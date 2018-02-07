The FISA Court ‘Title-One’ Application, Re-authorizations, and The “Clinton-Steele Dossier”…

The tangled web of corruption, deception and manipulation within the DOJ National Security Division (Lynch, Yates, Carlin, Ohr) and FBI Counterintelligence Unit (Comey, McCabe, Priestap, Strzok, Page and Baker), continues to pose issues of complexity when trying to outline the story. Best advice is to ignore voices who position themselves too far ahead of known evidence. There is a lot of misinformation and disinformation.
Unlike some, we will not get ahead of the primary focus. For over a year CTH has focused on the demonstrable and provable foundation of the fraud; because the foundation brings down the entire apparatus.
Following that investigative path we have found ourselves paralleling a strategic plan as outlined by actions of congressional officials (Nunes, Grassley, Goodlatte, Horowitz), and the Trump intelligence community [Mike Rogers (NSA), Dan Coats (ODNI), Chris Wray (FBI) and Rod Rosenstein (DOJ)].
Four Corners of the demonstrable justice dept. conspiracy:
- Exonerate Clinton
- Investigate/execute, IC surveillance of Trump.
- Collect and redistribute opposition research of Trump.
- The Insurance Policy.
Following the exoneration of Hillary Clinton, the next phase, the “Trump Operation”, was the need for the DOJ/FBI “small group” to have access to surveillance of Hillary Clinton’s political opposition, Donald Trump. This was the U.S. government conducting political opposition research through a weaponized intelligence apparatus (DOJ and FBI).
Within the context of #2 and #3 you’ll note the entry and exit timeline of people connected to the same task is identical. Christopher Steele, hired by Fusion-GPS, enters the timeline at the same time Nellie Ohr is hired by Fusion-GPS (May 2016). Both Christopher Steele and Nellie Ohr exit the activity timeline at the same time as the FBI gets FISA Court “Title 1” surveillance authority over Carter Page, October 21st, 2016.
Everything after October 21st, 2016, when the FBI has “Title 1” surveillance authority over Carter Page and the Trump Campaign, is part of the “insurance policy”. The Title 1 surveillance authority gave the “small group” the tools needed to execute #4, which included the 2017 “Russian Narrative” and the appointment of SC Robert Mueller.
That’s the rough outline. Within the rough outline there are sub-chapters of how it all took place. How it all came together: The ‘dossier’ is a sub-chapter. The FISA warrant is a sub-chapter. Establishing Special Counsel Robert Mueller was a sub-chapter. Etc.
♦Nellie Ohr was needed because she was a go-between from Team Clinton (Fusion GPS) to her husband Bruce Ohr inside the DOJ. Nellie Ohr relayed information into the DOJ and she extracted information from the DOJ that was passed back to Fusion-GPS and by extension Christopher Steele.
Nellie Ohr was a communication transfer hub.
♦Christopher Steele was needed because:
A) the Clinton Team (Fusion GPS) needed to wash their opposition research and have it come out as “Intelligence Product”; and B) the DOJ and FBI needed to present intelligence product to further their insurance policy goal.
The Clinton ‘opposition research’, turned ‘intelligence product’, was carried by Nellie Ohr, Christopher Steele, the FBI and DOJ and was leaked to the media, as needed, to script the Russian narrative. Brennan (CIA) and Clapper (ODNI) could enhance the IC product as needed [See: ‘Russian Election’ – Joint Analysis Report].
One of their collaborative IC constructs was the Clinton-Steele Dossier. The FBI and DOJ used the Clinton-Steele Dossier, and leaks from those assembling the Clinton-Steele Dossier, as validation for an October 21st Title I FISA surveillance warrant on Carter Page.
Three corners of the conspiracy construct relied upon the FISA “Title I” surveillance:
#2) Investigate, execute, IC surveillance of Trump; #3) Collect and redistribute opposition research of Trump; and #4) The Insurance Policy;
All three of those corners relied on the FISA surveillance warrant being granted.
Another example post-election use of the FISA surveillance was how the Intelligence Community positioned the story of Carter Page in April of 2017 to gain the Special Counsel appointment, ie. the Mueller investigation (another false construct.)
Expose the fraudulent construct of the “FISA Title I” surveillance and the tenuously sketchy narrative built upon it collapses. So, what is the weakest part of the FISA Title I construct? Answer: The Clinton-Steele dossier.
Expose the fraud behind the FISA “Title I” application and the entire scheme is revealed. Investigators expose the FISA application to disinfecting sunlight by going through the ‘Dossier’ it is built upon.
That’s why Chairman Devin Nunes, Chairman Chuck Grassley and Chairman Bob Goodlatte are focused on exposing the Dossier (Grassley), and FISA application (Nunes and Goodlatte); each complements the other.
Here’s a related interview with Devin Nunes and Hugh Hewitt [ AUDIO HERE ]
(Transcript) […] Hugh Hewitt: All right, now the Carter Page surveillance that was authorized by the FISA warrant that has got a glaring omission in it, a material omission that I’ve written about for the Washington Post, have you seen any of the work product or summaries that resulted as a result of that FISA warrant?
Devin Nunes: Yes, we have seen, so our investigators and Trey Gowdy, and now two other members, John Ratcliffe from Texas and Bob Goodlatte. They have, they have went through and seen all of that.
Hewitt: To your knowledge, did the Carter Page FISA warrant yield intelligence or surveillance on any member of the President’s campaign staff or transition team?
Nunes: Not that I am aware of, no.
Hewitt: Were there any other warrants issued at that time that are in the category of the Carter Page warrant that raise your eyebrows about appropriateness?
Nunes: Not that I’m aware of.
Hewitt: Now the Chief Justice appoints the FISA judges. Have you had a chance to chat with him or any of the FISA judges about what went on at the FISA Court with regard to the Page application?
Nunes: This is something that we grappled with, that we’ve been grappling with all through this investigation. We decided that we wanted to complete the FISA abuse portion before we approached the courts. Our next step with the courts is to make them aware, if they’re not aware already, that this happened by watching the news, so we will be sending a letter to the court. There is a, there’s a debate now into whether just send it to the Supreme Court or to send it to the FISA Court, and here’s why. And Hugh, you’d be a good guy to actually get your opinion on this. If, somehow, this case ends up at the Supreme Court, somehow, some way, by sending a letter to Roberts, do you conflict the Court?
Hewitt: The answer to that is no.
Nunes: Okay.
Hewitt: They will not issue an advisory opinion. And since he appoints the judges and is the leader of Article III, I would think you would invite him to come and talk with the committee. ¹You can’t compel him to come, obviously, but since he appoints the FISA judges, perhaps he would accept your invitation to a closed session. Would you welcome such an appearance by the Chief Justice before a closed session to discuss the FISA process?
[¹That’s nonsense. If the House can impeach a SCOTUS Justice; the House of Representatives can most certainly compel one to testify.]
Nunes: So this is something that we have, like I said, we have thought a lot about this. And the answer is we don’t know the correct way to proceed because of the separation of powers issue. So as you know, you know, we have, I’m not aware of, I’m aware of members of Congress going to the Supreme Court and having coffee with the judges, just to shoot the bull. I’m aware of, you know, dinners where congressmen have been with Supreme Court justices. But I’m not aware of any time where a judge has, for lack of a better term, testified before the Congress.
Hewitt: It is perfectly appropriate to invite, though you ¹cannot compel the Chief Justice. And since he appoints the FISA judges, I doubt any of them would appear without his previous appearance and his warrant to do so. But I would encourage you to do that, because I would like to see if the Chief Justice would inform you of their reactions. I believe they are not going to be amused by this footnote. I believe it’s a material omission.
Nunes: Yeah.
Hewitt: I had one former federal judge tell me that it is, it is proof, it is probative evidence of a government intent to deceive the court that they did not disclose the origin of the Steele dossier, but instead disguised it as political manufactured.
Nunes: Yeah, and I think you have a very good point, and that was our read of it, also, in that you know, so in the application, there’s, you know, you would think you would go to great lengths to say where you got this from. And then it’s almost like you had to go out of your way to put the footnote in at the end in order to disguise it so that you’ve basically said oh, no, I did say this, when the reality is you really didn’t, right?
Hewitt: Yeah.
Nunes: And what would be interesting to see, and I don’t know, I’m sure it doesn’t exist, but if you had the changes as the FISA application made its way through the process of being developed before it was submitted to the court, and when that was put in and how the wording was changed. (continue reading)
“I’m aware of members of Congress going to the Supreme Court and having coffee with the judges, just to shoot the bull. I’m aware of, you know, dinners where congressmen have been with Supreme Court justices”.
I know justices are human beings and had friends before they became judges. But this Bulls*t has to stop or we won’t have a country.
Yes. Remember Hugh Hewitt is a virulent anti-Trumper and also worships the elite legal structures–to him the Supreme Court justices are Gods. You should see what he wrote about the Roberts decision on Obamacare. Painful.
Whoa Nellie. Wasn’t she the woman with a midlife crisis who suddenly took up a short wave radio hobby? That “communication transfer hub” Ohr?
One and the same.
Now I’m confused, I guess is how to put it. So what was the product of this Title I warrant?
“Not that I am aware of.”
Nunes knows this conversation is being publicized. If he doesn’t have irrefutable evidence, he’s not going to say it. He can’t afford to go out on a limb like that.
Apparently it yielded nothing more than routine, patriotic,messages among the Trump, organization. No scandals that could be used by Democrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance — you and your team write faster than I can read!!! And I’m a pretty good reader!
The more you publish here just helps promulgate what the good guys are ferreting out of the weasel holes. And I mean weasels of the mangy, corrupt, traitorous sort.
I was in my 30’s watching Watergate. That was a boring nothing-burger compared to this.
KUDOS to all here!
Finton with Judicial Watch made the point that Trump has been under investigation so why not Obama? Precedent set to the Nth degree.
Is it possible that Trump or his genius team thought this through from the beginning and had set their sights on Obama? It is clear, intentional or just fortuitous (hasn’t felt fortuitous until now), that the road to Obama is paved by Obama and Clinton machinations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comey got paid with lavish private sector jobs before, and I think he got a 10 million dollar book deal after. Classic revolving door, “legal” bribery. I read this quote somewhere, I wish I could properly credit it, “If Hillary Clinton’s speeches were worth a quarter million dollars to banks and defense contractors, how come nobody came to see her for free while she was campaigning?” Hmmm…
LikeLiked by 3 people
The surface has barely been scratched. Trump is surrounded by traitors, even within his own administration. Take a long, hard look at this chart and see if certain things that don’t make sense suddenly add up. Click on the link to see the chart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is not a game.
This is a war.
Why are so many of these people still drawing breath in this world?
Enemy combatants inside the U.S. may have to be treated a certain way.
That is not true for any enemy combatant outside of the U.S.
Those enemy combatants can be eliminated on the field of battle, which is wherever they happen to be at any given time.
Ok! I have a headache, but one that I am very happy to have.
Thanks Sundance!
We here at CTH are so far ahead with the knowledge Sundance has provided. What is spectacular is everything Sundance has posted is becoming reality.
LikeLiked by 2 people
NEIL KING AND OBAMA SENIOR ADVISER SHAILAGH MURRAY ARE MARRIED!!
It’s another hub that goes from Fusion, straight to Obama’s inner circle.
Do not overlook this one.
LikeLiked by 4 people
At the time when Evelyn Farkas referred to “if he knew how we knew” then they would lose their resources I thought she was referring plainly to the surveillance; now I think she must have been referring to the machinations involved in justifying the surveillance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now I’m confused. None of what Nunes has so far revealed seems directly related to what he could have seen in the WH SCIF in March 2017. I suspected that he saw transition information in the PDB, specifically his own communications as part of the transition. But…
Hewitt: To your knowledge, did the Carter Page FISA warrant yield intelligence or surveillance on any member of the President’s campaign staff or transition team?
Nunes: Not that I am aware of, no.
Is this head fake? I suppose it could be anything else but if he saw his own comms, it would be definitive proof of FISA abuse and would explain why they started the investigation with this line.
Thoughts?
Head fake / not publicizing that which 1) he can’t 100% prove with the currently public info and 2) is, as yet, classified.
A couple of thoughts –
If you parse the words of the question, it makes more sense. Hewitt did not ask if the president was surveilled. He asked if the staff or team was surveilled.
Also, “not that I’m aware of” is a vague answer, in that it does not preclude a different answer sometime in the future. It’s also the expected answer of someone who is not at liberty to discuss any follow-up questions to a “yes” answer.
I might add that the question was actually two questions. Did the warrant yield intelligence is very different than surveillance.
I”m not going to read anything into the answer based on the ambiguousness of the question.
“Hewitt: To your knowledge, did the Carter Page FISA warrant yield intelligence or surveillance on any member of the President’s campaign staff or transition team?
Nunes: Not that I am aware of, no.”
_______________
I don’t understand that part.
The whole purpose of getting the FISA “Title I” surveillance on Carter Page was use Page as ‘patient zero’, i.e., everyone he had contact with was also subject to surveillance, and that was how they spied on the Trump campaign.
So when Hewitt asks if that effort, to spy on Trump via the FISA warrant on Page, yielded any ‘intelligence or surveillance on any member of the President’s campaign staff or transition team’, how can the answer to that question be “no”?
Perhaps Nunes was answering the “yielded any intelligence” portion of that question…as in, ‘found any wrongdoing’.
And to that, he was answering “No”.
Also, as Sundance mentioned in his article, Nunes knew his comments were being publicized… if he didn’t have definitive knowledge wrt HH’s question he felt he must answer no.
I dunno… if I was Hewitt, and I asked that question, and Nunes gave me that response, you would have heard a sound like a car traveling at highway speed slamming on the brakes (old brakes, pre-ABS, so you could lock them up!) and skidding to a full stop, lol!
No doubt, they didn’t find anything unlawful during their surveillance, or they would have used it and we would all know about it.
But there must have been LOTS of information yielded by the surveillance that was useful. As I posted just recently:
……………………………………..
“They were able to intercept/collect information on campaign plans and strategies, where the campaign planned to focus attention, what preparations DJT was undergoing for the debates, who was DJT considering for various positions (pre and post campaign), what does DJT know about the Clinton campaign so they can be prepared to deflect, etc., etc., etc.
There must have been a HUGE wealth of information ‘yielded’ by the surveillance, and after all, isn’t that exactly what Evelyn Farkas was bragging about on MSLSD?”
…………………………………………
If there was no useful information gleaned from the surveillance, then what in the world was Farkas going on about?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well yeah, they no doubt gleaned useful info…in the ‘political’ sense.
But not useful in the ‘prosecutable’ sense.
Which is likely what Nunes was answering “No” to.
That is the whole point. There was no intelligence to yield. There is no evidence Trump campaign did anything illegal. So evidence was manufactured.
“That is the whole point. There was no intelligence to yield. There is no evidence Trump campaign did anything illegal.”
____________________
Agreed that there wasn’t anything illegal, or it would have been used long before now.
But there must have been LOTS of actionable intelligence.
It’s not like they obtained the surveillance approval and then only heard crickets.
They were able to intercept/collect information on campaign plans and strategies, where the campaign planned to focus attention, what preparations DJT was undergoing for the debates, who was DJT considering for various positions (pre and post campaign), what does DJT know about the Clinton campaign so they can be prepared to deflect, etc., etc., etc.
There must have been a HUGE wealth of information ‘yielded’ by the surveillance, and after all, isn’t that exactly what Evelyn Farkas was bragging about on MSLSD?
Missing the point Scotty. As Wheatie also said “no wrongdoing”.
I am sure those collecting Trump Campaign data got a ton of information; however, it didn’t help any Trump won Kankles lost.
waiting for answer also…. if nothing there then really is just a corrupt fisa warrant. Unless they never cared about getting info because it was all just a clandestine public relations ploy to hinder Trump and win in 2018. Trump firing Comey was the goose that laid the golden egg and opened up the obstruction investigation by Muller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing there as far as anything unlawful, but LOTS was there that would be strategically used by the Obama WH and the Clinton campaign.
Quoting my post above:
……………………………..
“They were able to intercept/collect information on campaign plans and strategies, where the campaign planned to focus attention, what preparations DJT was undergoing for the debates, who was DJT considering for various positions (pre and post campaign), what does DJT know about the Clinton campaign so they can be prepared to deflect, etc., etc., etc.
There must have been a HUGE wealth of information ‘yielded’ by the surveillance, and after all, isn’t that exactly what Evelyn Farkas was bragging about on MSLSD?”
……………………………..
Thank you Jenny, that was AWESOME!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thankyou! Love me some Les Mis Music!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Justice Dept. official who helped oversee Clinton, Russia probes steps down
https://www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/world/national-security/justice-dept-official-who-helped-oversee-clinton-russia-probes-steps-down/2018/02/07/ab19f24e-0b69-11e8-8b0d-891602206fb7_story.html?__twitter_impression=true
LikeLiked by 2 people
There was $1 billion settlement from Chinese company ‘ZTE’s total settlement, with the Commerce, Treasury and Justice departments, neared $1 billion and included the largest criminal fine for a sanctions-violation case.”
Where do settlements like this go? Who manages the money?
Another scalp. The article – being WaPo trash, of course – quotes niceties from (the also gone) Mary McCord. And tyen goes into journalistic hand-wringing about how this great guy was hounded from his position by the mean Republicans and their witch hints. BS.
Another rat abandoning a sinking ship
So this cabal went to a tremendous amount of effort, expense and risk to get a FISA warrant, renewed it 3 times but did not use it to gather intel on the Trump campaign? I’m confused. Mebbe this fits with the theory that the FISA warrant was secured as an “insurance policy” to give legal cover for illegal surveillance that had been ongoing. Were Clinton to be elected, no legal cover would have been needed.
We still need the communication link between this FBI group and the White House.
I appreciate the intense coverage and commentary, but, please, pretty please: Stick to primary sources. These recapped interviews with well-known salesmen for LifeLock and Viagra are not news.
Let me guess. You’re on the wrong thread?
Release it all. We need the underlying FISA applications and all resultant surveillance targets/NSA enquiries.
1) What was in the initial (refused) FISA application?
2) What changed in the second (granted) application?
3) If that was merely the inclusion of the dossier then trouble.
4) Who/where was surveilled as a result of the warrant or were the target of data searches? If Trump Tower then trouble.
5) What information was gathered that justified the 90 day extensions?
Bring on the sunlight.
Third-rate journalist and Never Trumper Hugh Hewitt does a pretty good job here. Juiciest story he will ever cover! MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hewitt is not as smart as he thinks he is.
He should have known that Congress has the power to ‘compel’ a Supreme Court Justice to appear and testify before them, if they so choose.
The power to impeach is the power to compel …. with a dash of contempt tossed in to the side.
That separation of power issue “ends” when fraud begins.
Isn’t Old Ironsides still docked some place back east?…should have a great batch of barnacles attached to her planks by now, eh?…. Should be ripe and proper for a KEELHAULING!…
(fish have to eat too, ya’ know?).
If Chief Justice Roberts is responsible for overseeing the FISA court, how is this not on him?
LikeLike
One thing we still need to clear up is reporting from last year. Such as this from the Guardian:
“Britain’s spy agencies played a crucial role in alerting their counterparts in Washington to contacts between members of Donald Trump’s campaign team and Russian intelligence operatives, the Guardian has been told.
GCHQ first became aware in late 2015 of suspicious “interactions” between figures connected to Trump and known or suspected Russian agents, a source close to UK intelligence said. This intelligence was passed to the US as part of a routine exchange of information, they added.”
New York Times had this to say:
“Separately, American intelligence agencies had intercepted communications of Russian officials, some of them within the Kremlin, discussing contacts with Trump associates.”
(Notice the wording. NSA had intercepted Russians talking to *other* Russians about Trump).
In the Guardian article, notice the date is “late 2015.” This was well before the FBI co-intel investigation of July, 2016.
If this report is true (and the Guardian’s sources weren’t lying), then what exactly were they picking up? What Trump associate was caught on the wiretaps and what exactly did they say? It seems strange to me that those details didn’t leak (when everything else has leaked). CNN also printed an article outlining this same story about GCHQ being the catalyst of this investigation.
Why do I bring this up? Because it is imperative, I think, to get to the bottom of these reports since they are, if true, the start of this entire investigation. Keep in mind that this was well before George Papadopolous mouthed off in that bar and well before Page or Manafort joined the campaign. Since we know it wasn’t them, then who the hell was it GCHQ was picking up?
It also raises a whole host of other questions. What if Russia planned this whole thing? What if they had their intelligence officers get on unsecured phones discussing Trump “kompromat” among themselves? It would be an excellent way of upsetting the apple cart and causing chaos in the election. They knew Obama’s IC would believe every word of it and immediately start an investigation. They knew CIA or MI6 people would come snooping around looking for corroborating human intel inside of Russia, intel that the Russians were all too happy to supply (Steele dossier). They knew that “Russian expert” Glenn Simpson was a useful idiot and would believe anything negative about Trump or Russia.
I never believed that Hillary was sitting around one day and said “I’ve got it, let’s accuse Trump of being a Russian spy. Yeah, that’ll work.” No. There had to be some catalyst to this whole thing. The question is, what was it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Atkinson has been talking about the possibility FISA abuse going back some time. This abuse and prosecutorial malfeasance may not only expose the Obama Administration but the Bushes and Bill Clinton. The outwardly visceral and unhinged hatred for Trump may be less about personal distaste and more about self-preservation. In fact the idea that it was ever about a personal animus seems silly except for perhaps SJWs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t disagree that the behavior is long-standing, but Obozo clearly despised President Trump, especially after Trump challenged the validity of his missing birth certificate and whether or not he was born in the US after writing on his short-bio of his autobiography that he was born in Kenya, leaving it through several re-editions, and 17 years, among many other things. How DARE Trump challenge him! A narcissist doesn’t take well to the implication that he is a fraud, even if he is a fraud.
I agree with you.
DC was afraid of being exposed & the personal distaste to a large degree was manufactured for the sake of the voters. The Trumps & Clintons were friends before the election & right after the election, PDJT even said he did not want to investigate Hillary.
Trump would have never made it in business as far as he did if he had the number of so called enemies like he does now.
“Nunes: And what would be interesting to see, and I don’t know, I’m sure it doesn’t exist, but if you had the changes as the FISA application made its way through the process of being developed before it was submitted to the court, and when that was put in and how the wording was changed. ”
A breadcrumb?? Maybe an invitation to someone having original draft of the FISA application to somehow get it to publicize (probably very illegal) or at the least find its way on Nunes desk.
REPEAT, WE ARE OVER THE TARGET! REPEAT, WE ARE OVER THE TARGET! BHO HAS SHOWN UP IN THE LOVEBIRDS TWEETS……….
I took a look at this IBP/TIPP Poll on whether Americans believe that the BHO’s Administration spied on the Trump Campaign during the 2016 Presidential Election.
This poll is absolutely DEVASTATING to the Left, Democrats, MSM, DOJ, FBI etc. It may be the reason that Crying Chuck decided to reach an agreement with Mitch McConnell on a 2 year budget.
Please keep in mind that this poll is one of the more biased polls you will find. They don’t let you look at the internals but based on the %s within the poll, I was able to speculate on them.
Of the 900 respondents, I have the following breakdown:
– Republicans – 225 / 25%
– Democrats – 300 / 33.3%
– Independents – 375 / 41.7%
http://www.bizpacreview.com/2018/02/07/mainstream-media-reeling-poll-shows-americans-believe-obama-administration-spied-trump-campaign-599362
From the article linked above:
Not matter how you spin it, FISAgate is proving to be bad news for Democrats.
And that includes former President Barack Obama, which must have the liberal media reeling.
A new IBD/TIPP poll shows that Americans
overwhelmingly believe the Obama administration “improperly surveilled” Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Investor’s Business Daily reported.
Even more troubling for Democrats, a majority of respondents said they’d like to see a special prosecutor appointed to look into
possible misconduct by the FBI and Justice Department in spying on Trump.
Some 55% of those said it was “likely” that the Obama administration “improperly surveilled the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.” There was an obvious partisan split among the responses, with 87% of Republicans and 55% of independents saying the improper spying took place, but only 31% of Democrats.
Democrats had better hope they gain control of Congress in the 2018 election, given the poll’s results on whether a special counsel was needed to “investigate whether the FBI and the Department of Justice improperly surveilled the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.”
A majority of respondents, 54 percent, answered “yes,” compared to 44 percent saying “no.”
And while it’s not surprising that 74 percent of Republicans said yes, along with 50 percent of independents, an almost shocking 44 percent of Democrats believe a special counsel is needed.
The longer the Trump-Russia probe drags out, the worse it is for Democrats, so don’t be surprised when they start pushing for the investigation to wrap
LikeLiked by 3 people
“There was an obvious partisan split among the responses, with 87% of Republicans and 55% of independents saying the improper spying took place, but only 31% of Democrats.”
___________________
So 69% of Demonrats are intellectually dishonest to the very core of their being.
Surprise, surprise, surprise.
Nunes: I don’t see how you can make any other conclusion. Plus, you have to look at the past. You know, past equals present, right? I mean, there’s never been a time that there hasn’t been wild accusations that then are supported by the media where they create narratives to do what? To keep the truth from coming out. And look, they have a big truth to keep from coming out. What is that? The truth is that they are covering up that Hillary Clinton colluded with the Russians to get dirt on Trump to feed it to the FBI to open up an investigation into the other campaign. So I understand why they’re covering it up. The question is when will the American people understand that they’re covering it up, because this is a massive cover up of a major scandal that reached the highest levels of our government
LikeLike
Good catch, Hotlanta Mike.
David Laufman (DL) is Mentioned in the P/S texts, as well, iirc
Wonder who they’ll Trot out Next to “Fill” the vacancy??
The fisa court should be audited to see how many time FUSION and these clowns got warrants approved. This cannot be the only case involving FUSION or these people.
Trump should have put the FISA program on hold till they can prove that this abuse can be policed.
Threaten to not re-authorize it and watch how fast the Intel Community turns on these people.
To identify a problem you need to name it, precisely. Love your new improved nomenclature: the ‘Clinton-Steele Dossier’. Accurate and in light of Grassley’s memo irrefutable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s hard to see Rosenstein as a ‘good guy’ if he (illegally) signed off on (at least) one of the warrants, knowing what he had to know.
This is terrific stuff from an FBI veteran-submitted as a comment to Hewitt’s WAPO column-just damning and chock full of points.
http://www.hughhewitt.com/carter-page-fisa-warrant-need-second-special-counsel/
PS: I feel the Comm’s link from FBI to WH is none other than the PDB documents from Oct/16 to Jan/17… matched back with an “unmasking” requests from WH/Admin viewers. I am guessing that President Trump controls the key to that storage locker, eh?…
I am going to press my Rep/Senator’s offices: Having called and talked to them, during and after this time period, and after they have spoke with WH staff/members/the Pres, etc which put them on that “expanding circle” list of contacts — making me a “contact”… and therefor spied upon too… Time to press the issue of 4th Amendment violations “within” the USA due to tainted warrant.
Not a bad theory. Supposedly high-level, small # access, eyes-only stuff, right? But SD has reported here that upwards of 30 people officially got the PHD. And beyond that 30, it was passed around the Executive Branch like a dog-earred copy of Penthouse at summer Boy Scout camp. Hell, I’m sure good ol’ Evelyn Farkas and dumb-as-a-stump Marie Harf were reading it. It was not the PDF that I imagined when I first read about them in Tom Clancy’s novels.
Assuming Priestap is a cooperating with the White Hats as part of the investigation and the news renames, somewhat open. Then we should be well aware of how the FISA “Title 1” requests were constructed and have good sense, of the content, of each request to the court. The Ministry for me, is why the FISC has not been far more aggressive given the open nature of this discussion, in correcting the apparent corruption?
