OMB Director Mick Mulvaney Press Briefing on Schumer-Shutdown

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney holds a press briefing to discuss the upcoming government funding lapse – aka. ‘The Schumer Shutdown”, that well, doesn’t actually shut anything down…
Schumer Shutdown, or as I like to call it, the D-Rat downsizing program.
Schiithole Schumer Shutdown
Ooooooooh. Good one that.
FL_GUY Crying Chuck has a damn serious problem on his hands! Listen to this report. The market is actually excited if a shutdown occurs. The ECONOMIC TRAIN is reviving up to near full speed. There is absolutely nothing Crying Chuck can do to derail it. He will decide today whether to get run over or let it pass by.
Outstanding News! I LUV it! 😂
no deal..
http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/19/trump-and-schumer-fail-to-reach-a-daca-deal/?utm_medium=push&utm_source=daily_caller&utm_campaign=push
Someone needs to create a video with this music while substituting “Schumer Shutdown” for “Final Countdown”.
Rush noted at the end of his show Chucky didn’t look like a winner after the meeting with the greatest winner our country has ever seen…….
He looked like he got his A$$ handed to him.
Good. Let shoomer try to get some DACA legislation by Mar 1 if this “shutdown” happens because of his refusal to help pass a 1 month CR. PDJT holds all the cards on this, as I see it.
Trump probably wacked him so hard, Schumie’s buns switched sides (like Wally in Dilbert)…
Kinda tough to sit down now, eh, Chuckie???
good let them shut it down! Even when the congress is working they do not get anything done! So what s the difference when they shut down!
I don’t know, my son was telling me how much he enjoys leaving his family and new born to cruise off the coast of North Korea for six months at a time; defending our Country. Also how much he enjoys doing it for no pay because of schmuck schummmmer and his merry bad of democraps; who would rather take care of illegals than pay our troops.
I have read several times now that the military WOULD get paid? This issue is confusing me, and I am sure part of it is because BO always took the cruelest actions he could take.
I haven’t paid close enough attention to the details to be able to articulate it, but I have read a couple of different explanations of how/why the military would still be paid if the government shuts down.
I’ve gotten the impression that long term projects are more at risk than immediate pay. Military is important therefore gets paid first. I thought they had gotten paid even with previous shutdowns (please someone please correct me here if wrong.)
winners are in the White House. losers get summonsed to the White House by the winners. the losers are merely visitors.
Mulvaney and his assistant handled the press nicely.
REMEMBER what is at stake.
Wow. I knew it was bad but….Thank GOD we did the right thing. Proud of our country.
Ah ha! The best indication of what Donald J. Trump will do as president appears to be what he promised to do as president.
K.I.S.S., legislators. K.I.S.S.
Mulvaney = Rock Star
I love this guy.
This is another monumental blunder by the Dems. If Chucky thinks this is ammo FOR the Dems, he’s in for a rude awakening. A shutdown over a nonexistent DACA bill is purely the Dems taking their ball and going home.
Lots and lots of the same swing votes that went towards PDJT are going to stay on the Rep side. Combine that with the Big Ugly coming down and it will be a blood bath in November. The series of events could break the Dem party for a generation of elections.
And to think, during the 2016 primaries it looked as if the Reps were eating their own and about to self destruct. All of this turnaround is 100% Trump.
That’s right! The American people see the Dems are going to shut down the government over illegal aliens over the American citizens! Even if they don’t shut it down, they’ve made their stance on the American people and their safety and well being nonexistent, it’s all about the illegals!
They have no choice, really. They’ve painted themselves into this corner simply because they are out of votes from American citizens. It’s kinda ironic, no?
Yes, their desperation is very telling! Just a few years ago, we see a video of Dicky Durbin wanting to stop chain migration. Now they decided they need their votes, too! Oh, the hypocrisy!
YES!!! TEAM Wiley E. Coyote strikes again..
Wish it were so. However, I know too many, otherwise reasonable, people that are bat shit crazy anti-Trump, and they believe exactly what they are fed by MSNBC. I’m very curious to see how the MSM slants the Big Ugly take down. Lefties have a tendency to turn themselves into pretzels trying not to see, what to the rest of us is screamingly obvious. It’s infuriating! And exhausting. I understand why people give up.
One of my most fervent prayers for my son, is that he develops Godly discernment to the extent that he will never get sucked into the Marxist vortex.
You stated my sentiments better than I could have. And I pray the same for my son. This is why liberalism (loosely defined) is a mental disease.
It is wise father that prays for his son to have wisdom.
Interesting points have just been made by two of Trump’s cabinet officers. They have just announced they have enough cash to continue operations for the next quarter. While they are not major agencies, this points to Trump’s business folks actually starting to bring some discipline, efficiency and prudence to a small corner of government operations. Too bad these messages have been lost, even on the sometimes calmer heads at FBN.
I hope all the federal workers who are at risk of losing their paychecks temporarily realize it’s due to the negative impact of illegal aliens on our legislative system. And I hope next November when they are voting for their representatives they remember which political party place the welfare of illegal aliens ahead of theirs.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Here is a great MEME for the #SchumerShutdown
I posted this over on the daily presidential thread, but since it’s relevant, I’ll also post it here.
This coming Saturday Noon will mark the first anniversary of the inauguration of Donald John Trump as the 45th President of the United States. Believe it or not, though, this weekend might yet be remembered less for the demarcation of DJT’s actual first year in office, and more for the president making good on a comeuppance that is some sixteen weeks overdue. But problems are often opportunities in disguise, and a proper federal shutdown is no exception. Read more, and join the online discussion, at: http://rightmi.com/trumps-good-opportunity/
BREAKING: MEETING BETWEEN TRUMP & SCHUMER HAS JUST ENDED; HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW…
https://ilovemyfreedom.org/breaking-meeting-trump-heres-know/?utm_source=dtp&utm_medium=facebook
“According to a White House official, there was NO DEAL MADE on DACA”
good!
This should illustrate to Patriotic US CItizens, how Ryan/McConnel/GOPe colluded and capitulated using this “shut-down” excuse putting the U.S. more dept. In the meantime OIG can audit with E-verify how many illegals and fraudsters are draining social services. Leave the non-essentials unfunded/closed and run out the clock on the Illegals and Deport them.
It is obvious who Dems/Uniparty/GOPe serve, by interrupting the government for Foreign National Illegal Aliens. Every U.S. Citizen should see this clearly. The “shut down” is a giant lie used by Uniparty to justify capitulation to the Globalist/COC agenda.
Does anyone else think that President Trump told Schumer to fix the budget deal, or he’d release the memo?
I hope not. It shouldn’t be used as a barganing chip. It has to be released
No, I think he told Scmucky stuff daca and go back to your sh:7hole!
“Pocahontas” Warren could not be reached for comment.
FTA – The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — a Democratic Party creation to put more limo libs on the federal budget — finally protecting consumers from a predator: itself
Mick Mulvaney, the new director of the agency, just requested zero dollars from public money in his budget.
Mulvaney said that the bureau had enough money on hand to cover its anticipated $145 million in expenses for the quarter, which began Jan. 1, and that he plans to slash the bureau’s reserve fund.
http://donsurber.blogspot.com/2018/01/protecting-consumers-for-zero-dollars.html
So nice of Jim “Fake news” Acosta to play (unknowingly) the straight man for Mick.
Laugh out loud comedy Jim! You kill me.
Are those 9 million children also in danger of being deported starting March 5th??
Do I CARE?
Heck NO!
Let them go HOME and straighten out their OWN countries instead of sucking up tax payer $$$!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why isn’t there a budget?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now this is too funny!
Lol!
Like POTUS, I prefer Diet Coke over Pepsi
I so enjoy Mulvaney…very sharp guy.
from James woods!
He’s made a tremendous mistake.
Who has? James Woods or POTUS ? I’m assuming this is in response to a possible DACA deal.
I’m wary of any “deals”
POTUS no way to a 5-day deal.
Ryan floats a 5 day extension? What a putz.
This shutdown is really bad news for dems!
Unfortunately…the statement is true, the dem’s have the power, however, the real twist is the RINO’s that kick in at the last moment and screw things up…such as McTrator. Especially the RINO’s that are bailing out after their present terms.
60 Votes Needed Eh?…And McConnel is to blame for not changing the rules to allow a simple majority (nuclear option)
Harry Scumbag Reid is laughing now. GOPe scum colluded with Reid.
Democrats hate America.
Recall what the America-hating squatter did during a “shutdown”
The Democrats are still at it.
BUDGET DEAL Negotiation Approach:
President Trump goes on national TV:
• Thanks Dems for reminding America that “Republicans are in charge of Congress”.
• Congratulates Republicans for deciding to operate like they’re “In Charge”.
• Announces that the House has passed the 30-Day Continuing Resolution.
• Appreciates the handful of Bipartisan Dems in the House for supporting it.
• Informs America that Senate Dems either fund the military with the CR or signal America to replace every Dem up for election – including any who support the CR but LACK the LEADERSHIP to influence their Dem peers to pass it.
Not military but work for a govt agency. I won’t get paid in the event of a shutdown but still have to go to work. Shut it down…screw it. I’ll figure things out on my end.
Trump definitely planted Mulvaney in the right place; he has absolutely blossomed.
