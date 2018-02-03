HPSCI Point and Counterpoint…

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence responds to common claims of opposition who support FISA Title I abuses as outlined in the DOJ/FBI action against American citizen Carter Page:

Comrade citizen, all your freedoms are belong to us.

124 Responses to HPSCI Point and Counterpoint…

  1. Apollo says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    This is excellent. Can’t wait to see (and laugh at) the “minority report” from Schiff.

  2. sundance says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:46 pm

  3. Sean Supsky says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Wow.

    This looks like two year-old children bickering on a playground.

  4. Michael says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    It’s infuriating to see Republicans continue to defend Bobby. The swamp is deep and widespread.

  5. Gil says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    So minor changes made before publication were done after feedback from committee dems. So schiff can stick it.
    And rep. Swallwell in his full retard bit last night on Tucker stating even mentioning the memo is a national security risk is btfo by the point of specifically excluded highly sensitive info after review(that I hope we get later.)
    Swamp is draining so so slowly but its draining.

    • Sayit2016 says:
      February 3, 2018 at 6:03 pm

      I think that if Schiff keeps going after President Trump he will come to regret it…

    • spren says:
      February 3, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      I loved it when Tucker said he had to end the segment and go to a break before he exploded on TV.

      • phoenixRising says:
        February 3, 2018 at 6:46 pm

        Tucker has tremendous patience… I would have shut that idiot down almost immediately. But then I have no patience for stupid… it just can’t be fixed.

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        February 3, 2018 at 6:29 pm

        I understand and appreciate Tucker’s frustration. Rational, clear discussion with a disingenuous, lying person who has no concept of personal integrity or honor is impossible.

        • Carrie2 says:
          February 3, 2018 at 7:01 pm

          ForGodandCountry, and so now you see the dictatorship we now have in CA and of course they can’t answer you because they know the democrats via the 3 Clintons, Obama, Soros, and Lord knows how many others have done the dirty and are desperate to convince their few followers that although we are the citizens of America we should never, ever see the real truths from our Congress and the FBI and CIA (who are employees of the Executive Office (Trump). Really? Are you that stupid democrats to think you can hide your dirty from us. That is in the olden days and this is now the present day and we taking back the reins of our government. Lies ain’t cutting it any more because we are better educated, informed and are full up to hear with your lies, cheating, etc., etc. This creep couldn’t answer Tucker because he could not be honest in a real answer so just ran around and around in circles. Karma is on the way and none of these buffoons will be enjoying happiness but the complete opposite. Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition!

      • kallibella says:
        February 3, 2018 at 7:02 pm

        I saw this segment and couldn’t contain myself and cried out to the Lord and asked Him to rain His wrath on these devils!!!
        I was so enraged and couldn’t believe what this man was saying and accusing people of.

      • Sunshine says:
        February 3, 2018 at 7:04 pm

        The Cali what’s-his-name guy (Stalwell?) reminds me of a programmed robot.
        The Dems are all learning the same lines and giving the same answers. All of them.

        Liked by 2 people

        • litlbit2 says:
          February 3, 2018 at 8:26 pm

          Sorry but I will never understand, once you decide to become a Democrat, whenever a crime, corruption, lying etc. has surfaced. You are told stand in the doorway bend over and grab your ankles yet deny Pizzagate.

      • Piper says:
        February 3, 2018 at 8:27 pm

        This is one slimy creature! I got I’ll watching this segment.
        The bottom dwellers are especially repulsive!

  6. spren says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    First this was going to be a Constitutional crisis and would expose national security processes. Then we’re told it is a big nothingburger and a joke. Imagine if the roles were reversed and the exact same situation existed! These frauds would already have taken to the streets.

    • Linda says:
      February 3, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      The only “security process” the memo revealed is that the FBI used totally bogus information to target someone to get at Trump. If that’s a national security process, I’m glad it’s exposed and may they NEVER do such a treasonous thing again.

      Liked by 7 people

    • Lizzyp says:
      February 3, 2018 at 6:40 pm

      Wasn’t it totally cool with Congressional Democrats when DI-FI released Simpson’s testimony – providing exactly the sort of ‘heads up’ in an ongoing investigation that DJ Jazzy Trevor there was sou outraged about?

      Liked by 1 person

  7. Joshua2415 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Clear. Concise. Even a democrat could understand it.

    Liked by 9 people

  8. justme928 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Page 2: “Additionally, FBI’s reliance on Steele’s past crediability was misplaced, since he concealed from the FBI unauthorized media contacts with numerous outlets and his anti-Trump bias, which was known by a senior DOJ official.”

    Interesting that the response says known to ‘A’, as in one, senior DOJ official. Doesn’t mean only one, but…… who else knew?

    Liked by 1 person

  9. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 3, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    If that response shows us anything, it’s that dimocraps can make up more bullcaca than a herd of cows in a green pasture.

    Liked by 5 people

  10. Linda says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    If anyone is having trouble reading the small type (which I always do at Scribd), you can read the whole thing here:
    https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/hpsci_fisa_memo_charge_and_response.pdf

    Liked by 6 people

    • kathyca says:
      February 3, 2018 at 8:08 pm

      You can blow up the type using the magnifier at the bottom and/or blow it to full screen with the tool at the bottom far right

      Like

  11. jmclever says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    I love this document. It proves that Nunes and his posse have thought through all the reactions of the left/Swamp and have already planned accordingly

    Liked by 12 people

  12. LannyD says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    I hope these actions illustrate a new breed of reps who kick back hard, teaching the dems they can’t act with impunity.

    Liked by 14 people

  13. Sayit2016 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    The House Permanent Select Committee is cutting Dems off at the knees. Accusations countered with undeniable verified FACTS.

    The stupid comments the Dem leaders have made after the release of the memo are only meant to confuse and tap down on the criminality aspect of this report. Nothing more.

    I find it precious that the very same people that conspired to remove a duly elected President, lied to the FISA court, manufactured evidence of a Russian collusion and subverted the US Constitution are the ones screaming the loudest about security procedures, protecting ways and means and National Security. Give. Me. A. Break.

    I want to shove a sock down their throats– I am beyond sick of their braying nonsense.

    Liked by 15 people

  14. auntiefran413 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    It seems that all of Chairman Nunes’ i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed. Will Rep. Scniff do as well? Tnat remains to be seen.

    Liked by 6 people

    • Cow wow says:
      February 3, 2018 at 6:21 pm

      I like that auntie…Scniff…makes me think of sniff

      Liked by 2 people

    • phoenixRising says:
      February 3, 2018 at 6:50 pm

      Schiff is trying to save his life… if he doesn’t knock this memo off the radar he may have an “accident’ – deep state is looking for pay-off from Schiff… for that small plane crash they arranged.

      Liked by 1 person

      • Concerned Virginian says:
        February 3, 2018 at 8:11 pm

        THIS.
        I’ve been saying this for days now. Schiff—Mueller—Glenn Simpson—Strozk—Lisa Page—McCabe—the list goes on and on. Every one of them are linked to the CLINTONMACHINE/DEEPSTATE in one way or another (maybe even several ways). Every one of them is now a target for the Hit Team to vector and “deal with”. Every one of them I believe knows this and are both terribly afraid for their own skins, watching to see who throws whom under the bus, and if they have any sense are afraid for their immediate families also. Every one of them understands now that they are nothing but a group of “expendables”.
        And because of this, I believe every one of them will learn quickly that it’s better to go down fighting rather than be cut down like a rabid dog.

        Like

  15. kate says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Dear God save us from the Democratic rabble and control. Amen.

    Liked by 8 people

  16. JimBrOH (@TrumpOH2016) says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Wow. Devin Nunes is not screwing around. The Republicans are finally learning from POTUS how to fight back. And just in time for the Sunday shows spin. Splendid. MAGA.

    Liked by 13 people

  17. cboldt says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    For those who are averse to scribd
    HPSCI_FISA_Memo_Charge_and_Response.pdf

    Like

  18. Minnie says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Thank you, Sundance 🇺🇸

    Liked by 5 people

  19. bullnuke says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    Speaks volumes that not one liberal has voiced any outrage at the obvious illegal actions taken by a corrupt FBI and DOJ. It’s a waste of time trying to reason with them. This is the mindset behind the 7th floor. They don’t consider what they have done to be wrong…end justifies the means.

    Liked by 9 people

    • LCS mom says:
      February 3, 2018 at 7:53 pm

      Nor has anyone in the main stream media. The ends justify the means. Corruption to harm Trump is justified.

      Like

    • highdezertgator says:
      February 3, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      Narcissists (liberals) are never wrong… they’re not that smart and they have zero sense of humor! They are masters at gas lighting and sending masses of “flying monkeys” to attack their prey with innuendos, rumors and lies! Always all about them!

      Like

  20. cboldt says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    The application never should have been advanced to FISC, its basis is that thin.
    But it went anyway, and of course the thin basis had to be hidden from the FISC in order to get concurrence from FISC, of the AG approval.
    FBI/DOJ dragged FISC into the mud, and is arguing that FISC approval means the surveillance meets the FISA standard: Page is probably an agent of a foreign power; based on Steele dossier and Yahoo article.
    Surveillance and political dirty tricks continue – leaking to the press, framing Trump, advancing a totally false Russian collusion narrative. All initiated by the FBI/DOJ.

    Liked by 2 people

  21. fleporeblog says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:22 pm

  22. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Psalm 37:17-18

    Liked by 2 people

  23. Minnie says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Their disputes are surreal.

    They may as well throw in the kitchen sink because that is just how laughable their reasoning is – they lose, we win.

    And these jokers hold office 😐

    Liked by 1 person

  24. phoenixRising says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Gosh, if this is the best the Dems have to offer in their efforts to counter Nunes, just wait ’til
    Sen Grassley’s memo comes out – then Goodlatte’s – then IG Horowitz…oh my, oh my

    Liked by 2 people

    • cboldt says:
      February 3, 2018 at 7:02 pm

      The evidence of like-minded anti-Trump leadership using their positions to undermine the legitimacy of the president, and even the legitimacy of the election, is overwhelming.
      The FBI usurping exoneration of Hillary and FBI/DOJ framing Trump under a known-bogus campaign of “Russian collusion”, including the extraordinary step of appointing a SC, indeed makes Watergate a nothingburger by comparison.
      The press is down in the weeds arguing minutia. I’m looking forward to the appointment of an SC (who can bring charges) to deal with the government doing every dirty trick it can think of to throw an election. The press is in cahoots to, coverup artists, as well as willing and eager participants.
      Lot of nerve, claiming “free and fair elections.”

      Like

  25. Ron Myles says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    The Democrats are suffering from a collective paranoia because they cannot control the public learning the truth about the lies and illegal acts committed by certain higher level officials of the FBI, the DoJ, the DNC, the Obama administration as well as the complacent & unscrupulous members of the media and the disgraceful party members in Congress. Interestingly, I am saying all of this even though I am a 42+ year registered Democrat who can no longer stomach the lousy, lying members of my party. They all need to resign!

    Liked by 3 people

  26. Gov Jay says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    We are suppose to believe that yeah…. it’s okay to violate someone’s 4th Amendment rights… but don’t you dare refuse to bake a cake for a homosexual “wedding” (LOL!)…

    Liked by 3 people

  27. Ziiggii says:
    February 3, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    The CIA are the ones that really need to be controlled sooner rather than later….

    Liked by 2 people

  28. lfhbrave says:
    February 3, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    No information post Mueller’s appointment as SC was sought by the committee.

    What is the significance? The info showing the interaction between DOJ/FBI and Mueller team was not under investigation by the committee? What about Strzok-Page’s role in the Mueller team? Do other congressional committees do the same?

    Like

  29. wholland50 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    I do not recognize the Republican Party who wrote this Point/Counterpoint document. The people who wrote this document fight back. It took two years of watching the master, but they are finally learning.

    Liked by 4 people

  30. phoenixRising says:
    February 3, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    interesting twitter thread on FISC

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/959592188689690624.html

    Like

  31. phoenixRising says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Like

  32. Summer says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    I’ve never seen Republicans fighting like this. Trump effect! One should think it is humiliating for the Dems/media to see their inane talking points addressed in this format but I know better. They will double down on this crap.

    Like

    • 4sure says:
      February 3, 2018 at 8:30 pm

      I think the uniparty pubs. are seeing just how utterly corrupt the dims are and would do anything to get power. Many may be thinking, today it’s Trump. Hell, tomorrow it could be me.

      I think they knew the dims were bad, but I’m not sure they thought they would go the treason route. I think it has scared them. If Hillary had been elected, the country would have been gone. Every federal agency would have been weaponized against all of us. That’s why under Obama he bought so much ammo for the feds. to stockpile to be used against us when they carried the treason to its final conclusion. The SOB bought so much ammo, there was a shortage for two yrs. You couldn’t buy a box of ammo.

      We were so close to being taken over by the commies and that’s why they are fighting the reveal so much. If there were still millions of patriots in this country, DC would be aflame and there would be mass hangings in DC.

      Like

