Monday January 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 1, 2018 at 12:23 am

  2. Lucille says:
    January 1, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Scientist Accidentally Discovers Self-Healing Glass
    Just stick it back together when it breaks and it fuses!
    https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/scientist-accidentally-discovers-self-healing-glass/

  3. Lucille says:
    January 1, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Woman Reunites With Heroic Firefighters Who Saved Her After She Fell 150 Feet From Window
    https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/woman-reunites-heroic-firefighters-saved-fell-150-feet-window/

  4. Lucille says:
    January 1, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Kuusamo, Finnish Lapland…a tad cold for me but pretty to look at…

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    January 1, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Happy Monday, Treepers! Umm . . . Oh, yeah. Happy New Year too!! 🙂

  6. amwick says:
    January 1, 2018 at 12:39 am

    2018, well so far so good! 🙂

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    January 1, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Well it **is** a new year. So . . .

  8. American Georgia Grace says:
    January 1, 2018 at 12:59 am

    💖🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖

  9. WhistlingPast says:
    January 1, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Happy Biblical New Year !!!

    God’s 3 Divisions of Humanity
    1 Corinthians 10:32.

    This is a helpful basic overview for understanding the whole Bible.
    (Not sure how the jpeg is going to appear, you may need to click or download to get the clearest copy if you so desire).

    View post on imgur.com

