February 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #385

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Obama knew.
The Deep State has had a profoundly corrupting influence on our government.
Excerpt:
Everything was rigged in her favor and she still lost because many Americans know who she is—a criminal whore who represented the globalist Deep State.
The corruption ran to the very top and there’s a fountain of evidence to prove it. These criminals are the biggest danger to our country. Not Russian ‘bots.’
—Ben Garrison
https://grrrgraphics.com/three-cons-in-a-fountain
There is no way that Hillary is throwing away a vodka bottle in one piece. I have on good evidence she has them cut in half and licks the inside clean before disposing of them
She could suck a golf ball through a bottle.
Note: you have to be fully educated on the clintons to get this joke.
The surface has barely been scratched. Trump is surrounded by traitors, even within his own administration. Take a long, hard look at this chart and see if certain things that don’t make sense suddenly add up. Click on the link to see the chart.
Americans have been suffering these traitors within for all too long.
It is why we are endlessly thankful for Donald John Trump stepping into the breach.
Thank you Sundance for all of the information, analysis, and space to absorb it with the input of others without the sneers, insinuations, lies and hatefulness present in so many other “news” sites. I am grateful, and I believe your rise to popularity was another gift from God, as it came just in time to quietly find and present truth lacking elsewhere.
I also thank the many who bring in all of the other pieces and help those of us in flyover country fit the pieces together.
This truly is a refuge. A sanctuary for “truthers.”
Devin Nunes says he will Interview Robert Mueller if there’s a Connection to Uranium One Scandal
https://citizensoutpost.com/2018/02/03/devin-nunes-say-he-can-investigate-robert-mueller-if-theres-a-connection-to-uranium-one-scandal/amp/
(CitizensOutpost) During a press conference with Devin Nunes, he is asked if he has the power to interview Robert Mueller. Nunes responds that if he finds any connections with Robert Mueller in the Uranium One dealings then he would be able to interview him.
Watch here:
Nunes to Mueller:
By the way, on what basis and rationale did you go about populating the special counsel with now known Strzok contacts involved in the Steele dossier and fisa debacle? Is it a highly unlikely coincidence that most of the perpetrators of the Russia fraud is now in your special counsel investigating the Russian fraud? Might we see the same characters pop up in the uranium project? Let’s draw a Venn diagram and see.
February 7th may be another historical benchmark ! Its now apparent there are no less than seven separate ongoing investigations into the actions of the “alphabets” including actions taken by their various senior executive personnel and multiple violations of well-defined security parameters and laws . Do all of them feel “they’re too big to jail ” ? I urge everyone to contact their elected representatives to demand all of this “dirty laundry ” be publicly aired regardless of “national security ” claims or risk to personal reputations of government insiders.
How long has the FBI been out of control? President Trump has probably been watching them for decades and shaking his head. We all know about the famous cases, Ruby Ridge, Waco, Lavoy Finnicum, and the racial stuff that drew a lot of us to this blog. I’m always surprised when I read about ordinary events long filed away in my mind, and yet any first-person account is filled with FBI overreach. Here is an example. https://hubpages.com/technology/Payne-Stewart-Plane-Crash. I still think Bill Clinton was the linchpin of weaponizing and corrupting the whole thing, and the evidence that is creeping up on Hillary, is pretty convincing that it never stopped. Donald Trump has his work cut out for him, but he is a warrior, and he was made for this job. Congress is certainly watching the cream (the white hats) rise, while the bureaucracy, not so much.
Came across Jackie Speir’s comment that in President Trump we have the makings of a Napoleon. I sent her an email to remind her that Hillary still represents the house of bourbon
It is endlessly amusing when people who do not know history try to make historical comparisons.
Yours has historical fact behind it, hers well am sure it sounded really really smart in her head. Who is she by the way? never heard of her.
Q dropped a live (with pictures) operation going down in Shanghai tonight. It appears to have been an arrest. “The hunters have become the hunted.”
