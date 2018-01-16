President Trump Delivers Remarks During “Women In America” Meeting…

Posted on January 16, 2018 by

Earlier today President Trump participated in a White House focus meeting surrounding Women In America:

14 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks During “Women In America” Meeting…

  1. HBD says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    He looks plenty healthy to me 👍🏻

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    This man is brilliant. I watched this earlier. He truly knows how to light up a room. You gotta love him. 😀

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      January 16, 2018 at 7:03 pm

      I agree Pam.
      These women are REAL women, they care about America and American values.
      Watching this sort of event that would give Pelosi, Hillary, and Maxine nightmares.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Pam says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Minnie says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Thank you, Mr. President.

    With gratitude, respect and love, a patriotic, supportive, Deplorable Woman!

    🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. johnparham1 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Sounds smart / cogent.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Ziiggii says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    “Muh – he’s a misogynist!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Nonlocality says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    Wow!!! This video won’t be shown on Fake News MSM.
    Wow! My Florida Ag Pam Bondi gets three mentions! Pretty cool. (Long ago I was suspicious of Pam’s history. But i began to change my opinion-and included her in my #2 novel.)
    Listening to this man speak. his way, how can any intelligent human being question his intelligence, his cognitive reasoning power, his respect for all people, men, women, white, Black, Asian, Native American, Hispanic?

    Dear Lord, thank You for this opportunity to revive YOUR/our shining city upon a hill.

    23 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

    2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.

    3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.

    4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

    5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.

    6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

