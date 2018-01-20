Mick Mulvaney and Marc Short Press Conference on Government Shutdown…

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and White House Legislative Affairs Director, Marc Short, hold a press conference to discuss the issues surrounding the Democrat led initiative to shut down government until the November mid-term elections.
Senator Diane Feinstein: “If the government shuts down, people will DIE!”
DC Reporter: “How will you vote?”
Senator Dianne Feinstein: “Shut down”…
Feinstein reminds me of the Trump remark
during the campaign – “THAT FACE.”
“People will die!” They’re all drama queens. 6100 people (ave.) die every day in the USA. Deal with it. Shutdown or no shutdown.
Anyone else notice the picture of Patty Murray and DiFi behind Schummer when he was making that speech?
Sorry. I’ve never seen a group of uglier — from the insides out — people in my life than Democratic Senators.
Just so, Web….i.e. am reminded of that old movie ….Men In Black…where citizens, bad looking citizens, are exp os
…exposed as actual ugly assed space monsters; popping out of he human form at the end. Strange creature
Patty, the ‘mom in tennis shoes’, who cares so very much for ‘her’ constituents…which I am NOT, even if I live next to Seattle.
Spit. She hasn’t done a lick for anyone but herself, like so many of these current congress critters.
Oh, yes…..that Mom in Tennis shoes thang. Now she looks like a usgly old hag. She gives Ron Wyden a race for the money.
only a woman can call another woman ugly…for that I take the 5th.
Ugly. And as many military installations and bases in the Puget Sound and around WA State, the woman needs to rot in He!! too.
Correction … they are Democrat Senators, not democratic Senators 👍
Yes, ugly inside.
Probably my auto correct working there.
DemonRat Senators and the Demon is showing…
Yes, I get so tired of people calling these creeps democratic. They are democrats.
I couldn’t agree more. If you add in wasserman-shultz, weiner and clinton, I think it lends some credibility to a theory I’ve heard that maybe they’re not really from here.
Agreed. All their hatred begins to show on their visages.
Sorry. I’ve never seen a group of uglier — from the insides out — people in my life…
With all the money they have and all the spare time, you think they could at least shell out for decent plastic surgeons, hair stylists, make up artists and tailors.
Nah, invest in a warm smile
Indeed
Only thing I can say is, DIE, FI…
I’ve put up with her as Mayor of SF, as a congress-critter, thief, liar, and ne’er-do-well for YEARS. Just go away FOREVER, and take your SCUM Blum bum with you…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Did anybody get the license plate number? 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Snicker
I think Cory has blood coming out of his “wherever”. 🙂
LikeLiked by 22 people
I think he’s batsheet crazy. Should be in a rubber room somewhere. Who elects these nuts.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Even the staff member behind him looks embarrassed by his rant.
..’Reminds me of the “Creature From The Black Lagoon”
whoever runs against this joke, has a perfect visual/soundbite of the disrespect this democrat has for a Woman and someone in a higher position that his.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Try to imagine if a Republican man had tried to do this to a liberal woman. He’d be excoriated by women’s groups, the butt of scathing satire on late night talk shows and SNL. Pretty much ruined.
These Dimmys are so stuck in the ’60s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, a pajama party, whew our President is sooooooo done for now. Hey Bluto what say you?
I hope Schumer realizes that although they can bring their pajamas, there will be no one serving them Mocha Soy Lattes (government shutdown, doncha know).
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ll pay illegals out of the DNC slush fund to serve the lattes. Cheap labor, don’tcha know!
Dems still like the wimpy pajamaboy look? Maybe that’s why they want a pj party tonight.
Such temper tantrum toddler DEMons pretending to be grown and fooling nobody.
That bill is as bipartisan as Obama is American…
The Schumer Shutdown proves once and for all who’s more important to the dems.
The illegal or the American taxpayers that pay the bills?
I hope that president Trump doesn’t give them anything.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’ve argued against Democrats my whole life, and people said, “You’re too contrary, too argumentative, too pessimistic. After eight years of Obama, I wasn’t contrary, argumentative, or pessimistic enough…
LikeLiked by 6 people
I say, lock them in an airtight room, and let them out if, and only if (IFF), they give up on DACA and “amnesty”, and come back to talk in good faith, and with reason.
Otherwise, learn how Scalia felt…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scalia trusted Democrats, and look where that got him…
….don’t they have any of those showers left over from WWII?
Love It!
Just released HPSIC will release the memo in 19 days
http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=114201
LikeLiked by 6 people
As bad as the collusion between DNC-Hillary-Obama-FBI-DOJ-MSM was/is, the Dems’ fighting to NOT release the memo will be seen as just as bad.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The shut down. = no congressional workdays!!
🤔🤔
Rat Bastards!!!
Up to 19+… pfft
might as well be forever..
In Trump Time!!
Chaff & Countermeasures.
Keep yer 👀 on the Prize Folks
No pay, no healthcare, no per-diem, no slush funds, no travel money, no tax favors, i.e.
NOTHING!!! for the congress critters.
I wouldn’t clean my toilet(s) out with the likes of them. Would make the loos dirtier than they are now…
Hmmm. No congressional work days (not that there are any, anyway).
RECESS APPOINTMENTS, ANYONE???????
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lol…I like where you are going…asymmetrical warfare…
We should be so lucky.
19 will turn into never.
19 days? It’s sooo shocking that it must wait 19 days? Will it be less shocking then? Why the theater?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re waiting for the 39th of January. Math/Science/Whatever fail…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d like to see it now, but it’s not a bad ploy to have the clock ticking towards the democraps demise in 19 days.. ‘Nice lingering death where there is no avenue of redress. Kinda like being on death row….
At least one of the DemoRats will put a gun to their head in the next 19 days. The clock has started. BOOM!
LikeLike
One day before the SOTU. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is this some sort of sick joke? It could/should easily get done in 1/2 day. Pass Nunes committee, get WH approval. Done.
Mueller will strike before that – probably already planned to dampen the SOTU and put the President on defense. Why can’t the House do better than 19 days – is that part of Snake Ryan’s work?
LikeLike
I just read that fusion gps is still investigating Trump, Fusion is a company that is paid handsomely to ruin, absolutely destroy people’s lives and or businesses. So let’s wait 19 days….
In reading the actual tweet, isn’t he saying the longest it will take is 19 days ?
“MAY take UP TO 19 days” Couldn’t it come sooner based on that? Like when you get a delivery date that says it may take as long as X.
This “shut down” presents a great opportunity to trim fedgov while still funding DOD & ICE. Key strategy should be to also keep Demonrat constituents complacent until after elections. It’s painful to keep up unconstitutional food stamp and welfare payments, but worth it if it keeps that constituency lackadaisical on election day.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Communist Progressives are acting like the cornered criminals that they are. It is evident they will use any issue to cover up years of massive corruption from being known.
Everything they touch has sunk to the lowest of human depravity. They are FUBAR. Human suffering is their standard of excellence.
LikeLiked by 6 people
^^^^That^^^^
That’s not to far off IMO. Keep up the ebt and welfare checks in SF, LA, NY, Houston and Miami. The dhimms won’t know the rest of the country didn’t get any $.
Remember the ‘popular’ vote? That is exactly how they think.
I say good idea.
Of course when the government decides to resume, let’s just conveniently forget to start up those certain nanny state projects M’K?
Suits, government Putzes in Suits. Now the Marxist DemocRats are just slime, as well as their progressive Repub friends.
Let’s take a few yards back and look at this “negotiation”.
The DemocRats bring an unconstitutional obamy executive order to the table. It’s not really worth the paper it’s printed on, a Trump executive order could cancel it with out explanation, or with a solid constitutional explanation.
Enert the perpetually hapless ChamberPot Repubs and accept the DACA fraud as something legitimate. But not to be included in the Funding Bill, But will be taken up in 4 eruh 3 weeks with 800,000 “Dreamers” to be put ahead of Legal Immigrants waiting in line, and Student Citizens waiting for job careers. Blacks must move to the back of the DemocRat bus once again as Dreamers sit up front.
Scummer offers to put the “Wall” on the table!!! How frickin benevolent of him!!!
The Suits don’t even realize there are “Non-Suits” who are getting really tired and po’ed at the charades. These forgotten people, “the Deplorables”, voted for President Trump to drain this stinking DC Swamp.
I’ll leave you with a song from the dirt people, listen to the lyrics, haunting and prescient. This DC crap will not continue, and this charade will not end well either. Cya,
LikeLiked by 5 people
Gotta say….
. What He Said!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dems attempt to separate a party from a President. It will not end well.
Has anyone noticed that the Gov has shut down and the world did not end.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, had lunch with a couple I had not seen in a while today and first thing I said to them was, “So how are you feeling about the government shutdown?” Which really got them both rolling .. we felt that it would have zero impact on our lives and they can keep it shut down indefinitely as far as we are concerned. We all agree that the President has this one in hand, and I didn’t even know they were Trump supporters!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Heyyy, in “Beautiful Downtown Deutschland” (H/T Johnny Carson and Burbank) we haven’t had a government since the elections LAST SEPTEMBER.
And almost no-one has noticed, except the (j)urinalists…
As President Lincoln said, “a government of the people, by the people, and FOR the people, shall not perish from this earth”.
Amazing, seeing that his speech at Gettysburg, lasted around two minutes, had around two hundred words, and yet meant more than almost any speech before or since, no matter how many words or minutes they took. The fellow who spoke before him spoke for over an hour (actually quite an accomplished orator), an NO ONE remembers a word that he said.
We have a President, thank GOD, of Lincoln’s stature, and importance. May GOD guide, help and protect him (President Trump) in these days of idiocracy fomented by the DEMONcRATs…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sorry, but I have a hard time believing that BS that this dispicable press brought up about POTUS being blamed for the partial shutdown over legislation he never had the chance to sign. This is just nothing but pure gaslighting imo.
Great job by Mulvaney and Short getting the real facts out there regardless of whether the braindead MSM reports it or not.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I loved the way Wolverine-Vaney pinned cryin-schumer’s ears back on the non-negotiations.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was beautiful to watch. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mulvaney and Short didn’t even acknowledge that part of the “question”. They never acknowledge pressers’ opinions. And as you say they get right to the facts that refute the pressers’ opinions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was an outstanding press conference. Mick and Marc owned the room and schooled the Democrat media machine, who had no answers for their comments or replies. There was one statement made though that needs to be bannered across the screen of every Republican friendly media outlet (news, business and social). It was clearly stated that Schumer was adding more fiscal demands on top of the illegal immigrant demands as the “negotiations” progress. There as an example of a demand to bailout failing union pension funds.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Go to about 14:34 point of the video, Schumer asked for $60 billion dollars to bailout Unions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They have to change the narrative! They are getting killed right now for caring more about illegals than Americans children and our military. Throw the union in to make it about them. They failed and this attempt will fail. States like California, Illinois etc. that can’t keep up with their pension obligations have no one to blame but themselves. It is not a Federal issue!
LikeLiked by 7 people
For…add NJ to the list.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tegan it all is depends on who runs! If a strong Republican runs, I absolutely agree Menendez can be beaten. Especially since the government is going to try him again.
LikeLike
When (not if) CALPERS fails, Kalifornistan will go with it. And there will be nothing that Moonbeam, Piglosi, DIE-FI, or any of the DEMONcRATs can do about it.
I just feel sorry for the REAL Californians, who have to put up with this crud. GOD bless you for hanging on, and I pray that NORMALCY can be restored to the once-Golden State…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I live in NYC which isn’t that much better but I do agree with you and feel terrible for our Treepers that live in California.
LikeLike
I am sick and tired of bailing out failing unions.
GM was NOT too big to fail.
liddle barry soetoro stiffed EVERY bond holder (that means workers with retirement accounts) that ever worked for GM. They got nothing.
Then he flat out gives the working manufacturing end of the company to a newly formed LLC that is owned by the union. WTH???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blacksmith…our names are on the list of stiffedGM bond holders. We are self-invested retirees and that really hurt us. Spit on Obama for paying his union buddies…illegally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look at the IWU (International Workers Union).
They’re so Marxist that they’d make Karl Marx blush (red, of course)…
LikeLike
Making “Non-fiscal demands”!! iirc
difi…
Lots have been cast…
Lines have been drawn…
Choices… have been made…
Imho
LikeLike
And the writing is on the wall. Consider Daniel 5:22-28
The DEMONcRATs and globalrats will find that their “empire” has been crushed and found wanting, as they strove against good people, and GOD Himself.
Vanity is its own reward… Øbozo and Hill-the-BEAST and Soros: I’m looking at YOU…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
The need to add to that poster that somewhere that Schumer just added a $60 billion request to bailout union pension funds.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good Lord
The president should give the Dems DACA. Wait, I meant caca. He should give them caca.
LikeLiked by 5 people
https://i.redditmedia.com/j4rgXGw5aaC51ABmosHtbiwsZH8UjIhqfm8hfapr9Ho.jpg?w=512&s=f1b40facb820d5ac665e2b810ea2bbb6
Thanks Sen Schumer for helping the Dreamers.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thank You, Jody!!🇺🇸
Respectfully,
A Fellow American
“Ask not what your country can do for you; Ask what you can do for your country.”
President, John F. Kennedy
That is how you fight back and win!
Dems miscalculated PTrump again!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Democrat Party is truly the gift that keeps on giving! I cannot fathom for a single second how they think they are helping their cause. It is an absolute given that they are stopping 9 million American children from receiving healthcare through the CHIP program. They are asking the men and women that defend our country to do so without pay. They are asking our first responders and border agents to protect us without getting paid.
Americans elected our President because he was the first person to say enough is enough when it came to illegals. The Democrats are absolutely energizing the MONSTER that may have taken some special elections for granted.
They lost the Independents with this stunt. Our President, the RNC and others will remind Americans why their vote is more important than ever. He will campaign in those 10 to 14 states that we will be trying to knock out the Incumbent Democrat or protect the vulnerable Republican (12 total IN, OH, MI, MO, PA, FL, WV, ND, MT, WI, MN and ME) and the two vulnerable Republican states (AZ and NV).
The RNC has a war chess that is incredible. Ronna already has teams on the ground in 22 states. Paul Ryan has more money than he has ever had to support House members and go after vulnerable Democrat seats.
What I am enjoying the most about the Republicans is that they have finally grown a pair of ⚽️ 🏀. Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan have been fantastic in killing the Democrats. Many other Republican House and Senate members have been great as well. Our President promised he was going to show the Republicans how to win and it is showing right now!
LikeLiked by 10 people
mitch the turtle and lyin Ryan are RINOS!
Do not take your foot off their necks.
I believe in miracles. I will believe those two are with PDJT when they show a leopard that has changed his spots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have to give credit where credit is due. That doesn’t mean we forget the past.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fle, I see Repubs growing a pair as leadership by PDJT. Many see him as doing great things and not the “evil” one portrayed by the real evil ones.
Look at all the never Trumpers that are almost in lockstep with him. As you state Mitch and Paul, Nikki, McCarthy to name a few. If Mitch keeps this up I am going to have to get a new Display Name. Wouldn’t that be great!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Red that was funny 😁! Maybe you will go back to your old name.
It looks to me as if the Democrats are fully behind the Trump agenda, so much so, that they are willing to lay down their Senate seats to the Republicans in November.
What Patriots.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Take a look at this 30 second ad put out by our President! Democrats are DEAD 💀!
LikeLiked by 3 people
After 8 yrs of Obama and 8 yrs of the Bush’s, I’m not used to this kind of compassion by our President for his fellow Americans. I got a lump in my throat watching.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If on Twitter feel free to retweet.
Richard Baris from PPD is right about how powerful that ad is.
THAT is speaking Truth to Power!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Senator Diane Feinstein: “If the government shuts down, people will DIE!”
Deplorable H.R.: You first, Senator. Show some leadership.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She cares so much for the American people, when asked how she was going to vote after her ‘a shutdown kills people’ comment, she replied “For a shutdown”. Her hypocrisy shines through as usual!!!!
Well, did, Diane what about those two statements do not comprehend? Wow…WAY PAST her expiration date! And, i’m sure she, Schumer and others feel absolutely no embarrassment nor shame.
Big picture: UniParty status quo. The GOP (UniParty part A) had 11 fricking months to legislate Appropriations Bills. The FreeDumb Caucus (UniParty part B) sabotaged the administration repeatedly last spring and summer on all kinds of issues. Uniparty part C, the democrats, are leveraging the CR. Then miraculously!, the CR will pass in a couple of days! Wow, how did that happen?
Trump could break the cycle for FY19 by refusing CR’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Three weeks is okay, but not a month. Could it be because the memo will be released in ….oh, lets just take a wild guess…THREE WEEKS! This is nothing more than damage control of the news cycle. Release the memo sooner or later, but not when the dems are prepared to control the news cycle.
The Dems want to embarrass the president. The UniParty don’t want Trump to go to Davos. They want to move up the negotiations on DACA to give themselves more leverage. They want to attach DACA to a CR to ram the agreement through the House.
This is a defining battle. The tea party was the more powerful political force during the midterms ever. In 2018, we have 10 Dems up for election in states Trump won:
Heitkamp- ND
McCaskill – MO
Connelly – IN
Tester – MT
Brown – OH
Casey – PA
Nelson – FL
Baldwin – WI
Stabenow – MI
Manchin – WV
Not to mention MN has both senate seats up for grabs and NM and VA have Dems up too.
There’s one issue that I know for sure that can reignite that Tea Party force to set things straight for this country by giving Trump some reinforcements in the Senate.
Mr. President, don’t give them a damn thing for DACA that will compromise the Wall, chain migration and the visa lottery system. Stand your ground and your base will rally to the cause! MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t pay attention to the BS approval rating (even though it went up 5 points since last time) but checkout what CNN had to admit about the Economy in a skewed poll! Bye bye Democrats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is how skewed their poll was and still 69% think the Economic Conditions are Good!
http://cdn.cnn.com/cnn/2018/images/01/19/rel1a-trump2c.shutdown2c.immigration.pdf
Look at the internals!
Republicans – 24%
Democrats – 33%
Independents – 43%
This is COMPLETE BS! Here is the reality in our country today.
http://news.gallup.com/poll/15370/Party-Affiliation.aspx
Republicans – 25%
Democrats – 27%
Independents – 46%
Flep just received a call the message was to call Senator Nelsons ( Fl Dem) office and demand that he do his job and fund the government.
Guess the R’s are on this bigly……….
ROTFL……….
Just making the call now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MM give me the number and I promise to do the same!
Another gem Mulvaney brings up @7:11.
Schumer is such a schemer. Real dirtbag/crook.
Banks are offering interest free loans for military pay during the CR, many national parks open… impact minimized rather than weaponized. Schumer leverage scheme isn’t working – Dems would be fools if he lets this go more than a couple days. PTrump has Dems over a barrel – and they didn’t see this even coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since Congress is now (finally) in recess, now is President Trump’s opportunity to make all those recess appointments that his own party used procedure to deny him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Judas H! The dhims are damnable and their media-ites are insufferable.
The latest Trump Campaign Ad on the Schumer Shutdown.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/trump-campaign-ad-blasts-schumershutdown-democrats-will-complicit-every-murder-illegal-immigrants/
Notice the difference from Obama shutdown.
==> Sec. Zinke Will Spend The Government Shutdown Ensuring The WWII Memorial, National Parks, Stay Open
http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/20/sec-zinke-will-spend-the-government-shutdown-picking-up-trash-ensuring-the-wwii-memorial-stays-open/
The government might be shut down Saturday morning, but that did not stop Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke from doing his job.
Early in the morning, Zinke could be found cleaning up trash on the National Mall and welcoming tours of schoolchildren to the World War II memorial with a smile.
“We’re not putting up barricades,” Zinke told The Daily Caller in an interview. “Absolutely not. We’re passing out brochures until we run out of brochures. I’ll be out here everyday.”
==> this is the Trump team in real action – pitching in.
Obama hired people to place barricades to block people from these open spaces.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you live near any kind of national forest, monument or park, go take a selfie of you picking up trash or greeting another visitor. Tweet it to Sec. Zinke or post on his FB page. I did this today at Tonto National Forest.
We have all kinds of creative political power. Let’s use it!
==> Short shot down Acosta pretty good.
Acosta followed up, asking if the shutdown was a “reflection” of the “leadership coming out of the White House?”
In response, Short brought receipts. He said:
It’s reflection of the Democratic Party. They’ve pushed their leadership to say we want something to shut down the government.
They look back and see the largest tax cut in history. They see the repeal of the individual mandate. They look at the regulatory rollback. They look what’s happened with $7 trillion added to the stock markets and see more circuit court judges ever confirmed in one year and a new supreme court justice confirmed.
Those are the things we look at as tremendous progress. They look at the accomplishments and all that this administration has accomplished and their reaction is: ‘Because we can’t beat them, we’re going to shut down the government.’
There was no follow up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only reason “Trump Shutdown” was trending and “Schumer Shutdown” was not was because the communists at twitter were suppressing it. The government needs to step in and at the least force companies to admit when they are suppressing/censoring views to push an agenda. Twitter also sent messages to people who tweeted #releasethememo, locking them out of their accounts unless they verified their phone number. They also sent hundreds of thousands of messages to people trying to scare them, saying they were following a Russian account. What is happening is the brainwashing of the public and that idiotic reporter who asked the first question fed right into it. NBC had an article up that said the #releasethememo hashtag was orchestrated by the Russians. This is fhe stupidity/insanity we’re up against. The media is suffering from Teump Derangement Syndrome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dems got the headstart on the Trump shutdown hashtag. I seen it started even before the schumer shutdown, or release the memo even were hatched. The resistance team have much experience in laying down the narrative.
Based on the numbers I saw there were hundreds of thousands of tweets using Schumer Shutdown in a short amount of time. Twitter has shown time and again that they will block pro-Trump tags from trending while allowing anti-Trump tags to trend. I have zero faith in them to treat us fairly. None.
Sorry, no can tolerate press corpse.
“Mick Mulvaney and Marc Short Press Conference on SCHUMER Shutdown…”
Duplicitous Chuck is unsuccessfully trying to place all of the blame on Trump for this shutdown so the leader of the Dem senators that voted Nay on his instructions, deserves to have his name attached to the shutdown. Anyone that would lead an effort to shutdown their own government in order to prioritize the needs of illegal immigrants over the needs of American citizens including their own voters, their military etc deserves to be credited (or discredited) for the shutdown.
Take it from a former Federal Government employee who went through a couple of these… except for the younger worrywarts and/or folks with absolutely no savings, shutdowns are the equivalent of extra vacation time. We always received our back pay. In 1995, I got three extra weeks of paid vacation at the expense of YOU. It’s a scam.
LikeLiked by 2 people
no one pay their income taxes then….
Treepers gotta watch this….
BRILLIANT POTUS
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/trump-campaign-ad-blasts-schumershutdown-democrats-will-complicit-every-murder-illegal-immigrants/
and so Maxine Waters said in the midst of the shut down…
“Peach Fota Fie…..Peach Fota Fie…..Peach Fota Fie!!!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m willing to bet Maxine retires at the end of her term or face prosecution. Just wait. She’s in deep with the Obama crime cartel.
Maybe.
I continue to believe she is too stupid to be complicit. Just someone they trot out to lie when the smarter dems know it is too stupid to say on camera.
Why can’t we throw these obstructionist senators In jail and open the government in spite of them. This shut down is criminal!
Why now? Thoughts: Shutting down the govt is the only leverage the Dems have. If DACA is considered separately and there isn’t an agreement, then DACA expires and any leverage they may have had is gone.
Why do the Dems insist on DACA? All polling suggests that mainstream America does not support the Dem policies. So to stay relevant they must import voters. DACA is their new source of voters.
Look at California. The Dems have a super majority in the CA state legislature. Why? They have successfully imported a new group of voters that vote for them. In CA anyone can get a driver’s license. The license doesn’t say whether you are a citizen. However, it’s a valid form of ID. What also happens when you get a driver’s license? You are signed up to vote. The national Dem party is looking at the success of importing voters in CA and they’re convinced they can do the same on a national basis. This is why they’re willing to engage in a shut down battle over illegal immigrants. Those are their voters. They are necessary to put them back into power.
