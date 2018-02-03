February 3rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #380

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Kudos to our President for this [ost ! Says it all !
Please google what MSNBC said about this, the man speaking forgive my short memory as I don’t watch MSNBC, I do not know his name he said this is scary and people should march against Trump and the Demos should take over the White House. They are using fear to get their brainwashed followers to rally. Please pray what he is saying is CRAZY and what he is saying is SCARY!!!
Hopefully you will be less afraid when you wake up in the morning, sounds like you have worked yourself up for no good reason.
I wonder what evidence he has that the rank and file are any different from the scum bags who did the dirtiest deed. In any other venue, it is assumed the rank and file are the offspring of the “leaders”. Why wouldn’t they be, if they value their jobs? “Give the boss what he wants”, has always been the way I achieved success, whether in school or on the job.
I’m very happy DJT is fighting back. The common person can’t understand the Memo. For now, we have POTUS Trump to lay it all out in simple words.
Yes, President Trump and Q. Between them and, always 1st and foremost, Sundance, who needs the fake media ! God bless them all.
Sundance “needs the fake media”?
you missed the comma after sundance.
Just a typo.
! should be ?, as in “who needs the fake media?”
Over 5,000 posts on Ground Hogs day!
Saw his shadow. Seven more years of Trump!
I love this! Total dig at 0bama. Everyone said 0 was such a great orator. Pfffsssshhhttt. The student has met the master!
There is a fed gov “agency” that is RIPE for decentralization. Move it out of the swamp zone.
David Asman filling in for Lou Dobbs
. https://youtu.be/TGGL21afpMg
1)Matt Gaetz
2)Greg Jarrett
3)Byron York
4)Chris Farrell
5)Jim Jordan
I’m trying to figure out if Rosenstein and Mueller are working toward justice, which is conceivable, or if they are part of the seditious conspiracy, which is also conceivable.
Did Rosenstein push Trump to fire Comey so he could bring Mueller in as head of the FBI because he thought Mueller would be more effective in destroying Trump than the doofus Comey could ever be, then appoint him as SC when Trump refused to hire him? Remember, dems were pushing for Comey’s firing at the time. Were they in on it?
Or did Rosenstein go along with a Trump/Mueller sting to catch Comey and other conspirators? Did Rosenstein sign off on the last extension of the Fisa request in order to maintain his cover and continue the sting.
PT knows
If they are good guys it would sure shut up the media
Greg Jarrett reported on Hannity tonight that one of his Congressional sources told him that RR threatened members of the house intel cmte in his closed door session. He allegedly said that he was going to subpoena their text messages. So that should answer your question.
Nunes also said today that he likes Rosenstein personally, so I still don’t know what to make of it. Could Greg Jarrett just be working to keep up the front for the sting?
Qualifying statements such as “I like him personally” usually bode ill will for someone professionally.
Translation (?): ‘It’s nothing personal, just business.’
And Sarah Carter said that there is going to be an investigation to investigate the russian collusion investigation.
Their are Democrats on the House Intel committee as well as Republicans some of them Leak like Shiff. Which members did he threaten? With out knowing who or why the context is lost.
How can anybody “good” sign off on something completely illegal like that? Mueller is after one thing, President Trump, and they’re all in on it. It is even more apparent to me today. This was all built on a house of cards.
Look at Rosenstein’s original order for Mueller. First duty is investigate Trump campaign in relation to Russia. This IS them stating how Russia interfered with our election.
“The Special Counsel is authorized to conduct the investigation confirmed by then-FBI
Director James 8. Corney in testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on
Intelligence on March 20, 2017, including:
(i) any links and/or coordination bet ween the Russian government and individuals
associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump; and
(ii) any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation; and
(iii) any other matters within the scope of 28 C.F.R. § 600.4(a).
(c) If the Special Counsel believes it is necessary and appropriate, the Special Counsel is
authorized to prosecute federal crimes arising from the investigation of these matters.”
https://www.justice.gov/opa/press-release/file/967231/download
Look at all the people Mueller hired. It is as it was from the beginning, a witch hunt on Pres Trump. if they can’t get him on Russia, they will on obstruction. This is corruption at it’s worst. Rosenstein continued the FISA warrant to continue this farce. The Senate has threatened impeachment or no further DOJ confirmations if he fires Mueller, or Sessions, and now Rosenstein.
And they are all still supporting Mueller continue to investigate this made up farce, let alone waste our money. I don’t think this is 4D chess, I believe it’s a coup.
Exactly. I can’t believe anyone here is still wondering if Mueller and Rosey are good guys. It’s painfully obvious they aren’t.
Trump must fire Sessions soon and hire a new AG. Otherwise this coup will only continue and get worse.
He needs a real hired gun. Someone not linked to the swamp, and as ruthless as Mueller’s punks. This is WAR.
#FireSessions 😡
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/feb/2/sessions-wake-explosive-memo-no-department-perfect/
After the length of time it took the Senate to approve of Sessions, can you imagine how long it would take to get someone new?
LikeLike
Sarah Carter who first broke this story a year ago said on Hannity that only about ten per cent of the information is out .. there is more coming, and that there is going to be an investigation to investigate the Russian collusion investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosenstein a White Hat? Then why did he sign for the renewal of the FISA warrant without informing the judge that the “research” supporting it was paid for by the DNC and Hillary and that the Yahoo article was based on leaks by the person credited with putting together the dossier. Isn’t it a felony not to have informed the judge about it?
Sorry, from Day 1 of Mueller’s appointment, I’ve always thought Rosenstein was bad, bad news.
I’m very sad that Sessions has allowed this evil to fester unchecked. He should demand a public explanation from Rosenstein and if it’s not satisfactory, fire him on the spot.
Rosenstein signed off on one of the FISA extensions knowing full well that the “Steele Dossier”, originally manufactured by the Clinton Camp not the retired Brit spook, was a completely bogus document. He could have terminated this witch hunt long ago. He did not. He is stuck in the DeepState and must go NOW.
Lionel’s take on today’s victory.
Years ago Lionel on radio was a flat-out liberal and I tuned him out. Now he’s doing all these sensible vids. Anyone know when he changed?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He should call the “dossier” a “falssier”
Joe, thank you for spelling that out.
One thing is for sure, Comey is useless as a witness as he can’t keep a story straight. Comey has discredited himself in so many ways. No plea bargain for him.
Best thing is to go after his dirty money, and put him in a short jail cell with low doors so he hits his head. Crooked and a traitor.
I love the idea of putting him in a 6’x6’x6′ cell. Better cut off the corners too, so he can’t stretch out diagonally, either.
I think Mueller is a black hat, who is going to try to back Trump into the ‘impeachment’ corner and ask for a truce.
The insiders don’t want an outsider poking around in closets. There are a lot of skeletons that the establishment want undiscovered. I believe this includes a Clinton warehouse stacked with them to the ceiling.
I think nice guy Rosenstein may possibly be getting manipulated into cooperating in all this. Sessions’ recusal was necessary in this and notice how they went after him HARD. It all makes sense now doesn’t it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uranium is definitely black hat. There were lot of investigations shushed up by him based on comments here.
My guess is that chances of Rosenstein and Mueller being good guys and working with President Trump are not impossible but very low. I think they are black hats.
jk; The fly on the wall when Comey met with President Trump knows the answer you’re seeking ! I’m certain PDJT already had deep insights in the depth and extent of corruption pervading our government at the highest levels before he took office; perhaps before he announced his candidacy ! I suspect we, as a nation, are extremely fortunate a patriot from outside the usual political sphere and essentially incorruptible by promises of wealth decided to run for President and even more fortunate he – against all odds – won !
I think they’re part of the conspiracy. If Rosenstein was a good guy why would he sign off on a FISA extension that he knew was based on a false dossier? Mueller is covering for himself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would be totally shocked if it turns out Rosenstein and Mueller are anything but the blackest of the black hats!
That’s fantastic. 🙂
So now I see several deep state conspirators are comparing the effort to root them out to McCartyism. Are they admitting that they are communists? That would be the only possible valid comparison, since McCarthy was only concerned with ridding our government of communists and sympathizes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Joe McCarthy outed the Communist element in the Democratic Party sixty years ago and they crucified him for it. The big media types back then such as Edward R. Murrow went after McCarthy and helped to destroy him while ignoring the treason being committed by the left. Nothing’s changed, has it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was when 100% of lulled America thought TV poseurs like Murrow and Cronkite were red-blooded Americans telling us nothing but the truth.
If you need a break from the memo, this is an *excellent* documentary on the horrors of a State Controlled Media and Leftist/Globalist Propaganda thru the lens of what’s happened in Sweden over the past 40 years. I found @ 20:00- 30:00 (chapter 3) particularly interesting.
I am really hoping that the fruits of this memo and what follows can take down what’s left of our own Propaganda Media here in the U.S.
Anyway, thanks, fellow Americans and President Trump and all who support him for helping us veer off this path that so many Western countries are on:
“If you need a break from the memo..”
Let’s lighten things up with a video on a western civilization that turned into a totalitarian state!
Actually I hope so, too, does Congress have the bank records of Fusion GPS and has it come out that they did pay media?
LikeLiked by 1 person
haha. Guess I’m just happy that we’re not going down that road. Tho clearly, there are forces here too, that wish we would. And if Hillary had won……
Not even gonna think about that! Thank God, Russia was on our side!
(Oh and that Russia bit was sarcasm, for those who might need to know).
I just knew you were a Russian bot! Swalwel was right!
/s
Seriously tho, it’s a great vid, but over 60 min. long. Worth saving to view some other time, if you’re not up for it right now.
I have it opened in a new window contemplating whether to hit play when I’m already feeling discouraged right now.
There wouldn’t be an argument if we didn’t have an educational system that indoctrinates and brainwashes so many now.
You know, McConnell has said a couple times about America being at its best when it is governed “right of center”. What is even center anymore? Because the Left is extreme.
I read recently that we are now starting to receive refugees from the 11 banned countries under the new vetting system. What happened to safe places near their countries so they can be re-homed sooner rather than never?
Don’t know about anything *solid* that have against Media peeps yet. But dang, there’s gotta be *something* there that’s Jail Worthy, right?
There is no more Sweden. It’s too late. The Swedes are to be blamed and it’s worse than you think.
I know they had little choice in government parties to elect. However, they just sat back and accepted what they had to believe.
The Swedes are fundamentally good people at heart, but goodness gets you nowhere when dealing with enemies.
Canada is following in Sweden’s path. Canadians are no longer allowed to speak ill of Islam, the Motion was passed yesterday.
And we can avoid that here in the U.S.A.
That’s the Good News.
When all western nations succumb to this as eastern Europe will be sanctioned until they also become a Muslim nation, we will be the lone holdout and that’s only if we keep electing President Trump-like candidates, so I feel it is still the end days. Sorry, I know it’s depressing but “hate speech” is the beginning of the end. Right now they are trying to shame us into saying it’s hate speech but at some point, with the wrong people in office, it will be the same as the other “progressive” nations.
The film interviews a lot of Poles who had immigrated to Sweden years ago. Their take on the situation is very interesting. One of them said that the Swedes are WORSE than the Poles under their Commie Press, because at least the Poles would speak privately amongst themselves about what they knew to be the TRUTH.
It reminded me of what I heard from a lot of Taiwanese and even Chinese friends who lived thru their own totally Propagandized Press.
Apparently, the Swedes are a special kind of stupid. BTW, for those who don’t know, I’m half Swedish, but I guess I’ve gone thru all the stages of grief over this because, frankly, I could care less now about Sweden.
What I *do* care about is that the rest of us USE Sweden as the *Perfect* Example of what NOT to do.
I’m rooting for the Poles and Poland. I sincerely doubt they’d succumb like the Swedes have.
And if the Swedes wanna wake up sometime, that’s fine, great. But it’s up to them, the ball’s in their court. They can claim it or not. I don’t care.
But they are a GREAT example of what NOT to do or be.
“”What a fool believes, he sees.” – Doobie Brothers
Jay Sekulow on Hannity
Tucker Carlson Full Show
. https://youtu.be/INrPZ9a2wow
1)Opening
2)Joe Denova
Tom Fitton
3)Lee Zeldin
4)Glen Greenwald
5)Jonathan Turley
This was an excellent show! Only one topic…spying on American citizens.
I’m curious about this upcoming memo involving State Dept shenanigans.
LikeLike
Hoping this works.
https://townhall.com/political-cartoons/2018/02/03/155536
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I opened the image in a new tab and copied/pasted that address.
On the same day the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released the Nunes memo showing the FBI relied on the salacious and unverified Trump dossier to obtain a surveillance warrant on Carter Page, a federal judge ruled to withhold the Comey memos. The memos, authored by former FBI Director James Comey, are about his nine private conversations with President-elect and President Trump.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who ruled in favor of the FBI’s request to keep the Comey memos secret, also sits on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/02/comey-memo-lawsuit
Even the judges are corrupt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Completely out of control.
Yep. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.
This is gonna take a loooong time to unravel, the tentacles go so deep.
But I can be patient as long as we get real Clean Up and Cleanse at the end of it all.
This is a handy bookmark.Current list of fisc judges :
http://www.fisc.uscourts.gov/current-membership
The judge may not be wrong in his ruling here if his decision is based on them still being used in an open investigation.
That does tell you, however, “obstruction of justice” is the issue….not Russian collusion.
LikeLike
I don’t tweet, but I check President Trump’s twitter several times a day, partly to see how many followers he’s gaining. Starting yesterday, though, the number of followers is no longer displayed at the top of his account. I’ve noticed also that it doesn’t appear on the accounts of other people whose tweets I read. Does anyone have any info on this? I hope they haven’t decided to do away with that feature, because for weird people like me, it’s a very
interesting metric.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just checked and @realDonaldTrump shows he has 47.3M followers.
Thank you. Not sure why I can’t see it. Maybe need to update my computer…
Carl, I just looked and it’s there – 47.3 million.
Thinking of the video from March with Nunes and he mentioned he saw unmasking of Trump people unrelated to Russia, I wonder where that fits in. We have known of Dossier and Page well before that.
One guess would be that since they treated Page as a spy in FISA classification level, then by law they swept up everyone around Trump and that fed the “ leaks are real..news is fake” and we have the adulterous agents texting of press leaks…Much more in the unmasking ahead it seems
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s my thinking.
I’ve been chomping at the bit to get on the Daily Thread.
So folks, it’s #MemoDay. Feeling overwhelmed? Or, maybe underwhelmed?
Thank Sundance if you’re feeling underwhelmed.
And that’s a compliment, believe me. Let me explain.
Due to the excellent research that has been going on at the CTH, we’ve already been filled in as to what had happened at the FBI and DOJ during the 2016 election cycle and transition period. There were some fill-in-the-blanks situations, but they were Nellie Ohr-, Fusion GPS-, Christopher Steele-, and Dossier-shaped blanks or holes in our knowledge – if you are following me. The memo corroborated everything that we’ve basically already known.
There were a few things we didn’t know – for example, how the Dossier apparently was a central lynchpin for obtaining the FISA authorization on Carter Page. We didn’t know the FBI did *not* use FISA Title VII (702). We didn’t know that the FBI – apparently deliberately – misrepresented to the FISC. We didn’t know that Dana Boente and Rod Rosenstein signed off on the reauthorization applications. We didn’t know the exact journalists that Steele was shopping the dossier to.
The FBI willfully and deliberately misrepresenting to the FISC is a *MASSIVE BOMBSHELL* that will likely land people in prison. I think Rosenstein needs to be subpoena’d and testify in Congress to what he knows about the FISA application. The FISA application needs to be declassified.
If you’re feeling underwhelmed, chances are you’ve forgotten that the Nunes memo is the first step of a multi-step process. Nunes hit a single (sliding to safety) and now waits on 1st base as another figure emerges from the dugout, bat in hand…
I concur. As I told a friend today, if you read the right websites, you would already know most of this stuff. However, the way the memo was rolled out, it will get to more people. We need to get the message out to more than just the already enlightened ones that frequent this site (and a prescious few others).
Well said.
My initial reading left me underwhelmed, but then I realized it was because of the excellent work done by sundance and the CTH crew which accurately mapped out the memo’s contents months ago.
Essentially, CTH readers have been reading the draft of an unclassified version of this memo for some time. The fact that we become accustomed to such high quality political analysis says more about the level of work produced here than words can express.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You’re right, at first I was a little underwhelmed as we all knew this because of Sundance’s analysis, but really seeing the names there and what type of FISA has really sunk in today for me. And the reactions and arguments from the Left (including McCain), still spouting the Russia nonsense, that is is becoming downright dangerous. I am also shaken by Sessions support of Rosenstein.
As far as I’m concerned, the Congressional committee majorities are acting as DOJ right now, and they are ALL we got in exposing this. Except they can’t prosecute, only the DOJ can and they are rotten and defend themselves and obstruct Congress.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I understand correctly the bad actors in the DOJ are gone or demoted, except possibly Rosenstein. FBI still needs to be cleaned out.
I believe Sessions’ hands are tied until more clear-cut evidence comes out. Since he’s recused I don’t think there’s anything he can ever do on the Russia/Mueller thing and that’s why it appears that the strategy is to expose Rosenstein.
If Rosenstein is complicit in any of this then he’ll be fired, and then the new DAG will probably can Mueller. The whole thing is a sh*tshow. The Democrats and former Obama admin officials are toying with a constitutional crisis.
I wonder what Vegas would give for odds on Rosenstein being aligned with a soft coup or a part of a Trump/Session counter play.
3:5 Vegas odds that RR is aligned with the other black hats
From what we have seen so far (after one year in the Job), it would be completely out of character for Sessions to change into some other person and fight the dems/deep state on behalf of our President.
We are not going to see any arrests of any high profile people while Sessions is AG. He may appoint another SC but no indictments.
Give it a rest. You don’t have a clue what is going on behind the scenes, so you don’t know anything about what Sessions will or won’t do.
Oh yes, all the “behind the scenes” justice. He’s got ’em right where he wants ’em. Loved his public statements today praising RR.
And you do know? How?
I am entitled to my opinion. Last time I checked we still have free speech in this country.
I judge Sessions based on his performance so far. I am not impressed but keep an open mind and hope I am wrong about him.
Noticed a lot of Trolls here lately. KISS Principal. Keep it simple stupid. Biggest thing that happened this week was SOTU. President Trump picked up 20% more support. He’s guaranteed a second term. Paycheck increases hit this week. Hugely. Now everybody go to sleep.
I’m vacillating on AG Sessions between a “good guy” and the ” Stay-Puff ” monster of Ghost Busters’ fame . Our times seem too cry for a ” Harry Callaghan ” attitude but we seem to have Walter Mitty in charge .
I think that Trump and Wray are trying to salvage the FBI. Worse, is the politicization of the entire Government intelligence apparatus. It is worse than the ‘1984’ police state. Everything can be monitored, crimes fabricated, family and friends intimidated, financial ruin for being in the wrong political party.
Perhaps we should thank Obama for trying it because he bungled it so badly, thus bringing it to the light of day. Obama was so bad and inept, that he rises to the top of the greatest Presidents of our republic… as a warning of what could have happened if he was competent and bad…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jordan Peterson, Canadian clinical psychologist and professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, speaks with The Epoch Times about Postmodernism and Cultural Marxism.
Another brilliant interview/ Progressive Left/Identity Politics
Between this Peterson vid and the Swedish vid I posted above, Treepers will have some good distractions over the next few days.
I am so ready to look at these Cultural Problems squarely and Move.Forward.
The Memo release has given me confidence it’ll happen. This is just the Beginning.
I really feel if we are able to get a hold of our education, the numbers of Marxists would cease. But we are being slowly suffocated as it is now. Giving them jobs is not enough, we need to get back to logic, reason, civics, common sense, and some absolutes. I watched someone else’s video posted on the economy post about that UK woman who worked for the Guardian and how she talked about the Left and their moral relativism and other ideologies.
Then candidate Trump travelled to Scotland in June of 2016 and backed the vote by the people of the U.K. to leave the E.U. and regain their nation’s complete sovereignty.
I’m going to go out on a limb here and surmise that long time British elite, establishment, Fabian Socialist, spy, Christopher Steele, was not a Brexit supporter.
Is this a clue as to the reason Steele felt so passionately that Trump never become President?
George Papadupoulos was at a London bar in May of 2016 when his inebriated braggadocio to the Australian ambassador to Britain supposedly started one of the biggest counter-intelligence investigations in American history.
George, originally from Chicago, spent a lot of time in London as that’s where his energy consultant job was based.
If the FBI had found any solid evidence that Papadupoulos had colluded with the Russians to obtain Hillary’s emails, don’t you think we would have seen it leaked by now?
And yet they convict him for lying to the liars??
On January 23, 2017, Robert Hannigan, head of the British equivalent of the NSA, GCHQ, resigned his position, claiming he needed to do so to take care of his ill wife and elderly parents.
This sudden resignation occurred two days after the inauguration of Donald Trump.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/jan/23/gchq-chief-robert-hannigan-quits
What else are the Brits/Five Eyes hiding?
Are all of Christopher Steele’s sources (if he has any) really just Russian emigres in London who have an axe to grind against Putin, and by extension Trump because he said he’d like to get along with Russia?
One last thing on Carter Page:
Why would a man who had been warned, allegedly, in 2013/14 by the FBI that he was a target for recruitment as a potential asset/spy by the Russians be actually doing just that in 2016?
Who, other than a FISC judge, or a Democrat, or a MSM Propgandist, would actually believe that anybody could be that stupid?
By the time all of this is over and the dust finally clears, President Trump will be the only person in Washington with any credibility left.
It’s going to be absolutely glorious.
Five Eyes and in the darkness an ORB to bind them…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why would a man who had been warned, allegedly, in 2013/14 by the FBI that he was a target for recruitment as a potential asset/spy by the Russians be actually doing just that in 2016?
Why wouldn’t the FBI warn Trump or any candidate from either party of the potential problems surrounding Page.
I mean who’s side are they on?
They wouldn’t have blown any cover they had because he was spoken to or at least knew he was in their radar.
If the problems with Page were warranted why did the FBI choose to remain silent?
So, I imagine the “Minority Memo” is going to cite Page’s business trip to Russia as a reason why they spied on the whole campaign. As if no one can do business with the Russians again? Then, of course, there’s the Don Jr. meeting that was a complete set-up. That Swalwel also stated that Pres Trump is also a suspect.
San Francisco, Union Square, artists works, Feb 2 2018.
This is an artist selling paintings depicting life in 3rd world shanty towns.
People slopping through mud. No paved roads in the Glorious Third World.
A figure kicking a soccer ball outside his dilapidated aluminum box. His life is crap, but he has a soccer ball; it’s so, so Ethnic. Oh don’t tell me I’m being a snob. His house is an aluminum cardboard box. He lives in a collection of such boxes, in a field of mud. There is no plumbing, no electrical lines. This is 3rd world misery being abstracted into idealized, celebratory art.
What the hell. Who would buy this “art”? No one who lives there. Dems bored with ruining cities like Oakland and Baltimore? Inner city ghettos too passe now?
Let’s take America to the next level – The Third World! Feel Their Pain! Virtue Signal via celebrating poverty! It’s what all the sophisticated Progressives are doing!
Or maybe it’s even more disconnected. Look. These simple people. They live in simple poverty, happy in their ignorance. They’re so wise! Let’s, let’s…
MAHOG! Make America Haiti Or Ghana!
This woman needs to go home and spend the rest of her life with her family. She is declining fast.
Confused Nancy Pelosi Stutters – Forgets Who’s President – Calls Trump “Bush” Again (VIDEO)
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/confused-nancy-pelosi-stutters-forgets-whos-president-calls-trump-bush-video/
She’s been slurring a lot of words lately too.
She said that instead of an open hand Trump gave them a closed “fish”.
Highly probable this is the only way a flake like Pelosi got to where she is – through her dirty mafia consorting Mayoral father D’Alesandro
D’Alesandro also was accused by highly-credible police officers of providing protection to Baltimore hoodlums. For example, “in 1945, Captain JOHN R. ROLLMAN, Western District, Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore, Maryland, furnished information to the Baltimore Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation concerning one CHARLES F. CAMMARATA, who until a short time previously had operated a tavern at 641 West Baltimore Street.” According to Captain Rollman “CAMMARATA had gotten away with all sorts of criminal activities in the Western District due to the protection of Maryland United States Representative THOMAS D’ALESANDRO,”
So let me get this straight… It wasn’t Trump and the Russian government who conspired against their opponent in a political election. It was Hillary and the British government.
TheTrump Pee Pee Papers is now the “Clinton-Steele Pee Pee Dossier”
Bette Midler and Joy Behar along with their assinine entertainment tweets and shell of personalities can go to hell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Before 1934 the FBI coyld not arrest. Just investigate. I think this should be considered again. Their pubic affairs office has I believe between 100 and 200 staff, and its relationship with the MSM and Hollywood is very cozy, and unhealthy. The MSM helps cover up FBI blunders, and assists in making sure the Bureau gets credit for the work of other Federal agencies and State/local police. This creates ill feeling by the way, and the their practice of grabbing credit ir stepping in at the last minute dates at least as far back as the Lindburgh baby kidnapping. Yep, time for a culture change.
Exactly. Turley points out our government tries to falsely classify things simply because they are an embarrassment to them. It should concern everyone.
Turley also wrote a related op-ed:
Outcry over the Nunes memo is damning for Democrats and FBI
http://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/372061-outcry-over-the-nunes-memo-is-damning-for-democrats-and-fbi?amp&__twitter_impression=true
LikeLiked by 2 people
(Posted earlier on another thread, repeating here for more visibility. So troubling.)
E.O. 12333 section 2.3, signed by James Clapper & Loretta Lynch.
(“FVEY” = FIVE EYES = SIGNIT. Remembering ALL the foreign dignitaries / cabinet / ministers voicing opinions during the campaign season)
Question is – under what Constitutional authority was this legal?
And why would any of our ALLIES agree to it?
(The sudden resignation of GCHQ Director Hannigan in January 2017 draws a much sharper focus.)
Winning. “The raid was believed to be the largest localized sweep under President Trump.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I live in CA. There is hardly any business in this State that doesn’t have illegals working there
So, reading through a lot of articles/blogs/comments today on the news of the day, I’ve had two thoughts:
1. “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them they have been fooled.” (Attributed to but apparently probably not said by Mark Twain). Because the Marxists on the left – and that includes the majority of the MSM – are never going to admit that the Trump/Russia Collusion was all a left wing conspiracy to either destroy or minimize the impact of President Trump’s presidency.
2. Hypothetically speaking, IF someone who was involved in this FBI-DOJ conspiracy to “F*** Flynn and then F*** Trump,” the “insurance” against a successful Trump presidency, decided to flip, come clean, and testify against his/her fellow conspirators, to whom would they offer?
Good question…. Obviously the FBI, CIA,DOJ, would be out of the question. Devon Nunes…
