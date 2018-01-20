Mick Mulvaney and Marc Short Press Conference on Government Shutdown…

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and White House Legislative Affairs Director, Marc Short, hold a press conference to discuss the issues surrounding the Democrat led initiative to shut down government until the November mid-term elections.

Senator Diane Feinstein: “If the government shuts down, people will DIE!”

DC Reporter: “How will you vote?”

Senator Dianne Feinstein: “Shut down”…

148 Responses to Mick Mulvaney and Marc Short Press Conference on Government Shutdown…

  1. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Feinstein reminds me of the Trump remark
    during the campaign – “THAT FACE.”

  2. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:10 pm

  3. Caius Lowell says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    That bill is as bipartisan as Obama is American…

  4. TeaForAll says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    Just released HPSIC will release the memo in 19 days
    http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=114201

  5. dayallaxeded says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    This “shut down” presents a great opportunity to trim fedgov while still funding DOD & ICE. Key strategy should be to also keep Demonrat constituents complacent until after elections. It’s painful to keep up unconstitutional food stamp and welfare payments, but worth it if it keeps that constituency lackadaisical on election day.

    • quintrillion says:
      January 20, 2018 at 5:40 pm

      The Communist Progressives are acting like the cornered criminals that they are. It is evident they will use any issue to cover up years of massive corruption from being known.
      Everything they touch has sunk to the lowest of human depravity. They are FUBAR. Human suffering is their standard of excellence.

    • Blacksmith8 says:
      January 20, 2018 at 5:46 pm

      That’s not to far off IMO. Keep up the ebt and welfare checks in SF, LA, NY, Houston and Miami. The dhimms won’t know the rest of the country didn’t get any $.
      Remember the ‘popular’ vote? That is exactly how they think.
      I say good idea.
      Of course when the government decides to resume, let’s just conveniently forget to start up those certain nanny state projects M’K?

  6. GenEarly says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Suits, government Putzes in Suits. Now the Marxist DemocRats are just slime, as well as their progressive Repub friends.
    Let’s take a few yards back and look at this “negotiation”.
    The DemocRats bring an unconstitutional obamy executive order to the table. It’s not really worth the paper it’s printed on, a Trump executive order could cancel it with out explanation, or with a solid constitutional explanation.
    Enert the perpetually hapless ChamberPot Repubs and accept the DACA fraud as something legitimate. But not to be included in the Funding Bill, But will be taken up in 4 eruh 3 weeks with 800,000 “Dreamers” to be put ahead of Legal Immigrants waiting in line, and Student Citizens waiting for job careers. Blacks must move to the back of the DemocRat bus once again as Dreamers sit up front.
    Scummer offers to put the “Wall” on the table!!! How frickin benevolent of him!!!
    The Suits don’t even realize there are “Non-Suits” who are getting really tired and po’ed at the charades. These forgotten people, “the Deplorables”, voted for President Trump to drain this stinking DC Swamp.
    I’ll leave you with a song from the dirt people, listen to the lyrics, haunting and prescient. This DC crap will not continue, and this charade will not end well either. Cya,

  7. Dogstar_K9 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Dems attempt to separate a party from a President. It will not end well.

  8. Socrates says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Has anyone noticed that the Gov has shut down and the world did not end.

    • NCPatrick says:
      January 20, 2018 at 5:29 pm

      Yes, had lunch with a couple I had not seen in a while today and first thing I said to them was, “So how are you feeling about the government shutdown?” Which really got them both rolling .. we felt that it would have zero impact on our lives and they can keep it shut down indefinitely as far as we are concerned. We all agree that the President has this one in hand, and I didn’t even know they were Trump supporters!

      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        January 20, 2018 at 6:03 pm

        Heyyy, in “Beautiful Downtown Deutschland” (H/T Johnny Carson and Burbank) we haven’t had a government since the elections LAST SEPTEMBER.

        And almost no-one has noticed, except the (j)urinalists…

        As President Lincoln said, “a government of the people, by the people, and FOR the people, shall not perish from this earth”.

        Amazing, seeing that his speech at Gettysburg, lasted around two minutes, had around two hundred words, and yet meant more than almost any speech before or since, no matter how many words or minutes they took. The fellow who spoke before him spoke for over an hour (actually quite an accomplished orator), an NO ONE remembers a word that he said.

        We have a President, thank GOD, of Lincoln’s stature, and importance. May GOD guide, help and protect him (President Trump) in these days of idiocracy fomented by the DEMONcRATs…

  9. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    I’m sorry, but I have a hard time believing that BS that this dispicable press brought up about POTUS being blamed for the partial shutdown over legislation he never had the chance to sign. This is just nothing but pure gaslighting imo.

    Great job by Mulvaney and Short getting the real facts out there regardless of whether the braindead MSM reports it or not.

  10. thedoc00 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    This was an outstanding press conference. Mick and Marc owned the room and schooled the Democrat media machine, who had no answers for their comments or replies. There was one statement made though that needs to be bannered across the screen of every Republican friendly media outlet (news, business and social). It was clearly stated that Schumer was adding more fiscal demands on top of the illegal immigrant demands as the “negotiations” progress. There as an example of a demand to bailout failing union pension funds.

    • thedoc00 says:
      January 20, 2018 at 5:31 pm

      Go to about 14:34 point of the video, Schumer asked for $60 billion dollars to bailout Unions.

      Liked by 3 people

      • fleporeblog says:
        January 20, 2018 at 5:43 pm

        They have to change the narrative! They are getting killed right now for caring more about illegals than Americans children and our military. Throw the union in to make it about them. They failed and this attempt will fail. States like California, Illinois etc. that can’t keep up with their pension obligations have no one to blame but themselves. It is not a Federal issue!

        Liked by 7 people

      • Blacksmith8 says:
        January 20, 2018 at 5:50 pm

        I am sick and tired of bailing out failing unions.
        GM was NOT too big to fail.
        liddle barry soetoro stiffed EVERY bond holder (that means workers with retirement accounts) that ever worked for GM. They got nothing.
        Then he flat out gives the working manufacturing end of the company to a newly formed LLC that is owned by the union. WTH???

        • Tegan says:
          January 20, 2018 at 5:57 pm

          Blacksmith…our names are on the list of stiffedGM bond holders. We are self-invested retirees and that really hurt us. Spit on Obama for paying his union buddies…illegally.

          • Cuppa Covfefe says:
            January 20, 2018 at 6:14 pm

            Look at the IWU (International Workers Union).

            They’re so Marxist that they’d make Karl Marx blush (red, of course)…

    • LafnH2O says:
      January 20, 2018 at 6:01 pm

      Making “Non-fiscal demands”!! iirc

      difi…
      Lots have been cast…
      Lines have been drawn…
      Choices… have been made…
      Imho

      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        January 20, 2018 at 6:23 pm

        And the writing is on the wall. Consider Daniel 5:22-28

        22 And thou his son, O Belshazzar, hast not humbled thine heart, though thou knewest all this;

        23 But hast lifted up thyself against the Lord of heaven; and they have brought the vessels of his house before thee, and thou, and thy lords, thy wives, and thy concubines, have drunk wine in them; and thou hast praised the gods of silver, and gold, of brass, iron, wood, and stone, which see not, nor hear, nor know: and the God in whose hand thy breath is, and whose are all thy ways, hast thou not glorified:

        24 Then was the part of the hand sent from him; and this writing was written.

        25 And this is the writing that was written, Mene, Mene, Tekel, Upharsin.

        26 This is the interpretation of the thing: Mene; God hath numbered thy kingdom, and finished it.

        27 Tekel; Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting.

        28 Peres; Thy kingdom is divided, and given to the Medes and Persians.

        The DEMONcRATs and globalrats will find that their “empire” has been crushed and found wanting, as they strove against good people, and GOD Himself.

        Vanity is its own reward… Øbozo and Hill-the-BEAST and Soros: I’m looking at YOU…

  11. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:26 pm

  12. Sentient says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    The president should give the Dems DACA. Wait, I meant caca. He should give them caca.

  13. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:28 pm

  14. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:29 pm

  15. Firefly says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    Dems miscalculated PTrump again!

  16. fleporeblog says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    The Democrat Party is truly the gift that keeps on giving! I cannot fathom for a single second how they think they are helping their cause. It is an absolute given that they are stopping 9 million American children from receiving healthcare through the CHIP program. They are asking the men and women that defend our country to do so without pay. They are asking our first responders and border agents to protect us without getting paid.

    Americans elected our President because he was the first person to say enough is enough when it came to illegals. The Democrats are absolutely energizing the MONSTER that may have taken some special elections for granted.

    They lost the Independents with this stunt. Our President, the RNC and others will remind Americans why their vote is more important than ever. He will campaign in those 10 to 14 states that we will be trying to knock out the Incumbent Democrat or protect the vulnerable Republican (12 total IN, OH, MI, MO, PA, FL, WV, ND, MT, WI, MN and ME) and the two vulnerable Republican states (AZ and NV).

    The RNC has a war chess that is incredible. Ronna already has teams on the ground in 22 states. Paul Ryan has more money than he has ever had to support House members and go after vulnerable Democrat seats.

    What I am enjoying the most about the Republicans is that they have finally grown a pair of ⚽️ 🏀. Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan have been fantastic in killing the Democrats. Many other Republican House and Senate members have been great as well. Our President promised he was going to show the Republicans how to win and it is showing right now!

  17. Takeadeepbreath says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    It looks to me as if the Democrats are fully behind the Trump agenda, so much so, that they are willing to lay down their Senate seats to the Republicans in November.

    What Patriots.

  18. H.R. says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Senator Diane Feinstein: “If the government shuts down, people will DIE!”

    Deplorable H.R.: You first, Senator. Show some leadership.

  19. Ari says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Big picture: UniParty status quo. The GOP (UniParty part A) had 11 fricking months to legislate Appropriations Bills. The FreeDumb Caucus (UniParty part B) sabotaged the administration repeatedly last spring and summer on all kinds of issues. Uniparty part C, the democrats, are leveraging the CR. Then miraculously!, the CR will pass in a couple of days! Wow, how did that happen?

    Trump could break the cycle for FY19 by refusing CR’s.

  20. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:42 pm

  21. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:42 pm

  22. Just Beachy says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Three weeks is okay, but not a month. Could it be because the memo will be released in ….oh, lets just take a wild guess…THREE WEEKS! This is nothing more than damage control of the news cycle. Release the memo sooner or later, but not when the dems are prepared to control the news cycle.

  23. dufrst says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    The Dems want to embarrass the president. The UniParty don’t want Trump to go to Davos. They want to move up the negotiations on DACA to give themselves more leverage. They want to attach DACA to a CR to ram the agreement through the House.

    This is a defining battle. The tea party was the more powerful political force during the midterms ever. In 2018, we have 10 Dems up for election in states Trump won:

    Heitkamp- ND
    McCaskill – MO
    Connelly – IN
    Tester – MT
    Brown – OH
    Casey – PA
    Nelson – FL
    Baldwin – WI
    Stabenow – MI
    Manchin – WV

    Not to mention MN has both senate seats up for grabs and NM and VA have Dems up too.

    There’s one issue that I know for sure that can reignite that Tea Party force to set things straight for this country by giving Trump some reinforcements in the Senate.

    Mr. President, don’t give them a damn thing for DACA that will compromise the Wall, chain migration and the visa lottery system. Stand your ground and your base will rally to the cause! MAGA!!

  24. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Another gem Mulvaney brings up @7:11.

    Schumer is such a schemer. Real dirtbag/crook.

    • Firefly says:
      January 20, 2018 at 5:57 pm

      Banks are offering interest free loans for military pay during the CR, many national parks open… impact minimized rather than weaponized. Schumer leverage scheme isn’t working – Dems would be fools if he lets this go more than a couple days. PTrump has Dems over a barrel – and they didn’t see this even coming.

  25. Luke_Luck says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    Since Congress is now (finally) in recess, now is President Trump’s opportunity to make all those recess appointments that his own party used procedure to deny him.

  26. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:50 pm

  27. TheWanderingStar says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Judas H! The dhims are damnable and their media-ites are insufferable.

  29. SeekerOfTruth says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Notice the difference from Obama shutdown.

    ==> Sec. Zinke Will Spend The Government Shutdown Ensuring The WWII Memorial, National Parks, Stay Open
    http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/20/sec-zinke-will-spend-the-government-shutdown-picking-up-trash-ensuring-the-wwii-memorial-stays-open/

    The government might be shut down Saturday morning, but that did not stop Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke from doing his job.

    Early in the morning, Zinke could be found cleaning up trash on the National Mall and welcoming tours of schoolchildren to the World War II memorial with a smile.

    “We’re not putting up barricades,” Zinke told The Daily Caller in an interview. “Absolutely not. We’re passing out brochures until we run out of brochures. I’ll be out here everyday.”

    ==> this is the Trump team in real action – pitching in.
    Obama hired people to place barricades to block people from these open spaces.

    • Alison says:
      January 20, 2018 at 6:35 pm

      If you live near any kind of national forest, monument or park, go take a selfie of you picking up trash or greeting another visitor. Tweet it to Sec. Zinke or post on his FB page. I did this today at Tonto National Forest.

      We have all kinds of creative political power. Let’s use it!

  30. SeekerOfTruth says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    ==> Short shot down Acosta pretty good.
    Acosta followed up, asking if the shutdown was a “reflection” of the “leadership coming out of the White House?”

    In response, Short brought receipts. He said:

    It’s reflection of the Democratic Party. They’ve pushed their leadership to say we want something to shut down the government.

    They look back and see the largest tax cut in history. They see the repeal of the individual mandate. They look at the regulatory rollback. They look what’s happened with $7 trillion added to the stock markets and see more circuit court judges ever confirmed in one year and a new supreme court justice confirmed.

    Those are the things we look at as tremendous progress. They look at the accomplishments and all that this administration has accomplished and their reaction is: ‘Because we can’t beat them, we’re going to shut down the government.’

    There was no follow up.

  31. Joe says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    The only reason “Trump Shutdown” was trending and “Schumer Shutdown” was not was because the communists at twitter were suppressing it. The government needs to step in and at the least force companies to admit when they are suppressing/censoring views to push an agenda. Twitter also sent messages to people who tweeted #releasethememo, locking them out of their accounts unless they verified their phone number. They also sent hundreds of thousands of messages to people trying to scare them, saying they were following a Russian account. What is happening is the brainwashing of the public and that idiotic reporter who asked the first question fed right into it. NBC had an article up that said the #releasethememo hashtag was orchestrated by the Russians. This is fhe stupidity/insanity we’re up against. The media is suffering from Teump Derangement Syndrome.

    • LBB says:
      January 20, 2018 at 6:11 pm

      Dems got the headstart on the Trump shutdown hashtag. I seen it started even before the schumer shutdown, or release the memo even were hatched. The resistance team have much experience in laying down the narrative.

      • Joe says:
        January 20, 2018 at 6:25 pm

        Based on the numbers I saw there were hundreds of thousands of tweets using Schumer Shutdown in a short amount of time. Twitter has shown time and again that they will block pro-Trump tags from trending while allowing anti-Trump tags to trend. I have zero faith in them to treat us fairly. None.

  32. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:02 pm

  33. Howie says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Sorry, no can tolerate press corpse.

  34. HankM says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    “Mick Mulvaney and Marc Short Press Conference on SCHUMER Shutdown…”

    Duplicitous Chuck is unsuccessfully trying to place all of the blame on Trump for this shutdown so the leader of the Dem senators that voted Nay on his instructions, deserves to have his name attached to the shutdown. Anyone that would lead an effort to shutdown their own government in order to prioritize the needs of illegal immigrants over the needs of American citizens including their own voters, their military etc deserves to be credited (or discredited) for the shutdown.

  35. Eric Kennedy says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Take it from a former Federal Government employee who went through a couple of these… except for the younger worrywarts and/or folks with absolutely no savings, shutdowns are the equivalent of extra vacation time. We always received our back pay. In 1995, I got three extra weeks of paid vacation at the expense of YOU. It’s a scam.

  36. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:08 pm

  37. joshua says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    no one pay their income taxes then….

  39. joshua says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    and so Maxine Waters said in the midst of the shut down…

    “Peach Fota Fie…..Peach Fota Fie…..Peach Fota Fie!!!”

    • redtreesquirrel says:
      January 20, 2018 at 6:30 pm

      I’m willing to bet Maxine retires at the end of her term or face prosecution. Just wait. She’s in deep with the Obama crime cartel.

      • mimbler says:
        January 20, 2018 at 6:37 pm

        Maybe.
        I continue to believe she is too stupid to be complicit. Just someone they trot out to lie when the smarter dems know it is too stupid to say on camera.

  40. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:24 pm

  41. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:27 pm

  42. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:28 pm

  43. Justice Warrior says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Why can’t we throw these obstructionist senators In jail and open the government in spite of them. This shut down is criminal!

  44. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:33 pm

  45. anotherworriedmom says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Why now? Thoughts: Shutting down the govt is the only leverage the Dems have. If DACA is considered separately and there isn’t an agreement, then DACA expires and any leverage they may have had is gone.
    Why do the Dems insist on DACA? All polling suggests that mainstream America does not support the Dem policies. So to stay relevant they must import voters. DACA is their new source of voters.

    Look at California. The Dems have a super majority in the CA state legislature. Why? They have successfully imported a new group of voters that vote for them. In CA anyone can get a driver’s license. The license doesn’t say whether you are a citizen. However, it’s a valid form of ID. What also happens when you get a driver’s license? You are signed up to vote. The national Dem party is looking at the success of importing voters in CA and they’re convinced they can do the same on a national basis. This is why they’re willing to engage in a shut down battle over illegal immigrants. Those are their voters. They are necessary to put them back into power.

  46. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:35 pm

  47. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:35 pm

  48. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:36 pm

