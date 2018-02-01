President Trump Delivers Remarks During Congressional Conference…

Earlier today President Donald Trump delivered remarks during the House and Senate GOP conference in White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia.
The presidential message was simple MAGA (Making America Great Again), and the remarks delivered by the President solidify, and represent, an institutional shift of the Republican party apparatus to reflect new values -within a new era- as highlighted by the policies and perspectives of President Trump.
The President has shifted the GOP toward the People’s Party. After a year of policy implementation, the modern era GOP is is POTUS Trump’s party now.
Rand Paul is going after Page and Strozk’s security clearances. Letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, January 30,
https://www.paul.senate.gov/letter-fbi-director-christopher-wray-january-30-2018
It is amazing. One by one the Republicans are stepping up to pick away at this mess. Well, it is about darned time. Go for it!
BINGO! This is the ticket. Leakers, whether Congressional or DoJ / FBI, should immediately and ADMINISTRATIVELY lose their security clearance. That should not take a court order. And, once that happens, you CANNOT REMAIN working with responsibilities that require same. Then they can be assigned to counting tiddlywinks or whatever until their indictments come through. But DO NOT LEAVE THEM IN A HIGH PROFILE SECURITY RISK JOB. That’s a ‘myBad’ against the current white hats. As POTUS said to the jerk news person acting out in the pressor, “Get’em outta here!”
Also remember the names of the GOPe people in November 2018. They and many dnc puppets have occupied a undeserving chair in the people’s house way to long. They now having a “oh Jesus moment” is a little late. Loss of benefits would also be a good step.
Yep!
I actually think this is possibly why Strzok was removed from the Mueller investigation, and why he was assigned to HR at the FBI.
I’ve held a security clearance and I’m trying as hard as I can to remember the legal requirements, but I’m pretty dang sure (and have had people confirm) that having an affair is grounds to get your clearance revoked (because you’re exposed to blackmail).
In counterintel, you can’t do your job without a security clearance. So he gets to twiddle his thumbs while he waits to get fired.
Start with Schiff head!
Our president and the GOP should be feeling very very good………………..5.4% GDP.
The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model for first-quarter GDP growth jumped after data released Friday on manufacturing and construction. The estimate climbed to 5.4% from 4.2%. This would be the fastest quarterly growth rate since the third quarter of 2003.
We need them to deliver on immigration. The 5 pillars:
1) Build the wall
2) End chain migration
3) End lottery
4) DACA resolution
5) E-verify
NO DACA EVER……get em out!
So tired of paying for these a-holes. I have a kid that could use a bit of assistance but can’t get it due to they make just a tad too much money. They are a family of 4 both working with 2 kids and dad is a vet of Iran and Afghanistan wars now Natl Guard… they are the working poor. We help when we can but are retirement age.
Sorry for the rant but no to these FREELOADERS
Immigration hard-liners need to be a little more thoughtful about this.
Yes, the immigration system needs to be reformed to include security and enforcement. It’s non-negotiable, including the WALL.
However, with the way that the economy is roaring back to life, we’re very shortly going to run into a full employment situation. If we can’t coax the last remaining un-/under-employed back to work, we’ll need to expand the population by bringing people in. Even if just temporarily.
Not even gonna buy into that nonsense…….nice try…..NEXT!
And one more: end birthright citizenship.
“You mean anchor babies? We call them anchor babies.” Candidate Trump
(Or something very close! In a press gathering—-anybody got that clip?)
Extreme vetting (absolutely no Sharia Law) for ALL immigrants DACA or otherwise, merit (education / skill), no criminal record, not on the dole, not been on the dole, will not be on the dole.
Saw short video yesterday on how the number of people (legal or illegal) in a state = representatives for Congress and # for Elctoral College. The new census forms ask if you are a citizen (!) and hopefully will be a base to tally election votes to. Maybe just a little hope of mine.
6) Arrest Obama and Hillary for treason
Good article on immigration/wall and process along with me thinking about what President Trump put on the table in SOTU! Brilliant, the dnc now on the spit.
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/exclusive-rep-dave-brat-says-immigration-reform-bill-passes-bill-goodlatte-bill/
I’d add amend the 14th amendment to repeal birthright citizenship which makes every baby born in the US automatically a US citizen. Among the developed nations, only US and Canada permit this.
listening to the commie/prog and MSM again are you?….”birthright citizenship” is neither in the 14A nor legal………in fact the 14A says unless your parents hold “allegiance” to the US (citizens) you are NOT a citizen……Re: Justice Brennan and a 1982 SCOTUS case on the matter
However it has to happen, it should. Birthright citizenship (‘anchor babies’) and birth tourism were never intended by the framers and amenders!
!!!!!!!! THAT is fantastic !!!!!!!!!
That is just their first shot at the Q1 projection. They were off by a wide margin last year with their first look. However they do narrow it down and it gets more realistic as the quarter moves ahead.
Don’t take this the wrong way, I think PDJT is on the right track economically. However, the Atlanta Fed is well known for downward revisions of their estimates (based on sentiment readings ) as time goes on and as data comes in the number is going to come down.
I heard this on radio and jumped up and cheered! My poor dogs!
What I find rather amazing is how calm and upbeat they are knowing there is a good chance the train “incident” may not have been accidental and the Deep State is so desperate they are throwing everything they’ve got at the Administration…so many lies, one after another by the media and now Congressional members. There is no subtlety, no hiding their hatred and unhinged mindset. And, for the GOP to continue on is quite admirable, IMO. I can hardly wait for the fallout to begin!
Trains travel on tracks. If a trash truck is stopped crossways on the tracks, the train has nowhere else to go.
Sometimes an accident is just an accident. Even in strange circumstances.
The track that Amtrak train was on is normally not used for passenger travel, it is used for freight trains. The freight trains normally travel at 30 M.P.H., with the track being rated for 60 M.P.H. safe travel. The Amtrak train was running at 60 M.P.H.. There was a working railroad crossing signal and crossing gates where the truck was. Initial investigation points to the driver of the truck trying to snake his way around the crossing gates.
As per officials, everyone in the area pretty much knows the schedules of the freight trains that pass through the area, so they have learned when they should avoid the roads with railroad crossings, and they conduct their business accordingly.
The driver of the sanitation truck is still in critical condition and has yet to be interviewed. It may take time for the exact reason to be known as to why that truck was on the train tracks when the crossing gates were in the down position. It will also take time to get the blood results back to determine if the driver of that sanitation truck was under the influence of anything. It is quite possible that the driver of that truck thought that he had more time than he did while trying to circumvent the railroad crossing, as he has most likely has done it before but when a freight train was passing through at 30 M.P.H., half the speed that the Amtrak train was traveling at.
I seriously doubt that there is any merit to the story going around that the collision was due to an attempt to injure or kill members of the GOP, their staff and family members who were on that train.
Everyone looked good, nice and relaxed after the train crash.
Hope they get some work done.
Interesting note:
On Fox Biz, a Dem strategist revealed a little too much on immigration strategy for the Dems.
Looks like the Dems have no interest in compromise. Instead they want to make Trump the boogeyman and specifically, over-hype (via a compliant media) the attempted deportation of any DACA person by President Trump.
That’s right, the Dems don’t care at all about resolving/working towards making the DACA or Dreamers legit. They want to punish Trump via media for ideological reasons and the Dems think this is a winning strategy for their side.
Bizarre.
I’m pretty sure they are insane. Or, more likely, Trump broke them.
They are Evil.
Godless Socialism is always Evil.
As Don Jr would say “the derangement is real”!
Sylvia they have been brainwashed by socialist/communist/nazism propaganda. They can make up fake truth but cannot handle absolute truth. These brainwashed people are filled with hate and their souls are dark places. They epitomize the meanings of greed, lust of power, racism and heartlessness. They had needed to be broken over a hundred years ago but presidents and those in government used them to tear down this country piece by piece.
This looks exactly like their strategy.
IOW they WANT the DACAs to be deported. They want the images of the poor lambs being sent back to Mexico.
Seems like a pretty bizarre strategy, but not surprising.
It’s actually not bizarre at all. It’s all they have left. They have no platform to run on (other than HATE TRUMP), and they surely don’t want Trump to be the one who fixes immigration. Heavens, that might actually turn some of the DACA dreamers into red Trump lovers! Especially given the state of the improving economy and increased job opportunities. The Dems have no intention at all of working with the Trump administration to fix the problem. Once it’s fixed, what would they have to campaign on?
Exactly M from Texas! up vote x100!
Not sure that’s going to work out too well for them. According to the last pole I read, over 60% of potential voters want the DACA “kids” deported. If Trump succeeds in getting rid of DACA, it seems he wins. The Dems bubble is clouding their vision.
Unfortunately, for the Dems this strategy is not limited to DACA. In every facet of American society, they divide Americans into groups, pit the groups against each other, and then claim they are the only ones that can protect each group from the other groups. They knowingly push for policies that not only don’t solve the problem, but actually make it worse. A determined effort to maintain a perpetual state of fear among their followers. Think about it…
What is their answer to dealing with people who are in the “terrible” position of being here illegally? Keep the borders open so more people can be in the same “terrible” position.
What is their answer to escalating gun crime? Disarm law abiding citizens, taking away their ability to defend themselves.
What is their answer to high unemployment and falling wages? More regulations and higher taxes.
What is their answer to terrorism? Continuing immigration from countries rife with terrorists.
In every aspect of their ideology you find the same pattern;
1) Help create a problem
2) Make the problem worse
3) Blame the other side for the problem
4) Campaign on stopping the other side
5) Repeat
…And worst of all, they claim the moral high-ground on the very problems they help create.
Watch just a few minutes of the speech. Trump is relaxed and “in stride”. Not a worry in the world. Lesson: he’s got the bases covered and is standing back while the Democrats implode (and are then exposed, indicted, and arrested).
I should have invested in popcorn futures.
⭐️👍⭐️
This was smart of Trump. Get the troops together and tell them “How did you like that winning Tuesday evening? You like that feeling? Okay, to get that, we all pull on the oars in the same direction. No more Maverick bullshit. Oh, and by the way we start doing the pulling tomorrow when that memo comes out. You work for the American people now. Forget that and you better hope your Leader in the House or Senate talks to you before I do, because I talk using size 13 combat boots.”
Astonishing that Ryan would say to Trump that the GOP has never been so unified.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Winning is such a contagious high!!! Plus it brings in $$$$$$. RNC’s filling coffers.
More and more people are seeing the light (not the green orb) shine thru the democrats and the msm. Trump is showing us things we can see, not just hear about.
My mother always used to say you catch more flies with honey than you do with vinegar. PDJT is wooing them with sweet, sweet words. Nicely done.
Precisely!
Mom taught us the same and I’ve passed it onto my boys too 👍
My husband used to ask. “Why on earth would you even WANT to catch flies?”
The North Wind and the Sun had a quarrel about which of them was the stronger. While they were disputing with much heat and bluster, a Traveler passed along the road wrapped in a cloak.
“Let us agree,” said the Sun, “that he is the stronger who can strip that Traveler of his cloak.”
“Very well,” growled the North Wind, and at once sent a cold, howling blast against the Traveler.
Sun
With the first gust of wind the ends of the cloak whipped about the Traveler’s body. But he immediately wrapped it closely around him, and the harder the Wind blew, the tighter he held it to him. The North Wind tore angrily at the cloak, but all his efforts were in vain.
Then the Sun began to shine. At first his beams were gentle, and in the pleasant warmth after the bitter cold of the North Wind, the Traveler unfastened his cloak and let it hang loosely from his shoulders. The Sun’s rays grew warmer and warmer. The man took off his cap and mopped his brow. At last he became so heated that he pulled off his cloak, and, to escape the blazing sunshine, threw himself down in the welcome shade of a tree by the roadside.
Aesop’s Fable
True for house flies !
Fruit fly tip; Use apple cider vinegar in a bowl. It works
MSM saying fbi chief wray threatening to quit over memo being released. I’m still not sure about Wray. Is he with Trump or part of the deep state?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Russians call it maskyrovka-camouflage…you… have to confuse your enemies…and they are and than throw icy shower on those headless chickens.
Its Fake news. CNN citing “Top White House aides”. NBC reported this not long after CNN reported that:
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
I hope President tells Wray not to let the door hit him in the butt on the way out.
McCabe sat on Weiner’s laptop and the 30,000 emails Reptillary delivered had 2,128 classified documents. Imagine how many classified yoga tips and wedding plan documents will be descovered.
MAGA ? WAKE UP and smell the p word , were “MAGA” ed out , we want memo . Now ! Not more MAGA campaigning talk , I want arrests
The latest false narrative that the lying MFM (mother*******media) is spinning is that the memo is the REPUBLICAN memo. Somebody needs to go on one of their propaganda ‘interviews’ and remind these lying crapweasels that the release of the memo was voted on by the House of Representatives Select Committee on Intelligence Oversight, of which Devin Nunes is the chairman. It is NOT ‘the Republican’ memo.
“After a year of policy implementation, the modern era GOP is POTUS Trump’s party now”
Yes!!! Thank you God for your incredible blessings and mercy on our country, and thank you President Trump for being a willing soldier in the army of The Lord! #InGodWeTrust 😀
I just love this man! If he ever called us to DC I would crawl if I had to and get there! This is OUR own George Washington! I love President Trump! Thank you Lord for hearing our cries over the years. Absolutely MAGA!
OMG! Our great one is bringing back craftsmanship once again! The Alinsky program has systematically striped our nation of our artistic expression from production of goods. We used to have craftsmen producing our furniture by hand. It was eliminated by mass production of just about everything. The Prez is right, who knows how to sculpt stone anymore, etc?
Sears used to sell craftsman homes. Could you imagine today
Govt is for the ppl, by the ppl.A govt that is corrupt is sick & can not survive.Release unredacted memo w/names. Here Americans wait for the memo and those who have reason to hide want the names withheld. Publish the names so no one will ever do this again. What they did, are doing and would continue to do must never be allowed to go unpunished. Allowing time to pass changes narritive.
Our country is being played for a financial suckers by illegals.
No DACA/DREAMERS it violates Federal law 1324 Leftist Group that Blasted Trump Over DACA Gets Biggest Slice of $37 Mil HUD Grant– #StopViolatingUS1324
#ReleaseTheMemo
Populism is Deplorabilism! Look at how glumly the Blue Team received the news at the SOTU of the lowest recorded African-American unemployment ever recorded. It was like a dagger through their hearts.
It’s been discussed how the cavalier attitude towards laws and institutions displayed by the Blue Team reflected a dead certainty Clinton would win. Yes hubris played a role. But these were also people who never never to shill in Mayberry RFD again. Like a victorious departing army they were torching national(ist) laws and mores because they were done with them. Their hubris and egos had already graduated to a global stage. Pretty scary stuff.
https://fullspectrumdominoes.wordpress.com/2018/01/30/2296/
Thx. Another good passage from that article:
I suggested months ago a Clinton Presidency would form an interregnum phase on the way to global government.
Viewed in this context the Democrats’ brazen disregard for our national institutions becomes more understandable: they weren’t planning on coming back through this one-horse town called America ever again.
