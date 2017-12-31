Stunning Audacity – Clinton Tweets Support For Iranian Protests She Previously Helped Destroy…

There are times when the audacity of the most political poll-testing opportunist on the planet reaches beyond stratospheric levels of comprehension. Cue the visual:
Arguably the most consequential failure of the Hillary State Department was in 2009 when the U.S. undermined the Iranian Green Revolution. Not only did the U.S. do nothing to help the opposition against the Iranian regime, but US funding was cut for democratic organizations/programs in Iran under Clinton’s State Department. It was Hillary Clinton who supported the Mullahs in an ill-fated decision to achieve the ridiculous Iranian Nuclear Deal which she was just praising and defending three months ago.
Meanwhile the mainstream media apparatus are refusing to even acknowledge the Iranian uprising; apparently because President Trump is supporting their cries for freedom.
Yes, if ever there was a bigger example of Trump Derangement Syndrome causing media to contort themselves into hypocritical pretzels, their reaction -or lack thereof- to these protests in Iran would stand as exhibit “A”.
(Via BBC) […] They are the biggest show of dissent since huge pro-reform rallies in 2009. There are reports of two deaths.
There were calls for the removal or death of Iran’s Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the cities of Khoramabad, Zanjan and Ahvaz.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutions Guards Corp is a powerful force with ties to the country’s supreme leader, and is dedicated to preserving the country’s Islamic system. (read more)
(Fox News, Stephen Miller writes) […] CNN ignored the protests completely, and the explosion on social media until a front page story reporting on not uprisings against the regime, but a pro-government rally and President Trump’s tweet in support of the protestors. If the State Department wants to send a message of solidarity to the protesters in Iran, perhaps it can send them a white truck. Yes, the question has to be asked how such an uprising of thousands against their government would be covered by western media if this were Tel Aviv. We don’t need U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley defiantly raising her hand to answer that question for us.
The somewhat muted reaction to thousands of people rising up against the Iranian regime can and should be compared to the attention the Arab Spring received in 2010. The scenes coming out of Iran are just as dramatic, if not more so, than those of the Arab uprising.
A woman was caught on videotape screaming “death to Khamenei” at Iranian law enforcement officials – an action that could not only endanger her life, but the lives of her family. But nevertheless, she persisted.
Social media came to a halt when another video was shared on Twitter of a female activist, shedding her hijab and waving a makeshift flag at security forces while standing atop a container.
I’m not exactly sure why an Iranian woman would shed such a garment that we’ve been told by the political left of this country is a symbol of empowerment and feminism. But her body, her choice.
Protesters are shouting “Death to Khamenei,” “Mullahs get lost,” “No more Islamic Republic,” “Clerics return us our country.” They are not shouting “We have economic anxiety”. This is not about economic anxiety. This about revolting against a regime who has exhausted its moral good will, and no longer can lean on a sympathetic United States for more pallets of cash. (read more)
Hillary has no shame. None. Nada.
She is really disgusting.
She is hoping they burn all the records that implicate her husband and spawn in all the backhanders they did with Iranian regime.
Ah ooh…first comment from her in a while…I absolutely feel for the Iranian people, but now with the cue from Hillary…the MSM may go full bore to…wait for it….distract from the dossier..
We got them by the short hairs on the Mueller investigation….beware of the smoke screen, especially from this vile, evil, woman…She doesn’t care about anyone…never has, never will.
That is what is going on, the Hilly beast wants to distract from the Mueller investigation. She doesn’t care who she uses.
The Iranian people have to know that our President DJT would not let them twist in the wind like previous presidents have done such as the odumbelist.
“odumbelist”
Lol.
This guy’s been pretty quiet about this whole uprising thing:
I just have a hard time writing this but:
US media are covering up for the Mullahs??? Hah?
They must know how many Obama/Clinton skeletons are buried in “Iran deal” which will be exposed after regime change.
Pray there is an Iranian version of Egypt’s Mr. Sisi in the background.
This sounds like they’re lying for the purpose of Damage Control.
Remember, they used the same excuse last time (2009) when that young girl was shot.
Yep. I don’t believe them.
Have you been in touch with your Family there?
What is your understanding right now has the internet been blocked and cell phones been turned off by regime as has been reported?
That cnn report the other day that was strangely MAGA friendly and now this from the Hag, hmmm.
Remembering so well how there was silence from President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton – didn’t Barack Obama write to the leaders of Iran before he became President, offering his future cooperation? I thought I read somewhere that he did something like that – if anyone knows the details, it would be interesting to revisit. If Hillary is now offering her support to these protestors and Barack Obama is dragging his feet (re the change.org petition mentioned by Jake Tapper), what is going on behind the scenes?
OK….Three times in as many days….Linda G, The NY slime, now the Hildabeast…they are scared. It is all coming apart…They are calling out all of their sources…
“Look …over there…..that shiny thingy”
I’m not buyin it…Waiting to hear from the Bushes…Betcha…😎
Arrest somebody….burn it all down…
Oh…hmmm…wait..Obummer will come out of hiding now and try to take full credit for this. I betcha…Him and the Beast will try to tag team this and milk it as long as they can..
I don’t need to say any thing else y’all get it…same thing , different day…
Hillary was likely drunk.
Not likely, but definitely on her third bottle. Vile slag
The Lunatic has spoken. Thanks for the laugh.
It is daylight in Iran. Look for new photos of the protests. Lots of good folks burning up twitter.
