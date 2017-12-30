Representative Matt Gaetz Discusses the Russian Dossier and FISA Application…

Earlier today Representative Matt Gaetz, Judiciary Committee, appeared on Fox News with Molly Line to discuss the Mueller investigation. However, at 01:27 of the interview Ms. Line directs a specific question to Mr. Gaetz about the use of the sketchy dossier in securing the FISA warrant to wiretap and conduct surveillance on candidate Trump.

Further at 04:20 Gaetz discusses the March 20th, 2017, congressional testimony by James Comey and actually says the name no-one will ever speak, Bill Priestap. Shocker.

