President Trump Has Dinner With European Business Leaders Attending World Economic Forum…

Earlier today President Trump had dinner with European business leaders attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Attendees included:

U.S. Team – President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn.

European Delegation: Kasper Rorsted, Adidas (Apparel) Germany; Joe Kaeser, Siemens AG (Tech) Germany; Heinrich Hiesinger, Thyssenkrupp AG (Industrials) Germany; Eldar Saetre, Statoil ASA (Energy) Norway; Mark Schneider, Nestle SA (Food and Beverage) Switzerland; Vas Narasimhan, Novartis AG (Pharmaceutical) Switzerland; Mark Tucker, HSBC (Financial Services) UK; Patrick Pouyanne, Total SA (Energy) France; Carols Brito, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (Food and Beverage) Netherlands; Rajeev Suri, Nokia Corporation (Technology) Finland; Punit Renjen, Deloitte (Consulting) UK; Martian Lundstedt, AB Volvo (Auto) Sweden; Werner Baumann, Bayer AG (Pharmaceutical) Germany; Bill McDermott, SAP SE (Technology) Germany; Ulrich Spiesshofer, ABB Ltd (Manufacturing) Switzerland.

101 Responses to President Trump Has Dinner With European Business Leaders Attending World Economic Forum…

  1. redtreesquirrel says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Our President, the Rock Star, unleashing his art of the deal style on Globalists.

  2. Pam says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    I watched this earlier and truly enjoyed it. It was like watching the white house meetings. This was truly a MAGA meeting with POTUS at his finest.

    • Minnie says:
      January 25, 2018 at 9:40 pm

      So very proud of Mr. President 🦁

      Representing the United States of America with the grace, dignity and strength she truly encompasses.

      MAGA 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸

    • Tegan says:
      January 25, 2018 at 10:11 pm

      Pam, I too watched and the thing that leaped out was how it was an experienced international businessman talking to his peers. Can you possible imagine Obama doing this? I doubt if he even knows how to read a financial report…seriously. I chuckled when POTUS asked if the CEO got a good deal with GE…he was in his element and showing respect to these highly successful, powerful CEOs.

    • TheShaz says:
      January 25, 2018 at 10:18 pm

      Trump needs to do more of these meetings in full public view.

      Doesn’t matter that the Fake News Media avoid it. In these moderns times the video’s get out via Social Media, yes the left own them, but cant control them.

      With the revelation of how sinister our Federal Government’s Agencies have become with all the crony bureaucracies. Any time you can show the government in the spirit of “Of the people, by the people and for the people”.

      It works.

    • Sayit2016 says:
      January 25, 2018 at 10:19 pm

      I think President Trump THRIVES in this environment ! He is fearless. ; )

    • Carrie2 says:
      January 25, 2018 at 11:30 pm

      Pam, whenever our President Trump is with any one person or a group, he makes them feel comfortable by his naming them, congratulating them, etc., etc. His style of MAGA is also making these company owners great again here and he never fails to thank them. This is the way to put people in a comfort zone and know they are respected.

  3. farmhand1927 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Good note to fall asleep on!

  4. Old Lady says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Such a wonderful leader! Did Barack ever attend Davos? Was anyone interested in him?

  5. lastinillinois says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    So did our Pres have 2 scoops, and the rest of the world had but 1 ?

  6. wheatietoo says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    The things our President has to do…and he’s doing it all, for us.

    Thank you, Mr. President, for hob-knobbing with all those stiffs, for us!
    I’m sure you’d much rather be home with Melania and Barron.

    He flew all night, after putting in a full days work yesterday.
    Then arrives in Davos looking fresh as a daisy, ready to do battle on our behalf.

    Greatest President ever.

  7. William F Buckley's Ghost says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    President Trump is hitting grand slams and killing the MSM with his hard hitting successes. Trying to put a negative spin on things is going to be very hard even for the best of them!

  8. sejmon says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Sundance ..CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev is CARLOS BRITO.I retired from this once iconic/old fashion american beer company…..

  9. Texian says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    On the menu.. Steak with ketchup..

  10. Buckeye Ken says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    The USA is open for business.

  11. Bendix says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Justin in Canada will once again be able to gaze upon our president fondly.

  12. missilemom says:
    January 25, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    I have to admit I kept waiting for POTUS to say I never had a Bud

  13. Phokencougie says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Made this one today. Seemed relevant.

  14. rf121 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    So I thought I should a least watch a couple of minutes. Then a few more until I just watched the whole thing. Not much to say other than PT is the man. Commands the table, the topic, and the respect of the guests.

    The libs watching would be complaining about all the white guys. Pack sand snowflakes.

    Liked by 3 people

  15. summerscauldron says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    It was very inspiring to watch the introductions to the meeting this morning. All positive energy because Trump and his tax and regulation cuts inspired it. All serious, smart people in this meeting, all truly respectful and sincerely appreciative of Trump. They understand the real work Trump has done and that the man before them was a good and effective force in the world. What a breath of fresh air to watch these actual doers, versus the superficial nitwit punditry going on about prostitutes and golden showers.

    Liked by 8 people

  16. LondonFog says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    I really do not know where they can go. MSM will have to go down the Rabbit Hole. President Trump will take them down the rabbit hole. He will without doubt take them down that way. God Bless you all.

    Liked by 2 people

  18. Sayit2016 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    What I see, is that President’s Trumps optimism is truly infectious ! He loves what he is doing.

    If one thinks one can or if one thinks one can’t both of you are right.

    Smart people watch what Trump is doing and will copy it. Dumb people will still be caterwauling about Russia and Global Warming.

  19. luke says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    I was running offense earlier over at BB after the DACA deal. Said guys this is Trump showing the American people that he is rational, pragmatic, and willing to compromise. He knows damn well the childish leftists will blow that deal up lol. You’re getting mad for nothing.

    Liked by 5 people

    • fred5678 says:
      January 25, 2018 at 11:52 pm

      1. Democrats demand 1 pound of flesh.

      2. GOP/Trump offers 2 pounds, IF we can enforce the law.

      3. Democrats demand 3 pounds of flesh and no law enforcement, declare 2 pound deal DOA..

      4. Democrats’ base — illegal aliens — are now furious with Democrats

      Tick tock.

    • fred5678 says:
      January 26, 2018 at 12:00 am

      Remember the good ‘ol days, when DEMOCRATS (sic) wanted to enforce the law, with no amnesty??

      https://www.numbersusa.com/content/news/july-22-2009/save-act-reintroduced-house-and-senate.html

      This (Democrat) bill got about 200 co-sponsors, from both parties, but Speaker Pelosi would not allow a vote. Author Shuler, et al, tried the procedure to force a vote, and Pelosi ordered all the Democrat co-sponsors to vote against having a vote on a bill they had just co-sponsored!!

      Democrats do not want ANY law enforcement – no matter how big the amnesty.
      They also didn’t bother passing a pure amnesty in 2009-2010 when they hadd 60 votes in the Senate. They just want an ISSUE.

    • WSB says:
      January 26, 2018 at 12:13 am

      The deal will never happen! President Trump is brilliant! He bends over backwards, he scares the base, and the asses on the other side will NEVER accept this. He looks to be the caring President.

      Now he is just playing with the mouse…

    • nerveman says:
      January 26, 2018 at 12:13 am

      Ain’t easy over there. I have tried that. They w I’ll be the last to see reason

  20. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    America is going to soar in ways we’ve never imagined.
    Very impressive meeting. Thank you VSG PDJT. God Bless you.

  21. AustinPrisoner says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Trump exudes friendliness and honesty. People who genuinely believe he is evil -it really is sad. The worst I could think to say about him is he’s cocky and a bit of a bull@#$#er -but he even makes those qualities endearing. This man is the furthest thing from a sociopath. And some people sincerely believe Hillary was the moral choice.

  22. C R Lord says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    I have a message for that person representing amheiser busch or whatever that is; “Bud never made anyone wiser.”

    Liked by 3 people

    • rf121 says:
      January 25, 2018 at 11:00 pm

      They have made good Superbowl commercials in the past. For some reason I do not believe I will see them unless on YouTube this year.

      • C R Lord says:
        January 25, 2018 at 11:52 pm

        I actually despise commercials that promote liquor or beer or any other alcoholic beverage that people drink themselves into a stupor with and then drive into and kill others or go home and beat up the wife and kids or a woman stabs her husband while drunk and etc.

        As a Christian I pray that some of these purveyors of death and destruction will repent and cease producing these things before they move on into eternity to receive recompense for their ungodly offerings. So many have suffered needlessly from their products.

        It doesn’t end with the adults either. I worked in drug and alcohol rehabilitation for about ten years and watched an eleven year old boy so addicted to alcohol and drugs that he could not be persuaded to change. Some people decided to adopt him and soon after he was in their home and out of rehab he returned to his vices and we never heard from him after that. The people who adopted him were heart-broken. We also grieved with them.

        I was heavily into alcohol and drugs. Alcohol for 12 years and six of those year in drugs using and dealing on the street. I have seen first hand what both do to people including my own attempted suicide while using them. They are evil beyond our understanding.

  23. rvsueandcrew says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Sundance is correct in the first line: ” Earlier today President Trump had dinner with European business leaders . . . ‘

    After watching the video of the dinner, however, it could be correctly stated that “Earlier today European business leaders had dinner with President Trump . . . .”

    Oh, yeah.

  24. Adam says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Unreal! PDJT is like a kid at christmas… oh $16 billion, next gen gas gennys, 5g infrastructure, $2 billion, 3 billion petro with1500 jobs. Hell of a dinner, no magic wand necessary.

  25. dissonant1 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    This is absolutely great and it was a master PR move by PDJT to go to Davos (in addition to the practical considerations of “doing business.” Why?

    1) It shows these business leaders showing deference and good will to PDJT, and taking him with the utmost seriousness. This directly contradicts the media narrative both in the U.S. and Europe of Trump being incompetent, a buffoon, a clown, or a threat to the world. 2) Every last one of them thanked him for what he has done and promised that they would make further investments and create more jobs in the U.S. This is the best commercial Trump could have for his MAGA economic agenda.

    These men care basically about one thing: making as much money for their companies as possible. Let’s put it this way: they don’t like PDJT because of his haircut. This video signals that they now see investing in the U.S. as a great opportunity, an opportunity that wasn’t there one year ago. They know who to thank for that! Now the rest of the world sees this, too.

    • Lucille says:
      January 25, 2018 at 11:20 pm

      Great comment, dissonant1! These global businessmen respond to one of their own with the caveat being they also know President Trump has put America first. He’s made it clear, though, that they are welcome along for the ride.

      Liked by 2 people

  26. nerveman says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    That video of “The Boss” at work with “The Big Wigs” haha should drive the dems insane

  27. MAGADJT says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Wow. Such a stark contrast having someone as POTUS who truly wants to lift up our country and help Americans prosper. Look at how these people respond to him…total respect and a desire to work with him. It is a shame that this is a novelty.

  28. Lucille says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    This vid is just downright fun to watch. Take THAT, leftie losers!

  29. Newt Love says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    I tried to keep a running total on the new business investments into the USA from just these world business leaders (at Davos!) but I missed a few, due to my ears and the poor microphone placement / performance, but here goes: President Donald Trump just got notice from these world business leaders that they will invest $85B more into the USA in the coming years.

    Ain’t WINNING Great ! ? !

  30. WSB says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    Sundance, thank you so much for posting the introductions at this dinner meeting! Just fascinating!

    First, the room is awful…is this Davos ‘DevilDesign’? Yuk.

    Second, President Trump slyly mentioned that the US solar panel business will be completely redesigned or revamped…cannot remember his exact words. Does this have anything to do with the fact that 14 out of 16 solar energy companies in the US under O were given billions of stimulus cash and then became bankrupt? Not to mention that the owners of said fourteen were bundlers for Obama? So, just wondering if the laundering will be exposed.

    Third, is ABB looking at purchasing GE? I will be asking my sources, but are there any financial advisor or broker Treepers here who would know if the toxic GE might actually be able to be saved under their direction?

    Thanks!

  31. realgaryseven says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Not tired of winning!!!

  32. Vince says:
    January 25, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    This dinner was Trump spiking the ball in front of European leaders who chastised him for withdrawing from the Paris climate treaty, the TPP, cutting taxes, and making the USA a better place for business than Europe. He went to Europe, and took their companies away from them. He might as well walked over to Merkel and kicked sand in her face.

  33. fred5678 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:04 am

    And Obama had a bowl of cold cereal with non-fat milk while watching the Davos dinner..

  34. fred5678 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:09 am

    I watched this live on Fox, and periodically checked CNN. The clown network had a small screen with no audio up in the corner, while they featured the more important saga of Melania’s surprise visit to the Holocaust museum and a surprise trip to her home in Florida.

    No wonder the Left has a completely different view of POTUS and the economy.

