MAGAnomic Optimism Reaches 13-Year High…

Economic optimism reaches a 13-year high according to the latest polling release from Investors Business Daily.

…[…] The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index climbed 2.9% in February to reach 56.7. This is the highest reading for this index since October 2004, and marks the 17th straight month that it has been over 50 — which signals overall optimism about the economy. It is also well above its long-term average of 49.3. (more)

Additionally, a recent UBS survey of business confidence shows the Tax reform bill passing has created a stunning jump in already strong optimism for the future.

According their survey completed in January, UBS shares the combination of a surging U.S. economy, new tax rate cuts, expected infrastructure investments and a significant reduction in regulations has companies, by a two-to-one margin planning to hire more workers and invest more in their companies.

