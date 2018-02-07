Rep. Jim Jordan Summarizes FBI Crew Shaping Clinton Investigation and Starting Trump Investigation…

There is a deluge of information now coming out of months-long parallel investigations by the House (Nunes and Goodlatte), and Senate (Grassley and Johnson), along with DOJ Inspector General Horowitz. It can be easy to get lost amid the deluge.
Representative Jim Jordan gives a solid summary of how the information intersects amid the “small group” within a corrupt upper-tier of FBI officials. WATCH:
I saw this elsewhere on the internets. It could be called the libs’ defense of the Obama FBI:
Complete and systemic incompetence. We didn’t know it was a politically motivated dossier. We didn’t know that our agents and attorneys were politically motivated. We didn’t know that the source was a foreign national with an ax to grind against the opposition candidate. We didn’t know that we were supposed to mention any of these things on the warrant. We didn’t know that he had been instructed by the Democrat National Committee to disseminate this information to the MSM. We were completely unaware that the data from the dossier and the reports in the MSM were from the same source because we didn’t fact check any of it. We didn’t know that it was wrong to use the Foreign Surveillance laws to spy on domestic targets. We didn’t know that our own agent was supposedly a Russian conduit when he worked for us and only became concerned when he went to work for the opposition candidate. When we discovered these facts we didn’t know that we should have gone back to the judge and explain our failures to properly vet the dossier. We didn’t know that our agents texts and emails, especially during an important investigation should have been archived. We didn’t know that our agents and attorneys were %&^%*% each other. We didn’t know that they were making jokes and references about the incoming President- their new boss- that sounded like they were planning sedition. We didn’t know that they were spending so much time- however much times it takes to write and send 50,000 texts- on government equipment during office hours to keep up with their lovers instead of doing their jobs. We didn’t know that the wife of the guy in charge of this investigation was receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from Hillary’s bag man. We didn’t know that the Justice Department Official who had dealings with this case was married to a woman who worked for the company that paid 10 million for the dossier.
Do I need to go on? If this wasn’t deliberate then they ought to all be canned right now for malfeasance and incompetence. What’s the point of an investigative agency that doesn’t investigate?
Let the whistle blowing begin.
These Republican wimps need to start leaking like the Demoncrats. what a bunch of pansies!
