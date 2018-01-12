President Trump Rejects Ridiculous UniParty DACA Deal…

CTH has pointed out for years that “immigration” is second only to “budgets” in being able to see the bold colors of the UniParty at work. Senators Michael Bennet (D), Dick Durbin (D), Bob Menendez (D), Jeff Flake (R), Cory Gardner (R) and Lindsey Graham (R), are the latest insufferable crew to present the UniParty immigration demands.
Thankfully, President Trump rejected their “proposal“; and as a direct result the UniParty immediately pounds the Alinsky Drums: “Racist, Racist, Racist“:
Senator Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham exited the meeting yesterday after President Trump rejected their proposal. Immediately Durbin begins Alinsky positioning for political benefit by claiming President Trump said the words “shithole countries“.
DDD Report…..The Uniparty Traitors are terrified of the exposure ot their rip off of Haiti after the earthquake. This is the reason behind the shithole frenzy.
WOOT!!!!!!!! Makes me want to get up and dance!!! Hot damn; that’s my POTUS!!
A gallant attempt by Mr. Trump to keep America from turning into a sh_thole.
Here President Trump is getting credit – automatically – for the shxx-hole comment – and it winds up resonating with all of the Americans who agree with that statement and would be okay with this if he DID say it –
btw, what’s going on with Don Lemon – he is looking like Ashley Judd
suejeanne……has he had recent plastic surgery too? I don’t watch him, just happened to get a glimpse of a pic from the grammys and Judd’s face was so puffy, her cheeks looked like she was a blow-fish.
Senator Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham sabotaged the daca meeting.
I said it after President Trump had is “love fest” with the democrats….you CAN’T work with them and we don’t need them. It was nice that he had an open meeting, but I didn’t like some of the things said. The solution to all of this is simple…illegals need to go home. Legal immigration needs to be cut back.
Do you think he actually thought a deal was possible??
Absolutely not! He has to drag their position out into the light of day.
Yes, it’s going to happen…Remember Tax Cuts?
He once again fooled them.
The solution is simple DACA is dead.Send it to SCOTUS.
who’s the fella that owns this shithole
Oh, Gunny? Wouldn’t it be a heart throb if we could really bring back the good ole days and take care of this DC cesspool just like that? I believe in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights but these treasonous SOB’s and their scumbag attorneys would use every loophole, etc to avoid what they deserve. Most have committed treason, TREASON and should pay the just due for their crime.
Once again we are reminded that the Democrats cannot be trusted to negotiate in good faith. May as well let Obama’s DACA mess terminate as scheduled in March. As discussed by the brilliant Scott Adams below, the leaker of this alleged statement is the real racist.
but he probably didn’t say it.
But even if he said it, it is the truth.
Probably? He SAID he didn’t say it. I believe him:
https://mobile.twitter.com/ScottAdamsSays/status/951878946928214016
It is what it is.. Predominately white countries are not shitholes.. Predominately black countries are shitholes..
And to a certain extent they are shitholes because they have a black corrupted shithole leader oppressing them.. America got a taste of what it is like to be ruled by a black corrupted shithole leader.. who almost succeeded in making America a shithole country.
Democrats and Uniparty-ists think it is not fair that – despite some predominately black countries having rich resources – predominately black countries are not able to lift themselves out of their shitholes. So in their demented mentally disordered minds they want to bring down America and make it a shithole so there can be “equality..” Everybody can be equal in a shithole..
Bingo, Bango ,Bongo! But I would paraphrase as not Black corrupted shithole leaders but black Nigger shithole leaders. My philosophy is simple: there are white people and black people and all other colors of people that just want to work, raise their families in a decent lifestyle and get along with each other. Then you have white trash, black niggers and other scum that just want to live off of the rest of us. Race doesn’t matter. Character matters. And most of that comes from a Mother/Father/Family upbringing. Then the politicos get involved and we all see where that leads. We now have a leader, not a politician, who I believes in what I just wrote. God Bless President Donald J. Trump! MAGA
Can some moderator please take care of Daniel Mark Camac? That’s just disgusting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, our leader has much more class than you have demonstrated and you are delusional if you truly believe that our President “believes in what you just wrote.”
But I rather suspect you are a provocateur soiling our Treehouse and trolling for opportunities to besmirch the good name of this Community and those that toil mightily to make it all possible.
Take your childish vulgarity elsewhere.
AdRem! Clean up in aisle DACA! 🙄
So….. you haven’t read or studied history? Countries in Africa like ancient Egypt were among the first civilizations on Earth, we now have the first examples of writing from there (rather than Mesopotamia as originally believed). But in the 1800’s the entire continent was split up into separate countries– the most landlocked continent on the planet now–by Europe in the “Scramble for Africa.” Literally in about 50 years Europe took over the entire continent, carved it up amongst themselves in unnatural ways without coastlines which are necessary for any modern economy. Europeans built railways and then began simply stealing the best resources and transporting them out without building any kind of infrastructure or industry. Each European country was in competition with the others to grab the most resources in their competition with each other. Plus the slave trade depopulated whole communities and shifted the gender balance in ways that destabilized the rest of the economy. Tribes that were long time enemies were forced together by these unnatural divisions. It wasn’t until after WWII that most of the countries got their independence, and by then it was with long-time enemies trapped together in places without coastlines and no industry.
–Good Lord, this is introductory material. You should know this. So yes, they are currently failed states but a lot of it really was a crime against humanity.
–I wouldn’t say America is responsible for then taking in millions of uneducated, impoverished people but don’t act like things got this way just because they’re black.
Marxism’s only equality is misery.
Tribal minded peoples that have no history to point to other than accounts from outsiders, have no culture of accomplishment, no thirst for learning, not a single structure or edifice of note, millenia of squalor and unimaginable violence, an inate ability to fritter away all the trappings of civilization that countless First Worlders have paid dearly to provide them, whose average IQ’s are literally at the level our medical professionals class as retarded, that breed prolifically despite abject poveryy and despair, that have exceptionally weak impulse control, who harbor superstitious natures that will quickly create new pseudo-mythologies when transplanted, whose monetary remittances are often less about charity than fear of being Hexed and whose relatives threaten same, who consider themselves the most highly qualified and entitled victim class in all of Human History, with a knack for ever burning resentment and hatred and an eagerness to gather grudges and imagine offenses, that flout law and order in every realm and manner if allowed into a Western society, that culture helplessness and shun education and reject learning as a mechanism of “Control” by the “Oppressors” whose land they risked life and limb to “migrate” to, that have a long history of creating new yet enduring dystopias anywhere they gain a foothold; are profoundly undesireable candidates for importation into any Western country that has a survivsl instinct.
Their lands are aptly known as Shitholes.
I knew it. Lying liars lie. It’s what they do It’s who they are.
dirty dick durbin
Don’t forget his new bestest BFF, Lickin’ Linthey.
Sen. Cotton will work with House…will not surprise to see Sec. Acosta become Point person soon.
DACA “kids” and the companies will put more pressure on Chamber of Commerce.
DACA = CACA!
Dodo
I saw an interview on CBS Evening News the other night with three DACA applicants who are in their final years of Med School. They were playing the Sympathy Card and the female applicant boasted she could move to any country and be highly received since she has been educated in a profession that is needed worldwide. I found myself yelling at her on the TV that she should do just that and stop being a burden to America.
Those who feel sorry for the DACA “kids” need to realize they have benefited from a mostly free public education in this country and can use that education to be far ahead financially to most of their peers who stayed in their birth country.
Indeed. If she is willing to boast about the value she offers due to her largely stolen education and believes she would be a boon to any other country then she has mo damn right to refuse to return to her own country.
A philosopher she ain’t.
Seriously wish Trump wouldn’t quote Obama. He should learn, anything out of Obama’s mouth is sugar but anything of Obama’s quoted by Trump becomes Texas Pete!! Dirtbag is so slow he probably just realized that the President called the countries s@#$holes but it didn’t click with his brain until a year into the next president’s term!
I am bringing this back to the forefront, as it may have gotten lost in the shuffle.
Esperanza says:
January 12, 2018 at 4:48 pm
Europeans CANT migrate to the US. We’re not allowed.
Is Esperanza saying that those who are part of the European Union are NOT allowed to immigrate to the United States??
Is this something that is being missed???
(Sorry — I don’t know how to bold, italic, highlight — or just about anything else) — but I believe this comment from Esperanza at 4:48 pm is very important.
I know that Eastern Europeans have an extremely difficult time trying to even get a visa. These are educated Christians who would not be a drain on the economy.
I -think- she is exaggerating for effect, but I have heard it is extremely difficult for Europeans to emigrate to the US.
We have too many quotas to ensure the browning of America to have many slots for productive, educated European people that share our Western Values.
And I’m not making a racist argument here.
If we were to have a merit based immigration system that picks people solely on their desire to share our values, speak our language, and have skills and education to contribute to America, I wouldn’t care what the people looked like or where they came from.
Until we have that, though, I will play the odds, and say we will have more successful immigrants getting them from Western countries if we are just accepting them at random.
mimbler — I totally agree with your comments.
I think what caused me to pause were the actual comments made by Esperanza — and no one really seems to be addressing those.
Is it TRUE that Europeans (EU citizens) are NOT ALLOWED to immigrate to the US?
Something that is “difficult” is not the same as something that is not “allowed”.
That is the question. Does someone (anyone) know the factual answer to that question?
I think he (Mr. President) set the Uni-party up. It was a masterful plan. He knew they would never get a real bill together, one that would actually pass because these idiot politicians are worthless.
He gave them a chance and they fucked it up as usual.
Time to deport all illegals; I don’t give a shit where they come from.
Make America Strong Again!
And I reject his premise.
America’s greatness is based on homogeneousness not diversity. The immigrants were diverse, but they assimilated in our salad bowl of Americans and participated in the homogeneous common values of Americans.
The definition of diversity is a lack of unity, and that doesn’t make America great. The dem’s focus on keeping people diverse rather than joining together in becoming a homogeneous American culture promotes tribalism and a lack of vision for the common good of America.
As an example of this, try to think of a country that doesn’t have a common language that is successful and not suffering from tribalism derived from the multiple languages/cultures.
Looks like a sh**hole!
So Vicente Fox uses the derogatory term publicly on Twitter while President Trump allegedly used it in private. Can you say Hypocrite?
I’m reading every single comment and dang it this is one of the best comments sections ever! lol
My favorite part was how Trump left the lie out there to stew for almost 24 hours. The second I read “an anonymous source in the room” I knew it was fake news. But trump let the libs scream bloody murder over it while the thinking adults were saying ” why ARE we bringing in people from shithole countries? No education, no job experience, no skills, no English. They go straight on the dole. Why bring them in?” The libs thought they had a winner with the lie but it backfired on them big time. Too much echo chamber while all the conservatives quietly digested the truth embodied in that statement.
Trump caught it right away and let it hang there before knocking it out of the park.
Everyone who works agrees…why give more…
Clinton and Deblasio joke about being on “colored peoples time”.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/nbcblk/bill-de-blasio-s-colored-people-s-time-joke-comes-n554756
And let’s not forget how Senator Ted Kennedy lied to us way back in 1965 while pushing his Immigration and Nationality Act.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/03/30/ted-kennedys-real-legacy-50-years-of-ruinous-immigration-law/
So RINOs colluding with Dems again. Hope Trump can hold them off.
–I don’t think we need to support the crass language. Trump never said it in public and wouldn’t, he was just talking tough at the meeting. I often write that these countries are “3rd world hellholes” which is something I wouldn’t say as President or anything.
–But anyway, the point is that Trump is trying to stand strong against the cheap labor RINO’s, people who want more dependent voters in Dem Party. I think we should all tweet to him that we see he’s trying to look out for what’s in the best interests of the average American.
Got a big kick out of watching Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon say the word the President used as an adjective. Of course, we are all aware that these two use it in their personal lives as a noun, and that part of their anatomies are very special to them! What hypocrites!
This is hilarious. Trump’s approval rating just shot back up to 46%. I think 53% disapprove which isn’t good, but it’s still about where Obama was isn’t it?
–Anyway, I’d love it if he makes this lemon (Dems and RINO’s ganging up on him) into lemonaide.
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/trump_administration/prez_track_jan12
And only 10% of Dems think their leadership are doing a good job stopping him.
–Anyway, I just tweeted my support to him. I appreciate him standing strong on positive immigration reform.
Polls – ever wonder who pays for them? You get whatever answer you want if they are for public consumption.
It IS time to make Graham Biscuit and Ryan the Dirty Rat PAY. By that I mean the president should make it clear to them that they aren’t friends to either him nor to the enormous majority of Republican (Trump’s Party, as of now and until 2025 AT LEAST) voters.
