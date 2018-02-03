HPSCI Point and Counterpoint…

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence responds to common claims of opposition who support FISA Title I abuses as outlined in the DOJ/FBI action against American citizen Carter Page:
Comrade citizen, all your freedoms are belong to us.
This is excellent. Can’t wait to see (and laugh at) the “minority report” from Schiff.
LikeLiked by 13 people
That will be s while because, as usual, the D’s memo purposely inserted classified information into their memo do that it cannot be released, so that they can then yell and scream the R’s won’t release our memo.
LikeLiked by 10 people
And the Deplorables are so not able to understand!
Just wait until Sundance opens it!🙈🙈🙈😂
LikeLike
I say redact everything that needs to and send it out. It will probably have a date and a name one it once they’re through scrubbing it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 30 people
I think it was a brilliant idea for the Republican members of the HPSCI to put out this 6 page document. Once again they are showing that they have nothing to hide and destroying the Lefts, Democrats, MSM etc. talking points. What those folks hate the most is sunlight. You can’t spin 💩 when the public is able to see with their own eyes.
One could argue that the timing of the release was perfect because the public is seeing with their eyes that the Tax Reform Bill didn’t cause Armageddon and that 90% of Americans are actually benefiting since many have received their February check and where able to compare it to their previous checks. They are realizing that the Democrats and MSM are nothing but liars.
LikeLiked by 10 people
They even sound like crybabies in a memo.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Snowflakes are calling it an op-ed not a memo LOL AND that its nothing at all. LOL oh they are too funny.
LikeLike
Widsom of youth?
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/figures-sensitive-fbi-snowflake-resigned-cuz-people-write-mean-things-comeys-personal-assistant/
LikeLike
Some people are asking for Trump to fire Rosenstein. Why would he do that? It would be the worst idea. After the publication of this memo, Trump has now leverage over Rosenstein. Why would Trump fire the person who supervises Mueller and over whom Trump has now leverage? Soon, Rosenstein will start saying mean things to Mueller.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly. You have the cockroach sitting under your microscope. What can he do now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Six months ago, the DEMs were calling for Rosenstein to distance/recuse for Mueller, on account of Rosenstein wrote the “fire Comey” memo, so would whitewash Mueller’s investigation of obstruction.
Now they think Rosenstein needs to be protected so he can oversee Mueller’s investigation of Trump obstruction.
LikeLike
Right the same ones that howled for Comey to be fired, then when he was howled obstruction, me thinks they protest too much.
LikeLike
Your right!
LikeLike
Me, too!!!! I was thinking, man, when have I ever seen stuff like this before? Answer: NEVER! Fantastic to see some serious pushback to the left’s bs for a change. If I were betting, I’d say they must have the goods in spades to come out so boldly and publicly like this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, brings to mind this:
LikeLike
The have the truth on their side!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Teaching by way of example is a very powerful way to encourage reasoning. The American electorate is being respected.
LikeLike
The UNDERLYING DOCUMENTS:
CHARGE: Most members have not reviewed the documents underlying the memo. RESPONSE: … the Committee does not believe there are or should be current restrictions on the Committee’s access to this important information.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow.
This looks like two year-old children bickering on a playground.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yep.. lots of sand throwing…. and crying for Mommy. .; )
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s infuriating to see Republicans continue to defend Bobby. The swamp is deep and widespread.
LikeLike
So minor changes made before publication were done after feedback from committee dems. So schiff can stick it.
And rep. Swallwell in his full retard bit last night on Tucker stating even mentioning the memo is a national security risk is btfo by the point of specifically excluded highly sensitive info after review(that I hope we get later.)
Swamp is draining so so slowly but its draining.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think that if Schiff keeps going after President Trump he will come to regret it…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wouldnt it be lovely if a heck of a lot of the indictments being held are for the whole lot of corrupt CA politicians?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I live in Cali and I hope to the Good Lord there will be indictments especially Feinstein, Newsom, Brown for their sanctuary city rebellion. We are not SAFE here. You know, the We that pay the bills.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dont forget all of browns appointees around the state in county seats and the current AG. Lots of loyalty but not to “we”…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, it would be fitting to start off with the first of the alphabet, and California does start with the letter c…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I loved it when Tucker said he had to end the segment and go to a break before he exploded on TV.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tucker has tremendous patience… I would have shut that idiot down almost immediately. But then I have no patience for stupid… it just can’t be fixed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
I understand and appreciate Tucker’s frustration. Rational, clear discussion with a disingenuous, lying person who has no concept of personal integrity or honor is impossible.
LikeLiked by 4 people
ForGodandCountry, and so now you see the dictatorship we now have in CA and of course they can’t answer you because they know the democrats via the 3 Clintons, Obama, Soros, and Lord knows how many others have done the dirty and are desperate to convince their few followers that although we are the citizens of America we should never, ever see the real truths from our Congress and the FBI and CIA (who are employees of the Executive Office (Trump). Really? Are you that stupid democrats to think you can hide your dirty from us. That is in the olden days and this is now the present day and we taking back the reins of our government. Lies ain’t cutting it any more because we are better educated, informed and are full up to hear with your lies, cheating, etc., etc. This creep couldn’t answer Tucker because he could not be honest in a real answer so just ran around and around in circles. Karma is on the way and none of these buffoons will be enjoying happiness but the complete opposite. Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I saw this segment and couldn’t contain myself and cried out to the Lord and asked Him to rain His wrath on these devils!!!
I was so enraged and couldn’t believe what this man was saying and accusing people of.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love it!
LikeLike
The Cali what’s-his-name guy (Stalwell?) reminds me of a programmed robot.
The Dems are all learning the same lines and giving the same answers. All of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry but I will never understand, once you decide to become a Democrat, whenever a crime, corruption, lying etc. has surfaced. You are told stand in the doorway bend over and grab your ankles yet deny Pizzagate.
LikeLike
This is one slimy creature! I got I’ll watching this segment.
The bottom dwellers are especially repulsive!
LikeLike
ill – 🤢- disgusted
LikeLike
First this was going to be a Constitutional crisis and would expose national security processes. Then we’re told it is a big nothingburger and a joke. Imagine if the roles were reversed and the exact same situation existed! These frauds would already have taken to the streets.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The only “security process” the memo revealed is that the FBI used totally bogus information to target someone to get at Trump. If that’s a national security process, I’m glad it’s exposed and may they NEVER do such a treasonous thing again.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wasn’t it totally cool with Congressional Democrats when DI-FI released Simpson’s testimony – providing exactly the sort of ‘heads up’ in an ongoing investigation that DJ Jazzy Trevor there was sou outraged about?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clear. Concise. Even a democrat could understand it.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Ironically, that’s precisely why a democrat couldn’t.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is amusing to me what they pretend not to understand. I guess Black and White is confusing to them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, you can’t fix stupid. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do they even understand how stupid they look with this nonsense ? They must really think people are as stupid as they are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“They must really think people are as stupid as they are.”
Unfortunately, most are more stupid. That’s how they get elected and stay elected.
Our problem is not the DC swamp . Our problem is a stupid citizenry and I see no solution to it. There are only 535 people in congress to deal with at any given time. But there are millions of stupid people to have to deal with at any given time. The 535 know this numbers fact and know the numbers favor them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok then time to educate ! lol
LikeLike
They are not confused because confusing the issues is their calling card.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Girl/boy is confusing to them. They got black vs. white down pat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
HA !
LikeLike
Really that’s asking alot, even if they understand it they will still fight or bastardise it.
LikeLike
Page 2: “Additionally, FBI’s reliance on Steele’s past crediability was misplaced, since he concealed from the FBI unauthorized media contacts with numerous outlets and his anti-Trump bias, which was known by a senior DOJ official.”
Interesting that the response says known to ‘A’, as in one, senior DOJ official. Doesn’t mean only one, but…… who else knew?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If that response shows us anything, it’s that dimocraps can make up more bullcaca than a herd of cows in a green pasture.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here– you are going to need a pair…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sadly, those won’t do the job. I’m afraid these are necessary…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hahahahaaha ! Touche’
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂😂😂
Sadly, true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
… and don’t forget your waders!
LikeLiked by 1 person
as shown above! (^^^^ I did not know ForGodandCountry had posted that.)
LikeLike
If anyone is having trouble reading the small type (which I always do at Scribd), you can read the whole thing here:
https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/hpsci_fisa_memo_charge_and_response.pdf
LikeLiked by 6 people
You can blow up the type using the magnifier at the bottom and/or blow it to full screen with the tool at the bottom far right
LikeLike
I love this document. It proves that Nunes and his posse have thought through all the reactions of the left/Swamp and have already planned accordingly
LikeLiked by 12 people
They are playing the game with the end in mind. Learning from POTUS.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yes! Absolutely!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s impossible to predict all the nutty, illogical and insane reactions of the left. The best one can do is be prepared to rebut whatever crap they advance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope these actions illustrate a new breed of reps who kick back hard, teaching the dems they can’t act with impunity.
LikeLiked by 14 people
It does and it is so refreshing!
LikeLiked by 13 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is the photo in the Sebastian Gorka tweet above:
LikeLiked by 5 people
I want Jim Jordan in the Senate yesterday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
^^^^Absolutely^^^^
LikeLike
The House Permanent Select Committee is cutting Dems off at the knees. Accusations countered with undeniable verified FACTS.
The stupid comments the Dem leaders have made after the release of the memo are only meant to confuse and tap down on the criminality aspect of this report. Nothing more.
I find it precious that the very same people that conspired to remove a duly elected President, lied to the FISA court, manufactured evidence of a Russian collusion and subverted the US Constitution are the ones screaming the loudest about security procedures, protecting ways and means and National Security. Give. Me. A. Break.
I want to shove a sock down their throats– I am beyond sick of their braying nonsense.
LikeLiked by 15 people
It seems that all of Chairman Nunes’ i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed. Will Rep. Scniff do as well? Tnat remains to be seen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I like that auntie…Scniff…makes me think of sniff
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, Adam picked a bad week to stop sniffing glue.
😜
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hilarious HR!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha Ha Ha love it when a little gem like that scrolls up into view.
LikeLike
Schiff is trying to save his life… if he doesn’t knock this memo off the radar he may have an “accident’ – deep state is looking for pay-off from Schiff… for that small plane crash they arranged.
LikeLiked by 1 person
THIS.
I’ve been saying this for days now. Schiff—Mueller—Glenn Simpson—Strozk—Lisa Page—McCabe—the list goes on and on. Every one of them are linked to the CLINTONMACHINE/DEEPSTATE in one way or another (maybe even several ways). Every one of them is now a target for the Hit Team to vector and “deal with”. Every one of them I believe knows this and are both terribly afraid for their own skins, watching to see who throws whom under the bus, and if they have any sense are afraid for their immediate families also. Every one of them understands now that they are nothing but a group of “expendables”.
And because of this, I believe every one of them will learn quickly that it’s better to go down fighting rather than be cut down like a rabid dog.
LikeLike
Dear God save us from the Democratic rabble and control. Amen.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes and all of the other forces internal and outside of America as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beg your pardon, Kate…
Dear God save us from the ̶D̶e̶m̶o̶c̶r̶a̶t̶i̶c̶ demoncrap rabble and control. Amen.
Fixed for accuracy and clarity. Bless you and amen!
LikeLike
Wow. Devin Nunes is not screwing around. The Republicans are finally learning from POTUS how to fight back. And just in time for the Sunday shows spin. Splendid. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I read Newt’s speech he gave them at the Republican retreat last weekend on how to win…paraphrasing Bigly, ‘but unify and learn from Pres. Trump’s speeches and attack each and every single point-fight, fight, fight, and win, win, win’—and maybe they are finally starting to believe PDJT has their back!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Unify behind PTrump and get this thru your heads that the press exists and will not be your friend-accept it and be prepared when you speak to every single one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fox now has a leading story up on Newt’s speech. It won’t let me link but here’s the headline: Newt Gingrich: Here’s my strategy for keeping a House Republican majority in November
LikeLike
Cow wow, and we remember when they were not supporting Trump and his back. Hopefully this means they are seeing the light, have awakened and will actually start representing us which is their REAL job.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Carrie, I think a lot of the House Members really do. I just with most of those Senators weren’t so obtuse and entitled.
LikeLike
Never give up, never give up! Never. Never. Never!
LikeLike
Winston!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait…Teddy?
LikeLike
For those who are averse to scribd
HPSCI_FISA_Memo_Charge_and_Response.pdf
LikeLike
Thank you scribd is difficult.
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
Speaks volumes that not one liberal has voiced any outrage at the obvious illegal actions taken by a corrupt FBI and DOJ. It’s a waste of time trying to reason with them. This is the mindset behind the 7th floor. They don’t consider what they have done to be wrong…end justifies the means.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Nor has anyone in the main stream media. The ends justify the means. Corruption to harm Trump is justified.
LikeLike
Narcissists (liberals) are never wrong… they’re not that smart and they have zero sense of humor! They are masters at gas lighting and sending masses of “flying monkeys” to attack their prey with innuendos, rumors and lies! Always all about them!
LikeLike
The application never should have been advanced to FISC, its basis is that thin.
But it went anyway, and of course the thin basis had to be hidden from the FISC in order to get concurrence from FISC, of the AG approval.
FBI/DOJ dragged FISC into the mud, and is arguing that FISC approval means the surveillance meets the FISA standard: Page is probably an agent of a foreign power; based on Steele dossier and Yahoo article.
Surveillance and political dirty tricks continue – leaking to the press, framing Trump, advancing a totally false Russian collusion narrative. All initiated by the FBI/DOJ.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Psalm 37:17-18
LikeLiked by 2 people
“For the strength of the wicked will be shattered, but the Lord takes care of the godly”.
Indeed 🙏
LikeLiked by 5 people
Their disputes are surreal.
They may as well throw in the kitchen sink because that is just how laughable their reasoning is – they lose, we win.
And these jokers hold office 😐
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gosh, if this is the best the Dems have to offer in their efforts to counter Nunes, just wait ’til
Sen Grassley’s memo comes out – then Goodlatte’s – then IG Horowitz…oh my, oh my
LikeLiked by 2 people
The evidence of like-minded anti-Trump leadership using their positions to undermine the legitimacy of the president, and even the legitimacy of the election, is overwhelming.
The FBI usurping exoneration of Hillary and FBI/DOJ framing Trump under a known-bogus campaign of “Russian collusion”, including the extraordinary step of appointing a SC, indeed makes Watergate a nothingburger by comparison.
The press is down in the weeds arguing minutia. I’m looking forward to the appointment of an SC (who can bring charges) to deal with the government doing every dirty trick it can think of to throw an election. The press is in cahoots to, coverup artists, as well as willing and eager participants.
Lot of nerve, claiming “free and fair elections.”
LikeLike
The Democrats are suffering from a collective paranoia because they cannot control the public learning the truth about the lies and illegal acts committed by certain higher level officials of the FBI, the DoJ, the DNC, the Obama administration as well as the complacent & unscrupulous members of the media and the disgraceful party members in Congress. Interestingly, I am saying all of this even though I am a 42+ year registered Democrat who can no longer stomach the lousy, lying members of my party. They all need to resign!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Welcome Ron… have a seat on a branch. Unfortunately the Democrats today are not your granddaddy’s Dems…you’ll find people here looking for truth, trying to save our country. Welcome again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Welcome!
LikeLike
We are suppose to believe that yeah…. it’s okay to violate someone’s 4th Amendment rights… but don’t you dare refuse to bake a cake for a homosexual “wedding” (LOL!)…
LikeLiked by 3 people
The CIA are the ones that really need to be controlled sooner rather than later….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mr Mudd is mud!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why does anyone here even bother viewing CNN? THE R POISON, like porn, STAY AWAY!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t but one does need to know what they are saying
LikeLike
Phil Mudd…Josh Earnest…Harry Reid…
Who names these people??
LikeLiked by 1 person
No information post Mueller’s appointment as SC was sought by the committee.
What is the significance? The info showing the interaction between DOJ/FBI and Mueller team was not under investigation by the committee? What about Strzok-Page’s role in the Mueller team? Do other congressional committees do the same?
LikeLike
I do not recognize the Republican Party who wrote this Point/Counterpoint document. The people who wrote this document fight back. It took two years of watching the master, but they are finally learning.
LikeLiked by 4 people
interesting twitter thread on FISC
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/959592188689690624.html
LikeLike
from thread link above:
LikeLike
LikeLike
I’ve never seen Republicans fighting like this. Trump effect! One should think it is humiliating for the Dems/media to see their inane talking points addressed in this format but I know better. They will double down on this crap.
LikeLike
I think the uniparty pubs. are seeing just how utterly corrupt the dims are and would do anything to get power. Many may be thinking, today it’s Trump. Hell, tomorrow it could be me.
I think they knew the dims were bad, but I’m not sure they thought they would go the treason route. I think it has scared them. If Hillary had been elected, the country would have been gone. Every federal agency would have been weaponized against all of us. That’s why under Obama he bought so much ammo for the feds. to stockpile to be used against us when they carried the treason to its final conclusion. The SOB bought so much ammo, there was a shortage for two yrs. You couldn’t buy a box of ammo.
We were so close to being taken over by the commies and that’s why they are fighting the reveal so much. If there were still millions of patriots in this country, DC would be aflame and there would be mass hangings in DC.
LikeLike