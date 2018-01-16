President Trump Delivers Remarks During “Women In America” Meeting…

Earlier today President Trump participated in a White House focus meeting surrounding Women In America:
He looks plenty healthy to me 👍🏻
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ever wonder if dr. Ronnie ever did a gyno exam on michelle, wonder what “her” Pap smear looked like?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not really necessary. We are better than these unhinged Democrats.
Really? Way to offend the ladies.
LikeLike
The joke is that the MD asked her if you wanted to discuss her big ass. She is said to reply, Why would we bring him into the discussion?
This man is brilliant. I watched this earlier. He truly knows how to light up a room. You gotta love him. 😀
I agree Pam.
These women are REAL women, they care about America and American values.
Watching this sort of event that would give Pelosi, Hillary, and Maxine nightmares.
.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump dropped by “Conversations with Women of America” today pic.twitter.com/HWWNYorjhS
— Hannah MacInnis (@hannahmac45) January 16, 2018
.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump dropped by “Conversations with Women of America” today pic.twitter.com/HWWNYorjhS
— Hannah MacInnis (@hannahmac45) January 16, 2018
Thank you, Mr. President.
With gratitude, respect and love, a patriotic, supportive, Deplorable Woman!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Sounds smart / cogent.
“Muh – he’s a misogynist!”
Wow!!! This video won’t be shown on Fake News MSM.
Wow! My Florida Ag Pam Bondi gets three mentions! Pretty cool. (Long ago I was suspicious of Pam’s history. But i began to change my opinion-and included her in my #2 novel.)
Listening to this man speak. his way, how can any intelligent human being question his intelligence, his cognitive reasoning power, his respect for all people, men, women, white, Black, Asian, Native American, Hispanic?
Dear Lord, thank You for this opportunity to revive YOUR/our shining city upon a hill.
23 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.
3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.
4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.
6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.
In Jesus’ most precious name, we pray. Amen 🙏
Today I joined an incredible group of women from across America to discuss the Administration’s accomplishments to date & outline our goals for the future. We are committed to supporting ALL Americans & empowering them to thrive in our growing and booming economy. #TaxReform pic.twitter.com/5eMxs1yAgc
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 16, 2018
Today I joined an incredible group of women from across America to discuss the Administration’s accomplishments to date & outline our goals for the future. We are committed to supporting ALL Americans & empowering them to thrive in our growing and booming economy. #TaxReform pic.twitter.com/5eMxs1yAgc
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 16, 2018
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 68,193 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
He looks plenty healthy to me 👍🏻
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ever wonder if dr. Ronnie ever did a gyno exam on michelle, wonder what “her” Pap smear looked like?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not really necessary. We are better than these unhinged Democrats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really? Way to offend the ladies.
LikeLike
The joke is that the MD asked her if you wanted to discuss her big ass. She is said to reply, Why would we bring him into the discussion?
LikeLike
This man is brilliant. I watched this earlier. He truly knows how to light up a room. You gotta love him. 😀
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree Pam.
These women are REAL women, they care about America and American values.
Watching this sort of event that would give Pelosi, Hillary, and Maxine nightmares.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Mr. President.
With gratitude, respect and love, a patriotic, supportive, Deplorable Woman!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds smart / cogent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Muh – he’s a misogynist!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow!!! This video won’t be shown on Fake News MSM.
Wow! My Florida Ag Pam Bondi gets three mentions! Pretty cool. (Long ago I was suspicious of Pam’s history. But i began to change my opinion-and included her in my #2 novel.)
Listening to this man speak. his way, how can any intelligent human being question his intelligence, his cognitive reasoning power, his respect for all people, men, women, white, Black, Asian, Native American, Hispanic?
Dear Lord, thank You for this opportunity to revive YOUR/our shining city upon a hill.
23 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.
3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.
4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.
6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In Jesus’ most precious name, we pray. Amen 🙏
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person