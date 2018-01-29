BREAKING: House Intelligence Committee Votes To Release The Memo….

As widely anticipated the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has voted to release the majority ‘FISA Memo’ as led by Chairman Devin Nunes.  According to reports it was a party-line vote.  The memo now goes to the executive branch for release approval.

Additionally, the politically constructed counter-memo, led by minority leader Adam Schiff, received a supportive committee vote making it available to the full house of representatives.  However, following the same procedural process as before – the Schiff Memo was not approved for public release (via executive branch), until the full house has an opportunity to review it.

Because the Schiff Memo was not released to the public; and because the committee is making Schiff follow the same rules applied to Nunes; and because the content of the approved release is adverse to Democrats corrupt interests; Adam Schiff rushed to the microphones to complain.


  1. Concerned Virginian says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Betcha right now TERRY McAULIFFE is furiously figuring out who to throw under the bus, how to try and come out of this demarche smelling like rose, hiring the priciest lawyer he can get, having backdoor channels communications with the CLINTONMACHINE, talking to his handlers about how he can “resurrect” himself to try for the 2020 Democrat Presidential nomination, bleachbitting any number of sensitive files and messages, and in general wearing through his deodorant.
    And I don’t think any of the above things he’s doing will ultimately help him. The minute he becomes a political liability to the CLINTONMACHINE, he’s toast. But he’s too stupid to know that.

  2. Streak 264 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    The NSA must have people working overtime to listen to the swamp creatures talk!

  3. mazziflol says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Another good thing…it will confirm or deny the QAnnon fellow.

  4. colddeadhandsyoudirtyape says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Dan Bongino on Tucker Carlson WOW! He needs to credit Sundance! We all know!

  5. Publius2016 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    These jokers are truly insane! Sorry Dems, we get to read the memo…later, we get to see the evidence…Times up! We need to MAGA and Radioactive Mueller needs to go back to the NFL.

  6. Pam says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:12 pm

  7. Publius2016 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Rosenstein still needs to resign over Uranium 1 and everyone in Special Counsel needs to be disbarred for violating the Presidential Transitions Law!

  8. billrla says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    My Caifornia Congressional District #37 Congressmember, Karen Bass (D), sent out a blast e-mail today announcing a telephone “town hall” after the SOTU address, during which “issues” will be discussed. The e-mail referred to “Trump’s State of the Union Address.” Nor President Trump’s. Just “Trump’s.” The seditious Democrats are losing control of their beloved “narrative, and they know it. The Dems cannot keep their constituents in ignorance forever, try as they might.

    Here come the “spontaneous” demonstrations.

  9. jbowen82 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Remember, folks, Nunes was just first up to bat of the four. Next come Goodlatte, Grassley, and Horowitz.

  10. Scarlet says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    “ We asked that both memoranda be vetted, by the fbi and the department of justice “ ……yeah……sure you did Schiffty. Sure you did. Curtains for you !

  11. goldenunicorngaming says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    I’m in a western suburb of Chicago and I put on Joe Walsh for about 15 minutes. Admittedly, I’ve been kind of not-as-up-to-date on the FISA/Russia stuff cuz I took the fam to Disney for a week, and have since been back to work for two days.

    But what I heard that nutjob talking about for fifteen minutes blew my mind. He was incessantly repeating about how EVERY SINGLE intelligence agency acknowledged Russia Collusion and how it makes Trump look bad because he’s been on the defensive about Russia interfering in our elections. He said Russia interfered in our elections about 15 times in 15 minutes. Have I missed something or is he just a psychopath following orders/in panic mode/obstructing for reason x?

  12. Xmatrix says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    I don’t know why the Democrats are crying. We all know that they are going to leak their memo out anyway! Or did they already leaked there memo out you know the Christopher Steele dossier! The facts of the matter is truth has no party lines. They were conspiring and need to be prosecuted and executed!

  13. lawton says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Comey knows he will be in trouble soon.

  14. Maryaha says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Oh, how I pray that there is an indictment with this fool, Adam Schiff’s name on it!

  15. Throwaway the key says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    “Let me tell you: You take on the intelligence community — they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Tuesday evening on MSNBC with Rachel Maddow.

    President Donald Trump: “Hold my diet Coke and watch this.”

  16. mauiis says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    (Would be surprised if this passage hasn’t already been used somewhere on CTH, still worth another look. I absolutely love the Bible and its gritty wisdom/truth.)
    ———————————————-
    Then Harbona, one of the eunuchs attending the king, said, “A pole reaching to a height of fifty cubits[b] stands by Haman’s house. He had it set up for Mordecai, who spoke up to help the king.”

    The king said, “Impale him on it!”

    So they impaled Haman on the pole he had set up for Mordecai.

    Esther, chapter 7
    NIV version
    ———————————————-

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      January 29, 2018 at 8:32 pm

      Thank you for posting that! First I thought calling Comey a eunuch was an interesting choice, then I saw the part about the pole reaching to a height of fifty cubits and I thought, ha ha hey Stretch how’s the view up there, but then I got to Haman’s name and I knew where we were going.

      Loved it, loved the reference. As always, topical! The Word never fails.

  17. Scarlet says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    “ A DEEPLY FLAWED PERSON IN THE OVAL OFFICE “ …. I HATE SCHIFF. IDespise him! What a creep!

  18. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    According to sundance;
    “However, following the same procedural process as before – the Schiff Memo was not approved for public release (via executive branch), until the full house has an opportunity to review it.”
    It remains to be seen if a House majority will release the memo to the public.

  19. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    If I was President I would have the memo checked to make sure there is no problem releasing it, have the WH lawyer sign off and whatever other checks and balances within the White House there are, and then release it. CYA, everyday in every way working in the Swamp.

  20. dizzymissl says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Can’t wait to read this 🙂

  21. Chris Mulligan says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Comey finally came out today:

    • Chris Mulligan says:
      January 29, 2018 at 8:25 pm

      sorry for the repost…..

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      January 29, 2018 at 8:36 pm

      To be fair, James Comey knows a thing or two about standing tall. Isn’t he 6’8? But as for honor, integrity, honesty…..not so much.

      But if Comey isn’t executed and manages to weasel away from this, he can always eke out a living writing Hallmark cards. He manages to achieve just the right tone, every time.

      Have I mentioned I hate this guy? Maybe not. I was taught better manners than that. My poor mom. She tried. She just had such inferior material to work with. Sigh.

  22. d2i says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Is anybody else feeling as giddy as I am tonight? I ask b/c rather than popcorn I’m enjoying a lovely glass of Pinot Grigio. I wish I could say it’s from a Trump Winery, just an hour from the house, but it’s not, I dare confess. But I’m thinking I’ll head up for a tasting and soon.

    That said, I’m giddy b/c the first ray of sunlight is finally breaking through the morass of darkness we’ve all endured for way too long. I love, love, love the smackdown of Schiff and his fellow travelers belief of entitlement. Like somehow or another Nunes must follow House rules but he and his ilk are above such reproach. I say bugger off you useless you know what! Follow House procedures or lose. A useless piece of pond scum.

    I’m going to stay giddy for now, b/c once my eyes lay upon the sunlight I’m thinking I’m going to be one really pissed off American…

  23. Pam says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:26 pm

  24. Publius2016 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    The way the Coup Plotters set it up Impeachment is that any action by President Trump makes the case for Obstruction. Our very stable genius acts always in reaction…first he fires Comey due to his lying and now he’ll approv release of the memo due to the House vote…

  25. fleporeblog says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    The third batter is up and he has slapped a single to load the bases for the IG!

  26. Atticus says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Gee, whatever it is coming down the road…..it’s big…….and it sure is ugly.

  27. gymcy81 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    (sarcasm intended)
    With all of the other 2 -10 yrs of manipulations, it really warms the little heart to see AS ‘show’ brinkmanship and suggest more transparency and involvement of the FBI (more fox guarding chickens) to create more inclusiveness (opportunities for obfuscation) in the process…a process that said minority members stonewalled / slowed for months, years [and did not want to shine light upon] and as they said they (still) support the unsupported Trump/ Russia/ election collusion investigation
    [and politely imply that the unreleased memo is unrelated].

    p.s. speaking of unrelated, but related to DC investigations (obfuscations) what DID happen with:
    TWA flight 800
    Fast and Furious
    Benghazi
    Uranium
    DNC / Pakistani laptop
    Emails
    …uh huh, sure…let’s get the former top heads at the FBI CIA State DOJ involved

    [of course, not that any of the collected information, already ….ssslowwly…. came from some of those sources]
    …the games continue…

    Sarc ended

    Love thy neighbors
    Matthew 22

  28. bkrg2 says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    I just love how these idiot Dems double, then triple, then quadruple-down on their stupidity…
    And their idiot followers believe this crap???
    Series after series of text messages between Stroke and Page documenting the corruption, yet all Americans are supposed to pretend it never happened?

    • Publius2016 says:
      January 29, 2018 at 8:35 pm

      They don’t realize that the Fake News Media is not their friend…in a few more days, these words will come back to haunt them…remember these personalities are paid to talk not write…they will turn on a dime once the script is switched…the American People hate cheaters more than anything…once caught, you’ll be forever branded.

  29. Thurstan says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    You can bet there will be a lot of folks singing for a deal after today.

  30. Pam says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:34 pm

  31. All Too Much says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:35 pm

  32. Dora says:
    January 29, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Adam Schiff has what the Germans call “Backpfeifengesicht”, which literally means “a face that needs to be slapped”.

