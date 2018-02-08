Thursday February 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“The Assignment”
Just this one thing today Lord, Your will not mine. Amen
The surface has barely been scratched. Trump is surrounded by traitors, even within his own administration. Take a long, hard look at this chart and see if certain things that don’t make sense suddenly add up. Click on the link to see the chart.
Prayer for the Nation:
God our Father, Thou guidest everything in wisdom and love. Accept the prayers we offer for our nation; by the wisdom of our leaders and integrity of our citizens, may harmony and justice be secured and may there be lasting prosperity and peace. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.
Thank you, MT.
Accept the prayers we offer for the safety and good health of our President and our Vice President. May each recognize the mercy You have shown them and us in the reprieve You gave our nation by their election. Your will be done. Through Christ our Lord, Amen!
