her, but to her credit she just bore down and kept marching on. I respect the heck out of her.
I generally don’t respect reporters. Attkinson is one I make an exception for.
Imho
I am so grateful that Generation Z is dropping Facebook and other sites. These kids are growing up watching our Lion 🦁 destroy the media day in and day out. I can’t tell you how much I smile 😊 when I walk through schools throughout Queens (K-12). You had the term Fake News discussed among students. They say it to each other. Instead of saying your lying, they say stop 🛑 with the Fake News. This phenomenon among them will continue to grow over the next 7 years. They are the consumers of the future that are born and raised in the Technology Revolution.
Good luck to those Colleges and Universities that are trying to implement this new terminology that Sharyl mentioned at the end of her piece. These kids see right through it. They go in front on tv cameras and scream out, “Your Fake News’. Our Lion 🦁 is raising a generation of cubs in his own image. They don’t take 💩 from anybody. This is the fear of the Left, Silicon Valley, MSM, Democrats, RINOs etc.
http://www.businessinsider.com/generation-z-facebook-2018-1
From the article linked above:
Millennials have taken down dozens of industries — but it looks like Gen Z will be the ones to hurt Facebook
Generation Z — the generation after millennials — is migrating away from Facebook in favor of other social media platforms.
A recent estimate suggested a declining teenage user base for the social media giant, while Snapchat and Instagram’s user base is surging.
In November, a Piper Jaffray survey found 47% of teens consider Snapchat their favorite social media platform, up from 35% the year before.
Instagram was the preferred platform for 24% of teens, the same number as one year earlier. Meanwhile, only 9% of teens chose Facebook — a decline of 4% from 2016.
The results were another round of bad news for Facebook. In September, market research firm eMarketer estimated that the number of Facebook users between the ages of 12 and 17 would fall 3.4% to 14.5 million people by the end of the year.
“We see teens and tweens migrating to Snapchat and Instagram,” said eMarketer senior forecasting analyst Oscar Orozco. “Both platforms have found success with this demographic since they are more aligned with how they communicate — that is, using visual content.”
“Outside of those who have already left, teens and tweens remaining on Facebook seem to be less engaged—logging in less frequently and spending less time on the platform.”
Fake News rant by Camille Paglia:
