President Trump Delivers Remarks During Congressional Conference…

Earlier today President Donald Trump delivered remarks during the House and Senate GOP conference in White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia.

The presidential message was simple MAGA (Making America Great Again), and the remarks delivered by the President solidify, and represent, an institutional shift of the Republican party apparatus to reflect new values -within a new era- as highlighted by the policies and perspectives of President Trump.

The President has shifted the GOP toward the People’s Party. After a year of policy implementation, the modern era GOP is is POTUS Trump’s party now.