Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes Gives DOJ Until January 3rd To Produce Documents…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman, and Gang of Eight member, Devin Nunes, has delivered an ultimatum to Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein; demanding the DOJ deliver the documents and evidence surrounding the Steele Dossier to the committee by January 3rd.

There’s an unspoken coordination here which needs to be highlighted. Intelligence Chairman Nunes appears focused specifically on the Dossier, which is to say the DOJ side of the collusion. Judicial Chairman Goodlatte is focused the FBI side.

Nunes demand comes as DAG Rosenstein has already committed to deliver 1.2 million pages of evidence from the year-long DOJ Inspector General investigation to the House Judiciary Chairman, Bob Goodlatte, on/around January 15th. More than likely the FBI/DOJ requested information is also contained within the upcoming OIG material.

WASHINGTON DC – House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes is blasting the Department of Justice and the FBI for its “failure to fully produce” documents related to an anti-Trump dossier, saying “at this point it seems the DOJ and FBI need to be investigating themselves.” In a Thursday letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein obtained by Fox News, Nunes expressed frustration that information and witnesses subpoenaed by the committee in August related to the so-called Steele dossier had not yet been turned over. The salacious dossier includes unverified allegations about President Trump’s connections with Russia that he has denied.

“Unfortunately, DOJ/FBI’s intransigence with respect to the August 24 subpoenas is part of a broader pattern of behavior that can no longer be tolerated,” the California Republican wrote to Rosenstein. Nunes demanded that all records – and available dates for witnesses to testify – be provided to the committee by Jan 3. “As a result of the numerous delays and discrepancies that have hampered the process of subpoena compliance, the committee no longer credits the representations made by DOJ and/or the FBI regarding these matters,” Nunes said. He called the DOJ’s initial response to the subpoenas “disingenuous at best.” Nunes said the DOJ informed the House Intelligence Committee several weeks ago that the “basic investigatory documents demanded by the subpoenas…did not exist.” “As it turns out, not only did documents exist that were directly responsive to the committee’s subpoenas, but they involved senior DOJ and FBI officials who were swiftly reassigned when their roles in matters under the committee’s investigation were brought to light,” Nunes wrote. (continue reading)