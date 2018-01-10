Real Deal: Jim Jordan Discusses Dossier Out Front….

Appearing earlier today on Harris Faulkner’s show Out Front, Ohio Representative Jim Jordan discusses the Steele Dossier and the Glenn Simpson testimony. House Judicial Committee member Jim Jordan is one of the few who seem to have their arms around the big picture. (Twitter Video Link)
.@Jim_Jordan: “Top people at the FBI look like they had a plan to undermine the Trump campaign.” pic.twitter.com/b5YwY1fYnr
— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 10, 2018
He must have big arms… SMH…
amwick, I have wondered on occasion if he has ever visited CTH while amassing his extensive body of research.
I wonder about things like that. But.. The important people are us, and we know who we are… Deplorable, forgotten, we come here and learn… (and thank goodness so many people come here and share)…. If anyone connected reads and sees what SD has outlined, and has any brains, they will also see what the rest of us are thinking about it.
Sd has called it Cold Anger… and we vote…
The influx of new treepers are an additional means to disseminate the vital knowledge we acquire here and it is also beneficial to get an infusion of their information and support.
I’m watching Laura Ingrahmm tonight and she is way behind with her knowledge on these issues. Can someone please put this information out to her contacts so she can appear to be more informed and not make stupid comments.
She has a clip of that awful Robert DeNiro and his comedy about Trump. He uttered “the emperor has new clothes.” She made fun of him, however, there was a stage production for kids in San Antonio last year that was exactly that, “The Emperor has new clothes.” It was for kids and I took my five year old. Again, she needs a broader base of information and needs to stop making herself look foolish.
We need Laura but we need an informed Laura.
and the bigger problem that goes neglected for decades and is now probably beyond even getting a grip on………..
https://fredoneverything.org/general-lee-speaks-had-it-figured-out/
Well now, that is food for thought…
Jordan’s a scrapper and is on this mess like stink on a skunk. I like the way he’s always working hard. Rumpled shirt, sleeves rolled up, tie loosened. He is working hard for our President and our country. Jim Jordan deserves our respect and gratitude.
Amen Farmhand.
“stink on a skunk” I Love That term! Thanks for sharing!
And I believe he’s literally putting his life on the line at this point. Prayers for him and all the white hats in D.C.
Jordan was a two-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion.
Names,we need names of every single person involved in this. Then they need to be fired,lose their gubmint pensions and then be prosecuted.
And take a page out of their playbook. Once the criminal cases are resolved, bring suits for civil rights violations.
Yeah, like in class action by millions of Trump voters.
No Justice No country!
I agree. The crime is so great maybe treason if someone doesn’t go to jail then we have a third world country.
Jim Jordan should run for Senator against Brown now that Mandel has dropped out. Whadyathink?
bbmike…He could run for President after Trump
I asked Larry Scheikart that exact question because he has been incredible fighting for our President and our country.
Larry and the WH May have found their guy! Mitch is pushing Vance.
Holy crap! Jordan is digging in the right grave; would it have killed Faulkner to act a little more interested in what Jordan was saying?
I think it was over her head. He was talking fast we know what hes talking about and we know why he was talking fast. I think he drowned her in Information.
She was probably processing all this for the first time and grasping the severity of it, to some degree. We have to remember we Treepers have been reading SD’s research for about a year. We know more than any of the MSM.
“Jim Jordan is one of the few who seem to have their arms around the big picture.”
Sundance, Of course he does, he has been reading your posts!!!
I suspect a lot of movers and shakers, Dem and Republican, read sundance, incliding Jordan. However, Jordan does mention them using the dossier to go to the FISA court to get warrants to spy on Americans. I don’t know if he is just guessing, misspoke, or if sundance is right in thinking they did not get warrants.
In the last thread Sundance explained that. There are two types of searches one requires a warrant the other does not. These skunk turds used both.
Another treeper just put up this info:
Understanding 702 queries on warrantlessly obtained data. The whole article is worth the read.
The FBI’s Warrantless Surveillance Back Door Just Opened a Little Wider
A loophole gives the FBI routine, warrantless access to Americans’ communications collected under Section 702.
Elizabeth (Liza) Goitein
April 21, 2016
https://www.brennancenter.org/blog/fbis-warrantless-surveillance-back-door-just-opened-little-wider
Thanks for the info. And “treeper” LOL Love it.
Pray for justice. MAGA
All say in one accord, amen.
I see one pic with Nevertrumper Con. Mark Sanford, SC, in it. Wonder what side he falls on in all this?
Mark is always on Mark’s side.
I resent that remark /sarc 🙂
Not you — we LOVE you !! the other Mark not so much ; )
Well, thank you 🙂
welcome ; )
Know all about Sanford. Very good Governor when it came to all our rights. Especially our 2nd Amendment. His SJW crap is another matter, which I’ve had blasted conversations with him over.
Yep…..well plus his inability to keep his drawers pulled up. I hear Jennie is doing well ; )
I thought that Sanford was hiking in the Appalachian Trail.
Wish he’d stayed there. He is a 🐍
Is that what you young folks call it now?
No, he was hiding in Argentina with his mistress, but I have a feeling you knew this, although you didn’t end your post with /S.
.
Sanford is a snake in the grass. I don’t trust him any farther than I could throw him. Mr. Jordan on the other hand, he’s a hero in my book.
LikeLiked by 8 people
another twitter thread
I’d bet O continued it day one……
According to the records Montgomery & Klayman turned over to Comey, you’re correct.
I am ready to go back to Obama’s 2004 Senate run and taking Hillary out in the 2008 Primary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
💀
And now we may know why Chief Justice John Roberts ruled the way he did on Obama care–was surveillance indeed used from day one of the Zero administration?? If so, who else acted unexpectedly during the Zero years– might they have known or had a bunch they were being surveilled?? Just sayin’….
Just imagine the lives, pain and money that Roberts cost this country.
Roberts is a Putz, but he is alive, unlike Scalia who went “hunting” and never returned.
Suppose we awoke one day to find the “banana republic” is US here in the USSA!
I’m telling ya – I hope all these people, Jordan included, have life insurance policies….
Of all people, the Chief Supreme Court Justice should have come clean if he was being blackmailed. Anyone that caves to the dark side because of secrets are no better than those that are holding it over them.
That would have been EPIC!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mark Taylor’s prophecy: 3 justices will be removed due to a scandal. Could we be close to the tipping point?
Evelyn – as soon as I read about Roberts’ involvement, its exactly what I thought. Now, I don’t know if you’re aware, but Mark since came out with his belief that it will be 5 justices – all resigning due to scandal. He also believes that 3 former presidents will be impacted: “One will be taken, two will be shaken.” We’ll see….
Mark Taylor predicted 1 would die, 1 would retire and 3 would go down in scandal. This was said before Scalia died.
Interesting. Scalia died. Kennedy is going to retire. So that leaves 3 falling to scandal.
Mark Taylor? Am I the only one that has no idea who he is?
My mind went to this earlier when I read about Roberts’ involvement.
Who else? Why all of congress of course.
HMMmm I wonder if name redacted read Sundance threads too?
Rep. Gaetz was on this morning during the 11:00 a.m. hour, and he was quite good, as well. He and Jordan are taking it to the media, including FOX, who really don’t want to cover it (only a few do on FBN such as Dobbs and Varney). They need to keep at it ever day.
Hi Jim Jordan👋🏻
Yes…BRAVO, Sir!!!
Keep up the good work Mr. Jordan!
THANK YOU Mr. Jordan!
Correction on Jim Jordan’s Tweet :
.@Jim_Jordan: “Top people at the FBI had a plan to undermine the Trump campaign and his Presidency. Top people at the DOJ in a criminal conspiracy, colluded with the top people at the FBI to push a BS dossier and now everyone one is in deep sh**.
2:46 PM – Jan 10, 2018
I like Jordan’s style. You hardly see him with a suit jacket on. He seems like e is ready to get his hands dirty.
Mr. Jordon is a multiple NCAA Wresting National Champion. I wouldn’t mess with him! 🙂
Your right! Now the style makes perfect sense. He is ready to get on the mat and wrestle.
Sometimes you gotta wrestle, in order to get your blessing. Ask Jacob.
Amen!
But Jacob wrestled with an angel. Jordan is wrestling with demons.
It is the work ethic we are seeing. Wrestling champions aren’t lazy people.
I like that too.
I’ve noticed that and last week Laura Ingraham interviewed him and complained that he was not wearing a suit jacket. She went on to say that he promised he would wear a suit jack. Jordan said that he forgot. She then said she was going to buy him a suit jacket. Geez, talk about stupid diatribe!
Thanks for sharing that! He is who he is and I respect that.
I thought that was a dumb comment too. I actually think it’s smart of Jordan never to wear a jacket. He is then easily recognized by the mass public as the guy who does not wear a jacket instead of blending in with the rest of the empty suits.
Since he is a Wrestler he can not get suit coats that fit without spending big $$$ for a hand made suit.
I gave up on ladies blouses because I can’t get my arms into the sleeves. (Too much hauling livestock feed)
Tell me again why did O leave the country right after the inauguration???
LoL
Trumpstumper…to make certain all his off shore accounts were filled with the money he got as bribes and kickbacks. NO question, in my mind…none!
Why does O spend so much time ‘out of the country’? He is running for UN Secretary General. Unstable moron wants to rule the world.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Personally, I don’t think it will get to Obama. Too many peeps will say it would destroy the nation, irreparably torn apart if he gets indicted. I haven’t seen Hillary’s name involved in the FBI/DOJ FISA shenanigans other than maybe paying for the dossier.
Trump could pardon him for good will and ‘healing’ purposes.
After he empties all his bank accounts, takes his mansions that are all overseas.
Did you hear O’bortions Presidential Library is going to be privately owned by him and bought by the people of chicago?
LikeLiked by 4 people
You can’t drain the swamp and leave some of the monsters in it. And there can’t be laws for one and not the other as Hillary and O clearly believe. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to ensure this kind of thing never happens again. It’s likely the biggest corruption scandal in American history that in future generations, the question “so they got away with it?” cannot be asked.
Now or Never, I agree. Is anyone asking “why’ there is a “DC Swamp” in the first place?
https://fredoneverything.org/general-lee-speaks-had-it-figured-out/
#GenEarly, Great article
Nice link GenEarly – this is why Gen. Lee turned down Lincoln. The war has come to be viewed about S but Lee knew the great underlying factor and it has come to fruition.
We are ruled by 535 +9, and I mean RULED. They fight PDJT at every turn but allowed Barry free reign.
The states lost all sovereignty and now must bow at the alter of the feds for scraps – the northeast corridor and the few powerful senators and congressmen control all.
Each region of the US is different and has different customs and ideas about how things should be done, all see themselves as Americans.. The feds are hell bent on making us all think the same and tow the line to their wishes. People in rural NC, AL, VA,. WV and everywhere else cannot be ruled and treated like they live in NYC.
I hope to live to see a constitutional convention of the states to change some of this, however, I wonder if the feds would even allow this to happen.
A constitutional convention of the states means we would lose what few rights we still have. Do you think the Globalists would not write it just as they write all our laws?
What is needed is ENFORCE the laws and get rid of the 14th Amendment (and the 13th and the federal reserve act.)
Agree 100%
Last chance, or it’s our last dance.
If our country becomes Zimbabue, then our country is finished.
REPORT: Obama Paid Nearly $1 Million To Law Firm That Hired Fusion GPS
“At the same time that Hillary’s campaign, Obama’s campaign organization, and the DNC were simultaneously paying Perkins Coie, the spouse of one of Fusion GPS’s key employees was working directly for Obama in the West Wing.”
https://www.dailywire.com/news/22884/report-obama-paid-nearly-1-million-law-firm-hired-ryan-saavedra
Perkins Coie holds Obama’s birth certificate info…or lack thereof.
Perkins Coie holds all of obama’s information.
I bet it’s an empty folder.
PT knows…so does Arpaio.
HRC will go down for everything else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 16 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
In my mind, there is no possible way he could have won otherwise; because I’m not the smartest twig on the branch, and I wouldn’t have voted for him in a million years.
Dixie, I hate to believe this but I expect that the media polls so sway the numbers that the people never realize what a lie they are spewing.
I am beginnIng to believe that there were white hats helping Trump close down the steal through Facebook and Google. I guess time will tell.
So true about the media. They are a blight on this country.
OT, but I value CTH very highly as well as its’ commenters, especially you.
Democrats and Black supporters [needlessly repetitive] will either demand Obama’s prosecution or forever relegate themselves as complicitly guilty-and-unaccountable.
And to poverty, empty promises, and their masters raking it in while they live on welfare and drink tainted water.
Exactly!
They haven’t already?
Well as a member of public, I am more than willing to, not only, indict the first taupe dope president; but, if he is found guilty, see that swift justice is carried out.
Taupe. Cute.
Why do his dates say Jan 11, 2018? Today is the 10th.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Good question? Not sure.
Could be done with Obama once and for all if justice could definitely prove whether or not he is a legal US Citizen. I think no one would have a problem prosecuting him with all the force of the law if could get past the “President” title.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree!
Whew! This kinda blows my mind – in a good and hopeful way!
Jordan should be less visible and stick to the job
-he has the “Hannity effect”, where he fatigues people into indifference
Tom…you to and me, but it’s like Sundance repeating the same “history”…it’s what you have to do to keep it out in front. Not to mention, in answer to above posts…good name recognition in Ohio for a future Senate run. Branding.
Most reps don’t have the balls to be out there. We Ohioans aren’t real flashy but you can count on us to get the job done.
I could not disagree more. He’s one of the few will to speak truth and you are fatigued?
Each time he speaks of this could be the first time hearing it for most listeners. Plus, repetition is how most people grasp and learn concepts for those listeners who have already heard him speak.
That’s why SD is going to have to keep posting this story daily with some new data, but most of it is repetitve for which I’m very glad. Then I’ll be able to figure out when some of the co-conspirators are lying (if we hear their interviews).
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
BOMBSHELL REPORT: Hillary-Funded Russia Dossier Used to Obtain Trump FISA Warrant – More Systemic “FISA Abuse” to be Revealed Soon
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/bombshell-report-hillary-funded-russia-dossier-used-obtain-trump-fisa-warrant-systemic-fisa-abuse-revealed-soon/
“The unverified dossier alleging connections between President Trump’s campaign and the Russians was used as evidence by the FBI to gain approval from a secret court to monitor members of Trump’s team, this reporter has learned.
A large portion of the evidence presented in the salacious 35-page dossier put together by former British spy Christopher Steele, has either been proven wrong or remains unsubstantiated. However, the FBI gained approval nevertheless to surveil members of Trump’s campaign and “it’s outrageous and clearly should be thoroughly investigated,” said a senior law enforcement source, with knowledge of the process.
Multiple sources told this reporter that the dossier was used along with other evidence to obtain the warrant from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, known as FISC. The sources also stressed that there will be more information in the coming week regarding systemic “FISA abuse.””
Rest of article ~
https://saraacarter.com/2018/01/10/was-the-dnc-clinton-campaign-funded-dossier-used-to-obtain-trump-fisa-warrant/
Hey, this would be great: “Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan Tuesday requesting all documents the House Intel Committee possesses related to the Russia dossier be declassified.”
call trump if he messes with you. He can declassify. Never trust a RINO scum…….
Probably talking about the court approving the FISA surveillance after the fact based on
claims in that joke dossier.
Beware of these reports. They are still trying to push the FISA warrants. Read what Sundance is saying. There is no proof YET of anyone getting a FISA warrant. For now it appears the information collected on the Trump campaign and the Trump Presidency was done with 702’s. If that is the case, ask yourself why are they pushing this other narrative.
word!
All talk, no documented evidence … so far.
Reminds me of the story of a husband hiring a private investigator to follow his wife who disappeared on occasion. The PI reported back that the wife met a man in a hotel parking lot, disbelieving husband says so what? PI says man rented a room. husband says so what? PI says they went into room together, husband says so what? PI says camera caught them in bed together, husband says could you see under the covers? PI says no.
Husband stays happily married, Nothing to see here. “Move On” it’s the DemocRat’s mantra
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Deep state gonna deep state and the mass surveillance can’t be stopped due to a minor attempted coup. I fear if Rand Paul isn’t successful in stopping the 702 reauthorization this country will get what we deserve having fallen in line behind George WMD Bush and his God forsaken patriot act.
Right now there is more evidence that there were not any FISA Orders or so called Warrants. That means that the government was more off-the-chain than you thought. Who needs a stinking FISA order when you can proceed without one, while attempting a coup.
I think they’re pushing it because that is the way it’s been talked about for months. SD himself only concluded diferently this week. They aren’t going to do any research so they will continue with the same old story.
A theory – you will note that these reports are that the dossier was “partial” justification for the “Warrants”
Perhaps we are being played to lend credence to the narrative that in fact there was some significant justification for the spying OTHER than the dossier.
What say you Sundance?
I think anyone thinking Mueller isn’t there to protect the deep state is dreaming. I do think the DOJ IG report will get a special counsel appointed however.
Mueller, like Comey, is likely afraid for his life if he doesn’t play his cards right. If the CIA doesn’t kill him the Clinton Cabal will.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
If he (Mueller) was ‘taken out’ by unknowns the dems will claim it was the President’s people.
He would go down as a hero to the left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there’s no indictment for Zero, I think it would be fitting for President Trump to still pardon him. How fitting for that to be the capstone of his legacy, to be pardoned by the guy the leftists were sure could never win.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t think anyone that leaves government should keep a security clearance. people keeping security clearances just doesn’t make any sense to me.
The beauty of the pardon process is two items …
1) A person has to apply for a pardon
2) A person has to admit guilt for the pardon
That could be over-simplified, but it’s close.
…………………….interesting ‘tid-bit’ of pardoning info. Thank you for sharing, even if it is over-simplified.
There’s no beauty in pardoning known criminals. Period. The power of the Pardon was never meant for that purpose.
No, a pardon for Soetoro would not befit an honest man. Quit talking about PDJT’s legacy after Year 1. There’s 7 left to go, God willing.
How do you conclude that I was talking about President Trump’s legacy?
Ask Ford after Watergate.
This is a unique idea that I really like. Public opinion will find him guilty based on the facts and others tried. There will be no other conclusion to be had.
Bingo!! Mark.
Why oh why doesn’t this man run for Senator from Ohio against the dastardly Sherrod Brown???? He’d win in a landslide.
Hey jim you read all this what Congress clown would not as SD does all the work for you along with judicial Watch. Your riding the gravy train here Mr. It’s laid out on a platter for you and your part is to just fill in a few last pieces….That we already know….If you double cross us now or let Ryan do us dirty we will not forgive. Too much has been invested in keeping Trump supported and digging for the true investigation not the shams you let fly right under your nose with Shifty and Burr and many of your RINO friends….We know it all Jim so give it up with any Kabuki you may have left or love for Gowdy cause it’s a done deal and we know most of it……………We are the boss not you or Trump….We are….. and not in good moods……
Tom Fitton does stellar work by his own merit IMO. Outstanding.
He is well paid for his work, and Judicial Watch could do so much more, if they weren’t constantly fighting the Executive deep state (Senior Executive Service) on FOIA releases.
And so he should be well paid, very well paid. But alas, the methods by which they work are the only way, for now.
agree toatlly
This was a Brennan operation. In testimony before the house intelligence committee May 2017, Former Director of CIA John Brennan admitted he instigated the entire intelligence operation re Trump Russia. He gives praise specifically to Sally Yates, he then proceeds to tell the committee that in July 2016 he instigated an multi agency operation which he kept the President apprised of each step of the way. He reiterates just how well informed Obama was the entire time. Watch this video’s first 20 min, Adam Schiff then Brennan’s opening statements.
Obama knew everything.
Hillary’s election was to be Obama’s third and fourth presidential terms. This is why Michelle and Obama tried to pull the Hilla carcass through the finish line when there was love lost between them. Huma wrote disparagingly about Hillary in emails suggesting the woman was near dementia on a daily basis with her memory having to grill and train her with data points. Huma would have become the new Valerie Jarrett. Shivers.
My impression was that both Obama’s were very reluctant campaigners for Hillary and probably had to do it to earn the money either already spent or promised to them.
Maybe they feared the Arkancide. 🙂
My impression was they went all in for her. I thought they told Biden not run shortly after her fainting or falling?
Hilary has always known ALL Soetoro’s dirty secrets. She was at Somerset House.
London (master repository of all Commonwealth Births/Deaths) in 2007.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Brennan is no good. He belongs in a courtroom as a defendant.
He sure did. He doubled down, and his placed moles are still hard at DESTROYING The Republic, free and fair elections and your Presidency. Beware, @realDonaldTrump, these tech-heads are all loony liberals who laugh at the Constitution every day. They use the GOOD for evil.
William (Bill) Binney is needed here in the U.S. to sort out the shills at USDS and NSA. https://qz.com/898397/the-future-of-the-us-digital-service-looks-less-bright-under-trump/
Expose the people who STOLE Roy Moore’s Senate seat. #WakeUp ALABAMA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your right, this video seems to support your conclusion too https://youtu.be/YS5d2X6kJ6g?t=2128
It’s called “George Papadopoulos and Dossier Questions that FBI Can’t Answer (part 2)”
And, so does this story https://truepundit.com/exclusive-six-u-s-agencies-conspired-to-illegally-wiretap-trump-british-intel-used-as-front-to-spy-on-campaign-for-nsa/
Called “EXCLUSIVE: Six U.S Agencies Conspired to Illegally Wiretap Trump; British Intel Used as NSA Front to Spy on Campaign”
We were talking about the British connection here last night. I wonder what happened to that lead, it’s disappeared altogether?
Brennan is evil.
My spidey sense tell me that is one creepy dude.
Yep, I’m sure the late Michael Hastings thought the same thing 😪
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2394278/Renowned-investigative-journalist-Michael-Hastings-working-story-CIA-Chief-John-Brennan-time-mysterious-death.html
Sarah Carter told Hannity that members of Congress told her they got the info they wanted from the DOJ.
Great idea! After all they did a declassified Russian interference Intelligence assessment for the public a year ago. All those 17 agencies! lol
Although just declassifying all the documents would be the greatest!
Yep, and while we’re at it, how ’bout Dianne F. and the dems releasing the names of congress who were paying the 17 million bucks to pay off sexual harassment and abuse cases???
I’ve been bringing this up for months now, the very real possibility that, no matter what we’ve got on people, no matter how much evidence is exposed, justice will never come due to the “sensitivity of the matter”
“Oh, this will tear the country apart. The country can’t survive something of this magnitude. We must squash this for the sake of the country”
I’m not saying justice will or won’t be served, as I don’t have a crystal ball. I’m just saying it’s a thought that crossed my mind, because it could possibly be used as the last ditch attempt by the guilty to escape prosecution
Even if we defeat the Deep State & remove the massive corruption & criminality from our government, if the scumbags aren’t held accountable, a big part of America still dies
The only people who say America can’t handle certain things are those who benefit from certain things not getting out
Americans can & will handle anything
Yes, the magnitude of all this will shake the foundation of America to it’s core, but in it’s wake will rise a new resolve that will hopefully keep we the people awake, engaged & determined to never allow the power out of our hands again
I take pleasure in knowing the traitors are having a horrible year, and it was horrible for them since Nov 8 2016. 🙂 And most of them are out of power, the ones who remain are being watched carefully, restrictions are being put in place … the party is over. If there are some prison sentences that will be icing on the cake.
Glad that Faulkner asked Jordan if there would be accountability. We need to keep hammering for accountability. All the way up the chain to Obama. Why should he be exempt?
Some people think if Obama was held accountable with accompanying justice, cities across America would go up in flames for starters.
Then get ready, no one is above the law.
Obama’s never once been accountable in his life.
I watched the first 23 minuted and had enough. Brennan seems quite corrupt. He was all blustery anti-Trump during his opening statement, implying that Trump was working with the Russians to win the election, but when directly questioned whether or not he had seen any evidence of Trump-Russia collusion all Brennan could say was that the Russians were attempting to subourn certain people (probably Carter Page) into assisting them, either knowingly or unknowingly. If Brennan were at all a decent man, or Obama, they would have approached Trump to warn him. Instead, they spied on Trump. This is disgusting. I can’t watch any more. Brennan is shit. Pardon. This makes me mad.
Crum! This is meant to be a response to the Brennan video above.
no problem, we gotcha😉
He’s was a star wrestler. Real man who lived a real life. Not a pajama boy and it shows. Godspeed Rep. Jordan.
What did Trump mean by this? Talking about allies.
The Navy League recommends: Support a Coast Guard Acquisition, Construction, and Improvements budget of $2 billion to fully recapitalize the fleet. Direct the Coast Guard to reevaluate its manpower requirements to prevent the Coast Guard from becoming a hollow force. Support the Coast Guard’s requirement for a heavy icebreaker.
You know what’s so funny these guys Jordan and Meadows are on the cutting edge of information and sound like they are 2 weeks behind. It’s all old news with these guys and old talking points and all if …if …..No more ifssssss. You guys better get up to speed. SD is light years ahead of you. How can I trust these congress clowns when even I know more than they are saying on live TV………Sick
Feinstein told CNN she was pressured to release the Fusion testimony? And then walked it back, “not pressured”.? If Trump had done something like this, it would be 24/7 for days.
yup…see iran nuke deal vote…that might be a clue to the pressure…
CNN: FBI used Trump dossier to obtain FISA warrant against Carter Page
http://www.theblaze.com/news/2017/04/18/cnn-fbi-used-trump-dossier-to-obtain-fisa-warrant-against-carter-page
Treason is two or more people plan to bring down America. Short version. We have Hillary, DNC, FBI, OBAMA, all new the dossier was paid for by their party and none of it was verified. The reason they used it while denying their roll in creating it is so obvious, to beat Trump and then after he won, they had the media and FBI push it to get a special council to try and impeach Trump.
Has there ever been a bigger attempt to unseat a constitutionally elected president in our history? I don’t see how any of the above mentioned didn’t know it wasn’t fact and they all knew it was paid for by the dem party and it’s leaders.
They all worked together to over throw the election and destroy our constitutional system.
Why has no one gotten down to calling it what it really is: treason. It fits the legal definition and if not used to arrest involved what is the point of our laws?
If I were trump I would simply take DACA and any other admitted attempt to gain votes through illegal means and tie them to the case.
The political power Trump will gain might just yet save our republic. Oh, McCain and some
Other Rinos need join the list of acts against America and its people.
Let me see if I have got this right.
The left was willing to unlawfully remove the truly elected President (truly meaning that there had to have been a monster vote in his favor big enough to take out the illegal votes for Hillary) through the use of a filthy lie. They were willing to smear him and his good name and that of his children through the using lies and misinformation with the full cooperation of their flunkies in the press, without any thought for how this “would tear apart the country”.
So we are being told that justice must not be served and that the President should pardon Obama and Hillary to save the country from being torn apart,
This will not save the country. This will condemn us to hell on earth. It will empower sheer evil to keep at it, allowing the ringleaders to further corrupt others and fuel their ability to destroy us.
Certainly, the lesson would be that the more evil you accomplish and the more you corrupt as you enbrace darkness the bigger you grow and so cannot fail.
If we allow this, if we do not demand justice and demand the courage from our leaders to enforce it, we will deserve our demise.
Too bad they don’t have a game like Fantasy Football for Washington; I’d have Trump for president; and this guy Jordan and Nunes and Gowdy…..who else?
Ok I think we’ve analyzed this enough, and Sundance has laid out all the proof that anyone rational should need. When is someone going to be indicted or go to jail…we have plenty enough proof? This horse doesn’t need to be beaten anymore, flick the damn lighter and get this bonfire of corruption started…I got lots of popcorn to eat.
What’s the definition of insane? Answer: Inability or refusal to accept reality.
Reality: Trump is president!
So that makes all those who are denying the presidency of DJT, NUTS!:
Like…MSNBC; ABC; CBS; CNN; RINOs; Democrats; Kristol; Ben Shapiro; National Review……on and on……ad infinitum…………………..
It just hit me, google is being sue for firing white conservatives. We know they supported Hillary and one of the head guys offered to run her campaign.
Hillary gets caught with her own server and allowing America’s enemies to see classifies docs. In comes crowd strike. I don’t know why they are called google since they are google. Google says it bout any proof that it was Russia that hacked her illegal server.
This kicks off the whole Teump working with Russia and justifies the shopping around of the dossier to show Russia was in bed with Trump.
Just picture these treasonous dems going down and taking google with them/)
The show is called Outnumbered Overtime.
