Real Deal: Jim Jordan Discusses Dossier Out Front….

Appearing earlier today on Harris Faulkner’s show Out Front, Ohio Representative Jim Jordan discusses the Steele Dossier and the Glenn Simpson testimony. House Judicial Committee member Jim Jordan is one of the few who seem to have their arms around the big picture.  (Twitter Video Link)

205 Responses to Real Deal: Jim Jordan Discusses Dossier Out Front….

  1. amwick says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    He must have big arms… SMH…

    Reply
  2. Wingman says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Names,we need names of every single person involved in this. Then they need to be fired,lose their gubmint pensions and then be prosecuted.

    Reply
  3. Paul Revere says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    No Justice No country!

    Reply
  4. big bad mike says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Jim Jordan should run for Senator against Brown now that Mandel has dropped out. Whadyathink?

    Reply
  5. Carrie says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Holy crap! Jordan is digging in the right grave; would it have killed Faulkner to act a little more interested in what Jordan was saying?

    Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      January 10, 2018 at 7:37 pm

      I think it was over her head. He was talking fast we know what hes talking about and we know why he was talking fast. I think he drowned her in Information.

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      January 10, 2018 at 10:03 pm

      She was probably processing all this for the first time and grasping the severity of it, to some degree. We have to remember we Treepers have been reading SD’s research for about a year. We know more than any of the MSM.

      Reply
  6. The Devilbat says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    “Jim Jordan is one of the few who seem to have their arms around the big picture.”
    Sundance, Of course he does, he has been reading your posts!!!

    Reply
    • Joe says:
      January 10, 2018 at 9:45 pm

      I suspect a lot of movers and shakers, Dem and Republican, read sundance, incliding Jordan. However, Jordan does mention them using the dossier to go to the FISA court to get warrants to spy on Americans. I don’t know if he is just guessing, misspoke, or if sundance is right in thinking they did not get warrants.

      Reply
  7. trumpmaga says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Pray for justice. MAGA

    Reply
  8. Cow wow says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    I see one pic with Nevertrumper Con. Mark Sanford, SC, in it. Wonder what side he falls on in all this?

    Reply
  9. phoenixRising says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    another twitter thread

    Reply
  10. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Rep. Gaetz was on this morning during the 11:00 a.m. hour, and he was quite good, as well. He and Jordan are taking it to the media, including FOX, who really don’t want to cover it (only a few do on FBN such as Dobbs and Varney). They need to keep at it ever day.

    Reply
  11. HBD says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Hi Jim Jordan👋🏻

    Reply
  12. Sayit2016 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Correction on Jim Jordan’s Tweet :

    .@Jim_Jordan: “Top people at the FBI had a plan to undermine the Trump campaign and his Presidency. Top people at the DOJ in a criminal conspiracy, colluded with the top people at the FBI to push a BS dossier and now everyone one is in deep sh**.

    2:46 PM – Jan 10, 2018

    Reply
  13. fleporeblog says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    I like Jordan’s style. You hardly see him with a suit jacket on. He seems like e is ready to get his hands dirty.

    Reply
  14. fleporeblog says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Reply
  15. Tom W says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Jordan should be less visible and stick to the job
    -he has the “Hannity effect”, where he fatigues people into indifference

    Reply
    • Tegan says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:12 pm

      Tom…you to and me, but it’s like Sundance repeating the same “history”…it’s what you have to do to keep it out in front. Not to mention, in answer to above posts…good name recognition in Ohio for a future Senate run. Branding.

      Reply
    • mdaush says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      Most reps don’t have the balls to be out there. We Ohioans aren’t real flashy but you can count on us to get the job done.

      Reply
    • El Torito says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:52 pm

      I could not disagree more. He’s one of the few will to speak truth and you are fatigued?

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      January 10, 2018 at 10:36 pm

      Each time he speaks of this could be the first time hearing it for most listeners. Plus, repetition is how most people grasp and learn concepts for those listeners who have already heard him speak.

      That’s why SD is going to have to keep posting this story daily with some new data, but most of it is repetitve for which I’m very glad. Then I’ll be able to figure out when some of the co-conspirators are lying (if we hear their interviews).

      Us Treepers are far ahead of this curve on this data.

      Reply
    • Bill Barker says:
      January 10, 2018 at 11:03 pm

      I wish Jordan could be in every living room every day until the whole country could see the light, the truth. Deceivers are evil people.

      Reply
  16. Charlotte says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    BOMBSHELL REPORT: Hillary-Funded Russia Dossier Used to Obtain Trump FISA Warrant – More Systemic “FISA Abuse” to be Revealed Soon

    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/bombshell-report-hillary-funded-russia-dossier-used-obtain-trump-fisa-warrant-systemic-fisa-abuse-revealed-soon/

    Reply
    • senda72 says:
      January 10, 2018 at 7:44 pm

      “The unverified dossier alleging connections between President Trump’s campaign and the Russians was used as evidence by the FBI to gain approval from a secret court to monitor members of Trump’s team, this reporter has learned.

      A large portion of the evidence presented in the salacious 35-page dossier put together by former British spy Christopher Steele, has either been proven wrong or remains unsubstantiated. However, the FBI gained approval nevertheless to surveil members of Trump’s campaign and “it’s outrageous and clearly should be thoroughly investigated,” said a senior law enforcement source, with knowledge of the process.

      Multiple sources told this reporter that the dossier was used along with other evidence to obtain the warrant from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, known as FISC. The sources also stressed that there will be more information in the coming week regarding systemic “FISA abuse.””

      Rest of article ~

      https://saraacarter.com/2018/01/10/was-the-dnc-clinton-campaign-funded-dossier-used-to-obtain-trump-fisa-warrant/

      Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      January 10, 2018 at 7:45 pm

      Hey, this would be great: “Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan Tuesday requesting all documents the House Intel Committee possesses related to the Russia dossier be declassified.”

      Reply
    • lawton says:
      January 10, 2018 at 7:46 pm

      Probably talking about the court approving the FISA surveillance after the fact based on
      claims in that joke dossier.

      Reply
    • Rene says:
      January 10, 2018 at 7:49 pm

      Beware of these reports. They are still trying to push the FISA warrants. Read what Sundance is saying. There is no proof YET of anyone getting a FISA warrant. For now it appears the information collected on the Trump campaign and the Trump Presidency was done with 702’s. If that is the case, ask yourself why are they pushing this other narrative.

      Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        January 10, 2018 at 8:11 pm

        All talk, no documented evidence … so far.

        Reply
        • GenEarly says:
          January 10, 2018 at 8:57 pm

          Reminds me of the story of a husband hiring a private investigator to follow his wife who disappeared on occasion. The PI reported back that the wife met a man in a hotel parking lot, disbelieving husband says so what? PI says man rented a room. husband says so what? PI says they went into room together, husband says so what? PI says camera caught them in bed together, husband says could you see under the covers? PI says no.
          Husband stays happily married, Nothing to see here. “Move On” it’s the DemocRat’s mantra

          Reply
      • Matthew LeBlanc says:
        January 10, 2018 at 8:52 pm

        Deep state gonna deep state and the mass surveillance can’t be stopped due to a minor attempted coup. I fear if Rand Paul isn’t successful in stopping the 702 reauthorization this country will get what we deserve having fallen in line behind George WMD Bush and his God forsaken patriot act.

        Reply
      • Turranos says:
        January 10, 2018 at 9:09 pm

        Right now there is more evidence that there were not any FISA Orders or so called Warrants. That means that the government was more off-the-chain than you thought. Who needs a stinking FISA order when you can proceed without one, while attempting a coup.

        Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        January 10, 2018 at 10:39 pm

        I think they’re pushing it because that is the way it’s been talked about for months. SD himself only concluded diferently this week. They aren’t going to do any research so they will continue with the same old story.

        Reply
      • Jim Smith says:
        January 10, 2018 at 10:46 pm

        A theory – you will note that these reports are that the dossier was “partial” justification for the “Warrants”
        Perhaps we are being played to lend credence to the narrative that in fact there was some significant justification for the spying OTHER than the dossier.
        What say you Sundance?

        Reply
  17. lawton says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    I think anyone thinking Mueller isn’t there to protect the deep state is dreaming. I do think the DOJ IG report will get a special counsel appointed however.

    Reply
  18. MarkInKansas says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    If there’s no indictment for Zero, I think it would be fitting for President Trump to still pardon him. How fitting for that to be the capstone of his legacy, to be pardoned by the guy the leftists were sure could never win.

    Reply
    • kebler AC says:
      January 10, 2018 at 7:58 pm

      That would be ironic! But PDT is an honorable man and he would never do pardon him for being guilty of crimes while being “black” because he is a fraudulent American with hidden and suspicious records whose admin framed Sheriff Arpiao for trying to protect real Americans from harm. For their crimes against humanity at large, neither Hillary nor Obama can ever be pardoned.

      Reply
      • Iamcat says:
        January 10, 2018 at 8:32 pm

        I don’t think Obama or Hillary, or ANY of that corrupt administration should be keeping their security clearances. They should not have them now. Obama did what he did because he knew that because he was the first black, he could get away with anything, and he has. I feel like pardoning him might really hurt the chances for another black person ever being elected. We can never have a president that cannot be impeached for real crimes, because of a fear of rioting and violence.

        Reply
    • Mickey Wasp says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:06 pm

      The beauty of the pardon process is two items …
      1) A person has to apply for a pardon
      2) A person has to admit guilt for the pardon

      That could be over-simplified, but it’s close.

      Reply
    • filia.aurea says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:57 pm

      No, a pardon for Soetoro would not befit an honest man. Quit talking about PDJT’s legacy after Year 1. There’s 7 left to go, God willing.

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 10, 2018 at 9:43 pm

      Ask Ford after Watergate.

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      January 10, 2018 at 10:44 pm

      This is a unique idea that I really like. Public opinion will find him guilty based on the facts and others tried. There will be no other conclusion to be had.

      Reply
    • Bill Barker says:
      January 10, 2018 at 11:12 pm

      Bingo!! Mark.

      Reply
  19. John Doe says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    Why oh why doesn’t this man run for Senator from Ohio against the dastardly Sherrod Brown???? He’d win in a landslide.

    Reply
  20. freddy says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Hey jim you read all this what Congress clown would not as SD does all the work for you along with judicial Watch. Your riding the gravy train here Mr. It’s laid out on a platter for you and your part is to just fill in a few last pieces….That we already know….If you double cross us now or let Ryan do us dirty we will not forgive. Too much has been invested in keeping Trump supported and digging for the true investigation not the shams you let fly right under your nose with Shifty and Burr and many of your RINO friends….We know it all Jim so give it up with any Kabuki you may have left or love for Gowdy cause it’s a done deal and we know most of it……………We are the boss not you or Trump….We are….. and not in good moods……

    Reply
  21. Angelone says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    This was a Brennan operation. In testimony before the house intelligence committee May 2017, Former Director of CIA John Brennan admitted he instigated the entire intelligence operation re Trump Russia. He gives praise specifically to Sally Yates, he then proceeds to tell the committee that in July 2016 he instigated an multi agency operation which he kept the President apprised of each step of the way. He reiterates just how well informed Obama was the entire time. Watch this video’s first 20 min, Adam Schiff then Brennan’s opening statements.

    Obama knew everything.

    Reply
  22. lawton says:
    January 10, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Sarah Carter told Hannity that members of Congress told her they got the info they wanted from the DOJ.

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Reply
  24. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    I’ve been bringing this up for months now, the very real possibility that, no matter what we’ve got on people, no matter how much evidence is exposed, justice will never come due to the “sensitivity of the matter”

    “Oh, this will tear the country apart. The country can’t survive something of this magnitude. We must squash this for the sake of the country”

    I’m not saying justice will or won’t be served, as I don’t have a crystal ball. I’m just saying it’s a thought that crossed my mind, because it could possibly be used as the last ditch attempt by the guilty to escape prosecution

    Even if we defeat the Deep State & remove the massive corruption & criminality from our government, if the scumbags aren’t held accountable, a big part of America still dies

    The only people who say America can’t handle certain things are those who benefit from certain things not getting out

    Americans can & will handle anything

    Yes, the magnitude of all this will shake the foundation of America to it’s core, but in it’s wake will rise a new resolve that will hopefully keep we the people awake, engaged & determined to never allow the power out of our hands again

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      I take pleasure in knowing the traitors are having a horrible year, and it was horrible for them since Nov 8 2016. 🙂 And most of them are out of power, the ones who remain are being watched carefully, restrictions are being put in place … the party is over. If there are some prison sentences that will be icing on the cake.

      Reply
  25. positron1352 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Glad that Faulkner asked Jordan if there would be accountability. We need to keep hammering for accountability. All the way up the chain to Obama. Why should he be exempt?

    Reply
  26. covfefe999 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    I watched the first 23 minuted and had enough. Brennan seems quite corrupt. He was all blustery anti-Trump during his opening statement, implying that Trump was working with the Russians to win the election, but when directly questioned whether or not he had seen any evidence of Trump-Russia collusion all Brennan could say was that the Russians were attempting to subourn certain people (probably Carter Page) into assisting them, either knowingly or unknowingly. If Brennan were at all a decent man, or Obama, they would have approached Trump to warn him. Instead, they spied on Trump. This is disgusting. I can’t watch any more. Brennan is shit. Pardon. This makes me mad.

    Reply
  27. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    He’s was a star wrestler. Real man who lived a real life. Not a pajama boy and it shows. Godspeed Rep. Jordan.

    Reply
  28. DirtyHarry says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    What did Trump mean by this? Talking about allies.

    Reply
    • filia.aurea says:
      January 10, 2018 at 9:18 pm

      The Navy League recommends: Support a Coast Guard Acquisition, Construction, and Improvements budget of $2 billion to fully recapitalize the fleet. Direct the Coast Guard to reevaluate its manpower requirements to prevent the Coast Guard from becoming a hollow force. Support the Coast Guard’s requirement for a heavy icebreaker.

      Reply
  29. freddy says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    You know what’s so funny these guys Jordan and Meadows are on the cutting edge of information and sound like they are 2 weeks behind. It’s all old news with these guys and old talking points and all if …if …..No more ifssssss. You guys better get up to speed. SD is light years ahead of you. How can I trust these congress clowns when even I know more than they are saying on live TV………Sick

    Reply
  30. Brant says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Feinstein told CNN she was pressured to release the Fusion testimony? And then walked it back, “not pressured”.? If Trump had done something like this, it would be 24/7 for days.

    Reply
  32. Daniel says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Treason is two or more people plan to bring down America. Short version. We have Hillary, DNC, FBI, OBAMA, all new the dossier was paid for by their party and none of it was verified. The reason they used it while denying their roll in creating it is so obvious, to beat Trump and then after he won, they had the media and FBI push it to get a special council to try and impeach Trump.

    Has there ever been a bigger attempt to unseat a constitutionally elected president in our history? I don’t see how any of the above mentioned didn’t know it wasn’t fact and they all knew it was paid for by the dem party and it’s leaders.

    They all worked together to over throw the election and destroy our constitutional system.

    Why has no one gotten down to calling it what it really is: treason. It fits the legal definition and if not used to arrest involved what is the point of our laws?

    If I were trump I would simply take DACA and any other admitted attempt to gain votes through illegal means and tie them to the case.

    The political power Trump will gain might just yet save our republic. Oh, McCain and some
    Other Rinos need join the list of acts against America and its people.

    Reply
  33. LM says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Let me see if I have got this right.

    The left was willing to unlawfully remove the truly elected President (truly meaning that there had to have been a monster vote in his favor big enough to take out the illegal votes for Hillary) through the use of a filthy lie. They were willing to smear him and his good name and that of his children through the using lies and misinformation with the full cooperation of their flunkies in the press, without any thought for how this “would tear apart the country”.

    So we are being told that justice must not be served and that the President should pardon Obama and Hillary to save the country from being torn apart,

    This will not save the country. This will condemn us to hell on earth. It will empower sheer evil to keep at it, allowing the ringleaders to further corrupt others and fuel their ability to destroy us.

    Certainly, the lesson would be that the more evil you accomplish and the more you corrupt as you enbrace darkness the bigger you grow and so cannot fail.

    If we allow this, if we do not demand justice and demand the courage from our leaders to enforce it, we will deserve our demise.

    Reply
  34. Norm and Clay Churr says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Too bad they don’t have a game like Fantasy Football for Washington; I’d have Trump for president; and this guy Jordan and Nunes and Gowdy…..who else?

    Reply
  35. Rip Tide says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Ok I think we’ve analyzed this enough, and Sundance has laid out all the proof that anyone rational should need. When is someone going to be indicted or go to jail…we have plenty enough proof? This horse doesn’t need to be beaten anymore, flick the damn lighter and get this bonfire of corruption started…I got lots of popcorn to eat.

    Reply
  36. Norm and Clay Churr says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    What’s the definition of insane? Answer: Inability or refusal to accept reality.
    Reality: Trump is president!

    So that makes all those who are denying the presidency of DJT, NUTS!:
    Like…MSNBC; ABC; CBS; CNN; RINOs; Democrats; Kristol; Ben Shapiro; National Review……on and on……ad infinitum…………………..

    Reply
  37. Daniel says:
    January 10, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    It just hit me, google is being sue for firing white conservatives. We know they supported Hillary and one of the head guys offered to run her campaign.

    Hillary gets caught with her own server and allowing America’s enemies to see classifies docs. In comes crowd strike. I don’t know why they are called google since they are google. Google says it bout any proof that it was Russia that hacked her illegal server.

    This kicks off the whole Teump working with Russia and justifies the shopping around of the dossier to show Russia was in bed with Trump.

    Just picture these treasonous dems going down and taking google with them/)

    Reply
  38. TwoLaine says:
    January 10, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    The show is called Outnumbered Overtime.

    Reply

