Real Deal: Jim Jordan Discusses Dossier Out Front….

Appearing earlier today on Harris Faulkner’s show Out Front, Ohio Representative Jim Jordan discusses the Steele Dossier and the Glenn Simpson testimony. House Judicial Committee member Jim Jordan is one of the few who seem to have their arms around the big picture. (Twitter Video Link)

.@Jim_Jordan: “Top people at the FBI look like they had a plan to undermine the Trump campaign.” pic.twitter.com/b5YwY1fYnr — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 10, 2018

