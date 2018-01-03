Desperate Comey Sees Scheme Unraveling – And Chuck Grassley Enters Righteous Foray…

The most dangerous time for a rescue swimmer is the moment he reaches a desperate drowning man…

Former FBI Director James Comey is sending out signals for anyone to back him up. He’s desperate. The sunlight is too intense now. Note the inherent elitist perspective he openly transmits toward being “independent”, or put another way: “above the law”.

The mindset here is the same he carried while in office. That mindset claims the FBI is above scrutiny, a system of law unto itself, and we must blindly owe it respect. THAT is exactly the view that fertilizes the seeds of politicization of offices. His arrogant and condescending viewpoint is exactly what allowed FBI gross misconduct to happen.

Contrast that perspective with Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, one of the two representative committees that hold oversight over the FBI and DOJ.

Years of being held hostage to the ‘James Comey view’ (Obama, Jarrett, Holder, Yates) has crushed many people under the weight of ‘Battered Electorate Syndrome’. However, though we might not yet want to admit it, we are winning now. Righteousness is rising. Deception is on its heels… there are more of us than them.

Solidarity ! The Potemkin Village is collapsing. Toto Trump has pulled back the curtain. Accept the winning…. My God, you -above all others- deserve these moments to enjoy.

We’ve got ’em surrounded.

Remember, the strategy to unveil the entire apparatus of the scheme involves some key wolverines on our side. House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, and ultimately the DOJ Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Just like the Administration, each congressional combat wolverine now has a role; each has a goal; each part they target builds to the larger picture.

Today, Chairman Grassley takes on Glenn Simpson and Fusion GPS:

In the op-ed, Simpson and Fritsch called on Republicans to release the full transcripts of their testimony to three congressional panels, including the Senate Judiciary Committee, “so that the American people can learn the truth.” That drew a swift rebuke from Grassley. A spokesman for the senator said it was Simpson that had insisted “that the transcript be kept confidential,” adding that an invitation for Simpson to testify in public “remains on the table.” “Senator Grassley provided Fusion GPS an opportunity for transparency six months ago when he invited the firm to publicly testify at an open committee hearing. Mr. Simpson declined,” said Grassley spokesman Taylor Foy in a statement. “When faced with a subpoena from the Chairman and Ranking Member, Mr. Simpson refused to provide public testimony, using his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to negotiate for a closed-door interview,” he added. Grassley said in August that he believed the transcripts would ultimately be released, while cautioning that “it takes a long time for the court reporter to get it ready to go.” … “[Fusion] has still not responded to dozens of follow-up questions or responded sufficiently to document requests. Without that cooperation, the record is incomplete. And it took a bipartisan subpoena from Chairman Grassley and Ranking Member Feinstein to achieve what little cooperation the committee has received through a transcribed interview,” Foy said in a statement to The Hill. “Second, it is false that Fusion GPS has ‘consistently supported the release of the transcript’. Mr. Levy is recorded by the court reporter as saying during the interview, ‘We’d like to make a request that it be kept confidential given the sensitivity of the matters discussed today,’” Grassley’s spokesman continued. Foy added that it is “disappointing that the attorneys for Fusion GPS choose to spend their time issuing press statements instead of cooperating with the committee.” (read more)



Advertisements