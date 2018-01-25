President Trump Has Dinner With European Business Leaders Attending World Economic Forum…

Earlier today President Trump had dinner with European business leaders attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Attendees included:
U.S. Team – President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn.
European Delegation: Kasper Rorsted, Adidas (Apparel) Germany; Joe Kaeser, Siemens AG (Tech) Germany; Heinrich Hiesinger, Thyssenkrupp AG (Industrials) Germany; Eldar Saetre, Statoil ASA (Energy) Norway; Mark Schneider, Nestle SA (Food and Beverage) Switzerland; Vas Narasimhan, Novartis AG (Pharmaceutical) Switzerland; Mark Tucker, HSBC (Financial Services) UK; Patrick Pouyanne, Total SA (Energy) France; Carols Brito, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (Food and Beverage) Netherlands; Rajeev Suri, Nokia Corporation (Technology) Finland; Punit Renjen, Deloitte (Consulting) UK; Martian Lundstedt, AB Volvo (Auto) Sweden; Werner Baumann, Bayer AG (Pharmaceutical) Germany; Bill McDermott, SAP SE (Technology) Germany; Ulrich Spiesshofer, ABB Ltd (Manufacturing) Switzerland.
Our President, the Rock Star, unleashing his art of the deal style on Globalists.
You will never see this on the evening news. God bless President Trump.
let the ass kicking commence
CNN had to report that the only reason why there were no people protesting our President at Davos is because the protesters are not allowed to occupy the site.
Every time our President travels abroad, he is well received and even the negative press has to say positive things about him. Shortly after he returns home, predictably and systematically, the press will come out with some big negative bombshell and they suck everything good out of the air and the trip. It has happened every single time.
Good call squirrel.
Our president IS the “magic wand”. Is this guy smooth or what?
You can tell that he’s had this stuff figured out for years.
I watched this earlier and truly enjoyed it. It was like watching the white house meetings. This was truly a MAGA meeting with POTUS at his finest.
So very proud of Mr. President 🦁
Representing the United States of America with the grace, dignity and strength she truly encompasses.
MAGA 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
Pam, I too watched and the thing that leaped out was how it was an experienced international businessman talking to his peers. Can you possible imagine Obama doing this? I doubt if he even knows how to read a financial report…seriously. I chuckled when POTUS asked if the CEO got a good deal with GE…he was in his element and showing respect to these highly successful, powerful CEOs.
PDJT has star quality – just turn the sound down and watch him – as a Canuck I am SO jealous!!
Trump needs to do more of these meetings in full public view.
Doesn’t matter that the Fake News Media avoid it. In these moderns times the video’s get out via Social Media, yes the left own them, but cant control them.
With the revelation of how sinister our Federal Government’s Agencies have become with all the crony bureaucracies. Any time you can show the government in the spirit of “Of the people, by the people and for the people”.
It works.
I think President Trump THRIVES in this environment ! He is fearless. ; )
Yes, Sayit2016, you are right…………..President Trump is all business, all the time. And, because he is in his element he has no reason to fear anything, or anyone. The GOD of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the Holy One of Israel is President Trump’s protector. AMEN.
A-men!
That’s what he does, he makes deals.
He did it for himself at first, now he does it for America.
Pam, whenever our President Trump is with any one person or a group, he makes them feel comfortable by his naming them, congratulating them, etc., etc. His style of MAGA is also making these company owners great again here and he never fails to thank them. This is the way to put people in a comfort zone and know they are respected.
Good note to fall asleep on!
Absolutely seeing our President in action and getting ready to sell our country to these Global companies will allow all of us to sleep well this evening!
Such a wonderful leader! Did Barack ever attend Davos? Was anyone interested in him?
No US pres has been to Davos since Clinton in 2000
And Bill Clinton was there to celebrate globalism…to encourage businesses to move jobs Away from the US.
Not to bring jobs home to the US.
Thank you.
If Obama would have shown up, he would’ve constantly been asked to refill the water glasses.
Would’ve been embarrassing for Jarrett and Soros, so they left the waterboy home.
I wasn’t home, my Mmomma said “Girls is the Devil”.
Waterboy, good humor is always enjoyed!
The taupe dope was an embarrassment to the United States of America.
I don’t believe Valerie gave him permission.
What’s a Barack? Is that a person, place or thing? snicker.
Just a bad dream that I hope ends soon as a bad footnote in history.
Hopefully, that footnote is printed with disappearing ink.
It’s what you do before spitting.
LOL!
Horrible and funny in six words. Well done, BlackKnight!
It’s a Little Weasel, a mammal of the genus Mustela of the family Mustelidae. Leaves big messes that our VSG President is cleaning up.
So did our Pres have 2 scoops, and the rest of the world had but 1 ?
LikeLiked by 4 people
The things our President has to do…and he’s doing it all, for us.
Thank you, Mr. President, for hob-knobbing with all those stiffs, for us!
I’m sure you’d much rather be home with Melania and Barron.
He flew all night, after putting in a full days work yesterday.
Then arrives in Davos looking fresh as a daisy, ready to do battle on our behalf.
Greatest President ever.
He really is The Greatest President ever. He has put his mind, body, and soul into making America great again. I hope he knows how much we love and appreciate him.
200 years from now the world will still speak of this time with awe and wonder.
American children will learn about George Washington crossing the Delaware and then Donald J. Trump and MAGA.
Beautifully said Donna!
…experienced flyer…on his OWN jet…he helped maintain it and work on it….
MAGA!
https://www.google.com/search?biw=1360&bih=651&tbm=isch&sa=1&ei=G5hqWr7GFIP6zgKhwrbYBA&q=trump+working+on+plane&oq=trump+working+on+plane&gs_l=psy-ab.12…2204.7623.0.9498.27.26.0.0.0.0.318.3599.10j7j5j2.24.0….0…1c.1.64.psy-ab..7.11.2417…0j0i5i30k1j0i67k1j0i30k1j0i8i30k1j0i24k1.0.GDmcqE81sYo#imgrc=_
Yes, he is a seasoned world traveler, for sure.
He makes it look easy…but it’s not.
This still gives me a lump in my throat:
Never saw this video before, thank you!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nice to see the PANYNJ give him some props.
Minnie, believe it was when President-elect Trump left NYC to go to DC before the inauguration. Very moving.
that is a favorite of mine! thanks for the link.
Heh, seeing the President over in Europe once again showing what its like to have a True Leader in charge of America reminds me of an old ww1 song. Mind you this is just the Chorus.
President Trump is hitting grand slams and killing the MSM with his hard hitting successes. Trying to put a negative spin on things is going to be very hard even for the best of them!
Sundance ..CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev is CARLOS BRITO.I retired from this once iconic/old fashion american beer company…..
On the menu.. Steak with ketchup..
I was hoping it was polar bear
Sentient: Yes, with baby seal medallions
With penguin tar tar
The USA is open for business.
Justin in Canada will once again be able to gaze upon our president fondly.
Princess Justin is too busy playing with the new polar bear socks he was gifted today to notice much else.
http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/trudeau-davos-costs-trump-1.4503355
When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Coca-Cola chief executive James Quincey Thursday, Quincey gave him a pair of polar bear socks, in keeping with Trudeau’s penchant for themed hosiery.
OMG! LOL!
I have to admit I kept waiting for POTUS to say I never had a Bud
Made this one today. Seemed relevant.
So I thought I should a least watch a couple of minutes. Then a few more until I just watched the whole thing. Not much to say other than PT is the man. Commands the table, the topic, and the respect of the guests.
The libs watching would be complaining about all the white guys. Pack sand snowflakes.
It was very inspiring to watch the introductions to the meeting this morning. All positive energy because Trump and his tax and regulation cuts inspired it. All serious, smart people in this meeting, all truly respectful and sincerely appreciative of Trump. They understand the real work Trump has done and that the man before them was a good and effective force in the world. What a breath of fresh air to watch these actual doers, versus the superficial nitwit punditry going on about prostitutes and golden showers.
I really do not know where they can go. MSM will have to go down the Rabbit Hole. President Trump will take them down the rabbit hole. He will without doubt take them down that way. God Bless you all.
What I see, is that President’s Trumps optimism is truly infectious ! He loves what he is doing.
If one thinks one can or if one thinks one can’t both of you are right.
Smart people watch what Trump is doing and will copy it. Dumb people will still be caterwauling about Russia and Global Warming.
The stupid will continue ranting about racism or sexism or other fill in the blank imaginary “grievance”. The IRATE always think they are fit to chastise and “virtue signal” from their phony and invented status of self appointed “critic” having some delusional duty to express their ignorant and self-righteous, pathetic indignation over some “offense” they have taken about what is usually absolutely NOTHING or some mole hill they have made a mountain.
Whoah, walther…that is one heck of a great second sentence (and no diss on the first intended)!
Yes you’ve described the “victim’s party” walther.
And very accurately too.
Yeah and they are a bunch of dumb heathens. It reminds me of a scripture.
http://biblehub.com/kjv/psalms/2.htm
I was running offense earlier over at BB after the DACA deal. Said guys this is Trump showing the American people that he is rational, pragmatic, and willing to compromise. He knows damn well the childish leftists will blow that deal up lol. You’re getting mad for nothing.
1. Democrats demand 1 pound of flesh.
2. GOP/Trump offers 2 pounds, IF we can enforce the law.
3. Democrats demand 3 pounds of flesh and no law enforcement, declare 2 pound deal DOA..
4. Democrats’ base — illegal aliens — are now furious with Democrats
Tick tock.
Excellent, Fred!!!!!!
Remember the good ‘ol days, when DEMOCRATS (sic) wanted to enforce the law, with no amnesty??
https://www.numbersusa.com/content/news/july-22-2009/save-act-reintroduced-house-and-senate.html
This (Democrat) bill got about 200 co-sponsors, from both parties, but Speaker Pelosi would not allow a vote. Author Shuler, et al, tried the procedure to force a vote, and Pelosi ordered all the Democrat co-sponsors to vote against having a vote on a bill they had just co-sponsored!!
Democrats do not want ANY law enforcement – no matter how big the amnesty.
They also didn’t bother passing a pure amnesty in 2009-2010 when they hadd 60 votes in the Senate. They just want an ISSUE.
The deal will never happen! President Trump is brilliant! He bends over backwards, he scares the base, and the asses on the other side will NEVER accept this. He looks to be the caring President.
Now he is just playing with the mouse…
LikeLike
America is going to soar in ways we’ve never imagined.
Very impressive meeting. Thank you VSG PDJT. God Bless you.
Having seen "VSG" several times today…just curious as to the meaning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
"VSG" stands for Very Stable Genius
Trump exudes friendliness and honesty. People who genuinely believe he is evil -it really is sad. The worst I could think to say about him is he’s cocky and a bit of a bull@#$#er -but he even makes those qualities endearing. This man is the furthest thing from a sociopath. And some people sincerely believe Hillary was the moral choice.
Hillary supporters are a SICK crowd if they can’t see what a scumbag POS she is.
I have a message for that person representing amheiser busch or whatever that is; “Bud never made anyone wiser.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I actually despise commercials that promote liquor or beer or any other alcoholic beverage that people drink themselves into a stupor with and then drive into and kill others or go home and beat up the wife and kids or a woman stabs her husband while drunk and etc.
As a Christian I pray that some of these purveyors of death and destruction will repent and cease producing these things before they move on into eternity to receive recompense for their ungodly offerings. So many have suffered needlessly from their products.
It doesn’t end with the adults either. I worked in drug and alcohol rehabilitation for about ten years and watched an eleven year old boy so addicted to alcohol and drugs that he could not be persuaded to change. Some people decided to adopt him and soon after he was in their home and out of rehab he returned to his vices and we never heard from him after that. The people who adopted him were heart-broken. We also grieved with them.
I was heavily into alcohol and drugs. Alcohol for 12 years and six of those year in drugs using and dealing on the street. I have seen first hand what both do to people including my own attempted suicide while using them. They are evil beyond our understanding.
Sundance is correct in the first line: ” Earlier today President Trump had dinner with European business leaders . . . ‘
After watching the video of the dinner, however, it could be correctly stated that “Earlier today European business leaders had dinner with President Trump . . . .”
Oh, yeah.
Best post of the night in this thread.
Or “President Trump had European business leaders for dinner.”
Hope you all don’t mind, but I’ve started something like a scrapbook by copying some of the best comments into a folder. This is one for that book!
Unreal! PDJT is like a kid at christmas… oh $16 billion, next gen gas gennys, 5g infrastructure, $2 billion, 3 billion petro with1500 jobs. Hell of a dinner, no magic wand necessary.
This is absolutely great and it was a master PR move by PDJT to go to Davos (in addition to the practical considerations of “doing business.” Why?
1) It shows these business leaders showing deference and good will to PDJT, and taking him with the utmost seriousness. This directly contradicts the media narrative both in the U.S. and Europe of Trump being incompetent, a buffoon, a clown, or a threat to the world. 2) Every last one of them thanked him for what he has done and promised that they would make further investments and create more jobs in the U.S. This is the best commercial Trump could have for his MAGA economic agenda.
These men care basically about one thing: making as much money for their companies as possible. Let’s put it this way: they don’t like PDJT because of his haircut. This video signals that they now see investing in the U.S. as a great opportunity, an opportunity that wasn’t there one year ago. They know who to thank for that! Now the rest of the world sees this, too.
Great comment, dissonant1! These global businessmen respond to one of their own with the caveat being they also know President Trump has put America first. He’s made it clear, though, that they are welcome along for the ride.
That video of “The Boss” at work with “The Big Wigs” haha should drive the dems insane
World Apprentice – Presidential Version!
HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!
Wow. Such a stark contrast having someone as POTUS who truly wants to lift up our country and help Americans prosper. Look at how these people respond to him…total respect and a desire to work with him. It is a shame that this is a novelty.
This vid is just downright fun to watch. Take THAT, leftie losers!
I tried to keep a running total on the new business investments into the USA from just these world business leaders (at Davos!) but I missed a few, due to my ears and the poor microphone placement / performance, but here goes: President Donald Trump just got notice from these world business leaders that they will invest $85B more into the USA in the coming years.
Ain’t WINNING Great ! ? !
Sundance, thank you so much for posting the introductions at this dinner meeting! Just fascinating!
First, the room is awful…is this Davos ‘DevilDesign’? Yuk.
Second, President Trump slyly mentioned that the US solar panel business will be completely redesigned or revamped…cannot remember his exact words. Does this have anything to do with the fact that 14 out of 16 solar energy companies in the US under O were given billions of stimulus cash and then became bankrupt? Not to mention that the owners of said fourteen were bundlers for Obama? So, just wondering if the laundering will be exposed.
Third, is ABB looking at purchasing GE? I will be asking my sources, but are there any financial advisor or broker Treepers here who would know if the toxic GE might actually be able to be saved under their direction?
Thanks!
Not tired of winning!!!
This dinner was Trump spiking the ball in front of European leaders who chastised him for withdrawing from the Paris climate treaty, the TPP, cutting taxes, and making the USA a better place for business than Europe. He went to Europe, and took their companies away from them. He might as well walked over to Merkel and kicked sand in her face.
And Obama had a bowl of cold cereal with non-fat milk while watching the Davos dinner..
I watched this live on Fox, and periodically checked CNN. The clown network had a small screen with no audio up in the corner, while they featured the more important saga of Melania’s surprise visit to the Holocaust museum and a surprise trip to her home in Florida.
No wonder the Left has a completely different view of POTUS and the economy.
