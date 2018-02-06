MAGAnomic Optimism Reaches 13-Year High…

Posted on February 6, 2018

Economic optimism reaches a 13-year high according to the latest polling release from Investors Business Daily.

…[…] The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index climbed 2.9% in February to reach 56.7. This is the highest reading for this index since October 2004, and marks the 17th straight month that it has been over 50 — which signals overall optimism about the economy. It is also well above its long-term average of 49.3. (more)

Additionally, a recent UBS survey of business confidence shows the Tax reform bill passing has created a stunning jump in already strong optimism for the future.

According their survey completed in January, UBS shares the combination of a surging U.S. economy, new tax rate cuts, expected infrastructure investments and a significant reduction in regulations has companies, by a two-to-one margin planning to hire more workers and invest more in their companies.

    • fleporeblog says:
      February 6, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      Here are some tweets to go with that wonderful WHOOT!

  2. Tony in says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    And the dems are doing everything they can to reverse this trend.

  3. gda says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    And yet IBD/TIPP has POTUS’s job approval at 35%. No fake news there, right?

  4. The Boss says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Come now. We all know deep down that none of this would be possible if not for the stage being organized by Barack Hussein Obama and his most competent administration ever!!!!
    (Sarc. for sure)!!!!!

  5. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Hey would ya look at that! Cut people’s taxes, remove penalties for refusing to buy a gov’t mandated product, praise the country for it’s good things, talk and ACT like a patriot, , make no bones that you represent America FIRST and not he world, etc.

    Who knew that would generate so much confidence??

    /s

  6. Ziiggii says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    • Chuck says:
      February 6, 2018 at 7:39 pm

      …..and his predecessor used quantitative easing to prop the market up.

    • Darthawk says:
      February 6, 2018 at 8:58 pm

      The Stock Market is a forward looking indicator. The more appropriate starting point would be the date after the election, not the date of the inauguration. CNN is giving Obama credit for the massive market upswing which began the day after Trump won (contrary to Krugman’s prediction) and is excusing the market plunge after Obama’s election.

  7. duchess01 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    WEIRD!

    Just A Coincidence?: The Dow Goes From Being 567 Points Down To 567 Points Up At The Closing Bell
    By Michael Snyder, on February 6th, 2018

    http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/just-a-coincidence-the-dow-goes-from-being-567-points-down-to-567-points-up-at-the-closing-bell

  8. Pam says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Polls like this is what has the dems and the deep state freaking out right now. This is not what they want to see. President Trump is winning and they aren’t happy. I am though! 😀

  9. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:42 pm

  10. Michael says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    Partial list of of leftists failures;
    Bad hair.
    Won’t release taxes.
    Locker room talk.
    Women trotted out to slam Trump.
    Muh Russia!

    VSG DJT is giving a speech as market falls. Coincidence? You decide.

  11. NickTheDeplorable says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    Where I work we have a customer that is not enthused about our economy. They help local governments deal with regulations on projects. They laid off 1/2 of their staff last month.

  12. Ziiggii says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:59 pm

  13. citizen817 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:09 pm

  14. calbear84 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Yet another reason for the Dems to sit on their hands! What in the world are they going to run on?

  15. tonyE says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    I think the current gyrations of Wall Street are meant to offset the health and growth of Main Street.

    We need to return to a Wall Street that was meant for INVESTING, not for SPECULATING. No more esoteric “investing” on speculation… go back to the good old job of providing capital for Main Street. Put a 99% tax on very short term gains.

  16. Judiciary says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    I can’t recall who said it on FOX Business recently, but, we haven’t had robust growth like this since 2000. Obama tried to say 2% growth is the new normal. Clearly, economic growth from tax reform and deregulation prove the Democrat tax & spend policies, fundamental to liberalism, are a recipe for economic stagnation, misery, and discontent.

    • tonyE says:
      February 6, 2018 at 8:26 pm

      “economic stagnation, misery, and discontent” are the goals of the American Progressive Party to create division and envy… it’s all about the “politics of meaning” where groups of people are put apart and played against each other.

      Or, as Julius Caesar pointed out: “Divide and Conquer”

      I would say the Democrats are very good at that sort of thing.

      Personally, I hate their guts.

  17. Curry Worsham says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Oops.

  18. TomR,Worc,MA,USA says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    The dems hate Trump more than they love America. Sad but true.

  19. fleporeblog says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    NY Federal Reserve has revised their 1st Quarter GDP forecast (2018) from 3.09% on January 26th to 3.22% on February 2nd.

    Not surprisingly the Atlanta Federal Reserve revised their 1st Quarter GDP forecast (2018) from 5.4% on February 2nd to 4.0% today.

  20. Chuck says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    This is what wins elections! Keep that in mind while you are complaining about no arrests or perp walks.They could arrest the whole dem party but if the economy sucks at election time the incumbents will lose.

  21. Pam says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:12 pm

  22. Pam says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:27 pm

