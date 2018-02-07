Devin Nunes Interview With Laura Ingraham…

Posted on February 7, 2018 by

A very confident House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Laura Ingraham to discuss the HPSCI Memo and the latest declassified release from Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley.

The latest revelation(s) from the declassified Grassley memo show how the sketchy Clinton-Steele Dossier, essentially political opposition research, was used as the centerpiece of evidence presented to the FISA Court to gain a “Title 1” retroactive surveillance warrant against Carter Page, and -by extension- the 2016 campaign of Donald Trump.

28 Responses to Devin Nunes Interview With Laura Ingraham…

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Zoom! Even more DemDoom material.

    First?

  2. Marygrace Powers says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:11 am

    Mrs. Hannity let Nunes speak/constructive criticism works.

    Liked by 5 people

  3. South Col says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:12 am

    “Grassley memo show how the sketchy Clinton-Steele Dossier, essentially political opposition research, was used as the centerpiece of evidence presented to the FISA Court to gain a “Title 1” retroactive surveillance warrant against Carter Page, and -by extension- the 2016 campaign of Donald Trump.”

    Riiight. Now we know lots about institutional criminality, the story is actually getting old.
    Horowitz is not needed to prosecute this stuff.

    Anything going to be done about it, do you think?

  4. bullnuke says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:12 am

    A good interview for a change. I just wish they would stress more the fact that it was a Title I surveillance not Title VII. I bet most people don’t know the difference. Plus the hoops to jump thru are way more extensive to get FISA approval. So many corrupt people involved.

    Liked by 3 people

    • carl says:
      February 7, 2018 at 12:36 am

      Good point about Title I surveillance. I wish one of these talking heads would do a deep dive on what exactly that type of surveillance entails, what the ramifications are for the person being targeted and for his/her associations. I guess most people intuitively grasp this type of surveillance is a big deal, but it would be shocking to know how it is actually executed, how invasive it is, how the expansiveness of the authority granted would ensnare information about people and events even tangentially related to the subject of surveillance.

    • Ari says:
      February 7, 2018 at 12:40 am

      Most people don’t even know if Mr. Potato Head was a russet or a red.

  5. SR says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:12 am

    These two dossier are insurance policy to take out PTrump after election. Time for John Kerry close door hearing? I noticed big people lie under oath and nothing happened – Hillary, Huma, Comey, DAG and more.

    Liked by 2 people

  6. Minnie says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:14 am

    “When the critics come after you, wear it like a Badge of Honor” – excellent, Laura!

    Liked by 1 person

  7. Minnie says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Congressman Nunes:

    “Obama State Department . . . gathering info and passing it to various strange places . . . John Kerry had been briefed on the (new) dossier and they provided it also to the FBI”

    Oh yea, those dominos are teetering.

    Liked by 2 people

  8. albrevin says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:20 am

    the prank call from the DJ…. wanna bet that’s the ‘source’ of Sally Yates going to PDJT saying the Russians may have compromising information on him?

    These Obama people were juveniles. Sounds like some sort of gossip elementary kids would run around with! nnnnaaaa nnnaaaa nnnnnaaaaa nnnnnnaaaaa boo boo

    Liked by 3 people

  10. Pam says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:21 am

    I really feel for Devin Nunes. I wouldn’t be in the position he’s in right now for anything but he is handling this phase of this investigation like a champ no matter what is thrown at him. You have to have a pretty tough skin to handle something so serious as this. He’s a trooper that’s for sure.

    Liked by 1 person

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      February 7, 2018 at 12:31 am

      I think he might feel like he was in the spotlight out there by himself for a while being attacked continuously (other than Trump of course). He is probably glad that Grassley is not in the same spotlight as he is and that he has another team member with him.

      Liked by 1 person

    • T.L.T. says:
      February 7, 2018 at 1:36 am

      Good point. He’s manning up JUST FINE thank you. 🙂

  11. albrevin says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Who will be the first MSM outlet to start the walk-er-back attempt?

  12. John Rawls says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Sounds like Nunes is revisiting a quid-pro-quo flap during election. Here’s an old article:

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2016/10/19/trumps-claim-of-collusion-by-the-fbi-and-state-to-make-hillary-clinton-look-less-guilty/?utm_term=.da0b530e0b81

    Donald Trump, in a video message to supporters, Oct. 17, 2016

    “This is very big and frankly it’s unbelievable. What was just found out is that the Department of Justice, the State Department and the FBI colluded, got together, to make Hillary Clinton look less guilty and look a lot better than she looks. … This is collusion between the FBI, Department of Justice, and the State Department to try and make Hillary Clinton look like an innocent person when she’s guilty of very high crimes.”

    Liked by 2 people

    • John Rawls says:
      February 7, 2018 at 12:51 am

      So this ostensibly involves State asking FBI to reclassify an email on Clinton server as a B9 doc in exchange for more FBI agents in Baghdad.

      B9 is intended to protect geological and geophysical information.

      maybe like info on uranium:)

      • trialbytruth says:
        February 7, 2018 at 1:05 am

        Well I am glad they cleared that up.

        If two people are colluding but both people say they were not well then it isn’t collusion. Case closed.

        I love the clarity WAPO gives everything. “Democracy dies in darkness” somebody get them a flashlight.

        • John Rawls says:
          February 7, 2018 at 1:16 am

          B9? No, the 302 really said benign. As in nothing-to-see-here, folks, move-it-along-people, keep-it-moving.

          Nunes needs to look at all the B9 docs.

          Like

    • KBR says:
      February 7, 2018 at 1:03 am

      Interesting that he says “and look a lot better than she looks.”

      I believe he was not just repeating himself, but that means exactly what it says.

      Recall her looks. How they changed suddenly and drastically. Side of beef then out walking down the sidewalk fresh as a daisy. The enormous differences in her looks from one appearance to the next, sometimes from one hour to the next.

      Liked by 1 person

  13. hellinahandbasket says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:59 am

    “Goin’ Down”

    Liked by 1 person

