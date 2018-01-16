“The System is Actively Working To Defend Itself…”

People often attempt to describe the larger umbrella of control with terms like “Deep State”, the “Administrative State”, the “Establishment”, the “industrial media”, and other descriptive word assemblies. The inherent goal is trying to describe various alignments and connections of institutional government with private sector social and financial interdependency.
It is, in essence, what we generally describe as “The System”.
The presidency of Donald John Trump is an existential threat to that system. A John Galt per se’. President Trump represents an uncontrollable, unaligned independent, free-thinking change-agent; a disruptor who exists entirely outside of the systems’ ability to influence favorable action.
It is a remarkable dynamic to witness.
To fathom the disruptive nature of the inherent conflict it helps to remember that roughly half of the U.S. demographic has been institutionally led to a point where their sense of being -amid the matrix of life- is defined by their acceptance of the systems’ inherent disposition of collectivism.
Half of the U.S. electorate have no concept of freedom, individualism or, in essence, their own cause-and-effect relationship within their outcome.
All elements, people, organizations and entities, who depend on the continuance of the command and control structure within the system, are now focused intensely on eliminating the disruption that is Donald John Trump.
The defenders of the disruption, Trump supporters, are people who value their largest ‘sense-of-self’ within simple concepts of freedom, individualism and liberty.
The conflict between the collectivists and the individualists is where we see the visible representative of individual freedom known as President Trump under an unrelenting and vicious attack.
In large measure this conflict is so consequential it is more openly visible than we have ever seen before amid the world of politics. Think about it.
I mean really think about it.
For the past 24 months the entire enterprise of society to include media, entertainment, sports, business and commerce has focused exclusively on U.S. politics and Donald Trump.
Every conversation, every-single-minute of every-single-media-broadcast was about candidate trump, and is currently about President Trump, nothing else.
The system is pulsating every second of every day around President Trump.
Right now, to those control agents, nothing else matters except President Trump.
Put your reference point back about three years and ask yourself if you can ever recall a time when 1,440 minutes of every day, every word, every topic, every action, everything, was centered around the same entity or issue.
That’s how inherently adverse the larger system is to the disruptive change-agent we know as President Trump.
It’s really remarkable when you think about it in full scale.
Never before has this taken place. Never before has a single entity commanded 100% of all adverse attention from the dependents within the system.
The relationship between the intra-connected dependents within our nation, and their place amid the hierarchy of control, is why institutional media and institutional government are in complete synergy of purpose.
Those who have held power over our national economic and social fabric are apoplectic about their inability to stop President Trump from burning through the horsehair and dropping the sword of Damocles upon their collective throne.
Burning through that horsehair is the Big Ugly.
The moment when the horsehair finally breaks, is the moment when everything changes.
All systems are currently working to ensure he is stopped.
There are trillions-of-trillions at stake.
Almost a century of carefully carried out central planning, spanning multiple generations of nudge-by-nudge action, had the U.S. system positioned on the cusp of full autonomous control. Every outcome within the system was planned to exacting and specific control detail….
….and at the very last second, of the very last minute, of the very last hour, free people stopped the entire system – and elected Donald John Trump as the president.
Remarkable.
“Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.
Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.
But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate — we can not consecrate — we can not hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract.
The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Most Americans don’t understand the social contract that comes with being a citizen here:
We have forgotten the responsibilities of the individual to protect and respect our God given rights.
People think “freedom” literally means the right to do anything you want and say anything you want. What freedom meant to the Founding Fathers was the freedom to worship and raise your children in that faith (or rather start a community with like minded believers, because states had the right to regulate religion) and the right,collectively, to choose our leaders and to speak out against the government in the context of improving it. Those are still radical ideas.
Meanwhile, freedom goes no farther than that. It’s not a right to chaos or run in the streets naked or do drugs or anything else at the expense of society. And with those rights come responsibilities.
Yes. But with the freedom comes responsibilities to live an honorable and ethical life and the requirement to respect and defend those God-given rights.
The deal isn’t just “here’s your rights and freedoms”…it is a two way contract.
Perhaps of interest to readers, a related speech translated by Gates-of-Vienna blog:
Alessandro Meluzzi: Reason and Faith, an Indispensable Synthesis
From the transcript
0:513 ….the distinction
05:16 between the ethic of intention and ethic of responsibility.
05:21 The ethic of intention is that of good intentions, those that
05:24 (as is well known) pave the road to hell.
05:27 Which the current Pope of Rome seems to know well,
05:30 since he decided to open the doors of San Pietro to hobos
05:34 and then deciding to kick them out as soon as the stench of piss had become unbearable!
05:41 Because the ethic of good intentions HAS to include that of responsibility!
05:48 That is, the ethic in which we know that every move and action
05:52 of ours has a corresponding measurable effect,
05:56 for which we should give an account, not only to the present generation, but to history as well.
06:02 And also to the future and the coming generations.
Most Americans don’t understand God, or even know that God is real.
They don’t understand that our republic is God’s gift to us, and that it is fragile and must be protected.
Most Americans don’t know that every desire of the Leftists is a blatant attack on God and what God wants for human life on earth.
Most Americans just don’t know.
Is Booker a misogynist for yelling and making violent, dare I say, threatening gestures toward a woman.
Only a democrat gets away with that.
He has two free passes. Cult member and minority.
That was my thought exactly. He was violent toward her…but then again, she is only a white person so it really doesn’t matter.
Only the racism charge has lost its edge.
Those wanting Oprah forget that when she was at the HEIGHT of her influence, TWICE, she told people to go see her racist banshee wail, “Beautiful” and of course she took leave of her talk show to devote herself to Obama’s coronation.
‘Beautiful’ tanked and Obama won but Oprah was soon ousted from the front line group and Michelle and Obama had little to do with her….leaving her to go back and pimp for HArvey Weinstein and become an hysterical anti-American racist (and yes she is most certainly racist, incorrect as it may be to point out anti-white racism).
And then she bought Weight WAtchers stock, being perhaps the worst mascot for weight loss in the world…only surviving because of the amazingly stupid and slavish followers who have raised her to the level of goddess.
the kneelers in the NFL may have gotten liberal NFL white idiots to bend to them, but the viewers have turned off and President Trump is indifferent to the cries of racism from thugs and murderers and extortionate elites.
Show me a professional victim and I’ll show you a bully.
Yes all of the above. Isn’t Corey Booker of Newark, N.J. A possible Democrat Presidental Candidate? Bring it
After suffering under 8 long years of obomba, the Lord heard our prayers for renewal and our cries of repentance to revive and heal our broken nation. God did send us President Trump to keep us from further sliding down into the demoncrat and rino swamp hole.
I’m sure that millions of Americans who now see the criminality of the previous BADministration have had their previous blinders taken off and the scales removed from their eyes.
But many millions will still cling to the awfully mis-named “progressive” and “social justice” and pro-Islamic mantras because they remain blinded by the enemy of our souls. The minions who follow satanic ideology in this world will never give up. Therefore, we who claim Christ as our Lord and Savior must continue on in the good fight. We know Who wins in the end! Meanwhile, we must be steadfast in our convictions and at least continue to expose the evils in this world. I don’t care what anti-Christian people say about me. I know Who holds the future in His righteous Hands, and I believe wholeheartedly when Jesus said, “the Truth will set you free.”
Kindred spirit, Christine
Our president Trump makes this atheist proud to be raised a Christian.
“It is, in essence, what we generally describe as “The System”.”
_______________
What you are calling “The System” is in actuality the largest organized crime organization in the history of the world.
That’s what it is. Organized crime. A national mafia, with corresponding crime ‘families’ or ‘criminal political class’ running most of the countries in the Western world.
And they should be treated as the criminals and traitors that they are. They should not be respected, or shown deference of any kind. They should be treated no different than street thugs in nice suits, suits they bought by stealing our money.
And they must be prosecuted, not only to the fullest extent of the law, but publicly exposed and humiliated. These are evil people who are literally committing war crimes and crimes against humanity EVERY DAY.
We absolutely need something very much like worldwide televised Nuremberg trials.
Members of government, the news media, the CoC, heads of hundreds of large corporations (many of whom have resigned recently), and the technology industries all standing front and center.
They are a cancer on humanity, an evil so great that most people cannot even comprehend the scale and scope of what they have done and continue to do.
Those who follow Satan generally are unaware of it. Only a very select few eagerly embrace that. The rest are hapless and tragic followers.
I say tragic because ignorance apparently will not necessarily be a sufficient defense.
They are not entirely ignorant, I think, is the problem. God keeps pinging their conscience and they have anxiety in the life also. True ignorance of any information is to be at peace because you genuinely don’t know until you do.
You are right. There is no bliss for them and thank God that they do still have still beating consciences. Had they not it would be certain doom.
Very well said.
One of the tried/true successful methods in destroying organized crime – RICO conviction.
√ The most pervasive Political-Economic Racketeering Cabal in world history.
√ We cannot allow them to persist economically, politically or among humanity.
* If allowed to live, if they retain any assets, ANY change in political leadership will restore them on a more massive scale, corrupting across unimaginable scope in unopposable ways.
I loved your use of HAL. President Trump thinks entirely out of the box. He has gone into the control panel and is systematically shutting the System down and there is nothing HAL can do to stop him.
When we are caught in the System, it is sometimes difficult to remember that we have the power to shut the System down.
God Bless President Trump
God Bless America
We are taking our country back and we are winning!!
we see a fever, the more vicious the attacks and they are incredibly vicious in their efforts to bring down our wonderful President
I do not recall an indepth inquiry into the medical/psychological well-being of Presidents Clinton and Obama – nor do I recall Republicans being this stupid ever before – it is so infuriating –
and yet, it is all a symptom of a fevered patient
delirious, confused and bewildered
I pray for all of these people to come to their senses, to emerge from the fog
and ask, “were you sitting by my bedside all along?”
President Trump goes forward every day and in so many ways, extends graciousness, an open heart, a willingness to get down to work to make things better
I remember a good phrase I learned when reading self-improvement books by Og Mandino, something like this: “if my kindness and goodwill towards others is unrequited, let it all flow back to me to soften and purify my own heart”.
Thank you, CTH, for logical and in-depth explanations that resonate, for me, like church bells building up, like the hum in the rails.
Just read that a CIA agent was arrested for having classified materials and notes of agents. He was busted in 2012, but was just arrested today!
Link to article…and as many have wondered what Dana Boente’s status is these days – see excerpt from article (below link).
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-cia-officer-arrested-retaining-classified-information
FTA: “Dana J. Boente, Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Andrew W. Vale, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, made the announcement.”
LikeLike
I know this is a LONG post, but it is worth remembering as the declaration of war against the Globalist Uniparty that it is! When I first saw this plan I was elated that We The People finally had a voice in our great president. President Trump’s 100-day plan:
“What follows is my 100-day action plan to Make America Great Again. It is a contract between myself and the American voter — and begins with restoring honesty, accountability and change to Washington.Therefore, on the first day of my term of office, my administration will immediately pursue the following six measures to clean up the corruption and special interest collusion in Washington, DC:
* FIRST, propose a Constitutional Amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress;
* SECOND, a hiring freeze on all federal employees to reduce federal workforce through attrition (exempting military, public safety, and public health);
* THIRD, a requirement that for every new federal regulation, two existing regulations must be eliminated;
* FOURTH, a 5 year-ban on White House and Congressional officials becoming lobbyists after they leave government service;
* FIFTH, a lifetime ban on White House officials lobbying on behalf of a foreign government;
* SIXTH, a complete ban on foreign lobbyists raising money for American elections.
On the same day, I will begin taking the following 7 actions to protect American workers:
* FIRST, I will announce my intention to renegotiate NAFTA or withdraw from the deal under Article 2205;
* SECOND, I will announce our withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership;
* THIRD, I will direct my Secretary of the Treasury to label China a currency manipulator;
* FOURTH, I will direct the Secretary of Commerce and U.S. Trade Representative to identify all foreign trading abuses that unfairly impact American workers and direct them to use every tool under American and international law to end those abuses immediately;
* FIFTH, I will lift the restrictions on the production of $50 trillion dollars’ worth of job-producing American energy reserves, including shale, oil, natural gas and clean coal;
* SIXTH, lift the Obama-Clinton roadblocks and allow vital energy infrastructure projects, like the Keystone Pipeline, to move forward;
* SEVENTH, cancel billions in payments to U.N. climate change programs and use the money to fix America’s water and environmental infrastructure.
Additionally, on the first day, I will take the following five actions to restore security and the constitutional rule of law:
* FIRST, cancel every unconstitutional executive action, memorandum and order issued by President Obama;
* SECOND, begin the process of selecting a replacement for Justice Scalia from one of the 20 judges on my list, who will uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States;
* THIRD, cancel all federal funding to Sanctuary Cities;
* FOURTH, begin removing the more than 2 million criminal illegal immigrants from the country and cancel visas to foreign countries that won’t take them back;
* FIFTH, suspend immigration from terror-prone regions where vetting cannot safely occur. All vetting of people coming into our country will be considered extreme vetting.
Next, I will work with Congress to introduce the following broader legislative measures and fight for their passage within the first 100 days of my Administration:
Middle Class Tax Relief And Simplification Act. An economic plan designed to grow the economy 4% per year and create at least 25 million new jobs through massive tax reduction and simplification, in combination with trade reform, regulatory relief, and lifting the restrictions on American energy. The largest tax reductions are for the middle class. A middle-class family with 2 children will get a 35% tax cut. The current number of brackets will be reduced from 7 to 3, and tax forms will likewise be greatly simplified. The business rate will be lowered from 35 to 15 percent, and the trillions of dollars of American corporate money overseas can now be brought back at a 10 percent rate.
End The Offshoring Act. Establishes tariffs to discourage companies from laying off their workers in order to relocate in other countries and ship their products back to the U.S. tax-free.
American Energy & Infrastructure Act. Leverages public-private partnerships, and private investments through tax incentives, to spur $1 trillion in infrastructure investment over 10 years. It is revenue neutral.
School Choice And Education Opportunity Act. Redirects education dollars to give parents the right to send their kid to the public, private, charter, magnet, religious or home school of their choice. Ends common core, brings education supervision to local communities. It expands vocational and technical education, and make 2 and 4-year college more affordable.
Repeal and Replace Obamacare Act. Fully repeals Obamacare and replaces it with Health Savings Accounts, the ability to purchase health insurance across state lines, and lets states manage Medicaid funds. Reforms will also include cutting the red tape at the FDA: there are over 4,000 drugs awaiting approval, and we especially want to speed the approval of life-saving medications.
Affordable Childcare and Eldercare Act. Allows Americans to deduct childcare and elder care from their taxes, incentivizes employers to provide on-side childcare services, and creates tax-free Dependent Care Savings Accounts for both young and elderly dependents, with matching contributions for low-income families.
End Illegal Immigration Act Fully-funds the construction of a wall on our southern border with the full understanding that the country Mexico will be reimbursing the United States for the full cost of such wall; establishes a 2-year mandatory minimum federal prison sentence for illegally re-entering the U.S. after a previous deportation, and a 5-year mandatory minimum for illegally re-entering for those with felony convictions, multiple misdemeanor convictions or two or more prior deportations; also reforms visa rules to enhance penalties for overstaying and to ensure open jobs are offered to American workers first.
Restoring Community Safety Act. Reduces surging crime, drugs and violence by creating a Task Force On Violent Crime and increasing funding for programs that train and assist local police; increases resources for federal law enforcement agencies and federal prosecutors to dismantle criminal gangs and put violent offenders behind bars.
Restoring National Security Act. Rebuilds our military by eliminating the defense sequester and expanding military investment; provides Veterans with the ability to receive public VA treatment or attend the private doctor of their choice; protects our vital infrastructure from cyber-attack; establishes new screening procedures for immigration to ensure those who are admitted to our country support our people and our values
Clean up Corruption in Washington Act. Enacts new ethics reforms to Drain the Swamp and reduce the corrupting influence of special interests on our politics.
On November 8th, Americans will be voting for this 100-day plan to restore prosperity to our economy, security to our communities, and honesty to our government.
This is my pledge to you. And if we follow these steps, we will once more have a government of, by and for the people”. – Donald J. Trump, October 23, 2016, Gettysburg PA.
The man has a plan, and he’s working the plan; “…damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead.”
I post parts of this too from time to time. It’s our contract, the contract President Trump made with us.
Whenever I want to know how well we are doing I read this and realize how awesome it is not to have a nanny as my President.
Thank you God for President Trump.
“The conflict between the collectivists and the individualists”
John Dewey would be elated that his vision and research achieved so much, in so little time (a mere 120 years). No doubt he would also view PDJT as nothing more than another hurdle, along the march toward the inevitable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dewey was just another Progressive (Leftist) who was very prolific at writing books and essays but for the most part was not a great communicator and held disdain for traditions, religion and American ideals. His philosophies about education have ruined it, especially over the most recent 5 or 6 decades. Let him disappear into the dustbin of history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow while reading the Gettysburg Address Mark Twain’s quote comes to mind : “History doesn’t repeat itself but it often rhymes”
“…that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Let that be the operative phrase, and Abraham Lincoln will have had nothing to do with it other than 154-year old words.
LikeLike
We are definitely at a historical crossroad.
One of the great hopeful signs though, that this is not the time of the apocalypse, is how many DO understand and how many DO pray and how against all odds those prayers were answered and around the world, AGAIN against all odds, people are awakening to the monstrous elites.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bob Dylan on the press………….priceless………Trumpism before Trump………especially at the 1.20 mark………….
“If I want to find out anything, I’m not gonna read Time, Newsweek,…they got too much to lose by printing the truth…””
Fake News according to Bob Dylan………..
“Look out, the saints are coming through
And it’s all over now, Baby Blue”
Newsweek in particular has xxxxxx me off lately with some of the returns on items I am searching on the ‘net…..
Truly disgusting their attitude…
it is way, way past time for a 100 year, or faster, or longer Spring thaw of the old, backwards, progressive 50 year long “demographic winter” that is infecting the culture, the various systems, we-the-people, thought, laws, security, and liberties etc.
imho
Love thy neighbors…
Matthew 22
Faith and good works…
James 2:22
Planned Parenthood just closed another 4 clinics recently AND they are being investigated for profit from selling baby parts. Try to imagine THAT happening 8 years ago….
Hope!!
Open the pod bay doors Rosenstein.
And from the bottom of the rabbit hole a voice replies “I’m sorry, Donald. I’m afraid I can’t do that.”
There will be civil war then. Our differences are irreconcilable.
I think of this as political surgery. Trump is the new surgeon.
However the heart transplant needing to happen is being fought by the corrupt body politic, which is creating a massive rejection response. The cause is an over-active immune system, and the body self-destructs.
BEWARE the CYTOKINE STORM:
Take the flu as an example, made much worse in a health young adult with a strong immune system.
“People often think of external microbes as their worst enemy during an outbreak of influenza or bronchitis, but the body’s own immune system is potentially more lethal. When the body detects foreign microorganisms indicating an infection, it might respond by over-protecting the site of infection. It may race so many antibodies to the infection site that they collect in a cytokine storm. When the infection is in the lungs, for example, this response can potentially block airways and result in suffocation. Medical researchers have identified the causes and stages of the reaction and are working on treatments to weaken an overactive immune response.
“At all times, white blood cells circulate in the bloodstream and are the first to sense if a virus or bacteria has infiltrated the body. Immediately, other immune cells, including T-cells and macrophages, are sent to attack the infection. During this stage, a person’s immunity functions properly, and immune cells attack the microbes so they do not get too strong a foothold.
For reasons that are not completely understood, too many immune cells can be sent to the infection site. This happens when a particular type of molecule in the body, known as cytokines, activate the immune cells at the infection site and cause more immune cells to flood the site of infection. This propagates what is referred to as a cytokine storm, where far too many immune cells are caught in an endless loop of calling more and more immune cells to fight the infection. The reaction ends up inflaming the tissue surrounding the infection.”
http://www.wisegeek.org/what-is-the-cytokine-storm.htm
This is how the media is self-destructing with their over-reaction to everything and anything Trump says. They’ve become hysterical, and can’t stop themselves.
The corporate media and their fellow traveler cultural Marxists are infected with pernicious Political Correctness that has replaced common sense, and THAT infection is a pus filled gangrenous boil that has to be lanced and drained, and the necrotic tissue scraped away, and disinfected of the flesh eating bacteria, the wound exposed to air and sunlight, dusted with sulfa / penicillin and bandaged. Those that are beyond treatment should be put down.
I so desperately WANT this to happen – I have watched this country turn further and further away from the rule of law toward rule by an “elite” class, from personal responsibility to perpetual victimhood, from the great melting pot into a fractured and divided populous.
Time and time again, I have thought, “This time people will see what is happening, this time we will rise up and take back our nation, surely THIS time people will stop believing the lies and see the truth of who these people are and what they are doing!”
And yet, it seems to be getting worse and more people are believing, and repeating, the obviously false narrative fed to them by the media and Hollywood. People who SHOULD know better – and I am afraid to speak up because I don’t want all that anger and vitriol directed at me and my family.
I cling to the hope that this evil, destructive house of cards will finally fall, but I really don’t know if it will happen…God is always ultimately in charge and that is really the only hope we have!
More and more people are NOT believing it. The media is only telling you that more and more are. Remember, the poll saying something in the high 70s did NOT want DACA. REmember how in Iran people just were willing to die for a cause. Remember how Merkel’s climate change decrees are creating backlash. REmember how the mayor of London was just recently faced with British citizens calling for his arrest.
4 years ago all you saw in London were young people drunk and indulging in wanton and flagrant crime and sex.
Something is changing.
If nothing else, investigate the odds of Trump winning with all the forces of media, Soros and uniparty AND the UN united to stop him.
BELIEVE.
Never truer words written “Half of the U.S. electorate have no concept of freedom, individualism or, in essence, their own cause-and-effect relationship within their outcome.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
U.S. collectivists have the right to be free, but lack the knowledge (ability, desire, whatever) to be so. At the same time they do not have the right to take away another’s freedom and liberty.
Victor Davis Hanson’s column,”President Nobama,” is worth a read. Also detailing how…
“…Trump is commonsensically undoing, piece by piece, the main components of Obama’s legacy…”
http://victorhanson.com/wordpress/president-nobama/
The system knows that seven more years of President Trump will spell its doom, yet its best efforts to oust him keep boomeranging back…
Haha Trump knows where all their dirt is buried!
Meanwhile the Dems are eating each other!
Report: DNC Chair Perez Butting Heads, Getting in ‘Explosive Fights’ With Deputy Chair Ellison
The Commie and the Muslim Marxist
http://freebeacon.com/politics/report-dnc-chair-perez-butting-heads-explosive-fights-deputy-chair-ellison/
Cory Bookers flirtations with a “vegan stripper.”
“Private messages the New Jersey Senate candidate — and Hollywood’s political darling — exchanged with a 26-year-old stripper from Oregon have been unearthed, after the woman shared them publicly on Twitter.
“The politician’s messages with Lynsie Lee — who reportedly works at Portland, Ore.-based Casa Diablo, which touts itself as the world’s first vegan strip club ”
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/cory-bookers-secret-twitter-messages-636659
LikeLike
Our young men have not died in vain.
Their graves need no flowers
The tapes have recorded their names!
Walls…
That no man thought would fall
The altars of the “just”
Crushed!
…Dust in the wind!
No man yields who flies in my ship
Only blood can cancel my pain
Guardians of a nuclear dawn!
Let the maps of war be drawn
~excerpts from K E 9, 3rd impression. Lake/Sinfield
Sundance: this may be your most insightful, significant and profound post ever.
Which is saying alot. I have been amassing for a friend who SAYS he is open to hearing a different viewpoint the many many articles that Sundance has written that draw a picture so clear and so stunning that it awes.
“”Half of the U.S. electorate have no concept of freedom, individualism or, in essence, their own cause-and-effect relationship within their outcome.””
PRECISELY! And exactly why the majority rule of a democracy signals the end of liberty.
I over simply Plato……..his studied observation was that men fell into two categories: Freemen and Natural Slaves.
The natural slave will gladly relinquish liberties for the perceived protection and benevolence of men who will rule him. To retain his liberty. freemen will fight those who intend to rule over them.
“….and at the very last second, of the very last minute, of the very last hour, free people stopped the entire system – and elected Donald John Trump as the president.”
That about sums up my whole belief right there.
Hear, Hear, Sundance!
I pray for our people, our country, President Trump and his family every day without fail. And I never have to worry about what the Swamp is going to do because we are blessed, and that is such a relief. We must never lose our faith!
These victorious battles are turning the United States of America back into a free Republic. But the war continues.
Andrew Breitbart says it best:
Amen!!
LikeLike
I just noticed this from the Matrix movie info. Notice description of red and blue pills and which voted for who.
Knowledge, freedom, adversity and the brutal truth of reality (red pill)
Falsehood, security, happiness and the blissful ignorance of illusion (blue pill)
Neo: “Why do my eyes hurt?”
Trump: “I Take All Of These Slings And Arrows Gladly,” “So We Can Have Our Country Back”
The only way the President wins this thing is if he fights it like a war. He uses every weapon at his disposal, the full weight of the governments law enforcement to go after & take out enemy soldiers
And we, Americans who still value freedom & understand the cost, must work to get MAGA candidates elected to advance the goal & further diminish the anti-America agenda of the UniParty
We’ll then need to remove the Marxist control of our school system, our media & our corporate business hierarchy in order to free the minds of young Americans from the manipulation & brainwashing they’re currently going through
Trump is the beginning, but it’s going to take all of us to truly put an end to it
Perhaps we should reach out to Lara Trump who is running the 2020, and see what she recommends as far as strategy for President Trump.
I say President Trump because he is the party leader and the Ryan and McConnell…..aw, I don’t want to say anything bad but the Chamber of Commerce is not our friend IMHO.
I just want to support President Trump, not necessarily the Republican Party per se.
Interesting Trump is now keeping it in the family
Too many traitors out there
“Sit down, strap in and hold on” was never more appropriate than it is today.
I finished watching ‘Three Days of the Condor’ (okay, I’m a little behind the times) but in these days and times it is especially relevant.
I watched 3 days BEFORE Sundance posted it.
When Sundance did, I got goosebumps!
“Those who have held power over our national economic and social fabric are apoplectic about their inability to stop President Trump from burning through the horsehair and dropping the sword of Damocles upon their collective throne.”
_______________
Those who have ‘held’ that ‘power’ have abused it so egregiously that there is no punishment great enough for them.
They need to stop worrying about losing their ‘power’ and start worrying about not losing their HEADS.
Or spending the rest of their lives in a cell.
A fine post, unfortunately marred by bringing into the mix Abraham Lincoln, who slaughtered 600,000 of the people he swore to protect and birthed the Federal Government we know today and therefore the tyranny it often represents. There are no words to describe the incredible rise of Donald Trump to the presidency and what he represents. Were he to succeed fully in his goal, he would actually undo not only Obama’s legacy but also Lincoln’s, Johnson’s, Wilson’s, FDR’s, and that of a host of other collectivist tyrants who occupied the Oval Office. Imagine a weak central government only charged with protecting the nation at large, as the Founders envisioned and created, with the remaining power vested in the states and, even more importantly, the people (there’s even a Constitutional Amendment about it). Unless we return to that ideal, we’ll always await the next Democrat Administration and the return to the collectivist path we’ve trudged for a century and a half. Pausing the march is nice, to be sure, but only reversing it will bring freedom back to the world. Otherwise we’re all China at best(?), North Korea at worst.
Brilliant, Sundance! Thank you. It really is astonishing that at this point in history (after 100+ years of systemic forces detrimental to classical liberalism) perhaps the only man who was in a position to challenge the “system” and had the wherewithal to successfully change it was elected. But it is not only astonishing – it is at the same time a reaffirmation of hope in the American ideal. I don’t think it is a stretch to think that PDJTs election involved divine providence. This same divine providence guided the founders – in particular the idea that the individual has inherent dignity and natural, God-given rights to which deference is demanded of the government. How wonderful to think that this idea still has currency and force! Long live PDJT for stressing this and long live government “of the people, by the people, and for the people” rather than government of “wink, wink, nudge, nudge, say no more” corruption.
There is an inescapable paradox we all live in our daily lives.
Government is inherently corrupt, yet all of us must support or cooperate with government because there is no possibility of human existence without government. There is no Utopia.
Every one of us actually engages in the corruption of government not only because we have to, but also because we want to. Think of the things government does which would be deemed fraud, robbery, murder, theft, oppression, if it were not done by government.
Jesus recognized as much when He said render unto Caesar.
It is astonishing that half of Americans assume the beneficence of government. They have been so propagandized, they do not recognize reality. To them, the assumption of beneficence of government is the central consideration in their “moral” system.
Our Fathers understood differently, but all of that understanding was on the verge of extinction as a practical reality until Trump.
We were going back to the Twelve Caesars, where anarchy, disruption, chaos and incompetence would be the only possibilities to allow a man to be free, except with little or no privacy to protect us.
I thank God for giving us hope.
“The System is Actively Working To Defend Itself…”
____________
The Crime Syndicate is Actively Working to Defend Itself…
“Private messages the New Jersey Senate candidate — and Hollywood’s political darling — exchanged with a 26-year-old stripper from Oregon have been unearthed, after the woman shared them publicly on Twitter.
“The politician’s messages with Lynsie Lee — who reportedly works at Portland, Ore.-based Casa Diablo, which touts itself as the world’s first vegan strip club ”
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/cory-bookers-secret-twitter-messages-636659
If that’s true that will be the tip of the iceberg.
At an exclusive $2600 a plate fundraiser for New Jersey Senate Candidate Cory Booker, hosted by Oprah Winfrey, operatives from the Booker campaign demanded that several reporters and photographers from various news organizations stop filming and immediately leave the premises. These reporters were from publications including the Newark Star-Ledger, the Bergen County Record, and others. This occurred at Liberty State Park in New Jersey on August 1st, 2013. New Jersey State Park Police intervened on behalf of the Press.
Remember we are not taking down an individual but Obama and Hillary Clinton’s corrupt “village.” It won’t fall like dominoes it will take picking up the deck of cards and keep dealing until there is only one standing along America’s true patriots.
