Three Deplorables Went to Davos…

In September of 2015 we shared one of the overarching reasons why CTH would support Donald Trump for President. – SEE HERE – This week, the sentiment behind that reasoning showed up in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum; we could not be more proud.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (Wednesday), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (Thursday) and U.S. President Donald Trump (Friday), collectively outlined how our new U.S. trade and economic policy would engage with the world.
Many media voices (narrative engineers) will, and have, continue to obfuscate, spin, and make predictive declarations about U.S. economic policies based on their ideological views of what President Trump could do, should do, or will do. They will try to convince the American electorate of POTUS Trump’s forward plans. Most of what they declare is false.
In case you missed it, and if you want to know what the accurate compass heading is, skip the media and allow yourselves to rely on the direct message as delivered. You’ll avoid a great deal of heartburn.
The MAGA economic policy explanation begins with trade, Wilbur Ross:
The MAGA economic policy explanation is enhanced by finance, Steven Mnuchin:
The America-First economic policy is wrapped up by President Trump (transcript here):
[…] America is roaring back, and now is the time to invest in the future of America. We have dramatically cut taxes to make America competitive. We are eliminating burdensome regulations at a record pace. We are reforming the bureaucracy to make it lean, responsive, and accountable. And we are ensuring our laws are enforced fairly.
We have the best colleges and universities in the world, and we have the best workers in the world. Energy is abundant and affordable. There has never been a better time to come to America.
[…] In rebuilding America, we are also fully committed to developing our workforce. We are lifting people from dependence to independence, because we know the single best anti-poverty program is a very simple and very beautiful paycheck.
To be successful, it is not enough to invest in our economy. We must invest in our people. When people are forgotten, the world becomes fractured. Only by hearing and responding to the voices of the forgotten can we create a bright future that is truly shared by all.
The nation’s greatness is more than the sum of its production. A nation’s greatness is the sum of its citizens: the values, pride, love, devotion, and character of the people who call that nation home.
[…] Each of you has the power to change hearts, transform lives, and shape your countries’ destinies. With this power comes an obligation, however — a duty of loyalty to the people, workers, and customers who have made you who you are.
So together, let us resolve to use our power, our resources, and our voices, not just for ourselves, but for our people — to lift their burdens, to raise their hopes, and to empower their dreams; to protect their families, their communities, their histories, and their futures.
That’s what we’re doing in America, and the results are totally unmistakable. It’s why new businesses and investment are flooding in. It’s why our unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in so many decades. It’s why America’s future has never been brighter.
Today, I am inviting all of you to become part of this incredible future we are building together.
Thank you to our hosts, thank you to the leaders and innovators in the audience. But most importantly, thank you to all of the hardworking men and women who do their duty each and every day, making this a better world for everyone.
Together, let us send our love and our gratitude to make them, because they really make our countries run. They make our countries great.
Thank you, and God bless you all. Thank you very much. (Applause.) Thank you very much. (link)
As shared in September of 2015: Why do I support Donald Trump…
… because he says: “Make America Great Again”! And when Trump says that I hear:
Someone who gives a damn about America, without apology; which is more valuable to me than a perfected highly-rehearsed skill set of 30 second sound bites and white paper policy instructions.
From my perspective any average hard-working American could eat every one of these pinky ring candidates’ lunches, all of them; and if they want to go down the intellectual superiority path… well, that stuff is useless.
- Florida Power and Light won the prestigious International Edward Demming award for excellence in multi-platform engineering and efficiency superiority. They didn’t blow every PhD intellectual out of the water with slide rules, CAD programs and engineering acumen. They did it with hard hats and dirty fingernails.
Because they lost the award, the Japanese spent 6 months studying FPL and later published a 1,000 page dissertation essentially saying FPL “wasn’t really good, they were just lucky”….. FPL field leadership laughed, took out markers and wrote on the back of their hard hats: “WE’RE NOT GOOD, WE’RE RUCKY”….
- When every single Kuwaiti oil field was blown up by Saddam Hussein, they said it would take 5 years to cap them all off and restart their oil pumping industry. The Kuwaiti’s and Saudi’s called Texans, who had them all capped and back in working order in 10 months.
We are a nation that knows how to get shit done.
- When the Northern Chile mine workers were trapped two miles underground, they said no-one could save them. Who did they call for help? A bunch of hick miners from USA coal country who went down there, worked on the fly, engineered the rescue equipment on site, and saved everyone of them….
That’s our America.
- When a half-breed Islamic whack job, armed with an AK-47 and a goal to meet his seven virgins, began opening fire on a train in France, the Americans on board didn’t run to the nearest safe room and hide themselves amid baguettes and brie. They said “let’s go”, and beat the stuffing out of that little nut with a death wish.
Legion d’Honneur or not, that’s us. That’s just how we roll.
Lady Liberty can stroll along the Champs-Elysées with a swagger befitting Mae West because without her arrival they’d be speaking German in the Louvre. Yet for the better part of the past decade a group of intellectual something-or-others have been teaching an insufferable storyline that it’s better to be sitting around a campfire eating sustainable algae cakes and picking parasites off each other.
Enough.
When I hear Donald Trump say “Let’s Make America Great Again”, I also hear the familiar echo “cowboy up” people.
It’s high time we stop being embarrassed about our exceptional nature, and start being proud of it again. Because when it matters most, when it really counts, when it’s really needed, there’s a whole bunch of people all around this world of ours that are mighty happy when swagger walks in to solve their problems.
Yeah, “let’s make America great again”. Swagger on !
America the Beautiful – where would the world be without this great nation!!
Trust me…you don’t wanna know.
“We are a nation that knows how to get shit done.”
Damn right!
It was a Canadian company, Safety Boss, that capped more wells in Kuwait than any other single company. Safety Boss capped 180 out 600 wells capped.
Who came up with the “game plan, methods, techniques, and special equipment”, eh?
Without this “change in thinking” all those wells would have taken many years to kill.
This change in thinking was what “enabled” “safety Boss” to perform at such a pace.
It took a “team” to do what was done there…many of them came from “competitor companies” from across the USA and Canada…there were no real differences between them when they went over there! That team “got the shit done” as was needed.
Check-6
I work patch in Northern Alberta , I had a bone to pick with that comment also , as for the rest swagger on dudes . Glad you got out of the lean Obama years . Waiting in Canada to see if Ontario votes in that lisping panty waist feminist piece of crappie Trudolt for another term
And who invented th techniques? Red Adair. My father did that for a living. He worked for Yanks.
By the bye I met an oil man on the train ( you always meet incredible people on our little train) Red Adair is still a legend. 😀
Damn skippy
It feels good to read an article like this.
Sundance, “sitting around a campfire eating sustainable algae cakes and picking parasites off each other.” That sounds very much like the goings on at the democratic convention.
Oh man. The Democrat convention. Remember how the Bernie Bots walked out, so the DNC hired actors to sit in their seats and applaud / chant on queue? That wasn’t just fake news it was a fake convention.
Fake convention in an alternate universe!
Democrats are the party of unmanly males and un-womanly females …plus various question marks.
Personally I love the swagger!
GITRDUN
In the coming days, when the voices of the Globalists Uniparty banshees, given the appearance of strength by their butt kissing megaphone toadies on CNN, MSNBC, and yes, FOX become loud and strident enough to distract or discourage, I’ll read this excellent article and just keep right on smiling as we MAGA.
Read it and weep, you Uniparty schemers and plotters. The country is being run by successful adults who love it and believe in it. The stupid peons you hate are behind them all the way. Screw you.
Well said, Sundance!
Thanks for this report on Davos and recap of your support for PDJT.
And indeed we do know how to get shit done.
Don’t forget Sec Rick Perry, though…he was quietly going around saying “Wanna buy some Oil? We’d love to sell you some. How about some Natural Gas?”
It’s almost as though there was an effort to be stealthy about it, as this little clip with Premier Morawieki of Poland suggests:
Then, here is Morawieki talking about how he wants to “diversify” their Gas supply:
Busy day for you Sundance. Great work as always. Here and on twitter. I think I only got in an hour of a Gladiator re-run between all the reading.
President Donald J. Trump will have the last Laff.
Somebody had to say it 🙂
The Laffer Curve! Cut taxes and everyone wins! Almost like it’s common sense or something.
Laffer never ages. Nor does his economic policy.
“Let’s roll” — that’s what sums Americans up for me.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you Sundance for posting the forums with Ross, Mnuchin, and of course, POTUS’ speech at Davos.
What was striking was the clarity of language used by our MAGA representatives to relay the clarity of our president’s MAGA message. They just cut through all the jargon, ideology, negativity and swarminess thrown at them with alacrity and knowledge. And they just stayed on message no matter how ridiculous it got. (If you haven’t watched the forum with Mnuchin, just go to the last 6 minutes or so for a good laugh.)
And POTUS was stellar from start to finish. Soros must be fuming.
“Soros must be fuming.”
And spontaneously ignite if we’re lucky.
Becoming a net energy exporter is the way we have net inflows of other people’s money…
Great piece!
I loved Trumps speech, especially this part: “And we are ensuring our laws are enforced fairly”
Is that a secret message to the deep state?
MAGA should not mean interfering in other peoples lives. If they want to live in medieval times they should be allowed to as long as they don’t impinge on the interests of the USA. For far too many decades under both Republicans and Democrats we’ve messed around in other countries causing great instability and human suffering and spending trillions of dollars that we could have spent at home. This is exactly what DJT said during the campaign. The trillions we spent in Iraq. Libya. Syria. Ukraine. What did we gain?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Transfer of wealth to Bushies etc. Population replacement in Europe.
Amen and amen!
Wilbur Ross gave the perfect analogy:
“…like the used car dealer who turns back the odometer… That’s not a fair deal. That’s not free trade.”
Diplomatically he refrained from adding “That’s cheating.”
Sing it sundance. Your reasons why you supported Pres Trump are exactly mine.
People have no idea, or have forgotten, how many Americans or those who studied and lived in America went back to their countries to spread the good news, the spirit of freedom and innovation and the will to make changes and solve problems. They imbibed the spirit and some suffered for it by the forces of retrogression and fear.
It is little known that a Chinese, American trained engineer, a vice-mayor of Shanghai under the Republic of China, who stayed after 1949 to help his country, suffered under the GPCR, and when they were looking for ‘ideas’ after the reforms of 1978/9 turned to the ‘old technical cadre’ for the plans he had made to re-plan and revitalize Shanghai prior to the Second World War.
Shanghai, would not be what it has become, physically without him in a short 30 years.
It’s the economy, snowflakes. This Texan’s heart is always warmed when you post the pic of President Trump in his custom made-in-Texas hat!❤️ The fact that Perry is making deals to sell oil and LNG is a double❤️❤️. The Three Deplorables in Davos might win my triple ❤️❤️❤️!!!
The oil and LNG you talk about is going to countries of Eastern Europe in the Three Seas Initiative. This takes a market away from Russia. Perry following PDJT’s lead who followed PRWR’s example.
Excellent article Sundance… just excellent. So positive!!!
I feel the confidence to tune out of politics for the next 3 years with Trump in charge. It has been a maddening 30 years since Reagan left office with a series of losers put forth by the GOP. I mean really, look at the list: Bush 1, Dole, Bush 2, McCain, Romney, and the 15 nut-cases in the last primary. LOL.
Thanks Reagan, Perot, sundance, and Trump for introducing the occasional hope into my life.
Maybe not.
We still are in the thick of a serious civil war in our nation.
Great examples SD. I believe Klaus said it best when he asked PDJT to introduce his team to the audience. That was high praise from the founder and head of DAVOS.
That one request by Klaus said it all about PDJT’s trip to DAVOS. The whole audience wanted to know who these geniuses were and how they could learn from them.
I suspect many top business people will enjoy putting Main Street first. It can’t be fun being a hedge funder.
“We live in an independent world where decisions made by one nation, particularly by the United States, impact all other countries” Klaus Schwab
Jan. 25, 2018 Davos
So, there were a group of friends who always gathered together for some talks, and prayer, and just to relax. One day one of them said: “Hey, I’ve got an idea. Let’s get out of this prison of a country. Let’s all spend all of our money, get in some wooden boats, and with our families, sail across the storm filled seas, to America.” “We don’t know what it is actually like, or where we will actually land, but, then we can just do what we want, live where we want, and pray how we want.”
Then, they did it…they made it…they did the impossible…and then continued to think…to this day..” If we did this…we can do anything.”
Think about that for a moment. Anyone who has not, been on the ocean, may not understand. I have been on modern military ships during storms at sea. Could not eat, could not sleep, just hold on due to the stormy seas. And the original Americans came here in ships almost as small as rowboats. To be free.
The English had the modern guns, massive amounts of guns. A regular Army, modern cannons, unlimited supply of money, and an attitude to kill or destroy anyone who resisted. Us..a ragtag bunch of farmers, mountain men, families that lived in the forests, swamps, and the small cities. But, all of us were armed. Many armed since childhood. Armed to put food on the table for our families. Armed to protect us from Wild Indians…and in the end…to protect us from the oppressors.
And, the ragtag bunch of deplorables beat the greatest army on the face of the Earth. And…continued to think…” If we can do this, we can do anything”
So, then they gathered together, the most intelligent and patriotic of all of them and said: “We did it. What do we do to never lose it?” They wrote the Declaration of Independence, The Constitution, The Bill of Rights. The Greatest documents ever written in civilized society. “If we can do this we can do anything”
We have faced many trials, tragedies, and defining moments in the history of our country. Our country has actually saved the world from tyranny on a few occasions. And now we face another defining moment for our Republic.
I have been posting for a few days. Never Give Up Your Guns. Look what is happening in our country now..it is tragic in many ways, but think how it would be with all of these people who seem, to most of us on the verge of insanity, how it would be without our guns.
And, think of this. If we did not have our guns, who would have the guns? The same people who are / have tried to commit a coup on the sitting President. Do you think for one second, these nuts would have any pause in killing all of us, if only they had the guns? All you have to do is look at any country that do not allow their citizens to have guns. Massive rapes of women and young girls, police unarmed, places in the country you cannot even go unless you want to be killed. Drug cartels, arrests for just saying how you feel. Most of us here understand all of this.
Never give up your guns.
Why am I so fortunate to have been born in such a country? How could that be? To have lived the life I have lived in such a beautiful wonderful place. I have traveled all over the world and fought for my country. I, and my fellow Marines now and in the past, have been in “shitholes.” And I will honestly and with pride and humbleness say that when I returned to America I got down on my knees and kissed the ground, kissed it with my utmost thankfulness of being an American.
“If ever a time should come, when vain and aspiring men shall possess the highest seats in Government, our country will stand in need of its experienced patriots to prevent its ruin.”
Founding Father Samuel Adams
Thanks for that Gunny.
Especially this…
“If ever a time should come, when vain and aspiring men shall possess the highest seats in Government, our country will stand in need of its experienced patriots to prevent its ruin.” – Founding Father Samuel Adams
That was magnificent. Thank you!
Just wonderful, Gunny. Thanks for a lovely post.
Thanks, Sundance!
In your September 15′ post (SEE HERE link at top) is your clip in the comments to Trump’s hour long Tribune interview in which he says he was disappointed in Obama because he thought Obama was going to be a great cheerleader and uniter of the country and it turned out he wasn’t.
Towards the end of President Trump’s Davos speech (a little after 26:00min), he says “I think I’ve been a cheerleader for our country. Everybody representing a company or a country has to be a cheerleader or nor matter what you do it’s just not going to work. The reason I am a cheerleader is because it’s easy, because I LOVE our country, and I think we’re just doing really well…”
Hail to our Cheerleader-in-Chief!!!
He loves our country, and he loves us. It shows.
His predecessor did not. That showed, also.
Let’s roll …
I love when Sundance & President Trump cheerlead. There is NOTHING wrong with being proud of our accomplishments. We ARE a great nation.
The most successful businessman I had the privilege of working for always said, “If you’re proud of it, put your name on it.”
President Trump did just that in his own very successful business. And now he’s showing USA how to MAGA, because he is leading us out of the bleak wilderness of the past coupla decades.
Bravo!
Enjoy it while you can guys. It’ll be over soon. Mad Maxine Waters is taking center stage on Tuesday, and that’s going to put us in our place. That was obviously sarcasm, but I would like to discuss this point, and bring it back to Sundance’s great article.
Nigel Farage reminded us a few years ago that “when you’re taking the most flak, you know you are over the target”. And yes, it’s been like that for almost 2.5 years now. And what a glorious time it has been. The slings and arrows have been intense, rapid, continuous, and almost hard to keep up with. And the blood that has been spilled has looked dramatic, but underneath, ’tis but a flesh wound.
Like a traditional gun fight, someone is going to eventually run out of bullets. What happens then? Well, one option is to wave a white flag, and come out with your hands up. But this is not that scenario with the politicians. This is a fight to the death, with trillions at stake. When you run out of ammo, you enter the desperation phase. You pick up rocks on the ground, and hurl them at the opponent. Clearly, a futile gesture, but survival instincts set in, and the dying side continues with foolhardy measures, even though they know they are now doomed to failure.
Maxine Waters’ appearance on Tuesday will be the rock flinging stage for this political cabal.
Davos was a triumph for Trump, for the media and the democrats know they have even lost their argument with previous allies. His economic message, delivered by his team of economic stewards, went over so well, that I think it has broken the economic globalists. They have chosen to wave the white flag, and to come on board. It is to their advantage. The politicians – not so much.
Economists and financiers always refer to “stability” as the golden goose of prosperity. They always want stability. And the most stable things are the most natural things. Nature doesn’t require manipulation, it is what it is. It can be left alone, for the most part. The two most stable, natural things in macro economic terms are
1. Nationalism.
2. Capitalism.
Nationalism is inherent in all of us. Look at how easy it is to support your local and national sports teams. It requires no policy, no coaching, no persuasion. Like the bond of a parent to a child, it grows without the need to manipulate, to fabricate, and coerce. And from an economic stand point, it is so much easier maintain and manage.
Capitalism is the same. Capitalism is not a system. It is what happens when you leave everything alone, and let the chips fall where they may. Now obviously my description is over simplistic, but the point is that is requires less management, and not more. It is economically efficient.
And with these two aspects, of nationalism and capitalism, the markets are provided with stability and certainty. Trying to second guess which political world leaders are going to choose which winners and losers, and jockeying for position based on that, is inherently costly and uncertain. Business wants Trump’s model. They want the “invisible hand” of capitalistic certainty.
Finally, look who Trump had dinner with at Davos. They were wealth creators. They invest, make a product, sell the product to the market, and reap the reward. Bayer, Nestle, Volvo. Look who normally dominates Davos and Bilderburg. They are hedge fund managers, market traders, share holders. These people are wealth exploiters. They buy something, and then sell it for profit, transferring wealth to themselves, with no tangible benefit for the market. Their product is invisible. Capitalism’s product is visible.
Trump’s economic miracle is based on wealth creation. To argue against this is insanity. But insanity is all they have left. Hello Maxine.
See my post above. Also, our top young people are opting out. Their jobs are boring and there is nothing at the end. So they are going back to artisan work. Always a French cultural staple. I don’t blame them. A non negligible number of my adult students can’t tell me what their job is. This to me was a major plus for the Donald. He has spent his life making beautiful buildings. Where people live and work.
I am not a bit, a jot or a tittle worried about ‘Mad Maxine’ and her lunatics in arms. They are just the noisy life that every free society accommodates, and then ignores.
The expansion of economic results blows raspberries at the fact that pie makers and slicers are math challenged. Maxine’s slice of blackbird pie will peck off her nose. The rest of us will feast on pie, bread and honey, and be in the counting house. 😀
I am a British person by birth and upbringing. And yet I believe in American exceptionalism. I noticed Trump dodged that question on stage the other day, not wanting to give the opposition any fuel.
I do not believe Americans are more exceptional. I don’t. But I do believe the American system is exceptional, when allowed to flourish. And that comes from the constitution. It is an exceptional document, especially the original one, and the bill of rights. It is still unique to this day. The constitution allows individuals to be exceptional, and not the other way around.
The left knows this too, which is why they gave us a leader who was defined as a legal “constitutional expert”. It gave him a perfect platform from which to destroy it.
It is amazing why more nations don’t adopt it as a blue print for success. MAGA.
I think we’re all exceptional in our different ways. The left is just a cultural bully.
One of the things that strikes me the most is that the people Trump selected for these high cabinet positions actually like America and want to do what is best for the American people. This is in such contrast to the individuals Obama selected. His people had such contempt for America and Americans.
Indeed. PDJT’s Secretaries are people who do stuff.
Obama’s people were academics who thought about doing stuff….one day that is, in a defeated ideological correct sort of Fabian way.
Sundance: I reread your September 2015 post. Still gives me goosebumps.
We’re on a roll, people. Keep it going!
Yep. And all the while the post modernist US education system indoctrinates the poor under confident kiddies with guilt and self loathing aiming to turn the USA into a culturally 3rd world socialist sh**hole. You do it by social engineering, by destroying the morale of the kids, by ensuring they self censor and by immigration. Subtract at one end add at the other.
Demographics is destiny. Compared to that everything else in politics is trivial.
When a half-breed Islamic whack job, armed with an AK-47 and a goal to meet his seven virgins, began opening fire on a train in France, the Americans on board didn’t run to the nearest safe room and hide themselves amid baguettes and brie. They said “let’s go”, and beat the stuffing out of that little nut with a death wish.
Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler & Spencer Stone – true American heroes!
Here’s the trailer for the new movie “The 15:17 To Paris” which brings their story to the big screen next month – directed by Clint Eastwood!
😉 Islamofascists only wander around trains with AKs where there is no legal concealed carry. Nothing like a disarmed populace to facilitate train wandering with AKs.
A lot of that false bravado goes away quickly with a weapon in your face.
Always fun to watch these lame media types constantly attempt to start catfights and lose. The moderator of the panel with Wilbur Ross couldn’t stop trying to get the panel to go against Wilbur Ross and the United States. Thankfully, none of them took the bait. Although, Mr. McLennan was tiptoeing that way with his first remarks then changed course.
