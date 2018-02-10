President Trump Highlights “Deep State” Intelligence Intent…

Posted on February 10, 2018 by

Earlier today President Trump highlighted the activity of the politically weaponized intelligence community:

(Link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, media bias, NSA, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

137 Responses to President Trump Highlights “Deep State” Intelligence Intent…

    • wheatietoo says:
      February 10, 2018 at 4:06 pm

      He mentions that…”the press isn’t talking about” This.

      That’s an understatement.

      The LeftStreamMedia has also been ‘weaponized’.
      They have formed a big blue Wall to the keep the truth from the American people…and they hide behind that Wall, lobbing their attacks on anyone who speaks the truth.

      Liked by 22 people

      Reply
      • uptothere says:
        February 10, 2018 at 4:11 pm

        I don’t believe they hold as much power as they think they do. More and more conservative outlets are informing those searching for the truth.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • wheatietoo says:
          February 10, 2018 at 4:21 pm

          They are less powerful than they were a few years ago.

          But as long as CNN is still on all those TV’s in airports and waiting rooms around the country, they are still getting a lot of eyeballs.
          Unfortunately.

          I have had some luck with demanding “Change the channel!” and “Turn off that Fake News!” whenever I find myself around one of those TV’s.
          Hopefully more people will start doing the same.

          Liked by 8 people

          Reply
      • srr says:
        February 10, 2018 at 4:12 pm

        Yep, as I just tweeted – You KNOW this would already be viral by now (instead of only having 29 retweets), if it wasn’t exactly the sort of Real News that Twitter is committed to throttaling to death.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • RJ says:
        February 10, 2018 at 4:31 pm

        You might be watching the acceleration of the mainstream media’s death spiral in all of this. Keep note of how many citizens go to the internet seeking other sources of information and watch who comes out on top…such as potentially this site we seem to spend time visiting.

        The tables will turn, old players are going to be replaced, many leaving in disgrace as is proper. There will be new heroic journalists coming to the fore.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • wheatietoo says:
          February 10, 2018 at 4:46 pm

          Something that will help…is exposing all the incestuous relationships between the media and the DNC/O-WhiteHouse.

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
          • woohoowee says:
            February 10, 2018 at 5:11 pm

            I think it would be great to shine some sunlight on the owners of American Pravda. Who they are and what their agenda is. Name names. Expose them and don’t let up on ’em.

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
        • dalethorn says:
          February 10, 2018 at 5:16 pm

          My analogy – Walmart. The good is affordable prices for people with shrinking paychecks. The bad is Made In China. I think regardless of the ratio of good to bad, people will always flock to the place with the cheap prices. And so my analogy – the masses will flock to the station that’s most readily available and least boring. It’s going to be a very big challenge.

          Like

          Reply
      • WSB says:
        February 10, 2018 at 4:35 pm

        Spot on.

        I also just noticed something. Julie Banderas was interviewing someone in the last half hour and questioned about the two terminated WH staff members’ background checks. She confirmed that there was old information easily attainable about their past, so why did the FBI not find it within a year’s time?

        So, the dossier, the ‘Russia’ investigation and many other events seem to be preplanned and interrelated in this unraveling minefield. Are these the same animals of prey Hunter Trump speaks of?

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • wheatietoo says:
          February 10, 2018 at 4:44 pm

          Yeah, WSB…and this falls back on Rinse Priebus.

          Priebus was Chief of Staff when these people were okay’d to be in the WH.

          It’s hard not to wonder if this was a coordinated effort to lay some landmines for Potus.

          Liked by 9 people

          Reply
          • gda says:
            February 10, 2018 at 5:00 pm

            Perhaps some within the FBI slow-walked the clearances until the appropriate time when they could be used as ammunition.

            i have absolutely no proof of this, but would it really surprise anyone if it were true?

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
          • WSB says:
            February 10, 2018 at 5:03 pm

            How we forget. Thanks for reminding me. Is it posible these two were also FBI plants or just patsies?

            When I look at the way Schiff behaves, the way Jackie Spieir behaves, and all the others behave, ALL of this looks like it is under one umbrella…in other words, these people are not freelancing their own tactics.

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
          • dalethorn says:
            February 10, 2018 at 5:19 pm

            As one local radio host here in the SE said recently “I’m not much of a conspiracy theorist, but I do know that important folks gather behind closed doors and plot things.”

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
      • farrier105 says:
        February 10, 2018 at 4:49 pm

        The media are weaponized and the DNC has become a branch of the intelligence community with Alexandra Chalupa getting the Ukrainian government to join in the “meddling” in our election, while also helping to overthrow the government of Ukraine while working for the DNC.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Scarlet says:
        February 10, 2018 at 5:28 pm

        There’s not one peep about any of this over at huffingtonpuffingtonpost.

        Like

        Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      February 10, 2018 at 4:07 pm

      This is good.

      So although the FISA Court consists of judges whove been appointed by Bush/Clinton/Obama, tge FISA REVIEW Court – where the denied FISA application no doubt went – consists only of 3 judges –
      ALL appointed by Bill Clinton.

      Tarmac, anyone?

      Its all becoming very clear, even to those who don’t want to see it.

      Thanks for the video,

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • Zippy says:
      February 10, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      Of course during HIS two decades working within the system he “never perceived” his coworkers as “political animals”. Why? Because during HIS entire tenure the deep state/swamp was never seriously threatened by an outsider POTUS who hadn’t been vetted by the party machine’s “guarantee he’s BOUGHT and onboard with the program” function combined with a Rep majority in Congress (unfortunately with a large number of RINOs/never-Trumpers).

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      February 10, 2018 at 4:18 pm

      Now the concept of 4 Judges approving the original FISA and the three 90 day renewals makes sense if what this gentleman shared is true. Bill Clinton’s three appointed Judges that oversee the FISA Court allowed the FISA request to go into effect on October 21, 2016. Than one FISA judge approved the 3 renewals.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • jmclever says:
      February 10, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      FISA review court judges appointed by Bill Clinton? So there is a balance against the secret court? But its also weaponized?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • RJ says:
      February 10, 2018 at 4:28 pm

      Imagine you are in the Oval office (2016) with our Dear Leader when he asks those present who has some ideas on getting deep inside the Trump campaign. Who do you think came up with this scheme? I haven’t told you who is in this imaginary setting, so think outside the box if you are able. Take a few minutes to let your mind roam over all the players.

      My guess is John Brennan of the CIA, if for no other reason than he is the most dastardly of all of Obama-Mao’s appointments (Val Jar does not count). Mark down the person and the date (Feb 10, 2018) of your choice.

      Now, let’s see if and when we might actually find out. Till then pray Hillary is still alive for reasons I hope will become clear as the masks come off and the truths are brought to the light of day for all Americans to see.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • G. Combs says:
        February 10, 2018 at 5:09 pm

        Brennan AND Robert Hannigan, the chief of the GCHQ (British spy agency with access to NSA data.)
        Apr. 13, 2017
        “[…]Brennan reportedly established a counterintelligence task force, which included the FBI and the National Security Agency. That summer, Robert Hannigan, then the chief of the GCHQ, passed Brennan more material related to conversations Trump associates had with suspected or known Russian agents,[…]”http://www.businessinsider.com/british-spy-agency-trump-russia-ties-2017-4

        May 23, 2017
        “[…]Trump fired Comey earlier this month, just over nine months into the FBI’s probe of Russia’s hacking and disinformation campaigns that targeted Democrats during the election. That probe began in earnest when Robert Hannigan, then the chief of Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters, passed Brennan material related to conversations Trump associates had with suspected or known Russian agents in late 2015 and early 2016,….

        Brennan was so concerned about the intercepted communications that he established a counterintelligence task force, which included the FBI and the National Security Agency. (Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified earlier this month that those communications had been picked up and handed over to US agencies, but he could not elaborate due to the “sensitive” nature of the intelligence.)[…]”http://www.businessinsider.com/john-brennan-russia-trump-collusion-testimony-2017-5

        Hannigan abruptly resigned on Jan. 23, 2017. This was three days after Trump’s inauguration and shortly after the first allegations that former MI6 agent Christopher Steele was involved thanks to the Buzzfeed article on January 10, 2017.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • CAM says:
      February 10, 2018 at 4:37 pm

      “Fruit of the Poisonous Tree”– this explains Q’s post that POTUS is freed. All the evidence they may gather is going to be tainted and thrown out.

      Like

      Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 10, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      QUOTE:

      “Of the 35,529 warrant requests between 1978 and 2013, only 12 were denied. And that’s very peculiar, as a starting point. But, it’s even more peculiar when you think that one of the denials that occurred was in June of 2016, and it was for a surveillance of this individual (Carter Page) that was tied to the Trump campaign.

      Oddly, in Oct of 2016, (this denial was reversed) and the probable cause for surveillance was granted. How did that happen??

      It happened because there is a FISA review court, and there are only 3 members of that court. They were all appointed by Bill Clinton, and so one has to surmise that this (original Oct. 13th) denial went to them and (therefore) individuals who were appointed by the husband of the Presidential candidate who provided the opposition research to the probable cause warrant allowed this surveillance to go forward.”

      Like

      Reply
  2. Lizzyp says:
    February 10, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    He comes across as highly credible. Wonder how they’re going to slime him?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • gymcy81 says:
      February 10, 2018 at 4:07 pm

      …as has occurred for decades, reach into the bag of tricks and treats, or testicular lockbox … utilize useful idiot$ that are loyal to the (mis)cause 3 -5 levels down for plausible deniability…
      …clue the complicit media in on the play….
      and voila’, the public image of someone becomes tainted
      (and the persons insights / knowledge / prior character becomes ignored)….

      .Herman Cain, Roy Moore, …..next…

      imho

      Love thy neighbors (giving, or taking away, a child’s candy…is not love … it is candy … )
      Matthew 22

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Sentient says:
      February 10, 2018 at 4:21 pm

      They’ll just say “Faux News”.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Dora says:
      February 10, 2018 at 4:40 pm

      I still get upset when I think of what they did to Herman Cain.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. Emblematic says:
    February 10, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    So if the type of warrant taken out on Carter Page allowed the FBI to surveil not only Page himself but also those Page was in contact with, and if the warrant was renewed several times, does that mean the FBI, perhaps even the Special Council, could have been spying on the Trump ADMINISTRATION during 2017?

    If that is possible so it is absolutely mind blowing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Good Job! says:
    February 10, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    The NSA “tools” story was ridiculous.

    The IC was desperate last year to find information corroborating the “Dossier.” They found this Russian con man and the NSA story was prolly made up to seem like they weren’t targeting Trump.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. Old Lady says:
    February 10, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Good info. I would like to know who else, other than the Trump campaign, in Carter Page’s life the FBI spied on. I’m betting none. So much for their spy theory.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. Ziiggii says:
    February 10, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    This one is yuge!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. evergreen says:
    February 10, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Proof of malfeasance by multiple officers of the FBI/DOJ pretty much requires everything to come out for the purpose of clearing the air. A full airing may severely embarrass the DOJ and FBI as institutions; however, those same institutions failed in their obligation to maintain their integrity by allowing corruption into the executive offices. Hiding such embarrassment only hurts their credibility much more. Maybe the IG will tidy the place up.

    Trust has to be earned, and in these departments are severely mistrusted–by the public and by senior members of the executive and legislative branches. Don’t forget FISC Judge Collyer–even she has some real heartburn. Maybe those career FBI and DOJ who bristle at having their institutions hammered for this can ponder what they could have done to prevent this in the first place and ensure it never happens again.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      February 10, 2018 at 4:01 pm

      Having worked in a federal agency, I strongly believe that anyone in FBI/DOJ not wanting their institutions hammered for this criminality/corruption are part of the corruption.

      I and my co-workers were delighted to have any wrongdoing exposed because that cleansed the environment we worked in.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • sturmudgeon says:
      February 10, 2018 at 4:08 pm

      Evergreen; J. Edger did a great deal of damage to the FBI… little of that came out to “ensure it never happens again”… MLK was hampered a lot by Hoover’s interferences.

      Like

      Reply
      • Publius2016 says:
        February 10, 2018 at 4:33 pm

        LBJ was President…they always say J Edgar and forget LBJ?

        Like

        Reply
      • dalethorn says:
        February 10, 2018 at 5:40 pm

        Hoover was discredited by Big Media along with his surrogate Joe McCarthy – not because he wasn’t after real Communists, but because some of those were in the State Dept. and were being protected by the CIA. And by an amazing coincidence, the CIA had controlling influence in that Big Media.

        Like

        Reply
    • dalethorn says:
      February 10, 2018 at 5:37 pm

      Pardon me for suggesting this, but don’t we see patterns of corruption all over Obama and his appointments? Black Leftist “social justice warriors” any, or is that a politically incorrect no-no? You take someone as extreme as Chuckie Schumer, and when push comes to shove he’s willing (political hack that he is) to dump on the “dreamers” or any other minorities to get a deal he hates, but can live with. It just seems to me that most Obama associates and appointees are so fanatical that they’re incapable of being involved in politics, where you have to be realistic ultimately.

      Like

      Reply
  8. nimrodman says:
    February 10, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Good summary here:

    In sum: To obtain a warrant to spy on a Trump campaign associate, the FBI relied heavily on a dossier that was never substantiated, put together by a former spy “desperate” to stop Trump. That dossier was paid for by powerful Democrats on Trump’s rival campaign, who also paid for opposition research the FBI received from a powerful couple inside President Obama’s DOJ. Separately, two Clinton allies worked together to funnel a second unsubstantiated dossier to the FBI through the State Department.

    Hillary Clinton’s Fingerprints Are All Over The FBI’s Investigation Into Trump’s Russia Ties
    http://thefederalist.com/2018/02/10/hillary-clintons-fingerprints-fbis-investigation-trumps-russia-ties/

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  9. The Boss says:
    February 10, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    I’m sure many have noticed the pretext of the payments in the first place. It was “recover stolen hacking tools and oh by the way there is some Trump trash thrown in as a sweetener”. Total crap. The point all along was to shake down some fools for US currency by claiming to have Trump trash. If I were a Russian, I’d do the same thing. Easy score!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. Mike Haubert says:
    February 10, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    #RollOutTheGuillotines

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. decimusausonius says:
    February 10, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    President Trump: “Look! Lies, lies, and more lies told and even possibly crimes committed to create a phony Russia scandal!”

    The Left: “Ohhh! Look! A red car!”

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. Publius2016 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    It’s institutional now…UNIPARTY Deep State is trying to preserve CIA now that DOJ and FBIhave been exposed 10 ways to Sundays…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. sturmudgeon says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    The same way they ‘slime’ anyone who has had anything to do with a Republican. (Bush, Reagan}

    Like

    Reply
  14. georgiafl says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Then there is the tale of the Trump nude photos Schiff was eager to buy from the Russian comedians.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  15. gda says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    I absolutely love the way POTUS treated the Dem “Memo”. Wait until the very last minute, everyone expecting the imminent release, then calmly send it back and task the IC to “help” them fix it as to “sources & methods”. Then they have to go through the entire procedure again.

    By the time this gets released it will be yesterday’s news and absolutely inconsequential as the actual source documents will have been released by next Friday (Nunes).

    Schiff’s head must be exploding….

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  16. fleporeblog says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    It really is amazing if you take a step back and realize how much was done by these POS to try and stop our President from being elected and once elected to try and force him out of the White House.

    Yet not only did he prevail but he has accomplished more in one year than most Presidents accomplish over eight years.

    Our President is an example of Divine Intervention! God our Father listened to our prayers and gave us one last chance to take back our country from the forces of evil.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  17. Maquis says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    You can count on my shovel, Mr President!

    GBPDJT
    🇺🇸

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Joe says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Was the three hop rule applicable to the surveillance of Carter Page- so they could put under surveillance everyone who had contact with him and everyone those people had contact with and everyone those people had contact with. That would encompass Trump and everyone in his family and on his campaign. And they could go back five years on the surveillance. I wonder if this is how you ended up with a thousand Americans connected to Trump unmasked in the Obama intelligence reports. That was the number that lawyer in Buffalo who was unmasked mentioned. Anyway, if the three hop rule was in effect, seems very misleading to talk about a warrant for Carter Page, when it would entail looking at the emails, phone calls, etc of a lot of other people.

    Like

    Reply
  20. RSExteriors says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    SHARE this new Republican Video explaining the FISA Abuse so low information voters can see whats going on. Republicans FINALLY fighting back. Trump teaching them how to win

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. Summer says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Folks, the CIA agents went to the Russian Embassy (!!!!!) to view a 15 seconds video of “Trump.”
    The CIA spies secretly met a shady Russian spy in the Russian Embassy (obviously with the Russian officials organizing the meeting) in order to pay for kompromat on the US President.

    Let it sink in.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      February 10, 2018 at 4:35 pm

      Yep. They were talking to this young lady (Anna Chapman, er, whatever). Hildie’s crew probably would refer to her as “the lie who loved me”…

      Like

      Reply
    • trapper says:
      February 10, 2018 at 4:51 pm

      And the conclusion they reached from this is that Trump was colluding with Russia? In the language of our Maine countrymen, you can’t get there from here.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Sentient says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Not that many people here at CTH need it, but Andrew McCarthy’s article today @ NRO (linked at Real Clear Politics) is pretty well-written. It summarizes what’s known now – and how bad it is.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Ed says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    The one thing everybody forgets:
    They searched him & his family going back years,
    and searched.., and found N-O-T-H-I-N-G to use against DJT45.
    He is solid GOLD, too bad nobody realises that.
    He has a face that would fit perfectly on MtRushmore.
    The Soros-clan is effing up WallStreet to make him look bad, 100% sure of it!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. moe2004 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coup_d%27%C3%A9tat
    No one can tell me the above is not what was attempted, no one. Have no idea what the penalties are, but some people surely deserve what ever comes to them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. trapper says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Dear Honorable Direktor CIA,

    My name Prince Comrade Ogomboff of Nigeria I mean Russia citizen. I have much bad bad knowledge Donald Trump, but not can send to anyone but you. Most kind bring to me one millions dollars United States for to see all my knowledge. I wait for you respond.

    Prince Comrade Ogomboff

    And after Comey had already fallen for Prince Ogombo’s NIgeria letter, and everybody knew it, apparently CIA fell for the same damn thing. I can hear it now, somewhere in the bowels of Langley:

    “You paid WHAT? To WHOM? And you got WHAT? Get out of my sight.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. jmclever says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    I like how he said that National Security depends on the release of all this FISA info and documentation.

    Like

    Reply
  27. goddessoftheclassroom says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Is Ms. Stefanik a White Hat?

    Like

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 10, 2018 at 5:02 pm

      Elise Marie Stefanik (born July 2, 1984) is an American politician from the state of New York. She is a Republican member of the United States House of Representatives, representing New York’s 21st congressional district. Elected in 2014 at the age of 30, she is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.[1] At the start of the 115th Congress (current), she was the youngest member of the House.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elise_Stefanik

      Like

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      February 10, 2018 at 5:02 pm

      I believe so,

      Like

      Reply
    • Walt says:
      February 10, 2018 at 5:05 pm

      just a newbie not understanding the rules of the swamp.

      Like

      Reply
    • Thecleaner says:
      February 10, 2018 at 5:16 pm

      Im of the opinion that she had no idea how important her questions were…she would have no way of knowing that Comey hadnt reported to the group of 8.
      I think as a rookie in congress she was just asking questions that seemed relevant to ask and filling her 5 minutes…I honestly think she just bumbled into this in the most glorious way without realizing the importance of what she had asked and the answers that were given.
      She looks like an honest woman doing her job though, and thats saying something with that crew.
      She has been pretty quiet since that testimony though….eerily quiet…like somebody told her to keep her mouth shut if she wants a career in politics.

      Like

      Reply
  28. malmino says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    I thought the unmasking process only applied to Title 7 surveillance. This is Title 1 surveillance. Does it apply here as well?

    Like

    Reply
  29. trapper says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Could it be that what American intelligence is really trying to hide is their screwups? How’s that Las Vegas investigation coming along?

    Like

    Reply
    • billrla says:
      February 10, 2018 at 4:57 pm

      trapper: The investigators have determined beyond a reasonable doubt that Las Vegas is, indeed, located in Nevada. Now, the only question is, where, exactly, in Nevada is Las Vegas, and how did it get there?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  31. MTK says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Read NYT story, I’ve have stopped calling them articles.
    It reads like a hook, line, sinker false flag flush to see through who, where and what variations surface.

    The biggest clue, NSA tradecraft tool set..
    Is worth far more than one million. And why pay for something, you still physical posess, it not like buying it back is going to unlearn what the hackers learned through the theft.

    And the honey pot kicking, Trump and hookers.
    How could?!!, wide eye ideologues not believe this is what went down.

    And this, all on the heels of knowing, and i mean the swamp knowing false flag leaks have been used for months.

    That is how desparate they are, the only cards the swamp have left to play is convoluting the various voices speaking within MSM with the hope something sticks here and there, and in the end there is enough confusion the general public does not know who or what to blame.

    NEWS FLASH FOR ALL. THIS NOT GOING TO BE DECIDED BY POPULAR PUBLIC OPINION. THE CONSITUTION IS GOING TO SPEAK TO ISSUE.

    Like

    Reply
  32. G. Combs says:
    February 10, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Just to make it crystal clear.
    STAGE ONE
    Title III FISA 702 is basically spying on Americans; the actual “spying” part is 702. (They vacuum up your phone calls emails etc)
    Item 17 is “About Queries“, which allows queries or searches of content of email and phone conversations based on any subject matter put into the search field such as YOUR NAME. Outsiders like Robert Hannigan — the chief of Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters, Fusion GPS and maybe Crowdstrike were allowed to use/abuse this system and given access to raw FISA data using 702 About Queries.

    THAT WAS STAGE ONE and it got them NOTHING! Remember that Trump, while campaigning commented he never used email for sensitive info because it was not secure. He used private courier. So they then went with —

    STAGE TWO
    Very intrusive surveillance of President Trump and his team and not just reading emails and listening to phone conversations.

    TITLE I — ELECTRONIC SURVEILLANCE WITHIN THE UNITED STATES FOR FOREIGN INTELLIGENCE PURPOSES

    PUBLIC LAW 95-511
    (f) “Electronic surveillance” means—-

    (4) the installation or use of an electronic, mechanical,or other surveillance device in the United States for monitoring to acquire information other than from a wire or radio communication, under circumstances in which a person has a reasonable expectation of privacy and a warrant would be required for law enforcement purposes….

    This is why President-elect Trump left Trump Tower within 24 hours of the visit from Admiral Rogers. The Tower was LITERALLY BUGGED!
    ….

    Carter Page was an undercover FBI employee and in no way a spy of a foreign country.
    Page acknowledges that he was outed by BuzzFeed as “Male-1” in a court filing for the Buryakov case:
    Felony #1: Illegal leaking of my identity as “Male-1” [FBI Under-Cover Employee-1] in U.S.A v. Evgeny Buryakov, Igor Sporyshev, and Victor Podobnyy – On April 3, 2017, reporters at ABC News and BuzzFeed News requested to meet in order to inform me that U.S. government operatives had unlawfully disclosed my identity as Male-1 in this 2015 case. This particular incident follows an increasing series of similar revelations about other politically-motivated unmaskings in 2016….”

    Glenn Simpson testified that the FBI had an informant in the Trump admin…

    Think about it: Page was an under-cover FBI EMPLOYEE in 2013 when he gave binders containing “covertly placed recording devices” to the Russian, Buryakov.
    This was all discussed in the thread: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/05/in-march-2016-carter-page-was-an-fbi-employee-in-october-2016-fbi-told-fisa-court-hes-a-spy/

    Like

    Reply
  33. All Too Much says:
    February 10, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    I am sitting here dumbfounded from learning of the three judge review panel, and it’s Clintonian roots. Speechless.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s