Wall Street -vs- Main Street: Reality Sell-Off Underway….

The NAFTA sell-off is underway. Relax. No big deal. The “NAFTA Reality Correction” is approximately 5 to 7%. Multinationals hold greatest exposure. Everything is temporary.
Twists and turns as Wall Street paper economy shifts toward ultimate equilibrium with Main Street real economy. Real company P&L results (MAGA) will eventually replace speculative stock valuations. Volatility is the norm while navigating the space between.
Went 100% cash 1/26/18….sitting in CDs now.
😁 Whoa!!
Brilliant. Pity you didn’t buy some March puts and sold them this AM for a little extra goody.
Sold my Febs today!
CHA-CHING!!
Feels good, doesn’t it? 🙂
Went 100% cash 09/01/2008. Kept waiting for good time to buy back in..,….
I was out of the market like you. Came back in last year. Made a lot, lost 1/2. I’m out. Waiting until things settle. So much going on, to pick yet.
Are you sell-off people proud of contributing to the market nosedive?
you cannot be serious!? LMAO
It will go back up. However, I did reeeee muh portfolio ack!!!
Jeepers, if the correction is 5-7% that means the DOW will end up being …. 24,000. OH MY, what are we to do?
“O H, W E’R E D O O M E D !” Let the whiners begin whining. I’ve been all cash for awhile, will buy back in later.
Blame will be coming down soon on POTUS! Start counting 3 2 1,,,,,,
ABC news (my local talk radio contracts with them) is blaming the Nunes memo for the crash…
And remind them that Obama did this … remember?
There is an interesting part of the sell off that is not being discussed. The merger-acquisitions, IPO and stock buy back season is about to begin. All of the financial jockeying we are seeing is also setting reduced costs for all three.
Plus, do not forget as long as the Fed was artificially impacting the cost of money, the market never really bottomed out nor base lined for the major growth spurt that occurred after the election. I addition, I also like Charles Payne’s comment that the participants in the market have to relearn how to deal with a market behaving according to actual financial fundamentals, “the cob webs are being shaken off”.
This is why the “banker” side of Wall Street backed Hillary and anybody supporting globalists. Market volatility was easily predictable, very mild and little work was required to actually manage or assess risk. These are all the things bankers like.
The Memo has unintended consequences – triggers desperately needed correction, setting up the next leap up in 2018.
Don’t be afraid. I jumped the gun a bit and did my buying early. Ah well….
Actually the memo had very little to do with the correction. It was all about the market actually being subjected to real live financial fundamentals for the first time in 8 years. The market side of the economy never rebaselined after the 2009 drop, we are seeing that occur now.
VIX hit 35.73 and has pared back to under 32.
For more than a year experts moaned that the market is way overdue for a correction. When a correction occurs, these same experts run to the cameras with their toupees on fire.
Remember this: for a stock to sell, it also takes a buyer. I tend to think of corrections not so much as sell-offs, but as buy-ups at reducing prices.
I sold a bunch of stock back in December. I’m getting ready to buy more. Looks like I’m lucking out .
So right about the NAFTA nonsense. Remember folks…someone is buying stocks that others are selling. Otherwise, there would be no trading. Only idiot sellers and no buyers. NOTHING has changed. Ooooohh!! The 10-year treasury is closing in on 3%. So what? It’s not like we’re seeing an interest rate inversion which would be trouble. Spread between 2 yr and 10 year has been growing all year, which is a GOOD thing.
https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/data-chart-center/interest-rates/Pages/TextView.aspx?data=yieldYear&year=2018
The biggest casino in the world…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, legal for all of the States and countries where gambling is illegal.
Healthy…..
SD, I am SO grateful you are at the helm here. I had just received a NY Post news alert with the headline: “Dow in free fall, plunges 1,100 points” and was a bit disturbed. I have no knowledge regarding financial markets. Your words are very reassuring to a layman (woman).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like you, I too am still a novice at all thinks stocks-bonds, and had allot of anxiety when it came to handling my savings. It would be useful if you subscribe to Fidelity, Schwab, Merrill-Lynch or one of the other financial houses’ web sites as they all have very useful investor education pages on their websites, which are quite good and easy to follow.
IF you work for a company that offers retirement saving plans of some type, find out who manages them for your employer. Often times, as in my case, the financial firm managing your employers retirement plans will give you FREE PLANNING support and offer FOR FEE financial management.
Oh you mean that really good knowledge un-Fidelity was pedaling in January 2000. They told us it would be okay nothing really to worry about just let ride through the rough.
$250,000 and our life savings washed away in less than 8 months.
greenspan was spending my money faster than I could.
How does Sundance know the correction will be 5-7%?
There is allot of market history dating back far enough to show market performance after major negative events to give one a reasonable reference to make predictions. As I stated above, you can also open up an account on Fidelity, Schwab, etc. who have major research data bases one can access to make assessments.
Yep, it was really frightening to watch there for a while. The 1600 point drop was the largest in the Dow’s history. It’s down just over 1K now. The market usually settles down for the day around five minutes or so after the closing bell. This was going to happen sooner or later but I think it’s the huge plunge that had folks freaked out a little.
Had they been watching the overnight markets yesterday afternoon, they would’ve known this was coming. Sunday in the US is Monday in Asia.
Most of America was focused on the Memo and the Super Bowl and other things. This is why everyone is “caught off-guard”.
Not everyone 😉
The really fascinating part of today’s activity occurred at about 10:00am eastern today when the market went positive for about 30 minutes. Wonder if a major player tipped their hand too early or had a computer set wrong for auto trading??
Wonder if the SEC was watching because there could actually be some hanky-panky involved as well, with an insider hit and run trade as well.
What about “circuit breakers”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was wondering about that too.
In the past, they would do a ‘cooling off period’ when there was a fast sell-off going on.
Makes one wonder who made a lot of money on the fall ?
It went down to 1600 points! But its settling. I takes couple of weeks to settle!
Just heard on the Howie Carr Radio show. “…. what he have had was a very quiet 40% increase in the stock market, and a very loud 3% decrease..”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That is true. All the MSM are yelling OMG its tanking!!! So thank you SD!
The scare media won’t be happy until they can broadcast images like this. For that reason they are interrupting regular scheduled broadcasting to scare, scare and scare. These media folks have no soul. They truly are an enemy of the common people.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That is why I quit watching them years ago.
Misplaced my reply, below.
THIS!
Thanks Ziiggii
Michelle went on Ellen— the Market crashes—- Thanks a lot Obama.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I asked a friend – “what happened at 3pm?”
Finally someone gave me an answer! 😏
DON’T PANIC! DON’T PANIC!
The sky is falling! The sky is falling! Now where have I heard that before?
Putin evidently decided to take some of his profits so he ordered Trump to crash the markets. Adam Schiff is working on the memo to explain this.
Today’s Dow volume is already TWICE the average for the last 3 months. There is lots of activity.
The hardest hit DJIA component stock was Boeing (down 5.74% today). Boeing does a lot of assembly in Mexico, from parts it imports from China. Pulling out of NAFTA will hit Boeing hard.
This will be reallocation, Bond yields are up, so people may move some money there, but I’d be companies that benefit from US leaving NAFTA will rise in the next few weeks as these gains are redeployed. Haven’t picked my buys yet, but I’d lean towards domestic manufacturers, especially any that rely on domestic natural gas production (plastics and energy intensive products).
Great points. I have had the “cheap prices and goods” vs brings skilled growth jobs back to the US over the past years with folks. It will be interesting to see how all the lobbyists, actual US workers and investors all react.
The US consume and vote, who will be the final arbiter for politicians, will be faced with an interesting choice in November. Do they want cheap stuff on the store shelf with no skilled jobs or will they support more expensive prices with a re-established middle class.
My spouse said “The stock market is dropping drasctically according to the news.”
“Has it fallen to the levels it was at before President Trump was elected?” I asked smiling.
“Not even close,” was the answer.
“I won’t worry ’til it falls to Obama levels. Notice that the headlines were never screaming about Obama levels?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sad to see the Dems cheering for a falling stock market
I lost a few crumbs today, but since PDJT got elected I’m up a few loaves of bread.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awesome quote!
As far as the actual companies themselves go, can anyone think of a top ten list ofcompanies who will lose biggest or win biggest with the end of NAFTA?
Historical P/E ratios are kind of out of whack still however. I think an average historical P/E would give you a Dow of 17,000.
You’re thinking trailing P/E ratios. Companies have been minimizing profits due to high tax rates. Forward-looking P/E ratios would justify a higher DJIA, probably over 20,000, though not necessarily 24,000 or 26,000.
Didn’t mean to make that all bold (and not a fan of manually typing HTML in WordPress comments).
That should have read:
You’re thinking trailing P/E ratios. Companies have been minimizing profits due to high tax rates. Forward-looking P/E ratios would justify a higher DJIA, probably over 20,000, though not necessarily 24,000 or 26,000.
The rises were obama’s.
The fall Trumps.
/s
Remember Black Monday, October 19, 1987, where the market crashed 24% but recovered in good time as the underlying economy was strong. There are going to be periodic corrections as always especially in booms.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Monday_(1987)
It absolutely does not help that we have so many computer programs that are trading extremely quickly and have zero emotion, and they’ll do as much as they can before they are shut down. That’s one reason why we are now seeing gigantic roller coasters. Had plenty during Obama’s term, this is the first of Trump’s I think so a pretty good run considering the high emotional state of half of the country. Also not helping, panicked people who sell everything. I see some proud comments above, proud to sell off .. they contribute to the problem.
Trump taking credit for bubblenomics is ridiculous. My biggest complaint with him has been his stock market citing as metric of his success which was the exact same thing obama would do. drives me nuts. The market is a rigged joke just like Trump said it was before he was elected. Nothing changed on that front besides Trump letting the presidents working group on financial markets go all out.. not sure why that changed, probably didnt. This decline is clearly an orchestrated attack by the cabalastic commies infecting our banking system and their allies in China and elsewhere.
I will never judge Trump based on asset prices which are priced in fake money controlled by social engineers.
