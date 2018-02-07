Devin Nunes Interview With Laura Ingraham…

A very confident House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Laura Ingraham to discuss the HPSCI Memo and the latest declassified release from Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley.
The latest revelation(s) from the declassified Grassley memo show how the sketchy Clinton-Steele Dossier, essentially political opposition research, was used as the centerpiece of evidence presented to the FISA Court to gain a “Title 1” retroactive surveillance warrant against Carter Page, and -by extension- the 2016 campaign of Donald Trump.
Zoom! Even more DemDoom material.
First?
Sounds like Nunes is revisiting a quid-pro-quo flap during election. Here’s an old article:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2016/10/19/trumps-claim-of-collusion-by-the-fbi-and-state-to-make-hillary-clinton-look-less-guilty/?utm_term=.da0b530e0b81
Donald Trump, in a video message to supporters, Oct. 17, 2016
“This is very big and frankly it’s unbelievable. What was just found out is that the Department of Justice, the State Department and the FBI colluded, got together, to make Hillary Clinton look less guilty and look a lot better than she looks. … This is collusion between the FBI, Department of Justice, and the State Department to try and make Hillary Clinton look like an innocent person when she’s guilty of very high crimes.”
Mrs. Hannity let Nunes speak/constructive criticism works.
As Sundance said a “confident” chairman. Ingranm did attempt to interject and Nunes Alpha maled right over her at 0.29
No need to be rude MaryGrace. He’s on the same side….I think.
“Grassley memo show how the sketchy Clinton-Steele Dossier, essentially political opposition research, was used as the centerpiece of evidence presented to the FISA Court to gain a “Title 1” retroactive surveillance warrant against Carter Page, and -by extension- the 2016 campaign of Donald Trump.”
Riiight. Now we know lots about institutional criminality, the story is actually getting old.
Horowitz is not needed to prosecute this stuff.
Anything going to be done about it, do you think?
A good interview for a change. I just wish they would stress more the fact that it was a Title I surveillance not Title VII. I bet most people don’t know the difference. Plus the hoops to jump thru are way more extensive to get FISA approval. So many corrupt people involved.
Good point about Title I surveillance. I wish one of these talking heads would do a deep dive on what exactly that type of surveillance entails, what the ramifications are for the person being targeted and for his/her associations. I guess most people intuitively grasp this type of surveillance is a big deal, but it would be shocking to know how it is actually executed, how invasive it is, how the expansiveness of the authority granted would ensnare information about people and events even tangentially related to the subject of surveillance.
Most people don’t even know if Mr. Potato Head was a russet or a red.
Hahahahahahah!!!!!!
Who’s this Mr. Potato Head? 😛😀
These two dossier are insurance policy to take out PTrump after election. Time for John Kerry close door hearing? I noticed big people lie under oath and nothing happened – Hillary, Huma, Comey, DAG and more.
“When the critics come after you, wear it like a Badge of Honor” – excellent, Laura!
Congressman Nunes:
“Obama State Department . . . gathering info and passing it to various strange places . . . John Kerry had been briefed on the (new) dossier and they provided it also to the FBI”
Oh yea, those dominos are teetering.
the prank call from the DJ…. wanna bet that’s the ‘source’ of Sally Yates going to PDJT saying the Russians may have compromising information on him?
These Obama people were juveniles. Sounds like some sort of gossip elementary kids would run around with! nnnnaaaa nnnaaaa nnnnnaaaaa nnnnnnaaaaa boo boo
I really feel for Devin Nunes. I wouldn’t be in the position he’s in right now for anything but he is handling this phase of this investigation like a champ no matter what is thrown at him. You have to have a pretty tough skin to handle something so serious as this. He’s a trooper that’s for sure.
I think he might feel like he was in the spotlight out there by himself for a while being attacked continuously (other than Trump of course). He is probably glad that Grassley is not in the same spotlight as he is and that he has another team member with him.
Good point. He’s manning up JUST FINE thank you. 🙂
Who will be the first MSM outlet to start the walk-er-back attempt?
My bet is they will ignore it until one day they call it “Old news”. Who was the Obama flak that said something like “Dude, that was like … two years ago!”?
Tommy Vietor.
So this ostensibly involves State asking FBI to reclassify an email on Clinton server as a B9 doc in exchange for more FBI agents in Baghdad.
B9 is intended to protect geological and geophysical information.
maybe like info on uranium:)
Well I am glad they cleared that up.
If two people are colluding but both people say they were not well then it isn’t collusion. Case closed.
I love the clarity WAPO gives everything. “Democracy dies in darkness” somebody get them a flashlight.
B9? No, the 302 really said benign. As in nothing-to-see-here, folks, move-it-along-people, keep-it-moving.
Nunes needs to look at all the B9 docs.
Interesting that he says “and look a lot better than she looks.”
I believe he was not just repeating himself, but that means exactly what it says.
Recall her looks. How they changed suddenly and drastically. Side of beef then out walking down the sidewalk fresh as a daisy. The enormous differences in her looks from one appearance to the next, sometimes from one hour to the next.
“Goin’ Down”
