Tucker Carlson Interviews Donald Trump Jr. and Matt Gaetz…

Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviewed Representative Matt Gaetz about the Intelligence Committee FISA summary memo. Following the discussion with Rep. Gaetz Mr. Carlson then interviewed Donald Trump Jr.
Advertisements
Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviewed Representative Matt Gaetz about the Intelligence Committee FISA summary memo. Following the discussion with Rep. Gaetz Mr. Carlson then interviewed Donald Trump Jr.
Please please release the damn thing!
Your torturing us!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Patience Cricket…..all in due time. ; )
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s not torturing but a plan a create a so much that fake msm can not ignore before release. Right now fake msm and democrats are hiding behind govt shutdown.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is no defense from the Magic Memo. The demorats are running for the sewers. Rigging for silent running.
LikeLike
Patience Cricket…..all in due time.
LikeLike
sorrry for the double post not sure how that happened..
LikeLike
No need for apologies. PDT will expose them all in his way in due time. I am looking forward to all the MSM aholes to expose themselves first for the next few days. Let them all sweat and buy their Depends by the caseload because they will need them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I prefer “Have patience grasshoppers for the prey will come to us and we will put them in cages.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love this ! So true.
LikeLike
Patience? while the criminals run FREE to commit more crimes, and finish their goal of destroying the country. When a house is on fire, the firemen don’t engage in a drama on the lawn, while the house burns down.
LikeLike
Thinking back on all the sanctimonious BS the very fake news and likes of Commey, Clapper, Rice, etc. ridiculing that tweet. President Trump already knew the whole thing. I wonder if they knew he knew or if they weren’t sure but were in open warfare with him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bet there are serious negotiations on what’s next including the fate of Mueller. They need to time it right to take full advantage of the momentum. It is going to be release for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO; this was figured out before he took on the job of Special Counsel. The President knew all.
LikeLike
Take the weekend off.
All we are going to get is noise.
The power brokers are hard at work,
negotiating a response.
On Monday we’ll find out who represent American citizens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You think theh vote to release it on Monday? Then the White House gets to review it. I like them releasing it immediately before the State of the Union and then President Trump reading excerpt s during the SOTU. Must not allow the Destroy Trump Media to bury it, and they will definitely try to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They dread the upcoming sotu.
LikeLike
I am glad Don Jr. had an opportunity to voice some of his reflections about events impacting him and his whole family. Hope he is aware how much support they all have from us .
LikeLiked by 4 people
With Don Jr. you can sense the deep frustration of a decent man watching his family slammed with sickening lies on a daily basis. He is further stunned that people are so credulous in what they are being spoon fed from the media.
When I see a true injustice like this… I think what would I do if I were him ? What would I do if my Father was being treated this way by sick demented people that put politics over decent human behavior…..
I would…….be wearing orange.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I keep thinking of the Yoda meme. Classic, absolutely classic. “Come out, it will…” ROFL
LikeLiked by 2 people
To punish the Dems for the Govt shutdown the GOP and Trump should IMMEDIATELY release the memo
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like how you think….. smash mouth politics…. do you really wanna play Dems ?…. you are 0 for three with this President……
LikeLike
NO. Because if there is a shutdown, all they’ll be talking about is the shutdown.
The idea is to make sure Fake News have no choice than to address the issue. And the only way to accomplish the goal would be to have President Trump declassify it and give a press conference to answer questions.
In other words, it should be a news item on its own and not diluted with a government shutdown.
LikeLike
..except the seriousness of it IS that I’m convicted to pray for our enemies as well as our amazing PDJT.
LikeLike
Heard Baker was in charge of picking the entire Muelley persecution team. Seems like this alone would DQ it on its face if Baker is implicated in The Magic Memo. I think we all pretty much know what is in it. Kine of fun to watch the demons twist in the wind. The Scheme Team is at stake here. All the leftists eggs are in that one basket.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stewart is saying that the CIA is just as troubling as the FBI and DOJ. Listen to the actual words @23:33. Stewart is a co-author of the 4 page memo. I knew, the CIA was involved!
@23:33
Ingraham Angle 01/19/2018 – Government Shutdown Fails FOX News Today JAN, 19 2018
LikeLike
It would appear Obama thoroughly weaponized our government against all political opponents.
LikeLike
What’s up with the new Foxnews hair? She’s drinking the cool aid…
LikeLike
New Years Resolutions gone bad
LikeLike
“Stewart is saying that the CIA is just as troubling as the FBI and DOJ” @23:33
and …. Laura interrupts … and cuts to a different ‘angle’.
LikeLike
I posted here yesterday that the bloody CIA handprints were all over this—the exact handprints that were all over Watergate—and that their role inevitably would emerge. And as though you could set your watch by it, here it begins to emerge. Highly recommended reading for a deeper understanding of their methods that created Watergate, and that are *in play right now*:
The CIA Psyops of Watergate and Beyond
http://www.chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=810
Watergate: The Alibi Machine—A Surreal Maze of Mirrors
http://www.chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=973
There Were No “Bugs” in DNC Headquarters at the Watergate
http://www.chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=798
Excerpt: Chapter 27, “1971: The Fielding Farce”
http://www.chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=681
And last but certainly not least:
CIA: The Largest Criminal Organization in the History of the World
http://www.chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=948
LikeLike
Better to wait a little longer and let the Rs vote to release it. If Trump unilaterally releases it, then the Ds will have an obvious narrative to use to counter it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tucker looks stoned.
LikeLike
Yeah he seemed very reserved in his interview of the two. Maybe his way of adding weight to the words. Maybe I am getting too used to all the other over-talkers.
LikeLike
Tucker has been on fire lately. Great show. He and Hannity are pretty much all I watch in terms of tv. Lately been getting most of my news from places like CTH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is he in California? That may explain it….I also think this is humorous. Just sit back and watch the parade. The President’s got them. Got them all. They are all in a panic. But remember; The biggest mistakes are made when close to victory. Just as it is proven thru studies that most car accidents are close to your home.
Don’t get over confident. Trillions are at stake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
forgive me but see the beauty here… PDJT has masterfully done a fantastic job in year one, but the story gets better. There is victory at the end, meaning that God triumphs victorious in the end. The good guys win, “that much I can tell you.” : ). THAT is some good news.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I notice liberal news outlets have started covering the story mostly as vehicles for Democrat talking points:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/right-wing-demand-releasethememo-endorsed-russian-bots-trolls-n839141
https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/gop-memo-on-surveillance-abuse-seeks-to-discredit-the-trump-russia-dossier/2018/01/19/7b4babbc-fd3f-11e7-a46b-a3614530bd87_story.html?utm_term=.5978a06170e0
Also seems like they are trying to frame it as just a Republican / conservative tactic to attack Democrats or the FBI. MSNBC is bombarding its readers with stories about Russia laundering money through the NRA to get President Trump elected, I’m sorry I even glanced at their website now I need to go decontaminate myself in one of those chemical accident showers or something….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Take Iodine. It helps the tyroid after a dose of MSNBC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
But they have to be thinking that what if it is true. They have sources so they would know what the potential is here. If it blows up they cannot afford to be caught too far behind. Decision time comming.
LikeLike
I see people are calling for Trump to incorporate the text of The Magic Memo in his SOTU speech.
LikeLike
Too bad George Carlin’s not around to see “The Big Club” take a hit!
LikeLiked by 1 person
http:// http://www.nj.com/news/index.ssf/2018/01/9_charged_in_attempt_to_sneak_fake_explosive_throu.html
CNBCs fake bomb and wannabe terrorist cell
They were charged by Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police with creating a false public alarm, interference with transportation and conspiracy. Those charged are:
Ruben M. Montenegro, 44, of Staten Island, New York
Samuel Micah Berns, 39, of Hollywood, California
Jacob M. Towsley, 34, of Portageville, New York
Michael L. Palmer, 51, Staten Island, New York
William Oaks, 36, of Brooklyn, New York
Philip K. Nakagami, 26, of Jersey City
Carlos F. Gonzalez, 33, of Queens, New York
Timothy S. Duffy, 34, of Sparta
Adolfo Lacola, 51, of Staten Island, New York
LikeLike
So the defense will be, my employer made me do it.
LikeLike
Ok, so the shutdown, the memo, DACA (3.6 million new Dhimm voters), 2018 elections upcoming…
This is the time we really need the world’s best negotiator on the side of America. Sure wish we had him… Oh, wait! We do….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dan Bongino got inside info
LikeLike
Dan the security guard in the dog house with Sundance. Dude, get it together. I know, he was Secret Service. Oooooohhhhhh. End of the day, security guard.
LikeLike
Simpson’s relationship with Russia goes back a long time. And Hillary paid him and used him. HOW DID SHE KNOW?
LikeLike