Former Uranium Transportation Company President Indicted on 11 Counts Related to Foreign Bribery, Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme

U.S. authorities believe from at least 2009 to October 2014 Mark Lambert (pictured below left) and other company executives, including Daren Condrey, conspired to bribe Vadim Mikerin, an official at the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation subsidiary (TENEX), in order to secure contracts for transporting nuclear fuel.
Daren Condrey plead guilty in June 2015 to conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and wire fraud. Condrey likely flipped on his former partner, Mark Lambert. [Mr. Condrey is awaiting sentencing, according to the Justice Department.]
(U.S. Dept. of Justice) […] Mark Lambert, 54, of Mount Airy, Maryland, was charged in an 11-count indictment with one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and to commit wire fraud, seven counts of violating the FCPA, two counts of wire fraud and one count of international promotion money laundering.
The charges stem from an alleged scheme to bribe Vadim Mikerin, a Russian official at JSC Techsnabexport (TENEX), a subsidiary of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation and the sole supplier and exporter of Russian Federation uranium and uranium enrichment services to nuclear power companies worldwide, in order to secure contracts with TENEX.
The case against Lambert is assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Theodore D. Chuang of the District of Maryland.
According to the indictment, beginning at least as early as 2009 and continuing until October 2014, Lambert conspired with others at “Transportation Corporation A” to make corrupt and fraudulent bribery and kickback payments to offshore bank accounts associated with shell companies, at the direction of, and for the benefit of, a Russian official, Vadim Mikerin, in order to secure improper business advantages and obtain and retain business with TENEX.
In order to effectuate and conceal the corrupt and fraudulent bribe payments, Lambert and others allegedly caused fake invoices to be prepared, purportedly from TENEX to Transportation Corporation A, that described services that were never provided, and then Lambert and others caused Transportation Corporation A to wire the corrupt payments for those purported services to shell companies in Latvia, Cyprus and Switzerland.
Lambert and others also allegedly used code words like “lucky figures,” “LF,” “lucky numbers,” and “cake” to describe the payments in emails to the Russian official at his personal email account. The indictment also alleges that Lambert and others caused Transportation Corporation A to over-bill TENEX by building the cost of the corrupt payments into their invoices, and TENEX thus overpaid for Transportation Corporation A’s services. (read more)
Does this tie back into Hillary Clinton’s deal with uranium One?
Most likely, yes. It will be interesting if this comes up during the Special Counsel investigation since Mueller and Rosenstein were involved in that investigation.
Selfstarter….I doubt that will come up in the SC Mueller investigation, if you’re referring to the old Rosatom scandle that got sealed up with witness’s gagged. Mueller and Rosenstein involved, I think Weissman DOJ too. Although that was an International Scheme to launder $$$ and buy Uranium from Russia.
I hope so
Probably, eventually. When the Hilldabeast was a Senator, she was on important committees where she was scheming & scamming with as much power as she could muster, to set some of this crap up, that would at this point turn into Uranium One.
This is a good start. Meanwhile, the media obsesses over global shitholes and cry-baby UN high commissioners and democrat liars. More to come folks. Time to buy the Costco 45-pack of microwave popcorn. (Convenient…a 45 pack, eh?)
Gonna need a bigger bag.
Best deal ever – only $10! Good popcorn, too!
The Media – what a bunch of brainless maroons….I have to laugh:)
If I didn’t laugh, I would be in tears every day for the last 11 going on 12 years!!
Media? what media? WE are now the media. The rest of those talking heads can bite me!
Heck just plant a popcorn tree.
Interesting.
I am distracted by his lack of sideburns and what looks like glue residue.
Who is this fella?
So the Russian was bribed by the Americans. Russia and Putin are not culpable.
Amazing how these Lies for a year and more always point fingers at the other guys.
Then the Truth sometimes gets out.
Must be really scary for the Americans on the Uranium One deal.
hope so Bull. I hope the Clintonistas are sweating in their undies.
Is there a Clinton connection here that I am missing?
Only if one is willfully blind.
We’re all thinking the same thing. It’s impossible Obama didn’t know about that. Totally impossible.
Obama knew, and knows.
Remember this: the evil ones had it all set up (they thought) for the Hilldabeast to win the Election. (this wouldn’t have come out, or would’ve immediately been shut down) Hillz worked her whole life, and did everything she could to make herself the First Woman POTUS; which, btw she declared in one of her early books that she decided when she was 12 that was her life goal!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I also recall, as I remain stunned to this day, she said was first lady to the world not just the USA. Those two and their future spawn have been delusional filth since day one.
I challenge anyone to name a more corrosive family that has ever existed in the entire world’s history. A pox on everyone who has given them a pass or enabled them over so many decades..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Challenge accepted. The Bush Crime Family noses them out for first place.
Rothschild.
Pretty sure that’s game, set and match. 🙂
If Darren flipped on Lambert to get a better deal on his sentencing, it is very possible that Lambert will flip on the hag and the rest of the criminals involved in Uranium One.
Sundance posted a tweet in regards to your answer a few hours after you posted. If you scroll up, you should be able to find it and get a better explanation than I gave.
Take care,
Ma’iingankwe
Crazy Maxine (House) and Weird Al (Senate) are on the Judiciary Committees, which oversee the DOJ.
Ughhh, wrong!
Correction: Sheila Jackson Lee (although she reminds me of Crazy Maxine).
LikeLiked by 6 people
Who is weird Al in the Senate?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Graph from Dave above that Pam posted….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dogs are pawing at me telling me it's time to go to bed.
They have a sixth sense. Go before it is to late.
Michael,
Oh my gosh, your pups do that too? Only one of mine does it to me, the other, she just goes to the door to be let in to our sleeping area. My Ella though, when she wants to go to bed, it’s right now. Drives me batty and makes me wonder who’s boss. To be totally honest, it’s usually past our bed time when she’s ready to call it a night. So I can’t be too hard on her. I only get frustrated when I’m in the middle of a good article, written by Sundance of course.
Beautiful dreams!
Ma’iingankwe
May this be the beginning of one of a hundred plus announcements from the DOJ site that SD linked above. Momentum has turned and is on the side of the good guys.
Too true fle. I’m glad Sundance put this website up this is a good one too:
Attorney General Sessions Announces Hezbollah Financing and Narcoterrorism Team
Where is that? Do you have the link? Thanks!
https://www.justice.gov/news
Glad you guys finally found that site.
The other one of interest is:
USDOJ Office of the Inspector General
https://oig.justice.gov/
It also has news and reports to the public.
Thanks G….
On 7 November 2016! Thank Heavens!
“The case against Lambert is assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Theodore D. Chuang of the District of Maryland.”
Anyone know if this is a good guy or a dem puppet?
Obama appointee; magna cum laude from Harvard. Clerked for 9th Circus.
Thank you.
Okey dokey, that would make him a libtard activist idiot.
There is something else that’s up with this judge. It’s been bothering me for the last 20-30 minutes or so. I believe it was Harry Reid who had him signed in too. They have a different name for it, but somehow I can’t seem to remember that either. It is so past my bed time.
Who knows, maybe I will remember in the morning, I just know it’s not connected to the Uranium One, but something that is just or almost as important. I’m leaning to a conviction on an innocent or something along that nature, but it was big enough for someone(s) to take notice and write about it. I hope this doesn’t keep me up tonight. And sorry to waste everyone’s time. Sometimes I can figure things out as I write, but not this one.
Good night good Treepers.
THEODORE D. CHUANG, Judge, U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, since May 6, 2014
http://msa.maryland.gov/msa/mdmanual/39fed/02usd/html/msa16913.html
Appointed by Barack Obama
Thanks, duchess.
Most welcome, Minnie!
Fishy
First bite of the elephant? First rung of the ladder?
somebody needs to embed that Real Genius popcorn popping scene where so much pops it spills out of the house. I would, but not techno savvy.
Brant….is it this?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lambert probably learned his talent at Waste Management. We were finally able to cancel their 3 year contract for a 2 yard dumpster at $256/month. You had to cancel the contract 30-90 days before the end of the 3 year period with a registered letter to a specific address that was not listed on the very fine print contract. Our new company charges $40/month and you can cancel any time. I wonder what government official looks the other way for this crap?
Went over to my township to pay quarterly sewer/sanitation bill yesterday asked about the contract they have, ALAS they just signed a 5 year deal. I will take it further up the chain though and strongly suggest that they monitor any potential price decreases due to tax CUT and look to renegotiate municipal contract.
Congrats on lowering your expenses that is a huge savings it ALL adds up.
They look the other way because confiscatory taxation is a bottomless well (in their minds ) , as long as their pensions are funded see no evil.
George Webb has been saying for months that Lambert was key guy to bring down Uranium One scam and the Clintons. Has been calling for his arrest.
But, Webb says in the above video: “Mark Lambert, I will work every day for the rest of my life to make this ridiculous indictment null and void.”
I’m sure everyone says that until the jail house doors slam shut on your first night in prison…
He is going to be forced to tell who was leaning on him HEAVILY…
I like this. Start with the low-hanging fruit and work your way up the tree.
It gets rid of ALL the crooks.
But stay away from our tree. 🙂
December 15, 2015
-snip-
A former director of a Russian nuclear energy firm was sentenced Tuesday to 48 months in federal prison for taking $2 million in bribes to award uranium transportation contracts to an American company.
Judge Theodore Chuang in the federal district of Maryland also ordered Vadim Mikerin to forfeit $2.1 million.
Mikerin, 56, lives in Chevy Chase, Maryland. He pleaded guilty in August to a money laundering conspiracy.
http://fcpablog.squarespace.com/blog/2015/12/15/ex-russia-nuke-official-jailed-four-years-for-laundering-bri.html;jsessionid=9F6620E155A28080794523B9E8165B1A.v5-web019
FTA:
-snip-
The uranium came from a program the U.S. started with Russia in 1993 to remove unsecured nuclear weapons from the former Soviet Union in exchange for cash. As much as 10 percent of the U.S. electricity supply came from Russian uranium at one point.
1993? Michael Schmidt?
That’s the old Rosatom, woohoowee. I’ll be back tomorrow for that. Need sleep.
Find him Guilty and take him out and hang him.
Okay. I got it now. This is the Russia Uranium One investigation the DOJ was doing…and then a bunch of other stuff. Any more twists and turns in this conspiracy and I’m gonna just fall off my chair…..dizzy.
“The increase in the contributions came as APCO was paid $3 million in 2010 and 2011 to work for Rosatom, Russia’s state-owned nuclear company. Rosatom paid APCO to lobby the State Department and other federal agencies on behalf of its Tenex subsidiary, which sought to increase its commercial uranium sales in the United States.”
“Multiple congressional committees are planning to interview undercover FBI informant William Campbell about what he knows about Rosatom’s efforts to get the Obama administration to make it easier to win more commercial uranium sales inside the United States.
Campbell helped the FBI uncover a massive racketeering scheme that included bribery, kickbacks, money laundering and extortion that involved Tenex’s main official in the United States, Vadim Mikerin, and executives of an American trucking company that transported Russia’s uranium. They pled guilty to charges in 2015.”
http://thehill.com/homenews/news/362234-clintons-understated-support-from-firm-hired-by-russian-nuclear-company
LikeLiked by 5 people
Clinton used these conduits to bribe APCO, which is TENEX, who then donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Clinton Foundation.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
1. Theodore D. Chuang – Wikipedia en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ *Theodore*_*D*._*Chuang* *Theodore*David*Chuang*(born 1969) is a United States District*Judge*of the United States District Court for the District of Maryland and former Deputy General Counsel … 2. Theodore Chuang: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know | Heavy.com heavy.com/news/2017/03/ *theodore*-*chuang*-maryland-federal-district… *Theodore Chuang*is the second federal*judge*this week to block President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban from taking effect.
Is this the guy the whistle blower outed?
So where are the indictments for Swillery? There is enough evidence to have her arrested and tried for treason, mishandling classified information, and accepting bribes/racketeering. All of these are punishable by long prison terms.
Fred, I think this is the first real solid “something is happening” that we have been asking and waiting for. The timing, 2009-2014, is all POTUS 44 (and HRC). Nowhere near Trump. SDs analyses have been awesome and wonderful, but this is the first evidence things are really happening. The judge may be problematic, but indictments don’t happen willy nilly. This indictment is much more than Flynn’s process incident.
Indictment for HRC? Probably some time from now if ever, but as/if things really start happening, things start going fast. I’m reading a book now about the spring/summer of 1776. They were realizing things were happening fast and they were living and experiencing history at a break neck pace. I am seeing uncanny parallels between then and now.
Indictment for Hilldabeast? I’m afraid she’s gonna croak on us before we can get her indicted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
and her little flying monkey too!
‘she’s gonna croak on us’
:0) Don’t tease MamaTea….
I don’t know, but I’m sure by the time our white hats get done with her she will wish she was dead rather than the rest of her life in prison.
Last night I watched part of video, Brad Taylor? Anyways, he said a lot of the laws she broke only have a five year limit and had left SOS in 2013. He said we only had till February 2018 before the statue of limitations is up. The good thing is there is no statue of limitations with treason or fraud, so at least we’d have that. However, I would think they’d want to get on with a lot of this real quick, and have been working long hours in order to do so. I know, I’m a big dreamer, but sometimes our dreams do come true, and I’ve been visualizing her in handcuffs and in court for awhile now. Someone told me visualization techniques work on making your dreams a reality. So I figured why not, and it’s a great visual! 😁
Stay smiling,
Ma’iingankwe
Ma’ingankwe,
Fraud and Treason, and Murder, are all good enough for me for Hillatry. All her crimes will come out, she will soon be dead, and we can prosecute her supporters at the ballot box for the next half a century or more, not to mention those that hang.
I’m curious though, if someone takes action to conceal a crime before the statute runs out, does that not in a sense mean the crime id ongoing, and thetefore kick the deadline down the road another five years from the most recent such act? I’ve been scratching my head ovet that one for some time now. Fingers are crossed, if anyone knows, please chime in!
Also, please consider this: President Trump has declared a State of Emergency that appears to be clisely correlated with his Executive Order regarding Human Rights Abuses and Corruption. Might tbe accountability that we fear slipping tbrough our fingers fall u det that rubric? Uf si, eould thay not put Bubba in tbe hot seat, so to speak, as well?
Live Long, and Prosper!
🖖
Reposted – URANIUM ONE INDICTMENT: What IF … ?
This indictment announcement seems to raise YUGE emerging options for President Trump to DRAIN the SWAMP and TERMINATE the DEEP STATE.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-president-maryland-based-transportation-company-indicted-11-counts-related-foreign
“The charges stem from an alleged scheme to bribe Vadim Mikerin, a Russian official at JSC Techsnabexport (TENEX), a subsidiary of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation and the sole supplier and exporter of Russian Federation uranium and uranium enrichment services to nuclear power companies worldwide, in order to secure contracts with TENEX.”
• Did President Trump join forces with Russia’s Putin to go after Uranium One?
• Did President Trump flip Putin over the risk of losing all value from Uranium One over the defrauding of America?
• Did Putin agree to take out the Clintons and Obama Administration Cabal in hopes that America might let up our energy production surge that’s suppressing prices and imploding Russia’s energy economy?
• Was that what President Trump and Putin discussed in their brief meeting during Trump’s Asia trip?
“The Department [of Justice] also thanks its law enforcement colleagues in Switzerland, Latvia and Cyprus for providing valuable assistance with the investigation and prosecution of the case.”
• Has the DOJ persuaded law enforcement in Offshore Banking Havens to OUT America’s tax-evading Lobbyists, pay-for-play Donors and play-for-play members of Congress?
• Is the Treasury Department now monitoring all Offshore Banking Transactions?
• Is the Congressional Cabal starting to panic over President Trump’s EO requiring Treasury to FREEZE accounts in cases of Corruption?
If Putin was flipped to take out the Clinton-Obama Uranium One cabal, think of the ramifications:
• Putin saves America’s Uranium through a sting that outed Obama’s pervasively corrupt Administration
• Putin Terrorists and Rogue States from acquiring America’s Uranium
• Putin becomes a heroic figure for taking out TREASONOUS EX-PRESIDENTS
• Trump saved America by COLLUDING with Putin
• Mueller gets Special-Counseled as a CO-CONSPIRATOR for using his authority to execute a URANIUM ONE COVER-UP
You are on a roll Knight!! Hopes are high!!
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
Do all the bad guys use food as code words? This one used cake, not pizza.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
….and Covfefe.
Indeed! Never enough covefefe!!
May I request caffeine-free covefefe? I am having difficulty sleeping, for fear I will miss the latest Sundance post!
True. I need to make some. Looks like it’s going to be a great weekend.
One key is that they know how the companies were set up and the operation was run. The prosecution has the “code words” and with NSA 702, they can scan the world.
