Sunday Talks – Maria Bartiromo Interviews James Kallstrom and Rep. John Ratcliffe…

Maria Bartiromo interviews James Kallstrom, former Assistant Director of the FBI and Representative John Ratcliffe (R-TX). The discussion topic is the HPSCI memo and possible crimes outlined as committed by the senior members of the FBI.
Mr. Kallstrom outlines the malfeasance and FBI corruption as it pertains to the FBI specifics. Congressman Ratcliffe has viewed the underlying source material for the HPSCI memo and discussed how DOJ Deputy Bruce and Nellie Ohr are connected to a pipeline of information from the Clinton Campaign directly to the DOJ and FBI.
Maria had a fantastic show today. Wallace over at Faux News central would never have Kallstrom on. She is the only show I bother with the last few years. Great job.
She is pretty good and the reason she is on FBN allot. I also find Varney and Charles Payne a good listen as well.
FBN Trish Regan and Mellissa Francis also. Kaputo and Lib Claman should go to CNN.
Trish Regan is a foul ball. About ten days ago, after Ron DeSantis explained clearly what had transpired in this hullabaloo and that it was the Democrats’ baby all the way, she smiled brightly and said, “So the Russians got what they wanted.” NO ONE HAD MENTIONED THE RUSSIANS BECAUSE THEY WEREN’T INVOLVED. I about spit BBs.
Can’t disagree with your about Trish Regan as she runs hot and cold, and is till subject to being “guided” too much by the producers. Liz Claman is also OK but more business focusses, while Melissa Francis may actually be next up to get a chance at hosting.
There are Fox news readers and Fox politcal bloviators. Maria is her own brave soul along with Hannity, Fox Business people, Tucker Carlson. Varney, Dobbs and “Friends” in the am. Kurtz, Wallace, Cavuto, Shep Smith, and a few others appear fearful of the sons of the new management. The Ailes Era is gone. The anti-Trump Foxes need to take their silly masks off and work elsewhere. Maria, Ingraham,and others loyal to the government need to stay strong at Fox promoting truth. Bret Baier needs to go. Pirro is a hero. Fox has become a ship without a rudder trying not to lose viewers.
Great summary. That also explains why they hang on to the likes of Juan Williams and Ralph Peters.
At this point Maria B. has the same Cold Anger that every single Treeper here at CTH has. I would have her water boarding these POS. Within a day they would all face the executioner!
I hope and pray that this POS is the first one that Maria B. Water Boards!
how about: if i want to run for election against a governmental ally, i would think twice because i know I’d be spied upon.
or how about, if I ever acted in any manner contra the government position, i would think twice because i know id be spied upon.
etc
i look forward to other idiots parroting schiff’s garbage…i assume ben rhodes wrote it for him, while toiling away in the war room with other obama minions.
hi ben!
Schiff is a a paranoid schizophrenic. He should be more worried about Muslims in his district blowing up Christians.
I believe I have seen Kallstrom on Varney. He is the one who told Trump at least two years ago that everything he did would be spied on. He said it would either be the government, the Democrats/Clinton or both. That is why I honestly believe they could not find anything on Trump before the election. He knew they were watching. If they had found anything, they would have arrested him before inauguration, even if just for show.
LikeLiked by 11 people
PDJT didnt need Kallstrom to tell him about spies, but it is nice to get Kallstrom’s support. I am sure he knew.
LikeLiked by 6 people
A much earlier interview of Kallstrom by Maria B was accidentally posted in another thread. Turns out, it was a great find. In it, Kallstrom pretty much fingers the FBI as a “player” in the dirty deeds. He was ahead of the rest of us, probably because he has great connections still.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A question with a preamble: Carter Page was investigated in 2013. He again was investigated in 2016 for a whole year (the subject of the current FISA warrant in question). There were 3 renewals of the FISA warrant for Carter Page which each has to demonstrate that the previous warrants were bearing fruit to be granted the renewal. Where are the darn charges against Carter Page?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wallace and Shep Smith should both head on over to CNN and be done with it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m waiting for someone to say, “Yes, there will be charges.”
Wallace is a snake. Quite a few snakes on fox. Except for few, it is not that different than CNN.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Wallace’s first comment on the 4 page FISA memo:
‘Well, the 4 page memo is really just 3 1/3 pages.”
He actually said that as his lead.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I thought I heard him say that. SMH
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT has really exposed Wallace for what he is. I used to like him up until the debates. They opened my eyes. He is a dirtbag! Just like his father.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Often wondered the difficulty of the test for some of the clowns on cnn sister station Fox. Now we know, did his daddy rig the hiring?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard a little on radio…and I don’t know which dem he was talking at time to but he actually said in defense of memo re the mask/unmask. “….so ok to unmask Republicans but not democrats?”
It’s been along time since I agreed with anything Wallace has said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He had on Panetta…..totally disgusting to watch them defend the FISA court integrity and accuse PDJT of undermining the “Integrity” of the swamp. My foam brick and nerf gun were well used.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Panetta should talk
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2013/06/report-panetta-bin-laden-raid-zero-dark-thirty/314574/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Panetta is an old fart who has no idea about anything which is why he was promoted above his pay grade…and the guy still thinks he is smarter than anyone else. I swear, the most dangerous people are those who think they are smarter than they really are.
LOVE Maria’s feline sidekick!!
LikeLiked by 13 people
I know,I want a t-shirt with suspicious cat on it.🤔
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wolverine is our main mascot, but Suspicious Cat subs on Wolverine’s days off! 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t forget the top banana – our 🦁!
LikeLike
He just smelled the stench from the Yellow Stream Media…
LikeLike
These people need to be arrested and led out of the FBI and DOJ building in handcuffs. After thirty years in federal LE I’m speechless that Wray, Sessions and Rpsenstein have no control over the lawlessness in their own agencies both of which have incredibly effective internal affairs (OPR) sections. Hell, they caught FBI agents who were spies for Russia and working for the Mafia. How can they not find the fraud under their own noses????
By looking in the opposite direction
Great point from Kallstrom, that is important from a “real” FBI point of view.
The information was PHONY. PHONY. It was CONSTRUCTED. If the FISA judge had asked for 10 random names of lower-level field and special agents from the FBI who had worked on verification to come in, and asked them – POINT BLANK – do you think this “stuff” is credible, I’m betting 8/10 would either say “no” or laugh, and the other two would do the toadie “hem and haw”.
And MY compromised management acted just like this. PHONY. TOP-DOWN PHONY.
PHONY. It was PHONY CANKLES FAKE EVIDENCE.
Treason. TREASON. TREASON.
LikeLiked by 23 people
They need to release a memo outlining exactly how the dossier was assembled. A earlier CTH post indicated Nellie had access to NSA intelligence information. Thus, the incorrect Carter Page trip to Prague was included. Anons at 4chan are claiming part of the made up dossier is sourced from 4chan. Then there is the Russian connection. The Russians fed misinformation to Steel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ratcliffe to Comey during testimony: “Did you make the recommendation not to file charges before or after Hillary Clinton was interviewed by the FBI?”
Comey: “After”
A bald-faced lie!
LikeLiked by 22 people
PHONY! PHONY COMEY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Worse than that, Powered by Trump. Comey testified under oath that he decided not to recommend Hillary be charged after her interview which, BTW, he didn’t attend, she wasn’t under oath and the meeting wasn’t recorded–Comey got apprised of her answers via second hand information. (Wouldn’t that be hearsay?) He then went on to say if anybody thinks he’s lying about making the decision AFTER her FBI interview, he said they should call him.
He was quick to add the part abt being called if anybody thought he was lying. He obviously thought there was a good chance EVERYBODY was going to know he was lying eventually.
Of course, that goes unnoticed by top notch, super sleuths like Wallace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good guys don’t do bad things. Bad guys do bad things.
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
1 Timothy 1:9 – Knowing this, that the law is not made for a righteous man, but for the lawless and disobedient, for the ungodly and for sinners, for unholy and profane, for murderers of fathers and murderers of mothers, for manslayers,
I see Hillary in there somewhere.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see cankles in there, EVERYWHERE 😐
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why Kallstrom is PISSED Semper Fi, baby!!
James K. Kallstrom (born May 6, 1943)[1] is a former FBI Assistant Director. He led the investigation into the 1996 explosion of TWA Flight 800.[2] He was a supervising agent in the New York investigation of the Cosa Nostra criminal network that resulted in the Mafia Commission Trial of 1985–1986.[3] Kallstrom worked for 27 years at the FBI[4] and has been described as an expert in wiretapping.[5] During his career at the FBI he was a leading advocate of expanding wiretapping power through the Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA). He is a former Marine captain and Vietnam veteran.[5] He left the public sector for private sector employment in the financial industry beginning in 1998.[4] After the 9/11 attacks, Kallstrom returned to the public sector to lead New York state’s public safety office.[6][7]
In the 2016 presidential election, Kallstrom supported Donald Trump and has referred to Hillary Clinton and the Clinton family as being criminal-like.[2][8] He called the Clinton Foundation a “cesspool”.[9] Kallstrom has established relationships with Rush Limbaugh and Fox News to further his work to promote the Marine Corps – Law Enforcement Foundation (MC-LEF), a charitable organization of which he is the Chairman of the Board.[1][a] On Fox News, Kallstrom accused United States Attorney General, Loretta Lynch, of bias by behaving as if she were part of the Democratic National Committee
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Kallstrom
LikeLiked by 27 people
Fred5678,
I was just about to look up his work history and see what I could learn. You did all of the hard work for me, so thank you, much appreciated.
Have a fabulous Sunday,
Ma’iingankwe
2!
2!
LikeLiked by 1 person
When is POTUS axing Rosenstein? Why the delay. Get ’em out. He’s radioactive to the black hatters.
LikeLike
Do not be surprised if Rosenstein hangs around for quite some time as the memo left room to claim he was duped by Comey, whom he fired. The democrats are going all out to defend him, just imagine what happens in a few weeks after Rosenstein walks into Mueller’s office and says, “thank you for your service but all your efforts have uncovered nothing new, and it appears the underlying basis for appointing you no longer is valid.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump is not involved and Sessions is free to act, no overt actions or influence can be claimed for terminating Mueller’s efforts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doc – its just not right that you TEASE us like this.
No tease intended. I am following the facts being presented here like everybody else and advocate for a fully fair set of judgement on all actors involved. Also, with some of my comments I think strategically, what would be a good thing for Trump to do?
I firmly believe Obama’s henchmen have been caught red handed and should all be “hanged”. Yet, I am also a realist to know that battling a deeply routed and supported bureaucracy is a major undertaking, based on History.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would rather see the same pressure put on him to “wrap it up”. The natives are restless. show us what ya got or leave. Enough of wasting out money.
You can be fired for being duped!
He is dirty, so is Wray.
Would you sign your name to a Judge to spy on a Presidential candidate from your opposing party?
That’s not duped that is a smart man who thinks he is above the law.
McCabe had a hissy fit when told to step down!
SOMEBODY needs to be put in cuffs and arrested.
Do you want any chance to keep our country the way it was created?
Then treason must pay as treason.
“Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”
This isn’t about talking points!
As further support for your prediction, with Sessions recused, Rosenstein had sole decision-making authority to sign (or not) a FISA Renewal on Carter Page. Based on the Nunes Memo, there were only three 90 day extensions so the warrant expired. Either Rosenstein decided against a fourth Renewal application (most likely scenario) OR FISA Court reviewed and rejected fourth Renewal application.
LikeLike
here’s a question: when was it revealed to the general public that Steele Dossier was paid for by GPS-DNC et al? Was there a FISA judge who actually authorized a warrant when he knew or should have known that it was based on a sham?
LikeLike
“Duped by comey” rosey is that stupid, who is rosey, curly from the 3 stooges?
LikeLike
So People’s Pundit Daily is confirming what Greg Jarrett said happened at Jan 10 meeting with Rosenstein. If this is true, why the hell is no one who was present at that meeting come forward and file complaint and have this guy FIRED and/or charged???
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/politics/2018/02/04/rod-rosenstein-threatened-subpoena-against-devin-nunes-hpsci-fisa-abuse-probe/
LikeLike
Gregg Jarrett, in my opinion, is going off without full disclosure of context and content. It is highly likely Rosenstein was reading the riot act to preclude leaks and violation of the DoJ process set forth in support of the memo development. More information is needed before passing this type of judgement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This has now been confirmed by 3 people: Peter King, Gorka and Jarrett
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosenstein signed the last continuation for DoJ shortly after he arrived there. The damaging FISA warrant evidence was over at FBI hidden by Comey and McCabe. It was never at DoJ. Rosenstein almost certainly had no personal knowledge and thought this was just routine extension of something long ago settled. However, being duped by FBI will make his oversight of Mueller extra thorough, and that is good. Firing him is both strategically and tactically the wrong move for Trump and Sessions right now.
Continuing the legal logic, Mueller is hosed but that shoe hasn’t dropped yet. There was no continuation of Fisa on Page after a year because there was no collusion uncovered by themillegal fisa surveillance, and Comey had been fired (else he might have pushed for continuation). There can be no obstruction of justice of a bogus Comey investigation, when the firing is doubly justified in hindsight by Comey’s own obstruction of justice. The original Rosenstein firing memo provides ample justification for Trump’s action.
If Mueller wants to keep his partnership at Wilmer Cutler, he will now have to wind up his now obvious witch hunt soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
why would wilmer cutler care? does baker hoestetler care they are implicated?! i saw one of their partners on shannon bream (i believe) fri night giving his expert opinion , without ever disclosing his firm’s connection to all this garbage. (it was curious that he was kinda pro white hat– i wonder if he was brought on to hedge the firms bets)
generally speaking, these law firms dont give a crap…they’ll continue getting clients bc they know how to play the game, crooked as it is
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love what the congressman said about Comey. He really is the king weasel.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Next time Comey takes to twitter we should all tweet back and remind him he’s the king of weasels….
LikeLiked by 6 people
And I don’t trust Rosenstein or Wray either.
https://www.conservativedailynews.com/2018/02/source-rod-rosenstein-threatened-nunes-house-intel-didnt-stop-investigation/
LikeLiked by 3 people
If true, the House Intel Committee needs to publicly sanction him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see a pic there... 🙂
LikeLike
The bottom line at this point is we are truly going to rid the FBI and DOJ of this filth is not to just fire and get rid of them but each and everyone of them has to face each and every charge for the laws they violated. You can’t have one without the other. Our young generation, Generation Z, has to be able to see that crimes against our country and our President leads to either life in prison or the execution of every POS involved.
The more that face the Death Penalty the better because it will leave a long lasting image in their minds. They will be our future leaders as well as parents and grandparents. Regrettably to many of the millennials are to far gone. Thankfully the life expectancy for men and women in the US is into the 80s. That allows the impact of the millennials to be minimized.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Here is a perfect example of a millennial!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Is that a legit tweet? If so, I can't even…
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is! Sad but true!
LikeLike
Some one should collect these gems and start a
“You might be a SJW if…” joke book thread
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even if it's a fake it's Hilarious.
It would be hilarious if it were fake, if it is real then that tweet is scary. I hope that nit wit is being excoriated by the responses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank God for Generation Z!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good parenting.
Take heart fellow Treepers, not all millenniala are a lost cause.
I submit for evidence the 3 young men (30 and under) in my life.
True, loyal and patriotic supporters of President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
Minnie by all means you are right and there are plenty of good examples out there.
They clawed around the edges of how, or by whom, charges could be filed. That is a question I would like to see addressed in more depth. Since the people in charge of charging people are the ones committing the crimes, is another special council the only way to move forward?
LikeLiked by 2 people
doj could handle it, but they are implicated in the conspiracy. i think it has to be SC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would rather see our system work the way it was supposed to. We do not know that it isn’t doing just that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone is perplexed regarding Comey’s tweet about weasels, liars and streets never named after McCarthy. I love Maria’s reaction to it! Wat? She does remind of sceptical cat, too. I wonder if Comey is a bit of a narcissist or maybe a guy with mild multi personality disorder who tweets to a younger, purer self, himself when he still had ideals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
he is in it for the glory
Glory Comey
I’m going to take this in a different direction for now. Watching Mr. Kallstrom for me was heartbreaking. Here is a man, who to me seems honorable. He’s dedicated his life to protecting all of us Americans, retires after all of his years of hard work with the FBI, and now watches these top dogs destroy the very fabric of honor of the FBI in just a few short years. It looked to me that not only is he angry, but he’s hurt, really hurt, and I don’t blame him.
This makes me wonder how the rest of the FBI are feeling right now. We’re not hearing from the ones still working, and that is understandable, but imagine having to walk into the Hoover building day in and day out with this hanging over them. Low morale and frustration doesn’t even seem to cover it properly, and I’m sure they’ve never felt worse. And yet, every morning they wake up to start their day in using every tool they know and have to keep us all safe.
I would think they would have to bottle this up somehow and put it on a shelf until their day is done. They can’t let all of this intrude into what they have to do. Now that has got to be really hard to do no matter how professional one is.
So yes, my heart does go out to all of the good guys and gals who work so tirelessly for their country. It wouldn’t be a bad idea if we gave them a shout out in someway to let them know how thankful and appreciative we are of what they are doing and that we don’t blame them all for the criminal activities of a few among their ranks. I ask for them to hold strong and to know we are still standing with them.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLiked by 11 people
That’s why Trump spends time with LEOs, before an outside DC event, which I assume includes FBI field agents who also participates to secure the event. Trump is forever thanking these gals & gents and justifiably so.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What I like is it comes from his heart, and he’s genuine in his thanks, which makes a world of difference. Fake ness is obvious to most, so I know they truly appreciate his sincerity.
He also doesn’t have to do this. He doesn’t have to spend anytime whatsoever if he didn’t want to, but he does. He really likes these people and honors their career choice.
It’s also fun to watch. I can’t help but smile while I watch him interact with the all of the people he is greatfull for. Plus, it’s great to see all of their smiles and their lhappiness. Great memories being made for all, even is watching. 😁
Well said, thank you.
Well said, thank you.
🌸🌷💐💐🌷🌸
Unfortunately, much of the corrupt mind-set extends down through the ranks, as evidenced by the Bundy fiasco.
LikeLike
Yet Nunes, Trump, most Republicans and the Democratic leadership voted to have more FISA/NSA surveillance. What a joke. I am with Rand Paul and Ted Cruz. Trading freedom for safety is a bad bargain. This is exactly what we could have expected.
And we were supposed to have safeguards then! And you say it will be different in futre. BS.
Oh…and none of this surveillance was protecting us from Al Queda.
What a joke.
I was surprised to find out the FISC has been in existence since 1978!!!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foreign_Intelligence_Surveillance_Act
LikeLike
The interesting part of the defense of corruption within the FBI and DoJ is that those wanting to maintain the status quo of not cleaning house at the FBI and DoJ act as if a clean-up destroys those agencies in total. Yet, they have no qualms about defending and support the “clean-up” of law enforcement across the nation, supporting the NFL kneelers, BLM, Antifia … why are those efforts OK but it is not OK to clean-up wrong-doing within the actual pinnacle of our law enforcement system??
LikeLiked by 5 people
Forgot to add, that those very same folks resisting the clean-up within the FBI, feel its OK to assault other federal police agencies such as ICE and ATF for doing their legal duty.
LikeLiked by 5 people
ratcliffe has seen all 4 applications? i thought gowdy & schiff were the only ones looking at applications? can someone clarify….
there is an issue about how rosenstein allowed surveillance to continue…
in most recent schiff rebuttal… he doesn’t really address the title 1 abuse, yaks about trump undermining mueller… however, schiff says memo focuses on only one application…
http://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a16560965/schiff-trump-fbi-instrument/
then from newsweek… “The Russians were charged in a criminal case in 2015, though Page was not identified as their object of interest until April 2017.” this corresponds to the 4th fisa renewal, did rosenstein add something to application to continue surveillance?
http://www.newsweek.com/memo-nunes-trump-carter-page-russia-spies-796702
who all has seen these applications with their own eyes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the Laura Ingram show, 2 nights ago, the DoJ allowed 2 from each party to view documents. Gowdy was one of two republicans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
so ratcliffe was the other one. good. he’s a smart guy.
his report above about having seen all four applications and still concluding that there was lack of justification is significant in terms of being able to counter schiff’s pack-of-lies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! Rep. Bob Goodlatte is the other.
LikeLiked by 1 person
good to know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a feeling that Rosenstein was an approver of FISA applications and did not participate in completing the documents nor in validating the data. The actual mechanics of completing the FISA documents and certification of contents was likely done by FBI agents. That is why I withhold judgement of Rosenstein and few others because it is likely they were duped by certifications of data by the FBI agents presenting the documents.
That may also be why there are details not included about the depth of Rosenstein’s involvement.
LikeLiked by 3 people
that newsweek line caught my attention…“The Russians were charged in a criminal case in 2015, though Page was not identified as their object of interest until April 2017.”
this is when rosenstein is signing off on 4th application…
LikeLiked by 1 person
That doesn't make sense…..Page was approached by Russian agents in 2013; he testified against 3 Russians in 2015. So, what happened between 2015 and 2017 to back up this warrant against him?
LikeLike
That pipeline went BOTH ways. There were THREE pipelines.
1)The Ohr pipeiline, a direct off record conduit from BRUCE OHR to NELLIE OHR,
2)There was the direct off record conduit from the White House to NEIL KING, who is married to Obama’s Senior Adviser SHAILAGH MURRAY.
3) And then there was the pipeline from the HRCC to GLEN SIMPSON through P&C.
This is what was done.
Intel would be passed from the DoJ and FBI to Fusion GPS via the OHR’s. Information from the White House would be to Fusion GPS through MURRAY/KING. And info would be passed from HRCC and DNC through Glen Simpson.
When the FBI needed a wiretap based on flimsy information, they would present their intel to FISA, and then would corroborate it with news stories sourced by Fusion GPS using the SAME INTEL that was passed to them off record using the pipelines.
They did exactly this with Page’s first Wiretap, i would bet a million dollars that Probable Cause was established for the extension using media article that were planted by Fusion GPS.
Coordination of the narrative was done through MURRAY/KING. MURRAY is specialized in Communications, with an extensive background in the media (WaPo, WSJ, etc.) Directions, timing, coordination of materials were all done through this conduit.
Fusion GPS was primarily used as an off record conduit FROM the Government, and TO the media. The Dossier was crap, the FBI knows this. I bet most of their evidence is crap, and that’s why they needed Fusion GPS. Fusion GPS was literally a tool that was used to communicate off record with the WH, and to falsely corroborate evidence used in the FISA court.
THE NEIL KING/SHAILAGH MURRAY CONNECTION IS ALWAYS OVERLOOKED, BUT IT IS JUST AS IMPORTANT, IF NOT MORE SO THAN THE OHRS!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
This was a well coordinated operation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We’ll coordinate” = understatement.
All that coordination points to malice aforethought.
There is no justification or defense for this level of corruption.
Corruption at the highest level deserving of the highest charge/sentencing by applicable law.
Treason/sedition at the highest degree.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the first I’ve heard of the King/Murray connection in all of this. The onion is slowly being peeled apart.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just don’t get it. I don’t think Sundance has ever mentioned it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Asset forfeiture 👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent interview. Thanks for posting it, Sundance. I am so thankful for each and every white hat. I see them as “taking the slings and arrows” right along with President Trump. May God protect them and give them His divine favor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen 🙏🇺🇸🙏
What I want to know is when they are going to begin putting out arrest warrants.
LikeLike
I think they are still preparing the battle space. Not everyone is following this nonsense as closely as we are and the MSM is actively covering most of it up. But the knowledge of the corruption is beginning to seep past the MSM border. Release of the IG report and the second HIC memo might be enough to break the dam.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget all those sealed indictments, not to mention the judge just arrested on TX/Mexico border.
LikeLike
Harsh reality setting in on Dems that Mueller has no case against Trump. No Russian collusion. No obstruction of justice per constitutional law. That aside, Comey would be the key witness if Mueller wanted to stretch the law and Comey is a proven liar under oath before Congress on more than one occasion and a leaker. Tables have now turned.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Contemplate this possibility…
The existence of intercepted messages is real. Meaning that written and spoken conversations did happen. These conversations (ie messages) were picked up by intelligence organizations in multiple countries. The messages do exist in intelligence databases. Individuals with access to those databases did run queries to retrieve the stored messages.
Could it be that the actual content of those messages is misleading, inaccurate, or perhaps a purposefully scripted, paid for, orchestrated all out lie?
Specific to the Steele dossier, were Sources A, B, C etc essentially hired to put on a show? Were they told what to say and compensated for it?
I do not know answers… Let me say that again… I have no facts and no way to get them.
Tis basic Research 101… the questions need to be asked… the possibility needs to be explored.
Interesting. Admiral Rogers halted queries under FISA Title VII and it appears there may have also been an abuse of FISA Title I as well. Wonder if Admiral Rogers also had made a presentation about the Title I abuse as well?
LikeLike
Has Admiral Rogers been interviewed by the HIC? Or anyone.
LikeLike
Thank God that Americans are starting to wake up BIGLY!
LikeLike
Got to excited and forgot this:
LikeLiked by 6 people
⭐️⭐️🇺🇸⭐️⭐️
⭐️⭐️🇺🇸⭐️⭐️
Great interview, kudos to Maria, Kalstrom and Rep Ratcliffe. Loved the ending! Maria reacted incredulously after reading Comey’s latest memo. When asked why would Comey Tweet such nonsense, Rep Ratcliffe responded with, “I really don’t know, I’m at a loss to describe his actions … I wouldn’t be tweeting about this, maybe it was GALLOWS humor…” Whoa! Talk about implications! Go Team Go!
LikeLiked by 3 people
IF Dir. Wray leaves this IS the man , Mr. Kalstrom , Pres. Trump should replace him with. He would CLEAN up the upper mgt swamp creatures. He’s a man of integrity that the” I” in FBI USED to represent.
Phenomenal interview, thank you for posting for all who originally missed it.
Sunlight is the best disinfectant 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama’s MO all along has been to have his underlings do the dirty work and to give himself enough distance for ‘credible’ deniability.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There were actually allot high level enabling decisions that Obama could safely make, which also separate him from any wrong doing by his underlings.
Expanding access to classified data was well within his right as President, but its not his fault if some people abused the authority.
Adding thousands of employees to federal agencies towards the end of his term in office, and its not his fault his underlings did not vet them properly.
Increasing the number of people authorized to classify or declassify materials, not his fault those people chose to abuse their authority to declassify and remove evidence.
Increasing the number of “professional” employees within key parts of the executive, who cannot be removed until a lengthy process is exercise, not Obama’s fault because he just followed the recommendations of his senior staff.
The list is endless, and the message is clear. Obama enabled within his level of authority and did nothing illegal. He can be called careless, inept and naïve but again those are not criminal offenses.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, Felice! Will get this tweeted out ASAP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
Sharing with many, too 👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dr. Gorka was responding to the Faker!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Rosenstein recusal is a first step in the right direction.
#TakeBackTheDOJ
Well – I hope Bartiromo and President Trump’s mensches and mavens tackle this little business matter before too long:
LikeLiked by 2 people
And now we know where he was getting the funding for all the crap he was pulling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How does the Consumer Protection Finacial Bureau figure in this, if at all?
Was this the “bureau” concocted by Lieawatha, or am I mixing apples and oranges?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions put an end to that shake down. It was thinly reported on.
Never mind the Russians, I want to know what role my govt, the British govt, played in this, especially as the Head of GCHQ resigned shortly after the Steele lies were published. As a Conservative Party member, I attended events before the US election where Tory MPs were wearing Hillary pins.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always enjoy hearing from outside the US. Ty, and excellent question!
Love your two pics of Maria & the cat !
Right.
So if there are ever any prosecutions over criminal actions by FBI DoJ, which branch of govt will run those prosecutions?
Who is there in charge who is not tainted by association with the “alleged” perps?
How is that certain?
I reckon the Nome Alaska police dept would do a better job of nailing them than a half hearted internal effort deliberately riddled with mistakes for the appeals.
I have two predictions today, one ,all treeple will be pleasantly surprised, by Sessions,and the Eagles will WIN at the last minute ,of the game…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stand-up team: No Philadelphia Eagles players knelt for national anthem in 2017
Sports Pundit study shows New England Patriots had 17 incidents
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/feb/1/no-philadelphia-eagles-players-knelt-anthem-2017/
It doesn’t matter what good Sessions does in the future, redemption is impossible. He deliberately has a foot in both camps, there is no AG, just an FBI / DoJ running themselves.
LikeLike
I am sooo looking forward to the day when the 17 people in Sundance’s graphic above begin to be x’d out!! I believe👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, landslide, never ever give up hope. Never!
Former Assistant FBI Director James Kallstrom enumerated the crimes these people committed:
-CRIMINAL CONTEMPT
-FALSE STATEMENTS
-CONSPIRACY TO LIE TO THE COURT
-DENYING CIVIL RIGHTS UNDER THE COLOR OF LAW
-PERJURY
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, I think I figured out what your next article should cover, thanks to all the Treepers here putting our heads together….
———————
The Order…..
———————
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/7/73/Appointment_of_Special_Counsel_to_Investigate_Russian_Interference_with_the_2016_Presidential_Election_and_Related_Matters.pdf
———————
So I thoroughly read the order and tracked down all the attendant laws that go with it, and here’s what I found:
(c) The Special Counsel and staff shall be subject to disciplinary action for misconduct and breach of ethical duties under the same standards and to the same extent as are other employees of the Department of Justice. Inquiries into such matters shall be handled through the appropriate office of the Department upon the approval of the Attorney General.
and;
(d) The Special Counsel may be disciplined or removed from office only by the personal action of the Attorney General. The Attorney General may remove a Special Counsel for misconduct, dereliction of duty, incapacity, conflict of interest, or for other good cause, including violation of Departmental policies. The Attorney General shall inform the Special Counsel in writing of the specific reason for his or her removal.
———————————–
No. 1. Was Lisa Page reprimanded? Did she receive any punishment?
No. 2. What were Lisa Page and Peter Strzok disciplined for? I’ve read in some places it was because they were sending each other texts on government phones, which is ridiculous.
No. 3. This misconduct on their part and the ultimate punishment has to be okayed by the Attorney General, not Robert Mueller.
No. 4. Where are Lisa Page and Peter Strzok today?
No. 5. What areas did they investigate? What happened with their work product?
————————
Now, for the really big one, the Nunes memo presents a particular problem for Mueller. Here’s Mueller’s duties. He must investigate:
“(ii) any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.”
Mueller must now investigate all the issues raised in the Nunes memo or be charged with dereliction of duty and/or misconduct……
LikeLike