President Trump Rejects Ridiculous UniParty DACA Deal…

CTH has pointed out for years that “immigration” is second only to “budgets” in being able to see the bold colors of the UniParty at work. Senators Michael Bennet (D), Dick Durbin (D), Bob Menendez (D), Jeff Flake (R), Cory Gardner (R) and Lindsey Graham (R), are the latest insufferable crew to present the UniParty immigration demands.

Thankfully, President Trump rejected their “proposal“; and as a direct result the UniParty immediately pounds the Alinsky Drums: “Racist, Racist, Racist“:

Senator Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham exited the meeting yesterday after President Trump rejected their proposal. Immediately Durbin begins Alinsky positioning for political benefit by claiming President Trump said the words “shithole countries“.

