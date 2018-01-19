Tucker Carlson Interviews Donald Trump Jr. and Matt Gaetz…

January 19, 2018

Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviewed Representative Matt Gaetz about the Intelligence Committee FISA summary memo.  Following the discussion with Rep. Gaetz Mr. Carlson then interviewed Donald Trump Jr.

48 Responses to Tucker Carlson Interviews Donald Trump Jr. and Matt Gaetz…

  1. Kelley says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Please please release the damn thing!
    Your torturing us!

  2. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    Thinking back on all the sanctimonious BS the very fake news and likes of Commey, Clapper, Rice, etc. ridiculing that tweet. President Trump already knew the whole thing. I wonder if they knew he knew or if they weren’t sure but were in open warfare with him?

  3. FrenchNail says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    I bet there are serious negotiations on what’s next including the fate of Mueller. They need to time it right to take full advantage of the momentum. It is going to be release for sure.

  4. dbobway says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Take the weekend off.
    All we are going to get is noise.
    The power brokers are hard at work,
    negotiating a response.
    On Monday we’ll find out who represent American citizens.

    • Joe says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:35 pm

      You think theh vote to release it on Monday? Then the White House gets to review it. I like them releasing it immediately before the State of the Union and then President Trump reading excerpt s during the SOTU. Must not allow the Destroy Trump Media to bury it, and they will definitely try to.

  5. LBB says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    I am glad Don Jr. had an opportunity to voice some of his reflections about events impacting him and his whole family. Hope he is aware how much support they all have from us .

    • Sayit2016 says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:49 pm

      With Don Jr. you can sense the deep frustration of a decent man watching his family slammed with sickening lies on a daily basis. He is further stunned that people are so credulous in what they are being spoon fed from the media.

      When I see a true injustice like this… I think what would I do if I were him ? What would I do if my Father was being treated this way by sick demented people that put politics over decent human behavior…..

      I would…….be wearing orange.

  6. Farmon says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    I keep thinking of the Yoda meme. Classic, absolutely classic. “Come out, it will…” ROFL

  7. Charlotte says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    To punish the Dems for the Govt shutdown the GOP and Trump should IMMEDIATELY release the memo

    • Sayit2016 says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:51 pm

      I like how you think….. smash mouth politics…. do you really wanna play Dems ?…. you are 0 for three with this President……

    • Sunshine says:
      January 20, 2018 at 12:00 am

      NO. Because if there is a shutdown, all they’ll be talking about is the shutdown.

      The idea is to make sure Fake News have no choice than to address the issue. And the only way to accomplish the goal would be to have President Trump declassify it and give a press conference to answer questions.

      In other words, it should be a news item on its own and not diluted with a government shutdown.

  8. Farmon says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    ..except the seriousness of it IS that I’m convicted to pray for our enemies as well as our amazing PDJT.

  9. Howie says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    Heard Baker was in charge of picking the entire Muelley persecution team. Seems like this alone would DQ it on its face if Baker is implicated in The Magic Memo. I think we all pretty much know what is in it. Kine of fun to watch the demons twist in the wind. The Scheme Team is at stake here. All the leftists eggs are in that one basket.

  10. Bill says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    Stewart is saying that the CIA is just as troubling as the FBI and DOJ. Listen to the actual words @23:33. Stewart is a co-author of the 4 page memo. I knew, the CIA was involved!

    @23:33
    Ingraham Angle 01/19/2018 – Government Shutdown Fails FOX News Today JAN, 19 2018

  11. meadowlandsview says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    Better to wait a little longer and let the Rs vote to release it. If Trump unilaterally releases it, then the Ds will have an obvious narrative to use to counter it.

  12. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    Tucker looks stoned.

    • Running Fast says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:40 pm

      Yeah he seemed very reserved in his interview of the two. Maybe his way of adding weight to the words. Maybe I am getting too used to all the other over-talkers.

    • Joe says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:41 pm

      Tucker has been on fire lately. Great show. He and Hannity are pretty much all I watch in terms of tv. Lately been getting most of my news from places like CTH.

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:51 pm

      Is he in California? That may explain it….I also think this is humorous. Just sit back and watch the parade. The President’s got them. Got them all. They are all in a panic. But remember; The biggest mistakes are made when close to victory. Just as it is proven thru studies that most car accidents are close to your home.
      Don’t get over confident. Trillions are at stake.

  13. Farmon says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    forgive me but see the beauty here… PDJT has masterfully done a fantastic job in year one, but the story gets better. There is victory at the end, meaning that God triumphs victorious in the end. The good guys win, “that much I can tell you.” : ). THAT is some good news.

  14. Another Scott says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    I notice liberal news outlets have started covering the story mostly as vehicles for Democrat talking points:
    https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/right-wing-demand-releasethememo-endorsed-russian-bots-trolls-n839141

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/gop-memo-on-surveillance-abuse-seeks-to-discredit-the-trump-russia-dossier/2018/01/19/7b4babbc-fd3f-11e7-a46b-a3614530bd87_story.html?utm_term=.5978a06170e0

    Also seems like they are trying to frame it as just a Republican / conservative tactic to attack Democrats or the FBI. MSNBC is bombarding its readers with stories about Russia laundering money through the NRA to get President Trump elected, I’m sorry I even glanced at their website now I need to go decontaminate myself in one of those chemical accident showers or something….

  15. Howie says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    I see people are calling for Trump to incorporate the text of The Magic Memo in his SOTU speech.

  16. TAS says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    Too bad George Carlin’s not around to see “The Big Club” take a hit!

  17. Charlotte says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    http:// http://www.nj.com/news/index.ssf/2018/01/9_charged_in_attempt_to_sneak_fake_explosive_throu.html

    CNBCs fake bomb and wannabe terrorist cell

    They were charged by Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police with creating a false public alarm, interference with transportation and conspiracy. Those charged are:

    Ruben M. Montenegro, 44, of Staten Island, New York

    Samuel Micah Berns, 39, of Hollywood, California

    Jacob M. Towsley, 34, of Portageville, New York

    Michael L. Palmer, 51, Staten Island, New York

    William Oaks, 36, of Brooklyn, New York

    Philip K. Nakagami, 26, of Jersey City

    Carlos F. Gonzalez, 33, of Queens, New York

    Timothy S. Duffy, 34, of Sparta

    Adolfo Lacola, 51, of Staten Island, New York

  18. MVW says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    Ok, so the shutdown, the memo, DACA (3.6 million new Dhimm voters), 2018 elections upcoming…

    This is the time we really need the world’s best negotiator on the side of America. Sure wish we had him… Oh, wait! We do….

  19. Charlotte says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:00 am

    Dan Bongino got inside info

    • rf121 says:
      January 20, 2018 at 12:09 am

      Dan the security guard in the dog house with Sundance. Dude, get it together. I know, he was Secret Service. Oooooohhhhhh. End of the day, security guard.

  20. Charlotte says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Simpson’s relationship with Russia goes back a long time. And Hillary paid him and used him. HOW DID SHE KNOW?

