Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes Gives DOJ Until January 3rd To Produce Documents…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman, and Gang of Eight member, Devin Nunes, has delivered an ultimatum to Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein; demanding the DOJ deliver the documents and evidence surrounding the Steele Dossier to the committee by January 3rd.
There’s an unspoken coordination here which needs to be highlighted. Intelligence Chairman Nunes appears focused specifically on the Dossier, which is to say the DOJ side of the collusion. Judicial Chairman Goodlatte is focused the FBI side.
Nunes demand comes as DAG Rosenstein has already committed to deliver 1.2 million pages of evidence from the year-long DOJ Inspector General investigation to the House Judiciary Chairman, Bob Goodlatte, on/around January 15th. More than likely the FBI/DOJ requested information is also contained within the upcoming OIG material.
WASHINGTON DC – House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes is blasting the Department of Justice and the FBI for its “failure to fully produce” documents related to an anti-Trump dossier, saying “at this point it seems the DOJ and FBI need to be investigating themselves.”
In a Thursday letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein obtained by Fox News, Nunes expressed frustration that information and witnesses subpoenaed by the committee in August related to the so-called Steele dossier had not yet been turned over. The salacious dossier includes unverified allegations about President Trump’s connections with Russia that he has denied.
“Unfortunately, DOJ/FBI’s intransigence with respect to the August 24 subpoenas is part of a broader pattern of behavior that can no longer be tolerated,” the California Republican wrote to Rosenstein.
Nunes demanded that all records – and available dates for witnesses to testify – be provided to the committee by Jan 3.
“As a result of the numerous delays and discrepancies that have hampered the process of subpoena compliance, the committee no longer credits the representations made by DOJ and/or the FBI regarding these matters,” Nunes said.
He called the DOJ’s initial response to the subpoenas “disingenuous at best.”
Nunes said the DOJ informed the House Intelligence Committee several weeks ago that the “basic investigatory documents demanded by the subpoenas…did not exist.”
“As it turns out, not only did documents exist that were directly responsive to the committee’s subpoenas, but they involved senior DOJ and FBI officials who were swiftly reassigned when their roles in matters under the committee’s investigation were brought to light,” Nunes wrote. (continue reading)
It’s a cozy cabal of wiseguys.
“Why did the wise guys always accuse other people of being wise guys?”
Robert Cormier
SD,go get ’em, Nunes. Time to break the composite of FBI and Rosenstein and hence also Mueller. The puzzle is taking shape and with Nunes and Jordan, something gonna happen.
Hello Treepers!!
Adding to the majority of voices that Congressman Devin Nunes is one of the good guys, please see this article from THe Hill, dated May, 2017. Nunes was NEVER recused from the entirety of the Investigation.
http://thehill.com/homenews/house/334345-nunes-im-still-in-charge-of-unmasking-investigation
I think the fact that this president (Trump) is unable to directly influence those under him to ‘behave and act properly’ gives cover and deniability to the prior president (Obama) as the these investigations go to the top. Even if some of them turn and present testimony or even some evidence against Obama, it could be denied in some fashion. And the fact that so many of the presidential records are sealed away? We know this president can still get them if they are ‘needed’ can we expect that to happen? I have my doubts.
And if they don’t, will he take some form of action, other than stamping his feet and holding his breath? Sorry if I’m a little incredulous, but the lawlessness is breathtaking, and the impotence that Congress has shown is staggering. It seems to me that a few folks realizing charges being filed against them might loosen up the lack of cooperation a bit. Clearly they are only withholding information because they have something to hide….
They are stonewalling and giving those traitors under subpoena time to coordinate their story.
There is nothing in those documents that is not already publicly known, or suspected, so for anybody to attempt to claim that releasing them would somehow damage an investigation is delusional.
Everybody involved knows the gig is up, so this aint no Sessions 3d chess sneaking up on the evil doers.
Wake up Sessions or get out of the bloody way…stat!!!
Well, the answer that everyone is wanting to know is who requested the FISA warrant and who at the FBI accepted and paid for the Dossier? We sort of suspect who these people are, but the details of such is still speculative at this point, and until such details are made public, then all bets are off. IMO when such time arrives to confirm the identities of the people responsible is going to be the time I really think will be the consequential moment when all eyes will be on the law makers and what their actions will be that will garner the most scrutiny. Who is going to jail is what is on most peoples minds these days, waiting in anticipation is like recalling that Heinze Ketchup Commercial, its a slow drip to arrive to a truthful outcome!
Am I the only one who thinks we already know who ordered and paid for the Dossier? What we speculate is who wrote and signed the FISA application and what resources were cited to justify the application. Is this correct?
I agree. It’s about who requested the FISA warrant and which rubbish the application was based upon. I don’t understand why it matters if the FBI or DOJ paid for the dossier or not. Clinton and Dems paid for it, while the FBI and DOJ were mere extensions of the Clinton campaign.
Sentient, that’s the way I understand it too. Thanks. It’s so complex, teasing apart the essence has not been easy.
Yes, yet add, not just who requested the FISA earrant, but was the junk dossier the basis used, and how did the FISA court validate the dossier.
The likely truth is that the junk dossier was never intended to do anything but provide a ” credible” rumor to ruin Trumps election chances. This was a part of McCain’s roll in pretending to give to the LEFTBI something they already had for months.
After Trump won they are, in panic, trying to use the fake dossier to remove the POTUS. The dossier is not fit for this purpose.
Good observation. My question is, did any of them every stopped to think about the implications after Trump won when they decided to use the same dossier it to prop up the fake Russian investigation narrative? If so, not very intelligent on their part to not have the foresight that it would lead back to them or to not have covered their tracks. I wonder now, if Susan Rice was part of that plan to throw off the hounds on the trail?
Agree with the whole of your post but especially so, the first paragraph.
Your continued stomping and whining about Sessions is only making you look bad.
And it’s coming from a Canadian, who doesn’t live here and doesn’t vote here…but never tires of telling us what we should do.
Ah yes…personal attacks from you again…very democratic of you
LikeLiked by 1 person
No ‘personal attacks’…just the truth.
Well if I was gonna “tell you what to do” there would be no ambiguity.
But as you said, I am Canadian and have more manners than that.
Manners?
I’ve seen no evidence of your claim of having them.
I am married to a Canadian, who is a citizen here now.
So I know something about the legendary ‘well-mannered Canadians’ that you allude to…and I have seen nothing from you that would put you in that category.
Thank you!
Really? Which part of this is Sessions not recused from?
TheCleaner,
I understand your impatience regarding prosecutions of HRC and Company.
I am not a prosecutor. I heed the wisdom of those more erudite than I, like Sundance, who caution against getting stuck in the weeds, so to speak.
Were I a prosecutor, particularly an AG, I would build an air-tight case against America’s enemies. I would use the tools of my trade, like gathering and securing indisputable evidence, even if such gathering of evidence involved made me look foolish, uninvolved, or lackadaisical to those unaware of the scope of my authority. If I were the Attorney General, I would follow the lead of my commander-in-Chief and delegate authority to trusted subordinates: hands-on, tried and true experience in field operations, while all under my command follow the standards of law.
Ohio,
As Sundance has repeatedly said, this isnt about justice, its about politics.
Using the justice system to create and meet political objectives. Team Trump is getting pummelled by the justice system to destroy him politically. Nobody will be doing any time though.
I think it is naive for anybody to think that anybody on Team Clinton will ever see a jail cell either with DC juries and courts.
So why build the “perfect case” if that is what is happening? It wont matter. People need to be charged NOW to reverse the political damage being done, thats it.
The stories and evidence will all come out for everybody to see and judge publicly.
Everybody under investigation is well aware they are under investigation at this point, so nobody is doing anything worth investigating anymore, all of the other evidence is already in their possession, so why wait and leave Trump operating with his hands tied behind his back, and under constant attack? How is this serving his agenda, and helping the 2018 midtetms?
Or is it possible that the files are being withheld on the orders of Jeff Sessions, with President Trump’s concurrence, because that Committee leaks like a sieve?
Could it be that with Adam Schiff on that Committee, releasing those documents at this time might compromise on going investigations?
Congressional and Senate investigations serve one purpose, to keep the public informed… all else is face time for the politicians…. a Circus for the masters.
I’m searching my memory, flawed as it is, but I can’t remember one time an investigation of this type resulted in an indictment…. can you?
This is all designed, so that President Trump is as far away as possible from the splatter zone when the sh(* hits the fan.
I mean… his Attorney General recused himself from all this. Hell President Trump and Jeff Sessions don’t even like each other anymore, they’re completely estranged. Not even on speaking terms as the media would have it.
Anything that happens regarding this, the President is completely removed from it. The Democrats did all of this to themselves.
They’ve schlonged themselves to death.
Heheh. I agree, except for the bit about Pres Trump and Jeff Sessions not liking each other any more.
Personally, I think there’s some ‘theater’ going on there.
I do too, Wheatie.
Agree with you wheatietoo and it is about time this non-stop bashing of Sessions because of the recusal stop. The recusal was tactical in nature and done willingly and on purpose to take these people down.
How do you know that? Do you have a link? Did Sessions or anyone else say this?
This is exactly what I have been referring to here for weeks. Anyone who hits on Sessions for non-action is immediately accused of Sessions bashing, and is provided endless inuendos on why.. Like above…Oh ,,we cannot bash Sessions because he has done nothing, but many can make up this 3d Chess, or…”recusal was tactical in nature and done “willingly and on purpose” to take people down..
No one, on either side of this issue knows this and I am getting irritated that the Sessions supporters, use suppositions, inuendo, and non-objectivity to bash others on this site.
We are all in this together. If we have an opinion fine.. State it and let people decide.
Just sayin
Gunny,
If you attack the recusal, they say its strategic, if you attack the innaction, they call you impatient. You cant defeat their arguements because the longer nothing happens they will claim that the takedown is getting bigger.
The only thing I see happening is Trump associates being indicted, FBI/DOJ conspirators walking free, backfilling their stories, retiring etc. and Clinton, Obama and the MSM relentlessly attacking Trump…with ZERO pushback from the DOJ.
Exactly…
This is exactly as I have stated and fear…There are trillions at stake…and as Howie says all this “dithering”..They will drag this out until they “create” something, anything on the President, then watch the pile on…Congress…MSM….everyone…he’ll be impeached before we can prove it is all BS then it will be too late…he’ll be gone.
Or,,,,, if you had trillions at stake would you wait seven years so you would not lose it? No kidding. Sessions can do his job…arrest someone…the clerks, the admins…or better yet..go after the wives…they will squeal to high heaven….
He is suppose to be the AG…he should pull em up and be in charge…instead it is all burning down around him…and he won’t even assist in putting it out.
the accusation about Sessions should be sufficient yet some here think we are as daft as they and need to continually harp on their unfounded opinion on the matter
Wheatie, that’s what I was saying too… it’s all theater, but he’s got them believing they don’t even talk, he hates him, etc. Hilarious stuff.
When people start getting arrested…. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to handle it. I guess I made it through all the debates, so I’ll try 🙂
Ha, okay…I sorta wondered if you were saying that ‘tongue-in-cheek’, but wasn’t sure.
Good. No waiting…just “We want this and we want it now.”
I guess if you want to break the law, commit treason, steal from the poor, whatever, just get a job with the FBI or DOJ. Worst that can happen is you might get scolded.
What happened to “speak softly and carry a big stick?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have a stupid question. Why did he not demand the documents from Sessions? I mean he is the Attorney General and in charge of the DOJ. I understand he has recused himself from virtually everything, but don’t you even just go thru the person in charge when asking for such items. Sessions does not have to view the stuff I guess but the report is about “HIS” department. Of course I have unabashedly expressed my opinion on Sessions, but is it to the point where he is just a “figure head”?
LikeLiked by 5 people
See below
Trump will never stop fighting.
“In every battle there comes a time when both sides consider themselves beaten, then he who continues the attack wins.” – Ulysses S. Grant
Just a reminder that the murder of Seth Rich (7-10-16) needs to be included in any time lines of the whole Russia, Russia, Russia BS. It is relevant, but it seems that it is being left out of the narrative now. Is that because MSM has labeled it as a “conspiracy theory” and scared everybody off? He’s dead, he was murdered, it was not a robbery and it was not a boating accident. Those are facts, not theories. Who killed him and why isn’t it being investigated?
I think I read that Jeffie had a secret investigation of that going too…patience right, perfection takes time and all that /s
What’s with his family? Since when does a victim’s family demand that their loved one’s killer NOT be found?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Shows you where Democrat loyalties lie, doesnt it.
Sure does.
When they have a living son who was also likely involved….
That makes sense.
Although the family has a GoFundMe page, soliciting money for investigating his murder.
Maybe they can hire OJ Simpson to search for the killer. Isn’t he out of prison now?
Joe, there’s a good chance that Seth’s family was either paid off, or threatened…or both.
Great point! That investigation will only happen when someone in power investigates the claim Russia hacked the DNC which was the predicate for the dossier and subsequent spy operation. Hopefully someone asks why the DNC refused to hand over servers to the FBI, otherwise Seth Rich will be another forgotten Clinton victim stashed down the memory hole.
Brennan knows. Waterboard him with pig blood.
As does LV, Joe. We’re going to need a bigger timeline.
Things are heating up! So we hope!
Now that has to be the legendary Lauren Bacall….smoking hot!
Nothing matters more than election/voter fraud. That delegitimizes our government and rule of law.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Don’t forget about shelter.
We don’t have long to wait to find out what he will do next.
Just to highlight a point I have made before:
Why is Nunes requesting these documents from Rosey and not Sessions?
Why is Goodlatte requesting the 1.2 million IG documents from Rosey and not Sessions?
Its because Sessions is RECUSED from the subject matter contained therein.
So Sessions is NOT running some sting operation with the IG or anybody else. The IG is reporting to Rosey because he cant communicate with Sessions regarding these matters all having to do with the election, which Sessions is specifically RECUSED from.
Why not ask them from AG Rosey it makes all the sense in the world seeing he is corrupt and no doubt colluded with helping others in their attempt to take DT down. Also you don’t play an ace in your hand “Sessions” with something like this. No you save that ace for when the true exposing of these people takes place aka indictments and convictions. People who continually attack JS will soon be having a rude awakening.
Ok
That does not make sense… You do not play an ace in your hand.. Sessions is the AG..it is not playing an ACE to ask the man in charge of the DOJ to ensure the documents are provided. He isn’t revealing anything to anyone by complying with a Congressional request.
As I stated above. Everyone is providing made up scenarios defending Sessions. Let the scene play out and let all of us ask the questions without trying to stem discourse.
Thanks
But to clarify..the Cleaner is correct…if Sessions did view the IG report, which he should have, and noted that he had to continue with his recusal because of the contents, then Sessions will not / cannot do anything now or in the future…He is not or cannot be part of it.
Am I missing something? So Sessions is out..
The IG started his investigation before Trump was even sworn in, and well before Sessions was nominated or confirmed as AG.
So lets say after his confirmation, the IG briefed him, which is speculation. If Sessions was briefed into the investigation and its scope, and then went and recused himself anyways, then he is Swamp protection of the highest order. He would not need to recuse, just let the IG do his job, and if the IG recommended indictments, then Sessions could indict. He would have had no role in the investigation or evidence gathering, therefore he would have no conflict. As it stands, he has no say if indictments follow the IG report..,thats all Rosey.
Sessions was briefed about the IG investigation and the new leak task force when he took over at DOJ. Sessions, therefore, did not have to worry about Mueller so he recused himself. Mueller was political whereas the other two were law enforcement operations. It was the perfect move by Sessions and Trump.
This is useless…
Howie, can you provide that video of the dithering again, with the Hilidebeast dancing.
I need some humor to get thru this tonite….in fact…the only way thru this Sessions is an all knowing/ all encompassing, 10 D under water chess player, …….with absolutely no proof of it, is thru humor…
Well if the IG presents his report and recommends that certain people be indicted, what happens then?
Sessions cant do it. Rosey wont do it, so I guess everybody goes free and Congress can write up some recommendations to ensure nothing like this happens again.
THIS^^^^^
If Sessions was briefed by the IG regarding his investigation, then recusing himself is the stupidest thing he could have possibly done. There is no need to recuse at that point, because somebody other than you is doing the investigation anyways. Now, because he recused, he cant act on any recommendations made by the IG relating to charges either. He now leaves Rosey in complete control of the fate of his co conspirators.
Why can’t Beauregard just order the documents to be produced? I find it hard to believe that congress has so much difficulty getting investigative documents from agencies which are run by POTUS appointees.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Exactly…but he wont…and there is no good reason why
Some time in the near future those white-hat FBI field agents better come forward or one is prone to believe the FBI is rotten through and through.
There often is nobody to go to. But undoubtedly some spoke up, and were slapped down. Often, the whistleblowers are punished mire than the violators. Some agents have realized now why certain of their investigations were shut down.
Years ago Federal law enforcenent agencies and DOJ cooperated with Congress, because they (rightfully) feared budget cuts. Once Reagan left office, the administrations that followed required less and less of the agencies. So, just the illusion of carrying out an enforcement mission was enough. Also Federal law enforcement would uncover some things embarassing to the Whitehouse (eg CIA drug running) or catch important people or high ranking foreign nationals (eg Operation Dragonfire joint ATF/Customs). So, the administrations let it be known they didn’t want these cases. Agencies and DOJ then did not worry about budget cuts. And it was easy for Obama to weaponize FBI and DOJ because they were not doing the big, difficult cases, and so had plenty of available resources
I continue to get the impression the bureaucracy has changed tactics. Its new intention appears to be “baffle them with reams of bulls**t ” ( seriously , 1.2 Million pages ? ) IOW, its the usual ‘Potomac Shuffle’ i.e. appearing to comply without complying !
Neera Tanden’s thugs are calling for Paul Ryan to remove Nunes from this committee…. LOLOLOLOLOL!!!
The only reason Rosey is not complying is because he knows he is complicit and once the docs are turned over, he is out of a job along with his good friend Mueller.
Frankly, the brazen audacity of these people is stunning. We ALL know the truth so there is no point in hiding it. Putting ones head in the sand does not stop the inevitable… so they need to rip off the bandaid and suffer the pain. I am sure they have excellent defense to their crimes, they will get their pensions and swan off into the sunset…. but GET IT OVER WITH and shut down this stupid ridiculous “muh Russia” garbage.
The millions of dollars of OUR money being wasted on this is an affront to We the People. Hillary LOST because she was a lazy, bad, nasty candidate…. get over it already!
Wait, how come nobody informed Nunes that the DOJ/FBI leadership is rightfully stonewalling his requests and failing to provide the documents (evidence) and witnesses simply because of the sensitivity of the Matter (ain’t that the same reason the Congress was kept in the dark in the past, as per Comey?) and because they want to protect their super-secret Swamp-draining operation from the blissfully unaware Swamp until Jeff is ready to arrest everyone and their brother?
Hey, Nunes, dontcha know that it takes a very long time to build a foolproof, ironclad, fail-safe case? Can’t you wait another year or five? What’s the rush?
Or is this letter a part of the 3D chess, A.K.A. Trump-Sessions-Mueller conspiracy? Hmm…
Two things regarding the referenced Fox News story on Nunes’ demand for docs and witnesses:
Rosenstein’s stalling makes it look like he may be covering his own butt, even though he wasn’t Assistant AG at the time the others were plotting/conspiring. How much love and loyalty does he owe Comey and Mueller?! Enough to tank his own reputation of fairness, impartiality and integrity?! That’s a lot of loyalty!!!
The second thing is, I’m wondering why Nunes’ Committee wants to question Moyer and Bower? This is the first time I’ve heard their names.
I “defended” Sessions for many months, however, around November I just gave up. Okay, he recused himself on the Muh Russia matter. What’s that got to do with the Awan brothers? What about Debbie Wasserman Schultz and all the other members of Congress who used them? We are talking about the theft (and probable sale) of matters of national security. What about Eric Holder with Fast and Furious? Last I checked, there’s no statute of limitation on murder. Instead, Holder’s free to be hired by Gov. Jerry Brown to fight the Trump administration on immigration.
There are a lot of things Sessions could be doing to signal that he’s not going to let government corruption slide. Frankly, we’ve waited long enough. The other side is going full bore and our AG is not even on the playing field. SMH.
MUELLERKEY
