MAGAnomic Optimism Reaches 13-Year High…

Economic optimism reaches a 13-year high according to the latest polling release from Investors Business Daily.
…[…] The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index climbed 2.9% in February to reach 56.7. This is the highest reading for this index since October 2004, and marks the 17th straight month that it has been over 50 — which signals overall optimism about the economy. It is also well above its long-term average of 49.3. (more)
Additionally, a recent UBS survey of business confidence shows the Tax reform bill passing has created a stunning jump in already strong optimism for the future.
According their survey completed in January, UBS shares the combination of a surging U.S. economy, new tax rate cuts, expected infrastructure investments and a significant reduction in regulations has companies, by a two-to-one margin planning to hire more workers and invest more in their companies.
WHOOT!!!!
Here are some tweets to go with that wonderful WHOOT!
And the dems are doing everything they can to reverse this trend.
Tony there is absolutely nothing the Democrats can do because the Economic Train 🚂 will not be stopped by anyone or anything!
And yet IBD/TIPP has POTUS’s job approval at 35%. No fake news there, right?
Administration Approval UP from 50% to 70%
Wolverines! 🙂
yeah. What’s up with that? I thought this was the most accurate poll in 2016.
No! These guys are one of the most bias polls. The one you are referencing is PPD. The Rasmussen Poll today had our President’s approval rating at 49%.
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/trump_administration/prez_track_feb06
Come now. We all know deep down that none of this would be possible if not for the stage being organized by Barack Hussein Obama and his most competent administration ever!!!!
(Sarc. for sure)!!!!!
The only stage Bozo set was the America First stage with all of Bozo’s anti American actions. Now he can stay in Dubai!
Well, there or Bali, where he hangs….or any other country that does not have an extradition treaty with the U.S.–I recently researched it and could not find anyone who knew for sure where Obama was at…..Sounds to me like he has entered the Witness Protection Program.
Hey would ya look at that! Cut people’s taxes, remove penalties for refusing to buy a gov’t mandated product, praise the country for it’s good things, talk and ACT like a patriot, , make no bones that you represent America FIRST and not he world, etc.
Who knew that would generate so much confidence??
/s
…..and his predecessor used quantitative easing to prop the market up.
Hehe
And PDJT has Soros and a host of other liberal multi-billionaires manipulating the market to create another false narrative. We’ve already been screwed by the “change”, now on to MAGA!
The Stock Market is a forward looking indicator. The more appropriate starting point would be the date after the election, not the date of the inauguration. CNN is giving Obama credit for the massive market upswing which began the day after Trump won (contrary to Krugman’s prediction) and is excusing the market plunge after Obama’s election.
WEIRD!
Just A Coincidence?: The Dow Goes From Being 567 Points Down To 567 Points Up At The Closing Bell
By Michael Snyder, on February 6th, 2018
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/just-a-coincidence-the-dow-goes-from-being-567-points-down-to-567-points-up-at-the-closing-bell
Not weird at all, totally planned, totally manipulated, totally profitable to those who did this.
Polls like this is what has the dems and the deep state freaking out right now. This is not what they want to see. President Trump is winning and they aren’t happy. I am though! 😀
Partial list of of leftists failures;
Bad hair.
Won’t release taxes.
Locker room talk.
Women trotted out to slam Trump.
Muh Russia!
VSG DJT is giving a speech as market falls. Coincidence? You decide.
Hillary Felon Clinton did not intend any wrongdoing by conducting business on her secret server. “Move right along, nothing to see there. ~ Jumbo Jim Comey
Clinton’s right hand man, Huma, had her husband’s laptop contact list exposed online today revealing over 600 phone numbers including HRC, Soros, Podesta, David Brock, Jake Tapper, etcetera.
https://www.weaselzippers.us/373775-breaking-all-contacts-on-anthony-weiners-fbi-confiscated-laptop-leak-including-clinton-soros-gore/#disqus_thread
Where I work we have a customer that is not enthused about our economy. They help local governments deal with regulations on projects. They laid off 1/2 of their staff last month.
They will now be in the real world! Music to my ears!
10 likes!
Very entrepreneurial of them to have set themselves up as Official Translators of the Democrat-sponsored regulatory maze to the men and women who just want to run a profitable business. But DJT has shot an arrow into that bloated balloon. I’m sure they’ll find another way to make money. “Good afternoon, welcome to Walmart!”
Maybe MSNBC is going to rebrand itself as the Kinky Channel.
Aaah ha ha ha ha! 😉
Yet another reason for the Dems to sit on their hands! What in the world are they going to run on?
I think the current gyrations of Wall Street are meant to offset the health and growth of Main Street.
We need to return to a Wall Street that was meant for INVESTING, not for SPECULATING. No more esoteric “investing” on speculation… go back to the good old job of providing capital for Main Street. Put a 99% tax on very short term gains.
I can’t recall who said it on FOX Business recently, but, we haven’t had robust growth like this since 2000. Obama tried to say 2% growth is the new normal. Clearly, economic growth from tax reform and deregulation prove the Democrat tax & spend policies, fundamental to liberalism, are a recipe for economic stagnation, misery, and discontent.
“economic stagnation, misery, and discontent” are the goals of the American Progressive Party to create division and envy… it’s all about the “politics of meaning” where groups of people are put apart and played against each other.
Or, as Julius Caesar pointed out: “Divide and Conquer”
I would say the Democrats are very good at that sort of thing.
Personally, I hate their guts.
Oops.
And hopefully as the scandals work their way up the food chain, Obama the ex-prez will be “going down”—to Gitmo.
Worst president in history? America Last president? Corrupt president? Treasonous president?
vice
Greatest President! America First President! Respected President! Patriotic President!
Well, he’s right. As a President, he WILL go down.
The dems hate Trump more than they love America. Sad but true.
Dems typically hate America. They believe we are an imperialist country founded on slavery. They absolutely hate America.
NY Federal Reserve has revised their 1st Quarter GDP forecast (2018) from 3.09% on January 26th to 3.22% on February 2nd.
Not surprisingly the Atlanta Federal Reserve revised their 1st Quarter GDP forecast (2018) from 5.4% on February 2nd to 4.0% today.
This is what wins elections! Keep that in mind while you are complaining about no arrests or perp walks.They could arrest the whole dem party but if the economy sucks at election time the incumbents will lose.
