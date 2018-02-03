February 3rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #380

Posted on February 3, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

120 Responses to February 3rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #380

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • millwright says:
      February 3, 2018 at 12:36 am

      Kudos to our President for this [ost ! Says it all !

      Like

      Reply
    • Sherry says:
      February 3, 2018 at 1:11 am

      Please google what MSNBC said about this, the man speaking forgive my short memory as I don’t watch MSNBC, I do not know his name he said this is scary and people should march against Trump and the Demos should take over the White House. They are using fear to get their brainwashed followers to rally. Please pray what he is saying is CRAZY and what he is saying is SCARY!!!

      Like

      Reply
    • brh82 says:
      February 3, 2018 at 1:37 am

      I wonder what evidence he has that the rank and file are any different from the scum bags who did the dirtiest deed. In any other venue, it is assumed the rank and file are the offspring of the “leaders”. Why wouldn’t they be, if they value their jobs? “Give the boss what he wants”, has always been the way I achieved success, whether in school or on the job.

      Like

      Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. RedBallExpress says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Over 5,000 posts on Ground Hogs day!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:23 am

    David Asman filling in for Lou Dobbs
    . https://youtu.be/TGGL21afpMg

    1)Matt Gaetz
    2)Greg Jarrett
    3)Byron York
    4)Chris Farrell
    5)Jim Jordan

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. joeknuckles says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:23 am

    I’m trying to figure out if Rosenstein and Mueller are working toward justice, which is conceivable, or if they are part of the seditious conspiracy, which is also conceivable.
    Did Rosenstein push Trump to fire Comey so he could bring Mueller in as head of the FBI because he thought Mueller would be more effective in destroying Trump than the doofus Comey could ever be, then appoint him as SC when Trump refused to hire him? Remember, dems were pushing for Comey’s firing at the time. Were they in on it?
    Or did Rosenstein go along with a Trump/Mueller sting to catch Comey and other conspirators? Did Rosenstein sign off on the last extension of the Fisa request in order to maintain his cover and continue the sting.

    Sent from my iPad

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • FofBW says:
      February 3, 2018 at 12:25 am

      PT knows

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Sporty says:
      February 3, 2018 at 12:27 am

      If they are good guys it would sure shut up the media

      Like

      Reply
    • MAGADJT says:
      February 3, 2018 at 12:45 am

      Greg Jarrett reported on Hannity tonight that one of his Congressional sources told him that RR threatened members of the house intel cmte in his closed door session. He allegedly said that he was going to subpoena their text messages. So that should answer your question.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Kaco says:
      February 3, 2018 at 12:45 am

      How can anybody “good” sign off on something completely illegal like that? Mueller is after one thing, President Trump, and they’re all in on it. It is even more apparent to me today. This was all built on a house of cards.

      Look at Rosenstein’s original order for Mueller. First duty is investigate Trump campaign in relation to Russia. This IS them stating how Russia interfered with our election.

      “The Special Counsel is authorized to conduct the investigation confirmed by then-FBI
      Director James 8. Corney in testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on
      Intelligence on March 20, 2017, including:
      (i) any links and/or coordination bet ween the Russian government and individuals
      associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump; and
      (ii) any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation; and
      (iii) any other matters within the scope of 28 C.F.R. § 600.4(a).
      (c) If the Special Counsel believes it is necessary and appropriate, the Special Counsel is
      authorized to prosecute federal crimes arising from the investigation of these matters.”

      https://www.justice.gov/opa/press-release/file/967231/download

      Look at all the people Mueller hired. It is as it was from the beginning, a witch hunt on Pres Trump. if they can’t get him on Russia, they will on obstruction. This is corruption at it’s worst. Rosenstein continued the FISA warrant to continue this farce. The Senate has threatened impeachment or no further DOJ confirmations if he fires Mueller, or Sessions, and now Rosenstein.

      And they are all still supporting Mueller continue to investigate this made up farce, let alone waste our money. I don’t think this is 4D chess, I believe it’s a coup.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • JDK says:
        February 3, 2018 at 1:36 am

        Exactly. I can’t believe anyone here is still wondering if Mueller and Rosey are good guys. It’s painfully obvious they aren’t.

        Trump must fire Sessions soon and hire a new AG. Otherwise this coup will only continue and get worse.

        He needs a real hired gun. Someone not linked to the swamp, and as ruthless as Mueller’s punks. This is WAR.

        ‪#FireSessions 😡‬

        ‪https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/feb/2/sessions-wake-explosive-memo-no-department-perfect/‬

        Like

        Reply
        • KittyKat says:
          February 3, 2018 at 1:54 am

          After the length of time it took the Senate to approve of Sessions, can you imagine how long it would take to get someone new?

          Like

          Reply
      • KittyKat says:
        February 3, 2018 at 1:37 am

        Sarah Carter who first broke this story a year ago said on Hannity that only about ten per cent of the information is out .. there is more coming, and that there is going to be an investigation to investigate the Russian collusion investigation.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • EV22 says:
          February 3, 2018 at 1:55 am

          Rosenstein a White Hat? Then why did he sign for the renewal of the FISA warrant without informing the judge that the “research” supporting it was paid for by the DNC and Hillary and that the Yahoo article was based on leaks by the person credited with putting together the dossier. Isn’t it a felony not to have informed the judge about it?

          Sorry, from Day 1 of Mueller’s appointment, I’ve always thought Rosenstein was bad, bad news.

          I’m very sad that Sessions has allowed this evil to fester unchecked. He should demand a public explanation from Rosenstein and if it’s not satisfactory, fire him on the spot.

          Like

          Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      February 3, 2018 at 12:51 am

      Rosenstein signed off on one of the FISA extensions knowing full well that the “Steele Dossier”, originally manufactured by the Clinton Camp not the retired Brit spook, was a completely bogus document. He could have terminated this witch hunt long ago. He did not. He is stuck in the DeepState and must go NOW.

      Lionel’s take on today’s victory.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • MVW says:
      February 3, 2018 at 12:52 am

      Joe, thank you for spelling that out.

      One thing is for sure, Comey is useless as a witness as he can’t keep a story straight. Comey has discredited himself in so many ways. No plea bargain for him.

      Best thing is to go after his dirty money, and put him in a short jail cell with low doors so he hits his head. Crooked and a traitor.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • chojun says:
      February 3, 2018 at 12:55 am

      I think Mueller is a black hat, who is going to try to back Trump into the ‘impeachment’ corner and ask for a truce.

      The insiders don’t want an outsider poking around in closets. There are a lot of skeletons that the establishment want undiscovered. I believe this includes a Clinton warehouse stacked with them to the ceiling.

      I think nice guy Rosenstein may possibly be getting manipulated into cooperating in all this. Sessions’ recusal was necessary in this and notice how they went after him HARD. It all makes sense now doesn’t it?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Raffaella says:
      February 3, 2018 at 12:59 am

      My guess is that chances of Rosenstein and Mueller being good guys and working with President Trump are not impossible but very low. I think they are black hats.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • millwright says:
      February 3, 2018 at 1:10 am

      jk; The fly on the wall when Comey met with President Trump knows the answer you’re seeking ! I’m certain PDJT already had deep insights in the depth and extent of corruption pervading our government at the highest levels before he took office; perhaps before he announced his candidacy ! I suspect we, as a nation, are extremely fortunate a patriot from outside the usual political sphere and essentially incorruptible by promises of wealth decided to run for President and even more fortunate he – against all odds – won !

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • anotherworriedmom says:
      February 3, 2018 at 1:32 am

      I think they’re part of the conspiracy. If Rosenstein was a good guy why would he sign off on a FISA extension that he knew was based on a false dossier? Mueller is covering for himself.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • brh82 says:
      February 3, 2018 at 1:45 am

      I would be totally shocked if it turns out Rosenstein and Mueller are anything but the blackest of the black hats!

      Like

      Reply
  9. budmc says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. joeknuckles says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:32 am

    So now I see several deep state conspirators are comparing the effort to root them out to McCartyism. Are they admitting that they are communists? That would be the only possible valid comparison, since McCarthy was only concerned with ridding our government of communists and sympathizes.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • millwright says:
      February 3, 2018 at 1:14 am

      NOW, jk, you may well be onto something ! I’ve long suspected “Senator Joe ” ended up being a marionette manipulated by the real communists in power !

      Like

      Reply
    • p'odwats says:
      February 3, 2018 at 1:19 am

      Joe McCarthy outed the Communist element in the Democratic Party sixty years ago and they crucified him for it. The big media types back then such as Edward R. Murrow went after McCarthy and helped to destroy him while ignoring the treason being committed by the left. Nothing’s changed, has it?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • WhistlingPast says:
        February 3, 2018 at 1:51 am

        That was when 100% of lulled America thought TV poseurs like Murrow and Cronkite were red-blooded Americans telling us nothing but the truth.

        Like

        Reply
  11. sunnydaze says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:35 am

    If you need a break from the memo, this is an *excellent* documentary on the horrors of a State Controlled Media and Leftist/Globalist Propaganda thru the lens of what’s happened in Sweden over the past 40 years. I found @ 20:00- 30:00 (chapter 3) particularly interesting.

    I am really hoping that the fruits of this memo and what follows can take down what’s left of our own Propaganda Media here in the U.S.

    Anyway, thanks, fellow Americans and President Trump and all who support him for helping us veer off this path that so many Western countries are on:

    Like

    Reply
    • Kaco says:
      February 3, 2018 at 12:50 am

      “If you need a break from the memo..”

      Let’s lighten things up with a video on a western civilization that turned into a totalitarian state!

      Actually I hope so, too, does Congress have the bank records of Fusion GPS and has it come out that they did pay media?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        February 3, 2018 at 12:59 am

        haha. Guess I’m just happy that we’re not going down that road. Tho clearly, there are forces here too, that wish we would. And if Hillary had won……

        Not even gonna think about that! Thank God, Russia was on our side!

        (Oh and that Russia bit was sarcasm, for those who might need to know).

        Like

        Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        February 3, 2018 at 1:01 am

        Seriously tho, it’s a great vid, but over 60 min. long. Worth saving to view some other time, if you’re not up for it right now.

        Like

        Reply
        • Kaco says:
          February 3, 2018 at 1:17 am

          I have it opened in a new window contemplating whether to hit play when I’m already feeling discouraged right now.

          There wouldn’t be an argument if we didn’t have an educational system that indoctrinates and brainwashes so many now.

          You know, McConnell has said a couple times about America being at its best when it is governed “right of center”. What is even center anymore? Because the Left is extreme.

          I read recently that we are now starting to receive refugees from the 11 banned countries under the new vetting system. What happened to safe places near their countries so they can be re-homed sooner rather than never?

          Like

          Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        February 3, 2018 at 1:03 am

        Don’t know about anything *solid* that have against Media peeps yet. But dang, there’s gotta be *something* there that’s Jail Worthy, right?

        Like

        Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      February 3, 2018 at 1:13 am

      There is no more Sweden. It’s too late. The Swedes are to be blamed and it’s worse than you think.
      I know they had little choice in government parties to elect. However, they just sat back and accepted what they had to believe.
      The Swedes are fundamentally good people at heart, but goodness gets you nowhere when dealing with enemies.
      Canada is following in Sweden’s path. Canadians are no longer allowed to speak ill of Islam, the Motion was passed yesterday.

      Like

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        February 3, 2018 at 1:20 am

        And we can avoid that here in the U.S.A.

        That’s the Good News.

        Like

        Reply
      • Kaco says:
        February 3, 2018 at 1:23 am

        When all western nations succumb to this as eastern Europe will be sanctioned until they also become a Muslim nation, we will be the lone holdout and that’s only if we keep electing President Trump-like candidates, so I feel it is still the end days. Sorry, I know it’s depressing but “hate speech” is the beginning of the end. Right now they are trying to shame us into saying it’s hate speech but at some point, with the wrong people in office, it will be the same as the other “progressive” nations.

        Like

        Reply
        • sunnydaze says:
          February 3, 2018 at 1:51 am

          The film interviews a lot of Poles who had immigrated to Sweden years ago. Their take on the situation is very interesting. One of them said that the Swedes are WORSE than the Poles under their Commie Press, because at least the Poles would speak privately amongst themselves about what they knew to be the TRUTH.

          It reminded me of what I heard from a lot of Taiwanese and even Chinese friends who lived thru their own totally Propagandized Press.

          Apparently, the Swedes are a special kind of stupid. BTW, for those who don’t know, I’m half Swedish, but I guess I’ve gone thru all the stages of grief over this because, frankly, I could care less now about Sweden.

          What I *do* care about is that the rest of us USE Sweden as the *Perfect* Example of what NOT to do.

          I’m rooting for the Poles and Poland. I sincerely doubt they’d succumb like the Swedes have.

          And if the Swedes wanna wake up sometime, that’s fine, great. But it’s up to them, the ball’s in their court. They can claim it or not. I don’t care.

          But they are a GREAT example of what NOT to do or be.

          Like

          Reply
      • WhistlingPast says:
        February 3, 2018 at 1:54 am

        “”What a fool believes, he sees.” – Doobie Brothers

        Like

        Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Jay Sekulow on Hannity

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Tucker Carlson Full Show
    . https://youtu.be/INrPZ9a2wow
    1)Opening
    2)Joe Denova
    Tom Fitton
    3)Lee Zeldin
    4)Glen Greenwald
    5)Jonathan Turley

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Chickficshun says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:42 am

    I’m curious about this upcoming memo involving State Dept shenanigans.

    Like

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:45 am

    On the same day the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released the Nunes memo showing the FBI relied on the salacious and unverified Trump dossier to obtain a surveillance warrant on Carter Page, a federal judge ruled to withhold the Comey memos. The memos, authored by former FBI Director James Comey, are about his nine private conversations with President-elect and President Trump.

    U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who ruled in favor of the FBI’s request to keep the Comey memos secret, also sits on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. 

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/02/comey-memo-lawsuit

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. carl says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:49 am

    I don’t tweet, but I check President Trump’s twitter several times a day, partly to see how many followers he’s gaining. Starting yesterday, though, the number of followers is no longer displayed at the top of his account. I’ve noticed also that it doesn’t appear on the accounts of other people whose tweets I read. Does anyone have any info on this? I hope they haven’t decided to do away with that feature, because for weird people like me, it’s a very
    interesting metric.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. ALEX says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Thinking of the video from March with Nunes and he mentioned he saw unmasking of Trump people unrelated to Russia, I wonder where that fits in. We have known of Dossier and Page well before that.
    One guess would be that since they treated Page as a spy in FISA classification level, then by law they swept up everyone around Trump and that fed the “ leaks are real..news is fake” and we have the adulterous agents texting of press leaks…Much more in the unmasking ahead it seems

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. chojun says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:51 am

    I’ve been chomping at the bit to get on the Daily Thread.

    So folks, it’s #MemoDay. Feeling overwhelmed? Or, maybe underwhelmed?

    Thank Sundance if you’re feeling underwhelmed.

    And that’s a compliment, believe me. Let me explain.

    Due to the excellent research that has been going on at the CTH, we’ve already been filled in as to what had happened at the FBI and DOJ during the 2016 election cycle and transition period. There were some fill-in-the-blanks situations, but they were Nellie Ohr-, Fusion GPS-, Christopher Steele-, and Dossier-shaped blanks or holes in our knowledge – if you are following me. The memo corroborated everything that we’ve basically already known.

    There were a few things we didn’t know – for example, how the Dossier apparently was a central lynchpin for obtaining the FISA authorization on Carter Page. We didn’t know the FBI did *not* use FISA Title VII (702). We didn’t know that the FBI – apparently deliberately – misrepresented to the FISC. We didn’t know that Dana Boente and Rod Rosenstein signed off on the reauthorization applications. We didn’t know the exact journalists that Steele was shopping the dossier to.

    The FBI willfully and deliberately misrepresenting to the FISC is a *MASSIVE BOMBSHELL* that will likely land people in prison. I think Rosenstein needs to be subpoena’d and testify in Congress to what he knows about the FISA application. The FISA application needs to be declassified.

    If you’re feeling underwhelmed, chances are you’ve forgotten that the Nunes memo is the first step of a multi-step process. Nunes hit a single (sliding to safety) and now waits on 1st base as another figure emerges from the dugout, bat in hand…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      February 3, 2018 at 1:11 am

      I concur. As I told a friend today, if you read the right websites, you would already know most of this stuff. However, the way the memo was rolled out, it will get to more people. We need to get the message out to more than just the already enlightened ones that frequent this site (and a prescious few others).

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • keeler says:
      February 3, 2018 at 1:22 am

      Well said.

      My initial reading left me underwhelmed, but then I realized it was because of the excellent work done by sundance and the CTH crew which accurately mapped out the memo’s contents months ago.

      Essentially, CTH readers have been reading the draft of an unclassified version of this memo for some time. The fact that we become accustomed to such high quality political analysis says more about the level of work produced here than words can express.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Kaco says:
        February 3, 2018 at 1:33 am

        You’re right, at first I was a little underwhelmed as we all knew this because of Sundance’s analysis, but really seeing the names there and what type of FISA has really sunk in today for me. And the reactions and arguments from the Left (including McCain), still spouting the Russia nonsense, that is is becoming downright dangerous. I am also shaken by Sessions support of Rosenstein.

        As far as I’m concerned, the Congressional committee majorities are acting as DOJ right now, and they are ALL we got in exposing this. Except they can’t prosecute, only the DOJ can and they are rotten and defend themselves and obstruct Congress.

        Like

        Reply
  21. MAGADJT says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Honest question for Sessions fans. What do you think he will do about all this going on in his agency and when do you think he will do it?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • chojun says:
      February 3, 2018 at 1:02 am

      If I understand correctly the bad actors in the DOJ are gone or demoted, except possibly Rosenstein. FBI still needs to be cleaned out.

      I believe Sessions’ hands are tied until more clear-cut evidence comes out. Since he’s recused I don’t think there’s anything he can ever do on the Russia/Mueller thing and that’s why it appears that the strategy is to expose Rosenstein.

      If Rosenstein is complicit in any of this then he’ll be fired, and then the new DAG will probably can Mueller. The whole thing is a sh*tshow. The Democrats and former Obama admin officials are toying with a constitutional crisis.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Raffaella says:
      February 3, 2018 at 1:12 am

      From what we have seen so far (after one year in the Job), it would be completely out of character for Sessions to change into some other person and fight the dems/deep state on behalf of our President.

      We are not going to see any arrests of any high profile people while Sessions is AG. He may appoint another SC but no indictments.

      Like

      Reply
      • Linda says:
        February 3, 2018 at 1:25 am

        Give it a rest. You don’t have a clue what is going on behind the scenes, so you don’t know anything about what Sessions will or won’t do.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • MAGADJT says:
          February 3, 2018 at 1:45 am

          Oh yes, all the “behind the scenes” justice. He’s got ’em right where he wants ’em. Loved his public statements today praising RR.

          Like

          Reply
        • Raffaella says:
          February 3, 2018 at 1:49 am

          And you do know? How?

          I am entitled to my opinion. Last time I checked we still have free speech in this country.

          I judge Sessions based on his performance so far. I am not impressed but keep an open mind and hope I am wrong about him.

          Like

          Reply
        • big bad mike says:
          February 3, 2018 at 1:50 am

          Noticed a lot of Trolls here lately. KISS Principal. Keep it simple stupid. Biggest thing that happened this week was SOTU. President Trump picked up 20% more support. He’s guaranteed a second term. Paycheck increases hit this week. Hugely. Now everybody go to sleep.

          Like

          Reply
    • millwright says:
      February 3, 2018 at 1:32 am

      I’m vacillating on AG Sessions between a “good guy” and the ” Stay-Puff ” monster of Ghost Busters’ fame . Our times seem too cry for a ” Harry Callaghan ” attitude but we seem to have Walter Mitty in charge .

      Like

      Reply
  22. MVW says:
    February 3, 2018 at 1:01 am

    I think that Trump and Wray are trying to salvage the FBI. Worse, is the politicization of the entire Government intelligence apparatus. It is worse than the ‘1984’ police state. Everything can be monitored, crimes fabricated, family and friends intimidated, financial ruin for being in the wrong political party.

    Perhaps we should thank Obama for trying it because he bungled it so badly, thus bringing it to the light of day. Obama was so bad and inept, that he rises to the top of the greatest Presidents of our republic… as a warning of what could have happened if he was competent and bad…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. Marygrace Powers says:
    February 3, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Jordan Peterson, Canadian clinical psychologist and professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, speaks with The Epoch Times about Postmodernism and Cultural Marxism.

    Another brilliant interview/ Progressive Left/Identity Politics

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      February 3, 2018 at 1:16 am

      Between this Peterson vid and the Swedish vid I posted above, Treepers will have some good distractions over the next few days.

      I am so ready to look at these Cultural Problems squarely and Move.Forward.

      The Memo release has given me confidence it’ll happen. This is just the Beginning.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Kaco says:
        February 3, 2018 at 1:44 am

        I really feel if we are able to get a hold of our education, the numbers of Marxists would cease. But we are being slowly suffocated as it is now. Giving them jobs is not enough, we need to get back to logic, reason, civics, common sense, and some absolutes. I watched someone else’s video posted on the economy post about that UK woman who worked for the Guardian and how she talked about the Left and their moral relativism and other ideologies.

        Like

        Reply
  24. graphiclucidity says:
    February 3, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Then candidate Trump travelled to Scotland in June of 2016 and backed the vote by the people of the U.K. to leave the E.U. and regain their nation’s complete sovereignty.

    I’m going to go out on a limb here and surmise that long time British elite, establishment, Fabian Socialist, spy, Christopher Steele, was not a Brexit supporter.

    Is this a clue as to the reason Steele felt so passionately that Trump never become President?

    George Papadupoulos was at a London bar in May of 2016 when his inebriated braggadocio to the Australian ambassador to Britain supposedly started one of the biggest counter-intelligence investigations in American history.

    George, originally from Chicago, spent a lot of time in London as that’s where his energy consultant job was based.

    If the FBI had found any solid evidence that Papadupoulos had colluded with the Russians to obtain Hillary’s emails, don’t you think we would have seen it leaked by now?

    And yet they convict him for lying to the liars??

    On January 23, 2017, Robert Hannigan, head of the British equivalent of the NSA, GCHQ, resigned his position, claiming he needed to do so to take care of his ill wife and elderly parents.

    This sudden resignation occurred two days after the inauguration of Donald Trump.

    https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/jan/23/gchq-chief-robert-hannigan-quits

    What else are the Brits/Five Eyes hiding?
    Are all of Christopher Steele’s sources (if he has any) really just Russian emigres in London who have an axe to grind against Putin, and by extension Trump because he said he’d like to get along with Russia?

    One last thing on Carter Page:
    Why would a man who had been warned, allegedly, in 2013/14 by the FBI that he was a target for recruitment as a potential asset/spy by the Russians be actually doing just that in 2016?

    Who, other than a FISC judge, or a Democrat, or a MSM Propgandist, would actually believe that anybody could be that stupid?

    By the time all of this is over and the dust finally clears, President Trump will be the only person in Washington with any credibility left.

    It’s going to be absolutely glorious.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • chojun says:
      February 3, 2018 at 1:05 am

      Five Eyes and in the darkness an ORB to bind them…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • areyoustillalive says:
      February 3, 2018 at 1:49 am

      Why would a man who had been warned, allegedly, in 2013/14 by the FBI that he was a target for recruitment as a potential asset/spy by the Russians be actually doing just that in 2016?

      Why wouldn’t the FBI warn Trump or any candidate from either party of the potential problems surrounding Page.
      I mean who’s side are they on?
      They wouldn’t have blown any cover they had because he was spoken to or at least knew he was in their radar.

      If the problems with Page were warranted why did the FBI choose to remain silent?

      Like

      Reply
  25. Kaco says:
    February 3, 2018 at 1:04 am

    So, I imagine the “Minority Memo” is going to cite Page’s business trip to Russia as a reason why they spied on the whole campaign. As if no one can do business with the Russians again? Then, of course, there’s the Don Jr. meeting that was a complete set-up. That Swalwel also stated that Pres Trump is also a suspect.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Sentient says:
    February 3, 2018 at 1:04 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Aesop Shrugged says:
    February 3, 2018 at 1:11 am

    San Francisco, Union Square, artists works, Feb 2 2018.


    This is an artist selling paintings depicting life in 3rd world shanty towns.


    People slopping through mud. No paved roads in the Glorious Third World.


    A figure kicking a soccer ball outside his dilapidated aluminum box. His life is crap, but he has a soccer ball; it’s so, so Ethnic. Oh don’t tell me I’m being a snob. His house is an aluminum cardboard box. He lives in a collection of such boxes, in a field of mud. There is no plumbing, no electrical lines. This is 3rd world misery being abstracted into idealized, celebratory art.

    What the hell. Who would buy this “art”? No one who lives there. Dems bored with ruining cities like Oakland and Baltimore? Inner city ghettos too passe now?

    Let’s take America to the next level – The Third World! Feel Their Pain! Virtue Signal via celebrating poverty! It’s what all the sophisticated Progressives are doing!

    Or maybe it’s even more disconnected. Look. These simple people. They live in simple poverty, happy in their ignorance. They’re so wise! Let’s, let’s…


    MAHOG! Make America Haiti Or Ghana!

    Like

    Reply
  28. Raffaella says:
    February 3, 2018 at 1:16 am

    This woman needs to go home and spend the rest of her life with her family. She is declining fast.

    Confused Nancy Pelosi Stutters – Forgets Who’s President – Calls Trump “Bush” Again (VIDEO)
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/confused-nancy-pelosi-stutters-forgets-whos-president-calls-trump-bush-video/

    Like

    Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      February 3, 2018 at 1:26 am

      She’s been slurring a lot of words lately too.

      She said that instead of an open hand Trump gave them a closed “fish”.

      Like

      Reply
    • Keebler AC says:
      February 3, 2018 at 1:47 am

      Highly probable this is the only way a flake like Pelosi got to where she is – through her dirty mafia consorting Mayoral father D’Alesandro

      D’Alesandro also was accused by highly-credible police officers of providing protection to Baltimore hoodlums. For example, “in 1945, Captain JOHN R. ROLLMAN, Western District, Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore, Maryland, furnished information to the Baltimore Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation concerning one CHARLES F. CAMMARATA, who until a short time previously had operated a tavern at 641 West Baltimore Street.” According to Captain Rollman “CAMMARATA had gotten away with all sorts of criminal activities in the Western District due to the protection of Maryland United States Representative THOMAS D’ALESANDRO,”

      Like

      Reply
  29. keebler AC says:
    February 3, 2018 at 1:17 am

    So let me get this straight… It wasn’t Trump and the Russian government who conspired against their opponent in a political election. It was Hillary and the British government.

    TheTrump Pee Pee Papers is now the “Clinton-Steele Pee Pee Dossier”

    Bette Midler and Joy Behar along with their assinine entertainment tweets and shell of personalities can go to hell.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. emet says:
    February 3, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Before 1934 the FBI coyld not arrest. Just investigate. I think this should be considered again. Their pubic affairs office has I believe between 100 and 200 staff, and its relationship with the MSM and Hollywood is very cozy, and unhealthy. The MSM helps cover up FBI blunders, and assists in making sure the Bureau gets credit for the work of other Federal agencies and State/local police. This creates ill feeling by the way, and the their practice of grabbing credit ir stepping in at the last minute dates at least as far back as the Lindburgh baby kidnapping. Yep, time for a culture change.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 1:29 am

    Exactly. Turley points out our government tries to falsely classify things simply because they are an embarrassment to them. It should concern everyone.

    Turley also wrote a related op-ed:

    Outcry over the Nunes memo is damning for Democrats and FBI
    http://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/372061-outcry-over-the-nunes-memo-is-damning-for-democrats-and-fbi?amp&__twitter_impression=true

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. andi lee says:
    February 3, 2018 at 1:40 am

    (Posted earlier on another thread, repeating here for more visibility. So troubling.)

    E.O. 12333 section 2.3, signed by James Clapper & Loretta Lynch.

    (“FVEY” = FIVE EYES = SIGNIT. Remembering ALL the foreign dignitaries / cabinet / ministers voicing opinions during the campaign season)

    Question is – under what Constitutional authority was this legal?

    And why would any of our ALLIES agree to it?

    (The sudden resignation of GCHQ Director Hannigan in January 2017 draws a much sharper focus.)

    Like

    Reply
  33. nwtex says:
    February 3, 2018 at 1:40 am

    Winning. “The raid was believed to be the largest localized sweep under President Trump.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. AmericaFirst says:
    February 3, 2018 at 1:42 am

    So, reading through a lot of articles/blogs/comments today on the news of the day, I’ve had two thoughts:

    1. “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them they have been fooled.” (Attributed to but apparently probably not said by Mark Twain). Because the Marxists on the left – and that includes the majority of the MSM – are never going to admit that the Trump/Russia Collusion was all a left wing conspiracy to either destroy or minimize the impact of President Trump’s presidency.

    2. Hypothetically speaking, IF someone who was involved in this FBI-DOJ conspiracy to “F*** Flynn and then F*** Trump,” the “insurance” against a successful Trump presidency, decided to flip, come clean, and testify against his/her fellow conspirators, to whom would they offer?

    Like

    Reply
  35. Keebler AC says:
    February 3, 2018 at 1:50 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s