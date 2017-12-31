President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive at a New Years Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago (video)…

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump arrive at the Mar-a-Lago New Years Eve party in Palm Beach, Florida.
.
Full Length Video:
Happy New Year!!!
Thank God the Ball drops on the east coast at 10pm my time
now i can go lay in bed watch a movie and see what happens – ZZZZzzzzzzzzz LOL
Good Night Treeps! C ya next year!
Since it’s officially a new year here on the east coast, happy New year all! 😀
Happy New Year, Pam! Many thanks for all of your posts last year!
Happy New year!!!!
I have about 15 minutes before it is 2018 but I will wish each and everyone a HAPPY NEW YEAR. Remember, the best is yet to come!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! On to another great year. MAGA.
