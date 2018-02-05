Wall Street -vs- Main Street: Reality Sell-Off Underway….

The NAFTA sell-off is underway. Relax. No big deal. The “NAFTA Reality Correction” is approximately 5 to 7%. Multinationals hold greatest exposure. Everything is temporary.

Twists and turns as Wall Street paper economy shifts toward ultimate equilibrium with Main Street real economy. Real company P&L results (MAGA) will eventually replace speculative stock valuations. Volatility is the norm while navigating the space between.

