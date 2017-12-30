Representative Matt Gaetz Discusses the Russian Dossier and FISA Application…

Earlier today Representative Matt Gaetz, Judiciary Committee, appeared on Fox News with Molly Line to discuss the Mueller investigation.  However, at 01:27 of the interview Ms. Line directs a specific question to Mr. Gaetz about the use of the sketchy dossier in securing the FISA warrant to wiretap and conduct surveillance on candidate Trump.

Further at 04:20 Gaetz discusses the March 20th, 2017, congressional testimony by James Comey and actually says the name no-one will ever speak, Bill Priestap.  Shocker.

47 Responses to Representative Matt Gaetz Discusses the Russian Dossier and FISA Application…

  1. Apollo says:
    December 30, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    I like this guy, so far anyway!

    Reply
  2. Marica says:
    December 30, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Interesting photograph…Capital police “escorting” Lisa Page and who is the guy with the huge frown in front of her? McCabe? Glenn Simpson?

    Reply
    • YvonneMarie says:
      December 30, 2017 at 9:42 pm

      McCabe

      Reply
    • Paul Revere says:
      December 30, 2017 at 9:47 pm

      That is mccabe. Lisa is not looking well here. Her life has to have been turned upside down. I feel sad for all of these criminals. especially as they come to terms with the penalties they will have to face.

      Reply
      • Charlie says:
        December 30, 2017 at 9:59 pm

        Huh??? Sad??? Feel sad for the lives destroyed because of their evil.
        Misguided empathy for liars. Top it off taxpayers are paying their salary to destroy America!

        Reply
        • mj_inOC says:
          December 31, 2017 at 12:11 am

          Maybe empathy is not the correct word…
          as sundance might agree, “there, but for The Grace of God, go I.”

          The confidence we have as Christians, is, ‘Vengence is Mine,’ saith the LORD.

          As 2017 bids adeiu, Welcome 2018!
          He is still Sovereign…
          Heaven with Our LORD, is Home.
          Prayers for POTUS and America…

          Reply
      • Chicago->Arizona says:
        December 30, 2017 at 10:27 pm

        Do you feel sad for Kate Steinle’s killer too ?

        Reply
      • Charlotte says:
        December 30, 2017 at 10:28 pm

        Suffer Baby Suffer.
        If she was so stupid as to have an extra-marital affair (and she isnt much to look at)with Strzok, and still collude against Trump, she has crap for brains. Being found out on either one would have led to her downfall. Did she as lawyer not know that?
        Page, 38, is married to Joseph Burrow, 40, (pictured together) and they have children
        Stupid stupid woman
        http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5152171/The-FBI-agents-lover-seen-time.html

        Reply
        • scott467 says:
          December 30, 2017 at 11:08 pm

          “If she was so stupid as to have an extra-marital affair (and she isnt much to look at)with Strzok, and still collude against Trump, she has crap for brains. Being found out on either one would have led to her downfall. Did she as lawyer not know that?”

          ______________

          There is a kind of ‘dualism’ (for lack of a better term) at play that appears to be at the root of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome).

          The political ‘right’ (excluding the establishment political-class Republicans and their supporters), notwithstanding their flaws, widely embrace God, family and country.

          The political “left” appears to have defined itself in opposition to the political ‘right’. The political ‘left’ doesn’t appear to actually STAND for anything, it simply exists to oppose the political ‘right’.

          In so doing, the ‘left’ has necessarily become the party of opposition toward God, family and country.

          In rejecting or removing God, they have embraced evil (consciously or unconsciously, no doubt there is much of both), they have embraced Satan, and they have embraced the destruction of the family and of our country by extension.

          In the absence of God, Leftist ideology (and for many the Occult or Satanism) has become their religion — and they are zealots.

          The Left, which so vehemently decries ‘religion’ (particular emphasis against Christianity), is itself radically religious (and therefore starkly hypocritical).

          And one of the highest, if not the highest tenet of political Leftism, is that the ends justifies the means.

          Any means.

          And it is this ‘will to power’ by ‘any means’ which, at least in part, explains their propensity to eagerly commit these wanton acts of crime and treason against our country.

          Reply
          • scott467 says:
            December 30, 2017 at 11:20 pm

            In a weird way, by defining itself in opposition to the ‘right’, the political Left has made itself dependent on the ‘Right’.

            The Left is inherently negative, it is ‘anti’, and the thing to which the Left is ‘anti’ is the Right.

            The ‘Right’ could exist easily (gratefully, thankfully) without the Left.

            But the opposite is not true.

            Because the Left has defined itself in opposition to the Right, the Left (as currently incarnated) could not exist without the Right.

            If the ‘Right’ suddenly disappeared, the fuel, the energy, the animating purpose of the Left would disappear with it.

            The converse is not so.

            Reply
    • adagio54 says:
      December 30, 2017 at 10:24 pm

      Yes, that photo again! Lisa Page looks profoundly stressed. And who is that man on the left who was first identified as Strzok?

      https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/02/top-mueller-fbi-investigator-fired-for-anti-trump-bias-wapo-attempts-proactive-intel-defense-ahead-of-details-reaching-congress/

      I agree that it sure looks like McCabe in front of her.

      Reply
      • scott467 says:
        December 30, 2017 at 10:52 pm

        “And who is that man on the left who was first identified as Strzok?”

        _____________

        I have seen him in several of these group photos, and I originally thought that he was part of the security detail, once the photo specifically identified as Strzok was published.

        He may be security, that is still the impression I have, but I am not sure now. I don’t recall seeing him wearing an earpiece, which I would expect for a member of a security team.

        And I don’t know what that black shoulder strap going across his chest is. Three of the men in that photo are wearing the same black shoulder strap.

        Like

        Reply
  3. JoD says:
    December 30, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Somebody….PLEASE…Get this Patriot a coat!

    Reply
  4. jahealy says:
    December 30, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Lisa looks like she’s been crying. McCabe looks like he’s pouting. Poor things. Wonder when this photo was taken?

    Liked by 2 people

  5. LafnH20 says:
    December 30, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    It is McCabe, Marica
    Marica. 😁
    I was going to say something bout a couple/few of the folks in the pic…
    So. Green tie guy looks incredulous.
    Grey tie guy (upper right) looks empathetic.
    Dark blue tie guy (McCabe) looks engrossed in self.
    Ms Page… Starting to feel the weight of it all.
    Imho

    Reply
  6. bofh says:
    December 30, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Just curious who the guy on the extreme left of the picture (dark tie)? I remember seeing that face before – I think it was when the Strzok story broke, and this guy was mis-identified as Strzok?

    Reply
  7. waltherppk says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Everybody in or out of government who pulled the trigger on the Buzzfeed Steele Dossier phony baloney Trump smear story got the same result, it has blown up in their faces.

    Reply
  8. LafnH20 says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    I agree, Apollo. Representative Gaetz seems to be on the MAGA train. In a serious way!

    Reply
  9. Bill says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Is the far right guy Jim Baker?

    Reply
  10. Baygraver says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Looks like they all had gas station sushi for lunch, lol, luv it !

    Reply
  11. woohoowee says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    The scope of the corruption is staggering, as Sundance posted in a previous thread. How many people did it take to spy on everyone involved in the campaign and transition team?

    Nunes and his committee are not playing around. Great to see some Patriots in Congress 🙂

    Reply
  12. FL_GUY says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Rep. Matt Gaetz is my representative. He had a number of years experience in the FL Senate before running to replace retiring Jeff Miller in ’16.

    At the first Candidate Trump Rally in Pensacola in Sept ’16, he was the Emcee and did a tremendous job. I had the opportunity to meet him and shake his hand because he made himself available on the secondary no-go line.

    In the few minutes we chatted, it was clear he was totally on the Trump Train (He attended all the rallies held in Pensacola for President Trump) and intended to carry the conservative mantle of Rep Miller. In my opinion, he has done a tremendous job because he jumped in and started doing things like an experienced legislator, not a freshman Congressman. He is young, smart and a go-getter.

    Rep Gaetz sends out an e-mail newsletter every Friday updating the district on everything that is going on and what he personally is doing to help our district. From what I’ve seen Rep. Gaetz is going on to bigger and better things in the future of MAGA!

    Reply
  13. woohoowee says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    It will be interesting to see what policies/procedures are put in place by Congress to prevent the IC from avoiding congressional oversight in the future.

    Reply
  14. hardworkingsob says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    “Crooked cops/lawyers” operating as a criminal enterprise are often prosecuted under the federal RICO statutes.

    Reply
  15. tageweb says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    I am guessing that Congressman Gaetz is secret Treeper? He has good info!

    Reply
  16. jeans2nd says:
    December 30, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Why is Rep Matt Gaetz suddenly all over cable tv demanding Robt Mueller resign? Pres Trump has cooperated w/ the Mueller investigation and never indicated any desire for the Mueller investigation to end prematurely, especially since Pres Trump has done nothing wrong.

    Why is Rep Matt Gaetz insulting AG Jeff?
    Why is Rep Matt Gaetz the only one to say the name of he-who-shall-not-be-named?

    Very strange. imo

    Reply
    • LafnH20 says:
      December 31, 2017 at 12:17 am

      Squeezing, jeans2nd. Squeeeeeezin!! Lol imo
      Let’s see who bolts… Who freezes… Who changes direction…
      Who gets trotted out to the microphone…
      Who turns on Attorney General Sessions..
      Who goes with the Mueller thang!
      Who else mentions Priestap?
      Let’s see.

      Reply
  17. Patriot1783 says:
    December 30, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Man Gaetz has got a great poker face ♦️♥️♣️♠️🃏

    Reply
  18. ystathosgmailcom says:
    December 30, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Not a group of happy campers huh? Turn that frown upside down Andy!

    Reply
  19. Brant says:
    December 30, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    It did seem Gaetz was quite expressively impassioned. Almost like he was wanting to throw off the sneakers around him. It is obvious the dems (and prob some reps) on the congressional committees can not be trusted with the info. Hopefully it is staying with a few trusted people at DOJ and will drop when the right time. Perhaps getting it all out in open so public sees at same time as the committee, they dems and RINOs can’t tweak it to their advantage.

    All those sealed indictments. How long do indictments stay sealed?

    Reply
  20. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 30, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Matt Gaetz reminds me of Eddie Haskell when Mrs. Cleaver was around.

    Reply

