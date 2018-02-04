Sunday Talks – Maria Bartiromo Interviews James Kallstrom and Rep. John Ratcliffe…

Maria Bartiromo interviews James Kallstrom, former Assistant Director of the FBI and Representative John Ratcliffe (R-TX). The discussion topic is the HPSCI memo and possible crimes outlined as committed by the senior members of the FBI.

Mr. Kallstrom outlines the malfeasance and FBI corruption as it pertains to the FBI specifics. Congressman Ratcliffe has viewed the underlying source material for the HPSCI memo and discussed how DOJ Deputy Bruce and Nellie Ohr are connected to a pipeline of information from the Clinton Campaign directly to the DOJ and FBI.

