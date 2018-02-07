Sharyl Attkisson Discusses DOJ/FBI Corruption and Congressional Roles and Responsibilities…

Sharyl Attkisson does a great job staying at a high-level and focusing on the big picture of how the DOJ and FBI are subordinate to the oversight of congress.   The intelligence apparatus is not a 4th branch of government, they a part of the Executive Branch and subject to the oversight of the Legislative Branch (Intelligence Committee and Judiciary Committee in this example).

.

Focusing on the FISA “Title 1” surveillance application, and the use of the “Clinton-Steele Dossier”, is much more important than most media are willing to outline. Attkisson knows how many more relevant implications and discoveries are within that application.

The FBI corrupt use of FISA surveillance authority, writ large, is also why Chairman Nunes began with the FISA “Title 1” application; and why Grassley is enhancing the HPSCI investigative memo with more validation and details. The FISA surveillance application against Carter Page, and the combination of the Clinton-Steele Dossier therein, is how all of that gets exposed.

109 Responses to Sharyl Attkisson Discusses DOJ/FBI Corruption and Congressional Roles and Responsibilities…

  1. Hotlanta Mike says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    • Dats Right says:
      February 7, 2018 at 3:20 pm

      Very Funny!

    • Sam says:
      February 7, 2018 at 3:37 pm

      Nobody’s going to Jail. The system is corrupt and Jeff Session is asleep at the wheel.

      • kriseton says:
        February 7, 2018 at 3:50 pm

        You are wrong. Sessions is not asleep at the wheel. There will be major consequences. This is not your same old Executive Branch.

        • Napoleon Trombonaparte says:
          February 7, 2018 at 4:55 pm

          Well since two of the warrants were signed during the Trump administration,I guess the Democrats will attempt to impeach him due to him violating his own 4 th amendment rights.

        • chojun says:
          February 7, 2018 at 5:05 pm

          Correct. Because of his recusal, Sessions has to wait for all of the evidence to drop, in clear, convincing, and undeniable fashion, before he can do anything. Otherwise, people will scream of a politically-motivated Constitutional Crisis.

          With that said, I believe that when Mueller closes his investigation and all of this avalanche of corruption is finally beginning to manifest in the news it will probably be close to a Constitutional Crisis anyway. The Swamp has extremely heavily invested in Mueller and impeachment. If Obama and Clinton are implicated and indictments start flying I expect things to take a brief turn for the worse.

          • lfhbrave says:
            February 7, 2018 at 5:41 pm

            He is patiently on the sideline waiting for the war to be over and will then organize a Nuremberg trial? That is, IF POTUS and we the deplorabless win the war with no help from the patient one.

      • SEABEE4TRUMP says:
        February 7, 2018 at 3:56 pm

        In defense of Sessions, how should he proceed in taking down institutional corruption that has cancerously multiplied over the last 10-20 yrs within our government? Patience….give the man time to ingest the Elephant (and the Donkey)

        • Don'tMessWithTexas says:
          February 7, 2018 at 4:21 pm

          First he needs to “unrecuse” himself based on the deceptive, illegal actions that have been revealed.
          Then, he needs to line the felons up. There are people who are putting their lives at risk wearing white hats so this has to be done carefully.
          Jeff has 200 Generals/near generals that were fired by Hussein over a 5 yr period of time. They are a great resource. They still have friends at NSA who see and hear everything. The evidence is there. It has to be lined up; sealed indictments have to be sought; and the military tribunal put on notice.
          DONE!

      • talker2u says:
        February 7, 2018 at 3:56 pm

        Another site commenter referred to him as Rip Van Sessions.

      • scott volz says:
        February 7, 2018 at 5:07 pm

        I’m still hoping that Sessions is operating in stealth mode. It’s Rosenstein and his “loose rein” on Mueller that worries me. I tend to think these special counsels/prosecutors are walking the line of constitutionality but that’s just my opinion.

      • TomF says:
        February 7, 2018 at 5:35 pm

        Sam, you’re a few months behind.
        Try catching up before posting.

      • fleporeblog says:
        February 7, 2018 at 6:01 pm

        STOP! This crap is complete BS! We are talking about PDJT! They were looking to destroy the man not just to win a damn election. They were going to destroy him, his name, his brand, his family etc. They would have pushed for treason/sedition charges on him. He knows it!

        There will be hell to pay for each and everyone of these POS!

    • Carrie2 says:
      February 7, 2018 at 7:24 pm

      Hotlanta, i would like to see ALL, maybe some 20+ involved, in line after the first 6.

  2. Hotlanta Mike says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:18 pm

  4. TheLastDemocrat says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    The corner has been turned. Horses have left, and it is too late to close the barn doors. Cat is out of the bag.

  5. Former lurker says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Sharyl is what a reporter used to be… Smart, tough, unafraid. A national treasure!

  6. Emblematic says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    I sure hope Horowitz really is everything we’re hoping.

  8. Pam says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Sharyl Attkisson is a treasure. She breaks all of this mess down in a way that is simple for anyone to understand.

  9. Golden Advice says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Harris and Sharyl – two very classy ladies in back to back CTH articles!

  10. bosscook says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Yes, she’s terrific, and has been for a long time. This is personal for her, since she was spied on as well.

  11. bitterlyclinging says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    The implication of Buraq Hussein Obama in all of this, with the Strzok/Page text alluding to POTUS wanting to know, is prelude to the next civil war. We either fight or surrender the Republic to the Democrats corruption.
    “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time”

    • Pa Hermit says:
      February 7, 2018 at 3:35 pm

      I like that burka Barry meme! Fits him to a Tee!

    • peachteachr says:
      February 7, 2018 at 4:04 pm

      Love the analogy. We may indeed have to eat the elephant, one bite at a time, but I’m not sure our country has the appetite to bring the first black/bi-racial President down.
      I’m speaking from the mind not my heart. I want him exposed. I just doubt the will is there.

      • Tegan says:
        February 7, 2018 at 4:35 pm

        Peach….he may not “serve time” but he will forever disgraced and with his inflated ego, it will be a form of punishment…especially if his funds are cut off.

      • pyromancer76 says:
        February 7, 2018 at 4:49 pm

        What! You mean the Kenyan-American, who claimed for many years that he was Kenyan, who sealed all his records. This is just the tip of the ice berg. I don’t think it will take too much once the American-hating, American-destroying inforeality is out there.

      • TomF says:
        February 7, 2018 at 5:40 pm

        So you think the Obozo is not being exposed now?
        Each and every day his treachery is being exposed.

  12. FofBW says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    What was new (for me anyway) was the IG holding back informing Congress he had the missing test messages.
    Perhaps he does not want too much info getting out ahead of his report??

    • MaineCoon says:
      February 7, 2018 at 4:35 pm

      IIRC all request for documents from any aspect of the Legistlative Branch went to either DoJ and/or FBI — not IG and it would be inappropriate for IG to respond to those requests, imo. IG has done a great service to disclose some of them and to disclose the fact that all were recovered. Now, the applicable committees must force DoJ/FBI to produce them — even if they have to go to the Supreme Court to get them.

  13. rsmith1776 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Thank you Sundance. While nobody compares to YOU (you’re the best), Sharyl is a rare classy, honest, professional, brave yet unshrill journalist.

    Remember journalism?

    WP, NYT, CNN, MSNBC etc. etc. etc. don’t.

    They are worse than the Soviet Pravda or China’s People’s Daily.

    The latter worked under threats.

    The American presstitutes do it willingly, cheaply, and without pressure.

    Chuck FNN.

    Sorry, I meant CNN.

  14. Cheese says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    CTH gets it right but the message needs to reach down to the great unwashed before it will have an impact. Something like 35% of the population believe in zombies . A struggle remains.

    • rsmith1776 says:
      February 7, 2018 at 3:41 pm

      True.

      That’s why I am sometimes defending Hannity and, horrible dictum, even Laura and Rush.

      I HATE it when Sean calls mindlessly Mark Levin “the great one” but, in practical terms, the conservative media which can reach as many people as possible is as important as the unbelievably cutting, honest, predictive journalism of Sundance.

      • Ellen says:
        February 7, 2018 at 4:37 pm

        Most people don’t have the focus or intelligence to follow CTH. They need their info spoon fed to them. This is the value of Hannity, Rush & Laura. They have a very broad base and can convey critical info that is digestible to large numbers of people. Hannity and bunch are eventually pointed in the right direction by sources such as CTH and in turn disseminate to many, many people. This works.

    • Chuck says:
      February 7, 2018 at 3:44 pm

      So you’re saying zombies aren’t real…….?

    • rich33y says:
      February 7, 2018 at 3:47 pm

      If you try to have a conversation with a typical Collage student you might agree with the 35%.

  15. Publius2016 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Remember this was 21st Century 24/7 Digital Surveillance…these are our most intimate moments…they have them and they are SICK!

    • Paco Loco says:
      February 7, 2018 at 4:38 pm

      That’s why I will never have an Amazon Echo in my house. The Feds apparently took over Sheryl’s PC and spied on her. They can also remotely turn on your PC’s camera to spy on you. Am I paranoid? Yes I am. It’s certainly a brave new world today and the government has you and your private communications under 24/7 survelliance. A bad actor like Obama, using sophisticated survelliance technology, can easily subvert all of the Constitutional protections to privacy. We have crossed the Rubicon allowing the Patriot Act to be unchecked which completely destroys the Bill of Rights.

  16. Abdul Abulbul Amir says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    We’re not doing much with Guantanamo at the moment.

  17. paulraven1 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    My takeaway on this is why did the IG sit on the emails for a week without notifying congress, and why didn’t the IG release them to Congress as Congress requested rather than back to the DOJ?

    Sharryl seemed hesitant to say she trusted the IG.

    • Napoleon Trombonaparte says:
      February 7, 2018 at 5:02 pm

      As slow as DC moves a week is not that unusual ,That is almost lightning in comparison to most requests.

    • Steve in Lewes says:
      February 7, 2018 at 5:08 pm

      I would suspect that’s because the IG doesn’t report to Congress. The various IG’s throughout govt report to the heads of the Departments they oversee; and in this case Horowitz reports to Sessions. Which is why I believe Sessions has been “quiet” because he is waiting of the IG to finish his investigation. At that point, it will be up to Sessions to determine what happens next.

  18. GB Bari says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Notice Sheryl states at about 4:10 in the video above that Trump was more feared [by the FBI/DOJ shadowy players] not because of his politics but because [they knew] “he would peer” into their activities [and find out what nefarious deeds had been done].
    Then at about 4:35 she notes that she had beeb contacted by two “high ranking officials” who both served under Obama and one served under Clinton and Bush who told her this activity was “criminal”. So the whistleblowers are there but probably too scared yet to say anything.

  19. Robert A. Hahn (@Robert_A_Hahn) says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    I don’t get the sense that either Nunes or Grassley ever suspected that MALE-1 = UCE-1 = Carter Page. If true, that makes whether or not they used the dossier in the application a nit compared to what they were really up to.

    I think one of these guys has to get Carter Page under oath, and soon, and determine whether he was an FBI plant sent to spy on the Trump campaign.

  20. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 7, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    “The SURVEILLANCE abuses we are now seeing are tied into a pattern of 10-to-20 YEARS of bad actors in the intelligence community that I’ve been told by sources have been presenting bad evidence to the FISA court to obtain illegal warrants…warrants that would not otherwise be granted.”
    – Sharyl Attkisson

    • JL says:
      February 7, 2018 at 3:56 pm

      And what and who exactly is a certification authority?

    • 4sure says:
      February 7, 2018 at 3:59 pm

      The FISA courts are unconstitutional and should be abolished immediately. If you were plotting the overthrow of a government, what better way to accomplish your plan than to have a secret court issue fake warrants w/no oversight.

      The deep state is the one who concocted this crap under Bush who was owned by the deep state and the CoC.

      We must raise holy hell to get the FISA court abolished.

      • billrla says:
        February 7, 2018 at 4:15 pm

        4sure: I agree with you. Let us not forget that it was 9/11 that brought us the Religion of Peace, the Patriot Act, and FISA courts. The Bushes, the Clintons, the Obamas, fueled by Middle Eastern oil money and kneeling before Allah.

      • Oldschool says:
        February 7, 2018 at 4:59 pm

        Agree 4sure and the current congress sure pulled an end around to renew it before releasing their memo and they had POTUS jumping to tweet a contradiction to his first tweet. All these white hats seeing the abuse and not one voting against it with Mitch changing the filibuster rules so Rand couldn’t call attention to it. That doesn’t quite sit right with me.

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        February 7, 2018 at 6:44 pm

        FISA courts were put into place in 1978, IIRC, as a result of the Church Committee and related type IC investigations. It was supposed to add accountability. Heavy sigh. It seems there is no system that can’t be circumvented by persistent clever evil souls.

  21. Doppler says:
    February 7, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Wow, what a valuable report! I confess I had never before heard of Sharyl Atkinson, but I’m going to record her show going forward. She’s the perfect journalist medium for the forthcoming corrected narrative concerning deep state abuses, in connection with the 2016 campaign, Russia-gate, and over the last 20 years or so. She has no partisan edge. She’s a journalist, and no longer swept along by the predominant media narrative, bought and paid for by interested parties.

  22. LDave says:
    February 7, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Finally something juicy in the texts. 2016-09-07 1:54 Strzok texts Page: I also sometimes advise you to keep your head down 😉

  23. Streak 264 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    5 months of missing text allows us to fill in the blanks:
    Plan C: Assassination?

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      February 7, 2018 at 7:36 pm

      I’m of the opinion that these texts involve very explosive stuff, and the OIG correctly realized they HAD to go to DOJ before Congress, so that proper criminal investigations could be launched, or other actions taken. OIG has to answer to BOTH executive and legislative, and in case there is a proper order determined by judiciary precedent, they have to make allowances for whose proper oversight has priority.

      What you speak of is one possibility. Involvement of POTUS44 is another. Talk of a larger conspiracy, yet another. Obvious crimes by former officials like HRC, yet another. Disclosure of obvious CRIMES or FOREIGN INVOLVEMENTS is the most likely, IMO.

      I believe that Sharyl is right to be disturbed by some of the OIG’s actions and inactions, but there could be BIG reasons for them that are totally on the up-and-up.

  24. Jane Smith says:
    February 7, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    President Trump has to replace Jeff Sessions. Many of the crimes that have to be investigated involve Russian players and since Sessions recused himself of all things Russian, he has to go.

  25. NoDivisionUSA says:
    February 7, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Here is thought that I’m sure will be unpopular here but bear with me to the end:
    Mueller is uniquely situated to be a hero in all this. Stop! I know, I’m there with you, just let me finish. He has demonstrated that with his charter encompassing (Paraphrasing) “all issues arising from his investigation”, that he is going outside of a narrow focus of “Trump/Russia” collusion with the Manafort indictment. This FISA Title I/Dossier issue would fall within his purview as it is a direct result of looking into Russian efforts for espionage and has direct ties to the Trump campaign/transition. It would be (And I realize it is a perverse fantasy) awesome if he investigated and indicted people involved. Would be a serious fist to the face of the left. Frankly if he doesn’t, at the end of his investigation, whenever the hell that’ll be, he needs to questioned as to why he didn’t investigate it. (Ok, let me have it!)

    • Jane Smith says:
      February 7, 2018 at 5:58 pm

      That would be nice but, I wouldn’t hold my breath. Mueller is complicit in 9-11, Uranium One, Fast and Furious, previous FISA Warrants, and has worked with/been friends with Comey and Rosenstein for years.

      • NoDivisionUSA says:
        February 7, 2018 at 6:04 pm

        Agreed, but we can have fantasies. How delicious it would be! It would provide professional cover for Wray and Rosey (although the jury is still out with these dubious dudes), they have to work with their respective organizations after all is said and done.

  26. intercesser says:
    February 7, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Please , for the love of God , and country and family , let us not go into our private fantasies on this site . Wishful thinking , self-deception and self- delusion on the part of liberals and progressives will be their undoing . Not ours . We have more and more facts and truth coming out daily . We can realistically hope and pray for an avalanche of truth , which is slowly building even now . We can realistically hope and pray that some of the weasels will turn toward the light and abandon the dark side when enough facts come out that they can see the handwriting of a sure and certain justice on the wall of disclosure . Keep your powder dry and don’t shoot until you see the whites of their eyes . We are closing in . Persevere and endure . Some of us have been hoping and praying for these days for decades now . We can change history for the better . America and the future ( remnants ) of western civilization are hanging in the balance . The Democratic Party has been trying to ensure that they never lose another election for a long time now . That has always been their hidden agenda . Make America Great Again and Make America Godly Again .

  27. wolfmoon1776 says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:25 pm

  28. IMO says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    BREAKING: Carter Page – The Linchpin to Deep State Spying on Trump – Was Member of Clinton Transition Team
    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/breaking-carter-page-linchpin-deep-state-spying-trump-member-clinton-transition-team/

  29. ediegrey says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    Who was the certification authority for Trump, who signed 3 out of the 4 applications – and did they tell Trump? I would love to know the answer to that one.

  30. Donzo says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    IF 3 FiSA applications were filed under Trump and the certification authorities therefore failed to notify Session/Trump, then black hats in the the executive branch were getting warrants to spy on white hats in the same branch. I can imagine why Sessions would be livid and just waiting to give them wht they deserve.

