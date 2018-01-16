“The System is Actively Working To Defend Itself…”

People often attempt to describe the larger umbrella of control with terms like “Deep State”, the “Administrative State”, the “Establishment”, the “industrial media”, and other descriptive word assemblies. The inherent goal is trying to describe various alignments and connections of institutional government with private sector social and financial interdependency.

It is, in essence, what we generally describe as “The System”.

The presidency of Donald John Trump is an existential threat to that system. A John Galt per se’. President Trump represents an uncontrollable, unaligned independent, free-thinking change-agent; a disruptor who exists entirely outside of the systems’ ability to influence favorable action.

It is a remarkable dynamic to witness.

To fathom the disruptive nature of the inherent conflict it helps to remember that roughly half of the U.S. demographic has been institutionally led to a point where their sense of being -amid the matrix of life- is defined by their acceptance of the systems’ inherent disposition of collectivism.

Half of the U.S. electorate have no concept of freedom, individualism or, in essence, their own cause-and-effect relationship within their outcome.

All elements, people, organizations and entities, who depend on the continuance of the command and control structure within the system, are now focused intensely on eliminating the disruption that is Donald John Trump.

The defenders of the disruption, Trump supporters, are people who value their largest ‘sense-of-self’ within simple concepts of freedom, individualism and liberty.

The conflict between the collectivists and the individualists is where we see the visible representative of individual freedom known as President Trump under an unrelenting and vicious attack.

In large measure this conflict is so consequential it is more openly visible than we have ever seen before amid the world of politics. Think about it.

I mean really think about it.

For the past 24 months the entire enterprise of society to include media, entertainment, sports, business and commerce has focused exclusively on U.S. politics and Donald Trump.

Every conversation, every-single-minute of every-single-media-broadcast was about candidate trump, and is currently about President Trump, nothing else.

The system is pulsating every second of every day around President Trump.

Right now, to those control agents, nothing else matters except President Trump.

Put your reference point back about three years and ask yourself if you can ever recall a time when 1,440 minutes of every day, every word, every topic, every action, everything, was centered around the same entity or issue.

That’s how inherently adverse the larger system is to the disruptive change-agent we know as President Trump.

It’s really remarkable when you think about it in full scale.

Never before has this taken place. Never before has a single entity commanded 100% of all adverse attention from the dependents within the system.

The relationship between the intra-connected dependents within our nation, and their place amid the hierarchy of control, is why institutional media and institutional government are in complete synergy of purpose.

Those who have held power over our national economic and social fabric are apoplectic about their inability to stop President Trump from burning through the horsehair and dropping the sword of Damocles upon their collective throne.

Burning through that horsehair is the Big Ugly.

The moment when the horsehair finally breaks, is the moment when everything changes.

All systems are currently working to ensure he is stopped.

There are trillions-of-trillions at stake.

Almost a century of carefully carried out central planning, spanning multiple generations of nudge-by-nudge action, had the U.S. system positioned on the cusp of full autonomous control. Every outcome within the system was planned to exacting and specific control detail….

….and at the very last second, of the very last minute, of the very last hour, free people stopped the entire system – and elected Donald John Trump as the president.

Remarkable.

Consider:

“Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this. But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate — we can not consecrate — we can not hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” Abraham Lincoln

November 19, 1863

