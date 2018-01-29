BREAKING: House Intelligence Committee Votes To Release The Memo….

As widely anticipated the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has voted to release the majority ‘FISA Memo’ as led by Chairman Devin Nunes. According to reports it was a party-line vote. The memo now goes to the executive branch for release approval.

Additionally, the politically constructed counter-memo, led by minority leader Adam Schiff, received a supportive committee vote making it available to the full house of representatives. However, following the same procedural process as before – the Schiff Memo was not approved for public release (via executive branch), until the full house has an opportunity to review it.

Because the Schiff Memo was not released to the public; and because the committee is making Schiff follow the same rules applied to Nunes; and because the content of the approved release is adverse to Democrats corrupt interests; Adam Schiff rushed to the microphones to complain.



