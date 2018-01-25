President Trump Has Dinner With European Business Leaders Attending World Economic Forum…

Earlier today President Trump had dinner with European business leaders attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Attendees included:

U.S. Team – President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn.

European Delegation: Kasper Rorsted, Adidas (Apparel) Germany; Joe Kaeser, Siemens AG (Tech) Germany; Heinrich Hiesinger, Thyssenkrupp AG (Industrials) Germany; Eldar Saetre, Statoil ASA (Energy) Norway; Mark Schneider, Nestle SA (Food and Beverage) Switzerland; Vas Narasimhan, Novartis AG (Pharmaceutical) Switzerland; Mark Tucker, HSBC (Financial Services) UK; Patrick Pouyanne, Total SA (Energy) France; Carols Brito, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (Food and Beverage) Netherlands; Rajeev Suri, Nokia Corporation (Technology) Finland; Punit Renjen, Deloitte (Consulting) UK; Martian Lundstedt, AB Volvo (Auto) Sweden; Werner Baumann, Bayer AG (Pharmaceutical) Germany; Bill McDermott, SAP SE (Technology) Germany; Ulrich Spiesshofer, ABB Ltd (Manufacturing) Switzerland.

Advertisements