Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses Justice Department Issues…

Cleaning up the corruption in the entire Justice Department is the legacy objective of House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte who will not be running for reelection.
Chairman Goodlatte appeared on No-Points-Allowed tonight for an interview with Laura Interruptus. Mrs. Hannity did another exceptional job using Words-In-Edgewise to chase all the pesky points away from the interview.
Advertisements
Hey Laura – STFU already!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Laura did a good job on that interview. I didn’t hear her interrupting Mr. Goodlatte.
LikeLiked by 5 people
God bless Laura Ingrahm!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
You dont need a special counsel. Sessions can oversee it himself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree!
I think a special counsel is a delay tactic.
LikeLike
That is it to many posts Sundance. It is like to much winning/s
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Great segment. Man this is going to be huge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Donald Trump was set up. This was a sting operation…”
Thank you, Dan Bongino. This can’t be said enough.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sting operation is the wrong term, Dan. Sting Op targets are bad guys.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True…
But meanwhile, maybe only to some of us who have been watching, researching, and knowing what’s wrong since damned traitor ghw bush announced the evil of “nwo” being here to stay, and to be successful the narrative that’s been pushed, shifting as it does is intentional, ridiculous, and obviously hoped to serve a purpose.
It’s more push to label a select group of low level expendables as the main culprits, while leaving in place the true ring leaders and psychopathic globalist favorites. It’s like we are supposed to see this narrow and shallow tiny tributary of Atbarra when what is really there is the Nile river, deep as h3ll in places, wider than anyone would dare to swim from side to side, and dangerous to all who dare navigate it.
And we are supposed to believe there are no Nile Crocodiles in the swamp, and that all of the republicrats are amazing patriots.
“Secret society”… reverse conspiracy theorist psychology. Sadly, Mrs. Hannity and her TV husband Mr. Vannity will play right along and the rino cucks that get all their “info” from fox news and rush limbaugh will eat it up, settle for the ok to relax, “we got ’em” and life will continue as before…
Ah… but we have a Trump card. Can’t imagine he would allow this narrative to live a full life.
Ok, /rant… time for staring at the backs of my eyelids again. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a hard core Reagan conservative, I too was aghast at ghw bush’s NWO speech. I’ll even go back further to Eisenhower’s “Military-Industrial” speech where he warned about the potential for the destruction of our Republic. Just going to support President Trump and all the deplorables out there as this drama unfolds.
LikeLike
Rosnstein extended the FISA warrant….
LikeLike
Who’s Lying: FBI Says 5 Months Of Texts “Lost,” Yet IG Horowitz Says His Office Received Them In August
https://www.tapwires.com/2018/01/23/whos-lying-fbi-says-5-months-of-texts-lost-yet-ig-horowitz-says-his-office-received-them-in-august
LikeLiked by 1 person
so – if they are missing in one place are they missing everywhere?
I don’t think so!
What an insult to the intelligence of great numbers of American citizens
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe those who destroyed the evidence (the 5 months of texts) made sure to destroy all the evidence, meaning every possible duplicate. Surely they were smart enough to know the texts existed on other systems. I believe Horowitz said the phones weren’t even connected to the regular monitoring system during the months in question–so he may not have had those to begin with. The corruption across all agencies makes it seem unlikely they will be extracted from the NSA, which would have had them, but likely has also permanently misplaced them.
I fear there may even have been thinly veiled discussions of a plot to assassinate the President in those texts, which is why we will never, ever see them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is zero chance — Z E R O — that the only existing copy of the texts was in the hands of the people who were incriminated by it and who would have every motive in the world to ‘lose’ it.
Not even our incompetent and corrupt government is that clueless. It’s not even possible.
There are back ups of the back ups of the back ups.
Claiming the texts were ‘lost’ is just psy-ops against the American People. It’s designed to aggravate or demoralize. Maybe they just to it for fun, like a psycho pulling the wings off of a fly.
Whatever the reason, it’s silly. Adm. Rogers can get those texts in minutes. And IIRC, according to an earlier article here on CTH, Investigator General Horowitz has already said he has those texts.
The whole thing is just to get our goat, to make us ‘worried’.
Don’t be.
DJT’s team has all the information — and a lot more.
……………………………..
Jan 23 2018 17:36:34
Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: 384dbe 139507
The light will reveal those on the team and those pretending to be.
This is not a game.
They want us divided.
Last posts [self destruction] will immediately show the world the TRUTH.
Instructions will be sent on how to preserve offline.
You didn’t think this was simply about words did you?
We have it all.
Coming soon to a theater near you.
Q
……………………………..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wrong these people at the DOJ/FBI do NOT have access to NSA systems nor military systems that do indeed intercept all traffic to and from.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Wrong these people at the DOJ/FBI do NOT have access to NSA systems nor military systems that do indeed intercept all traffic to and from.”
________________
As Q often says, ‘Expand your thinking’.
DJT is in charge. None of this is happening without DJT guiding things.
NSA works for DJT. Attorney General works for DJT. Christopher Wray works for DJT.
DJT can call Adm. Rogers and say “Hey Rogers, get the missing texts and send them to A.G. Sessions”.
It may be a little more complicated than that, there may be a form that has to be filled out, but it’s silly to kid ourselves that these people don’t all know each other, or to think that they are not all working and serving at the president’s pleasure, or that they are not all working toward the same objective, or that they can’t figure out how to get information into the hands of whoever needs it.
LikeLike
can someone explain how they know the number of texts missing? how do they know how many were sent over that 5 month period????
LikeLiked by 2 people
NJF–Because they used to have them and now they don’t (imagine that!)–or they have the count but not the content.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
So happy that Mr. Sekulow is on the MAGA team. He will pay big dividends.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Laura Interruptus 😃
LikeLiked by 12 people
Seems one of Barry’s people is getting really nervous! Wonder how many secret meetings he attended on behalf of the Obama administration.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I hope that jerk gets a 430am no knock warrant.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Decided to tweet this POS!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Woah, careful Fle, about tweeting about guns…you don’t want to get accused of making ‘death threats’.
I know that’s not what you’re saying, but you know how these leftards twist things.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You sure don’t mince words, Flep!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Must be a Queens thing! 😉
LikeLike
Love it!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excuse my French Fle, and not offence intended, and meant only as a compliment, that was ballsy…Good job….love it..😎
LikeLike
I can’t wait or hope for FBI patriots to stand up and speak out of the corruption that has polluted the institution Ben Rhodes speaks so highly of and puts that guy in his place. “institutional norms” you mean the commie anti-American people at the top running the show?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too. He is #1 on my list of Desired Lockups. His smugness alone should get him 10 years in the clinker.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Squirmy Rhodes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope he offs himself. A guy like him would probably adapt pretty readily to a soft homosexual lifestyle, so he might find find prison exciting, and not really punishing. (Hi, Ben. 😎)
LikeLiked by 1 person
wow…is he running out of journalist shills to put out the word for him that he needs to put his name to this idiocy?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, your “Laura Interruptus” and Hannity dig made me LOL. #Succinct.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I dont ever watch. Is she like that on radio too?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t ever listen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you ever see someone driving along, listening to their radio, and suddenly drive off the road into a phone pole… those are Laura Ingraham listeners.
LikeLike
Happy to see you have not LOST your sense of humor, sundance!
My seven years in Lynchburg, VA, when he was my rep, and now in Monterey CA, only occasionally make me miss the Blue Ridge…
Heaven is closer in a home by water [Majestic Monterey Bay/Pacific]!
LikeLiked by 3 people
So True……Mrs. Hannity…… You’re too funny. Why don’t they let people finish their sentences. It is so darn frustrating to listen to them cutting people off and talking over everyone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trey Gowdy interviewed Samantha Powers for unmasking 1 time per work day for the last year of the Obama admin. She said it wasn’t her.
The crime we know of for sure is the unmasking of Mr. Flynn. NSA should be able to provide.
All we need is Samantha Powers name and Mr. Flynn unmasking and presto.
Doesn’t matter if she says it wasn’t her, all criminals say it wasn’t them. Get 3 or 4 of them together and charge them all as a conspiracy to unmask a US citizen. Secret Society and all……
EX-U.N. AMBASSADOR NAMED IN ‘UNMASKING’ LAWSUIT
More details demanded about Obama’s spy-on-Americans program
Published: 09/29/2017 at 12:48 PM
Read more at http://www.wnd.com/2017/09/ex-u-n-ambassador-named-in-unmasking-lawsuit/#LBZi1Gzfph8Sgbcr.99
http://www.wnd.com/2017/09/ex-u-n-ambassador-named-in-unmasking-lawsuit/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Its called the Soddit Defense.
Short for “some other dude did it”.
LikeLike
Great stuff, Donna in Oregon. TY
From the links.. caught my eye
According to a congressional report, ‘one official, whose position had no apparent intelligence-related function, made hundreds of unmasking requests during the final year of the Obama administration,’” the ACLJ said.
“According to numerous reports, [f]ormer United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power is believed to have made ‘hundreds’ of unmasking requests to identify individuals named in classified intelligence community reports related to Trump and his presidential transition team.”
In fact, the reports reveal she averaged more than one demand for information about individuals for every working day in 2016.
That’s alotta lyin’!
Imo
Read more at http://mobile.wnd.com/2017/09/ex-u-n-ambassador-named-in-unmasking-lawsuit/#53Yk44Q1tKyCSzkj.99
LikeLiked by 3 people
The tricky thing is…preserving the integrity of all the past Convictions that the FBI were instrumental in.
We don’t want to see criminals using this ‘internal corruption’ within the FBI, as a way to demand that their conviction be thrown out.
That would be a nightmare.
If I can think of this, I would imagine that Sessions, our President and others have thought of it too.
LikeLiked by 6 people
How do we know they were really criminals? Maybe they could not afford the best lawyers money can buy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is true…and now that we see how these guys were not above ‘manufacturing evidence’, it raises the question of:
How many times have they done this?
Argh. What a mess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Laurangeal Interruptus”..
LikeLiked by 2 people
With the opportunity to effect real change within the Justice community, why would Rep. Goodlatte not want to run for re-election? Is he assuming an appointment in some sort of administrative role next year?
LikeLike
Mrs. Hannity! Awesome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting to see that Goodlatte is not running for reelection…
Congress Quietly Pushing Bill To Require National Biometric ID For “ALL Americans”
Earlier this month, Rep. Bob Goodlatte [R-VA-6] introduced H.R.4760 – Securing America’s Future Act of 2018, a sweeping bill that entails everything from Education and the Workforce to Homeland Security to the military. Also, tucked away in this 400-page behemoth of a bill are the details of a new biometric National ID card that could soon be required for everyone.
The legislation was drafted under the auspices of providing a legislative solution for the current beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
However, as Ron Paul points out, “this bill would give DACA recipients a 3-year renewable legal status while forcing a biometric National ID card on virtually everyone else.”
Read More:
https://www.activistpost.com/2018/01/congress-quietly-pushing-bill-require-national-biometric-id-americans.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Important heads up. Biometric. Eye scan. Fingerprint. Inserted chip. Different levels of concerns for these.
LikeLike
Sundance
Slow down!
Thank you so much.
God bless you and keep you safe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD, excellent description of Laura Interruptus. I have been calling her Ms. Hannity for a long time now. Notice whenever a guest is about to make a major point Mr. & Ms. Hannity interrupt the guest or blow off the point with some insignificant issue.
Then of course Mr. & Ms. Hannity head back to whatever issue they are most passionate about at the time. Why the hell do they have guests and so called experts on if they are not going to let the people talk. They could bloviate in the mirror all they want.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fetched you from the bin… 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you…will be more careful…😎
LikeLike
It’s very disappointing that so many house republicans are not running for reelection, especially ones like Goodlatte. He has an important bill and his term is up this year.
LikeLike
Um, it’s TV, that is how it goes? That is the format? The trick is to fire off your point in a rapid burst. One who dose this well is Scaramouch Scaramouch can you do the Fandango?
LikeLike