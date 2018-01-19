OMB Director Mick Mulvaney Press Briefing on Schumer-Shutdown

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney holds a press briefing to discuss the upcoming government funding lapse – aka. ‘The Schumer Shutdown”, that well, doesn’t actually shut anything down…

  1. FL_GUY says:
    January 19, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    Schumer Shutdown, or as I like to call it, the D-Rat downsizing program.

  3. coveyouthband says:
    January 19, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Rush noted at the end of his show Chucky didn’t look like a winner after the meeting with the greatest winner our country has ever seen…….

    He looked like he got his A$$ handed to him.

    • Roger Duroid says:
      January 19, 2018 at 3:36 pm

      Good. Let shoomer try to get some DACA legislation by Mar 1 if this “shutdown” happens because of his refusal to help pass a 1 month CR. PDJT holds all the cards on this, as I see it.

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      January 19, 2018 at 4:01 pm

      Trump probably wacked him so hard, Schumie’s buns switched sides (like Wally in Dilbert)…

      Kinda tough to sit down now, eh, Chuckie???

    • Remington says:
      January 19, 2018 at 4:58 pm

      I don’t know, my son was telling me how much he enjoys leaving his family and new born to cruise off the coast of North Korea for six months at a time; defending our Country. Also how much he enjoys doing it for no pay because of schmuck schummmmer and his merry bad of democraps; who would rather take care of illegals than pay our troops.

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        January 19, 2018 at 6:46 pm

        I have read several times now that the military WOULD get paid? This issue is confusing me, and I am sure part of it is because BO always took the cruelest actions he could take.

        I haven’t paid close enough attention to the details to be able to articulate it, but I have read a couple of different explanations of how/why the military would still be paid if the government shuts down.

        • AM says:
          January 19, 2018 at 7:03 pm

          I’ve gotten the impression that long term projects are more at risk than immediate pay. Military is important therefore gets paid first. I thought they had gotten paid even with previous shutdowns (please someone please correct me here if wrong.)

  4. joshua says:
    January 19, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    winners are in the White House. losers get summonsed to the White House by the winners. the losers are merely visitors.

  5. TwoLaine says:
    January 19, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    REMEMBER what is at stake.

  6. BigJake says:
    January 19, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Mulvaney = Rock Star

    I love this guy.

  7. Ackman420 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    This is another monumental blunder by the Dems. If Chucky thinks this is ammo FOR the Dems, he’s in for a rude awakening. A shutdown over a nonexistent DACA bill is purely the Dems taking their ball and going home.
    Lots and lots of the same swing votes that went towards PDJT are going to stay on the Rep side. Combine that with the Big Ugly coming down and it will be a blood bath in November. The series of events could break the Dem party for a generation of elections.
    And to think, during the 2016 primaries it looked as if the Reps were eating their own and about to self destruct. All of this turnaround is 100% Trump.

    • Kaco says:
      January 19, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      That’s right! The American people see the Dems are going to shut down the government over illegal aliens over the American citizens! Even if they don’t shut it down, they’ve made their stance on the American people and their safety and well being nonexistent, it’s all about the illegals!

    • Indimex says:
      January 19, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      Wish it were so. However, I know too many, otherwise reasonable, people that are bat shit crazy anti-Trump, and they believe exactly what they are fed by MSNBC. I’m very curious to see how the MSM slants the Big Ugly take down. Lefties have a tendency to turn themselves into pretzels trying not to see, what to the rest of us is screamingly obvious. It’s infuriating! And exhausting. I understand why people give up.
      One of my most fervent prayers for my son, is that he develops Godly discernment to the extent that he will never get sucked into the Marxist vortex.

  8. thedoc00 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Interesting points have just been made by two of Trump’s cabinet officers. They have just announced they have enough cash to continue operations for the next quarter. While they are not major agencies, this points to Trump’s business folks actually starting to bring some discipline, efficiency and prudence to a small corner of government operations. Too bad these messages have been lost, even on the sometimes calmer heads at FBN.

  9. andyocoregon says:
    January 19, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    I hope all the federal workers who are at risk of losing their paychecks temporarily realize it’s due to the negative impact of illegal aliens on our legislative system. And I hope next November when they are voting for their representatives they remember which political party place the welfare of illegal aliens ahead of theirs.

  10. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:07 pm

  11. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    Here is a great MEME for the #SchumerShutdown

  12. kevinrexheine says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    I posted this over on the daily presidential thread, but since it’s relevant, I’ll also post it here.

    This coming Saturday Noon will mark the first anniversary of the inauguration of Donald John Trump as the 45th President of the United States. Believe it or not, though, this weekend might yet be remembered less for the demarcation of DJT’s actual first year in office, and more for the president making good on a comeuppance that is some sixteen weeks overdue. But problems are often opportunities in disguise, and a proper federal shutdown is no exception. Read more, and join the online discussion, at: http://rightmi.com/trumps-good-opportunity/

  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    BREAKING: MEETING BETWEEN TRUMP & SCHUMER HAS JUST ENDED; HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW…
    https://ilovemyfreedom.org/breaking-meeting-trump-heres-know/?utm_source=dtp&utm_medium=facebook

    “According to a White House official, there was NO DEAL MADE on DACA”

  14. Mashall says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    This should illustrate to Patriotic US CItizens, how Ryan/McConnel/GOPe colluded and capitulated using this “shut-down” excuse putting the U.S. more dept. In the meantime OIG can audit with E-verify how many illegals and fraudsters are draining social services. Leave the non-essentials unfunded/closed and run out the clock on the Illegals and Deport them.

    • Mashall says:
      January 19, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      It is obvious who Dems/Uniparty/GOPe serve, by interrupting the government for Foreign National Illegal Aliens. Every U.S. Citizen should see this clearly. The “shut down” is a giant lie used by Uniparty to justify capitulation to the Globalist/COC agenda.

  15. Jesse says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Does anyone else think that President Trump told Schumer to fix the budget deal, or he’d release the memo?

  16. getfitnow says:
    January 19, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    FTA – The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — a Democratic Party creation to put more limo libs on the federal budget — finally protecting consumers from a predator: itself

    Mick Mulvaney, the new director of the agency, just requested zero dollars from public money in his budget.

    Mulvaney said that the bureau had enough money on hand to cover its anticipated $145 million in expenses for the quarter, which began Jan. 1, and that he plans to slash the bureau’s reserve fund.

    http://donsurber.blogspot.com/2018/01/protecting-consumers-for-zero-dollars.html

  17. TheWanderingStar says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    So nice of Jim “Fake news” Acosta to play (unknowingly) the straight man for Mick.

    Laugh out loud comedy Jim! You kill me.

  18. codasouthtexas says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:08 pm

  19. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    • G. Combs says:
      January 19, 2018 at 6:36 pm

      Are those 9 million children also in danger of being deported starting March 5th??

      Do I CARE?
      Heck NO!
      Let them go HOME and straighten out their OWN countries instead of sucking up tax payer $$$!

  20. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:12 pm

  21. ray76 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Why isn’t there a budget?

  22. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    Now this is too funny!

  24. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:14 pm

  25. littleflower481 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    I so enjoy Mulvaney…very sharp guy.

  26. codasouthtexas says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    from James woods!

  27. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:22 pm

  28. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    POTUS no way to a 5-day deal.

  29. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    This shutdown is really bad news for dems!

  30. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:36 pm

  31. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:39 pm

  33. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:44 pm

  34. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    • Bob says:
      January 19, 2018 at 6:01 pm

      Unfortunately…the statement is true, the dem’s have the power, however, the real twist is the RINO’s that kick in at the last moment and screw things up…such as McTrator. Especially the RINO’s that are bailing out after their present terms.

      Like

      Reply
  35. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 5:55 pm

  36. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 6:08 pm

  37. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 6:16 pm

  38. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 6:27 pm

  39. mashall says:
    January 19, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    60 Votes Needed Eh?…And McConnel is to blame for not changing the rules to allow a simple majority (nuclear option)
    Harry Scumbag Reid is laughing now. GOPe scum colluded with Reid.

  40. ray76 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Democrats hate America.

    Recall what the America-hating squatter did during a “shutdown”

    The Democrats are still at it.

  41. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 6:37 pm

  42. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 19, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    BUDGET DEAL Negotiation Approach:

    President Trump goes on national TV:
    • Thanks Dems for reminding America that “Republicans are in charge of Congress”.
    • Congratulates Republicans for deciding to operate like they’re “In Charge”.
    • Announces that the House has passed the 30-Day Continuing Resolution.
    • Appreciates the handful of Bipartisan Dems in the House for supporting it.
    • Informs America that Senate Dems either fund the military with the CR or signal America to replace every Dem up for election – including any who support the CR but LACK the LEADERSHIP to influence their Dem peers to pass it.

  43. Alex says:
    January 19, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Not military but work for a govt agency. I won’t get paid in the event of a shutdown but still have to go to work. Shut it down…screw it. I’ll figure things out on my end.

  44. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 6:42 pm

  45. cyn3wulf says:
    January 19, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Trump definitely planted Mulvaney in the right place; he has absolutely blossomed.

  46. Pam says:
    January 19, 2018 at 6:48 pm

