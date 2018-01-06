President Trump and Leadership Remarks From Camp David…

President Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and leadership from the administration deliver remarks from Camp David following extensive meetings on this year’s administrative priorities.
President Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and leadership from the administration deliver remarks from Camp David following extensive meetings on this year’s administrative priorities.
I’ve spent all day enjoying “very stable genius”. Best president ever.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Agree he’s the best. What a POTUS. We are so lucky.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This was a riot! Never seen anything quite like it!
MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, Scott Adams has started #POTUSVSG 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
The LION roars while the liars meow!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I love winning! More insanity, please. MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Steve Scalise is an inspiration. We should all work so hard to show our commitment to MAGA. Bless you, Rep. Scalise.
LikeLiked by 17 people
I loved watching the expressions on Scalise’s face while the President spoke. I think he likes the President, and I think he “gets” the President.
And what a brave man to be back in the business, standing there with his canes, after the devastating injuries to his body. Such courage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I notice The President is always dressed to show respect for the office he holds.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Isn’t that refreshing? 😊
LikeLiked by 5 people
With no feet up on the desk (among “other things!”)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Note McTurtle in his mom jeans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He needs a nice nap. He’s tired
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many people on the threads saying NO DACA.
Don’t they understand that those people are already here?
Don’t they understand that chain migration and the lottery system are already here?
Don’t they understand that our borders are completely porous, and our immigration enforcement is very underfunded?
Have they thought what rounding up millions of young people will look like, especially since they wish to return them to countries that they have virtually no connection to at all?
It looks to me like they are arguing for the status quo.
I think Sloppy Steve did a great job of motivating a group of people to believe that MAGA meant blowing up everything. Trump doesn’t destroy stuff. He fixes things with all the available tools.
Personally, I wish he had mentioned voter ID as part of it. There are plenty of illegals voting. It’s all tied in to a broken immigration system.
Watching Trump shake hands with Gary must have made that reporter look very small.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Eisenhower and Truman did it. It only takes the will.
DEPORT THEM.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And it wasn’t hard. It only took a few months.
Enforcing employment laws would have them self deporting. No bad optics required.
And I believe that PDJT knows legalizing them doesn’t “fix it”; but rather just prepares another crisis 5 or 10 years down the road with the next batch.
And I don’t know about the rest of the country, but where I live, they have a stronger connection to their home countries than to the US. Children born in the US grow up speaking only Spanish, and our schools spend huge amounts of money trying to teach them.
And from the DACA “representatives” I’ve seen on TV, I would enjoy seeing them deported. Demanding, anti-US people waving Mexican flags and telling us what we “need” to do.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Go dream in your own country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! 🙂
LikeLike
I agree with everything you posted.
As I listened carefully to PDJT speak in this presser, I can’t help but wonder exactly what he means by “we want to do DACA.” Somehow, knowing PDJT, I don’t believe that can be taken at face value. I bet it doesn’t mean what, say, Nancy Pelosi might mean by it.
It is really, really hard for me to have trust on this one issue because I feel like the American public has been dumped on so often on immigration and yes, I am afraid it will happen again. Sometimes, I’m even afraid PDJT will get “outsmarted” on this (which is admittedly pretty foolish and just shows how fearful I am).
And I just learned something new, I think it was from a conversation between Lou Dobbs and Ann Coulter last night where most of the employees in the Immigration Service are La Raza members. As I am writing this, I am wondering if I even heard that right. I’m going to have to go back and find that segment and listen to it again. That’s just so crazy. Foxes and hen houses come to mind.
But I think about PDJT rolling straight out of the gate when he began his campaign with the immigration issue. I’ve listened to him speak honestly about it. I’ve watched him with the Angel Parents.
PDJT has a pretty thorough understanding of the immigration issue. I’m doing my best to trust he’s going to handle it smartly and do the very best he can for our country because he always puts that first.
LikeLike
Then elect a super majority congress or these people will reenter through the open border.
No wall and no immigration reform will mean deporting these people makes no big difference.
If you don’t have the majority to solve the whole immigration the way you want you have to make some sort of deal.
The biggest hardliners on immigration lost us the AL seat and opposed Trump.. how stupid.
You have to be nimble.
Trump knows what he is doing.
If we get no immigration reform at all then these people(AND MANY MORE) will reenter and get full amnesty down the road.
LikeLike
No voting rights, no US citizenship..renewable green card only for the eligible DACA all others must go back to their own country and apply. I would not let any of them stay, but that’s just me, I don’t have to negotiate with the radical marxists to get legislation for The Wall. Hopefully E-Verify is in the bill to weed more out and other reforms that will cause many to self-deport.
LikeLike
Many will self deport.No DACA. No Amnesty E-Verify No welfare.
Thanks to Moonbeam they have Drivers licenses and cars-not too hard to pack up and leave.
We should also send criminal illegals from out prisons back to their country of origin.
Build the wall and no more visa overstayers-less pressure in schools, housing and prisons.
Anyone overstaying Visa -can be summarily deported.
We should so same for ALL illegals.
Btw, my Drivers License renewal was stolen. When Incontacted DMV-they said there were a lot of them stolen. Inside job?
Need National ID to vote.
LikeLike
It’s been done before. Truman launched “Operation Wetback”(which was continued by Eisenhower), under which 3-8 million illegal aliens were deported — nobody knows the exact number; it doesn’t seem to have been tracked.
I think Donald Trump understands all the issues you bring up very well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
7 to 9 million people were displaced northwards from Florida’s last hurricane. It took 3 days.
Doesn’t everyone really know that US law was broken by the invaders and the lwa enforcers?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Law…screw!
LikeLike
Agree. Let ICE start rounding up DACA folks. Trust me, the media would have every camera in its arsenal trained on every arrest. They would make it look like the Elian Gonzalez debacle. Once those images were broadcast, see how many people turn on the immigration issue. They are ok with criminals and MS13, and preventing illegal immigration in the first place, but I posit that they would not be ok with mass roundups of DACA. And this comes from someone who would prefer to see all illegal aliens pushed out. However, it’s not going to happen – there is no good way to do it and keep popular support for your other priorities.
LikeLike
UC is admitting illegals over Americans and subsidizing their tuition and legal fees.
Stop the looting of America. enough is enough.
LikeLike
If a virus or deadly disease were here, would we accept it…? Get them out…if they want back, make them do it by the law….too bad..
Once you start to round them up, most will just leave. Doesn’t matter if they were born here…parents illegal
LikeLike
Me. President, why would we ever want to see or hear from Ryan or McConnell? Why are they getting such attention and play? Same with the guy from California. Introduce Ben who wasn’t there, and I’ll listen along with anyone else in your cabinet and anyone in the military. YES, I want to hear from them. NOT ANY politicians, ever! We want them gone!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Supposed to say Mr. President, not Me. President. Sorry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because he needs them to push legislation. He is President, not dictator.
LikeLike
Because Trump sees the ‘big picture’ which is the MAGA agenda and he’ll work with anyone who can help him get there. Despite Ryan and McTurtle being essentially despicable people, like it or not, they are starting to come around to supporting Trump albeit reluctantly. For evidence see Tax Cut legislation. So…for purist ‘conservatives’ yes Ryan and McTurtle are nose clothespin worthy..but they have the tools to get Trump’s legislation done..if Trump has to endorse similar establishment lackey incumbents BUT the result is those lackeys get on board the Trump Train.. then so be it. Our President is NOT an ideologue, he is a pragmatic ‘doer’-he gets shit done. Period . and he’ll work with anyone who helps him get shit done.
LikeLike
THEN VOTE THEM OUT!
The people voted them in!
For the time being Trump has to work with his ideological enemies the closest.
LikeLike
Ryan and McConnell got the tax bill passed…they are the leaders of the GOP in the House and Senate. Without them, nothing gets done. POTUS has learned how it works. He has established good relationships with both of them. This is very important to MAGA. That’s why they are getting attention. That’s how our system works.
LikeLike
Let’s hope he holds the line on amnesty and dumps all this lunacy we are dealing with…. Chain migration, birthright citizenship, and the massive legal invasion from the third world.
This is our last chance to fix this stuff…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Also, if we get a deal for DACA, it must be for green card only, at this point. If chain migration and the lottery system get reinstated in the next Democrat government, the law should be written that these DACA recipients AUTOMATICALLY lose the immigration status.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If they do not have $50K or immediately join one of the US Military Services, let them come back legally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AND, Earn an Honorable Discharge after no less than four years of Service.
LikeLike
Sad that no one is mentioning “anchor babies.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
A very important issue. But I suspect it isn’t on the list because the 14th amendment (wrongly in my opinion) has been interpreted to require it. So changing that would require a new legal interpretation (probably need one more conservative on the SC), or a constitutional amendment (won’t happen).
I’m hoping to see the issue pushed after PDJT gets another reliable conservative on the SC.
LikeLike
I think they are using “chain migration” as a euphemism for anchor baby.
LikeLike
Steve Scalise was absolutely loving this. They were all in a good mood; great things (perhaps transformative things) happened in Camp David this weekend. Bank on it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I also think PDJT is just plain fun and energizing to be around. He’s bold, confident, complimentary, and funny as hell. He’s like a shot of adrenaline. And they get to stand next to him and watch him eat the presstitutes’ lunch. I though McCarthy was going to laugh out loud a couple of times. Even Pence cracked a smile!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy days as I looked to the left of President Trump, then to the right. What did I see? Just two, 2 smiling faces!
Houston, Houston, the Lion is on the ground and sharpening his claws!
Happy New Year🥂🥂🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lyin’ Ryan, Creepy Cornyn and McTurtle look like they just smelled a fart. (Sorry for that; best description I could cone up with.) After that it’s (from left) Pompeo (I think), Pence, don’t know, Scalise, Tillerson, Mattis. And the lone female standing apart from everyone else. Anyone know her identity?
LikeLike
Head of Homeland Security. Nielsen
Promised to Trump she will beat Kelly’s illegal border crossing numbers
LikeLike
Thanks Seb.
Just looking at body language she really doesn’t seem like she’s on board with MAGA. I hope I’m wrong.
LikeLike
The leftist herd is nervous.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I noticed Pompao looking quite intense at the President when media questioned him about the genius remark how he would answer. POTUS did well by laying out his credentials without repeating the genius . I found that interesting and wondered why would Pompao study POTUS so intensely..?
Believe me with the brain trust in the room if President Trump was loosing it they would be the first to know.
I keep wondering has any other VP ever gotten as much face time and speaking time as Pence has..? I guess it is just me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pompeo is another guy who is “infected” by our Presidents charisma and energy!
With Pence I sometimes thought it was some sort of act. But the more and more he repeats how great the president and his accomplishments are the more he seems to be into it.
LikeLike
I. LOVE. MY. PRESIDENT.
Not one stutter. No simpering. No bragadiccio. (If you can do it, it’s not bragging, and he has done spectacularly!)
Masterful.
And the Press still doesn’t ask about our State of Emergency. So much fun to come!
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was an epic presser indeed! I caught the most of it and then watched it back in it’s entirety from the RSBN feed. Yes, the looks on the face of Steve Scalise were priceless. He was trying so hard not to laugh. He is truly an inspiration to us all and is without a doubt dedicated to the MAGA agenda. His recovery has been without question a miracle.
POTUS never fails to disappoint at these pressers. I am always entertained. We are truly blessed with an awesome president who knows how to show leadership. I am thankful for him every single day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pardon my interruption, but I feel very strongly now that Jeff Sessions should challenge Mueller:
“If Special Counsel Mueller does not speak publicly about his focus, his progress on ‘Russian Collusion, and adequately address the letter from Grassely & Graham, in the next thirty days, I will rescind my recusal. and, fulfill my duties as Attorney General of the Unites States of America. I am not going to sit out the first term of President Donald Trump while millions of dollars are spent on a biased witch hunt.”
This is the time. Bring Sessions back in to the fray!!!!!!
LikeLike
Don’t bet on a two legged horse.
LikeLike
What’s the source for that?
Or is that what you imagine Sessiosn should say?
LikeLike
PDJT is simply Amazing!!
All present were basking in the Glow of Our Lion as he, matter-of-factly, took on all comers and (politely) Blew their flawed premises away and spoke with Purpose, Authority, Respect, and Truth!!
MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did I hear him right when he mentioned “DACA” , did he say he wanted it to happen if it made democrats happy? What could that mean? I so hope I heard this wrong. Otherwise why is Ryan standing there all puffed up like he is? We know he knows we do not want any arrangements made along these immigration lines.
LikeLike
It means he baits democrats. If DACA fails its democrats fault.
He does it all the time. Saw how often he mentions “bipartisan” while he probably knows they won’t work with him?
He sets them up… bait, switch, leverage.
It’s all in his books.. If you read them you will understand what he does. Art of the deal first 5 chapters…
In any case… If the people don’t elect a MAGA congress he won’t be able to get 100% of what he and we want.(NOT the Bannon way)
He has to work with realities.
LikeLike
God Bless our Lion!
Thank you President Trump. My two young daughters are in a better world due to your patriotic efforts.
LikeLike
Steve Scalise looks at President Trump like I do – he is clearly filled with admiration and love.
Did anyone else notice the sanctimonious aura absent from Mike Pensive?
Rex Tillerson did not have his usual confident demeanor either.
LikeLike
Should Jeff Sessions have been there, or is it normal that he would not be invited to attend a meeting like that?
LikeLike
short video clip:
http://gulagbound.com/54645/watch-the-real-reason-democrats-want-daca-video/
LikeLike
I chuckled when our great president brought up “sloppy Steve” and it reminded me of something that happened a few weeks ago.
When I first learned that Bannon was brought into the campaign I was thrilled….I associated him too closely with Andrew Breitbart so I was happy that he was fighting for candidate Trump.
Fast forward to a few weeks ago and I was listening to a radio program….I tuned in after it began and didn’t know who the personalities were that were taking calls from listeners.
One of the guys on the radio was very brusque and rude to callers and talked down to them, all they wanted was an encouraging word from him and he demeaned them ….I thought to myself….what a jerk this guy is….a few minutes later I discovered that his name was Steve Bannon…..my image of him was shattered in an instant and I instantly understood why president Trump fired him and why he calls him “sloppy Steve”….he’s not only sloppy in dress but also in his demeanor….president Trump was wise to jettison him from the White House.
LikeLike