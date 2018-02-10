President Trump Highlights “Deep State” Intelligence Intent…

Earlier today President Trump highlighted the activity of the politically weaponized intelligence community:
He mentions that…”the press isn’t talking about” This.
That’s an understatement.
The LeftStreamMedia has also been ‘weaponized’.
They have formed a big blue Wall to the keep the truth from the American people…and they hide behind that Wall, lobbing their attacks on anyone who speaks the truth.
I don’t believe they hold as much power as they think they do. More and more conservative outlets are informing those searching for the truth.
They are less powerful than they were a few years ago.
But as long as CNN is still on all those TV’s in airports and waiting rooms around the country, they are still getting a lot of eyeballs.
Unfortunately.
I have had some luck with demanding “Change the channel!” and “Turn off that Fake News!” whenever I find myself around one of those TV’s.
Hopefully more people will start doing the same.
I do the same when I travel, staying at Marriotts- change channel at breakfast bar, and never had a complaint- and usually winks and thumbs up’s. But, then that’s a business friendly and affluent enough to stay at Marriott family crowd, in the West and Midwest…
Yep. Doctor’s waiting rooms, too.
I think few people realize CNN’s descent from a “some news laced with propaganda” agency to the “all propaganda” agency it is today. In 2016 when on the road, I observed them on many occasions in hotels. They weren’t doing news per se – just 24/7 Trump-bashing.
I do it too, Wheatie. I have to say that I rarely see anyone actually listening to the “news”. Most are on their iPhones and tablets.
I have a dentist app’t Monday afternoon, and I’ve already decided that I will NOT sit passively in the waiting room and be bombarded with CNN’s propaganda!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, as I just tweeted – You KNOW this would already be viral by now (instead of only having 29 retweets), if it wasn’t exactly the sort of Real News that Twitter is committed to throttaling to death.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You might be watching the acceleration of the mainstream media’s death spiral in all of this. Keep note of how many citizens go to the internet seeking other sources of information and watch who comes out on top…such as potentially this site we seem to spend time visiting.
The tables will turn, old players are going to be replaced, many leaving in disgrace as is proper. There will be new heroic journalists coming to the fore.
Something that will help…is exposing all the incestuous relationships between the media and the DNC/O-WhiteHouse.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think it would be great to shine some sunlight on the owners of American Pravda. Who they are and what their agenda is. Name names. Expose them and don’t let up on ’em.
My analogy – Walmart. The good is affordable prices for people with shrinking paychecks. The bad is Made In China. I think regardless of the ratio of good to bad, people will always flock to the place with the cheap prices. And so my analogy – the masses will flock to the station that’s most readily available and least boring. It’s going to be a very big challenge.
Good thing Walmart just picked up a new Global Governance VP to take care of all that ethical corporate sustainability…
Spot on.
I also just noticed something. Julie Banderas was interviewing someone in the last half hour and questioned about the two terminated WH staff members’ background checks. She confirmed that there was old information easily attainable about their past, so why did the FBI not find it within a year’s time?
So, the dossier, the ‘Russia’ investigation and many other events seem to be preplanned and interrelated in this unraveling minefield. Are these the same animals of prey Hunter Trump speaks of?
Yeah, WSB…and this falls back on Rinse Priebus.
Priebus was Chief of Staff when these people were okay’d to be in the WH.
It’s hard not to wonder if this was a coordinated effort to lay some landmines for Potus.
Perhaps some within the FBI slow-walked the clearances until the appropriate time when they could be used as ammunition.
i have absolutely no proof of this, but would it really surprise anyone if it were true?
Yes, and the ‘appropriate time’ just seems to be now that progress is being made with draining the swamp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How we forget. Thanks for reminding me. Is it posible these two were also FBI plants or just patsies?
When I look at the way Schiff behaves, the way Jackie Spieir behaves, and all the others behave, ALL of this looks like it is under one umbrella…in other words, these people are not freelancing their own tactics.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe these ‘land mines’ were a part of the Insurance Policy?
As one local radio host here in the SE said recently “I’m not much of a conspiracy theorist, but I do know that important folks gather behind closed doors and plot things.”
The media are weaponized and the DNC has become a branch of the intelligence community with Alexandra Chalupa getting the Ukrainian government to join in the “meddling” in our election, while also helping to overthrow the government of Ukraine while working for the DNC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And I suspect that Google’s CrowdStrike black ops team was in the middle of all that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve been on those guys for awhile.
http://gjordan741.angelfire.com/ElectionIndex.htm
Nice work!
There is no way that CrowdStrike should have ever been allowed to have access to NSA data.
That’s like giving Google the keys to the candy store.
And it is looking like that’s what happened!
This is a Big Deal.
And yet, since CS is such a spooky outfit, people seem to be afraid of investigating it.
Oooh, yes!
There’s not one peep about any of this over at huffingtonpuffingtonpost.
This is good.
So although the FISA Court consists of judges whove been appointed by Bush/Clinton/Obama, tge FISA REVIEW Court – where the denied FISA application no doubt went – consists only of 3 judges –
ALL appointed by Bill Clinton.
Tarmac, anyone?
Its all becoming very clear, even to those who don’t want to see it.
Thanks for the video,
Of course during HIS two decades working within the system he “never perceived” his coworkers as “political animals”. Why? Because during HIS entire tenure the deep state/swamp was never seriously threatened by an outsider POTUS who hadn’t been vetted by the party machine’s “guarantee he’s BOUGHT and onboard with the program” function combined with a Rep majority in Congress (unfortunately with a large number of RINOs/never-Trumpers).
Now the concept of 4 Judges approving the original FISA and the three 90 day renewals makes sense if what this gentleman shared is true. Bill Clinton’s three appointed Judges that oversee the FISA Court allowed the FISA request to go into effect on October 21, 2016. Than one FISA judge approved the 3 renewals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do we have any proof there were 4 judges? I seem to remember Sundance showing that it was required that the same judge handle the initial FISA request as well as any renewal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We don’t! It was stated by some in Congress. This would make sense.
FISA review court judges appointed by Bill Clinton? So there is a balance against the secret court? But its also weaponized?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Imagine you are in the Oval office (2016) with our Dear Leader when he asks those present who has some ideas on getting deep inside the Trump campaign. Who do you think came up with this scheme? I haven’t told you who is in this imaginary setting, so think outside the box if you are able. Take a few minutes to let your mind roam over all the players.
My guess is John Brennan of the CIA, if for no other reason than he is the most dastardly of all of Obama-Mao’s appointments (Val Jar does not count). Mark down the person and the date (Feb 10, 2018) of your choice.
Now, let’s see if and when we might actually find out. Till then pray Hillary is still alive for reasons I hope will become clear as the masks come off and the truths are brought to the light of day for all Americans to see.
Brennan AND Robert Hannigan, the chief of the GCHQ (British spy agency with access to NSA data.)
Apr. 13, 2017
“[…]Brennan reportedly established a counterintelligence task force, which included the FBI and the National Security Agency. That summer, Robert Hannigan, then the chief of the GCHQ, passed Brennan more material related to conversations Trump associates had with suspected or known Russian agents,[…]” — http://www.businessinsider.com/british-spy-agency-trump-russia-ties-2017-4
May 23, 2017
“[…]Trump fired Comey earlier this month, just over nine months into the FBI’s probe of Russia’s hacking and disinformation campaigns that targeted Democrats during the election. That probe began in earnest when Robert Hannigan, then the chief of Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters, passed Brennan material related to conversations Trump associates had with suspected or known Russian agents in late 2015 and early 2016,….
Brennan was so concerned about the intercepted communications that he established a counterintelligence task force, which included the FBI and the National Security Agency. (Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified earlier this month that those communications had been picked up and handed over to US agencies, but he could not elaborate due to the “sensitive” nature of the intelligence.)[…]” — http://www.businessinsider.com/john-brennan-russia-trump-collusion-testimony-2017-5
Hannigan abruptly resigned on Jan. 23, 2017. This was three days after Trump’s inauguration and shortly after the first allegations that former MI6 agent Christopher Steele was involved thanks to the Buzzfeed article on January 10, 2017.
Yes, we’ve had that exchange of favors with Commonwealth countries for decades.
“Fruit of the Poisonous Tree”– this explains Q’s post that POTUS is freed. All the evidence they may gather is going to be tainted and thrown out.
QUOTE:
“Of the 35,529 warrant requests between 1978 and 2013, only 12 were denied. And that’s very peculiar, as a starting point. But, it’s even more peculiar when you think that one of the denials that occurred was in June of 2016, and it was for a surveillance of this individual (Carter Page) that was tied to the Trump campaign.
Oddly, in Oct of 2016, (this denial was reversed) and the probable cause for surveillance was granted. How did that happen??
It happened because there is a FISA review court, and there are only 3 members of that court. They were all appointed by Bill Clinton, and so one has to surmise that this (original Oct. 13th) denial went to them and (therefore) individuals who were appointed by the husband of the Presidential candidate who provided the opposition research to the probable cause warrant allowed this surveillance to go forward.”
He comes across as highly credible. Wonder how they’re going to slime him?
LikeLiked by 9 people
…as has occurred for decades, reach into the bag of tricks and treats, or testicular lockbox … utilize useful idiot$ that are loyal to the (mis)cause 3 -5 levels down for plausible deniability…
…clue the complicit media in on the play….
and voila’, the public image of someone becomes tainted
(and the persons insights / knowledge / prior character becomes ignored)….
.Herman Cain, Roy Moore, …..next…
imho
Love thy neighbors (giving, or taking away, a child’s candy…is not love … it is candy … )
Matthew 22
They’ll just say “Faux News”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still get upset when I think of what they did to Herman Cain.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me, too. Maybe PT can assist in adjudicatng that crime, as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe it’s not doable for whatever reason, but I would really like to see someone put up a whiteboard behind Trump at speeches and rallies, with a list of pressing issues from most important to least, so we could scan down the list a ways and see some of those juicy items, and their current status.
So if the type of warrant taken out on Carter Page allowed the FBI to surveil not only Page himself but also those Page was in contact with, and if the warrant was renewed several times, does that mean the FBI, perhaps even the Special Council, could have been spying on the Trump ADMINISTRATION during 2017?
If that is possible so it is absolutely mind blowing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They were spying until October 2017…let that marinate…9 months after innauguration
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
The GSA was, as well. Gave all of the Trump Team’s communications over to Mueller.
LikeLike
The NSA “tools” story was ridiculous.
The IC was desperate last year to find information corroborating the “Dossier.” They found this Russian con man and the NSA story was prolly made up to seem like they weren’t targeting Trump.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I’d like to know what Pompeo knew about it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If any of those “tools” is Crowdstrike, I’m NOT impressed.
Crowdstrike is “stonetear with more lawyers”!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Software tools and ‘AI’ – double bad.
Good info. I would like to know who else, other than the Trump campaign, in Carter Page’s life the FBI spied on. I’m betting none. So much for their spy theory.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Good quesrion. Cough ’em all up.
Ack…question.
This one is yuge!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Proof of malfeasance by multiple officers of the FBI/DOJ pretty much requires everything to come out for the purpose of clearing the air. A full airing may severely embarrass the DOJ and FBI as institutions; however, those same institutions failed in their obligation to maintain their integrity by allowing corruption into the executive offices. Hiding such embarrassment only hurts their credibility much more. Maybe the IG will tidy the place up.
Trust has to be earned, and in these departments are severely mistrusted–by the public and by senior members of the executive and legislative branches. Don’t forget FISC Judge Collyer–even she has some real heartburn. Maybe those career FBI and DOJ who bristle at having their institutions hammered for this can ponder what they could have done to prevent this in the first place and ensure it never happens again.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Having worked in a federal agency, I strongly believe that anyone in FBI/DOJ not wanting their institutions hammered for this criminality/corruption are part of the corruption.
I and my co-workers were delighted to have any wrongdoing exposed because that cleansed the environment we worked in.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Having also worked in a federal agency, I ran screaming to an early retirement.
LikeLiked by 4 people
As did I Mike! 🙂 Well, maybe not the screaming part, but I was ready to get out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Evergreen; J. Edger did a great deal of damage to the FBI… little of that came out to “ensure it never happens again”… MLK was hampered a lot by Hoover’s interferences.
LikeLike
LBJ was President…they always say J Edgar and forget LBJ?
LikeLike
Hoover was discredited by Big Media along with his surrogate Joe McCarthy – not because he wasn’t after real Communists, but because some of those were in the State Dept. and were being protected by the CIA. And by an amazing coincidence, the CIA had controlling influence in that Big Media.
LikeLike
Pardon me for suggesting this, but don’t we see patterns of corruption all over Obama and his appointments? Black Leftist “social justice warriors” any, or is that a politically incorrect no-no? You take someone as extreme as Chuckie Schumer, and when push comes to shove he’s willing (political hack that he is) to dump on the “dreamers” or any other minorities to get a deal he hates, but can live with. It just seems to me that most Obama associates and appointees are so fanatical that they’re incapable of being involved in politics, where you have to be realistic ultimately.
LikeLike
Good summary here:
In sum: To obtain a warrant to spy on a Trump campaign associate, the FBI relied heavily on a dossier that was never substantiated, put together by a former spy “desperate” to stop Trump. That dossier was paid for by powerful Democrats on Trump’s rival campaign, who also paid for opposition research the FBI received from a powerful couple inside President Obama’s DOJ. Separately, two Clinton allies worked together to funnel a second unsubstantiated dossier to the FBI through the State Department.
Hillary Clinton’s Fingerprints Are All Over The FBI’s Investigation Into Trump’s Russia Ties
http://thefederalist.com/2018/02/10/hillary-clintons-fingerprints-fbis-investigation-trumps-russia-ties/
ALL THIS with not only a bag of chips, but much grounds to believe the “two” dossiers are actually ONE, with carefully obscured twinning. Gonna be fun to see which one is actually the parent of the other.
A distinction without A difference, Wolf!
Scuttlebutt.
Gibberish!
Made up Crap!!
With some corn thrown in for good “Optics”.
Imo
The shorter one will be the original (Shearer, imo). Once Nellie got it, she contacted Steele by ham radio to add and elaborate upon it, so it will be the longer, final one offered up to the FISA court.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There seems to be a concerted effort to blame this all on HRC.
But she was not their boss.
Hillary wasn’t even a part of the O-administration.
This has Zero44’s fingerprints all over it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Probably some of Barky’s money in it, too, via Perkins Coie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hillary became too corrupt to even be an effective Commie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure many have noticed the pretext of the payments in the first place. It was “recover stolen hacking tools and oh by the way there is some Trump trash thrown in as a sweetener”. Total crap. The point all along was to shake down some fools for US currency by claiming to have Trump trash. If I were a Russian, I’d do the same thing. Easy score!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Supposed to be under Good Job’s post.
The “Russian insisted on including dirt on Trump” angle cracked me up.
#RollOutTheGuillotines
LikeLiked by 2 people
And string them together in a Ford assembly line….the all-American version.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And have a firing squad standing by in the event of dull blades.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump: “Look! Lies, lies, and more lies told and even possibly crimes committed to create a phony Russia scandal!”
The Left: “Ohhh! Look! A red car!”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Squirrel!
It’s institutional now…UNIPARTY Deep State is trying to preserve CIA now that DOJ and FBIhave been exposed 10 ways to Sundays…
The Clowns In America (CIA) are being rolled up right now, as we speak, from all around the world. POTUS, the NSA, SEAL teams and the regular military are on the job.
The storm has arrived.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Star an…according to latest Q posts, you are correct. Let’s hope so!
Can you give me a quick primer on how to find Q posts, please and thank you?
LikeLike
The same way they ‘slime’ anyone who has had anything to do with a Republican. (Bush, Reagan}
Bushies are CIA, NWO (Skull and Bones, going back to Prescott Bush)…
Then there is the tale of the Trump nude photos Schiff was eager to buy from the Russian comedians.
LikeLiked by 12 people
(Maybe the have already)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I absolutely love the way POTUS treated the Dem “Memo”. Wait until the very last minute, everyone expecting the imminent release, then calmly send it back and task the IC to “help” them fix it as to “sources & methods”. Then they have to go through the entire procedure again.
By the time this gets released it will be yesterday’s news and absolutely inconsequential as the actual source documents will have been released by next Friday (Nunes).
Schiff’s head must be exploding….
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLike
Agreed.
LikeLike
The explosion has happened inside his head; look at his freakin’ eyes!
It really is amazing if you take a step back and realize how much was done by these POS to try and stop our President from being elected and once elected to try and force him out of the White House.
Yet not only did he prevail but he has accomplished more in one year than most Presidents accomplish over eight years.
Our President is an example of Divine Intervention! God our Father listened to our prayers and gave us one last chance to take back our country from the forces of evil.
There aren’t many people who would still be in The White House having gone thru all this.
An amazing human being, Donald Trump is.
MAN I am more happy every day I saw thru the media bs and jumped onto the train early.
Ive certainly made my share of questionable decisions in my time, but gosh dang it I got this one right.
Trump earned his “bones” as a contractor starting in New York City.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“These people are stupid” Q anon
Isn’t that the truth and more.
Please all PDJT supporters, keep pushing back. Especially against the corrupt MSM.
Amen. And may GOD guide, strengthen, and protect President Trump, his family, and the administration, and shine HIS light on the evil and evil-doers in the swamp…
You can count on my shovel, Mr President!
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
Was the three hop rule applicable to the surveillance of Carter Page- so they could put under surveillance everyone who had contact with him and everyone those people had contact with and everyone those people had contact with. That would encompass Trump and everyone in his family and on his campaign. And they could go back five years on the surveillance. I wonder if this is how you ended up with a thousand Americans connected to Trump unmasked in the Obama intelligence reports. That was the number that lawyer in Buffalo who was unmasked mentioned. Anyway, if the three hop rule was in effect, seems very misleading to talk about a warrant for Carter Page, when it would entail looking at the emails, phone calls, etc of a lot of other people.
So are we all agreed that Carter Page is an FBI plant basically doing the bidding of the swamp?
LikeLike
Carter Page comes across as a useful idiot. It’s how his previous Russian encounters were reported by the Russians involved.
You’ve already said that.
And your point would be?
JUST ASKING! Anybody know in this enlightned neck of the interent?
I’m not in that camp yet. Not saying I don’t think it could be true, just that he could well be a totally innocent American whose history made him useful to the criminals in the FBI.
Mr. Charles’ op-ed here is also a good read: http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2018/02/03/trump-is-right-and-his-campaign-were-victims-political-attack-by-justice-department-and-fbi.html
SHARE this new Republican Video explaining the FISA Abuse so low information voters can see whats going on. Republicans FINALLY fighting back. Trump teaching them how to win
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump!
Boss, wouldn’t ya love to see one or two of these drop, every week from now ’til time for the primaries? For once in my life, I actually enjoyed hearing Trey Gowdy speak.
Folks, the CIA agents went to the Russian Embassy (!!!!!) to view a 15 seconds video of “Trump.”
The CIA spies secretly met a shady Russian spy in the Russian Embassy (obviously with the Russian officials organizing the meeting) in order to pay for kompromat on the US President.
Let it sink in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. They were talking to this young lady (Anna Chapman, er, whatever). Hildie’s crew probably would refer to her as “the lie who loved me”…
And the conclusion they reached from this is that Trump was colluding with Russia? In the language of our Maine countrymen, you can’t get there from here.
Not that many people here at CTH need it, but Andrew McCarthy’s article today @ NRO (linked at Real Clear Politics) is pretty well-written. It summarizes what’s known now – and how bad it is.
The one thing everybody forgets:
They searched him & his family going back years,
and searched.., and found N-O-T-H-I-N-G to use against DJT45.
He is solid GOLD, too bad nobody realises that.
He has a face that would fit perfectly on MtRushmore.
The Soros-clan is effing up WallStreet to make him look bad, 100% sure of it!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coup_d%27%C3%A9tat
No one can tell me the above is not what was attempted, no one. Have no idea what the penalties are, but some people surely deserve what ever comes to them.
Dear Honorable Direktor CIA,
My name Prince Comrade Ogomboff of Nigeria I mean Russia citizen. I have much bad bad knowledge Donald Trump, but not can send to anyone but you. Most kind bring to me one millions dollars United States for to see all my knowledge. I wait for you respond.
Prince Comrade Ogomboff
And after Comey had already fallen for Prince Ogombo’s NIgeria letter, and everybody knew it, apparently CIA fell for the same damn thing. I can hear it now, somewhere in the bowels of Langley:
“You paid WHAT? To WHOM? And you got WHAT? Get out of my sight.”
I think they knew it was nonsense, but paying for it “legitimized” it into the system. It could then be referenced as purchased intelligence in FISA applications, or in leaks.
Too cute by half.
Not you. The scheme you describe, if that is what they were up to.
Ha! Yes I knew what you meant 🙂
I like how he said that National Security depends on the release of all this FISA info and documentation.
Is Ms. Stefanik a White Hat?
LikeLike
Elise Marie Stefanik (born July 2, 1984) is an American politician from the state of New York. She is a Republican member of the United States House of Representatives, representing New York’s 21st congressional district. Elected in 2014 at the age of 30, she is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.[1] At the start of the 115th Congress (current), she was the youngest member of the House.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elise_Stefanik
I believe so,
just a newbie not understanding the rules of the swamp.
Im of the opinion that she had no idea how important her questions were…she would have no way of knowing that Comey hadnt reported to the group of 8.
I think as a rookie in congress she was just asking questions that seemed relevant to ask and filling her 5 minutes…I honestly think she just bumbled into this in the most glorious way without realizing the importance of what she had asked and the answers that were given.
She looks like an honest woman doing her job though, and thats saying something with that crew.
She has been pretty quiet since that testimony though….eerily quiet…like somebody told her to keep her mouth shut if she wants a career in politics.
I thought the unmasking process only applied to Title 7 surveillance. This is Title 1 surveillance. Does it apply here as well?
There are multiple surveillance teams…this is 21st Century Digital all-encompassing 3 dimensional views…
Could it be that what American intelligence is really trying to hide is their screwups? How’s that Las Vegas investigation coming along?
trapper: The investigators have determined beyond a reasonable doubt that Las Vegas is, indeed, located in Nevada. Now, the only question is, where, exactly, in Nevada is Las Vegas, and how did it get there?
Notice Sen Tom Cottons question to Mr Priestap, and his reply- here at 1;32:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?430128-1/senate-intel-panel-told-21-states-targeted-russia-2016-election
Read NYT story, I’ve have stopped calling them articles.
It reads like a hook, line, sinker false flag flush to see through who, where and what variations surface.
The biggest clue, NSA tradecraft tool set..
Is worth far more than one million. And why pay for something, you still physical posess, it not like buying it back is going to unlearn what the hackers learned through the theft.
And the honey pot kicking, Trump and hookers.
How could?!!, wide eye ideologues not believe this is what went down.
And this, all on the heels of knowing, and i mean the swamp knowing false flag leaks have been used for months.
That is how desparate they are, the only cards the swamp have left to play is convoluting the various voices speaking within MSM with the hope something sticks here and there, and in the end there is enough confusion the general public does not know who or what to blame.
NEWS FLASH FOR ALL. THIS NOT GOING TO BE DECIDED BY POPULAR PUBLIC OPINION. THE CONSITUTION IS GOING TO SPEAK TO ISSUE.
Just to make it crystal clear.
STAGE ONE
Title III FISA 702 is basically spying on Americans; the actual “spying” part is 702. (They vacuum up your phone calls emails etc)
Item 17 is “About Queries“, which allows queries or searches of content of email and phone conversations based on any subject matter put into the search field such as YOUR NAME. Outsiders like Robert Hannigan — the chief of Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters, Fusion GPS and maybe Crowdstrike were allowed to use/abuse this system and given access to raw FISA data using 702 About Queries.
THAT WAS STAGE ONE and it got them NOTHING! Remember that Trump, while campaigning commented he never used email for sensitive info because it was not secure. He used private courier. So they then went with —
STAGE TWO
Very intrusive surveillance of President Trump and his team and not just reading emails and listening to phone conversations.
TITLE I — ELECTRONIC SURVEILLANCE WITHIN THE UNITED STATES FOR FOREIGN INTELLIGENCE PURPOSES
This is why President-elect Trump left Trump Tower within 24 hours of the visit from Admiral Rogers. The Tower was LITERALLY BUGGED!
….
Carter Page was an undercover FBI employee and in no way a spy of a foreign country.
Page acknowledges that he was outed by BuzzFeed as “Male-1” in a court filing for the Buryakov case:
Felony #1: Illegal leaking of my identity as “Male-1” [FBI Under-Cover Employee-1] in U.S.A v. Evgeny Buryakov, Igor Sporyshev, and Victor Podobnyy – On April 3, 2017, reporters at ABC News and BuzzFeed News requested to meet in order to inform me that U.S. government operatives had unlawfully disclosed my identity as Male-1 in this 2015 case. This particular incident follows an increasing series of similar revelations about other politically-motivated unmaskings in 2016….”
Glenn Simpson testified that the FBI had an informant in the Trump admin…
Think about it: Page was an under-cover FBI EMPLOYEE in 2013 when he gave binders containing “covertly placed recording devices” to the Russian, Buryakov.
This was all discussed in the thread: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/05/in-march-2016-carter-page-was-an-fbi-employee-in-october-2016-fbi-told-fisa-court-hes-a-spy/
I am sitting here dumbfounded from learning of the three judge review panel, and it’s Clintonian roots. Speechless.
