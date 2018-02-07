More FBI “Small Group” Text Messages Released….

Newly revealed text messages between FBI investigative officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page include an exchange about preparing talking points for then-FBI Director James Comey to give to President Obama, who wanted “to know everything we’re doing.” Page wrote to Strzok on Sept. 2, 2016, about prepping Comey because “potus wants to know everything we’re doing.” According to a newly released Senate report, this text raises questions about Obama’s personal involvement in the Clinton email investigation.
The new text messages begin around Page 119 of the pdf below:
Advertisements
The famous tarmac mtg – pg 283 (pdf):
“All the airport tarmac articles finally burst out. Took a little bit. Not a big deal, just ASTOUNDINGLY bad optic.
And doesn’t help what the D is trying to do.“
From my reading it seems “D” = Director = Comey
What is Comey trying to do?
LikeLiked by 3 people
a few text later re: the tarmac mtg:
“Just when they randomly bitch about what the D wants, or our timetable, etc. Just making the point that we’re not doing wildly inappropriate stuff like this“
So Strzok thought the mtg was “wildly inappropriate”… !😳
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it was he who stated he is a conservative liberal. So definitely corrupt but isnt overt like Clinton and Lynch. Imo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
yes he called himself a conservative Dem…
oxymoron ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Painfully so! Its like “compassionate fascist” or something…
LikeLiked by 2 people
A jumbo Shrimp?
A politically correct statement?
Affordable care act?
A representative to the people?
Dooley elected
LikeLiked by 1 person
dooty elected
LikeLike
Ziiggii this reinforces my thought that Strzok works more closely with Hillary’s and Obama’s handlers than they do Our at least similarly bc he is always having to clean up after them when they do stuff that easily gets them caught
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
Hotlanta, from Matt’s words to God’s ears and also to awaken all those who thought everything was hunky dory while being royally shafted.
LikeLike
I am getting happier and happier with my Representative every day.
LikeLike
8/16/2016 pg 341 I’m strongly opposed to making any more copies for Congress. We limited on purpose. After careful consideration. If they let any particular committee at the copy. Tough. Let them sort it out.
8/30/2016 We get around our security/monitoring issues?
8/30/2016 pg 349 No, he’s proposing that we just stop following them. Apparently the requirements to capture texts came from orb, but we’re the only org (I’m told) who is following that rule. His point is, if no one else is doing it, why should we.
9/1/2016 pg 354 Yea and get everyone the copies they need and tell baker and doj and wait for all the hill notifications and tell the agency. I’m not giving State any advance warning. F them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So the conspirators are competing with each other? Who is their audience? Who are they trying to please?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama was implied in the Hillary email activity but protected by the FBI and Comey statement from “President” to “Senior official” changed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So busted!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Expect another ‘Jack Handey’ type facebook posting from Prophet Comey any second now ………
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOLOL!!!!!!! Thanks, I needed that !
LikeLike
No kidding, webgirl!! Woohoo! Wow… just WOW!!!
May the Good Lord bring them all to justice. Well, actually, He will, but I mean in the physical world, at this time, also. Thank You, God!
🙏
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just found out something I didn’t know and wanted to pass it on in case there may be a few others. 🙃
FISA judges rotate every 30 days. I don’t know how many there are, but it seems at least four were either swindled, easily swayed, or complicit with this mess.
Okay, that’s all I have for now. Take care. Oh wait, Pelosi has been jabbering for seven hours and counting on the House floor. Now that has to be painful to hear, I don’t care what side of the aisle you are on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Currently, there are three FISA court judges – http://www.fisc.uscourts.gov/current-membership. If the the warrant/order needs to be renewed every 90 days, it would seem that the same judge would be hearing the renewal then.
LikeLike
But that didn’t happen – there were four separate judges involved. Almost like they didn’t want a judge to look too closely at their ‘justification’.
LikeLike
Pelosi is one of the primary reasons it will be difficult to recruit new Republican congresspeople; would you want to be in a job that required you to listen to arrogant, self-righteous, uneducated, dotards like her?
LikeLike
brh82: not required to be there if you have ever watched anyone else spouting in the chamber, but all on record. She must be stuff to keep her talking and upright as well. 7 hours of nothing is very boring as well when it comes from her or Schumer.
LikeLike
maiingankwe, probably talking to herself at this stage because who could even sit through 30 mins of her mouth and brain not meeting each other. 7 hrs. My goodness didn’t think the old hag had it in her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing like a MASSIVE Botox injection. Her whole body would be stiff…
Rigor Pelosis…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mose Allison: “ Your (her) mind’s on vacation, but her mouth is workin’ over-time, if silence was ‘golden’ ,she wouldn’t be worth a dime…” blues lyrics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To me it seems Obama’s wanting to know everything they’re doing relates to DJT and not the HRC matter since comet closed that “matter” in July. So if it’s Trump he wants to know what they’re doing it’s even worse than the “matter” of HRC. He would be privy to the illegal spying and compiling of dossier for a FISA warrant. Further, that insurance policy comment I think doesn’t relate to stopping Trump from being elected but acquiring the FISA warrant to cover the illegal spying they had already done in the case DJT won the election. Had HRC we we would know nothing of the illegal unmasking, spying, FISA warrants.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Conversefive, since Obama is a hyper-narcissist, I can definitely see him being in charge and involved. To ignorant not to cover himself and hence is now being brought out as captain of the take down Trump ship.
LikeLike
The surveillance on Trump was going on without court approval long before October 2016. It all came unglued during the weekend of the Access Hollywood memo. They thought that would be the kill shot. When it wasn’t and when Trump did well in the second debate, their internal polls (not the fake MSM public polls) started to point to a possible Trump win. Carter Page was an FBI plant in the Trump campaign who. along with the Hillary-paid dossier, was used to get the FISA warrant to cover retroactively the spying on the Trump campaign. The purpose for Hillary was to win the election. The more nefarious purpose for Obama was to find something on Trump to indict him and ruin him after he lost the election. Hence the “sick guy” tweet by Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just FYI in case it’s important or anyone is reading the texts and wondering — the meeting with Aaron that Strzok is heading to on 9/10/2015 is with Aaron Zebley. Former FBI Chief of Staff (to Mueller), then partner at WilmerHale and defender of Justin Cooper in the Hillary e-mail debacle. and now part of Mueller’s SC “team”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Is there any person on his team that hasnt been connected to all of this?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice catch, kathy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweetable 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
And may I ask, Who is surprised to learn that Ozero44 was involved in this collusion to give the Crooked One a pass????!!!!! At the rate we’re going, I would be surprised if he wasn’t. I remember his lies: if you like your plan/doctor, you can keep it. Or what about: not a smidgen of corruption.
And I’m sure you all remember more.
That Ozero44 went of TV and said that the Crooked One would not be treated differently gives me no assurances at all, and that he was never involved in investigations and so forth.
They are liars and that’s that!
LikeLike
With all the redacting this thing is almost useless. Every time they start talking about something juicy, it gets a big fat redaction.
“The idea of Trump being the next President is a nightmare”
Next text completely redacted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure the INBOX/OUTBOX ID is always Page/Strzok. Does it vary sometimes?
For the first time, I saw one or two texts that looked like they were lovers, not just best bud co-conspirators.
As to the gap, and IG’s saying they have it and turning it over to DOJ, not Congress, I think Congress’s request for the texts was to DOJ, so DOJ should respond (not that they want to), so it’s just process, and/or IG letting DOJ know they have them all, so don’t try to destroy evidence. And consistent with my sense of ongoing war between IG and DOJ leadership.
I’m sure SunDance and some of the other sleuths who keep time-lines on this site will piece together the texts with what was going on from other sources to reveal additional bombshells.
I’m hoping the only reason Peter Strzok is still on the DOJ payroll is that it was part of the deal he struck with IG investigators to become a cooperating witness. Surely we’ve seen enough evidence to terminate him for cause.
LikeLike
I’m not sure it is clear what it was about without having additional background info. I get the timing, and Ron Johnson raising the connection makes it a serious question (because he knows more). However, could it have just been about Russian interference in our election in general? It’s not like there was only one thing going on.
Very concerning in the grand scheme of everything going on at the time. It all stinks of corruption.
This whole thing with DOJ/FBI behavior needs a special investigation for sure.
LikeLike
Strzok’s comment “if we ever decide to open up on him” clearly meant “if we ever decide to shoot/assassinate” PDJT.
Tenured Professor Tom Bivens, John L. Hulteng Chair in Media Ethics at University of Oregon (and was in the Air Force) writes that “to open up on someone means ‘to shoot with every weapon available.’
Let me emphasize that:
“Open up on someone”
Means
“TO SHOOT WITH EVERY WEAPON AVAILABLE”.
http://journalism.uoregon.edu/~tbivins/J496/readings/LANGUAGE/euphemism_defandlist.pdf
http://tombivins.weebly.com/biography.html
LikeLike
Annnnd again:
“Some euphemisms for killing are neither respectful nor playful, but instead clinical and detached, including terminate, wet work, to take care of one, to do them in, to off, or to take them out. To cut loose or open up on someone or something means “to shoot at with every available weapon”.”
http://dictionary.sensagent.com/euphemism/en-en/
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is open up on (someone or something)?
open up on (someone or something) is ” to attack someone or something, to fire a gun or other weapon at someone or something”, under open-up-on-(someone-or-something)
http://www.sayitshort.com/open-up-on-(someone-or-something)_480713
To attack someone or something, to fire a gun or other weapon at someone or something.
http://proverbhunter.com/idiom/open-up-on-someone-or-something/
LikeLike
Chair in Media Ethics?
Like Comey, Ethics Prof…
LikeLike
I read that as more something like go at him full throttle… which just means use every resource. Something like all hands on deck… that kinda thing…
LikeLike
Well looks like Carter Page definitely was a plant. He worked on the Clinton Transition Team in 1992-1993.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/breaking-carter-page-linchpin-deep-state-spying-trump-member-clinton-transition-team/
LikeLike
Does that mean Trump can now open all their records under the same rules used on him?.
LikeLike
I’m convinced Page was a plant.
He conveniently ‘doth protest too much’ when exposed recently, but he has been popping up in all the wrong places for some 25 years now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance maintains he was not a plant, and the man dang sure knows more than I do. But it sure does seem to fit the unfolding fact patterns.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance has an opinion, but the facts are showing the Page is another Clinton lackey that goes back 25 years. The documents speak for themselves now don’t they?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My problem with the docs is that they are Gateway Pundit – those guys have a sketchy track record.
But if this is anything close to accurate, he is a plant.
LikeLike
Did you even bother to click their source? Of course not. Here let me help you out.
http://bgia.bard.edu/speakerseries/archive/?year=2008
Monday, November 24, 2008
Presidential Administration Transitions: Public Service during Periods of Change106020
Campus Center, Multipurpose Room 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm
Presidential Administration Transitions:
Public Service during Periods of Change
Bard Globalization and International Affairs (BGIA) Director Carter Page will discuss the internal dynamics of presidential transition teams during the change of administrations and the roles of individual participants in these processes.
The presentation will include a discussion of the opportunities that these changes offer for junior personnel within a new administration as well as steps BGIA is taking to adapt to the opportunities that the 2008 election has created for the next generation of foreign policy practitioners.
Monday, November 24, 7:00 p.m.
Bertelsmann Campus Center MPR
Carter Page previously worked with the Clinton Administration transition team in 1992-1993 while serving as a Research Fellow on the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Capitol Hill. During his Fellowship, HASC Chairman Les Aspin was selected by President Clinton as the Secretary of Defense in December 1992. From May 1993 – December 1994, Carter went on to serve as the Arms Control Action Officer for Counterproliferation Policy in the Nuclear Affairs and International Negotiations Branch of the Navy Staff in the Pentagon.
The last paragraph is important. It clearly shows that Carter Page has always been a member of the Clinton Crime family going back to Bill’s first term as President. You can’t be any more deep state then that. Page also worked in the Pentagon after his work on the Bill Clinton Transition Team.
LikeLike
Earlier today Sundance published an article about Rep. Jordan sumarizing the FBI crew shaping the Clinton investigation and starting the Trump Russia collusion investigation (based on the Steele dossier).
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/07/rep-jim-jordan-summarizes-fbi-crew-shaping-clinton-investigation-and-starting-trump-investigation/
In that video, Rep Jordan explains the timeline around the text from Page to Strzok stating “potus wants to know everything that we’re doing.” Rep. Jordan states (from the Youtube transcript):
“…Understand the timing: the Clinton investigation is closed on July 5th 2016. Peter struck was the key agent here. In that investigation he interviewed Abedin & Mills then interviewed Clinton. That investigation was closed July 5th. Then director Comey does his big press conference. Later that same month, July 2016 they opened the Trump Russia investigation. And who’s the agent who opens that investigation? Peter Strzok. Four and a half weeks later, September 2nd is when we have this text message where Lisa Page texted back to Peter Strzok and says the president of the United States wants to know everything we’re doing. Now what does that refer to? We don’t know for sure but understand the significance of the timeline they had just opened the Trump Russia investigation and after all, this is the same couple who said we need an insurance policy to make sure that the American people don’t elect Donald Trump president. That’s why that’s why we need to look into this even more.
So Obama participated in the FBI & DOJ cabal to stop Trump. Or else Obama knew there was a conspiracy within the FBI and DOJ and did nothing to stop those crimes.
18 U.S. Code § 241 – Conspiracy against rights: If two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same…
LikeLike
Here’s how Ed Cox knew Carter Page and was able to refer him to President Trump.
Thursday, October 23, 2008
Foreign Policy in Campaign 2008105105
116 E. 55th St. New York, NY 6:30 pm
Christopher Cox, John McCain’s presidential campaign’s New York Executive Director; Edward Cox, John McCain’s presidential campaign’s New York Chairman; Jeh Johnson, Foreign policy adviser for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign and member of Barack Obama’s national finance committee; Josh Rothstein, Volunteer for Barack Obama for America Foreign Policy Team
http://bgia.bard.edu/speakerseries/archive/?year=2008
Carter Page was the director of Bard Globalization and International Affairs Director in 2008. It’s all a big interconnected web.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just a thought about two characters in this whole mess.. Peter Strzok and Carter Page…. Not going into details, but basically Carter Page has opened himself up… He did the inquisition and then he went on Laura Ingrams… for all the world to see… What has Peter Strzok done but hide!
One guy feels like he was used the other is hiding… Maybe Dr. Page is a good actor, who knows, but I think Strzok is a huge idiot… YUGE.. If you read these texts he (Strzok) is convinced he is saving the USA single handedly… YOU CANNOT MAKE THIS UP…He thought he should run the FBI???
LikeLike
All because Carter Page is doing what the Clinton Crime Family has always done. Deny, deny, deny, and spin things till your nose bleeds. He is a member of Clinton’s Crime Family going back to Bill’s first transition team then working in the Pentagon during Bill’s first term. Page’s boss before being picked for the transition team was none other than Les Aspen who became the Sec of Defense as Page was part of Les’s House Armed Services Committee.
LikeLike
I happened to be somewhere where the NBC Nightly News was on tonight and they completely ignored all the memo/fbi/committee story. NOTHING. If all you have is old media, you have no clue. The Good Guys have got to find a way around the news blockade. It can and will be figured out, and it’s going to be a great moment in life, to outdo these lying, arrogant criminal pieces of crap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They will, they will. They will have to.
Sorry, I posted above about the 2012 election results. It’s like having a scar ripped open, especially when you live outside the US and people you know ask, ‘Why didn’t Mitt win? He was predicted to win.’
As I said earlier, ABO: ‘Anybody but O’. I’m reliving that day now, and I’m not even a Mitt fan. That said, ABO.
LikeLike
Sorry, by ‘They will, they will’, I meant that the media will have to cover this story eventually.
LikeLike