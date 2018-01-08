January 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #354

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

108 Responses to January 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #354

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:21 am

    . https://youtu.be/vU7v5A5P8BM

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      January 8, 2018 at 12:36 am

      My favorite part is how they’re losers.

      “Alright! And in the category of completely, made up nonsense that was proven false in less than 2 hours the loser is….. Megyn Kelly! You’re the loser Megyn Kelly, come take your trophy you lost.”

      Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Reply
  6. ZurichMike says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:22 am

    My personal request to readers of this site. Donate! Look for the Donate button at the upper right of the page under the prayer candle.

    Why?

    It’s 2018. The 12 Days of Christmas have passed. People are back at work and slowly getting up to speed on what happened to our country last year, in particular the exposure of the massive corruption of the Obama administration, DNC, Clinton campaign, and media.

    President Trump has fought them off and is beginning to drain the swamp and Make America Great Again. From nominating judges, lowering taxes, deregulating business, crushing ISIS, creating jobs, lowering unemployment, gutting ObamaCare, and going after the sleazy, traitorous people in Washington DC, we should all be on bended knee that he is President.

    The Conservative Treehouse and Sundance in particular have been cited by many as reliable citizen-journalists that have diligently and tirelessly documented all of this. ALL OF THIS. Journalists and politicians look at and use the information on this site: a source of sunlight exposing the truth.

    Ably supported by Menagerie and others, Sundance makes this site possible because of an abiding love of God, country, facts, law, logic, and common sense. They are not paid for their work.

    However, I am asking all those new and old to this site to make a donation to keep the site up and running – bandwidth, office supplies, research costs for operations, and bacon and bourbon for morale!

    A nice New Year’s resolution: donate the cost of one coffee drink per week to The Conservative Treehouse. You really don’t need the double venti, non-fat, extra hot, triple decaf shots, no foam latte with whip, 2 packets of sugar in the raw, a touch of vanilla syrup and 3 short sprinkles of cinnamon anyway.

    Thank you, Sundance and team, for all that you do. You are a national treasure.

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Reply
  8. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Off Her Meds and Wicked Mad – God I love our President!!

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:24 am

    She certainly has aged quite a bit since that photo. Ha!

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Reply
  12. sunnydaze says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:25 am

    I was undecided as to who “won” the Miller/Tapper battle today, just cuz it was pretty clear that the Lib Plebes thought Tapper had. So it seemed like it *might* be a draw.

    But this tweet from Pelosi seals it. MILLER **WON**. They skeered, folks (!!!):

    Reply
  13. rsmith1776 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Mr. President, please CANCEL DACA 100%, without regret nor second thought.

    Anything else, any kind of “deal” would be disastrous in both the short and the long run.

    The long run? Quite obvious.

    The short run? Does ANYBODY really think that any Democrat, any liberal, any loony tune (but I repeat myself) will give you one MOLECULE of credit for you attempting to meet them half-way?

    The only way to go forward: *pretend* you’re looking for middle ground, express strong conditions that would destroy the Democrats politically with their own sick base, and then, with feigned regret, announce that all DACA crooks need to go.

    I know you are your own man but this is the only way to go.

    How much more do you believe the lunatic, crooked media will demonize you if you do this? More than they do it already?

    What do you or the US have to win, if you play their game according to their dishonest parameters? NOTHING.

    Reply
    • andrewalinxs says:
      January 8, 2018 at 12:41 am

      I found it is best to Just let the President do his thing. The song of Trumps campaign is The Rolling Stones “You cant always get what you want.”

      The song expresses Trumps art of the deal. You can’t always get what you want
      But if you try sometime you find You get what you need.

      Let the President work and you might just find we will get what we need to MAGA.

      Reply
      • rsmith1776 says:
        January 8, 2018 at 12:50 am

        Trust me, I am humble enough in front of the superior abilities of President Trump. He doesn’t need my permission to work, he does anyway, and he did an overall stunning job so far.

        That doesn’t mean ANYbody is infallible. Ronald Reagan was not. George Washington was not.

        To give an example, Steve Bannon is not an epitome of infallibility. That doesn’t mean that I think *I* am smarter than the president, I know I am not and I trust him. However, I will not fall asleep in “the President knows always best, he works, I can relax”.

        It is possible that many people around the President tell him that opening the door for DACA is the compassionate thing to do. I do not surrender, for anyone, my right to think and be cautious.

        Reply
        • andrewalinxs says:
          January 8, 2018 at 1:38 am

          I never said you thought you where smarter or knew better. My thoughts on you is I will let you be you.

          I only said I felt it was best to just let The President do what we voted him in to do run the country executive branch.

          The Wall, DACA, immigration reform that was what the President announced on. I know from everything he has done so far he has a plan. My thoughts are let him do his plan and work on it.

          What he comes up with might not be exactly what we want but I am 100% sure it will be what the Country needs. That was my point.

          Reply
        • phoenixRising says:
          January 8, 2018 at 2:02 am

          rsmith – totally agree. DACA EO must be rescinded. It can be done with a stroke of the pen. It was illegal to start with. not necessary to deal with the Dems in this regard. as in I get the wall, you get DACA…

          We want the wall and we want DACA rescinded. We won Dems – deal with it.

          If POTUS gives on DACA Reps will lose in 2018 and POTUS will lose in 2020.

          Reply
      • Wend says:
        January 8, 2018 at 1:04 am

        That song-which is so gorgeous-has so many appropriate lines for Trump, the campaign, Hillary (she was practiced at the art of deception…at her feet was a footloose man…), the Presidency, everything It is just the perfect theme song. I have a feeling that behind the scenes our POTUS and Sir Mick are probably friendly.

        We love the Stones. Last night BF and I were talking about them and the Beatles. The Beatles had a higher overall batting average, but every Stones homer (like the above) is a grand slam.

        Reply
  14. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Here is why democrats are foaming at the mouth rabid – Steve King just sunk their battle ship
    and I am willing to bet they all got told No DACA by PDJT….

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      January 8, 2018 at 12:52 am

      Perhaps President Trump is going to ‘trade’ the Democrats DACA, then have Jeff Sessions declare it illegal?
      Trump has said over and over again DACA won’t stand up to legal challenge (as have many other people).

      That would be hilarious.

      Reply
  15. sunnydaze says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Twitter is an insane mess. They deleted this tweet today of an Iranian man burning the Koran under the caption of “this is the book that has divided us for so long” (paraphrase). Soooo true.

    Screenshot of the original tweet is on the right hand side.

    Reply
  16. lida rose says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:35 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA
    Thank you, Mr. President, for all you do, and for all the slings and arrows you take for us.

    Reply
  17. starfcker says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Steve was gonna take a piece of old tapper. Stephen Miller escorted off set after heated CNN interview | TheHill
    http://thehill.com/homenews/media/367857-stephen-miller-escorted-off-set-after-heated-cnn-interview-report

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Reply
  19. TexasRanger says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:46 am

    “Drain The Swamp“ Book – Sharyl Attkisson Full Measure

    Congressman Ken Buck’s Book

    “Drain The Swamp – How Washington Corruption Is Worse Than You Think“.!

    Buck, In His Drain The Swamp Book Tells It Like It Is – The Real Truth About The Inside Manipulation and Workings Of Congress – The Establishment Special Interest and Corporate Interest…..

    Washington Politics – Elite Politicians Living Like Kings and Governing Like Bullies Fleecing Tax Payers On Behalf Of Special Interest. There’s A Quite Conspiracy Going On.

    Why America Has A 20 Trillion Dollar Debt and Growing…

    Why Nothing Gets Done In Congress – Collusion Between Democrats and Republicans – The Uni-Party – The Establishment How The Crooked Politicians Conspire Together and Pretend To Disagree.

    Video Interview 07:51 Minutes Jan-05-2018 From Oct-2017;


    He crooked media keeps the truth from the American people by not reporting what’s really going on and by creating and reporting fake news. Fight Washington Corruption. Deep State Book Conspiracy In America.

    Reply
  20. citizen817 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Reply
  21. madelinesminion says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:50 am

    I posted this late on the Stephen Miller thread and it’s a gem for the early Stephen Miller, candidate Trump campaign, days, Ironically, Steve Bannon is conducting the interview and it’s clear as a bell to hear Steve Bannon’s protectiveness of Ted Cruz, who Stephen Miller lambastes.

    What is more unbelievable to me, hearing this again now, is Steve Bannon tells Stephen Miller he sounds whiny when he speaks out against illegal immigration.

    http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2016/04/14/stephen-miller-ted-cruz-disenfranchisement-candidate-loses-people-vote/

    Reply
    • andrewalinxs says:
      January 8, 2018 at 1:49 am

      I rarely like to visit breitbart articles but it was worth visiting the time capsule and being reminded just how pro Cruz Bannon was in respect to everything he is saying now.

      It also brings back memories from 4 months ago when a Poster told me Bannon never was for Cruze he jumped into support of trump in 2015.. I wish I had a link to this interview then. Puts a lot in perspective.

      Then Final thoughts: And people say Stephen Miller was brought into the Trump camp by Steve Bannon what a laugh.

      Your article link disproves so many attempts at revision of history I have read over the last few months… Really wish I was given a link to it sooner thanks.

      Reply
  22. MAGAbear says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:51 am

    So I turn on Fox and see this Steve Hilton bloke going on and on about big oil and its influence on the White House. Thought I had MSNBC on for a moment. This guy is the biggest fraud, calls his show “The Next Revolution”……..certainly not the Trump revolution. Cancel this show already!

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      January 8, 2018 at 1:07 am

      Turn off Fox. They’re just like all the rest, ran by globalists who don’t support the President. They have a couple personalities that they allow to support the President, but 90% of the people on t.v. at Fox voted for Hillary. That’s just a fact. They absolutely do not support the President. Remember, all these people live in Manhattan.

      List of people who probably voted for Hillary:

      Bret Baier (He’s a democrat. Watch his smirk, he can’t stand Trump.)
      Martha McCullum (me Too’r… voted for Hillary)
      Tucker Carlson probably voted for Gary Johnson. don’t believe his Trump supporting persona, he’s just smart enough to say what makes him money. Because of this, I don’t hate him.

      Sean Hannity was a Cruz guy but was smart enough to not support anybody in the primaries and made a big deal out of it. Then he was smart enough to jump on the Trump Train full fledged. Good for him.

      Fox & Friends – Ainsley probably voted Trump. The other two are a toss up.

      Bill Hemmer voted for Hillary. You can bet on it.

      Sandra Smith, beautiful woman. Definitely voted for Hillary.

      Shep Smith voted for Hillary, and doesn’t care if you know about it.

      There is a 10% chance Harris Falkner voted for Trump, but she probably voted for Hillary.

      Jon Scott is a cuck and voted for Hillary.

      Kennedy voted for Gary Johnson and was very clear about that.

      Dana Perino voted for Hillary 100% along with her best friend George W. Bush

      Neil Cavuto definitely voted for Hillary because he’s petty enough to hold a personal grudge against Trump, and is best buddies with Charlie Gasperino, best buddies with Mark Cuban a renown Trump hater.

      Kimberly Guilfoyle is the hottest woman on Fox News, and defintely voted for Trump.

      Greg Gutfield went WAYYYY out of his way during the election to inform everybody, multiple times, that nobody he works with including himself were going to vote for Trump. He definitely voted for Hillary.

      All the little cute/attractive/hot on air personalities who pop in and out of certain shows like Katherine Timpf absolutely, 100% all voted for Hillary and cannot stand Trump.

      Jesse Waters is an alpha Male and definitely voted for Donald Trump.

      Geraldo voted for Hillary, Howie Kurtz voted for Hillary, Krauthammer voted for Hillary, Chris Wallace voted for Hillary, Brit Hume voted for Hillary, Megyn Kelly voted for Hillary….

      Reply
      • treehouseron says:
        January 8, 2018 at 1:11 am

        Oh, I forgot one. Lisa Bloom. Very attractive woman, clearly wild as a mink. Probably voted for Trump.

        Reply
      • Blaze says:
        January 8, 2018 at 1:24 am

        One America News is filling in pretty fair for us disenchanted ex faux viewers.

        Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        January 8, 2018 at 1:28 am

        FOX Business is much better, although there is still Cavuto and the redhead Clayman woman whose name I forget because I don’t watch her and horrible Kennedy (don’t EVER get between her and her bong).

        Reply
        • treehouseron says:
          January 8, 2018 at 1:34 am

          Yeah Fox Business is about your best choice during the day, OR CNBC. Which is of course completely liberal, but they mainly talk about business and stocks and things.

          Varney & Co. is very good in the mornings. I still get aggravated but it’s just minor annoyances or disagreements, there’s no big shilling for the democrats like you get on every other channel.

          I never see Clayman, I guess i’m usually at work by then. Cavuto is the best on during the day, although he’s horrible. At least he’s not God Awful, though. Just horrible. 🙂

          Of course we have the great Lou Dobbs in the evening too. Maria Bartrinomo is excellent…. Trish Regan is alright but…. VOTED FOR HILLARY. That’s a shame.

          Reply
        • citizen817 says:
          January 8, 2018 at 1:49 am

          I find it rather difficult to watch any of the broadcast news stations. I used to, everyday in fact, for my past lifetime. I’ve known for years that something was amiss… but couldn’t quite put my finger on it. The presidential run of now President Donald J Trump, VSG, put everything into perspective. He called them out…it was Glorious!
          And still calls them out every day.
          Once you see it, it can’t be unseen.
          Done with them all, except occasionally.

          Reply
      • winky says:
        January 8, 2018 at 1:40 am

        There are probably more people that voted for Trump that just do not want to admit it.

        Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      January 8, 2018 at 1:24 am

      This guy claims to be a populist. I looked forward eagerly to the new show. I have tried to watch it several times. For me, it is completely unwatchable. I have completely given up on it. I don’t know what he is, but I don’t think he is a populist.

      Reply
      • joeknuckles says:
        January 8, 2018 at 1:54 am

        He’s uninformed. He had no idea the voter integrity investigation is being handed over to DHS, he thought it was just being given up on. He accepted the premise of the fake book that said everybody around Trump said those things about him. What’s worse is nobody on the panel corrected him.
        One interesting thing that came up was the Dem that ran against DWS talked about the ballots being destroyed after he had requested a recount. This was in Broward County, wasn’t that where an investigator was murdered?

        Reply
  23. thinkthinkthink says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:04 am

    I love our Lion of a President!

    May he lay his head down in peace each night and arise with God’s blessing each morning.
    May he keep his heart filled with visions of bringing pleasure to our King of Glory.

    “For you, Lord, bless the just one; you surround him with favor like a shield.”
    (Psalm 5:13)

    Reply
  24. Nchadwick says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:19 am

    JUST a thought — how the hell is it that these witches are wearing BLACK in this honor — and not called racist… I was called racist for not partaking and for acknowledging BLACK Friday – which is the most ridiculous thing ever… especially since Black friday has NOTHING to do w/ race. LOL LOVE DOUBLE STANDARD for HOLLYWEIRD ELITE ESPECIALLY!

    Reply
  25. waltherppk says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:25 am

    The Boss

    Reply
  26. Nigella says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:41 am

    President Oprah? Talk about crazy

    Reply
  27. ystathosgmailcom says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:43 am

    Steve Miller
    The Tapper killer
    He owned the show
    and was asked to go
    Now they want him to be fired
    Cause they can’t hide Tapper’s a liar.

    Reply
  28. Sylvia Avery says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:46 am

    I don’t often read Commentary magazine. My patience with Libertarians is all gone. However, this is an excellent article that details what the radical left has done to Ajit Pai, the FCC Chair.

    It is much worse than I thought. These lefties need to be investigated, charge, locked up. Pai has young children who have been threatened. I am afraid he will be the next Steve Scalise or Rand Paul.

    “…For all his autonomy, Pai and his family have nevertheless endured a campaign of stalking and intimidation for merely serving the country in his capacity as FCC chairman. This sorry display is unbecoming of a mature republic. The activist left is incubating the kind of potentially violent radicalism that they cannot control…”

    https://www.commentarymagazine.com/american-society/torment-ajit-pai-net-neutrality-fcc/

    Reply
  29. Michaele Clarke says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Reply
  30. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:56 am

    The media has been building up Sloppy Steve for over a year. The role the media had always assigned to Sloppy Steve is that of villain they could use against President Trump, and that role has not changed for Sloppy Steve.

    Reply
  31. Sylvia Avery says:
    January 8, 2018 at 1:57 am

    Two recent incidents that made me go, “Hmm….” I don’t think either were very widely reported. First, there’s this:

    “…32-year-old Burlington [Vermont] resident Abukar Ibrahim is accused of attacking the 73-year-old Meals on Wheels [female] volunteer who was dropping off meals…” using a MACHETE.

    The second incident I don’t have a link for. I saw it covered on one of my local TV channels last night. A woman in her 30s perhaps was stabbed at least a half a dozen times as she was walking along the street in Minneapolis near an area known as “Little Mogadishu” by a Somali man. He just jumped her and stabbed her repeatedly all over her arms and torso.

    So it isn’t just happening in Germany, folks. Welcome to the jungle.

    https://nypost.com/2018/01/06/woman-delivering-meals-to-homeless-attacked-with-machete/

    Reply
  32. citizen817 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 2:05 am

    Reply

